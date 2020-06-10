Duke college basketball championships: Complete history

Nov. 14, 2014 — Duke 113, Presbyterian 44

Duke routed Presbyterian in its season opener, outscoring the Blue Hose 57-19 in the first half, then the Blue Devils dropped 56 points in the second half as six players scored in double figures, including four freshmen — Jahlil Okafor (19 points), Grayson Allen (18 points), Justise Winslow (15 points) and Tyus Jones (15 points). The Blue Devils shot 60 percent from the field and 51 percent (16-of-31) from behind the arc.

"They'll be scary in March," Presbyterian coach Gregg Nibert said, according to the AP.

Nov. 15, 2014 — Duke 109, Fairfield 59

Duke's starting frontcourt duo of Jahlil Okafor and Amile Jefferson were both a rebound shy of a double double — 17 points and nine rebounds and 15 points and nine rebounds, respectively — as Duke nearly doubled up Fairfield on the boards (39 to 20) and exploded for 65 points in the second half.

"One of our main things is sharing the ball," Okafor said, according to the AP. "Everybody's eating right now."

Nov. 18, 2014 — Duke 81, Michigan State 71

Playing No. 19 Michigan State in the Champions Classic, Duke came out hot, making its first seven shots and taking a 10-point lead in the first 12 minutes. Michigan State pulled within three points in the second half but Duke's starters, who scored 74 of the team's 81 points, including a team-high 19 points from Quinn Cook, proved to be too much for the Spartans.

"I thought I played decent," Okafor said, according to the AP, "but as a team we played great. It was a really big win for us. They have us a lot of challenges."

Nov. 21, 2014 — Duke 74, Temple 54

Duke outplayed Temple by 10 points in both halves as the Blue Devils forced 17 turnovers and held Temple to just 1-of-12 3-point shooting. Quinn Cook once again led the team with 17 points, while Jahlil Okafor scored 16 on 7-for-20 shooting.

"He's an outstanding player," Mike Krzyzewski said of Okafor. "He's going to be a terrific player. He had 20 shots tonight. I'd love to get him 20 shots (a game). He has to sell his stuff if he misses. Temple did a really good job against him."

Nov. 22, 2014 — Duke 90, Stanford 59

Playing Stanford in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Duke built an 11-point lead in the first half, then the Cardinal played the Blue Devils to a draw after halftime. Duke's lead extended to 15 at one point but Stanford cut it to eight before the Blue Devils reclaimed a double-digit advantage. Duke assisted on 16 of its 22 made shots with Quinn Cook leading the team with 18 points and five assists.

"To be 5-0 after these eight days is really good," Mike Krzyzewski said.

Nov. 26, 2014 — Duke 93, Furman 54

Duke reached 50 points in the first half, while holding Furman to 22, in its return to Cameron Indoor Stadium after playing three neutral-site games in a row. Freshman Jahlil Okafor was nearly perfect, making 12-of-14 shots for 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while frontcourt teammate Amile Jefferson was 8-for-9 for 16 points and 12 rebounds.

"That's the way to respond, coming off five games in eight days," Jefferson said. "Our team showed great maturity coming back to Cameron, creating energy and getting the crowd into it."

Nov. 30, 2014 — Duke 93, Army 73

With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski playing his former school, Coach K reached 990 wins in his career as Duke ran past Army despite shooting 4-for-19 from 3-point range thanks to 51 percent overall. The Blue Devils posted a plus-18 rebounding advantage as Jahlil Okafor scored a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds while Tyus Jones posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.

Dec. 3, 2014 — Duke 80, Wisconsin 70

In the first of two meetings between Duke and Wisconsin, the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils went on the road to face the No. 2 Badgers and they won by 10 thanks to an incredible shooting night. Duke made 30-of-46 shots (65 percent), including 7-of-12 threes (58 percent), as Tyus Jones scored 22 points.

"When those freshmen see that the upperclassmen are setting the table for them, it helps a lot," Mike Krzyzewski said. "They didn't look like freshmen tonight."

Dec. 15, 2014 — Duke 75, Elon 62

After taking a 15-point lead into halftime, Elon outscored Duke 41-39 in the second half. Jahlil Okafor had a monster game with 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 20 rebounds — 10 offensive and 10 defensive — as the Blue Devils shot just 3-of-16 from 3-point range and just 51 percent from the free-throw line.

"This is the worst we've felt all year after a win," Okafor said.

Dec. 18, 2014 — Duke 66, UConn 56

Duke played UConn to a five-point advantage in each half to win by 10, but the game was tied at 30 before the Blue Devils rattled off a 15-2 run to pull away. All five Duke starters scored in double figures while not a single bench player scored, with Tyus Jones scoring a team-high 21 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"UConn played a tough, physical games," Quinn Cook said. "It was a good experience for us. We just had more good plays than they did."

Dec. 29, 2014 — Duke 86, Toledo 69

Toledo hung with Duke in the first half inside Cameron Indoor Stadium with the Blue Devils leading just 41-37 at halftime before pulling away for a 17-point win behind Jahlil Okafor's 27-point, eight-rebound performance and Quinn Cook's 20-point game.

"We grew up," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP. "Our young guys are obviously very good, but they're not experienced, and you don't win just by being young and good. You've got to get experience."

Dec. 31, 2014 — Duke 84, Wofford 55

Another strong second half, one in which Duke outscored Wofford 43-21, the Blue Devils coasted to victory with another strong shooting performance. Duke shot 55 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 72 percent from the free-throw line as Jahlil Okafor led the team with 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting and eight rebounds.

"We're going to ACC play the way we want to go," Okafor said.

Jan. 3, 2015 — Duke 85, Boston College 62

Jahlil Okafor got to the free-throw line 17 times, where he made 14, as he scored a game-high 28 points with four blocks, while reserves Rasheed Sulaimon and Matt Jones combined for 5-of-7 3-point shooting in Duke's ACC opener.

"Jah is special in every way," Mike Krzyzewski said, according to the AP.

Jan. 7, 2015 — Duke 73, Wake Forest 65

Justise Winslow had a breakout game, scoring a team-high 20 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while making three 3-pointers, while Jahlil Okafor posted a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double.

"This team's tough," Quinn Cook said. "Together. We don't want to lose."

Jan. 11, 2015 — NC State 87, Duke 75

Playing in their second conference road game in a row, the Blue Devils fell behind 37-33 at halftime, then allowed NC State to score 50 points after halftime to give Duke its first loss of the season. NC State was on fire, making 10-of-16 3-pointers (62 percent) and 55 percent overall, behind Trevor Lacey's team-high 21 points and Ralston Turner's 16 points and their combined nine 3-pointers. Duke shot just 36 percent from the field and 25 percent from three.

"Were we as tough as we needed to be? No," Mike Krzyzewski said. "Does that mean we're soft? No. We're a good team. We need to learn to play at that level. You've got to be in these things to learn it."

Jan. 13, 2015 — Miami (FL) 90, Duke 74

After winning 14 games in a row to open the season, Duke dropped back-to-back games after Miami made 51 percent of its shots, including 10-of-20 3-pointers, behind Angel Rodriguez's game-high 24 points and Manu Lecomte's 23 points off the bench. Duke committed 15 turnovers, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 28 percent from three.

"I just have felt since Christmas that there's something missing with our group, and I've said it," Mike Krzyzewski said. "I've said it to the press, I've said it to my team. And when you're still winning, you don't necessarily believe it completely. But I've felt it since Christmas, and I haven't been able to figure that out, figure out how to change it."

Jan. 17, 2015 — Duke 63, Louisville 52

Duke got back in the win column by rushing out to a 10-point lead at halftime, led by Amile Jefferson's team-high 19 points. Jahlil Okafor scored 18 on 8-of-10 shooting and those two, plus Justise Winslow, had seven rebounds apiece, while the Blue Devils' defense held the Cardinals to 29 percent shooting and 4-of-25 3-point shooting.

"Coaches put in some new stuff coming into this game and we followed it to a T," Jefferson said. "We ran a new offense, we had new plays. We did a lot of things differently and it really helped us today."

Jan. 19, 2015 — Duke 79, Pittsburgh 65

Mike Krzyzewski picked up his 999th career win behind a strong performance from the team's guards as Tyus Jones scored a team-high 22 points with four 3-pointers, Quinn Cook posted an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double and Rasheed Sulaimon had 13 points with four 3-pointers off the bench.

Jan. 25, 2015 — Duke 77, St. John's 68

Playing a late-January non-conference game, Duke beat St. John's after overcoming a four-point halftime deficit, earning Mike Krzyzewski his 1,000th career win. The Blue Devils had an 18-2 run to put the game away after they fell behind by 10 points in the final nine minutes.

"It just, boom! It was great," Krzyzewski said. "It was beautiful, really, to see them fight today and win."

Tyus Jones once again led the team in scoring with 22 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 performance at the free-throw line, while Jahlil Okafor scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Jan. 28, 2015 — Notre Dame 77, Duke 73

Duke lost for the third time in six games, falling to 4-3 in the ACC, as Notre Dame outscored Duke by seven points after halftime. Notre Dame's Jerian Grant scored a game-high 23 points with 12 assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks, including an unlikely but timely basket to put the Fighting Irish ahead 73-70.

"He loves the moment," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said of Grant. "He's such a bright-lights, big-stage guy. He is really clutch."

Jan. 31, 2015 — Duke 69, Virginia 63

Duke went to Charlottesville and gave Virginia, which was previously undefeated at 19-0, its first loss of the season thanks to 50-percent shooting behind Tyus Jones' 17 points and 15 apiece from Justise Winslow and Quinn Cook.

"They're one of the best teams in the country, and if you can get a win against those guys, especially in their house, it's just a great feeling," Quinn Cook said.

Feb. 4, 2015 — Duke 72, Georgia Tech 66

Quinn Cook scored 17 points after halftime to lead the Blue Devils in scoring, while Justise Winslow posted his second double-double in a row (15 points, 10 rebounds) as Duke overcame Georgia Tech making 8-of-11 3-pointers.

"That's a huge win, and now you've got to do it again," Mike Krzyzewski said. "I didn't think we were emotionally at the level we needed to be, no matter what we did. Not that our kids weren't ready to play, but we could not get that level of emotion."

Feb. 7, 2015 — Duke 90, Notre Dame 60

A week and a half after losing to Notre Dame, Duke stomped the Fighting Irish, scoring 50 points in the first half and leading by 26 at halftime. The Blue Devils shot 60 percent from the field and from behind the 3-point line, led by double-doubles from Jahlil Okafor (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Justise Winslow (19 points, 11 rebounds).

"We have not executed that way in a long time on both ends of the court," Mike Krzyzewski said. "It was almost perfect."

Feb. 9, 2015 — Duke 73, Florida State 70

Duke's backcourt carried the way on the road as Quinn Cook played all 40 minutes and scored a game-high 26 points, while Tyus Jones played 39 minutes, scoring 16 points with 12 assists and six rebounds. After taking an eight-point lead into halftime, Duke held on for a one-possession win in the second half.

"My team has been through the ringer," Mike Krzyzewski. "They've come out pretty well. Winning all but one of those. We have to get a little bit refreshed right now."

Feb. 14, 2015 — Duke 80, Syracuse 72

After former Duke player Michael Gbinije hit five 3-pointers in the first half, Syracuse took a 39-36 lead into halftime but the Blue Devils scored 44 points after halftime, led by Jahlil Okafor's 23-point, 13-rebound double-double.

"Syracuse came out and played an unbelievable first half and basically could have knocked us off," Mike Krzyzewski said. "Our guys kicked it in and started pushing the ball up the court. We got some transition baskets and then we hit some threes."

Feb. 18, 2015 — Duke 92, North Carolina 90 (OT)

Playing rival North Carolina for the first time this season, Duke built a seven-point lead by halftime, lost all of it in the second half, then won by two in overtime.

All five starters scored at least 12 points, led by Quinn Cook and Tyus Jones' 22 points apiece. Jones had eight assists, seven rebounds and two 3-pointers, while Cook played all 45 minutes with six 3-pointers, four rebounds and three assists.

"It's tough for this game to always live up to the hype," Mike Krzyzewski said. "But I think tonight's game exceeded it."

Feb. 21, 2015 — Duke 78, Clemson 56

The Blue Devils held all Clemson players to 10 points or fewer, 41 percent shooting from the field and 22 percent 3-point shooting, Duke led by 15 points at halftime and kept its foot on the gas after halftime. Quinn Cook had another big scoring performance with 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting, four assists and four rebounds, while Justise Winslow had a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double.

"It was just the way we were on defense," Cook said. "Our defense led to some fast-break points...We want to push it. We were smaller today, Justise got it going today, and he kind of started the tempo off. We just fed off what he was doing."

Feb. 25, 2015 — Duke 91, Virginia Tech 86 (OT)

Duke won its second overtime game in a three-game span behind freshman Jahlil Okafor's career-high 30 points, while Quinn Cook scored 21 points after halftime to finish with 26. Both teams lit it up from the field as Duke shot 59 percent from the field and 43 percent from deep, while Virginia Tech shot 53 percent and 54 percent from 3-point range.

"We finally participated at the level we needed to do to be worthy of winning," Mike Krzyzewski said. "I'm glad we turned it on for the last 15 minutes of regulation and then overtime."

Feb. 28, 2015 — Duke 73, Syracuse 54

Duke's defense shut down Syracuse, holding the Orange to 30 percent shooting from the field and 3-for-20 3-point shooting (15 percent) as Syracuse's bench scored just two points. Justise Winslow scored a game-high 23 points with nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

"I wanted to keep moving because they'd have to keep their eyes on me," Justise Winslow said. "So I was going from the high post to the corners, just to stay active."

March 4, 2015 — Duke 94, Wake Forest 51

Grayson Allen, who had played in the shadow of fellow freshmen Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones for most of the season, scored a season-high 27 points off the bench as the Blue Devils shot 57 percent from the field, 52 percent from 3-point range and out-rebounded the Demon Deacons by 16.

"It wasn't really me waiting for a chance — it was me being able to translate it into the game from practice," Grayson Allen said. "Coach has been giving me opportunities, and I was able to capitalize today. This is the type of game to get my confidence going."

March 7, 2015 — Duke 84, North Carolina 77

Duke trailed by two points at halftime in Chapel Hill but the Blue Devils exploded for 53 points after halftime to beat their rivals by seven as Tyus Jones scored a season-high 24 points, including 17 after halftime.

"They believe in me to have the ball in my hands and to be the point guard of this team, and Coach K believes in me," Tyus Jones said. "We believe in one another, and if you kick it to somebody, one of your brothers, you trust them to make the shot and they trust in me."

March 12, 2015 (ACC tournament) — Duke 77, NC State 53

Duke cruised to victory in its first ACC tournament game, taking a 49-22 lead into halftime. "I thought our guys were unbelievably ready," Mike Krzyzewski said.

Six Blue Devils scored in double figures, led by Quinn Cook's 15 points, while reserves Marshall Plumlee added 12 on 6-of-6 shooting and Grayson Allen added 11.

March 13, 2015 (ACC tournament) — Notre Dame 74, Duke 64

Duke lost for just the fourth (and final) time of the 2014-15 season, with its only two losses after mid-January coming to Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish mounted a 15-point lead at halftime, fueled by 14 points from Bonzie Colson off the bench.

"Really, for about the first 24 minutes, I'm not sure — I don't know who we were coaching tonight," Mike Krzyzewski said. "We weren't talking, we weren't doing anything. We weren't following instructions. It was like an out-of-body experience."

Duke pulled within four with roughly three minutes left, 68-64, but the Blue Devils didn't score again.

March 20, 2015 — No. 1 seed Duke 85, No. 16 seed Robert Morris 56

After losing in the ACC tournament semifinals, Duke showed no signs of a hangover as the Blue Devils led by 17 points heading into halftime and Duke used a 12-0 run in the second half to put the game out of reach after Robert Morris pulled within 10. Duke shot 63 percent from the field, made 10 3-pointers and assisted on 28 of its 34 made field goals.

"We've played in some big-time games and earned a spot here in the NCAA tournament," Quinn Cook. "I just told them to be themselves."

March 22, 2015 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 68, No. 8 seed San Diego State 49

Duke held San Diego State to 24 points in the first half and 25 in the second, limiting the Aztecs to 32 percent shooting and 15 percent 3-point shooting, while Jahlil Okafor paced the Blue Devils with a game-high 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Justise Winslow had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double with five assists, four steals and three blocks.

"It would mean the world to me," Okafor said of winning a national title. "I've always wanted to win a national title ... That's what (the freshmen) came to Duke to have an opportunity to win a national title. That is where all of my focus has been this season, and that is what it still is."

March 27, 2015 — No. 1 seed Duke 63, No. 5 seed Utah 57

Duke found itself in a dogfight, taking a 27-22 lead into halftime after a low-scoring first half, then the Blue Devils held a one-point advantage in the second half to win by six. Freshman Justise Winslow carried the Blue Devils with a game-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, all three of the Blue Devils' 3-pointers and two of the team's four blocks.

"This has been one of my favorite groups," Mike Krzyzewski said. "They've been easy to coach and they really get along. There's only a good attitude, only a good attitude and willingness to learn. Sometimes freshmen don't learn that until they're older. But these guys knew it from the beginning. That's why they've had a special year."

March 29, 2015 — No. 1 seed Duke 66, No. 2 seed Gonzaga 52

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tied the record by making his 12th Final Four after Duke's starters scored all 66 of the team's points, making eight 3-pointers at a 42-percent clip, to buoy a game in which the Blue Devils shot just 37 percent from the field. Justise Winslow and Matt Jones scored 16 points apiece, while Tyus Jones and Quinn Cook both played all 40 minutes.

"Coach has been to however many Final Fours, but this is his first one with this group, and that's what means the most," Winslow said. "Living in this moment, living right now."

April 5, 2015 — No. 1 seed Duke 81, No. 7 seed Michigan State 61

No. 7 seed Michigan State started hot, making its first four 3-pointers and taking a 14-6 lead in the game's opening minutes, but Duke rallied and never looked back, taking a 36-25 lead into halftime. Justise Winslow scored a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jahlil Okafor had 18 and Quinn Cook scored 17 to push the Blue Devils to the national championship game.

"The city's great, and even if we didn't win tonight, the city would still be great and the venue would be great," Mike Krzyzewski said. "This team, though, deserved to be in it. So it makes it even better. They've been so good in this tournament, and the stage has not been too big for them."

April 6, 2015 (NCAA tournament) — No. 1 seed Duke 68, No. 1 seed Wisconsin 63

Playing fellow No. 1 seed Wisconsin, who the Blue Devils had beaten in Madison, Wisconsin, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge earlier in the season, Duke found itself knotted in a 31-31 tie at halftime, then the Blue Devils pulled away down the stretch, taking the lead for good on Tyus Jones' 3-pointer with 4:09 remaining to give Duke a 59-58 lead. Jones, who was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, scored a game-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Grayson Allen added 16 of Duke's 18 bench points.

"It was fun to watch my teammates do what they do," Jahlil Okafor. "They have my back the entire season, and it was no different tonight."