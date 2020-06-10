Duke college basketball championships: Complete history
Duke's college basketball championships
Duke has won five NCAA men's Division I college basketball championships:
- 2015 (defeated Wisconsin, 68-63)
- 2010 (defeated Butler, 61-59)
- 2001 (defeated Arizona, 82-72)
- 1992 (defeated Michigan, 71-51)
- 1991 (defeated Kansas, 72-65)
The following is a season-by-season look at each of these championships, including stats, rosters, full-game replays and a game-by-game recap of each season.
We begin with the 1990-91 season. After making the Final Four three years in a row, including a national runner-up finish in 1990, Duke won its first-ever national championship in coach Mike Krzyzewski's 11th season in Durham. Led by center Christian Laettner, who averaged roughly 20 points per game, and four players who averaged 11 points per game, the Blue Devils avenged their 30-point loss to UNLV in the 1990 national championship by beating the Rebels in the 1991 Final Four.
Here's everything you need to know about Duke's first national championship team.
Coach: Mike Krzyzewski
Conference: ACC
Record: 32-7 (11-3)
Conference Finish: 1st
Conference Tournament Finish: Lost in semifinals
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 2 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: Midwest Region
Duke's roster turnover before the 1990-91 season
Duke lost three of its top four scorers from its 1989-90 team to graduation, while enrolling five freshmen.
Here are the seniors the Blue Devils graduated in 1990:
- Phil Henderson, guard: 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game
- Alaa Abdelnaby, forward: 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds per game
- Robert Brickey, forward: 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game
Here are the freshmen that enrolled at Duke in the fall of 1990:
- Grant Hill, forward
- Antonio Lang, forward
- Marty Clark, guard
- Kenny Blakeney, guard
- Christian Ast, forward
Duke's roster from the 1990-91 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Christian Laettner
|Jr.
|Center
|6-11
|Thomas Hill
|So.
|Guard
|6-5
|Bill McCaffrey
|So.
|Guard
|6-4
|Bobby Hurley
|So.
|Guard
|6-0
|Grant Hill
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Brian Davis
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-7
|Greg Koubek
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Antonio Lang
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Crawford Palmer
|Jr.
|Center
|6-10
|Marty Clark
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-6
|Christian Ast
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Clay Buckley
|Sr.
|Center
|6-10
Duke's player stats from the 1990-91 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2p%
|3P%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Christian Laettner
|39
|39
|30.2
|6.9
|12.1
|.575
|.605
|.340
|.802
|19.8
|8.7
|1.9
|1.9
|1.1
|Bill McCaffrey
|38
|21
|24.8
|4.4
|9.1
|.481
|.516
|.343
|.832
|11.6
|1.8
|1.9
|0.9
|0.1
|Thomas Hill
|39
|23
|23.3
|4.2
|7.6
|.552
|.584
|.404
|.743
|11.5
|3.6
|1.3
|1.5
|0.4
|Bobby Hurley
|39
|39
|34.7
|3.6
|8.5
|.423
|.448
|.404
|.728
|11.3
|2.4
|7.4
|1.3
|0.1
|Grant Hill
|36
|31
|24.6
|4.4
|8.6
|.516
|.516
|.500
|.609
|11.2
|5.1
|2.2
|1.4
|0.8
|Brian Davis
|39
|11
|23.2
|2.7
|5.8
|.456
|.462
|.200
|.730
|7.6
|4.1
|1.6
|1.0
|0.2
|Greg Koubek
|38
|13
|15.8
|2.0
|4.7
|.435
|.446
|.421
|.813
|5.9
|2.9
|0.9
|0.6
|0.1
|Antonio Lang
|36
|8
|11.8
|1.6
|2.6
|.606
|.606
|–––
|.526
|4.3
|2.6
|0.2
|0.4
|0.8
|Crawford Palmer
|38
|9
|10.7
|1.3
|2.1
|.646
|.646
|–––
|.825
|3.6
|2.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.5
|Marty Clark
|23
|0
|4.5
|0.6
|1.3
|.448
|.550
|.222
|.625
|2.1
|0.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.1
|Christian Ast
|17
|0
|3.0
|0.7
|1.1
|.667
|.786
|.250
|.750
|1.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|Clay Buckley
|19
|1
|4.9
|0.5
|0.9
|.556
|.556
|–––
|.350
|1.4
|1.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
Duke's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1990-91
The 1991 NCAA tournament bracket
Duke shocked undefeated UNLV, the defending national champion, in the semifinals before beating Kansas to win the title. Duke lost to UNLV by 30 points in the previous season's championship. Get the 1991 NCAA tournament bracket, scores and more here.
1991 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket.
Duke's complete 1990-91 schedule breakdown
Nov. 14, 1990 — Duke 87, Marquette 74
Duke forced Marquette into 30 turnovers while Christian Laettner scored 24 points with 12 rebounds. "I thought the story of the game was our defense," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP.
Nov. 16, 1990 — Duke 100, Boston College 76
The Blue Devils rattled off 20 consecutive points just minutes into the game as part of a 24-2 run. "Our team played very well, especially on defense," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. "The last 12 minutes of the first half, I don't think we can play any better than that."
Nov. 21, 1990 — Arkansas 98, Duke 88
In the same calendar year as Duke's Final Four win over Arkansas, the Razorbacks got revenge against the Blue Devils in the Dodge NIT as they turned an 11-point first-half deficit into a 10-point victory. "It was a little chaotic," Mike Krzyzewski, who was called for a rare technical foul in the game, said, according to Gannett News Service.
Nov. 23, 1990 — Duke 85, Notre Dame 77
Duke forced Notre Dame into 15 first-half turnovers and 22 for the game as the Blue Devils built a 19-point lead, including a 10-1 run to end the first half. "Coming off an emotional loss, to be as positive and and to work as hard as we did is encouraging," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Record.
Nov. 26, 1990 — Duke 125, East Carolina 82
Twelve different Duke players scored as the Blue Devils routed East Carolina behind Grant Hill and Christian Laettner's 17-point nights with the former making 7-of-8 shots from the field. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tested out a new starting lineup with Crawford Palmer, 6-9, alongside Laettner in order to give Hill more freedom offensively.
"That's more my game," Hill said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "I feel more comfortable out there. I'm not accustomed to playing with my back to the basket. It was new to me."
Dec. 1, 1990 — Duke 111, Charlotte 94
Duke picked up its 60th consecutive win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a high-scoring affair. Charlotte had cut Duke's 17-point lead to two, 85-83, with over eight minutes remaining as part of an 25-10 run, but Christian Laettner scored a career-high 37 points. In the second half, Mike Krzyzewski employed a box-and-one defense on Charlotte's Henry Williams, who had 19 points in the first 20 minutes and just three points after that.
Dec. 5, 1990 — Georgetown 79, Duke 74
Playing against Georgetown's imposing front line of Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo, Duke shot just 33 percent from the field, including 2-for-14 from deep, as the Hoyas managed 15-0 and 13-1 runs against the Blue Devils. "They just made you think about what you're doing while you take the ball to the basket," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP.
Dec. 8, 1990 — Duke 75, Michigan 68
Duke won ugly in a game that featured 52 combined turnovers, including 27 from Michigan. Grant Hill had a team-high 19 points and eight rebounds against Michigan's zone defense, including 13 in the first half as the Blue Devils made two-thirds of their shots before halftime.
Dec. 19, 1990 — Duke 103, Harvard 61
A year after Duke beat Harvard 130-54, the Blue Devils beat the Crimson by another big margin. Christian Laettner led the way with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Dec. 22, 1990 — Duke 90, Oklahoma 85
Duke, no stranger to building impressive home winning streaks, was also capable of ending some, too. The Blue Devils ended the Sooners' 51-game, home winning streak as they held Oklahoma's Brent Price to 11 points, just one weekend after he scored 56 in a game. "We never talked about the streak, just the fact that they're a helluva program," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to Knight-Ridder Newspapers. "That's why they won 51 in a row. There's no ogre looking over you in here. It's Oklahoma."
Dec. 29, 1990 — Duke 97, Lehigh 67
Bobby Hurley scored a career-high 20 points as Duke pulled away from pesky Lehigh, which trailed just 44-40 late in the first half. "I give a lot of credit to Lehigh's defense," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Morning Call, "but I was disappointed that we were not ready to play. If we're not going to play defense for more than 10 seconds at a time, then they're going to score."
Jan. 2, 1991 — Duke 109, Boston University 55
Playing a Boston University team whose tallest player was just 6-7, Duke rolled, holding the Terriers to 35 percent shooting and forcing 26 turnovers. The Blue Devils led 54-27 at halftime, doubling up the Terriers, then led 69-27 after they started the second half on a 15-0 run. "We lost by more than 50 to a very well-coached, very talented, very disciplined team," Boston University coach Bob Brown said, according to The News and Observer.
Jan. 5, 1991 — Virginia 81, Duke 64
It took Duke almost 18 minutes before a player not named Christian Laettner scored a basket. The Blue Devils committed 24 turnovers, including eight by Bobby Hurley, who along with Thomas Hill and Billy McCaffrey, shot a combined 3-of-17. "Our team was knocked back," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "We showed our youth, and we didn't display much poise. Most of that was the result of the pressure Virginia exerts both offensively and defensively."
Jan. 9, 1991 — Duke 98, Georgia Tech 57
Billy McCaffrey scored a career-best 29 points, which was much-needed as Grant Hill was sidelined with a broken nose, while Christian Laettner added 18 and Brian Davis scored 16. "We just played an outstanding basketball game," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer.
Jan. 12, 1991 — Duke 94, Maryland 78
Bobby Hurley and Billy McCaffrey scored a combined 46 points on the road after the Blue Devils endured several tough practices. "I think we're a lot tougher," Duke's Brian Davis said, according to The News and Observer. "Virginia killed us in every facet of the game — doing to us what we usually do to other teams."
Jan. 14, 1991 — Duke 89, Wake Forest 67
Duke used a three-minute run to turn a narrow 32-30 lead into a 49-34 advantage at halftime as the Blue Devils forced the Demon Deacons into six turnovers during that stretch, giving Wake Forest 16 for the half. "I don't know how we can play much better than that," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer.
Jan. 16, 1991 — Duke 83, The Citadel 50
Duke traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, as part of a four-game series in which the Blue Devils agreed to play one road game against The Citadel Bulldogs. Back from injury and wearing a face mask that Mike Krzyzewski said made him look like "the man from Star Trek," Grant Hill scored 13 points in 20 minutes as Duke rolled to victory. "He drove, he dived for loose balls," Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer, "without regard for his injury."
Jan. 19, 1991— Duke 74, North Carolina 60
Playing North Carolina for the first time of the 1990-91 season, Duke overcame a 20-10 lead and won by double digits against North Carolina, which had won eight of its previous 11 games in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Jan. 23, 1991 — NC State 95, Duke 89
NC State's Rodney Monroe scored 35 points, while Chris Corchiani had a double-double with 11 points and 14 assists, and the Wolfpack went on an 18-7 run to break a 53-all tie in the second half. NC State shot 63 percent from the field in the win. "I don't know how we can play any better," NC State coach Les Robinson said, according to the Philadelphia Daily News. "Tonight, they showed poise and character. They really played their guts out."
Jan. 26, 1991 — Duke 99, Clemson 70
Greg Koubek, who entered the game averaging 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, had 14 points and five rebounds in 12 minutes as he helped Duke turn an 11-point deficit into a 10-point advantage by halftime. "I know what Coach wants from me," Koubek said, according to The News and Observer. "It's not just points. It's scrapping and playing hard. It's going after loose balls and getting rebounds."
Jan. 30, 1991 — Duke 77, Georgia Tech 75
Thomas Hill's buzzer-beating layup propelled Duke to a two-point win on the road after Hill had tied the game at 75 but missed a potential go-ahead free throw. "Maybe the biggest play of the game was Greg Koubek extending his body on the floor to get that loose ball," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP.
Feb. 2, 1991 — Duke 90, Notre Dame 77
Notre Dame stuck with Duke for most of the first half, trailing just 28-25, but the Blue Devils rattled off an 18-0 run at the end of the half to blow the game open. "I thought our depth took over and helped with that run," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. Christian Laettner had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Feb. 7, 1991 — Duke 86, Virginia 74
The Blue Devils avenged their earlier loss to the Cavaliers thanks to 62-percent shooting after halftime, including 16 points from Christian Laettner in the second half as he finished with 22. Duke led by nine at halftime and won by eight.
Feb. 9, 1991 — Duke 101, Maryland 81
Despite committing 17 turnovers in the first half, Maryland committed 15 fouls before halftime and the Terrapins' foul trouble took its toll in the second half. Forward Ever Burns fouled out with 14 minutes to play and point guard Kevin McLinton and center Cedric Lewis had four fouls for most of the second half. Christian Laettner had a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. "I don't know what we were trying to do in the first half," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "I think we tried to win too quickly."
Feb. 10, 1991 — Duke 88, LSU 70
Playing against Shaquille O'Neal and LSU, Duke's Christian Laettner had 24 points to Shaq's 15 as Duke won its sixth game in a row. "We never approached this game as Christian versus Shaquille O'Neal or Duke versus Shaquille," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. "We have a lot of respect for this team. If you concentrate on one person, you can get in a lot of trouble."
Feb. 13, 1991 — Duke 74, Davidson 39
Davidson led 6-2, then trailed just 13-9 over 11 minutes into the game but Duke ran away, forcing 16 turnovers in the second half and outscored Davidson 50-24 after halftime. "Our depth wore them down," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer.
Feb. 16, 1991 — Wake Forest 86, Duke 77
Wake Forest shot 60 percent in the second half and 56 percent in the game, and while Duke cut the deficit to 66-64 behind Christian Laettner, who had 29 points, but the Blue Devils couldn't pull out the win. "I don't think there's any question that Wake Forest deserved to win," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP.
Feb. 20, 1991 — Duke 72, NC State 65
NC State beat Duke by six in a high-scoring game earlier in the season and the Wolfpack were eyeing another upset, trailing by just two at halftime. Thomas Hill moved into the starting lineup and his late-game baskets secured the win. "He's been clutch all the way, all the way," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer.
Feb. 24, 1991 — Arizona 103, Duke 96 (2OT)
Duke arrived at Arizona's McKale Center, where the Wildcats had won 60 games in a row, and thanks to a double-overtime win, Arizona extended its home winning streak to 61. "The longer it went the better Arizona's chances were," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the Tuscon Citizen. "They were at home and they are an experienced team." Grant Hill's free throws with 47 seconds left gave Duke a four-point lead but thanks to a stolen inbounds pass, Arizona was able to tie the game and when Duke pulled ahead again, Sean Rooks forced overtime with a banked-in jumper. Controversy ensued after Greg Koubek's 3-pointer in the first overtime was ruled a 2-pointer.
Feb. 27, 1991 — Duke 79, Clemson 62
Christian Laettner made the most of his limited minutes, scoring 17 points in 21 minutes as Duke dropped Clemson to 1-12 in the ACC. The Blue Devils led by as many as 31 points after taking a 43-19 lead at halftime. "If you're Clemson, you come in here and you're ready and if Duke's not ready, you get your confidence level up early," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "But we were ready."
March 3, 1991 — Duke 83, North Carolina 77
The Blue Devils completed their season sweep of the Tar Heels after seeing a 19-point lead with 12 minutes to play dwindle in the final minutes. "It was an incredible win for us," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the Herald & News Wire Services. "We showed good poise for most of the game until we got in foul trouble."
March 9, 1991 (ACC tournament) — Duke 93, NC State 72
Five Duke players scored in double figures, led by Christian Laettner's 20 points, in the ACC tournament semifinals. "We approached the bye very well in that we used it to prepare our team," Mike Krzyewski said, according to the AP. "Let's give credit to our guys that they didn't come in and be tight. They attacked right away. We had a good total team effort."
March 10, 1991 (ACC tournament) — North Carolina 96, Duke 74
After beating North Carolina twice in the regular season, Duke got crushed in the ACC tournament championship game as the Tar Heels quickly built a nine-point lead in less than four minutes. North Carolina's lead ballooned to 18 before halftime as the Tar Heels dominated from start to finish. "After I talked to the team, I put 0-0 on the board," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "I told them, 'That's what every team is right now.'"
March 14, 1991 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Duke 102, No. 15 seed Northeast Louisiana 73
After getting routed in its last game before the NCAA tournament, Duke took just a 46-40 lead into halftime against No. 15 seed Northeast Louisana. But the Blue Devils rattled off a 19-6 run and cruised to a nearly 30-point win. "The first game is always difficult for both teams," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the Hartford Courant. "If you're human, you've got to be nervous going into the NCAA. After we lost Sunday, we were a little bit tired. We just had to hang in there today."
March 16, 1991 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Duke 85, No. 7 seed Iowa 70
Christian Laettner scored a team-high 19 points, Thomas Hill chipped in 17 and Grant Hill had a diverse stat line with 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds and six steals as Duke downed No. 7 seed Iowa by 15. "We missed a lot of outside shots but we attacked the rim hard when we broke the press and that's why we got so many close-in shots," Mike Krzyewski said, according to the Quad-City Times. "Our halfcourt offense was getting us some good shots in the first half but we weren't hitting them. Yet, we were still up by 15 points."
March 22, 1991 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Duke 81, No. 11 seed UConn 67
Duke had a great-shooting game, making 58 percent of its threes and 55 percent of its shots overall, as Christian Laettner scored 19 points and Greg Koubek added 18, including 3-for-5 from deep. Defensively, Duke held UConn's Chris Smith to just 5-for-18 shooting. "It's as physical a basketball game as we've been in," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
March 24, 1991 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Duke 78, No. 4 seed St. John's 61
Duke's defense stifled St. John's, forcing 26 St. John's turnovers and holding the Red Storm to 43.9 percent shooting. The Blue Devils led 40-27 at halftime and they improved to 28-0 on the season in games in which they led at halftime. "It felt like we kept throwing strength and power at them," Christian Laettner said, according to the Gannett News Service.
March 30, 1991 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Duke 79, No. 1 seed UNLV 77
"Mike Krzyzewski will no longer be known as the man who lost all the Final Fours," wrote the Associated Press' Jim Litke at the start of his game recap, which had the headline "Krzyzewski slays Final Four demons with win" in The San Bernardino County Sun. In a rematch against UNLV, which destroyed Duke in the previous year's national championship game, the Blue Devils won by two to return to the championship game. It was Duke's fourth year in a row in the Final Four and the fifth time in the last six years. "Just because we beat Vegas doesn't take away from the fact that they are a great basketball team," Mike Krzyzewski said, "We only played one game and I'm not sure if we would beat them again."
April 1, 1991 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Duke 72, No. 3 seed Kansas 65
Duke won its first-ever national championship (after its fifth Final Four appearance since 1986) as Duke downed Kansas after Mike Krzyzewski got just two hours of sleep after staying up almost all night to watch tape of the Jayhawks. Christian Laettner set a national championship game record, going 12-for-12 from the free-throw line and scoring 18 points, while Bill McCaffrey added 16 points off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting. "I feel good," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the Hartford Courant. "It's never been a monkey on my back. I always try to keep it in perspective. I'm just really happy for my team. Did you see their faces? That felt so good."
The Blue Devils led by 10 with less than 14 minutes left as part of a 13-4 run as their lead then grew to 14 points. Brian Davis' dunk in the final 30 seconds clinched the victory. Duke took 20 more free throws than Kansas and outscored the Jayhawks 20-4 from the charity stripe.
Individual player awards, honors
Christian Laettner
- 1991 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1991 consensus Second Team All-American
- 1991 ACC Athlete of the Year
- 1991 First Team All-ACC
Thomas Hill
- 1991 Third Team All-ACC
Bobby Hurley
- 1991 Third Team All-ACC
Duke players drafted into the NBA
1992 NBA Draft
- No. 3 — Christian Laettner, Minnesota Timberwolves
- No. 48 — Brian Davis, Phoenix Suns
1993 NBA Draft
- No. 7 — Bobby Hurley, Sacramento Kings
- No. 39 — Thomas Hill, Indiana Pacers
1994 NBA Draft
- No. 3 — Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons
- No. 29 — Antonio Lang, Phoenix Suns
1991-92 Duke Blue Devils Quick Facts
Coming off of winning the 1991 national championship, Duke's first, the Blue Devils were nearly perfect in the 1991-92 season, losing just twice all season — by two points at No. 9 North Carolina and by four at Wake Forest — while holding the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll all season.
Here's everything you need to know about the 1991-92 Blue Devils.
Coach: Mike Krzyzewski
Conference: ACC
Record: 34-2 (14-2)
Conference Finish: 1st
Conference Tournament Finish: Conference champion
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: East Region
Duke's roster turnover before the 1991-92 season
After winning the 1991 national championship, Duke experienced little roster turnover of consequence. Two players graduated and two transferred but only one of them, guard Bill McCaffrey, ranked among the team's top six scorers.
McCaffrey (11.6 ppg) transferred to Vanderbilt and Crawford Palmer (3.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg) transferred to Dartmouth, forward Greg Koubek (5.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg) and center Clay Buckley (1.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg) graduated.
Duke then enrolled two freshmen in the fall of 1991 — forward Cherokee Parks and center Erik Meek.
Here is Duke's roster from the 1991-92 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Christian Laettner
|Sr.
|Center
|6-11
|Thomas Hill
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Grant Hill
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Bobby Hurley
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-0
|Brian Davis
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-7
|Antonio Lang
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Cherokee Parks
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-11
|Marty Clark
|So.
|Guard
|6-6
|Erik Meek
|Fr.
|Center
|6-10
|Kenny Blakeney
|So.
|Guard
|6-4
|Christian Ast
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Ron Burt
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-0
Duke's player stats from the 1991-92 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2p%
|3P%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Christian Laettner
|35
|35
|32.2
|7.3
|12.6
|.575
|.580
|.557
|.815
|21.5
|7.9
|2.0
|2.1
|0.9
|Thomas Hill
|36
|34
|30.6
|5.4
|10.2
|.534
|.576
|.407
|.768
|14.6
|3.4
|1.5
|1.7
|0.4
|Grant Hill
|33
|24
|30.3
|5.5
|9.0
|.611
|.613
|.000
|.733
|14.0
|5.7
|4.1
|1.2
|0.8
|Bobby Hurley
|31
|30
|33.6
|4.0
|9.2
|.433
|.444
|.421
|.789
|13.2
|2.0
|7.6
|1.1
|0.0
|Brian Davis
|36
|34
|30.9
|3.9
|8.1
|.481
|.524
|.205
|.740
|11.2
|4.5
|1.9
|1.2
|0.3
|Antonio Lang
|34
|18
|22.4
|2.3
|4.0
|.562
|.562
|–––
|.657
|6.4
|4.1
|0.7
|0.6
|0.3
|Cherokee Parks
|34
|3
|12.8
|1.8
|3.1
|.571
|.571
|–––
|.725
|5.0
|2.4
|0.4
|0.1
|1.0
|Marty Clark
|34
|0
|7.9
|1.0
|1.8
|.541
|.488
|.667
|.778
|2.9
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|Erik Meek
|25
|0
|5.7
|0.9
|1.5
|.579
|.579
|–––
|.500
|2.5
|1.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|Kenny Blakeney
|29
|1
|6.0
|0.4
|0.8
|.565
|.632
|.250
|.650
|1.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|Christian Ast
|14
|0
|3.1
|0.4
|0.9
|.417
|.625
|.000
|.667
|1.1
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|Ron Burt
|19
|0
|2.0
|0.2
|0.6
|.273
|.273
|–––
|1.000
|0.5
|0.1
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
Duke's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1991-92
The 1992 NCAA tournament bracket
Duke won its second consecutive national championship after beating Michigan in the final. The Blue Devils' run to the title included Christian Laettner's memorable buzzer-beater against Kentucky in the Elite Eight.
Cincinnati and Indiana also made the Final Four. Runner-up Michigan would later vacate its appearance.
Duke's Bobby Hurley was named Most Outstanding Player, while Laettner led the tournament with 115 points.
1992 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket.
Duke's complete 1991-92 schedule breakdown
Nov. 25, 1991 — Duke 103, East Carolina 75
Playing without senior Christian Laettner, who injured his foot playing against the Soviet select team, Duke won a physical contest against East Carolina in its season opener behind Bobby Hurley's 20 points. Freshman Cherokee Parks, who's pictured above and started in place of Laettner, had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Nov. 30, 1991 — Duke 118, Harvard 65
Duke scored a season-high 118 points as eight Blue Devils scored in double figures — a program record. "Our players viewed this game as a challenge," Harvard coach Frank Sullivan said, "and Harvard kids are always up for a challenge. I don't think they anticipated Duke being as good as they are."
Dec. 5, 1991 — Duke 91, St. John's 81
Duke led by as many as 31 points in the ACC/Big East Challenge, led by Christian Laettner's 26 points and seven rebounds while Grant Hill added 15 points. "He's going to be a super, super star, in the Jordan, Dr. J vein," St. John's coach Lou Carnesecca said of Hill, according to The Record.
Dec. 7, 1991 — Duke 96, Canisius 60
Playing Canisius in front of the largest college basketball crowd in the history of Buffalo, Thomas Hill exploded for a career-high 26 points as Duke made 10 of its first 15 shots, while holding Canisius to 5-of-20 from the field to start the game.
Dec. 14, 1991 — Duke 88, Michigan 85 (OT)
Led by Bobby Hurley's furious scoring rally — Duke's last eight points in regulation and four in overtime as part of a 26-point game — the Blue Devils overcame a five-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation after blowing a 17-point lead in the first half. "Say what you want, but my team made an unbelievable comeback," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to UPI. "We looked bad at times, but Michigan made us look bad."
Dec. 30, 1991 — Duke 97, William & Mary 61
Duke had more than two weeks off between games but the Blue Devils showed no rust as Mike Krzyzewski tested out a starting lineup with both Christian Laettner and Cherokee Parks as part of an intimidating front line. Laettner scored a game-high 25 points with eight rebounds while Parks added 10 and two. "To give us the big-look first, we wanted to see how it worked," Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer.
Jan. 2, 1992 — Duke 68, Virginia 62
Duke led 61-59 when Bobby Hurley, who was previously 1-for-11 from the field and 0-for-7 from three, hit a 3-pointer to put the Blue Devils up by five. "I don't care if he misses 12 in a row," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer. "If we lose when he misses a shot, then we lose."
Jan. 6, 1992 — Duke 86, Florida State 70
Grant Hill had one of his best performances in a Duke uniform as he scored a career-high 26 points with 10 rebounds, five steals and four blocks. "I've seen him do a lot of amazing things," Bobby Hurley said, according to The News and Observer, "so I'm not as amazed. But still, some of the things he does are incredible." Brian Davis scored a career-high 19 points in the same game as Duke improved to 8-0 (2-0 ACC).
Jan. 8, 1992 — Duke 83, Maryland 66
Thomas Hill led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and two steals as he opened with 14 points in the first half as Duke created breathing room with a 13-point lead. A 10-0 run after halftime gave the Blue Devils a 51-28 edge. "It's not that I'm overlooked," Thomas Hill said, according to the Public Opinion. "They know I'm on the floor. It's just that Christian, Bobby and Grant command a lot of respect on the offensive end. I think I command some respect, too. You can't leave me open or else I'll hit the shot."
Jan. 11, 1992 — Duke 97, Georgia Tech 84
Christian Laettner had 33 points but it was Bobby Hurley who arguably hit the biggest shot of the game, a 3-pointer just before halftime to give the Blue Devils a seven-point lead. "Duke has something you want," Georgia Tech coach Bobby Cremins said, according to The Charlotte Observer, "tremendous confidence that they can win games. They think nobody can beat them. Winning that national championship gives you so much confidence."
Jan. 15, 1992 — Duke 110, NC State 75
Duke blitzed NC State to the tune of a 35-point win after a huge second half. The game was close as NC State clawed back to cut the score to 31-30 in favor of Duke but the Blue Devils rallied to take a 40-32 lead and they led 48-37 at halftime. Mike Krzyzewski put Grant Hill on the ACC's leading scorer Tom Gugliotta and a halftime adjustment of giving Hill help when Gugliotta drove baseline help shut down the NC State star after halftime. "We made Gugliotta work for every one," Krzyzewski said, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times. "I love who he is and how he plays. That's why I put my best overall defensive player on him."
Jan. 18, 1992 — Duke 104, Charlotte 82
Duke led the entire way and "only" won by 22 points at home, below its season average margin of victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium of 29 points. UNC Charlotte, which entered with an 11-1 record, played well, shooting 52 percent from the field and 61 percent from deep, and only had one fewer rebound than Duke, but it still lost by more than 20. "When you play Duke, there are no weaknesses," said UNC Charlotte coach Jeff Mullins, according to The Charlotte Observer. "You have to take a gamble — you have to take a risk. Our risk was they would not hit the outside shot for 40 minutes, and they did."
Jan. 21, 1992 — Duke 95, Boston University 85
Boston University entered the game with just a 5-7 record but Jason Scott's career-high 30 points on 14-for-16 shooting kept the Terriers in the game, which was played in Boston. "I'm not so disappointed with our team," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. "I tried a number of different combinations for us and I probably disrupted our rhythm a little bit."
Jan. 25, 1992 — Duke 84, Wake Forest 68
Christian Laettner scored 25 points as Duke rolled to its 14th win in a row to start the season. "Duke clearly is the best team we've played by a long margin, a big margin," Wake Forest coach Dave Odom said, according to The Charlotte Observer. The Charlotte Observer's Tom Sorensen wrote afterwards that "Some of us think Duke is the greatest college basketball team of all time. But some of us merely think they're the greatest team of all time since Nevada-Las Vegas."
Jan. 27, 1992 — Duke 112, Clemson 73
Duke rolled to a 39-point conference win as Duke fans inside Cameron Indoor Stadium were chanting "Start the bus" in the middle of the first half. Christian Laettner became the seventh Duke player to crack the 2,000-point mark, even though he scored just 11 against Clemson. The Blue Devils set out to play six road games in their next eight contests after beating Clemson. "We're looking forward to going on the road," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. "I think that it gives us an opportunity to improve and find out if we can make some of those runs on the road without the help or our crowd. I believe we're looking forward to it."
Jan. 30, 1992 — Duke 75, Florida State 62
Duke scored 13 points in a row, including eight from Grant Hill, to break a 62-all tie as Duke held Florida State scoreless for the final three minutes and 19 seconds after a TV timeout as Mike Krzyzewski put Grant Hill on Florida State star Sam Cassell. Hill finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. "The last three minutes, we had to suck it up," Grant Hill said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. "It was all on the line. The last three minutes were the hardest."
Feb. 1, 1992 — Duke 100, Notre Dame 71
For the sixth time in 17 games, Duke scored at least 100 points as the Blue Devils won their 500th game in Cameron Indoor Stadium and their 72nd in a row at home against a non-conference opponent. Christian Laettner scored 29 points in 27 minutes as Duke led by 23 points at halftime and expanded its lead after that. Bobby Hurley reached the 1,000-point mark in his career and finished two assists shy of breaking Tommy Amaker's program record of 708 assists. "I have nothing negative to say about this game," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "We played great."
Feb. 5, 1992 — North Carolina 75, Duke 73
Duke's unbeaten start came to an end in February as No. 9 North Carolina topped No. 1 Duke inside the Dean Smith Center after the Tar Heels built a nine-point advantage but saw it slip away when the Blue Devils tied the game at 73. North Carolina's Derrick Phelps sank two free throws in the final minute to give the Tar Heels the victory, as Christian Laettner missed a driving shot, then a runner. "We were delighted to beat Duke at home in a game that was exciting to say the least," Dean Smith said, according to The Evening Sun.
Feb. 8, 1992 — Duke 77, LSU 67
Playing LSU and star center Shaquille O'Neal for the second year in a row, the Blue Devils downed the Tigers again, behind Grant Hill's 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Hill replaced the injured Bobby Hurley at point guard. "It was different than when Bobby plays because he penetrates and sees things quicker," Hill said, according to The Times of Shreveport, Louisiana. "I step up and shoot. The one thing I tried to do was involve everybody in the game."
Feb. 12, 1992 — Duke 71, Georgia Tech 62
The Blue Devils shot better than 51 percent from the field, while holding Georgia Tech to 38 percent shooting, as Grant Hill scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting with five assists. Duke held Georgia Tech without a basket for more than seven minutes in the second half. "You may think it was easy," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Atlanta Constitution. "If you were on our bench, you'd know it wasn't easy."
Feb. 16, 1992 — Duke 71, NC State 63
Grant Hill paced Duke with 20 points while Christian Laettner and Thomas Hill chipped in 16 apiece. "I think Grant's really controlled the team," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the Daily Press. "For us to adjust on the road in these environments is commendable."
Feb. 20, 1992 — Duke 91, Maryland 89
Christian Laettner had 30 points and Duke benefited from Maryland senior guard Walt Williams being sidelined for the last six-plus minutes after he fouled out. The Blue Devils led by eight when he fouled out but the Terrapins actually cut the deficit without him.
Feb. 23, 1992 — Wake Forest 72, Duke 68
In just its second (and last) loss of the 1991-92 season, Duke surrendered a 15-1 run over the last five minutes and 19 seconds to lose the game. "One of my teams in the last couple of years has never made that many mistakes down the stretch," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. Wake Forest's Anthony Tucker scored a career-high 31 points in the win.
Feb. 26, 1992 — Duke 76, Virginia 67
In an eventful evening, Christian Laettner's No. 32 jersey was retired by Duke, Bobby Hurley returned from injury and Grant Hill was sidelined with a foot injury. On the night of his jersey retirement, Laettner had a monster performance with 32 points and 13 rebounds.
March 1, 1992 — Duke 75, UCLA 65
In a March regular season, non-conference game, Duke went to UCLA and won by 10 behind Christian Laettner's 29 points and 13 rebounds. Antonio Lang held Don MacLean, UCLA's leading scorer, to just 6-of-17 shooting. "The best way to guard someone is try to stop them from getting the ball," Lang said, according to The News and Observer. "So basically I tried to use my quickness to beat him to a spot."
March 4, 1992 — Duke 98, Clemson 97
Duke squeaked out a win at Clemson after finding itself down by 15 early in the second half. Mike Krzyzewski then benched his whole starting lineup. "There was a part of me that wants us to get beat by 40 at that point," Krzyzewski said, according to The Greenville News. "There's another part of me that says, 'We've got to give it one more shot.'" Duke's reserves cut into Clemson's lead, then Christian Laettner & Co. finished the job.
March 8, 1992 — Duke 89, North Carolina 77
The Tobacco Road rivals took a 46-46 tie into halftime and there were 11 lead changes by the time the Blue Devils and Tar Heels were tied at 71. Bobby Hurley's 3-pointer put Duke ahead 81-75.
March 13, 1992 (ACC tournament) – Duke 94, Maryland 87
Bobby Hurley returned to his old form, scoring 16 points and 13 assists compared to just one turnover as Duke won its opening ACC tournament game. The Blue Devils shot a season-low 43.2 percent from the floor but Christian Laettner was his steady self, scoring 33 points with 16 rebounds. "We didn't complete some things, but we played very well," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer.
March 14, 1992 (ACC tournament) — Duke 89, Georgia Tech 76
Duke made 59.6 percent of its shots as the Blue Devils advanced to the conference tournament semifinals.
March 15, 1992 (ACC tournament) — Duke 94, North Carolina 74
Duke entered this game with a 1-5 record against North Carolina in the ACC tournament championship game but the Blue Devils won by 20, an emphatic victory that left North Carolina coach Dean Smith campaigning for Christian Laettner to win National Player of the Year. Grant Hill finished the game 8-for-8 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. "Grant played a great game," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "I knew he was playing well but that was a sensational game."
March 19, 1992 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 82, No. 16 seed Campbell 56
Duke pushed the lead to nearly 30 points when Mike Krzyzewski called off the dogs and emptied his bench. Duke's Thomas Hill had 14 points in the first half, only two fewer points than Campbell as a team. Campbell shot just 6-for-32, 18 percent, in the first half with 14 turnovers.
March 21, 1992 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 75, No. 9 seed Iowa 62
Duke scored 48 points in the first half, despite shooting just 38 percent and making only 7-of-27 jumpers. But the Blue Devils' defense held off the Hawkeyes. "For about 19 minutes, we played defense about as well as we could," Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer.
March 26, 1992 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 81, No. 4 seed Seton Hall 69
Duke's 15-4 run in the second half blew open a game that the Blue Devils narrowly led 44-42 and gave them a 59-46 lead. "We went zone there," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. "They were in a great offensive rhythm and we went to our matchup [zone] to break it."
March 28, 1992 (NCAA tournament)— No. 1 seed Duke 104, No. 2 seed Kentucky 103 (OT)
Grant Hill's nearly full-court pass to Christian Laettner, who made a buzzer-beating jumper from the top of the key to beat Kentucky in overtime. Despite committing 20 turnovers and Kentucky going 12-for-22 from 3-point range, Duke shot 65 percent from the field, made half of its threes and posted a plus-10 rebounding advantage. Mike Krzyzewski said his message to his players in the huddle before Laettner's shot was "That we were going to win. Whether you completely believe it or not, you have to have the right expression on your face."
April 4, 1992 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 81, No. 2 seed Indiana 78
Duke started the second half on a 13-0 run as Duke and Mike Krzyzewski beat Indiana and Krzyzewski's mentor, Bob Knight, in the Final Four. It was Duke's fifth consecutive Final Four appearance and sixth time there in a seven-year span. Bobby Hurley led Duke with 26 points.
April 6, 1992 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 71, No. 6 seed Michigan 51
Duke completed its back-to-back national championship run, beating Michigan for the second time of the season and finishing the 1991-92 campaign with just two losses as the Blue Devils held the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll all season long. It was the first time a school had repeated as national champions since UCLA in 1973. The Blue Devils needed overtime to beat the Wolverines the first time but they won by 20 this time around.
Individual player awards, honors
Christian Laettner
- 1992 consensus National Player of the Year
- 1992 consensus First Team All-American
- 1992 ACC Player of the Year
- 1992 ACC Athlete of the Year
- 1992 First Team All-ACC
Bobby Hurley
- 1992 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1992 Third Team All-American
- 1992 Second Team All-ACC
Grant Hill
- 1992 Second Team All-ACC
Thomas Hill
- 1992 Third Team All-ACC
Duke players drafted into the NBA
1992 NBA Draft
- No. 3 – Christian Laettner, Minnesota Timberwolves
- No. 48 – Brian Davis, Phoenix Suns
1993 NBA Draft
- No. 7 – Bobby Hurley, Sacramento Kings
- No. 39 – Thomas Hill, Indiana Pacers
1994 NBA Draft
- No. 3 – Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons
- No. 29 – Antonio Lang, Phoenix Suns
1995 NBA Draft
- No. 12 – Cherokee Parks, Dallas Mavericks
- No. 41 – Erik Meek, Houston Rockets
2000-01 Duke Blue Devils Quick Facts
Duke won two national championships in the early 1990s and again in 2000-01 with another roster loaded with talent. Somewhat similar to Duke's 1992 team, which was ranked No. 1 in the AP poll all season long, the 2000-01 Blue Devils spent just one week worse than No. 3, when they were No. 4 for a week in February. They finished the season ranked No. 1.
Here's everything you need to know about Duke's 2001 national championship team.
Coach: Mike Krzyzewski
Conference: ACC
Record: 35-4 (13-3)
Conference Finish: 2nd
Conference Tournament Finish: Conference champion
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: East Region
Duke's roster turnover before the 2000-01 season
After the 1999-00 season, Duke lost just one senior to graduation: forward Chris Carrawell, 6-6, who was the team's second-leading scorer at 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
The Blue Devils then enrolled three freshmen in the fall of 2000:
- Chris Duhon, 6-1, guard
- Andre Sweet, 6-6, forward
- Reggie Love, 6-4, forward
Duke's roster from the 2000-01 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Jay Williams
|So.
|Guard
|6-2
|Shane Battier
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Mike Dunleavy
|So.
|Forward
|6-9
|Nate James
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Carlos Boozer
|So.
|Center
|6-9
|Chris Duhon
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Casey Sanders
|So.
|Center
|6-11
|Matt Christensen
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-10
|Andre Sweet
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Reggie Love
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-4
|J.D. Simpson
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Nick Horvath
|So.
|Forward
|6-10
|Andy Borman
|So.
|Guard
|6-4
|Andre Buckner
|So.
|Guard
|5-10
|Ryan Caldbeck
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-3
Duke's player stats from the 2000-01 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2p%
|3p%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Jay Williams
|39
|39
|31.8
|7.3
|15.5
|.473
|.520
|.427
|.659
|21.6
|3.3
|6.1
|2.0
|0.1
|Shane Battier
|39
|39
|34.9
|6.4
|13.7
|.471
|.536
|.419
|.796
|19.9
|7.3
|1.8
|2.1
|2.3
|Carlos Boozer
|32
|28
|25.6
|5.0
|8.3
|.604
|.604
|–––
|.719
|13.3
|6.5
|1.3
|0.9
|0.9
|Mike Dunleavy
|39
|39
|29.2
|4.7
|9.9
|.474
|.540
|.373
|.694
|12.6
|5.7
|2.6
|1.4
|0.4
|Nate James
|39
|29
|4.1
|8.4
|.494
|.624
|.314
|.799
|12.3
|5.2
|1.1
|1.6
|0.2
|Chris Duhon
|39
|10
|27.8
|2.4
|5.6
|.424
|.505
|.361
|.650
|7.2
|3.2
|4.5
|2.0
|0.0
|Andre Sweet
|7
|0
|1.9
|3.9
|.481
|.545
|.200
|.333
|4.1
|2.6
|0.6
|0.9
|0.1
|Nick Horvath
|6
|0
|1.2
|3.8
|.304
|.455
|.167
|1.000
|2.8
|2.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.5
|Casey Sanders
|35
|11
|0.8
|1.7
|.467
|.467
|–––
|.517
|2.5
|1.8
|0.2
|0.1
|0.9
|Matt Christensen
|30
|0
|0.6
|1.0
|.586
|.586
|–––
|.438
|1.6
|2.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.3
|Reggie Love
|21
|0
|0.4
|0.8
|.529
|.563
|.000
|.588
|1.3
|1.6
|0.1
|0.2
|0.3
|Andy Borman
|7
|0
|0.3
|0.7
|.400
|.500
|.333
|1.000
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|J.D. Simpson
|22
|0
|0.3
|0.8
|.333
|.375
|.300
|.625
|0.9
|0.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|Andre Buckner
|23
|0
|0.1
|0.5
|.167
|.222
|.000
|.250
|0.2
|0.4
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|Ryan Caldbeck
|13
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.333
|0.1
|0.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
Duke's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 2000-01
The 2001 NCAA tournament bracket
The 2001 NCAA Tournament was the first NCAA tournament with a 65-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 68-team bracket in 2011.
Duke won the 2001 national championship, the Blue Devils' third national title, in a Final Four that also featured Arizona, Maryland and Michigan State.
2001 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
Duke's complete 2000-01 schedule breakdown
Nov. 14, 2000 — Duke 87, Princeton 50
Shane Battier set a Duke-record nine 3-pointers in the first round of the Preseason NIT as Duke fans chanted "Player of the Year" and some held a sign saying Battier should be the President. He finished with 29 points on 10-for-14 shooting in John Thompson III's coaching debut at Princeton, while Duke point guard Jason Williams had 17 points and nine assists.
Nov. 17, 2000 – Duke 98, Villanova 85
The court at Cameron Indoor Stadium was named Coach K Court after Duke downed Villanova and Mike Krzyzewski picked up his 500th win at the school. The Blue Devils forced 29 turnovers, including 18 in the first half, and they scored 42 points off those turnovers. Duke shot 59 percent from the field, paced by Shane Battier's 18 points. "I'm very humbled by it," Mike Krzyzewski said of the court being named after him, according to The Sentinel. "I'm not sure anyone would feel that honor more than me. My love for Duke and the people in this building — I can't love it more."
Nov. 22, 2000 — Duke 95, Texas 69
Duke scored the game's first seven points in the semifinals of the Preseason NIT and the Blue Devils' lead in the first half grew to 20, then 31 after halftime. Nate James scored the first three baskets of the game and Carlos Boozer grabbed 11 of the Blue Devils' 47 rebounds. "I thought our team played well overall," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP.
Nov. 24, 2000 — Duke 63, Temple 61
Duke trailed by six points in the final minutes but put together a critical 9-0 run, fueled by six points from Carlos Boozer and a 3-pointer from Jason Williams, to win by two. Williams' three gave Duke a 61-60 lead, then Boozer scored the game's last bucket in the final 20 seconds. "We've been through so many game situations, especially game situations like this where we're down and in position where we have to win the game," Williams said, according to The News and Observer. "Almost all of our games last year were situations just like that. When it comes to it this year, we kind of know how to handle it."
Nov. 25, 2000 — Duke 91, Army 48
Carlos Boozer scored 22 points in the first half on 10-for-12 shooting. Nate James scored 12 points and Jason Williams and Nick Horvath each added 10. "This show that Carlos is a much different player for us," Shane Battier said, according to the AP. "He is playing big for us. His playing well so early tonight let us build off of him."
Nov. 28, 2000 — Duke 78, Illinois 77
In the premier matchup of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke held off Illinois behind a combined 44 points from Jason Williams and Mike Dunleavy Jr. "Thank goodness 18 years ago we decided not to go zone," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. "Our man-to-man defense has been good to us over the years and it was really good for us tonight." Duke forced 26 Illinois turnovers in the win.
Dec. 2, 2000 — Duke 93, Temple 68
Playing Temple for the second time in the span of four games (Duke won by just two the first time), the Blue Devils routed the Owls behind an 11-for-18 3-point shooting performance in the first half, including Jason Williams going a perfect 6-for-6. Duke scored its first 24 points on 3-pointers. "I've never seen a team as good as this team," Temple coach John Chaney said, according to The Morning Call.
Dec. 5, 2000 — Duke 102, Davidson 60
Despite tying their season-low shooting percentage, Duke still broke the 100-point mark for the fifth time in nine games. Jason Williams scored 25 points and Nate James had 20, which allowed the Blue Devils to win easily, overcoming Shane Battier's 3-for-13 shooting and a game in which Duke missed several dunks and had multiple air-balled shots.
Dec. 9, 2000 — Duke 104, Michigan 61
Duke led Michigan 34-2 with just over eight minutes left in the first half as Mike Dunleavy Jr., Chris Duhon and Jason Williams all made NBA-length 3-pointers. Duke fans started chanting "We want Oakland" in reference to Michigan's loss earlier in the season to Oakland University. The Blue Devils' lead climbed to 48-10, then 59-18 at halftime.
Dec. 19, 2000 — Duke 97, Portland 64
Carlos Boozer was a perfect 11-for-11 shooting for 22 points, while Mike Dunleavy Jr. added 18. After not playing in 10 days due to semester exams, Duke found itself trailing Portland 17-13 and the Pilots hung around, trailing 26-25, before the Blue Devils mounted a 26-3 run. "We were smart enough to keep getting the ball to Boozer," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. "Eleven for eleven, that's not bad."
Dec. 21, 2000 — Stanford 84, Duke 83
Stanford's Casey Jacobsen scored the game-winner for the Cardinal with 3.6 seconds left after trailing the Blue Devils by 11 points with four minutes left. Stanford finished the game on a 27-11 run. "It's the biggest thing I've ever done in basketball," Jacobsen said, according to the AP. "This is the kind of feeling that you hope you get when you go to Stanford." Shane Battier and Jason Williams both scored 26 points, but Battier and Carlos Boozer both fouled out late in the game.
Dec. 30, 2000 — Duke 108, North Carolina A&T 73
The Blue Devils tied their school record with 18 3-pointers as Shane Battier scored 27 of his season-best 31 points in the first half. "I've shot the ball pretty well all year," Battier said, according to the AP. "I didn't feel any different in this game. I just had some good looks. You could tell they really weren't used to guarding a big guy out on the court. We saw the crack and tried to exploit it."
Jan. 4, 2001 — Duke 99, Florida State 72
One game after Duke tied the school record for 3-pointers, the Blue Devils sank 15 against Florida State. "That's one of our strengths," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP.
Jan. 7, 2001 — Duke 115, Clemson 74
The Blue Devils ran off a 17-2 run early in the first half and distanced themselves from the Tigers 42-12 with less than six minutes left. Duke led 58-16 at halftime. "The press turns out to be really good if you get a steal and score," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Greenville News.
Jan. 10, 2001 — Duke 84, NC State 78
NC State cut Duke's lead to five on Damien Wilkins' three-point play in the final minute but they couldn't finish the job. Both Jason Williams and Shane Battier scored a team-high 22 points as Williams made 15-of-18 free throws.
Jan. 13, 2001 — Duke 103, Virginia 61
Duke held Virginia to 26.8 percent shooting as the Blue Devils rolled to a 42-point win. "You put great talent with great coaching, you're going to win a lot of games," Virginia coach Pete Gillen said, according to The News and Observer. "I still think Duke's got the best talent anywhere around. They're just the same as before."
Jan. 16, 2001 — Duke 97, Boston College 75
Led by stellar performances from its frontcourt of Shane Battier (22 points, five 3-pointers, four blocks) and Carlos Boozer (22 points on 10-for-14 shooting, four blocks), Duke led just 42-38 at halftime, then the Blue Devils outscored the Eagles by 18 in the second half.
Jan. 20, 2001 — Duke 98, Georgia Tech 77
Shane Battier single-handedly had a stretch in which he personally had a 20-11 run against Georgia Tech, including layups, 3-pointers, free throws and a dunk. "He is the most complete player I have ever coached," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Atlanta Constitution, "maybe not the best, but the most complete."
Jan. 24, 2001 — Duke 85, Wake Forest 62
Jason Williams scored 27 points, Shane Battier had 22 and Mike Dunleavy Jr. chipped in 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting with three 3-pointers. "It's obvious Dunleavy had his best game of this season," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "He really played at a high level."
Jan. 27, 2001 — Duke 98, Maryland 96 (OT)
Duke trailed by 12 with one minute and six seconds left in regulation but Jason Williams scored 13 points in the final two and a half minutes, which helped Duke overcome his career-high 10 turnovers. Nate James made a 3-pointer with 1:05 left to cut the deficit to nine, then Jason Williams nailed a jumper, got a steal and hit a three. "An amazing shot," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "He almost shot it sitting in our bench." Maryland missed two free throws, then Williams sank a third 3-pointer. That was eight points in 14 seconds for Williams. James' free throws tied the game at 90. "That (game) — that was pretty ... good," Krzyewski said.
Feb. 1, 2001 — North Carolina 85, Duke 83
Led by Joseph Forte's 24 points, career-high 16 rebounds, six assists and three steals, North Carolina pulled off a road win inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke made just 39 percent of its shots, made 12-of-35 3-pointers and missed 14 free throws.
Feb. 4, 2001 — Duke 100, Florida State 58
Duke's frontcourt carried the Blue Devils as Carlos Boozer scored a game-high 23 points with five rebounds while Shane Battier had 21 points and nine rebounds. No Florida State player scored more than 13 points.
Feb. 7, 2001 — Duke 81, Clemson 64
The Blue Devils won their 11th game in a row against Clemson and 24th consecutive ACC road game. Nate James scored a career-high 27 points, while Mike Dunleavy Jr. added a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double.
Feb. 11, 2001 – Duke 101, NC State 75
Jason Williams had 23 points and eight assists as all five Duke starters scored at least 13 points. "We take our lead from Jason, and when we see him not being Jason Williams, that hesitancy brings us down," Shane Battier said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "Basketball had become a big hairy monster, and we were scared to disturb it. When we're attacking, we're Lancelot, slaying the monster."
Feb. 14, 2001 — Virginia 91, Duke 89
Virginia ended its 12-game losing streak to Duke and the Blue Devils' 24-game road winning streak in conference play. Duke went on an 11-0 run to take a 61-55 advantage but Roger Mason's 3-pointer gave Virginia an 81-80 lead. Virginia scored the game winner in the final second.
Feb. 18, 2001 — Duke 91, St. John's 59
Jason Williams, playing in Madison Square Garden near his hometown of Plainfield, N.J., had 26 points and six assists, while the Blue Devils held St. John's guard Omar Cook to six points on 2-for-16 shooting.
Feb. 21, 2001 — Duke 98, Georgia Tech 54
Duke retired Shane Battier's No. 31 jersey, then he went out and scored 16 points with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks, while Jason Williams scored 25 and Mike Dunleavy added 18. "This was a lot more special than I thought it would be," Battier said, according to The News and Observer. "When they first told me about [retiring the jersey], I said, 'That's pretty cool.' But it's really special to be in that pantheon of players. All week I looked up at the rafters and thought: 'Do I really belong here?'"
Feb. 24, 2001 — Duke 82, Wake Forest 80
Chris Duhon's 15-foot runner allowed Duke to beat No. 24 Wake Forest. "That's a shot you practice, but it's usually used when big men are coming to block you shot, to shoot it over them," Duhon said, according to the AP. That came after Wake Forest's Robert O'Kelley tied the game with a 3-pointer.
Feb. 27, 2001 — Maryland 91, Duke 80
Carlos Boozer suffered an injury that Mike Krzyzewski called a broken bone in his right foot as Duke suffered its worst loss of the season. "We've just got to circle the wagons and get tougher," Krzyzewski said, according to the AP.
March 4, 2001 — Duke 95, North Carolina 81
On Senior Day, without starter Carlos Boozer, Shane Battier led the way with 25 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and four steals. "Our theme all week was 'Find A Way,'" Battier said, according to The News and Observer.
March 9, 2001 (ACC tournament) — Duke 76, NC State 61
Duke won easily in its opening game against the ACC tournament as Reggie Love provided crucial minutes, finishing with four points, two rebounds and two steals. Mike Krzyzewski called Love "unbelievably instrumental," according to The Charlotte Observer.
March 10, 2001 (ACC tournament) — Duke 84, Maryland 82
One of Carlos Boozer's replacements, center Casey Sanders, came up with one of the biggest plays, blocking Maryland's Terence Morris' jumper with Duke leading 80-78 with one minute left. He finished with seven points, three rebounds and two blocks.
March 11, 2001 (ACC tournament) — Duke 79, North Carolina 53
Duke stomped North Carolina with a 19-1 run in the first half and the Blue Devils had doubled up the Tar Heels 42-21 late in the first half. "Duke has done that to some pretty good teams," North Carolina coach Matt Doherty said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "They have a lot of firepower."
March 15, 2001 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 95, No. 16 seed Monmouth 52
Jason Williams, who was nursing an ankle injury, scored 20 points in the first half and he made six of Duke's 18 3-pointers as the Blue Devils rolled in their first-round game. "Our 3-point shooting was sensational in the first half and we maintained our poise," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer. "We played hard and we're difficult to beat if we do that. We are more refreshed than we were last year and on a difference energy curve."
March 17, 2001 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 94, No. 9 seed Missouri 81
Duke's best players played like it as Jason Williams' 31 points and nine assists, and Shane Battier's 27-point, 11-rebound double-double paced the Blue Devils. "It's March," Battier said, according to The News and Observer. "This is Coach's time."
March 22, 2001 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 76, No. 4 seed UCLA 63
Carlos Boozer returned to the floor in the Sweet 16 after missing six games after breaking his foot. He had six rebounds, two points, two steals and a block in 22 minutes. "Carlos played great," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer. "I was impressed with his endurance. Not only that, he played great defense."
March 24, 2001 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 79, No. 6 seed Southern California 69
Duke's defense stifled USC to the tune of 40 percent shooting, while Jason Williams scored a game-high 28 points and Shane Battier added 20. Duke's lead fluctuated between three and 12 points.
March 31, 2001 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 95, No. 3 seed Maryland 84
Carlos Boozer played his best game since returning from injury, scoring 19 points with four rebounds, including nine points in the last five minutes, as Duke beat Maryland for the third time of the season. "It's really ironic," Shane Battier said, according to The News and Observer. "In the four games [against Maryland], each team that won the game was down by double digits. That was in the the back of my mind when we were down 20." Steve Blake's 3-pointer gave the Terps a 39-17 lead but Duke wasn't done.
April 2, 2001 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 82, No. 2 seed Arizona 72
Mike Krzyzewski won his third national championship at Duke behind Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s team-high 21 points, plus 18 from Shane Battier and 16 from Jason Williams. Dunleavy made a career-high five 3-pointers, and Carlos Boozer had a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double. Arizona finished the game 4-for-22 from deep, while Duke shot 47 percent from the field. "Coach is such a tremendous influence in my life," Battier said, according to The Index-Journal. "To give him his third championship, and separate him from the pack that has won two [championships] is the best way that I could go out. It's my going-away present to him."
2000-2001 individual player awards, honors
Shane Battier
- 2001 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 2001 Naismith College Player of the Year
- 2001 John R. Wooden Award winner
- 2001 Oscar Robertson Trophy winner
- 2001 Adolph Rupp Trophy winner
- 2001 Sporting News College Player of the Year
- 2001 consensus First Team All-American
- 2001 NABC Defensive Player of the Year
- 2001 ACC Co-Player of the Year
- 2001 Academic All-American of the Year
- 2001 First Team All-ACC
Jay Williams
- 2001 NABC Player of the Year
- 2001 consensus First Team All-American
- 2001 First Team All-ACC
Nate James
- 2001 Third Team All-ACC
Chris Duhon
- 2001 ACC Rookie of the Year
Duke players drafted into the NBA
2001 NBA Draft
- No. 6 — Shane Battier, Memphis Grizzlies
2002 NBA Draft
- No. 2 — Jay Williams, Chicago Bulls
- No. 3 — Mike Dunleavy Jr., Golden State Warriors
- No. 35 — Carlos Boozer, Cleveland Cavaliers
2004 NBA Draft
- No. 38 — Chris Duhon, Chicago Bulls
2009-10 Duke Blue Devils Quick Facts
For the third decade in a row, Duke won a national championship early in the decade as the Blue Devils cut down the nets in the first year of the 2010s, nine years after its previous national title. The 2009-10 Blue Devils lost just five times all season, including twice by just four points.
Here's everything you need to know about Duke's 2010 national championship team.
Coach: Mike Krzyzewski
Conference: ACC
Record: 35-3 (13-3)
Conference Finish: 1st
Conference Tournament Finish: Conference champion
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: South Region
Duke's roster turnover before the 2009-10 season
Duke went 30-7 in the 2008-09 season as the Blue Devils finished third in the ACC, won the ACC tournament, then earned a No. 2 seed and lost in the Sweet 16. After the season, Duke lost three seniors:
- Greg Paulus, 6-1, guard: 4.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.3 apg
- David McClure, 6-6, forward: 1.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.1 apg
- Martynas Pocius, 6-5, guard: 1.5 ppg
The Blue Devils then enrolled three freshmen in the fall of 2009:
- Andre Dawkins, 6-5, guard
- Mason Plumlee, 6-10, forward
- Ryan Kelly, 6-11, forward
Duke's roster from the 2009-10 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Jon Scheyer
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Kyle Singler
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Nolan Smith
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-2
|Brian Zoubek
|Sr.
|Center
|7-1
|Miles Plumlee
|So.
|Forward
|6-10
|Lance Thomas
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-9
|Andre Dawkins
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Mason Plumlee
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-10
|Ryan Kelly
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-11
|Olek Czyz
|So.
|Forward
|6-7
|Jordan Davidson
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Steve Johnson
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Casey Peters
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-4
Duke's player stats from the 2009-10 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2p%
|3p%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Jon Scheyer
|40
|40
|36.8
|5.3
|13.3
|.399
|.418
|.383
|.878
|18.2
|3.6
|4.9
|1.6
|0.3
|Kyle Singler
|40
|40
|35.9
|5.7
|13.8
|.415
|.424
|.399
|.798
|17.7
|7.0
|2.4
|1.0
|0.8
|Nolan Smith
|38
|38
|35.5
|6.3
|14.3
|.441
|.460
|.392
|.767
|17.4
|2.8
|3.0
|1.2
|0.2
|Brian Zoubek
|40
|16
|18.7
|2.3
|3.5
|.638
|.638
|–––
|.551
|5.6
|7.7
|1.0
|0.7
|0.8
|Miles Plumlee
|40
|24
|16.4
|2.1
|3.7
|.561
|.558
|1.000
|.661
|5.2
|4.9
|0.3
|0.5
|0.7
|Lance Thomas
|40
|39
|25.3
|1.7
|3.9
|.439
|.439
|–––
|.743
|4.8
|4.9
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|Andre Dawkins
|38
|0
|12.6
|1.4
|3.6
|.397
|.439
|.379
|.735
|4.4
|1.1
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|Mason Plumlee
|34
|1
|14.1
|1.4
|3.1
|.462
|.480
|.250
|.543
|3.7
|3.1
|0.9
|0.5
|0.9
|Olek Czyz
|6
|2
|10.2
|1.2
|2.0
|.583
|.750
|.250
|–––
|2.5
|2.0
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|Ryan Kelly
|35
|0
|6.5
|0.5
|1.3
|.356
|.423
|.263
|.667
|1.2
|1.1
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|Jordan Davidson
|21
|0
|2.6
|0.0
|0.2
|.200
|.000
|.500
|.600
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Steve Johnson
|14
|0
|1.7
|0.1
|0.2
|.300
|.333
|–––
|.750
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|Casey Peters
|7
|0
|1.1
|0.0
|0.0
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Duke's advanced stats, style of play
Duke finished the 2009-10 season ranked No. 1 on kenpom.com with the most-efficient offense in the country (121.0 points per 100 possessions) and the fifth-most efficient defense (87.7 points allowed per 100 possessions).
The Blue Devils were elite at offensive rebounding (39.8 percent offensive rebounding rate, sixth nationally), free-throw shooting (75.9 percent, eighth nationally), taking care of the ball (16.4 percent turnover rate, 15th nationally) and they made 38.5 percent of their threes.
Defensively, Duke was great at limiting 3-point attempts and makes, limiting opponents to a 25.4 percent 3-point attempt percentage (meaning roughly one out of every four attempts was a 3-pointer), which ranked as the 11th-lowest nationally, and opponents made just 28.3 percent of their threes.
Below is Duke's kenpom.com advanced stats profile from the 2010 season.
Duke's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 2009-10
The 2010 NCAA tournament bracket
The 2010 NCAA tournament was the last postseason to feature a 65-team field before the introduction of the First Four in Dayton.
No. 1 seed Duke won its fourth national championship, beating No. 5 seed Butler 61-59 for the title after a potential game-winning, half-court shot by Gordon Hayward narrowly missed. Kyle Singler was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 19 points in the national final.
This was the sixth Final Four played in Indianapolis, but was the first held at Lucas Oil Stadium — around 6 miles away from Butler's home arena, Hinkle Fieldhouse.
No. 2 seed West Virginia and No. 5 seed Michigan State rounded out the national semifinals.
Double-digit seeds won 11 games during the 2010 NCAA tournament. Three — No. 12 Cornell, No. 11 Washington and No. 10 Saint Mary's— appeared in the regional semifinals. The Big Red became the first Ivy League team to reach the Sweet 16 in the 64-team era.
2010 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket.
Duke's complete 2009-10 schedule breakdown
Nov. 13, 2009 — Duke 96, UNC-Greensboro 62
Without Mason Plumlee and Nolan Smith, Duke won in its season opener by a big margin behind Kyle Singler's 20 points, including 14 in the first half, and Jon Scheyer's 18 points and turnover-free play. "I thought Jon and I did a good job of making sure guys weren't out of control," Singler said, according to The News and Observer. "I thought we were calm, collected and confident, and we handled pressure pretty well."
Nov. 16, 2009 — Duke 74, Coastal Carolina 49
Led by Kyle Singler's 23-point, 11-rebound double-double, Duke navigated Coastal Carolina's triangle-and-two defense against Singler and Jon Scheyer, who was held to just one shot and two points in the first half. Scheyer finished with 10 points and five assists. "Jon did a good job of making sure the team was in sync," Singler said, according to The News and Observer. "He did the best job he could. I tried to follow. It really was Jon that kept us together."
Nov. 17, 2009 — Duke 101, Charlotte 59
Nolan Smith returned to the floor, scoring a career-high 24 points, while his backcourt mate Jon Scheyer added 20 and Kyle Singler scored 17, as Duke never trailed after making 12 3-pointers and nearly 53 percent of its shots. Duke's top three scorers combined for 61 points — two more than Charlotte's team total.
Nov. 21, 2009 — Duke 104, Radford 67
Duke made 18 3-pointers against Radford's zone defense, which tied the Blue Devils' single-game record, as freshman guard Andre Dawkins scored a career-high 20 points, including six 3-pointers. It was Duke's 72nd non-conference home win in a row. "I love my team," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer. "They're very unselfish."
Nov. 25, 2009 — Duke 64, Arizona State 53
Duke advanced to the finals of the NIT Season Tip-Off after breaking a 43-all tie thanks to Kyle Singler, then shortly thereafter he made his only 3-pointer of the game to give Duke a 50-43 lead. Jon Scheyer committed his first turnover of the season after entering the game with 21 assists and no turnovers.
Nov. 27, 2009 —Duke 68, UConn 59
The Blue Devils won the NIT Season Tip-Off as Mike Krzyzewski and UConn's Jim Calhoun set a record for the most all-time wins between two opposing coaches — Coach K's 839 wins and Calhoun's 809. This was an ugly game as Duke shot just 28.4 percent from the field, compared to UConn's 37.3 percent, but the Blue Devils posted a plus-13 rebounding advantage, including 25 offensive rebounds. "It was a big-time game, shots were so hard to come by, open shots," Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. "Both teams are very, very good defensively and you know, you get by one guy and it's hard to get to the bucket. But we rebounded very well and we played outstanding defense."
Dec. 2, 2009 — Wisconsin 73, Duke 69
The Big Ten won the ACC/Big Ten Challenge six games to five behind Wisconsin's win over No. 6 Duke behind senior Trevon Hughes' career-high 26 points in Madison. The Badgers had 17 assists to five turnovers. "I thought our defense in the second half was good," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. "We had a chance to win. In the first half we had no chance to win. In the first half we had no chance to win. If the second half was like the first half we would've been blown out of here."
Dec. 5, 2009 — Duke 80, St. John's 71
Duke big men Brian Zoubek and Lance Thomas combined to score 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 15 rebounds in an efficient showing against St. John's. "They've been in a fight before," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer.
Dec. 15, 2009 — Duke 113, Gardner-Webb 68
Jon Scheyer made 11-of-13 shots, including his first seven shots, for 36 points — 24 of which came in the first half. Scheyer also had a career-high nine assists and eight rebounds as he nearly finished with a triple-double. "I've been working really hard on my shot," he said, according to The News and Observer. "The last 10 days, since we haven't had a game, it's given us a lot of time to work on our individual games and some shooting and getting in better shape."
Dec. 19, 2009 —Duke 76, Gonzaga 41
Mike Krzyzewski said Nolan Smith played his best game in a Duke uniform as he had 24 points inside Madison Square Garden, while Jon Scheyer scored 20. Duke held Gonzaga to 27.8 percent shooting as the Blue Devils handed the Bulldogs their largest margin of defeat since 1990. "They beat us in every aspect of the game," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, according to The News and Observer.
Dec. 29, 2009 — Duke 84, Long Beach State 63
Duke ran out to a 26-point lead, then Long Beach State cut the deficit to 13 before the Blue Devils rebuilt their lead. Jon Scheyer scored 22 points with six 3-pointers, while Nolan Smith had 19 points with four 3-pointers.
Dec. 31, 2009 — Duke 114, Penn 55
Five Blue Devils scored in double figures, including four players with at least 18 points, led by Nolan Smith's game-high 23. Duke led 40-11 through 12 minutes and broke the 100-point mark with almost six minutes left in regulation. "Our talent level obviously is greater than theirs," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer. "If we're playing hard and they're playing hard, we should win by a significant margin."
Jan. 3, 2010 — Duke 74, Clemson 53
Jon Scheyer and Nolan Smith both scored 22 points in 38 minutes, including a combined 13-for-16 performance from the free- throw line. Clemson scored 11 points in a row after halftime but Duke quickly regained control.
Jan. 6, 2010 — Duke 86, Iowa State 65
Mike Krzyzewski's record inside Chicago's United Center improved to 7-0 as Duke beat Iowa State in a scheduled homecoming for senior Jon Scheyer, who had at least 500 people from his childhood in attendance, and he responded with 31 points, including four 3-pointers, in the win. "Basically most of the people in my life that mean something from when I was younger or from home were here," Scheyer said, according to The News and Observer, who admitted he was holding back tears during warmups.
Jan. 9, 2010 — Georgia Tech 71, Duke 67
Five times in the second half, Georgia Tech erased a six-point Duke lead and the Yellow Jackets won by four behind Gani Lawal's 21 points and nine rebounds. "Lawal is really playing outstanding basketball right now," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Atlanta Constitution. "He gives them such a good presence."
Jan. 13, 2010 — Duke 79, Boston College 59
The Blue Devils only led by three at halftime but Nolan Smith and Kyle Singler combined to score 16 points in the first eight minutes of the second half. "It was huge," Singler said, according to The News and Observer. "It sparked the gym, got everyone going, and it was because of our defense."
Jan. 17, 2010 — Duke 90, Wake Forest 70
Fueled by double-doubles from Kyle Singler (21 points, 15 rebounds) and Miles Plumlee (19 points, 14 rebounds), the Blue Devils broke open a 55-all tie to score 13 points in a row. Kyle Singler went down with a wrist injury and he had to be examined by medical personnel.
Jan. 20, 2010 — NC State 88, Duke 74
NC State was picked to finish in last place in the ACC but the Wolfpack upset the Blue Devils in Raleigh, prompting a court-storming as NC State moved within one game of Duke in the conference standings. The Wolfpack shot 58 percent for the game. "It was a special night," NC State senior Dennis Horner said, according to The News and Observer. "Everything was clicking for us."
Jan. 23, 2010 — Duke 60, Clemson 47
In a low-scoring affair that was 23-all at halftime in front of the first-ever College GameDay crowd for Clemson basketball, Duke pulled away after halftime, fueled by Nolan Smith's 22 points. "He has the ability to create his own shot," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "He's not great at it, but he's the best guy we have at doing that."
Jan. 27, 2010 — Duke 70, Florida State 56
Duke got four 3-pointers from Jon Scheyer and three from Kyle Singler as the two players combined for 42 of Duke's 70 points. Florida State pulled within four points, 51-47, then Duke allowed the Seminoles to grab an offensive rebound off of a free throw three times on the same possession, but the Blue Devils forced a traveling call and regained a double-digit lead.
Jan. 30, 2010 — Georgetown 89, Duke 77
With President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden sitting courtside, Georgetown shot 71 percent from the field, led by Chris Wright's 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting, while Greg Monroe scored 20 and Austin Freeman had 20. "We could never match their emotion," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News Leader. "The place was electric. Their team was electric, and they played that way for 40 minutes."
Feb. 4, 2010 — Duke 86, Georgia Tech 67
Kyle Singler made 8-of-10 3-pointers as Duke knocked down 12 shots from outside as the Blue Devils won by 19 after losing to Georgia Tech in their previous meeting.
Feb. 6, 2010 — Duke 66, Boston College 63
Jon Scheyer and Nolan Smith both played all 40 minutes, scoring 21 points with four assists apiece as Duke led by 10 at halftime, then held on after halftime. The Blue Devils made just 57 percent of their free throws, but it didn't cost them the win.
Feb. 10, 2010 — Duke 64, North Carolina 54
Jon Scheyer scored a game-high 24 points and Kyle Singler had 19 points as Duke shot just 31 percent from the field and 61 percent from the free-throw line, but still won by 10.
Feb. 13, 2010 — Duke 77, Maryland 56
In Mike Krzyzewski's 1,000th game at Duke, the Blue Devils beat Maryland by 21 behind Jon Scheyer's 22 points and Brian Zoubek's 16-point, 17-rebound double-double.
Feb. 17, 2010 — Duke 81, Miami (FL) 74
Miami (FL) had a 12-point lead in the second half but collapsed as Duke mounted a 17-4 run in less than five minutes to start the second half. The most impressive part is that Jon Scheyer, Kyle Singler and Nolan Smith — the highest-scoring trio in the country — were held to just 3-for-20 shooting in the first half. Singler finished with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Scheyer and Smith combined to score 33 after halftime.
Feb. 21, 2010 — Duke 67, Virginia Tech 55
Duke had 23 offensive rebounds at home as Brian Zoubek finished with 16 boards, including eight on the offensive end. "Our identity this year is not like most Duke teams," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the Daily Press. "It's rebounding and defense."
Feb. 25, 2010 — Duke 70, Tulsa 52
Duke started the game on a 14-4 run but Tulsa clawed back to tie the game at 28-all. Duke led 34-30 at halftime but the Blue Devils outscored the Golden Hurricane by 14 in the second half. Nolan Smith led all scorers with 18 points.
Feb. 28, 2010 — Duke 67, Virginia 49
Duke needed just eight minutes to build a double-digit lead as the Blue Devils beat the Cavaliers, who hadn't won a game since Feb. 3. Kyle Singler scored 14 points in the opening 13 minutes as Duke built a 20-4 lead to start the game.
March 3, 2010 — Maryland 79, Duke 72
Maryland fought its way to a tie for first place as the Terrapins beat the Blue Devils by seven. The Terps started the game with a 10-2 lead and ran out to a 33-19 advantage. Duke climbed back to trail just 40-38 at halftime and Jon Scheyer's 3-pointer gave the Blue Devils a one-point advantage and neither team led by more than five points until the final 60 seconds. Duke made 10 3-pointers and shot 37 percent from deep but just 39 percent from the field.
March 6, 2010 — Duke 82, North Carolina 50
Duke's backcourt played outstanding as Jon Scheyer and Nolan Smith both scored 20 points, while combining for 12 assists and no turnovers. "That was one of the best games we've played all year," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "Our defensive intensity was great throughout."
March 12, 2010 (ACC tournament) — Duke 57, Virginia 46
Duke's first game in the ACC tournament was tied at 27 at halftime and Virginia hung around in the second half, 46-44, but the Cavaliers scored just two points in the last six-plus minutes. "It's 46-44," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer. "You'd better play. Or you're going home tonight."
March 13, 2010 (ACC tournament) — Duke 77, Miami (FL) 74
Duke took a 12-point lead, 30-18, in the first half but Miami cut it to 32-28 and Mike Krzyzewski drew a technical foul, lighting a fire under his Blue Devils. "When Coach got that technical, that sent a strong message to the team," Brian Zoubek said, according to The News and Observer. "It definitely made a difference in the way we played in the second half."
March 14, 2010 (ACC tournament) — Duke 65, Georgia Tech 61
Georgia Tech committed five turnovers to start the game, allowing Duke to take an 8-0 lead. Kyle Singler paced the Blue Devils with 20 points, 14 of which came at the free-throw line, while Jon Scheyer and Nolan Smith scored 16 each. "There's something about Scheyer that produces wins," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "He's won a lot of games for us, and for me it was a little bit of a storybook ending to the ACC for him. He's had such a great career."
March 19, 2010 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 73, No. 16 seed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 44
This game was a mismatch from the start as Duke started three players who were 6-8 or taller, while all of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's starters were 6-8 or shorter. The Blue Devils had nearly doubled up their opponent by halftime, 39-20. Kyle Singler led the team with 22 points.
March 21, 2010 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 68, No. 8 seed California 53
Despite Jon Scheyer going 1-for-11 from the field, Nolan Smith paced the Blue Devils with 20 points on 9-for-18 shooting, while Kyle Singler scored 17. "This team has so much talent and so much potential," Smith said, according to The News and Observer.
March 26, 2010 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 70, No. 4 seed Purdue 57
Duke only led by one at halftime, 24-23, in a low-scoring start to the Sweet 16 matchup. The Blue Devils outscored the Boilermakers 46-34 after halftime. "Our execution in the second half was terrific," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer. "All three of my perimeter guys came up with big, big baskets and free throws." Jon Scheyer scored 16 points after halftime and Nolan Smith added 11.
March 28, 2010 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 78, No. 3 seed Baylor 71
Despite Kyle Singler going 0-for-10 from the field and scoring just five points — all at the free throw line — Duke escaped Baylor and made it back to the Final Four in Indianapolis. "It's as close a team as I've had," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to The News and Observer. "You want great things to happen for people who are great with us. I mean, they've been spectacular to coach ... I'm ecstatic about it."
April 3, 2010 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 78, No. 2 seed West Virginia 57
After a rough game offensively, Kyle Singler bounced back to score 21 points, while Nolan Smith had 19 points and six assists. Duke shot 52 percent from the field against West Virginia's 1-3-1 trapping defense. "It was a great team effort today," said Jon Scheyer, who went 7-for-13 from the field, according to the Albequerque Journal. "West Virginia's a great team. We did it the same way, with defense, rebounding."
April 5, 2010 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 61, No. 5 seed Butler 59
"This was a classic," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the Chicago Tribune, after Butler's Gordon Hayward's buzzer-beating, potential game-winner clanked off the rim. Duke and Krzyzewski won their fourth national title as Jon Scheyer scored five of the Blue Devils' final 10 points to hold off the Cinderella-minded Bulldogs.
Individual player awards, honors
Jon Scheyer
- 2010 consensus Second Team All-American
- 2010 First Team All-ACC
Kyle Singler
- 2010 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 2010 First Team All-ACC
Nolan Smith
- 2010 Second Team All-ACC
Duke players drafted into the NBA
2011 NBA Draft
- No. 21 – Nolan Smith, Portland Trail Blazers
- No. 33 – Kyle Singler, Detroit Pistons
2012 NBA Draft
- No. 26 – Miles Plumlee, Indiana Pacers
Duke's 2014-15 Quick Facts
Coach: Mike Krzyzewski
Conference: ACC
Record: 35-4 (15-3 ACC)
Conference Finish: 2nd
Conference Tournament Finish: Lost in semifinals
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: South Region
Duke won its fifth national championship (its second of the decade and third of the century) when its star-studded freshman class paired with a group of veteran role players to the national championship. Three of the team's top four scorers were freshmen — a stark contrast from Duke's 2010 championship team, whose freshmen ranked seventh, eighth and ninth in scoring.
The Blue Devils were established as one of the best teams in the country all season as they were ranked in the top five from the preseason AP Top 25 poll to the final poll.
Duke's roster turnover before the 2014-15 season
In the 2013-14 season, Duke went 26-9 (13-5 ACC), finishing third in the conference, earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, where the Blue Devils were upset by No. 14 seed Mercer. From Duke's 2014 team, Duke lost its top two scorers, Jabari Parker and Rodney Hood (No. 1 and No. 5, respectively, above), to the NBA, while Andre Dawkins, Tyler Thornton and Josh Hairston graduated.
- Jabari Parker, 6-8, forward, 19.1 ppg, 8.7 rpg
- Rodney Hood, 6-8, forward, 16.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg
- Andre Dawkins, 6-5, guard, 7.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg
- Tyler Thornton, 6-2, guard, 3.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg
- Josh Hairston, 6-8, forward, 1.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Duke enrolled a highly touted freshman class in the summer of 2014.
- Jahlil Okafor, 6-11, center
- Justise Winslow, 6-6, forward
- Tyus Jones, 6-1, guard
- Grayson Allen, 6-4, guard
Duke's 2014-15 roster
|player
|class
|position
|height
|weight
|Jahlil Okafor
|Fr.
|Center
|6-11
|270
|Quinn Cook
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-2
|185
|Justise Winslow
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-6
|225
|Tyus Jones
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-1
|190
|Amile Jefferson
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-9
|215
|Matt Jones
|So.
|Guard
|6-5
|210
|Grayson Allen
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-4
|195
|Rasheed Sulaimon
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-5
|195
|Marshall Plumlee
|Jr.
|Center
|7-0
|255
|Semi Ojeleye
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|230
|Nick Pagliuca
|So.
|Guard
|6-3
|195
|Sean Kelly
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-3
|195
Here are Duke's player stats from the 2014-15 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete Duke stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P%
|3P%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Jahlil Okafor
|38
|38
|30.1
|7.3
|11.1
|.664
|.664
|–––
|.510
|17.3
|8.5
|1.3
|0.8
|1.4
|Quinn Cook
|39
|39
|35.8
|5.1
|11.3
|.453
|.536
|.395
|.891
|15.3
|3.4
|2.6
|1.0
|0.0
|Justise Winslow
|39
|39
|29.1
|4.4
|9.1
|.486
|.516
|.418
|.641
|12.6
|6.5
|2.1
|1.3
|0.9
|Tyus Jones
|39
|39
|33.9
|3.5
|8.3
|.417
|.440
|.379
|.889
|11.8
|3.5
|5.6
|1.5
|0.1
|Rasheed Sulaimon
|20
|0
|19.3
|2.6
|6.3
|.413
|.420
|.404
|.667
|7.5
|2.0
|1.8
|1.0
|0.1
|Amile Jefferson
|39
|26
|21.3
|2.4
|3.8
|.631
|.631
|–––
|.554
|6.1
|5.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.7
|Matt Jones
|39
|14
|21.7
|2.2
|5.3
|.410
|.448
|.376
|.714
|6.0
|2.3
|1.0
|0.9
|0.1
|Grayson Allen
|35
|0
|9.2
|1.3
|3.0
|.425
|.500
|.346
|.849
|4.4
|1.0
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
|Semi Ojeleye
|6
|0
|10.5
|0.8
|3.0
|.278
|.500
|.250
|.571
|3.0
|2.3
|0.2
|0.5
|0.0
|Marshall Plumlee
|39
|0
|9.6
|0.8
|1.1
|.762
|.756
|1.000
|.710
|2.2
|2.4
|0.3
|0.2
|0.6
|Nick Pagliuca
|11
|0
|1.6
|0.1
|0.5
|.200
|.000
|.250
|–––
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Sean Kelly
|10
|0
|1.2
|0.0
|0.1
|.000
|–––
|.000
|–––
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
Duke's advanced stats, style of play
Duke finished the 2015 season ranked No. 3 on kenpom.com, behind fellow No. 1 seeds Kentucky and Wisconsin. With the third-best offensive efficiency and 11th-best defense, the Blue Devils outscored their opponents by an average of 32.4 points per 100 possessions. Duke operated with lethal offensive efficiency, especially inside the arc, where the Blue Devils made 55.9 percent of their shots. Behind the 3-point line, they made 38.7 percent of their shots, which was the 26th-best in the country.
Not only did Duke rank among the national leaders in both 2-point and 3-point percentage but they took great care of the ball (16.3 turnover percentage, 35th-best nationally) and they crashed the offensive glass hard (35.8 offensive rebound percentage, 32nd nationally).
Defensively, the Blue Devils were elite at keeping opponents off the free throw line (24 percent free throw rate), while limiting opponents' 3-point attempts (27.8 3-point attempt rate) and makes (31.4 percent shooting).
The following advanced stats come from kenpom.com.
Here's where Duke was ranked in the AP Top 25 poll
The 2015 NCAA tournament bracket
Duke won its fifth national championship in 2015, beating Wisconsin 68-63 in the title game.
The win marked the Blue Devils' second title in six years, both of which were won on the floor of Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. Freshman guard Tyus Jones scored 23 points in the championship game and was named Most Outstanding Player.
Wisconsin reached the national final for the first time since 1941. The Badgers earned a No. 1 seed ahead of the postseason, notably beating previously 38-0 Kentucky in the Final Four. The Wildcats set an NCAA record with 36 consecutive wins to open the season and became the program closest to completing and undefeated season since Indiana (1976).
Michigan State was the only non-No. 1 seed to make the Final Four. In the first 29 years of the tournament's 64-team format, a 7 seed had never reached the national semifinal. The Spartans were the second team to do it in two years (UConn, 2014).
2015 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for printable bracket
Duke's complete 2014-15 schedule breakdown
Nov. 14, 2014 — Duke 113, Presbyterian 44
Duke routed Presbyterian in its season opener, outscoring the Blue Hose 57-19 in the first half, then the Blue Devils dropped 56 points in the second half as six players scored in double figures, including four freshmen — Jahlil Okafor (19 points), Grayson Allen (18 points), Justise Winslow (15 points) and Tyus Jones (15 points). The Blue Devils shot 60 percent from the field and 51 percent (16-of-31) from behind the arc.
"They'll be scary in March," Presbyterian coach Gregg Nibert said, according to the AP.
Nov. 15, 2014 — Duke 109, Fairfield 59
Duke's starting frontcourt duo of Jahlil Okafor and Amile Jefferson were both a rebound shy of a double double — 17 points and nine rebounds and 15 points and nine rebounds, respectively — as Duke nearly doubled up Fairfield on the boards (39 to 20) and exploded for 65 points in the second half.
"One of our main things is sharing the ball," Okafor said, according to the AP. "Everybody's eating right now."
Nov. 18, 2014 — Duke 81, Michigan State 71
Playing No. 19 Michigan State in the Champions Classic, Duke came out hot, making its first seven shots and taking a 10-point lead in the first 12 minutes. Michigan State pulled within three points in the second half but Duke's starters, who scored 74 of the team's 81 points, including a team-high 19 points from Quinn Cook, proved to be too much for the Spartans.
"I thought I played decent," Okafor said, according to the AP, "but as a team we played great. It was a really big win for us. They have us a lot of challenges."
Nov. 21, 2014 — Duke 74, Temple 54
Duke outplayed Temple by 10 points in both halves as the Blue Devils forced 17 turnovers and held Temple to just 1-of-12 3-point shooting. Quinn Cook once again led the team with 17 points, while Jahlil Okafor scored 16 on 7-for-20 shooting.
"He's an outstanding player," Mike Krzyzewski said of Okafor. "He's going to be a terrific player. He had 20 shots tonight. I'd love to get him 20 shots (a game). He has to sell his stuff if he misses. Temple did a really good job against him."
Nov. 22, 2014 — Duke 90, Stanford 59
Playing Stanford in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Duke built an 11-point lead in the first half, then the Cardinal played the Blue Devils to a draw after halftime. Duke's lead extended to 15 at one point but Stanford cut it to eight before the Blue Devils reclaimed a double-digit advantage. Duke assisted on 16 of its 22 made shots with Quinn Cook leading the team with 18 points and five assists.
"To be 5-0 after these eight days is really good," Mike Krzyzewski said.
Nov. 26, 2014 — Duke 93, Furman 54
Duke reached 50 points in the first half, while holding Furman to 22, in its return to Cameron Indoor Stadium after playing three neutral-site games in a row. Freshman Jahlil Okafor was nearly perfect, making 12-of-14 shots for 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while frontcourt teammate Amile Jefferson was 8-for-9 for 16 points and 12 rebounds.
"That's the way to respond, coming off five games in eight days," Jefferson said. "Our team showed great maturity coming back to Cameron, creating energy and getting the crowd into it."
Nov. 30, 2014 — Duke 93, Army 73
With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski playing his former school, Coach K reached 990 wins in his career as Duke ran past Army despite shooting 4-for-19 from 3-point range thanks to 51 percent overall. The Blue Devils posted a plus-18 rebounding advantage as Jahlil Okafor scored a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds while Tyus Jones posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.
Dec. 3, 2014 — Duke 80, Wisconsin 70
In the first of two meetings between Duke and Wisconsin, the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils went on the road to face the No. 2 Badgers and they won by 10 thanks to an incredible shooting night. Duke made 30-of-46 shots (65 percent), including 7-of-12 threes (58 percent), as Tyus Jones scored 22 points.
"When those freshmen see that the upperclassmen are setting the table for them, it helps a lot," Mike Krzyzewski said. "They didn't look like freshmen tonight."
Dec. 15, 2014 — Duke 75, Elon 62
After taking a 15-point lead into halftime, Elon outscored Duke 41-39 in the second half. Jahlil Okafor had a monster game with 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 20 rebounds — 10 offensive and 10 defensive — as the Blue Devils shot just 3-of-16 from 3-point range and just 51 percent from the free-throw line.
"This is the worst we've felt all year after a win," Okafor said.
Dec. 18, 2014 — Duke 66, UConn 56
Duke played UConn to a five-point advantage in each half to win by 10, but the game was tied at 30 before the Blue Devils rattled off a 15-2 run to pull away. All five Duke starters scored in double figures while not a single bench player scored, with Tyus Jones scoring a team-high 21 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"UConn played a tough, physical games," Quinn Cook said. "It was a good experience for us. We just had more good plays than they did."
Dec. 29, 2014 — Duke 86, Toledo 69
Toledo hung with Duke in the first half inside Cameron Indoor Stadium with the Blue Devils leading just 41-37 at halftime before pulling away for a 17-point win behind Jahlil Okafor's 27-point, eight-rebound performance and Quinn Cook's 20-point game.
"We grew up," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. "Our young guys are obviously very good, but they're not experienced, and you don't win just by being young and good. You've got to get experience."
Dec. 31, 2014 — Duke 84, Wofford 55
Another strong second half, one in which Duke outscored Wofford 43-21, the Blue Devils coasted to victory with another strong shooting performance. Duke shot 55 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 72 percent from the free-throw line as Jahlil Okafor led the team with 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting and eight rebounds.
"We're going to ACC play the way we want to go," Okafor said.
Jan. 3, 2015 — Duke 85, Boston College 62
Jahlil Okafor got to the free-throw line 17 times, where he made 14, as he scored a game-high 28 points with four blocks, while reserves Rasheed Sulaimon and Matt Jones combined for 5-of-7 3-point shooting in Duke's ACC opener.
"Jah is special in every way," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP.
Jan. 7, 2015 — Duke 73, Wake Forest 65
Justise Winslow had a breakout game, scoring a team-high 20 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while making three 3-pointers, while Jahlil Okafor posted a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double.
"This team's tough," Quinn Cook said. "Together. We don't want to lose."
Jan. 11, 2015 — NC State 87, Duke 75
Playing in their second conference road game in a row, the Blue Devils fell behind 37-33 at halftime, then allowed NC State to score 50 points after halftime to give Duke its first loss of the season. NC State was on fire, making 10-of-16 3-pointers (62 percent) and 55 percent overall, behind Trevor Lacey's team-high 21 points and Ralston Turner's 16 points and their combined nine 3-pointers. Duke shot just 36 percent from the field and 25 percent from three.
"Were we as tough as we needed to be? No," Mike Krzyzewski said. "Does that mean we're soft? No. We're a good team. We need to learn to play at that level. You've got to be in these things to learn it."
Jan. 13, 2015 — Miami (FL) 90, Duke 74
After winning 14 games in a row to open the season, Duke dropped back-to-back games after Miami made 51 percent of its shots, including 10-of-20 3-pointers, behind Angel Rodriguez's game-high 24 points and Manu Lecomte's 23 points off the bench. Duke committed 15 turnovers, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 28 percent from three.
"I just have felt since Christmas that there's something missing with our group, and I've said it," Mike Krzyzewski said. "I've said it to the press, I've said it to my team. And when you're still winning, you don't necessarily believe it completely. But I've felt it since Christmas, and I haven't been able to figure that out, figure out how to change it."
Jan. 17, 2015 — Duke 63, Louisville 52
Duke got back in the win column by rushing out to a 10-point lead at halftime, led by Amile Jefferson's team-high 19 points. Jahlil Okafor scored 18 on 8-of-10 shooting and those two, plus Justise Winslow, had seven rebounds apiece, while the Blue Devils' defense held the Cardinals to 29 percent shooting and 4-of-25 3-point shooting.
"Coaches put in some new stuff coming into this game and we followed it to a T," Jefferson said. "We ran a new offense, we had new plays. We did a lot of things differently and it really helped us today."
Jan. 19, 2015 — Duke 79, Pittsburgh 65
Mike Krzyzewski picked up his 999th career win behind a strong performance from the team's guards as Tyus Jones scored a team-high 22 points with four 3-pointers, Quinn Cook posted an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double and Rasheed Sulaimon had 13 points with four 3-pointers off the bench.
Jan. 25, 2015 — Duke 77, St. John's 68
Playing a late-January non-conference game, Duke beat St. John's after overcoming a four-point halftime deficit, earning Mike Krzyzewski his 1,000th career win. The Blue Devils had an 18-2 run to put the game away after they fell behind by 10 points in the final nine minutes.
"It just, boom! It was great," Krzyzewski said. "It was beautiful, really, to see them fight today and win."
Tyus Jones once again led the team in scoring with 22 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 performance at the free-throw line, while Jahlil Okafor scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
Jan. 28, 2015 — Notre Dame 77, Duke 73
Duke lost for the third time in six games, falling to 4-3 in the ACC, as Notre Dame outscored Duke by seven points after halftime. Notre Dame's Jerian Grant scored a game-high 23 points with 12 assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks, including an unlikely but timely basket to put the Fighting Irish ahead 73-70.
"He loves the moment," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said of Grant. "He's such a bright-lights, big-stage guy. He is really clutch."
Jan. 31, 2015 — Duke 69, Virginia 63
Duke went to Charlottesville and gave Virginia, which was previously undefeated at 19-0, its first loss of the season thanks to 50-percent shooting behind Tyus Jones' 17 points and 15 apiece from Justise Winslow and Quinn Cook.
"They're one of the best teams in the country, and if you can get a win against those guys, especially in their house, it's just a great feeling," Quinn Cook said.
Feb. 4, 2015 — Duke 72, Georgia Tech 66
Quinn Cook scored 17 points after halftime to lead the Blue Devils in scoring, while Justise Winslow posted his second double-double in a row (15 points, 10 rebounds) as Duke overcame Georgia Tech making 8-of-11 3-pointers.
"That's a huge win, and now you've got to do it again," Mike Krzyzewski said. "I didn't think we were emotionally at the level we needed to be, no matter what we did. Not that our kids weren't ready to play, but we could not get that level of emotion."
Feb. 7, 2015 — Duke 90, Notre Dame 60
A week and a half after losing to Notre Dame, Duke stomped the Fighting Irish, scoring 50 points in the first half and leading by 26 at halftime. The Blue Devils shot 60 percent from the field and from behind the 3-point line, led by double-doubles from Jahlil Okafor (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Justise Winslow (19 points, 11 rebounds).
"We have not executed that way in a long time on both ends of the court," Mike Krzyzewski said. "It was almost perfect."
Feb. 9, 2015 — Duke 73, Florida State 70
Duke's backcourt carried the way on the road as Quinn Cook played all 40 minutes and scored a game-high 26 points, while Tyus Jones played 39 minutes, scoring 16 points with 12 assists and six rebounds. After taking an eight-point lead into halftime, Duke held on for a one-possession win in the second half.
"My team has been through the ringer," Mike Krzyzewski. "They've come out pretty well. Winning all but one of those. We have to get a little bit refreshed right now."
Feb. 14, 2015 — Duke 80, Syracuse 72
After former Duke player Michael Gbinije hit five 3-pointers in the first half, Syracuse took a 39-36 lead into halftime but the Blue Devils scored 44 points after halftime, led by Jahlil Okafor's 23-point, 13-rebound double-double.
"Syracuse came out and played an unbelievable first half and basically could have knocked us off," Mike Krzyzewski said. "Our guys kicked it in and started pushing the ball up the court. We got some transition baskets and then we hit some threes."
Feb. 18, 2015 — Duke 92, North Carolina 90 (OT)
Playing rival North Carolina for the first time this season, Duke built a seven-point lead by halftime, lost all of it in the second half, then won by two in overtime.
All five starters scored at least 12 points, led by Quinn Cook and Tyus Jones' 22 points apiece. Jones had eight assists, seven rebounds and two 3-pointers, while Cook played all 45 minutes with six 3-pointers, four rebounds and three assists.
"It's tough for this game to always live up to the hype," Mike Krzyzewski said. "But I think tonight's game exceeded it."
Feb. 21, 2015 — Duke 78, Clemson 56
The Blue Devils held all Clemson players to 10 points or fewer, 41 percent shooting from the field and 22 percent 3-point shooting, Duke led by 15 points at halftime and kept its foot on the gas after halftime. Quinn Cook had another big scoring performance with 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting, four assists and four rebounds, while Justise Winslow had a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double.
"It was just the way we were on defense," Cook said. "Our defense led to some fast-break points...We want to push it. We were smaller today, Justise got it going today, and he kind of started the tempo off. We just fed off what he was doing."
Feb. 25, 2015 — Duke 91, Virginia Tech 86 (OT)
Duke won its second overtime game in a three-game span behind freshman Jahlil Okafor's career-high 30 points, while Quinn Cook scored 21 points after halftime to finish with 26. Both teams lit it up from the field as Duke shot 59 percent from the field and 43 percent from deep, while Virginia Tech shot 53 percent and 54 percent from 3-point range.
"We finally participated at the level we needed to do to be worthy of winning," Mike Krzyzewski said. "I'm glad we turned it on for the last 15 minutes of regulation and then overtime."
Feb. 28, 2015 — Duke 73, Syracuse 54
Duke's defense shut down Syracuse, holding the Orange to 30 percent shooting from the field and 3-for-20 3-point shooting (15 percent) as Syracuse's bench scored just two points. Justise Winslow scored a game-high 23 points with nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
"I wanted to keep moving because they'd have to keep their eyes on me," Justise Winslow said. "So I was going from the high post to the corners, just to stay active."
March 4, 2015 — Duke 94, Wake Forest 51
Grayson Allen, who had played in the shadow of fellow freshmen Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones for most of the season, scored a season-high 27 points off the bench as the Blue Devils shot 57 percent from the field, 52 percent from 3-point range and out-rebounded the Demon Deacons by 16.
"It wasn't really me waiting for a chance — it was me being able to translate it into the game from practice," Grayson Allen said. "Coach has been giving me opportunities, and I was able to capitalize today. This is the type of game to get my confidence going."
March 7, 2015 — Duke 84, North Carolina 77
Duke trailed by two points at halftime in Chapel Hill but the Blue Devils exploded for 53 points after halftime to beat their rivals by seven as Tyus Jones scored a season-high 24 points, including 17 after halftime.
"They believe in me to have the ball in my hands and to be the point guard of this team, and Coach K believes in me," Tyus Jones said. "We believe in one another, and if you kick it to somebody, one of your brothers, you trust them to make the shot and they trust in me."
March 12, 2015 (ACC tournament) — Duke 77, NC State 53
Duke cruised to victory in its first ACC tournament game, taking a 49-22 lead into halftime. "I thought our guys were unbelievably ready," Mike Krzyzewski said.
Six Blue Devils scored in double figures, led by Quinn Cook's 15 points, while reserves Marshall Plumlee added 12 on 6-of-6 shooting and Grayson Allen added 11.
March 13, 2015 (ACC tournament) — Notre Dame 74, Duke 64
Duke lost for just the fourth (and final) time of the 2014-15 season, with its only two losses after mid-January coming to Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish mounted a 15-point lead at halftime, fueled by 14 points from Bonzie Colson off the bench.
"Really, for about the first 24 minutes, I'm not sure — I don't know who we were coaching tonight," Mike Krzyzewski said. "We weren't talking, we weren't doing anything. We weren't following instructions. It was like an out-of-body experience."
Duke pulled within four with roughly three minutes left, 68-64, but the Blue Devils didn't score again.
March 20, 2015 — No. 1 seed Duke 85, No. 16 seed Robert Morris 56
After losing in the ACC tournament semifinals, Duke showed no signs of a hangover as the Blue Devils led by 17 points heading into halftime and Duke used a 12-0 run in the second half to put the game out of reach after Robert Morris pulled within 10. Duke shot 63 percent from the field, made 10 3-pointers and assisted on 28 of its 34 made field goals.
"We've played in some big-time games and earned a spot here in the NCAA tournament," Quinn Cook. "I just told them to be themselves."
March 22, 2015 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 68, No. 8 seed San Diego State 49
Duke held San Diego State to 24 points in the first half and 25 in the second, limiting the Aztecs to 32 percent shooting and 15 percent 3-point shooting, while Jahlil Okafor paced the Blue Devils with a game-high 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Justise Winslow had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double with five assists, four steals and three blocks.
"It would mean the world to me," Okafor said of winning a national title. "I've always wanted to win a national title ... That's what (the freshmen) came to Duke to have an opportunity to win a national title. That is where all of my focus has been this season, and that is what it still is."
March 27, 2015 — No. 1 seed Duke 63, No. 5 seed Utah 57
Duke found itself in a dogfight, taking a 27-22 lead into halftime after a low-scoring first half, then the Blue Devils held a one-point advantage in the second half to win by six. Freshman Justise Winslow carried the Blue Devils with a game-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, all three of the Blue Devils' 3-pointers and two of the team's four blocks.
"This has been one of my favorite groups," Mike Krzyzewski said. "They've been easy to coach and they really get along. There's only a good attitude, only a good attitude and willingness to learn. Sometimes freshmen don't learn that until they're older. But these guys knew it from the beginning. That's why they've had a special year."
March 29, 2015 — No. 1 seed Duke 66, No. 2 seed Gonzaga 52
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tied the record by making his 12th Final Four after Duke's starters scored all 66 of the team's points, making eight 3-pointers at a 42-percent clip, to buoy a game in which the Blue Devils shot just 37 percent from the field. Justise Winslow and Matt Jones scored 16 points apiece, while Tyus Jones and Quinn Cook both played all 40 minutes.
"Coach has been to however many Final Fours, but this is his first one with this group, and that's what means the most," Winslow said. "Living in this moment, living right now."
April 5, 2015 — No. 1 seed Duke 81, No. 7 seed Michigan State 61
No. 7 seed Michigan State started hot, making its first four 3-pointers and taking a 14-6 lead in the game's opening minutes, but Duke rallied and never looked back, taking a 36-25 lead into halftime. Justise Winslow scored a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jahlil Okafor had 18 and Quinn Cook scored 17 to push the Blue Devils to the national championship game.
"The city's great, and even if we didn't win tonight, the city would still be great and the venue would be great," Mike Krzyzewski said. "This team, though, deserved to be in it. So it makes it even better. They've been so good in this tournament, and the stage has not been too big for them."
April 6, 2015 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 68, No. 1 seed Wisconsin 63
Playing fellow No. 1 seed Wisconsin, who the Blue Devils had beaten in Madison, Wisconsin, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge earlier in the season, Duke found itself knotted in a 31-31 tie at halftime, then the Blue Devils pulled away down the stretch, taking the lead for good on Tyus Jones' 3-pointer with 4:09 remaining to give Duke a 59-58 lead. Jones, who was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, scored a game-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Grayson Allen added 16 of Duke's 18 bench points.
"It was fun to watch my teammates do what they do," Jahlil Okafor. "They have my back the entire season, and it was no different tonight."
Individual player awards, honors
Jahlil Okafor
- 2015 consensus First Team All-American
- 2015 USBWA National Freshman of the Year
- 2015 Pete Newell Big Man of the Year
- 2015 ACC Player of the Year
- 2015 ACC Rookie of the Year
- 2015 First Team All-ACC
Tyus Jones
- 2015 Final Four Most Outstanding Player of the Year
- 2015 AP Honorable Mention All-American
- 2015 Third Team All-ACC
Quinn Cook
- 2015 Second Team All-ACC
Duke players drafted into the NBA
2015 NBA Draft
- No. 3 — Jahlil Okafor, Philadelphia 76ers
- No. 10 — Justise Winslow, Miami Heat
- No. 24 — Tyus Jones, Cleveland Cavaliers
2018 NBA Draft
- No. 21 — Grayson Allen, Utah Jazz