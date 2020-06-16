North Carolina college basketball championships: Complete history

Nov. 11, 2016: North Carolina 95, Tulane 75

Led by Justin Jackson's career-high 27 points, North Carolina had four double-figure scorers in its first game since losing in heartbreaking fashion to Villanova in the 2016 national championship. The Tar Heels shot 49 percent from the field and 45 percent from deep as players adjusted to new roles – Jackson as the team's burgeoning No. 1 scoring option, Isaiah Hicks as a full-time starter and freshman forward Tony Bradley as a key reserve.

Nov. 13, 2016: North Carolina 97, Chattanooga 57

One game after Chattanooga had upset Tennessee by 13 points in Knoxville, the Tar Heels beat the Mocs by 40. North Carolina had a momentous 21-5 run in the first half, then scored the first nine points after halftime.

Nov. 15, 2016: North Carolina 93, Long Beach State 67

The Tar Heels stormed out of the gate to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. They shot 59 percent in the first half and led by 23 at halftime, never letting the 49ers get closer than 16 points in the second half.

Nov. 18, 2016: North Carolina 83, Hawaii 68

North Carolina scored more points in each 10-minute stretch than the last, scoring 17 points in the opening 10 minutes of the game, then 18, 23 and 25 in each of the next 10-minute stretches. Five North Carolina players scored between 10 and 16 points, led by Isaiah Hicks' 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Nov. 21, 2016: North Carolina 104, Chaminade 61

North Carolina's frontcourt flexed its muscles as the Tar Heels outscored the Silverswords 46-8 in the lane and held a 52-23 rebounding advantage. Kennedy Meeks had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double and Isaiah Hicks scored 22.

Nov. 22, 2016: North Carolina 107, Oklahoma State 75

North Carolina needed less than five minutes to take a double-digit lead and the Tar Heels rolled to a 32-point win in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational behind Joel Berry's 24 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Justin Jackson 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Nate Britt and Tony Bradley both contributed double-figure point totals off the bench. Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood called North Carolina the best team in the country.

Nov. 23, 2016: North Carolina 71, Wisconsin 56

North Carolina won the Maui Invitational, just as the Tar Heels had in 2004 and 2008 during national championship-winning seasons. They stifled Wisconsin's leading scorer Bronson Koenig to 1-of-13 shooting, while once again asserting their interior dominance. North Carolina scored 20 more points in the paint than Wisconsin. Joel Berry led all scorers with 22 points while Kennedy Meeks had a double-double with 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

Nov. 30, 2016: Indiana 76, North Carolina 67

In its first game after winning the Maui Invitational, North Carolina faced a stiff road test at Indiana, which took a 12-point lead into halftime. Justin Jackson scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and brought down a team-high eight rebounds, but North Carolina shot just 28 percent from three and 59 percent from the free throw line.

Dec. 4, 2016: North Carolina 95, Radford 50

The Tar Heels got right at home after their first loss of the season. They led 51-27 at halftime thanks to Kenny Williams scoring 14 points in the first five minutes en route to a career-high 19 points. "I've been waiting a year-and-a-half for a game like that," Williams said. "I don't want to say I knew it was coming, but with the confidence I have right now, I kind of expected it." Joel Berry II went down with a sprained ankle injury early in the second half but North Carolina coach Roy Williams told reporters after the game that he was encouraged about Berry's prospects of returning to the floor soon.

Dec. 7, 2016: North Carolina 83, Davidson 74

Thanks to a career-high seven 3-pointers, Justin Jackson tied his career-high in scoring with 27 points, which the Tar Heels needed without the injured Berry. Luke Maye set a new career-high with 10 points, all of which came in the first half.

Dec. 11, 2016: North Carolina 73, Tennessee 71

The Tar Heels overcame a 15-point deficit thanks to Justin Jackson's go-ahead basket and a tip-in from Kenny Williams, while Tony Bradley blocked Tennessee's game-tying shot attempt. Once again without Joel Berry II, Jackson had a rough scoring game with just seven points on 3-of-15 shooting, while Kenny Williams led the team with 12 points.

Dec. 17, 2016: Kentucky 103, North Carolina 100

In a December thriller in the CBS Sports Classic (and an incredibly high-scoring game for one that ended in regulation), Kentucky beat North Carolina in Las Vegas behind Malik Monk's 47 points on 18-of-28 shooting. North Carolina led twice in the final minute and a half, but Monk hit a three – one of his eight in the game – to give the Wildcats the lead for good. Justin Jackson scored 34 points, while Joel Berry added 23 in his return to the court.

Dec. 21, 2016: North Carolina 85, Northern Iowa 42

North Carolina doubled up Northern Iowa, one year after the Panthers beat the Tar Heels. After going into halftime with a seven-point lead, North Carolina turned on the jets after halftime, outscoring Northern Iowa 52-16 in the second half, making 62 percent of its shots in the half. Eight Tar Heels made multiple baskets, led by Kennedy Meeks' 18 points.

Dec. 31, 2016: Georgia Tech 75, North Carolina 63

The Tar Heels never led by more than five points and trailed for the final 12 minutes as a road trip to Georgia Tech proved to be too much on New Year's Eve. North Carolina shot just 33 percent from the field and 19 percent from deep as Joel Berry II went 3-for-13, Kenny Williams was 1-for-7 and Brandon Robinson was 0-for-5.

Jan. 3, 2017: North Carolina 89, Clemson 86 (OT)

North Carolina needed overtime to escape Clemson, who had won its last nine games, in a tight road contest. After a poor shooting performance at Georgia Tech, Joel Berry II exploded for a career-high 31 points, including seven 3-pointers. "I was very disappointed with my shooting the other night," Berry said. "I just went back and put up a lot of shots. I know my teams depends on me and I want to be a big-time player to help us win."

Jan. 8, 2017: North Carolina 107, N.C. State 56

The Tar Heels almost scored as many points in the first half (53) as N.C. State scored in the game (56), meaning North Carolina needed just four points after halftime to win. Instead they scored 51. N.C. State committed 26 turnovers while shooting 36 percent from the field, 30 percent from three and 27 percent from the free throw line. Somewhat surprisingly, Justin Jackson was North Carolina's only 20-point scorer despite scoring 107 as a team as he finished with 21.

Jan. 11, 2017: North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 87

Both teams shot at least 40 percent from three and had 11 turnovers apiece in a high-scoring affair in Winston-Salem, after North Carolina blew second-half leads of 19 and nine points. "After what happened Saturday (against N.C. State), it's good to have another game where you win," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. "I don't give a darn how you do it at the end. But I'd like for us to play a heck of a lot better." The Tar Heels allowed 53 points in the second half.

Jan. 14, 2017: North Carolina 96, Florida State 83

Another game, another ACC foe who could score with North Carolina – kind of. The Tar Heels dropped 50 points in the first half, taking a nine-point lead into halftime, as Roy Williams tinkered with smaller lineups. Theo Pinson, 6-6, played center for a stretch, causing Williams to say after the game that it was probably the first time he played a lineup without a true center. Joel Berry II scored 26 points, while Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks each had 22.

Jan. 16, 2017: North Carolina 85, Syracuse 68

Roy Williams notched his 800th career win as North Carolina made shots (51.5 percent shooting from the field) and took care of the ball (nine turnovers) against Syracuse's 2-3 zone. "It's a special moment," Williams said, "but you know what I really love? (Win) number 17, for this team." Isaiah Hicks had another 20-point game, leading North Carolina.

Jan. 21, 2017: North Carolina 90, Boston College 82

One-time North Carolina football commit Ky Bowman scored 33 points for Boston College, keeping the Eagles in the game in Chestnut Hill. "For a while it was the Ky Bowman show," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. "He was unbelievable." With Boston College trailing by 10, he scored 10 points in a row in the first half to tie the game and keep the Eagles within breathing distance most of the way. Justin Jackson scored 22 points with four rebounds while Kennedy Meeks had 20 and nine.

Jan. 26, 2017: North Carolina 91, Virginia Tech 72

North Carolina lit it up from the field, making 49 percent of its shots and 46 percent of its threes, while committing just seven turnovers and out-rebounuding Virginia Tech 43-22. The Tar Heels held an 11-point lead at halftime and later scored 10 consecutive points in the second half to pull away.

Jan. 28, 2017: Miami (FL) 77, North Carolina 62

North Carolina, a team that frequently scored 50-plus points in a half, was held to 22 points in the first half as the Tar Heels trailed by 17 points at halftime. They ultimately lost by 15 as Miami (FL) freshman Bruce Brown went off for 30 points. "It was a big-time kicking of our rear ends," Roy Williams said. "They were more aggressive in everything they did." Starting guards Joel Berry II and Kenny Williams were a combined 1-for-16 from the field.

Jan. 31, 2017: North Carolina 80, Pittsburgh 78

North Carolina never trailed against Pittsburgh but Pittsburgh was also in fast pursuit. The Tar Heels got big games from Justin Jackson (20 points), Joel Berry II (19 points) and Isaiah Hicks (18 points), and they needed all of it. "Some games, you've got to be tough at the end," Isaiah Hicks said. "That's why (Roy Williams) said in the huddle, 'I like this, because it shows toughness, and you've got to be tough to finish games."

Feb. 5, 2017: North Carolina 83, Notre Dame 76

In a game that was relocated to Greensboro due to a water shortage, in an arena that hosted a country concert the night before, North Carolina saw a 15-point lead get trimmed to two, before the Tar Heels held on for the win. All five starters, plus freshman reserve Tony Bradley, scored between 11 and 16 points.

Feb. 9, 2017: Duke 86, North Carolina 78

Duke handed North Carolina just its second loss of the calendar year as the Blue Devils played the elite-rebounding Tar Heels to a draw on the boards, limiting North Carolina to just seven offensive rebounds. "I didn't like our rebounding," Roy Williams said. "I didn't like the lack of scoring from inside." Grayson Allen scored 25 points and Luke Kennard added 20 for Duke, while North Carolina shot just 33 percent from three and 55 percent from the line.

Feb. 15, 2017: North Carolina 97, N.C. State 73

After losing to one rival, North Carolina made sure it didn't lose to a second, once again running N.C. State off the floor. The Tar Heels made 56 percent of their shots and posted a plusu-16 rebounding advantage, while Joel Berry II scored a team-high 18 points. "If we want to be the top team at the end of the season, it's all on us," Berry said. "I think everyone on this team realizes that and that's why we had such great practices coming into this game."

Feb. 18, 2017: North Carolina 65, Virginia 41

While North Carolina's 2017 team was known for its high-scoring offensive outbursts, the Tar Heels could play some mean defense, too. Virginia's 41 points were the lowest for a North Carolina opponent under Roy Williams. The Cavaliers were ice-cold from deep, missing their first 17 3-point tries and finished 2-for-20. North Carolina was plus-18 on the boards as Justin Jackson led all scorers with 20 points.

Feb. 22, 2017: North Carolina 74, Louisville 63

North Carolina was in a dogfight against Louisville, leading 33-30 at halftime, but the Tar Heels turned up the heat in the second half to pull away for a double-digit victory. Four North Carolina starters scored in double figures, led by Justin Jackson's 21 points. "I feel good yes, that we're on the top," Roy Williams said. "I'd rather be on the top than third or seventh or 15th, but there's still a lot of work to do."

Feb. 25, 2017: North Carolina 85, Pittsburgh 67

North Carolina made 10 threes at a 40 percent clip, while holding the Tar Heels to 39 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent from deep. "Coach always says there's never been a national championship team that hasn't been able to play defense," Justin Jackson said. North Carolina finished the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 40-28 lead at halftime, then the Tar Heels scored 45 points in the second half.

Feb. 27, 2017: Virginia 53, North Carolina 43

After North Carolina held Virginia to 41 points in their first meeting during the 2016-17 season, the Cavaliers held the Tar Heels to 43 in the second meeting. Justin Jackson was the only Tar Heel who scored more than eight points and North Carolina was just 4-for-16 from deep. "Tonight I don't think it was as much what we did wrong as much as how good their defense was," Roy Williams said.

March 4, 2017: North Carolina 90, Duke 83

After losing to Duke by eight the first time, North Carolina beat the Blue Devils by seven thanks to 50-percent shooting and 19 assists. "I think our guys did a great job of just focusing in on the game today and not worrying about (how) if we lose, we're still the ACC champs," Joel Berry II said. "This gives us a little confidence going into the ACC tournament, just like last year."

March 9, 2017 (ACC tournament): North Carolina 78, Miami (FL) 53

North Carolina lost by 15 points to Miami (FL) on the road the first time but the Tar Heels won by 25 the second time around. "I would look at Carolina and think they're a real threat to win the national championship," Miami (FL) coach Jim Larranaga said.

March 10, 2017 (ACC tournament): Duke 93, North Carolina 83

Duke shot lights-out from the field, making half of its shots, 58 percent of its threes and 89 percent of its free throws as Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 24 points and Luke Kennard added 20. Despite out-rebounding Duke by 11, including 22 offensive rebounds, and registering 23 assist, North Carolina lost by 10.

"I think the most-disciplined, the best-coached team, the most-focused team is the one that won the game tonight," Roy Williams said. "I didn't do as good a job as Mike (Krzyzewski) did."

March 17, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 103, No. 16 seed Texas Southern 64

North Carolina broke the 50-point mark in both halves, proving to be in peak form after losing in the ACC tournament semifinals by double digits. The Tar Heels held SWAC Player of the Year Zach Lofton to nine points on 2-for-11 shooting, while North Carolina's offense produced six double-figure scorers, including three off the bench.

Justin Jackson scored a team-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

March 19, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 72, No. 8 seed Arkansas 65

North Carolina's championship hopes could've ended in the first weekend after the Tar Heels blew a 17-point, first-half lead and they trailed 65-60 in the waning minutes. Arkansas didn't score again. Isaiah Hicks gave his team the lead for good with a pair of free throws, then Kennedy Meeks had a big tip-in to put North Carolina up three.

"I don't mind saying I feel a little lucky," Roy Williams said. "Every now and then, I knock in a long putt, too."

March 24, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 92, No. 4 seed Butler 80

Another game, another 50-point half for the Tar Heels as North Carolina led 52-36 at the break, which allowed the No. 1 seed to easily weather a small Butler rally in the second half. Luke Maye had a breakout game, posting his first career double-double with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and 12 rebounds off the bench. "The reason Luke is going to be successful is what he's got in his brain and in his heart," Roy Williams said of Luke Maye.

March 26, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 75, No. 2 seed Kentucky 73

One game after putting up the best stat line of his college career, Luke Maye was the hero for the Tar Heels, making the game-winning jumper with 0.3 seconds left after Kentucky had defeated North Carolina 103-100 earlier in the season. He finished with 17 points off the bench – the second-highest total on the team behind Justin Jackson's 19.

"I just kind of stepped back, and he gave me the ball and I just shot it, and luckily it went in," Maye said.

Watch the full replay of the game below.

April 1, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 77, No. 3 seed Oregon 76

This was North Carolina's smallest margin of victory of its entire 2017 NCAA tournament run as Kennedy Meeks grabbed a crucial rebound after the Tar Heels had missed their fourth consecutive free throw. Meeks came up huge all game long, scoring a career-high 25 points with 14 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end.

"If it wasn't for Kennedy Meeks, we wouldn't have been in the basketball game," Roy Williams said.

Watch extended highlights from the game below.

April 3, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 71, No. 1 seed Gonzaga 65

A year after losing to Villanova in heart-breaking fashion on Kris Jenkins' game-winning 3-pointer, North Carolina completed the job it came brutally close to finishing the year before – winning the national championship. Playing against fellow No. 1 seed Gonzaga, the Tar Heels trailed by three at halftime but outscored the Bulldogs by nine after the break, taking the lead for good on Justin Jackson's 3-pointer in the final two minutes.

"Just unreal that we get a second chance at this," Theo Pinson said. "Not a lot of people can say they can do that. I told (Joel Berry II), 'We're about to take this thing. I'm about to give everything I got.' I knew he would, too, we just didn't want to come up short again."

The typically high-powered Tar Heels didn't have their best offensive performance against Gonzaga's defense, shooting just 35 percent from the field, 4-for-27 from deep and 57 percent from the line, but leading scorers Berry (22 points) and Justin Jackson (16 points) did enough to pace the Tar Heels to the program's sixth national championship.

Watch the full replay of the game below.