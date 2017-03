NCAA.com

The 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships Festival will mark the tenth occurrence of the distinctive Division II event. Hosted by the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the City of Birmingham, this year’s Winter Festival will take place March 7-11 at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama. National champions will be decided in men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, and wrestling.

Birmingham last hosted the Winter Festival at the Crossplex in 2013. Since the first festival debuted in 2004 in Orlando, Florida, they have been held on a rotational basis for the fall, winter and spring sports seasons, giving student-athletes a competitive opportunity to experience at least one during their intercollegiate athletics career.

