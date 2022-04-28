Volodymyr Markovetskyy

Volodymyr Markovetskyy is a Ukranian student athlete at the University of San Francisco where he is currently a junior on the men’s basketball team. He Averaged 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in 24.3 minutes per game at the 2018 FIBA U18 European Championships, as the Ukraine went 2-5 in the tournament. He also played for Zalgiris II, and played for Zalgiris Junior Team, in Lithuania, where he has competed in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament (ANGT), Kaunas Tournament (ANGT), and Lithuanian NKL.