Indiana college basketball championships: Complete history

Nov. 29, 1986 – Indiana 90, Montana State 55

"Indiana University chalked up a big basketball victory against Montana State, 90-55, Saturday before more than 17,000 Hoosier faithful at Assembly Hall," wrote The South Bend Tribune's Curt Rallo. "But the Hoosiers may have suffered an ever greater loss. Indiana star Rick Calloway, a 6-6 sophomore frontliner, suffered a knee injury in a collision under the basket early in the second half."

Dec. 2, 1986 – Indiana 67, Notre Dame 62

"Steve Alford hit two of his game-high 26 points from the free throw line with 11 seconds left to play to preserve a 67-62 victory for No. 3 Indiana over Notre Dame Tuesday," reported the UPI. "Junior forward Kreigh Smith added two more free throws with just three seconds left to pad the Hoosier victory margin."

Dec. 6, 1986 – Indiana 71, No. 13 Kentucky 66 (OT)

"Steve Alford, Daryl Thomas and Joe Hillman made two free throws apiece in the final 42 seconds Saturday, preserving third-ranked Indiana's 71-66 college basketball victory over No. 13 Kentucky," reported the AP. "The Hoosiers (3-0) never trailed in the second half but saw an eight-point lead cut to one on the shooting of Kentucky freshman Rex Chapman, who finished with a career-high 26 points. The Wildcats closed to one point behind three times in the final minutes, the last time at 65-64 on a basket by Chapman with one minute 33 seconds to go."

Dec. 9, 1986 – Vanderbilt 79, Indiana 75

"Vanderbilt guard Barry Goheen scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half as the Commodores fought back from a nine-point deficit in the second half to upset second-ranked Indiana 79-75 last night," reported the AP. "Vanderbilt (4-1) took the lead for good at 65-64 on a free throw by Frank Kornet with 8:22 remaining and held a 74-68 edge with 3:04 to play before Indiana staged a final comeback attempt."

Dec. 12, 1986 – Indiana 73, UNC-Wilmington 72

"Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. It never meant much in the annual Indiana Classic for the host Hoosiers," wrote The South Bend Tribune's John Fineran. "Until Friday night, that is, when a determined North Carolina-Wilmington squad provided quite a scare for Indiana, which has won the previous 12 Classic titles with an average margin of victory of 26.2 points a game. The Hoosiers can thank their lucky horseshoes that their 73-72 victory that kept Coach Bob Knight from exploding in public."

Dec. 13, 1986 – Indiana 96, East Carolina 68

"Daryl Thomas scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half, sparking No. 2 Indiana past East Carolina 96-68 as the Hoosiers won the Indiana Classic for the 13th consecutive year Saturday," reported the AP. "The Hoosiers, 5-1, broke the game open with two 12-point spurts in the first half. Thomas had 12 points in those streaks."

Dec. 20, 1986 – Indiana 84, Morehead State 62

"The return of Rick Calloway to the Indiana lineup Saturday gave the eighth-ranked Hoosiers the quickness they'd been missing since the season opener," reported the AP. "The Hoosiers defeated Morehead State, 84-62, behind 18 points from Steve Alford and Dean Garrett and the all-around play of Calloway."

Dec. 23, 1986 – Indiana 67, Louisville 58

"Indiana's backcourt of Steve Alford and Keith Smart Tuesday night proved experience can lift a small team over a larger opponent," reported the UPI. "Alford and Smart combined for 30 points, seven assists and four steals to overmatch Louisville's guards and guide the No. 6 Hoosiers to a 67-58 victory."

Dec. 26, 1986 – Indiana 83, Princeton 54

"If anyone was high on Santa's list for being good this year, it was Indiana guard Steve Alford, which leaves the Scrooge as the only possible culprits responsible for the disappearance of his jumpshot just before Christmas," wrote The Republic's Eric Hansen. "The last time Alford had spotted it was Saturday in Bloomington against Morehead State. It definitely was missing in a 67-58 victory Tuesday against Louisville when Alford, a career 56 percent shooter, was four of 17 from the field. But Friday at Indianapolis' Market Square Arena, after his first shot was tipped for an airball, Alford's jumpshot returned and wouldn't go away as the senior sharpshooter canned eight three-pointers and scored 26 points to help lead IU to an 83-54 win over Princeton."

Dec. 27, 1986 – Indiana 82, Illinois State 58

"Steve Alford proved he could hurt opposing teams by doing things other than scoring," wrote The Star Press' Dan Rooney. "He did some scoring, too. Before a sellout crowd of 16,585 Saturday night in Market Square Arena, Alford used various weapons to help Indiana to a 82-58 victory over Illinois State and the Hoosier Classic championship. Alford was named the tournament's most valuable player for the second time after scoring 21 points, getting a career-high seven assists and grabbing five rebounds."

Jan. 4, 1987 – Indiana 92, Ohio State 80

"Keith Smart scored 31 points, including 20 in the first half, but it was All-American Steve Alford who provided the Hoosiers with the spark they needed down the stretch," reported the AP. "He scored 10 of his team's final 14 points, scoring 18 points in the second half to finish with 22. Alford's heroics helped Indiana overcome a 75-74 Ohio State advantage with four minutes left."

Jan. 8, 1987 – Indiana 79, Michigan State 60

"Misery had some company in Michigan State's Jenison Field House Thursday night. At least for a half," wrote The South Ben Tribune's Bill Bilinski. "Then the Spartans were on their own. While Indiana's Hoosiers were digging themselves into a first-half hole, the Spartans were shoveling right along next to them. Indiana had the tools to recover and disposed of struggling MSU, 79-60."

Jan. 12, 1987 – Indiana 85, Michigan 84

"Ho-hum, just another day at the office for Steve Alford and fourth-ranked Indiana. For pure excitement, college basketball games don't come any better than Monday night's Big Ten thriller in frenzies Crisler Arena where Alford's 10-foot jumper in the lane with one second remaining gave the Hoosiers an 85-84 victory," wrote The South Bend Tribune's John Fineran.

Jan. 15, 1987 – Indiana 103, Wisconsin 65

"Steve Alford missed his only shoot inside the 3-point stripe, but he made seven of eight beyond that mark," reported the UPI. "The Indiana senior guard got all of his 21 points from long range Thursday night to guide the No. 4 Hoosiers by Wisconsin 103-65 in Big Ten action. It was Indiana's 14th straight victory over the Badgers."

Jan. 17, 1987 – Indiana 95, Northwestern 43

"(Tony) Freeman's one-man passing clinic salvaged a ho-hum affair as the fourth-ranked Hoosiers demolished an outmanned Northwestern squad, 95-43, for their 11 consecutive victory," reported The Republic's Mark Land. "With the win, IU (5-0, 14-1 overall) remains among the Big Ten unbeaten ranks, along with Purdue and Iowa, who are headed for a showdown Monday in West Lafayette."

Jan. 22, 1987 – No. 1 Iowa 101, Indiana 88

"Iowa's off-guard duo of Kevin Gamble and Jeff Moe scored 17 points each and B.J. Armstrong and Roy Marble added 16 each to improve the Hawkeyes to 6-0 in the Big Ten and send their nation-leading winning streak to 18 straight," reported the UPI.

Jan. 24, 1987 – Indiana 77, Minnesota 53

"A crowd of 14,453 fans at Williams Arena watched the Hoosiers establish early dominance over the youthful Gophers and coast to the win, with Rick Calloway and Dean Garrett adding 17 and 14 points for Indiana, respectively," reported the UPI. "Calloway finished the game perfect on eight shots from the floor."

Jan. 28, 1987 – Indiana 69, No. 12 Illinois 66

"It was one of those games that cold have gone either way, where one big play here or there could mean the difference between victory and defeat," wrote The Republic's Mark Land. "It was also one of those contests that both teams almost had to win. Luckily for Indiana, junior Dean Garrett was both here and there when it counted most. The 6-10 junior college transfer left a lasting impression on Illinois and their Big Ten title hopes."

Jan. 31, 1987 – Indiana 88, No. 4 Purdue 77

"(Steve) Alford was somewhere between his career and series numbers Saturday, hitting eight of 18 shots, but there was no mistaking his affect on the outcome," wrote The Republic's Brian Meyer. "It was Alford who drilled a three-pointer with the game just seven seconds old, and Alford who canned another with 17:14 left to play to give the Hoosiers the lead for good at 45-43."

Feb. 4, 1987 – Indiana 84, Michigan State 80

"We won this because Steve Alford plays for us," Bob Knight said, according to the AP. "Without Alford, Michigan State wins the ball game going away."

Feb. 8, 1987 – Indiana 83, Michigan 67

"Sunday, the reasons for the Hoosiers' success were as obvious as they were numerous. Indiana broke open a close contest in the final 10 minutes of the first half and was never seriously challenged after that in picking up its fifth consecutive victory," wrote The Republic's Mark Land. "The second-ranked Hoosiers are now 19-2 overall and own a 19-game home winning streak, while Michigan fell to 6-5 in the Big Ten."

Feb. 11, 1987 – Indiana 77, Northwestern 75

"Daryl Thomas scored a career-high 32 points, including 14 of 16 from the free throw line, to lead Indiana to its sixth straight win," reported the UPI. "But it wasn't pretty. 'People laughed at me when I said this wasn't a good basketball team. I know more about basketball than you all will know and I said we aren't a good team," (Bob) Knight said in a terse post-game news conference."

Feb. 16, 1987 – Indiana 86, Wisconsin 85 (3OT)

"The Indiana Hoosiers are ranked second in the country, but in the last week they've barely beaten teams with the worst records in the Big Ten," reported the AP. "On Thursday, the Hoosiers escaped with a two-point victory against cellar-dwelling Northwestern. Monday night, Indiana kept Wisconsin tied for last by winning 86-85. And it took the Hoosiers three overtime periods to win. Dean Garrett, who led all scorers with 21 points, hit the winning shot for Indiana with four seconds left."

Feb. 19, 1987 – Indiana 72, Minnesota 70

"After tiptoeing away with narrow, Big Ten road victories at cellar-sharing Northwestern and Wisconsin, the first-place Hoosiers returned home and forgot they were there against an inspired eighth-place Minnesota team," wrote The South Bend Tribune's John Fineran. "But thanks to Steve Eyl's block of a Kim Zurcher shot with 13 seconds left and Dean Garrett's key offensive rebound and two free throws with three seconds remaining, the Houdini Hoosiers performed another great escape, 72-70."

Feb. 21, 1987 – Indiana 84, No. 7 Iowa 75

"A minute into the game, (Steve) Alford got the ball, wheeled and was cut off by intimidating 6-6, 215-pound Kevin Gamble," wrote The Indianapolis Star's Phil Richards. "Alford dropped his shoulder and went right at him. The tone had been set. Indiana never quite charging. Iowa couldn't get off its heels."

Feb. 26, 1987 – No. 6 Purdue 75, Indiana 64

"Indiana's hopes of clinching at least a share of the Big Ten Conference basketball championship ended at the Purdue foul line," reported the AP. "'We were fortunate to win,' said Purdue guard Troy Lewis after the sixth-ranked Boilermakers' 75-64 victory Thursday night," reported the AP.

March 1, 1987 – No. 14 Illinois 69, Indiana 67

"Ken Norman hadn't shed any new light on the situation. Which isn't to say the Illinois senior had nothing to say. His on-court performance Sunday afternoon against Indiana generated enough words to keep a record Assembly Hall crowd talking afterword," wrote The Times' John Humenik. "He scored a game-high 24 points and joined teammate Doug Altenberger in turning away the Hoosiers 69-67 before 16,793 onlookers and a national television audience."

March 7, 1987 – Indiana 90, Ohio State 81

"After losses to Purdue and Illinois knocked Indiana out of first place in the Big Ten Conference, Saturday's season-ending victory over Ohio State was one 'we desperately needed' going into the NCAA tournament, guard Steve Alford said," reported the AP. "Alford, Indiana's career scoring leader, finished with 22 points, rallying the No. 4 Hoosiers to a 90-81 victory over the Buckeyes."

March 12, 1987 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Indiana 92, No. 16 seed Fairfield 58

"Indiana led 46-21 at the half and extended its cushion to as many as 37 points in the second half, despite wholesale substitutions by Indiana coach Bob Knight," wrote The Daily Journal's Mark Land. "The Hoosiers' 34-point victory was their second largest in NCAA tournament play, behind only a 99-64 first-round pasting handed to Maryland by Indiana's 1981 national championship team."

March 14, 1987 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Indiana 107, No. 8 seed Auburn 90

"(Steve) Alford wound up with 31 points, and backcourt partner Keith Smart added 20 points and 15 assists as third-ranked Indiana rallied to beat Auburn 107-90 Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Midwest Regional," reported the AP. "The Hoosier comeback began after (Bob) Knight's sermon during a timeout. 'After that,' Alford said, 'it wasn't anything the players did but the communication from the coaches that got us back in the game.'"

March 20, 1987 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Indiana 88, No. 5 seed Duke 82

"With the exception of an 8-point lead midway through the first half, Duke never really gave the Hoosiers any serious problems," wrote The Reporter-Times' Scott Cunningham. "With 10:07 left in the first half, Duke's John Smith canned a six-foot hook shot that put the Blue Devils up 29-21. After a time out, the Hoosiers, behind 12 points from Rick Calloway, outscored Duke 28 to 10 to take a 10-point lead, 49-39, at the half."

March 22, 1987 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Indiana 77, No. 10 seed LSU 76

"One more time Sunday afternoon Indiana had to reach down deep for something extra. The Hoosiers reached all the way to New Orleans," wrote The Indianapolis Star's Phil Richards. "Trailing, 75-66, with less than five minutes to play, I.U. took a deep breath and blew Louisiana State away. The Hoosiers finished with an 11-1 run. It carried them past LSU, 77-76, to the NCAA Midwest Regional championship and into the Final Four."

March 28, 1987 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Indiana 97, No. 1 seed UNLV 93

"In the end it was (Steve) Alford, slipping into the lane to collect a missed (Freddie) Banks free throw, drawing a foul and calmly stroking a pair of free throws with 23 seconds to play. That made it 94-88," reported The Courier-Journal. "And that put the Hoosiers out of danger and into position to chase history. A victory against Syracuse would give Knight his third championship, a total exceeded only by the four Adolph Rupp won at Kentucky and the 10 John Wooden collected at UCLA."

March 30, 1987 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Indiana 74, No. 2 seed Syracuse 73

"Steve Alford, the coach's son from Indiana, got what he had wanted all his life," reported the AP. "Alford was a star for his father-coach at New Castle, Ind., for four years, winning the state's coveted 'Mr. Basketball' award his senior year. But he didn't win the state championship. Monday night, wearing a white jersey with 'Indiana' stitched across his chest, Alford made up for that helping the Hoosiers win the NCAA championship. Alford hit 7-of-10 three-point shots in the championship game while scoring 23 points, and Indiana needed every one to defeat Syracuse, 74-73. Keith Smart hit the game-winning basket for Indiana on a play that had been designed for Alford. Had Alford taken the shot, and made it, he would have finished his college career as the highest scorer in Big Ten history."