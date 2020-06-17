Kansas college basketball championships: Complete history

Nov. 9, 2007 – Kansas 107, UL Monroe 78

Kansas scored 50 points in the first half then 57 after halftime but UL Monroe shot 51 percent from the field, becoming just the third Jayhawks opponent in their last 75 games to make at least half of their shots. "We challenge the ball in the backcourt and they get numbers behind us," Kansas coach Bill Self said, according to the AP. "That's bad defense." It was Kansas' 35th season-opening win.

Nov. 11, 2007 – Kansas 85, UMKC 62

Kansas missed 15 free throws, missed four dunks and guard Sherron Collins left the game with an ankle injury as the Jayhawks were far from a finely-tuned machine. "I thought, truthfully, that we outhustled them tonight," UMKC coach Matt Brown said, according to the AP. "I think they are a terrific basketball team and I think they have a chance to go to the Final Four, but I think in terms of effort, we were right there with them."

Nov. 15, 2007 – Kansas 92, Washburn 60

After a fairly low-scoring first half that saw Kansas take a 34-18 lead into halftime, the flood gates opened for both teams as the Jayhawks scored 58 points in the second half to the Ichabods' 42. Brandon Rush returned from ACL surgery and scored all seven of his points in the first half in limited minutes. "It felt pretty good," Rush said, according to the AP. "When I started getting up and down the floor I started feeling like my old self."

Nov. 21, 2007 – Kansas 87, Northern Arizona 46

Kansas won its 600th game inside Allen Fieldhouse as the Jayhawks easily dispatched the Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona. NAU managed just 10 points in the first half. "There's a lot of history in the fieldhouse and when we step on that court and put that jersey on, we have to go out there with that same mind-set the guys before us had, go out there and try to win every game in the fieldhouse," Kansas' Darnell Jackson said, according to the AP.

Nov. 25, 2007 – Kansas 76, Arizona 72 (OT)

In the Big 12/Pac-10 Hardwood Series, visiting Arizona matched Kansas point-for-point through 40 minutes as the game was tied at 40 at halftime and at 62 at the end of regulation. Brandon Rush scored 17 points, including five in overtime, to help the Jayhawks outscore the Wildcats 14-10 in overtime. "It felt pretty good to get out there and just play," Rush said, according to the AP. "I've been looking forward to playing an entire game. I feel fine."

Nov. 28, 2007 – Kansas 87, Florida Atlantic 49

Kansas doubled up Florida Atlantic in the first half, 38-19, thanks to a 12-0 run as the Jayhawks started 6-0 for their best start to a season in three years. Darnell Jackson moved into the starting lineup and scored 13 points with four rebounds, while Brandon Rush led the team with 17 points. Dating back to the 2006-07 season, Kansas had now won 19 of its last 20 games.

Dec. 2, 2007 – Kansas 59, Southern California 55

Playing against No. 22 USC and talented freshman O.J. Mayo, Kansas rallied in the second half behind Mario Chalmers, who scored 14 of his 17 points after halftime, including a deep three in the final 20 seconds to down the Trojans. "I've always felt like I should get the ball at the end of the game because I feel like I can make a play," Chalmers said, according to the AP.

Dec. 5, 2007 – Kansas 85, Eastern Washington 47

Kansas allowed just three Eastern Washington players to score in the first 35 minutes or so as the Eagles didn't score more than 24 points in either half. An 18-2 run allowed Kansas to blitz Eastern Washington in the second half. "They had a bigger guy at every position and a better athlete at every position," Eastern Washington's first-year head coach Kirk Earlywine said, according to the AP.

Dec. 8, 2007 – Kansas 84, DePaul 66

Kansas mounted an overwhelming 24-1 run in the first half against DePaul thanks to six points in a row from Sasha Kaun, whom coach Bill Self left in the game after Kaun picked up his second foul. "I think Coach knew I needed to get myself going," Kaun said, according to the AP.

Dec. 15, 2007 – Kansas 88, Ohio 51

Brandon Rush made his first start of the season as the Jayhawks beat the Bobcats in Kansas City, just down the road from where Rush grew up. "I was motivated," said Rush, according to the AP. He scored 13 points as four Jayhawks starters scored in double figures, led by Mario Chalmers' 17 points.

Dec. 18, 2007 – Kansas 71, Georgia Tech 66

Georgia Tech nearly upset No. 3 Kansas in Atlanta as the Jayhawks saw their 13-point lead get cut to one point in the final 10 seconds, when Sherron Collins sank a pair of free throws, then had a steal and layup to seal the victory. "I expected it to be a close game, but I didn't expect it to go down to the wire when we were up 13," Bill Self said, according to the AP.

Dec. 22, 2007 – Kansas 78, Miami (OH) 54

Kansas lit up the nets with 58-percent shooting as it became the first team to score at least 70 points against Miami (OH) in over a year, ending a 45-game streak by the RedHawks. "That's a remarkable deal, nobody's hung 70 on you, and they play games away from home," Bill Self said, according to the AP. "I could understand maybe 45 straight games at home. But not very often on the road. But we're playing pretty good. If we'd shot lower, we probably wouldn't have (hit 70), and that's what opponents usually do against them."

Dec. 29, 2007 – Kansas 86, Yale 53

Led by Russell Robinson's eight steals, Kansas held Yale to just 53 points, including 19 in the first half. In total, the Jayhawks had 18 steals. "I've seen them play about 15 games on tape and they've done the same thing to just about everybody," James Jones said, according to the AP. "That was pretty much par for the course for them."

Jan. 5, 2008 – Kansas 85, Boston College 60

Kansas broke open a tie game with a 33-8 run, thanks to Darnell Jackson scoring 12 of his 25 points amid the run. For the sixth time in program history, the Jayhawks started the season 14-0. "If our big guys play like that, our guards are good enough to put them in position to get easy baskets," Bill Self said, according to the AP.

Jan. 8, 2008 – Kansas 90, Loyola (MD) 60

Kansas ended the first half on a 15-2 run to take a 17-point advantage into halftime as the Jayhawks struggled initially without the injured Mario Chalmers. That run was part of a larger 29-5 run that sealed the final outcome. "I don't really remember exactly what I said to them," Bill Self said, according to the AP. "It's not the score, it's playing the game and we just didn't play the game for that stretch."

Jan. 12, 2008 – Kansas 79, Nebraska 58

Brandon Rush scored 16 points in the first half and finished with a season-high 19 thanks to a few early 3-pointers. "That's going to be the last time [Bill Self's] going to say anything to me about being aggressive," Rush said, according to the AP. "I put myself in a position to score, and I got hot in the first half."

Jan. 14, 2008 – Kansas 85, Oklahoma 55

Oklahoma's Blake Griffin left the game in the opening five minutes after injuring his knee as No. 3 Kansas cruised to a 30-point win, leaving the Jayhawks, No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Memphis as the country's only undefeated teams. With Kansas' 17th consecutive win to open the season, the Jayhawks secured their best start to a season since they were 22-0 to start the 1996-97 campaign.

Jan. 19, 2008 – Kansas 76, Missouri 70

The Jayhawks didn't make a field goal in the final 7:25 but they held off the Tigers on the road behind a season-best 28 free throws (out of 45 attempts), including eight in the final 64 seconds. "I'm certainly not going to complain about the number we shot on the road," Bill Self said, according to the AP. "We made just enough to win the game, but we made it hard no ourselves down the stretch by not converting, and we've got to do better."

Jan. 23, 2008 – Kansas 83, Iowa State 59

Kansas shot 50 percent from the field and picked up a 24-point win over Iowa State as the Jayhawks tied their third-best start to a season ever: 19-0.

Jan. 26, 2008 – Kansas 84, Nebraska 49

For the second time of the 2007-08 season, Brandon Rush went 5-for-7 from three against Nebraska as he scored 17 points. "I don't know why they leave me open like that," he said, according to the AP. "They did it [at Nebraska]. They always leave me open."

Jan. 30, 2008 – Kansas State 84, Kansas 75

Rival Kansas State ended Kansas' undefeated start to the season after 20 games as the Wildcats won against the Jayhawks in Manhattan for the first time after 24 consecutive losses. "I know it means a lot around the city, people at the school," said Kansas State's Michael Beasley, according to the AP. "But it's just a game to me."

Feb. 2, 2008 – Kansas 72, Colorado 59

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Jayhawks found themselves in a dogfight, tied 30-all on the road against the Buffaloes. Colorado didn't score for the first five minutes of the second half as Kansas went on an 8-0 run to pull ahead. "When we played against K-State, a lot of guys knew that we could have given it a little bit more but it just didn't work out that way," Darnell Jackson said, according to the AP. "We just carried it over to the first half of the game."

Feb. 4, 2008 – Kansas 90, Missouri 71

Kansas scored 45 points in each half to win its 20th home game in a row. The Jayhawks held the Tigers to 0-for-10 shooting from deep, marking the first time in nearly 12 years that one of their opponents didn't make a single 3-pointer in a game.

Feb. 9, 2008 – Kansas 100, Baylor 90

Baylor's Curtis Jerrells scored 30 points, the most any Kansas opponent had scored against the Jayhawks so far during the 2007-08 season, but Kansas held off Baylor in Lawrence behind a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double from Darrell Arthur and Russell Robinson's 22 points.

Feb. 11, 2008 – Texas 72, Kansas 69

Kansas lost for the second time of the season as the Jayhawks saw a four-point halftime lead turn into a three-point loss. Texas' Damion James had 12 points and 13 rebounds after halftime after playing just three minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. "Seeing my team fight without me, it was hard because if it's a fight, I want to be out there," James said, according to the AP.

Feb. 16, 2008 – Kansas 69, Colorado 45

Kansas held Colorado's Richard Roby to 1-for-11 shooting after he had scored 30 points in Allen Fieldhouse the previous season. "We muddied up their stuff pretty good today," Bill Self said, according to the AP. "We did a great job of taking away backdoors and played to the scouting report about as well as we have all year."

Feb. 23, 2008 – Oklahoma State 61, Kansas 60

Kansas fell on the road against Bill Self's alma mater, Oklahoma State, as Byron Eaton gave his team the win with a free throw with 12.6 seconds left. "It just comes down to heart," Eaton said, according to the AP. "We out-toughed them, and I think we wanted it more than they did."

Feb. 27, 2008 – Kansas 75, Iowa State 64

After losing three of its previous seven games, Kansas wouldn't lose the rest of the season, ending the 2007-08 campaign on a 13-game winning streak that started with a road win at Iowa State. The Jayhawks led by 15 early and by as many as 22 before the Cyclones used a 20-7 run to cut the deficit to nine. "When you're 24-3, you shouldn't be able to say the ship needs righting," Bill Self said, according to the AP. "But our players all know that it did. We were a better team tonight than we were the last two to three weeks. Our guys had more energy and they seemed to be more focused and played with more of a purpose."

March 1, 2008 – Kansas 88, Kansas State 74

Despite Kansas State's Michael Beasley scoring 39 points with 11 rebounds — the fourth-most points scored by an opponent inside Allen Fieldhouse — Kansas beat its rival by double digits thanks to a 12-point advantage in the first 20 minutes. "It was a quiet 39 if you ask me," Kansas guard Russell Robinson said, according to the AP.

March 3, 2008 – Kansas 109, Texas Tech 51

Texas Tech suffered its worst loss in program history as the Red Raiders fell by 58 points — the same number of points the Jayhawks scored in the second half. "I feel like someone put a meat necklace around my neck and threw me into a lion's den," said Texas Tech coach Pat Knight, according to the AP, who took over from his father Bob Knight just nine games earlier.

March 8, 2008 – Kansas 72, Texas A&M 55

Kansas clinched a share of the Big 12 regular season title — its fourth in a row — as the Jayhawks built a 10-point lead heading into halftime and added to it in the second half. "This was just a solid group of guys and they play to their talent level and they maximize their abilities," Bill Self said, according to the AP. "To win four in a row in such a competitive league is remarkable."

March 14, 2008 (Big 12 tournament) – Kansas 64, Nebraska 54

Kansas actually trailed at halftime of its opening Big 12 tournament game as Nebraska held a 27-22 advantage. At one point the Jayhawks trailed by nine, after having won 19 of their last 20 games against the Huskers. "I told our guys that we needed this," Bill Self said, according to the AP. "We needed to be behind in the first half. You don't ever like it when your team doesn't perform. But how many teams have done well in the NCAA Tournament that haven't been behind?"

March 15, 2008 (Big 12 tournament) – Kansas 77, Texas A&M 71

Brandon Rush scored a career-high 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting as Kansas pulled away after a 34-all tie at halftime. "Sherron [Collins] made some good plays," Rush said, according to the AP. "Everybody down the stretch made some good plays for us. Russell [Robinson] made a good play at the end and put us up four. That won the game for us. Everything was just falling for me."

March 16, 2008 (Big 12 tournament) – Kansas 84, Texas 74

Kansas won the Big 12 tournament thanks to 15-of-25 3-point shooting, including eight threes from Mario Chalmers, who scored a career-high 30 points. "That was one of the best games I've ever been a part of," Bill Self said, according to the AP.

March 20, 2008 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kansas 85, No. 16 seed Portland State 61

"From rim-rattling dunks to 3s that barely rippled the net, Kansas looked every bit like a No. 1 seed that's determined to end its frustration in the NCAA tournament," reported the AP. "One down, five to go." Four starters scored in double figures and 10 Kansas players scored in total, led by Brandon Rush's 18 points.

March 22, 2008 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kansas 75, No. 8 seed UNLV 56

After leading by just five at halftime, the Jayhawks pulled away after halftime as they shot 58 percent from the field, while holding the Rebels to 26-percent shooting. "We have the talent to be as good a team as we've had," Bill Self said, according to the AP, "or better."

March 28, 2008 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kansas 72, No. 12 seed Villanova 57

"Kansas coach Bill Self is in the regional finals for the fifth time — at three schools — since 2000 and is a win away from no longer being regarded as the best coach without a Final Four on his resume," reported the AP after Kansas' 15-point win over Villanova. The Jayhawks had four alley-oops in the opening 10 minutes and seven 3-pointers before halftime as they took a 41-22 lead into the break. Brandon Rush scored a team-high 16 points, while Russell Robinson had 15 and Mario Chalmers added 14.

March 30, 2008 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kansas 59, No. 10 seed Davidson 57

Playing No. 10 seeded and Cinderella-minded Davidson, led by Steph Curry, Kansas won by two — the advantage it held at halftime. The Jayhawks held Curry to 25 points on 9-of-25 shooting. Curry was double-teamed on the last possession, which forced him to pass to teammate Jason Richards, whose game-winning shot attempt was off the mark. "There was definitely some hoping and praying going on there late," Bill Self said, according to the AP.

April 5, 2008 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kansas 84, No. 1 seed North Carolina 66

Kansas faced its former coach, North Carolina's Roy Williams, in an all-No. 1 seed Final Four. The Jayhawks raced ahead to a 17-point halftime lead, then held on in the second half. Kansas led 40-12 at one point late in the first half. "We sort of came out a little more casual than we would've liked and they hit us right between the eyes," Williams said, according to the AP. Kansas shot 53 percent from the field, led by Brandon Rush's 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting.

April 7, 2008 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kansas 75, No. 1 seed Memphis 68 (OT)

Twenty years after Kansas' second national championship, the Jayhawks won their third, downing fellow No. 1 seed Memphis in overtime thanks to Mario Chalmers' heroic 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime. The Tigers missed four free throws late in the game as the Jayhawks rallied from a nine-point deficit. "It'll probably be the biggest shot ever made in Kansas history," Bill Self said of Chalmers' shot, according to the AP. Memphis guard Derrick Rose scored 14 of the Tigers' 16 points in one stretch late in the second half to give his team a 60-51 advantage before it slipped away to the Jayhawks. Darrell Arthur scored a team-high 20 points, while Chalmers had 18 and Brandon rush scored 12.