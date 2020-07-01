Kentucky college basketball championships: Complete history

Nov. 11, 2011 – Kentucky 108, Marist 58

"Freshman Anthony Davis had 23 points and 10 rebounds to join Terrence Jones and Sam Bowie as the only freshmen in Kentucky history with 20-10 games in their debuts, leading the second-ranked Wildcats to a 108-58 victory over Marist on Friday night," reported the AP. "Davis attacked the rim in the opener, finishing 10 of 13 with eight dunks, as Kentucky shrugged off a slow start with a dominant second half that turned a single-digit lead into a blowout in their first game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament."

Nov. 15, 2011 – Kentucky 75, No. 12 Kansas 65

"Doron Lamb scored 17 points, Terrence Jones had 15 and No. 2 Kentucky raced to a decisive spurt at the start of the second half, passing an early-season test with a 75-65 victory over No. 12 Kansas on Tuesday night in a matchup between the two winningest programs in college basketball," reported the AP. "Anthony Davis added 14 points and seven blocks for the balanced Wildcats (2-0), an impressive winner at Madison Square Garden in the State Farm Champions Classic."

Nov. 19, 2011 – Kentucky 85, Penn State 47

"Kentucky's star freshman Anthony Davis had just three points on Saturday. Coach John Calipari isn't concerned," reported the AP. "Sophomore Doron Lamb had 26 points and the Wildcats routed Penn State 85-47 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Connecticut. Kyle Wiltjer added 19 points and Terrence Jones had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Kentucky (3-0), which didn't put five players in double figures for the first time this season."

Nov. 20, 2011 – Kentucky 62, Old Dominion 52

"Kentucky starts three freshmen and two sophomore, but relied on its lone senior Sunday to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament," reported the AP. "Darius Miller came off the bench to score 13 points and hand out five assists as the No. 2 Wildcats outlasted Old Dominion 62-52 Sunday. 'We got out of here alive somehow, and the reason we got out of alive is because Darius played,' Kentucky coach John Calipari said."

Nov. 23, 2011 – Kentucky 88, Radford 40

"Kentucky coach John Calipari decided to give Marquis Teague one turnover per half before he'd start hounding his newest point guard. The freshman responded with his most efficient game so far for the Wildcats," reported the AP. "Teague finished with 13 points, five assists and just two turnovers, and No. 2 Kentucky beat Radford 88-40 on Wednesday night in the Wildcats' first home game in nearly two weeks. 'Everybody's just been telling me to come out, play aggressive, just play my game,' said Teague."

Nov. 26, 2011 – Kentucky 87, Portland 63

"Kentucky (6-0) has won every game by double digits, but Portland gave the Wildcats plenty to work on in the coming days after the Pilots (2-4) challenged them with sharp outside shooting and won the rebounding battle, 39-38," reported the AP. "Kentucky used an 18-3 first-half run to take a double-digit lead. After Portland pulled within six in the second half, the Wildcats put on a full-court press as part of an 18-4 run that put the game out of reach."

Dec. 1, 2011 – Kentucky 81, St. John's 59

"Only once in Kentucky's illustrious basketball history have the Wildcats had a player record a triple double. That came in 1988 when Chris Mills had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Austin Peay," reported the AP. "Freshman Anthony Davis came close to one in only his seventh collegiate game Thursday before finishing with 15 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocked shots in Thursday's 81-69 win over St. Johns."

Dec. 3, 2011 – Kentucky 73, No. 5 North Carolina 72

"Pushed and pressured all day, Anthony Davis finally went somewhere else no one could on the floor. Up. The freshman soared to block John Henson's shot in the final seconds and No. 1 Kentucky held on to beat No. 5 North Carolina 73-72 on Saturday to extend the Wildcats' home winning streak to 39 games. 'I just jumped as high as I could with my arm up,' said Davis, who had seven points and nine rebounds."

Dec. 10, 2011 – Indiana 73, Kentucky 72

"When the game started, it was a typical rivalry game. But it was the closing stretch the became so captivating," reported the Messenger-Inquirer. "Indiana led 63-53 with 9:03 to play, their second 10-point lead of the game and Kentucky's largest deficit all season. But the Wildcats rallied to retake the led at 69-68 with 2 minutes to play. In the final stretch, the lead changed three more times – when (Christian) Watford put in a layup with 1:07 to go and when Teague followed that with a driving layup to give Kentucky a 71-70 lead with 48.8 seconds to go. Then after missing two of their final three free throws, Watford hit the shot that revived Indiana basketball and sent four players atop the scorer's table to lead the cheers."

Dec. 17, 2011 – Kentucky 87, Chattanooga 62

"Tennessee-Chattanooga coach John Shulman knew the only way his team could hang with Kentucky was if the Mocs forced the Wildcats to shoot from long range," reported the AP. "Problem was Kentucky had a season-best performance from the 3-point line. Tennessee-Chattanooga (3-8) sent constant double teams to try and minimize the impact of Kentucky's post players, but the third-ranked Wildcats hit 12 3-pointers in a 87-62 victory on Saturday night."

Dec. 20, 2011 – Kentucky 82, Samford 50

"(Doron) Lamb scored 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Darius Miller added 17 points to lead No. 3 Kentucky in an 8-250 rout over Samford on Tuesday night to extend the Wildcats' home winning streak to 41 games," reported the AP. "Lamb has been coming into the gym early and working on conditioning before going out to shoot followed by practice. The sophomore guard's only letdown came when his right wrist bent back late, forcing him from the game. But he said he was fine afterward."

Dec. 22, 2011 – Kentucky 87, Loyola (MD) 63

"Kyle Wiltjer is finally figuring out the tougher play at this level because he's learning all about it in practice," reported the AP. "Wiltjer scored a personal-best 24 points and a trio of freshmen sparked No. 3 Kentucky's 17-2 second-half run to beat Loyola (Md.) 87-63 on Thursday for the Wildcats' 42nd straight win at home. 'It's a lot more physical in college. It's a lot quicker, a lot quicker guys,' Wiltjer said."

Dec. 28, 2011 – Kentucky 86, Lamar 64

"The Wildcats (12-1) started strong and never struggled to beat Lamar, and they also benefited from sophomore Terrence Jones' return after missing two games with a dislocated pinky on his left – shooting – hand," reported the AP. "Calipari could have focused on that or freshman Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's 18 points or freshman Anthony Davis' sixth double-double in 12 games."

Dec. 31, 2011 – Kentucky 69, No. 4 Louisville 62

"Freshman Michael Kidd-Gilchrist hesitantly accepted a leadership role at first as the youngest member on No. 3 Kentucky's prospect-laden roster. Comfortable with his status, there's no telling just how far he can carry the Wildcats," reported the AP. "'I'm very shy, but I'm getting better,' the 18-year-old forward said. 'I just relax on the basketball court.' Kidd-Gilchrist had season highs with 24 points and 19 rebounds to lead Kentucky in a rough-and-tumble 69-62 victory over No. 4 Louisville on Saturday to extend the nation's longest home winning streak."

Jan. 3, 2012 – Kentucky 73, Little Rock 51

"Freshman Anthony Davis had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and the No. 2 Wildcats overcame a slow start with a big run that put away the Trojans 73-51 on Tuesday night," reported the AP. "But the final nonconference game was an ugly one all around for the 14-1 Wildcats, who played for the first time since beating then-No. 4 Louisville on Dec. 31 and moving up one spot behind top-ranked Syracuse."

Jan. 7, 2012 – Kentucky 79, South Carolina 64

"Kentucky freshman Anthony Davis declared that Terrence Jones was back. That could be a scary thought for the rest of the Southeastern Conference," reported the AP. "Jones hit his first eight shots and finished with 20 points in the best game since dislocating a finger, and the second-ranked Wildcats beat South Carolina 79-64 on Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams."

Jan. 11, 2012 – Kentucky 68, Auburn 53

"The Wildcats (16-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had a 23-6 closing run for their second straight 15-point league win," reported the AP. "They didn't take a double-digit lead over the Tigers (10-6, 0-2) until Anthony Davis scored on an alley-oop pass from Doron Lamb with 1:31 left. 'We went on a run at the end of the game, but you all know it was a double-bucket game and they could have beat us,' (John) Calipari said."

Jan. 14, 2012 – Kentucky 65, Tennessee 62

"The win marked Kentucky's second Southeastern Conference road victory of the season, matching its total for all last season," reported the AP. "The Wildcats won in Knoxville in 2011 and have won four straight against the Vols. (Anthony) Davis finished with 18 points and had four blocks to pull within one of tying the school season record of 83. (Michael) Kidd-Gilchrist added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Terrence Jones scored 10 points before fouling out with 3:55 to play."

Jan. 17, 2012 – Kentucky 86, Arkansas 63

"(Anthony) Davis scored a career-high 27 points and blocked seven shots to set a school season record in the second-ranked Wildcats' 86-63 victory over the Razorbacks on Tuesday night," reported the AP. "'I know they're definitely thinking about it when they come in the hole and they've got to shoot the ball,' said Davis, who had 14 rebounds. 'It's definitely in their mind – where's Anthony Davis?'"

Jan. 21, 2012 – Kentucky 77, Alabama 71

"Alabama's plan to beat Kentucky involved swarming freshman Anthony Davis," reported the AP. "The only place he and the rest of the Wildcats found some elbow room was at the free-throw line. Terrence Jones scored 15 points and No. 2 Kentucky hit all eight of its free throws in the final minute to hold on to beat Alabama 77-71 on Saturday for the Wildcats' 47th straight home victory."

Jan. 24, 2012 – Kentucky 57, Georgia 44

"Surrounded by freshmen, the old man carried Kentucky in its first game back at No. 1," reported the AP. "Senior Darius Miller came off the bench to score 19 points and the top-ranked Wildcats cruised to a 12th straight victory, beating Georgia 57-44 on Tuesday night despite their lowest-scoring game of the season."

Jan. 28, 2012 – Kentucky 74, LSU 50

"Something clicked inside Terrence Jones when he saw teammate Anthony Davis lying on his back in pain after a hard collision under the LSU basket," reported the AP. "'When stuff like that happens to one of your brothers, you don't like that,' Jones said. 'The only way we could redeem that is by continuing to play hard, just show it through the score.' Jones did precisely that, highlighting a season-high 27-point performance with a 13-0 run on his own, and No. 1 Kentucky pulled away in the second half for a 74-50 win over struggling LSU on Saturday."

Jan. 31, 2012 – Kentucky 69, Tennessee 44

"UK, completing its first regular-season football-basketball sweep of Tennessee since 1964 (and only the 10th all-time), took another step forward in the estimation of third-year head coach John Calipari," reported the Messenger-Inquirer. "'I'm happy with the team,' said Calipari, whose Cats held the Big Orange to a season low 28.1 percent from the field."

Feb. 4, 2012 – Kentucky 86, South Carolina 52

"South Carolina made one last drive to get back in it when Leonard hit a pair of 3s that cut the lead to 25-18," reported the Messenger-Inquirer. "The Wildcats then took off on a 17-2 run the next six minutes – (Terrence) Jones scored nine of the points and (Anthony) Davis five – to take control. Davis didn't stop with a big lead, either. He grabbed a rebound from about 18 feet out as the shot-clock buzzer sounded and glided in for his fifth jam of the period to increase Kentucky's margin to 52-25 at the break."

Feb. 7, 2012 – Kentucky 78, No. 8 Florida 58

"Doron Lamb struggled to explain why top-ranked Kentucky could roll so easily over No. 8 Florida," reported the AP. "It's much easier for the Wildcats to talk about their goal. 'I told somebody we were going to blow them out today. I just felt it coming,' said Lamb, who finished with 18 points in a 78-58 victory Thursday night. 'I knew it was coming for some reason. I don't know why.'"

Feb. 11, 2012 – Kentucky 69, Vanderbilt 63

"Kentucky finally got another test in the Southeastern Conference and the Wildcats' stingy, sticky defense helped them pass yet again and take a big step toward the regular-season conference title," reported the AP. "Doron Lamb hit a 3-pointer with 3:18 left to put No. 1 Kentucky ahead to stay, and the Wildcats beat Vanderbilt 69-63 Saturday night for their 17th straight win by not allowing a point inside the final 4 minutes."

Feb. 18, 2012 – Kentucky 77, Ole Miss 62

"This had all the making to be a game where Kentucky might struggle to extend its unbeaten Southeastern Conference record and home win streak," wrote The Advocate-Messenger's Larry Vaught. "No, Mississippi is not that good, but the Wildcats roared out to a 16-5 lead in less than five minutes and then hit neutral – or maybe reverse after Anthony Davis got his second foul with 10 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first half and UK leading 22-14. Ole Miss got physical, tied game 34-34 and really seemed to have UK reeling when Michael Kidd-Gilchrist got his second foul with about six minutes to go in the half."

Feb. 21, 2012 – Kentucky 73, Mississippi State 64

"Compared to the rest of Kentucky's roster, Darius Miller is a dinosaur," reported the AP. "But the 6-foot-8 senior guard does bring the Wildcats some experience and toughness, and he scored all of his 12 points in the final eight minutes to help No. 1 Kentucky climb out of a halftime hole to beat Mississippi State 73-64 on Tuesday night. 'I just tried to focus in,' Miller said of the Wildcats' methodical second-half comeback. 'I knew we were all going to have to make plays.'"

Feb. 25, 2012 – Kentucky 83, Vanderbilt 74

"Freshman Anthony Davis again found himself with the ball and only a few seconds left to react. The 6-foot-10 forward squared up, burying a long jumper that buoyed his national player of the year push in one superb sequence," reported the AP. "Davis scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-11 shooting, and No. 1 Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 83-74 on Saturday to win the Southeastern Conference regular season title for the 45th time."

March 1, 2012 – Kentucky 79, Georgia 49

"Darius Miller hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and No. 1 Kentucky beat Georgia 79-49 on Thursday night to extend the nation's longest home winning streak to 52 games and push its overall run to 21 in a row," reported the AP.

March 4, 2012 – Kentucky 74, No. 16 Florida 59

"Kentucky coach John Calipari never mentioned perfection to his team before Sunday's game at Florida," reported the AP. "He talked about pride. The Wildcats ended up with both. Freshman Anthony Davis had 22 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks, Terrence Jones added 19 points and the top-ranked Wildcats capped a perfect season in Southeastern Conference play with a 74-59 victory over No. 16 Florida."

March 9, 2012 (SEC tournament) – Kentucky 60, LSU 51

"No. 1 Kentucky wasn't just supposed to beat LSU, it was supposed to win comfortably," reported the AP. "Instead, the Wildcats labored through an 18-turnover performance in which the feisty Tigers led early in the second half and never trailed by more than nine before Kentucky closed out a 60-51 victory Friday in the second-round of the Southeastern Conference tournament."

March 10, 2012 (SEC tournament) – Kentucky 74, No. 22 Florida 71

"Terrence Jones added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (32-1), who've won 24 straight and play next in today's tournament final against the winner of Mississippi and Vanderbilt in Saturday's other semifinal," reported The Advocate-Messenger. "Doron Lamb scored 16 points and Marquis Teague added 15, with each hitting a pair of key free throws in the last 15 seconds to secure the win against a Florida team which shot 48 percent, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range."

March 11, 2012 (SEC tournament) – Vanderbilt 71, Kentucky 64

"John Jenkins lay on the court with his hands over his face as Vanderbilt teammates celebrated all around, exuberant after beating No. 1 Kentucky 71-64 for the program's first Southeastern Conference tournament title in more than 60 years," reported the AP. "The Wildcats might not really care about the SEC tournament. The Commodores did. Jeffery Taylor scored 18 points, Jenkins added 17 and Vanderbilt rallied with a 16-2 run over the final 5 minutes to end the Wildcats' 24-game winning streak that lasted more than three months."

March 15, 2012 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kentucky 81, No. 16 seed Western Kentucky 66

"Freshman T.J. Price scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half to help Western Kentucky (16-19) get off to a hot start that briefly silenced the decidedly UK crowd," reported the Messenger-Inquirer. "The Hilltoppers carried an improbably seven-game winning streak into the matchup with the Wildcats. But the Wildcats, the No. 1 overall seed playing out of the South Regional, began overwhelming Western Kentucky late in the first half, taking advantage of a team that acknowledged before the game it was probably running on fumes."

March 17, 2012 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kentucky 87, seed Iowa State 71

"Darius Miller knows its crunch time," reported The Advocate-Messenger. "The Kentucky senior guard pounded his chest Saturday after connecting on a 3-pointer that proved to be a momentum-changer in the second half of an 87-71 victory over Iowa State in the third round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center. 'We all came out with a lot of intensity,' Miller said. '(We) were really focused on what we needed to do. We all know this is the last time this team is going to be together. We're not quite ready for that yet.'"

March 23, 2012 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kentucky 102, seed Indiana 90

"On offense, Kentucky made the kind of plays the Wildcats have made all season while separating themselves from the rest of college basketball," reported The Courier-Journal. "The Wildcats came out punching, staggering Indiana. Kentucky scored on seven of its first nine possessions. About 10 minutes into the half, the Wildcats surged to a 31-22 lead. And Indiana's biggest problem was not the scoreboard. Three of Tom Crean's starters – Cody Zeller, Jordan Hulls and Victor Oladipo – had two fouls."

March 25, 2012 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kentucky 82, seed Baylor 70

"This group sure has the look of a champion, shaking off an early blow by the Bears (30-8) – a very good team with a daring fashion sense that was simply no match for coach John Calipari's latest group of Fab Freshmen," reported the Messenger-Inquirer. "Kentucky took control with an early 16-0 run and led by 20 at halftime. 'This team is better than I thought,' Baylor coach Scott Drew said."

March 31, 2012 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kentucky 69, seed Louisville 61

"Bigger, bulkier and with Davis having a wider wingspan than some small airplanes, the Wildcats looked like playground bullies as they pushed Louisville around on their way to a 13-point lead early in the second half," reported the Messenger-Inquirer. "But the Cardinals know a thing about rallies after coming from 11 points down to beat Florida in last weekend's West Regional final, and they sure made Kentucky sweat."

April 2, 2012 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed Kentucky 67, seed Kansas 59

"The University of Kentucky is NCAA men's basketball champion for the eighth time and Wildcats coach John Calipari for the first time after beating Kansas 67-59 before a crowd of 70,913 Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome," reported The Courier-Journal. "After a season in which this young team that started three freshmen and two sophomores was debated and discussed because of its youth ... there can be no discussion about this: The Wildcats were the best team all season, they were the best team in the NCAA Tournament and they played like the best team in the nation on the sport's biggest stage Monday night."