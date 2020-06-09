Browse every NCAA bracket since 1939 with stats and records
Every NCAA men's basketball bracket since 1939
The NCAA tournament crowned its first men's basketball national champion in 1939. You can see the bracket from every single tournament below. We've arranged them from the most recent (2019) to the oldest. You can also click or tap the links above to jump to the first tournament of each decade.
Virginia wins 2019 NCAA tournament one year after historic upset
In 2019, Virginia won its first national championship in program history. The Cavaliers returned to the Final Four for the first time since 1984 — a year before the NCAA adopted the 64-team field. The win also serves as a reversal from the year prior, when UVA became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the Round of 64.
Virginia became the third straight No. 1 seed to cut down the nets, joining Villanova (2018) and North Carolina (2017). Unlike the other two, they were the lone No. 1 seed at the Final Four, joined by No. 2 seed Michigan State, No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 5 seed Auburn.
Villanova wins 2018 NCAA tournament, second title in three years
In 2018, Villanova captured the program's third national championship and second title in three years. After an early exit the season before, the Wildcats ran the table — winning six games by an average of almost 18 points while not playing a contest decided by single digits.
Among the tournament's other highlights were UMBC and Loyola Chicago. The Terriers became the first No. 16 seed to win in the Round of 64, eliminating top overall seed Virginia, 74-54. The No. 11 seed Ramblers also pulled a first-round upset, beating Miami (Fla.) on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. But the March magic didn't end there as Loyola Chicago marched all the way to the Final Four, becoming the fourth 11-seed in tournament history to do so.
Villanova and Loyola Chicago were joined in San Antonio by No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 3 seed Michigan.
North Carolina claims 2017 NCAA tournament title a year after buzzer-beating heartbreak
North Carolina won the 2017 NCAA tournament by defeating Gonzaga for the national title in Glendale, Arizona.
The Tar Heels won their sixth national championship and third under coach Roy Williams. UNC cut down the nets one year after being walked off by Villanova on a buzzer-beater. Since seeding was introduced in 1979, the Tar Heels have won all of their championships as a No. 1 seed.
North Carolina made its 20th appearance at the Final Four, joined by first-timers in No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 7 seed South Carolina. Oregon, a 3-seed, returned to the Final Four for the first time since the inaugural NCAA tournament in 1939.
South Carolina was one of four teams seeded seventh or lower to reach the Sweet 16 (No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 11 Xavier).
Villanova captures 2016 NCAA tournament on Jenkins' buzzer-beater
Villanova won its second national championship in 2016, edging North Carolina on a 3-pointer from Kris Jenkins as time expired.
Jenkins is just the second player to end a title game on a buzzer-beater in NCAA tournament history, joining North Carolina State's Lorenzo Charles (1983). The 27-foot heave gave the Wildcats the program's second title and first since 1985 — the inaugural year of the tournament's current 64-team format.
Oklahoma and Syracuse also reached the Final Four in Houston. The Orange became the first No. 10 seed in tournament history to reach the Final Four. Overall, lower seeded teams performed well during the 2016 NCAA tournament, as double-digit seeds won 14 games.
Duke wins 2015 NCAA tournament, second title of the decade
Duke won its fifth national championship in 2015, beating Wisconsin 68-63 in the title game.
The win marked the Blue Devils' second title in six years, both of which were won on the floor of Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. Freshman guard Tyus Jones scored 23 points in the championship game and was named Most Outstanding Player.
Wisconsin reached the national final for the first time since 1941. The Badgers earned a No. 1 seed ahead of the postseason, notably beating a previously 38-0 Kentucky in the Final Four. The Wildcats set an NCAA record with 36 consecutive wins to open the season and became the program closest to completing and undefeated season since Indiana (1976).
Michigan State was the only non-No. 1 seed to make the Final Four. In the first 29 years of the tournament's 64-team format, a 7 seed had never reached the national semifinal. The Spartans were the second team to do it in two years (UConn, 2014).
UConn wins 2014 NCAA tournament, second title in four years
UConn won its second national championship in four years, beating Kentucky 70-64 in the 2014 national title game.
The Huskies became the first 7-seed to win a championship in tournament history while also playing in a championship game with the highest seed total of all time (15). Senior point guard Shabazz Napier scored 22 against the Wildcats to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.
Kentucky — a No. 8 seed — was the lowest-seeded team to reach the Final Four, joined by No. 1 seed Florida and No. 2 Wisconsin. The Wildcats became just the third 8-seed to play for the national championship since 1985. One of their most notable wins came in the Round of 32, upsetting 35-0 Wichita State. The Shockers were the first team to reach the NCAA tournament unbeaten since UNLV (1991).
UConn and Kentucky were two of five teams seeded seventh or lower to reach the Sweet 16 along with No. 10 seed Stanford and 11-seeds Dayton and Tennessee.
Louisville wins 2013 NCAA tournament, later vacates postseason appearance
In the 75th edition of the NCAA tournament, Louisville defeated Michigan for the national title. However, the Cardinals' participation in the 2013 NCAA tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.
Michigan and Syracuse both reached the national semifinals as No. 4 seeds. The Wolverines came back to beat top-seeded Kansas in the Sweet 16 while the Orange eliminated No. 1 seed Indiana.
Wichita State became the tournament's first 9-seed to make the Final Four in the 64-team era. The Shockers won the West Regional, a section of the bracket filled with upsets as No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 La Salle and No. 14 Harvard all pulled off opening-round upsets. La Salle advanced to the Sweet 16, winning three games after opening at the First Four in Dayton.
Another notable postseason run came from No. 15 seed Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles made their NCAA tournament debut and reached the Sweet 16 with wins over No. 2 seed Georgetown and No. 7 seed San Diego State.
Kentucky wins 2012 NCAA tournament, program's eighth championship
Kentucky captured the program's eighth national championship at the 2012 NCAA tournament, beating Kansas 67-59 in the title game.
The Wildcats made their second straight Final Four appearance after coming up short in 2011. This time, the postseason's top overall seed won its six games by an average of 11.8 points as Anthony Davis was named Most Outstanding Player.
No. 2 seed Kansas opposed Kentucky for the national title. It was the Jayhawks' first appearance in the Final Four since winning the 2008 championship. No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 4 seed Louisville* rounded out the national semifinals.
* — Louisville's participation in the 2012 NCAA tournament was later vacated.
Upsets were also a factor in the 2012 NCAA tournament. For the first time ever, two 15-seeds won in the same tournament as Norfolk State upset Missouri and Lehigh eliminated Duke. Additionally, No. 13 seed Ohio reached the Sweet 16 and took top-seeded North Carolina to overtime.
UConn wins 2011 NCAA tournament, Kemba Walker named MOP
UConn beat Butler for the 2011 national title — the Huskies' third championship. Junior guard Kemba Walker was named Most Outstanding Player. It was also Butler's second consecutive runner-up finish.
The 2011 NCAA tournament was the first to have 68 teams, as the First Four round saw eight teams play in Dayton. These four winners then finished out the 64-team bracket.
Duke captures 2010 NCAA tournament after Hayward's heave falls inches wide
No. 1 seed Duke won its fourth national championship in 2010, beating No. 5 seed Butler 61-59 for the title after a potential game-winning, half-court shot by Gordon Hayward narrowly missed. Kyle Singler was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 19 points in the national final.
This was the sixth Final Four played in Indianapolis, but the first held at Lucas Oil Stadium — around 6 miles away from Butler's home arena, Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The 2010 NCAA tournament was the last postseason to feature a 65-team field before the introduction of the First Four in Dayton.
No. 2 seed West Virginia and No. 5 seed Michigan State rounded out the national semifinals.
Double-digit seeds won 11 games during the 2010 NCAA tournament. Three — No. 12 Cornell, No. 11 Washington and No. 10 Saint Mary's— appeared in the regional semifinals. The Big Red became the first Ivy League team to reach the Sweet 16 in the 64-team era.
North Carolina wins 2009 NCAA tournament, second title in five years
North Carolina won its second national championship in five seasons as coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels had also won in 2005. That meant in the second half of the decade, three schools combined to win the five national championships — North Carolina in 2005 and 2009, Florida in 2006 and 2007, and Kansas in 2008.
One year after all four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four for the first time ever, the 2009 NCAA tournament was another postseason where the top seeds thrived. The 2009 Final Four featured No. 1 seeds North Carolina and UConn, No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 3 seed Villanova. Two of the four regions featured a Sweet 16 with the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, while another included the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 seed.
The 2009 NCAA tournament saw some other changes and firsts, like the "last 12 games" evaluation criteria being removed from the selection process. President Barack Obama became the first president to fill out his bracket on national TV and he correctly picked North Carolina to win the national championship. The Big East became the first conference to produce three No. 1 seeds, as well as the first to have five teams in the Sweet 16.
Kansas wins 2008 NCAA tournament, No. 1 seeds make Final Four history
Kansas won its third national championship in 2008, winning an overtime thriller over Memphis 75-68. Mario Chalmers was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 18 points in the title game, including a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation.
The 2008 NCAA tournament was the first time that all four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four: Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA.
This tournament was also notable in that a double-digit seed won every game played in Tampa, Florida (No. 12 Villanova, No. 12 Western Kentucky, No. 13 Siena, No. 13 San Diego). This year also saw Stephen Curry lead No. 10 seed Davidson to the Elite Eight.
Florida wins 2007 NCAA tournament, first back-to-back champs in 15 years
The 2007 NCAA tournament saw Florida repeat as national champions. The Gators became the first back-to-back champs since Duke in 1991 and 1992.
Top seeds reigned supreme in 2007 with all four No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds and a No. 3 seed advancing to the Elite Eight, and every team in the Final Four was a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. Florida, Ohio State, Georgetown and UCLA reached the Final Four in Atlanta.
The worst-seeded team to make the second weekend was No. 7 seed UNLV. Double-digit seeds won just two games in the entire tournament, not including the opening-round game between No. 16 seeds. Of the 12 games where a lower-seeded team won, eight of them were by teams seeded only one spot lower.
Florida wins 2006 NCAA tournament, first championship in program history
The 2006 NCAA tournament saw Florida win the first of back-to-back national championships with coach Billy Donovan and a core of Joakim Noah, Al Horford, Taurean Green, Corey Brewer and Lee Humphrey. The Gators beat UCLA in the national championship game.
This tournament also featured one of the most memorable Cinderellas in the history of the NCAA tournament. No. 11 seed George Mason made the Final Four after defeating Michigan State, North Carolina, Wichita State and UConn in the East Regional.
North Carolina wins 2005 NCAA tournament, first title since Dean Smith era
The 2005 NCAA tournament saw North Carolina win its fourth national title by defeating fellow No. 1 seed Illinois in the title game. Sean May was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Click or tap here for more on the 2005 NCAA tournament
Two teams with a double-digit seed made the Sweet 16: No. 10 seed NC State and No. 12 seed Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
UConn wins 2004 NCAA tournament, second title in six years
UConn won its second national championship in 2004, led by Final Four Most Outstanding Player Emeka Okafor. It was the program's second title in six years. The Huskies defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who appeared in the national championship game for the first time.
Duke and Oklahoma State also reached the Final Four in 2004.
Double-digit seeds won just four games in the NCAA tournament, with only No. 10 Nevada making the Sweet 16, but No. 7 seed Xavier and No. 8 seed Alabama both made the Elite Eight.
Syracuse wins first championship at the 2003 NCAA tournament
Syracuse, led by freshman Carmelo Anthony, won the 2003 NCAA tournament — its first national championship in its third national championship appearance — after beating Kansas. Anthony was named Most Outstanding Player, becoming just the third freshman to receive the honor.
Rounding out the 2003 Final Four were Marquette and Texas.
The two double-digit seeds that made the Sweet 16, No. 10 seed Auburn and No. 12 seed Butler, were both in the East Regional, while the South Regional featured No. 5 seed UConn, No. 6 seed Maryland and No. 7 seed Michigan State in the second weekend.
Maryland wins 2002 NCAA tournament, program's first championship
Maryland won its first national championship in 2002, beating Siena, Wisconsin, Kentucky, UConn, Kansas and Indiana along the way. Senior guard Juan Dixon was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 18 points against the Hoosiers in the title game.
Dixon and Indiana's Jared Jeffries were the tournament's leading scorers with 155 points apiece. Kansas and Oklahoma were the two other national semifinalists in 2002.
While five of the eight teams in the Elite Eight were a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, No. 5 seed Indiana and No. 10 seed Kent State met in the South Regional final and No. 12 seed Missouri advanced to the West Regional final.
Duke wins 2001 NCAA tournament 10 years from its first championship
Duke won the 2001 national championship, the Blue Devils' third national title in 11 years (1991-92). Shane Battier was named Most Outstanding Player after putting up 18 points and 11 rebounds against Arizona in the national final.
This Final Four also featured Maryland and Michigan State. Additionally, it was the fourth NCAA tournament to have a No. 15 seed upset a No. 2 seed as Iowa State was toppled by Hampton.
The 2001 NCAA Tournament was the first with a 65-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 68-team bracket that featured the First Four in 2011. The addition of an auto-bid for the Mountain West, along with the maintaining of 34 at-large bids, resulted in a 65-team bracket. No. 16 seed Northwestern State defeated No. 16 seed Winthrop in the first opening-round game.
Michigan State wins 2000 NCAA tournament, last Big Ten team to cut the nets
Michigan State won the 2000 NCAA Tournament, giving the Spartans their second national championship ever and coach Tom Izzo his first. It is also the most recent instance of a Big Ten team cutting down the nets.
Fellow Big Ten member Wisconsin also made the 2000 Final Four, as did national runner-up Florida and North Carolina.
The 2000 NCAA Tournament was the last NCAA tournament with a 64-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 65-team bracket in 2001 and later the current, 68-team bracket in 2011.
The Midwest Regional, where No. 1 seed Michigan State was placed, played out with teams seeded No. 1 through No. 8 winning in the first round. There was chaos elsewhere in the bracket. The Sweet 16 featured No. 6 seed Miami (FL), No. 6 seed Purdue, No. 6 seed UCLA, No. 7 seed Tulsa, No. 8 seed North Carolina, No. 8 seed Wisconsin, No. 10 seed Gonzaga and No. 10 seed Seton Hall. That means half of the Sweet 16 field was seeded No. 6 or worse, and had to pull off one upset, if not two, to reach the second weekend.
The Elite Eight consisted of No. 1 seed Michigan State, No. 2 seed Iowa State, No. 3 seed Oklahoma State, No. 5 seed Florida, No. 6 seed Purdue, No. 7 Tulsa, No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 8 seed Wisconsin, meaning there were more teams that didn't receive a top-four seed than those that did.
UConn upsets Duke to win 1999 NCAA tournament, first title
UConn won its first national title by upsetting fellow top seed Duke in the 1999 NCAA tournament championship game. The Huskies' win halted Duke's win streak at 32 games while UConn star Richard Hamilton was named Most Outstanding Player.
Michigan State and Ohio State also made the Final Four in Tampa, Florida, though the Buckeyes later had to vacate their appearance.
The 1999 tournament was also notable for Gonzaga's run to the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed in only its second NCAA tournament appearance. The Bulldogs beat No. 7 Minnesota, No. 2 Stanford and No. 6 Florida before falling to eventual champion UConn.
Kentucky holds off Utah for 1998 NCAA tournament title, second championship in three years
Kentucky won the 1998 NCAA tournament, the program's second in three years. It was also the Wildcats' third consecutive appearance in the national final. This time, UK beat Utah for the championship as Jeff Sheppard was named Most Outstanding Player.
The Wildcats and Utes were joined by North Carolina and Stanford at the Final Four in San Antonio.
Notable tournament highlights include Kentucky rallying from double-digit deficits in its final three tournament games and No. 13 Valparaiso making the Sweet 16. Valpo's run included Bryce Drew's buzzer-beating 3-pointer to shock No. 4 Ole Miss.
Arizona knocks off three No. 1 seeds to win 1997 NCAA tournament
Arizona became the first team since tournament expansion to 64 teams in 1985 to defeat three No. 1 seeds en route to winning the 1997 NCAA tournament. Arizona beat defending champion Kentucky in the final.
The Final Four was in Indianapolis, with Minnesota and North Carolina also making it, though the Golden Gophers later vacated their appearance.
In other notable events, No. 14 seed Chattanooga reached the Sweet 16 and No. 15 seed Coppin State shocked No. 2 South Carolina — the third time a 15 seed advanced to the round of 32. This was also the final NCAA tournament appearance for North Carolina coach Dean Smith.
Kentucky rolls to 1996 NCAA tournament title
The 1996 NCAA tournament saw Kentucky march to the national title with a win against Syracuse in the final. The Wildcats won their games by 38, 24, 31, 20, 7 and 9 points as Tony Delk was named Most Outstanding Player.
Mississippi State and UMass also reached the Final Four, but the Minutemen's appearance in the national semifinals was later vacated.
One notable upset came from No. 13 seed Princeton, who stunned defending national champion No. 4 UCLA in the first round.
UCLA wins 1995 NCAA tournament, program's 11th title
The 1995 NCAA tournament saw UCLA win its 11th national title — and stop Arkansas from going back-to-back. UCLA's Ed O'Bannon was named Most Outstanding Player.
The Bruins' run to the title included Tyus Edney's game-winning score to beat Missouri in the second round. At the Final Four in Seattle, North Carolina and Oklahoma State joined UCLA and Arkansas.
Arkansas' run to the title game is notable for the large number of close games played — the Razorbacks won games by one point, two in overtime, five in overtime, seven in the Elite Eight and then seven again in the Final Four.
Arkansas edges Duke for 1994 NCAA tournament, first championship
The 1994 NCAA tournament ended with Arkansas winning its first national championship. The Razorbacks beat Duke 76-72 in the final behind 23 points and eight rebounds from Corliss Williamson, who was named Most Outstanding Player.
Duke returned to the Final Four for the sixth time in the last seven years, having won titles in 1991 and 1992. Arizona and Florida joined Duke and Arkansas in Charlotte for the national semifinals. It was the Gators' first trip to the Final Four.
Upsets also played a factor in this tournament as three teams seeded ninth or lower appeared in the second weekend. No. 12 Tulsa and No. 10 Maryland reached the Sweet 16 while No. 9 Boston College advanced to the Elite Eight.
North Carolina wins 1993 NCAA tournament, program's third championship
North Carolina won its third national title with a 77-71 win against Michigan in the 1993 NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels' Donald Williams was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 25 points in the title game.
Three of the four Final Four teams were No. 1 seeds: North Carolina, Michigan (which later vacated its appearance) and Kentucky. The fourth team, Kansas, was a No. 2 seed — and beat No. 1 seed Indiana in the Elite Eight.
There were major upsets, however. In the West, No. 15 Santa Clara, No. 13 Southern and No. 12 George Washington all won in the First Round. Santa Clara's upset was just the second 15-over-2 shocker at the time. Future two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash led the Broncos.
Duke stays on top as 1992 NCAA tournament champions
The 1992 NCAA tournament saw Duke win its second consecutive national championship after beating Michigan in the final. The Blue Devils' run to the title included Christian Laettner's memorable buzzer-beater against Kentucky in the Elite Eight.
Cincinnati and Indiana also made the Final Four. Runner-up Michigan would later vacate its appearance.
Duke's Bobby Hurley was named Most Outstanding Player, while Laettner led the tournament with 115 points.
This was the first time a program would win back-to-back championships since UCLA won seven in a row between 1967 and 1973. It wouldn't happen again until Florida won in 2006 and 2007.
Duke wins 1991 NCAA tournament one year after historic rout
The 1991 NCAA tournament saw Duke shock undefeated UNLV, the defending national champion, in the semifinals before beating Kansas to win the title. Duke lost to UNLV by 30 points in the previous season's championship.
Christian Laettner was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 28 points against the Rebels and following it up with 18 to beat the Jayhawks in the national final.
The tournament was notable for its upsets. Richmond became the first No. 15 seed to defeat a No. 2, taking down Syracuse. In the East Regionals, the No. 10, 12, 13 and 15 seeds all advanced out of the first round. Because of these upsets, No. 10 Temple and No. 12 Eastern Michigan eventually advanced to the Sweet 16 by beating lower-seeded teams in the second round (No. 13 Penn State and No. 15 Richmond).
UNLV wins 1990 NCAA tournament with a record-setting title game
The 1990 NCAA tournament concluded with UNLV winning the national championship thanks to a 30-point rout of Duke in the final, 103-73. The margin set the record for largest in championship game history.
UNLV's Anderson Hunt was named Most Outstanding Player. Hunt scored at least 20 points in the Rebels' final three games, including 29 against the Blue Devils in the national final.
The 1990 tournament also saw No. 11 seed Loyola Marymount's run to the Elite Eight following the death of star player Hank Gathers due to a heart condition. Teammate Bo Kimble honored Gathers by shooting his first free throw left-handed in each game. Kimble, who was right-handed, didn't miss. LMU also upset defending champion Michigan 149-115 in the second round.
Michigan wins 1989 NCAA tournament behind interim coach Fisher
Michigan won its first men's basketball championship at the 1989 NCAA tournament, beating Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime for the national title.
The Wolverines earned a 3-seed for the postseason under coach Bill Frieder. However interim coach Steve Fisher guided the team to the championship. Michigan was led by forward Glen Rice, who scored 34 points against the Pirates and was named Most Outstanding Player. Rice led the tournament in scoring.
Seton Hall, a 3-seed, met Michigan in the national championship game after winning its first five games by an average of 15.2 points. No. 1 seed Illinois and No. 2 seed Duke also competed at the 1989 Final Four.
Double-digit seeds won nine games in the 1989 NCAA tournament, with No. 11 seed Minnesota advancing to the Sweet 16. History was nearly made as two 16-seeds — East Tennessee State and Princeton — lost their opening round games to No. 1 seeds by one point each.
Kansas wins 1988 NCAA tournament, first 6-seed to cut the nets in 64-team era
The 1988 NCAA tournament was the 50th edition of March Madness. Kansas won the national championship, beating Oklahoma 83-79 in the title game.
Since the tournament's expansion to 64 teams in 1985, the 1988 Jayhawks are the only No. 6 seed to win the title. Senior forward Danny Manning led the tournament in scoring, including 31 points against the Sooners in the championship game to be named Most Outstanding Player.
Oklahoma was one of two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four. No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 2 seed Duke rounded out the 1988 Final Four.
Upsets weren't as frequent in this postseason as six double-digit seeds recorded wins. However, four of those six came from No. 11 Rhode Island and No. 13 Richmond, as both reached the Sweet 16.
Indiana wins 1987 NCAA tournament on Smart's game-winner
Indiana won its fifth national championship at the 1987 NCAA tournament, beating Syracuse 74-73 in the title game. Keith Smart was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 21 points against Syracuse, including the game-winning shot.
The Hoosiers were one of two top-seeded teams to reach the Final Four in addition to UNLV. Syracuse won the East Regional as a No. 2 seed while Providence became the first No. 6 seed in NCAA tournament history to play in a national semifinal.
The Friars weren't the only lower-seeded team with a strong showing. Double-digit seeds won nine games in this tournament. Among them, No. 12 Wyoming reached the Sweet 16 while No. 10 LSU made it to the Elite Eight. It was the Tigers' second straight appearance in the regional final as a double-digit seed (1986).
The 1987 tournament was also the first postseason in college basketball history to feature the 3-point line and the last to allow a home-court advantage.
Louisville wins 1986 NCAA tournament, Ellison named first freshman MOP in 42 years
In 1986, Louisville knocked off Duke to win its second national championship. Cardinals' freshman Pervis Ellison was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player while Duke's Johnny Dawkins was the tournament's leading scorer with 153 points.
Ellison became just the second freshman in tournament history to win MOP, joining Utah's Arnie Ferrin (1944).
Every team that made the Final Four in 1986 had made the Final Four multiple times previously — Louisville, Duke, Kansas and LSU .
The Tigers' 1986 team is on the short list of greatest Cinderellas ever thanks to its Final Four run as a No. 11 seed, becoming the first No. 11 seed (and just one of four all-time) to make the Final Four. Every regional final featured a team seeded No. 6 or worse: No. 6 seed N.C. State in the Midwest Regional, No. 7 seed Navy in the East, No. 8 seed Auburn in the West and No. 11 seed LSU in the Southeast.
Villanova shocks Georgetown for the 1985 NCAA tournament, the first 64-team bracket
Villanova upset defending national champion Georgetown 66-64 for the 1985 NCAA tournament title. Ed Pinckney was named Most Outstanding Player as the No. 8 seeded Wildcats remain the lowest seed to win a championship.
The 1985 NCAA tournament was the first with a 64-team bracket, expanding from the 53-team bracket that was used in 1984. The 64-team format continued until 2001, when the tournament expanded to 65 teams and later 68 teams in 2011.
This year's event is also notable in that it was the last one before the shot clock. The Final Four also had three teams from the same conference (Big East): Villanova, Georgetown and St. John's.
Georgetown wins 1984 NCAA tournament, first title
The 1984 NCAA tournament ended with Georgetown defeating Houston in the championship game, 84-75, for their first title. Georgetown's Patrick Ewing won Most Outstanding Player, while the Hoyas' John Thompson became the first African-American head coach to win the title.
This was the last NCAA tournament before the expansion to a 64-team bracket.
Notably, Virginia reached the Final Four as a No. 7 seed after the graduation of star Ralph Sampson from the season prior. Kentucky also appeared in the national semifinals in 1984.
NC State wins 1983 NCAA tournament, stuns Houston on Charles' putback
The 1983 NCAA tournament ended with NC State's Cinderella title thanks to a 54-52 upset win against No. 1 seed Houston. The No. 6 seeded Wolfpack, led by coach Jim Valvano, won on Lorenzo Charles' buzzer-beating dunk after a missed desperation shot.
Even though NC State won the championship, Houston's Akeem Olajuwon was named the Most Outstanding Player. Olajuwon is the last player to earn MOP honors without winning the NCAA tournament.
Georgia and Louisville also reached the Final Four in 1979. The Bulldogs' run to the national semifinal is noteworthy as it was their first NCAA tournament appearance.
North Carolina wins 1982 NCAA tournament on Jordan's game-winner
The 1982 NCAA tournament finished with North Carolina defeating Georgetown for the title, 63-62, for the Tar Heels' second championship — and coach Dean Smith's first. James Worthy picked up Most Outstanding Player honors.
Houston and Louisville also made the Final Four in New Orleans. UNC's Michael Jordan, a freshman, hit what ended up being the game-winning shot with 17 seconds to play.
This tournament is also significant for being the first without a national third-place game.
Indiana wins 1981 NCAA tournament, second title in six years
Indiana won the 1981 NCAA tournament as the Hoosiers defeated North Carolina 63-50 in the title game for their fourth national championship. Isiah Thomas was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 23 points against the Tar Heels.
This was also the last year of the national third place game. Virginia — making its first Final Four appearance — beat LSU.
One of the more notable days of the tournament was March 14, 1981. During a slate of second-round matchups, No. 1 seeds DePaul and Oregon State were upset in addition to defending champion Louisville being eliminated.
Louisville wins 1980 NCAA tournament, program's first title
The 1980 NCAA tournament saw Louisville win its first national title with a 59-54 win against UCLA. The Cardinals' Darrell Griffith earned Most Outstanding Player honors after tallying 23 points in the title game.
UCLA later vacated its appearance. Iowa and Purdue also made the Final Four in Indianapolis.
This year marked the expansion to 48 teams and the first time conferences were not limited to one at-large bid. It was also the second year where every team was seeded, however no No. 1 seed reached the Final Four. This would not happen again until 2006.
Michigan State wins 1979 NCAA tournament as Magic outduels Bird
In 1979, Michigan State won their first national championship, keeping Indiana State from a perfect season. The Sycamores had Larry Bird, the tournament's leading scorer and rebounder, while the Spartans countered with Magic Johnson. Michigan State won the title game 75-64 as Johnson was named Most Outstanding Player.
Both Michigan State and Indiana State made their first appearances in the national final in 1979. It would be the last tournament featuring a pair of first-time finalists until 2019.
This was also the first tournament where the entirety of the field was seeded and the only postseason with a 40-team bracket. Indiana State was the lone No. 1 seed at the Final Four while Michigan State was a No. 2 seed. DePaul made it to Salt Lake City as a 2 seed, winning the third-place game. Ivy League member Pennsylvania pulled off multiple upsets to reach the national semifinals as a 9-seed.
Kentucky wins 1978 NCAA tournament, program's fifth title
In 1978, Kentucky won its fifth national championship, denying Duke its first title in the national final. The Wildcats were led by Jack Givens, who won Most Outstanding Player after scoring 41 points in the title game.
This was college basketball's first postseason to feature seeding of any kind and the final tournament to have 32 teams in it. By 1979, the entire bracket was seeded and the field expanded to 40 teams before increasing again to 48 in 1980.
The 1978 NCAA tournament marked Notre Dame's first trip to the Final Four. Arkansas was the fourth national semifinalist.
Marquette wins 1977 NCAA tournament in coach Al McGuire's final game
Marquette won its first NCAA national championship in coach Al McGuire's final game, beating North Carolina 67-59 for the 1977 title. Butch Lee was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 19 points against the Tar Heels in the national final.
Lee is also remembered for a full-court assist to Jerome Whitehead, whose game-winning shot in the closing seconds helped the Warriors (now Golden Eagles) advance past UNC Charlotte in the Final Four.
Led by the tournament's leading scorer Cedric Maxwell (123 points) — the 49ers made their first Final Four appearance in 1977. UNLV was the fourth participant at the national semifinals and third-place finisher, also making their first appearance.
Indiana wins 1976 NCAA tournament, last to complete perfect season
Indiana became the seventh undefeated national champion in NCAA tournament history at the conclusion of the 1976 tournament. The Hoosiers finished the season 32-0, capped by an 86-68 win over Michigan in the title game. Naismith Award winner Scott May was the tournament's leading scorer with 113 points, but Kent Benson was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 25 points against the Wolverines.
The Hoosiers were not the only unbeaten team entering the 1976 NCAA tournament. Rutgers maintained an unblemished record, reaching their first Final Four. However, the Scarlet Knights fell to the Wolverines in the national semifinal and again to UCLA in the third-place game.
This was the first tournament to not include regional third-place games.
UCLA wins 1975 NCAA tournament, first to double-digit titles
UCLA won its 10th NCAA national championship in 1975, beating Kentucky 92-85 in the title game. Richard Washington was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 28 points against the Wildcats and playing a combined 83 minutes between the national semifinal and championship games.
The Bruins' win was also the final game of coach John Wooden's career.
Syracuse's Jim Lee led the tournament in scoring with 119 points, guiding the Orange to a fourth place finish at their first Final Four while Louisville finished in third.
The 1975 NCAA tournament was the last postseason to include regional third-place games and the first year of the bracket's expansion to 32 teams, allowing conferences to have more than one representative in the tournament.
NC State wins 1974 NCAA tournament, snaps UCLA streak
North Carolina State won its first NCAA national championship in 1974, beating Marquette 76-64 in the title game. David Thompson was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 21 points against the Warriors in the championship.
Thompson's 28 points in the national semifinal were also key to the Wolfpack's first title, as NC State took down UCLA in the Final Four, snapping the Bruins' streak of seven consecutive national championships.
Both NC State and Marquette made their first appearances at the Final Four and national final while UCLA (11th Final Four) and Kansas (sixth Final Four) would meet in the third-place game, which UCLA won.
The 1974 NCAA tournament was the last postseason to include just conference champions and independent programs as well as the final year of the 25-team bracket.
UCLA wins 1973 NCAA tournament, last of seven consecutive titles
UCLA won the last of its seven consecutive NCAA national championships in 1973. The Bruins beat Memphis State 87-66 in the title game. Bill Walton was named Most Outstanding Player for a second straight year, this time setting a tournament record by scoring 44 points in the national final on 21-of-22 shooting.
The Bruins made their ninth Final Four appearance while Memphis State reached the national semifinals for the first time in program history. Tigers' coach Gene Bartow would become UCLA coach John Wooden's successor following the 1974-75 season.
Providence also reached its first Final Four, led by the tournament's leading scorer in Ernie DiGregorio (128 points). The Friars finished fourth in 1973, falling to Memphis State in the Final Four and Indiana in the third-place game.
UCLA wins 1972 NCAA tournament, Walton named MOP
UCLA won its sixth consecutive NCAA national championship in 1972. The Bruins beat Florida State 81-76 in the title game behind 24 points from sophomore center Bill Walton. Walton also scored 33 points in the Final Four, winning his first of two Most Outstanding Player awards.
The Seminoles reached their first national semifinal while the Bruins won their eighth title in eight trips to the championship game. North Carolina finished third and Louisville placed fourth, led by first-year coach Denny Crum and the tournament's leading scorer — Jim Price (103 points)
UCLA wins 1971 NCAA tournament, extends title streak to five years
UCLA won its fifth consecutive NCAA national championship in 1971. The Bruins beat Villanova 68-62 in the title game behind 29 points from center Steve Patterson.
This was UCLA's seventh championship in seven title game appearances. The Wildcats played their first national final in 1971. That appearance, along with Howard Porter's Most Outstanding Player award, was later vacated.
Western Kentucky reached its first Final Four, initially winning the third-place game over Kansas. However, the Hilltoppers appearance in the 1971 NCAA tournament was also vacated.
UCLA wins 1970 NCAA tournament, program's sixth title
UCLA became the first school to win three consecutive NCAA national championships in 1969. The following season, the Bruins continued their winning ways, beating Jacksonville 80-69 in the 1970 title game behind a double-double from Sidney Wicks — the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
The Bruins possessed the most experience of any Final Four team in 1970 as this was UCLA's sixth championship in as many trips to the title game. Jacksonville reached the national final in its first-ever tournament appearance.
Third- and fourth-place finishers New Mexico State and St. Bonaventure had previously made the NCAA tournament but were both playing their first national semifinal games.
UCLA wins 1969 NCAA tournament, first program to three-peat
In 1969, UCLA won its third national championship in a row and fifth in six years as the Lew Alcindor-led Bruins defeated Purdue 92-72 in the championship game.
It was the Boilermakers' first Final Four and national championship game appearances. Alcindor, a senior, was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player for the third consecutive year, while Purdue's Rick Mount led all scorers with 122 points in the tournament.
Drake made its first Final Four in 1969, while North Carolina made its fifth.
There were 25 teams in the 1969 NCAA tournament – an increase of two from 1968. The championship game was held in Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
UCLA wins 1968 NCAA tournament, second time as back-to-back champions
The UCLA Bruins won their second NCAA championship and their fourth title in five years in 1968. Led by junior center and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Lew Alcindor (now known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), the Bruins knocked off North Carolina 78-55 in the title game. It was the fourth Final Four appearance for both the Bruins and Tar Heels.
Houston and Ohio State rounded out the Final Four in 1968. Houston's Elvin Hayes was the leading scorer (167 points) and rebounder (97 rebounds) in the tournament.
The 1968 NCAA tournament featured 23 teams. UCLA won the national championship in hometown Los Angeles.
UCLA wins 1967 NCAA tournament, first of seven in a row
Led by sophomore center Lew Alcindor (now known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), UCLA won its third national championship in four seasons in 1967 and the first of seven in a row. The Bruins topped the Dayton Flyers — making their first Final Four appearance — in the national title game. Houston and North Carolina also reached the Final Four.
Alcindor was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, while Houston's Elvin Hayes was the tournament's leading scorer with 128 points.
The 1967 NCAA tournament featured 23 teams and the national championship was played inside Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
Texas Western wins 1966 NCAA tournament, makes history with its lineup
The 1966 NCAA tournament was a landmark event in the history of American sports as Texas Western, which started five African-Americans players for the first time in championship game history, beat Kentucky to win the national title.
Texas Western won 72-65 in the title game.
Utah's Jerry Chambers was the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player and the tournament's leading scorer with 143 points.
UCLA wins 1965 NCAA tournament, fourth program to win back-to-back titles
UCLA won its second national championship in a row in 1965, part of a run of 10 national titles in 12 years. The Bruins defeated the Michigan Wolverines 91-80 in the latter's first national championship game appearance. Gail Goodrich scored 42 points to lead the Bruins in the final.
Princeton and Wichita State both made their first Final Four in the 1965 NCAA tournament, with the Tigers winning the third-place game. Princeton's Bill Bradley was both the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player and the NCAA tournament's leading scorer with 177 points.
The 1965 NCAA tournament had two fewer teams, 23, than the previous year's tournament, which featured 25 schools.
UCLA wins 1964 NCAA tournament, program's first title
UCLA's historic run of nine men's basketball national championships in 10 years (and 10 in 12 years) started in the 1964 NCAA tournament, when the Bruins knocked off the Duke Blue Devils in the first national title game appearance for both schools.
Kansas State and Michigan also made the Final Four in 1964, with the Wildcats' making their fourth Final Four and Wolverines making their Final Four debut.
UCLA's Walt Hazzard was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, while Duke's Jeff Mullins was the tournament's leading scorer with 116 points.
Loyola Chicago wins 1963 NCAA tournament in first Final Four appearance
In 1963, Loyola Chicago and coach George Ireland prevented Cincinnati from becoming the first school to ever win three national championships in a row. The Bearcats had won the national title in 1961 and 1962 but Loyola Chicago pulled off a 60-58 win in overtime to give the Ramblers a national championship in their first Final Four appearance.
Fifty-five years later, Loyola Chicago went on to make the Final Four again.
The 1963 NCAA tournament also marked the first time that Duke made the Final Four. Duke's Art Heyman was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, while Oregon State's Mel Counts was the tournament's leading scorer with 123 points.
Cincinnati wins 1962 NCAA tournament, second straight title
For the second year in a row, the 1962 NCAA tournament ended with Cincinnati defeating Ohio State in the national championship game. The Bearcats downed the Buckeyes 71-59 and Cincinnati's Paul Hogue was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. Wake Forest's Len Chappell led all scorers with 134 points.
The 1962 NCAA tournament increased from 24 teams in 1961 to 25 teams in 1962.
While UCLA didn't win the 1962 national championship, the Bruins' dynasty under John Wooden started to form that year as the Bruins made their first Final Four.
Cincinnati wins 1961 NCAA tournament, first of two straight titles
The 1961 NCAA tournament culminated in the first of Cincinnati's back-to-back national championships as the Bearcats defeated in-state foe and reigning national champion Ohio State in the national title game.
Ohio State's Jerry Lucas was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, despite his Buckeyes finishing as the national runner-up, while Utah's Billy McGill led all scorers with 119 points.
The 1961 NCAA tournament actually included one fewer team than the 1960 NCAA tournament — 24 teams compared to 25 the year before.
The third-place game in 1961 made history as Utah and Saint Joseph's went to quadruple-overtime, where the Utes won 127-120, which was tied for the longest game in NCAA tournament history. Saint Joseph's appearance was later vacated.
Ohio State wins 1960 NCAA tournament, first title game appearance since 1939
The 1960 NCAA tournament featured a Jerry Lucas-led Ohio State winning its first men's basketball national championship as the Buckeyes defeated California, the reigning national champion.
In the championship game. Lucas was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player while Cincinnati's Oscar Robertson, who took his Bearcats to the Final Four, was the tournament's leading scorer with 122 points.
The 1960 NCAA tournament featured just 25 teams with seven teams getting a bye during the regional semifinals, including both Ohio State and Cincinnati.
California wins 1959 NCAA tournament, program's first title
The 1959 NCAA tournament ended with California winning the national title behind a 71-70 win against West Virginia. Despite losing in the final, WVU star Jerry West earned Most Outstanding Player honors after scoring 28 points.
Along with the Mountaineers and the Golden Bears, Cincinnati and Louisville reached the Final Four. California was the only program to previously reach the Final Four. This year's national semifinals were played at the Cardinals' Freedom Hall.
Kentucky wins 1958 NCAA tournament, overcoming Seattle for the title
The 1958 NCAA tournament finished with Kentucky earning its fourth national title. The Wildcats got by Seattle and Elgin Baylor in the final, 84-72.
Seattle led at the half but Baylor — the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after scoring 25 points in the title game — got into foul trouble early in the second half as Kentucky pulled ahead.
Kansas State and Temple also made the Final Four in 1958.
North Carolina wins 1957 NCAA tournament, second straight unbeaten champion
The 1957 NCAA tournament ended with North Carolina winning its first national title in a 54-53 triple overtime win against Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas. Chamberlain earned Most Outstanding Player honors after scoring 23 points, more than half of the Jayhawks' offensive output.
UNC's Lennie Rosenbluth led all tournament scorers with 140 points. Both of the Tar Heels' Final Four wins came in three overtimes — the first was against Michigan State in the semifinals. North Carolina finished the season undefeated at 32-0, the second time a college basketball national champion finished a season without a loss.
San Francisco wins 1956 NCAA tournament as college basketball's first undefeated champion
San Francisco completed back-to-back championships by winning the 1956 NCAA tournament title. The Dons defeated Iowa 83-71 in the final to become the first undefeated tournament champion at 29-0.
Bill Russell led San Francisco with 26 points and 27 rebounds in the title game, but Temple's Hal Lear won Most Outstanding Player after scoring a combined 80 points during the national semifinal and third place games.
Iowa, Temple and SMU each made its first Final Four in 1956.
San Francisco wins 1955 NCAA tournament, first of two straight titles
San Francisco won its first of two consecutive national titles in 1955, defeating defending national champion La Salle in the final, 77-63.
Dons star Bill Russell won Most Outstanding Player honors, scoring a tournament-high 118 points in five games (23.6 points per game). Russell finished with a 23 points and 25 rebounds in the national final.
Colorado and Iowa also advanced to the Final Four in Kansas City, Missouri.
La Salle wins 1954 NCAA tournament, Gola named MOP
The 1954 NCAA tournament finished with La Salle defeating Bradley in the title game, 92-76. Explorers star Tom Gola earned Most Outstanding Player honors, scoring 114 points throughout the tournament, including 19 against the Braves.