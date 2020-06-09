Browse every NCAA bracket since 1939 with stats and records

In 2009, North Carolina won its second NCAA tournament in five years.

North Carolina won its second national championship in five seasons as coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels had also won in 2005. That meant in the second half of the decade, three schools combined to win the five national championships — North Carolina in 2005 and 2009, Florida in 2006 and 2007, and Kansas in 2008.

One year after all four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four for the first time ever, the 2009 NCAA tournament was another postseason where the top seeds thrived. The 2009 Final Four featured No. 1 seeds North Carolina and UConn, No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 3 seed Villanova. Two of the four regions featured a Sweet 16 with the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, while another included the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 seed.

The 2009 NCAA tournament saw some other changes and firsts, like the "last 12 games" evaluation criteria being removed from the selection process. President Barack Obama became the first president to fill out his bracket on national TV and he correctly picked North Carolina to win the national championship. The Big East became the first conference to produce three No. 1 seeds, as well as the first to have five teams in the Sweet 16.