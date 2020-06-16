North Carolina college basketball championships: Complete history
North Carolina's college basketball championships
North Carolina has won six NCAA men's Division I college basketball championships:
- 1957 (defeated Kansas, 54-53 (3OT))
- 1982 (defeated Georgetown, 63-62)
- 1993 (defeated Michigan, 77-71)
- 2005 (defeated Illinois, 75-70)
- 2009 (defeated Michigan State, 89-72)
- 2017 (defeated Gonzaga, 71-65)
The following is a season-by-season look at each of these championships, including stats, rosters, full-game replays and a game-by-game recap of each season.
We begin with the 1956-57 season. North Carolina made its first appearance in the national championship game in 1946, when the Tar Heels fell 43-40 to what's now known as Oklahoma State. It took 11 more years until they won a national title.
The 1957 North Carolina Tar Heels were the second undefeated national champion in the history of NCAA Division I men's basketball. The Tar Heels ran the table, going 32-0, one year after San Francisco won the 1956 national championship with a 29-0 record.
North Carolina went 14-0 in conference play, then the Tar Heels defeated Clemson, Wake Forest and South Carolina to win the conference tournament. In the NCAA tournament, North Carolina defeated Yale, Canisius, Syracuse, Michigan State and Kansas, with the team's last two wins in the tournament both coming in triple-overtime.
Here's everything you need to know about the 1956-57 Tar Heels.
Coach: Frank McGuire
Conference: ACC
Record: 32-0 (14-0)
Conference Finish: 1st
Conference Tournament Finish: Won conference tournament
North Carolina's roster turnover before the 1956-57 season
North Carolina lost three players from its 1955-56 team, which went 18-5, and two of them made a very small statistical impact.
- Jerry Vayda, 6-4: 9.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg
- Hilliard Greene, 6-5: 1.1 ppg, 1.0 rpg
- Gerry McCabe, 6-3: 0.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg
The Tar Heels then added the following players to their varsity roster for the 1956-57 season:
- Bill Hathaway, 6-11: 2.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg
- Stan Groll, 6-0: 2.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg
- Danny Lotz, 6-7: 1.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg
- Gehrmann Holland, 6-1: 0.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg
North Carolina's roster from the 1956-57 season
|player
|class
|height
|Lennie Rosenbluth
|Sr.
|6-5
|Pete Brennan
|Jr.
|6-6
|Tommy Kearns
|Jr.
|5-11
|Joe Quigg
|Jr.
|6-9
|Bob Cunningham
|Jr.
|6-4
|Tony Radovich
|Sr.
|6-2
|Bill Hathaway
|So.
|6-11
|Bob Young
|Sr.
|6-6
|Stan Groll
|So.
|6-0
|Danny Lotz
|So.
|6-7
|Ken Rosemond
|Jr.
|5-8
|Gehrmann Holland
|So.
|6-1
|Roy Searcy
|Jr.
|6-4
North Carolina's player stats from the 1956-57 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|Games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|points
|rebounds
|Lennie Rosenbluth
|32
|9.6
|19.8
|.484
|28.0
|8.8
|Pete Brennan
|32
|4.5
|11.3
|.394
|14.7
|10.4
|Tommy Kearns
|32
|4.3
|9.9
|.434
|12.8
|3.1
|Joe Quigg
|31
|3.6
|8.3
|.434
|10.3
|8.6
|Bob Cunningham
|32
|2.7
|7.0
|.390
|7.2
|6.7
|Tony Radovich
|16
|1.3
|2.5
|.525
|3.9
|1.8
|Bill Hathaway
|15
|1.1
|3.2
|.333
|2.9
|5.0
|Stan Groll
|12
|0.8
|2.3
|.370
|2.1
|1.5
|Bob Young
|15
|0.7
|2.9
|.256
|1.9
|2.1
|Ken Rosemond
|15
|0.4
|1.0
|.400
|1.1
|0.6
|Danny Lotz
|24
|0.3
|0.8
|.350
|1.0
|1.6
|Gehrmann Holland
|12
|0.3
|0.7
|.500
|0.7
|0.5
|Roy Searcy
|11
|0.0
|0.3
|.000
|0.4
|1.0
North Carolina's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1956-57
The 1957 NCAA tournament bracket
The 1957 NCAA tournament ended with North Carolina winning its first national title in a 54-53 triple-overtime win against Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas.
UNC's Lennie Rosenbluth led all tournament scorers with 140 points. Both of the Tar Heels' final four wins came in three overtimes — the first was against Michigan State in the semifinals. North Carolina finished the season undefeated at 32-0.
1957 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1957 March Madness bracket.
North Carolina's complete 1956-57 schedule breakdown
Dec. 4, 1956 — North Carolina 94, Furman 66
Lennie Rosenbluth scored 47 points in North Carolina's season opener but Tar Heels coach Frank McGuire used his post-game press conference to credit Bill Hathaway, who scored just three points. "[Bill] Hathaway is the best thing that ever happened to Joe Quigg," McGuire said, according to The Charlotte News. "I don't mean to take anything away from Rosenbluth's performance, it was marvelous. But it was [Joe] Quigg who broke the game open for us."
Dec. 8, 1956 — North Carolina 94, Clemson 75
Pete Brennan scored 28 points, just two more than teammate Lennie Rosenbluth, as North Carolina never trailed as the Tar Heels made 19 of their first 25 shots. North Carolina led by 15 at halftime and by as many as 30.
Dec. 12, 1956 — North Carolina 82, George Washington 55
Led by Lennie Rosenbluth's 27 points as NC State fell for the second game in a row, spurring The Daily Journal of Vineland, New Jersey, to write, "This may be the year North Carolina's Tar Heels finally shake loose from North Carolina State's shadow in college basketball."
Dec. 15, 1956 — North Carolina 90, South Carolina 86 (OT)
After bad weather prevented North Carolina from flying to Columbia, South Carolina, the Tar Heels had to drive, arriving at 5:30 p.m. They then needed overtime to escape their southern neighbors. "They have a good ball club," North Carolina coach Frank McGuire said, according to The News and Observer. "They have a new spirit since that victory over [N.C.] State. That Wallace was sensational against us — threw the ball through the basket just like it had eyes. Fortunately for us Tommy Kearns had a good night. I guess it was the best of his career."
Dec. 17, 1956 — North Carolina 70, Maryland 61
The Tar Heels claimed sole possession of the ACC standings with a 3-0 conference record. Despite the Terrapins' ability to hold Tar Heels star Lennie Rosenbluth scoreless for the game's opening 16 minutes, he scored 15 points in the last four minutes as North Carolina took a 14-point lead into halftime and Maryland never pulled within seven points after halftime.
Dec. 20, 1956 — North Carolina 64, NYU 59
For the second game in a row, North Carolina's Lennie Rosenbluth was held scoreless for a long period. He didn't score in the first 30 minutes of the game and finished with just nine points and only one field goal. The Tar Heels needed big performances from Bob Cunningham and bench player Joe Quigg in order to beat NYU, which The Evening Sun of Baltimore, Maryland described as "so-so."
Dec. 21, 1956 — North Carolina 89, Dartmouth 61
Thanks to a 30-point game, Lennie Rosenbluth left the game against Dartmouth with 1,333 points in his career, setting a new school record. He made 12-of-13 free throws in the win. North Carolina held every Dartmouth player to 10 points or fewer.
Dec. 22, 1956 — North Carolina 83, Holy Cross 70
Pete Brennan's free throws put North Carolina ahead 59-58 with about eight minutes left, then he added a three-point play and a layup as the Tar Heels quickly built a 10-point lead. Their only lead in the first half was by a 35-33 margin as they trailed the Crusaders by as many as 13 points early on in the first half.
Dec. 27, 1956 — North Carolina 97, Utah 76
In the opening round of the Dixie Classic, Lennie Rosenbluth scored 36 points with a team-high 14 rebounds and center Joe Quigg added 21 on 7-of-8 shooting and 10 rebounds as North Carolina never trailed to Utah. He had a balanced scoring night, scoring 18 points in both halves. The News and Observer's Dick Herbert wrote that the Tar Heels were "given the most support as the pre-tourney favorite" as they then advanced to the semifinals of the Dixie Classic, which also featured Duke, NC State and Wake Forest.
Dec. 28, 1956 — North Carolina 87, Duke 71
Lennie Rosenbluth scored 32 points and Tommy Kearns added 21 as Duke's plan to double-team Rosenbluth wasn't too effective. The Tar Heels quickly built a 20-6 lead in the first eight minutes, they led 43-32 at half and the Blue Devils switched to a pressing man defense that switched its focus to Rosenbluth when the ball moved in his direction. That's when the Tar Heels' other scorers would hurt the Blue Devils as they shot 46 percent for the game. "That's what I like about this ball club," North Carolina coach Frank McGuire said, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. "All these boys are good shooters. Any one of them can get you out of trouble."
Dec. 29, 1956 — North Carolina 63, Wake Forest 55
Before the game, North Carolina coach Frank McGuire knew that Wake Forest planned to play a box-and-one defense against Lennie Rosenbluth. But he still scored a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds, including 12-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line, which balanced out an offensive performance that included just three field goals. Rosenbluth was named the Dixie Classic's most outstanding player. The Tar Heels opened the game with a 6-0 lead and the Demon Deacons never pulled within five points after that. "The tall defenders had too many hands in their faces and the shooting for the first half was a poor 20.7 per cent [sic] accuracy," wrote The News and Observer's Dick Herbert.
Jan. 8, 1957 — North Carolina 71, William & Mary 61
William & Mary led for the entire first half thanks to 48 percent shooting but North Carolina cut the deficit to 28-26 at halftime, then tied the game with seven free throws in a row early in the second half. North Carolina's Lennie Rosenbluth made just one field goal and finished with 10 points but teammate Pete Brennan scored a team-high 20 points, while Joe Quigg added 18 and Tommy Kearns had 14. North Carolina dominated the boards with a plus-15 advantage.
Jan. 11, 1957 — North Carolina 86, Clemson 54
After almost a month of playing road games, North Carolina played a home game in Chapel Hill and dominated Clemson. Lennie Rosenbluth improved his season scoring average by dropping 34 points after playing all 40 minutes. The Tar Heels led just 22-20 but an 11-0 run helped them pull away. "Between close guarding and Carolina's superior height constantly staring them in the face, the Tigers weren't able to get many good shots," wrote The News and Observer's Joe Tiedel.
Jan. 12, 1957 — North Carolina 102, Virginia 90
North Carolina dropped 58 points in the first half to take a 28-point lead into halftime after making seven shots before Virginia made its first basket. At one point, the score was 45-12 in favor of the Tar Heels. Remarkably, Virginia scored 60 points in the second half on 61 percent shooting but the Cavaliers' deficit from the first half was too great to overcome. Lennie Rosenbluth had 30 points and 12 rebounds, while Pete Brennan, Tommy Kearns and Joe Quigg each scored at least 15 points.
Jan. 15, 1957 — North Carolina 83, NC State 57
"The fact that Carolina has to be the favorite Tuesday rates as an astonishing feature itself. It's been a long time since the Wolfpack has been an underdog on its home court," reported The News and Observer prior to the game. NC State star John Richter had suffered a sprained ankle and didn't play as North Carolina won on NC State's home floor, "successfully bucked the ACC's tag of 'a home court league,'" according to the AP. The Tar Heels scored 43 points at the free throw line.
Feb. 5, 1957 — North Carolina 65, Maryland 61 (2OT)
In a game described by The News and Observer as North Carolina's "hardest game of the season," the Tar Heels went to College Park, Maryland, and won in double-overtime after the score was tied 30-all at halftime and 53-53 at the end of regulation. Lennie Rosenbluth scored 25 points before fouling out amid North Carolina rallying from a four-point deficit. The Tar Heels blocked the Terrapins' final shot attempt in regulation but they were unable to get their own potential game-winning shot off at the end of regulation. Neither team led by more than four the entire game.
Feb. 9, 1957 — North Carolina 75, Duke 73
Despite recently losing three players due to academic or eligibility reasons, leaving its roster with just 10 players, North Carolina beat Duke by two points. Tommy Kearns' free throws with 16 seconds left — after he missed five in a row — gave the Tar Heels the decisive edge after trailing by five at halftime. "With the UNC reserve strength so hard hit, there is a lot of room to doubt that the Tar Heels can win the remainder of their games, including last night's with Duke," wrote the Rocky Mount Telegram sports editor Bob Williams.
Feb. 11, 1957 — North Carolina 68, Virginia 59
Despite Virginia entering this ACC matchup with a 4-12 record, the Cavaliers led 30-26 at halftime as North Carolina's Tommy Kearns scored all 15 of his points in the second half to help the Tar Heels take a 37-36 lead within three minutes of the second half. North Carolina got to the foul line 41 times and made 30 of them.
Feb. 13, 1957 — North Carolina 72, Wake Forest 69
North Carolina won its 20th game in a row during the 1956-57 season as it fought off defeat in recent weeks, winning recent games by just four, two, seven and three points. Wake Forest fought back from an 11-point deficit to within one point of North Carolina but North Carolina's Tommy Kearns made a basket to put the Tar Heels ahead 70-67. Lennie Rosenbluth led the team with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Feb. 19, 1957 — North Carolina 86, NC State 57
For the second time of the season, North Carolina beat rival NC State by more than 25 points. "The tall Tar Heels assumed a commanding lead in the first six minutes and at no time got a serious challenge from the Wolfpack," wrote The News and Observer's Dick Herbert. North Carolina took a 10-point lead early in the game and stifled NC State's offense with its zone defense. It was the worst ACC loss under NC State coach Everett Case in his then-11-year tenure at the school.
Feb. 22, 1957 — North Carolina 75, South Carolina 62
Despite South Carolina's Grady Wallace, the nation's leading scorer, only scoring two points in the first half, the Gamecocks led 37-35 at halftime but thanks in part to center Joe Quigg. He was benched in the first half after having a 103-degree fever but saw the floor after halftime and the Tar Heels won by double-digits. "That just shows you how much Quigg means to us up front there," North Carolina coach Frank McGuire said, according to The Charlotte News. "We had to use him. He made a great difference."
Feb. 26, 1957 — North Carolina 69, Wake Forest 64
In front of a then largest-ever crowd at a Wake Forest basketball game (8,200 fans), Wake Forest led 64-63 in the final minute when North Carolina worked the ball to Lennie Rosenbluth, who took a shot and was fouled. Rosenbluth made both free throws, giving the Tar Heels a 65-64 advantage. Bob Cunningham then got a steal, which led to a free throw from Pete Brennan. "Carolina's perfect record for this basketball season was within 46 seconds of death here tonight," wrote The News and Observer's Dick Herbert.
March 1, 1957 — North Carolina 86, Duke 72
The Tar Heels completed an undefeated regular season by beating the Blue Devils in Durham. "This is what we wanted — an undefeated season," said North Carolina coach Frank McGuire, according to The News and Observer. "Now if we lose in the tournament, well, we'll just enjoy the other games." North Carolina finished atop the ACC standings by five games over Maryland.
March 7, 1957 (ACC tournament) – North Carolina 81, Clemson 61
North Carolina's Lennie Rosenbluth dropped 45 points as the Tar Heels beat the Tigers by 20 points in the first round of the ACC tournament as Rosenbluth set records for points and field goals (19) in an ACC tournament game. "We know we'll have a tough game," North Carolina coach Frank McGuire said of North Carolina's second-round game, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram. "We didn't take this game tonight for granted. We look for every game to be tough."
March 8, 1957 (ACC tournament) – North Carolina 61, Wake Forest 59
"The giant still breathes but it's panting hard," wrote The News and Observer's Jack Breibart after North Carolina beat Wake Forest by two in the ACC tournament semifinals. For the second time in North Carolina's last four games, Wake Forest had the Tar Heels on the ropes in the final minute. The Demon Deacons led 59-58 before Lennie Rosenbluth sank a hook shot, then made a free throw after being fouled, to put North Carolina up 61-59. Rosenbluth finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.
March 9, 1957 (ACC tournament) – North Carolina 95, South Carolina 75
North Carolina won the ACC tournament behind Lennie Rosenbluth's 38 points, which caused Governor Luther Hodges of North Carolina to climb out of the stands and shake Rosenbluth's hand when the latter checked out of the game. Rosenbluth's three-game tournament total of 106 points was 27 more than the previous record. North Carolina led 50-23 at halftime in what The Greenville News called "one of the most amazing displays in tournament basketball history."
March 12, 1957 (NCAA tournament) — North Carolina 90, Yale 74
Lennie Rosenbluth picked up his fourth foul with 12 minutes to play with North Carolina trailing 62-60 but the Tar Heels rattled off a 14-5 run led by Bob Cunningham and Joe Quigg. Yale employed a pressing zone defense that gave North Carolina fits and the Bulldogs led for most of the first half but the Tar Heels tied the game at 40. When Yale's stout defender Johnny Lee left the game, North Carolina capitalized on offense, even without Rosenbluth, who then returned to the floor and scored seven more points to finish with a game-high 29 points.
March 15, 1957 (NCAA tournament) — North Carolina 87, Canisius 75
Lennie Rosenbluth exploded for 39 points, including 23 in the first half, as North Carolina advanced to the Eastern Regional championship to set a single-game scoring record inside the Palestra. The Tar Heels shot 50 percent from the floor but the Canisius Griffins hung with them, leading 23-22 through 12 and a half minutes. A 12-0 run gave North Carolina a 39-25 lead at halftime and the Tar Heels posted a plus-11 rebounding margin from their 2-1-2 zone.
March 17, 1957 (NCAA tournament) — North Carolina 67, Syracuse 58
North Carolina once again capitalized at the free-throw line, making 33 free throws as Lennie Rosenbluth scored 23 and Tommy Kearns had 22. Rosenbluth was voted the most valuable player in the Eastern Regional.
March 22, 1957 (NCAA tournament) — North Carolina 74, Michigan State 70 (3OT)
North Carolina won a marathon of a game, beating Michigan State by four in triple-overtime. Tommy Kearns' free throws put the Tar Heels ahead 72-68 with a minute and 46 seconds left in triple-overtime, then Lennie Rosenbluth, who scored 31 points, stole the ball and Bob Young made a basket to put North Carolina at 74 points. Neither team led by more than six points. "We were lucky," North Carolina coach Frank McGuire said, according to The Gastonia (N.C.) Gazette. "Ordinarily, nine times out of ten we would have lost a game like this. But we've been playing like a team of destiny all year."
March 23, 1957 (NCAA tournament) — North Carolina 54, Kansas 53 (3OT)
In a meeting between the country's No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams, North Carolina won its first-ever national championship by beating Kansas and Wilt Chamberlain thanks to North Carolina center Joe Quigg's free throws with six seconds left in triple-overtime. Playing in front of a sellout crowd of 10,500 fans, most of whom supported Kansas given that the championship was played in Kansas City, the Tar Heels affirmed their No. 1 ranking, despite leading scorer Lennie Rosenbluth fouling out near the end of regulation. North Carolina out-rebounded Kansas 42-28 and shot 46.7 percent from the field. Newspaper reports noted that the Tar Heels stalled in overtime without Rosenbluth on the floor, waiting for "sure shots," according to the Asheville (N.C.) Citizen-Times. Kansas' Gene Elstun gave Kansas a one-point lead 53-52 with a free throw with 28 seconds left. The Jayhawks never led by more than three points.
"He came through when we needed him," North Carolina coach Frank McGuire said of Joe Quigg, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times. "He has been a fine player for us all season. Our plans for the game went as we expected them, with a collapsing defense against Kansas' great player, Chamberlain. We thought it worked very well."
Individual player awards, honors
Lennie Rosenbluth
- 1957 Helms Foundation Player of the Year
- 1957 consensus First Team All-American
- 1957 ACC Player of the Year
- 1957 First Team All-ACC
- No. 10 jersey retired by North Carolina
Tommy Kearns
- 1957 First Team All-ACC
Pete Brennan
- 1957 Second Team All-ACC
North Carolina players drafted into the NBA
1957 NBA Draft
- No. 6 – Lennie Rosenbluth, Philadelphia Warriors
1958 NBA Draft
- No. 5 – Pete Brennan, New York Knicks
- No. 12 – Joe Quigg, New York Knicks
- No. 30 – Tommy Kearns, Syracuse Nationals
1981-82 North Carolina Tar Heels Quick Facts
It took 25 years for North Carolina to become a two-time national champion after the Tar Heels ran the table during the 1957 season. A freshman by the name of Michael Jordan, alongside James Worthy and Sam Perkins, had a string of narrow NCAA tournament victories — two points, five points, 10 points, five points and one point — to give North Carolina its second title and legendary coach Dean Smith his first.
Here's everything you need to know about North Carolina's 1982 national championship team.
Coach: Dean Smith
Conference: ACC
Record: 32-2 (12-2)
Conference Finish: 1st
Conference Tournament Finish: Conference tournament champion
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: East Region
North Carolina's roster turnover before the 1981-82 season
North Carolina had a strong team in the 1980-81 season as the Tar Heels went 29-8, finishing second in the ACC with a 10-4 record and earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, which resulted in a national runner-up finished to Indiana. The Tar Heels graduated four seniors after the 1981 season:
- Al Wood, 6-6, guard: 18.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg
- Mike Pepper, 6-3, guard: 6.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.4 apg
- Pete Budko, 6-9, center: 2.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg
- Eric Kenny, 6-6, forward: 1.0 ppg, 0.7 rpg
North Carolina enrolled five freshmen in the fall of 1981:
- Michael Jordan, 6-6, guard
- Buzz Peterson, 6-5, guard
- Lynwood Robinson, 6-1, guard
- Warren Martin, 6-11, center
- John Brownlee, 6-10, center
North Carolina's roster from the 1981-82 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|James Worthy
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-9
|Michael Jordan
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-6
|Sam Perkins
|So.
|Forward
|6-9
|Matt Doherty
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Jimmy Black
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Jim Braddock
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-2
|Chris Brust
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-9
|Buzz Peterson
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Jeb Barlow
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Cecil Exum
|So.
|Forward
|6-6
|Lynwood Robinson
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Warren Martin
|Fr.
|Center
|6-10
|John Brownlee
|Fr.
|Center
|6-10
|Timo Makkonen
|So.
|Center
|6-11
North Carolina's player stats from the 1981-82 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|games
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|James Worthy
|34
|34.6
|6.0
|10.4
|.573
|.674
|15.6
|6.3
|2.4
|1.5
|1.1
|Sam Perkins
|32
|35.7
|5.4
|9.4
|.578
|.768
|14.3
|7.8
|1.1
|1.0
|1.7
|Michael Jordan
|34
|31.7
|5.6
|10.5
|.534
|.722
|13.5
|4.4
|1.8
|1.2
|0.2
|Matt Doherty
|34
|35.1
|3.6
|6.9
|.519
|.772
|9.3
|3.0
|3.1
|0.8
|0.0
|Jimmy Black
|34
|34.1
|2.9
|5.7
|.513
|.738
|7.6
|1.7
|6.3
|1.7
|0.2
|Jim Braddock
|34
|10.4
|0.8
|1.8
|.452
|.833
|1.9
|0.5
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|Chris Brust
|33
|7.6
|0.7
|1.1
|.622
|.455
|1.7
|1.7
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|Buzz Peterson
|30
|5.1
|0.5
|1.4
|.390
|.429
|1.2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|Cecil Exum
|17
|2.9
|0.5
|1.2
|.381
|.273
|1.1
|1.0
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|Lynwood Robinson
|14
|–––
|0.5
|0.8
|.636
|.200
|1.1
|0.2
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|Jeb Barlow
|28
|4.8
|0.4
|1.1
|.387
|.444
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|John Brownlee
|13
|3.2
|0.3
|0.5
|.571
|.200
|0.7
|1.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Warren Martin
|19
|2.9
|0.4
|0.8
|.467
|.000
|0.7
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|Timo Makkonen
|12
|2.2
|0.0
|0.0
|–––
|.500
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
Here are North Carolina's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1981-82
The 1982 NCAA tournament bracket
North Carolina defeated Georgetown for the title, 63-62, for the Tar Heels' second championship — and coach Dean Smith's first.
James Worthy picked up Most Outstanding Player honors. Houston and Louisville also made the Final Four that year in New Orleans. UNC's Michael Jordan, a freshman, hit what ended up being the game-winning shot with 17 seconds to play.
1982 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1982 March Madness bracket.
North Carolina's complete 1981-82 schedule breakdown
Nov. 28, 1981 – North Carolina 74, Kansas 67
Kansas led North Carolina 47-43 early in the second half but the Tar Heels rattled off a 12-0 run thanks to James Worthy, Sam Perkins and Matt Doherty to take the lead for good. "Kansas was willing to give us the 15-footer," North Carolina coach Dean Smith said, according to the AP. "But our players showed a lot of patience in attacking the zone, I liked our zone attack." James Worthy finished with a team-high 23 points, Perkins scored 16, and Doherty and Michael Jordan had 12 apiece.
Nov. 30, 1981 – North Carolina 73, Southern California 62
Southern California scored the first points of the game, leading 2-0, and the Trojans never led again. The Tar Heels led by at least five points for the entire second half and their winning margin of 11 points was their largest lead of the game. All five North Carolina starters scored in double figures, led by James Worthy and Sam Perkins with 18 points each, while the team made 54 percent of its shots.
Dec. 3, 1981 – North Carolina 78, Tulsa 70
Freshman guard Michael Jordan scored 22 points "on a variety of dunks and jumpers," according to the AP, including North Carolina's first six points. The Tar Heels led by as many as 24 points but their 24 turnovers allowed the Golden Hurricane to cut the deficit. "Michael Jordan will get more attention because of his points," Dean Smith said. "He's coming along very well."
Dec. 12, 1981 – North Carolina 75, South Florida 39
North Carolina established a double-digit lead in the first 10 minutes of the game and led 42-15 by halftime as South Florida shot just 6-of-26 in the first half. "I didn't expect anything like that," North Carolina coach Dean Smith said, according to wire services. "South Florida has shown they are an excellent team. That's by far the best we've played and probably the worst they've played."
Dec. 19, 1981 – North Carolina 59, Rutgers 36
While the final score may not indicate it, this game was competitive into the second half. North Carolina held a 29-25 lead about four minutes into the second half before the Tar Heels scored 13 points in a row, capped off by a dunk by Michael Jordan. North Carolina's 2-3 zone held Rutgers to 33 percent shooting after halftime. "Rutgers was a very physical team," Sam Perkins said, according to The Charlotte Observer, "and I have a lot of respect for them. They played a tough, sagging zone in the first half and made it difficult for us to get into the flow of the game."
Dec. 26, 1981 – North Carolina 82, Kentucky 69
In a game between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Kentucky in the Meadowlands, the Tar Heels proved why they were the top-ranked team in the country. "Dean Smith insists there are 25 basketball teams that can win the NCAA tournament come March, but after watching yesterday's North Carolina-Kentucky clash at the Meadowlands, one has to wonder who the other 23 are," wrote the Daily News' Eric Compton. North Carolina held a 38-35 lead at halftime but thanks to a rally from Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Sam Perkins, Kentucky never climbed within eight points in the last 17 minutes.
Dec. 28, 1981 – North Carolina 56, Penn State 50 (OT)
In the Cable Car Classic, undefeated and top-ranked North Carolina faced its toughest test up to this point of the season as Penn State took UNC to overtime, where the Tar Heels outscored the Nittany Lions 8-2 in the extra period. Penn State led 44-38 in the final nine minutes but Sam Perkins scored eight of his 23 points in the last seven minutes as North Carolina briefly took a 48-46 lead in the waning seconds. Penn State's Craig Buffie tied the game with a mid-range jumper, forcing OT.
Dec. 29, 1981 – North Carolina 76, Santa Clara 57
The Tar Heels won the Cable Car Classic as senior point guard Jimmy Black was named the MVP as North Carolina won by nearly 20 points despite playing without center Sam Perkins, who suffered an ankle sprain against Penn State. "The rest of us probably get more satisfaction out of this than he does, because he definitely deserves it," James Worthy said, according to The Charlotte News. "Jimmy is really more concerned about the whole team than anything for himself."
Jan. 4, 1982 – North Carolina 64, William & Mary 40
North Carolina's defense held William & Mary to 20 points in each half as the Tar Heels led 35-20 at the break and led by at least 15 points throughout the second half. Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins shared the team lead in points with 13 apiece, while no one for William & Mary reached doubled figures.
Jan. 6, 1982 – North Carolina 66, Maryland 50
Leading scorer James Worthy picked up his fourth foul with more than 17 minutes left, then he was called for a technical, but a short time later the Tar Heels ran off a 12-0 run to put them ahead 48-29. North Carolina forced 18 turnovers and center Sam Perkins carried the way offensively with 23 points.
Jan. 9, 1982 – North Carolina 65, Virginia 60
North Carolina found itself in a hole, 52-44, with less than eight minutes left but the Tar Heels scored seven points in a row, then Virginia's Ralph Sampson missed two free throws and North Carolina played a box-and-one down the stretch to try limit Sampson's effectiveness as he had a 30-point, 19-rebound game. The Tar Heels made seven more free throws (23) than Virginia attempted (16). "Any top-30 team can be an underdog when it goes on the road," Dean Smith said, according to The News and Observer.
Jan. 13, 1982 – North Carolina 61, NC State 41
NC State cut North Carolina's lead to 33-32 with 10 minutes left but the Wolfpack collapsed down the stretch. "We cane back within one point, then, for no reason, we go crazy," NC State coach Jim Valvano said, according to The News and Observer. "We lost our poise, not physically, but mentally. We took three or four loose shots and that was it." The Tar Heels held the Wolfpack's leading scorer, Thurl Bailey, to five points. Michael Jordan scored 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting.
Jan. 16, 1982 – North Carolina 73, Duke 63
Jimmy Black had 14 points, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in a 10-point road win over rival Duke. Sam Perkins' three-point play with a jumper and free throw to put North Carolina ahead 41-38 marked the turning point. The Tar Heels scored 11 points in a row, led by Michael Jordan. "Michael Jordan scored well, of course," Dean Smith said, according to the Asheville (N.C.) Citizen-Times. "Of course he was shooting shots that some of you (sports writers) could have hit. Some of you."
Jan. 21, 1982 – Wake Forest 55, North Carolina 48
North Carolina lost its first game of the season, at home to Wake Forest. The Tar Heels led 30-25 at halftime but the Demon Deacons rallied thanks to center Jim Johnstone's 16 points and 10 rebounds. North Carolina center Sam Perkins didn't play after having a 103-degree fever during the pregame meal. The Tar Heels led 8-0 to start the game but shot just 40 percent for the game.
Jan. 23, 1982 – North Carolina 66, Georgia Tech 54
"North Carolina is a great team," Georgia Tech coach Bobby Cremins said, according to the AP. "Everybody in the Omni tonight saw the nation's best team. They are so composed on the floor it is unbelievable." After North Carolina broke a 4-4 tie, the Tar Heels never trailed and led by as many as 12 points, the game's final margin. North Carolina shot the lights out of the ball, making 28-of-40 shots, including 12-of-15 after halftime as James Worthy scored 24, Sam Perkins had 18 and Michael Jordan dropped 17.
Jan. 27, 1982 – North Carolina 77, Clemson 72
Two different Tar Heels, Jimmy Black and Matt Doherty, set a career-high with 21 points apiece as the Tar Heels needed to retake the lead in the final two minutes and hold off pesky Clemson. The Tigers played a 2-1-2 zone defense but the outside shooting of Black, Doherty and Michael Jordan broke Clemson's defense. "We feel good about the victory," Dean Smith said, according to the Asheville (N.C.) Citizen-Times. "We also feel fortunate to have won. Clemson was loose, relaxed and very aggressive. They just dominated in the first half. I thought we played great offensively in the second half."
Jan. 30, 1982 – North Carolina 58, NC State 44
North Carolina used frequent trapping on defense and some zone to force 22 NC State turnovers as James Worthy had 23 points, three assists and three steals. "I was able to get good position and I could go to the basket," Worthy said, according to The News and Observer. "I felt comfortable with the ball."
Feb. 3, 1982 – Virginia 74, North Carolina 58
The start of the game was competitive with Virginia lead 16-13 before scoring nine straight points to go up by 12. The Cavaliers shot 63 percent from the field while North Carolina was plagued by turnovers. "I wish they had told us ahead of time they were going to let them go like that," Dean Smith said, according to The Daily Tar Heel, in reference to the officiating.
Feb. 5, 1982 – North Carolina 96, Furman 69
"Furman was as important to us as Kentucky, South Florida or Tulsa because it's a non-conference game and we need those wins to get in the NCAA tournament," Dean Smith said, according to the UPI. "Because we beat someone not as talented doesn't mean we played great, great basketball." North Carolina led by as many as 18 points in the first half before Furman trimmed the lead to 40-30 at halftime. Sam Perkins scored 22 points, Michael Jordan added 21 and reserve Jim Braddock scored a career-high 16 points.
Feb. 6, 1982 – North Carolina 67, Citadel 46
"We had to work very hard for the win," Dean Smith said, according to the Asheville (N.C.) Citizen-Times. "That's a tribute to The Citadel's coaching staff and players." The Citadel played a tight 2-3 zone defense that allowed the Bulldogs to cut the deficit to 32-26 in the final minute before halftime. North Carolina came out of halftime in a man-to-man press to pull away.
Feb. 11, 1982 – North Carolina 59, Maryland 56
Maryland tried to stall on offense to preserve its lead as the Terps held a 48-47 advantage but the Tar Heels stole the ball twice as North Carolina claimed a 51-48 lead. The Tar Heel used their four corners offense to hang on at home. Matt Doherty, who finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting, sank two free throws with three seconds left to preserve the victory.
Feb. 14, 1982 – North Carolina 66, Georgia 57
North Carolina's win over Georgia allowed coach Dean Smith to tie UNLV's Jerry Tarkanian for the most consecutive 20-win seasons as the Tar Heels improved to 20-2 on the season. "We played a good basketball game in stretches," Smith said, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram. "On occasion, we weren't as sharp as we'd like to be at this time of the season." North Carolina made its first 10 shots to cruise to a 20-7 lead out of the gate.
Feb. 17, 1982 – North Carolina 69, Wake Forest 51
North Carolina lost by seven in its previous meeting with Wake Forest but the Tar Heels won by 18 the second time around. North Carolina's frontcourt was incredibly efficient as James Worthy made 10-of-15 attempts for 23 points while Sam Perkins, who missed the previous game against Wake Forest, was 7-of-11 for 17 points. The Demon Deacons tried three different zone defenses against the Tar Heels but none were effective. "Wake Forest didn't play as well as they did last time and we played much better," Dean Smith said, according to the Asheville (N.C.) Citizen-Times.
Feb. 20, 1982 – North Carolina 55, Clemson 49
North Carolina ran its four corners offense to perfection to slow down the game and maintain its lead on the road against Clemson. In fact, the Tar Heels' last basket came with almost 12 minutes left in the game, when Sam Perkins scored. Clemson by no means played poorly as it outscored North Carolina 46-32 from the floor as the Tigers shoot 57 percent for the game, including 62 percent in the first half. "They defensed our delay, by saying we won't really play defense," Dean Smith said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "They chose not to chase, and if you don't chase, the score is going to end up what you see on the clock."
Feb. 24, 1982 – North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54
North Carolina was strong on the boards, out-rebounding Georgia Tech by 18. "I thought we played a great rebounding game," Dean Smith said, according to the AP. "I was impressed with Worthy's work on the boards and Perkins' defense." North Carolina ran out to a 10-1 lead as Georgia Tech missed its first eight shots. James Worthy finished with 20 points in 26 minutes.
Feb. 27, 1982 – North Carolina 84, Duke 66
North Carolina won a share of the ACC title, along with Virginia, as the Tar Heels dispatched Duke after a 45-minute power outage on campus. North Carolina built a huge lead in the first half behind James Worthy's 16 first-half points as the Tar Heels led 42-17 at halftime. At one point the lead was 40-12.
March 5, 1982 (ACC tournament) – North Carolina 55, Georgia Tech 39
After spending time at the doctor with tonsilitis earlier in the week, Michael Jordan scored 18 points, including six in a four-minute stretch that helped North Carolina distance itself from Georgia Tech. "I had my tonsils drained of fluid on Sunday and Monday," Jordan said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "It was a little painful, but I felt OK at practice Thursday."
March 6, 1982 (ACC tournament) – North Carolina 58, NC State 46
North Carolina's defense stifled NC State to 41 percent shooting as Thurl Bailey scored just 10 points and Chuck Nevitt was held scoreless. Sam Perkins scored a team-high 16 points, while James Worthy added 15 and Matt Doherty chipped in 12. But it was senior point guard Jimmy Black who received the praise of Dean Smith. "Jimmy was just outstanding," Smith said, according to The News and Observer. "He did a good job on (Dereck) Whittenburg, he had 14 assists and one turnover by our statistics."
March 7, 1982 (ACC tournament) – North Carolina 47, Virginia 45
North Carolina won the ACC tournament in a low-scoring affair over Virginia after playing keep-away for the last 13 minutes. North Carolina's Jimmy Black forced Virginia's Jimmy Miller into a turnover in the final seconds to prevent the Cavaliers from tying or winning the game. "I hit the ball, nothing but the ball," Black said, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times, after Miller said he was fouled. "But I guess if I was over there in the losing locker room, I'd probably be saying there was a foul too." Jordan made four shots in a row as he helped North Carolina rally from a three-point deficit in the second half.
March 13, 1982 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 52, No. 9 seed James Madison 50
In the first round of the NCAA tournament, North Carolina needed a three-point play from James Worthy to hold off James Madison, moments after he had hit a 3-pointer to put the Tar Heels up by four. The Tar Heels made just 12-of-23 free throws and it nearly cost them. Center Sam Perkins carried North Carolina with 17 points and 10 rebounds. "I knew they had given Virginia a couple of tough games during the regular season," Worthy said, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times. "We were prepared for a tough game and that's certainly what we got."
March 19, 1982 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 74, No. 4 seed Alabama 69
North Carolina added to its national-best winning streak, winning its 13th consecutive game, as a 10-2 second-half run put the Tar Heels in control. Alabama failed to pull closer than four points down the stretch. "I consider us to be a good defensive team, but we couldn't seem to stop them from scoring," said Dean Smith, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram. "Both teams shot well. And, if (Eddie) Phillips doesn't get in foul trouble, it could have been a different game." Matt Doherty and James Worthy both scored a team-high 16 points as all five starters scored in double figures.
March 21, 1982 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 70, No. 3 seed Villanova 60
North Carolina was nearly perfect down the stretch, scoring on each of its final 16 possessions and shooting 75 percent in the second half. "It's tough to play behind against North Carolina," said Villanova center John Pinone, according to the UPI. North Carolina advanced to the Final Four after finishing as the 1981 runner-up. It was the eighth Final Four appearance for North Carolina and the seventh time under coach Dean Smith. Michael Jordan scored a team-high 15 points.
March 27, 1982 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 68, No. 6 seed Houston 63
North Carolina blitzed Houston to an early 14-0 lead but the Cougars fought back to trail just 31-29 at halftime, only because Sam Perkins made a few free throws at the end of the half. Houston guard Rob Williams, who had averaged 21 points per game, scored just two, going 0-for-8 from the field against the pressure defense of North Carolina's Jimmy Black. North Carolina played a spread offense for the final seven minutes in an attempt to shorten the game and James Worthy made a few dunks that broke Houston. "It came at a crucial time," Worthy said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "It was so devastating."
March 29, 1982 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 63, No. 1 seed Georgetown 62
Michael Jordan's 17-foot jumper with 15 seconds left lifted North Carolina to its second national title and its first under coach Dean Smith. Georgetown center Patrick Ewing had 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 11 rebounds as the Hoyas took a 32-31 lead into halftime, then pulled ahead 47-43 in the middle of the second half no a three-point play by Ewing. "I am very grateful to my players," Dean Smith said, according to the UPI. "Georgetown is the best team we played all year. We played very well and feel very fortunate to win."
Watch a full replay of the game below.
1981-82 individual player awards, honors
James Worthy
- 1982 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1982 consensus First Team All-American
- 1982 First Team All-ACC
- 1982 ACC tournament MVP
Sam Perkins
- 1982 consensus Second Team All-American
- 1982 First Team All-ACC
Michael Jordan
- 1982 ACC Rookie of the Year
North Carolina players drafted into the NBA
1982 NBA Draft
- No. 1 – James Worthy, Los Angeles Lakers
- No. 59 – Jimmy Black, New Jersey Nets
- No. 131 – Chris Brust, Denver Nuggets
- No. 153 – Jeb Barlow, Denver Nuggets
1983 NBA Draft
- No. 107 – James Braddock, Denver Nuggets
1984 NBA Draft
- No. 3 – Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
- No. 4 – Sam Perkins, Dallas Mavericks
- No. 119 – Matt Doherty, Cleveland Cavaliers
- No. 194 – Cecil Exum, Denver Nuggets
1985 NBA Draft
- No. 147 – Buzz Peterson, Cleveland Cavaliers
1992-93 North Carolina Tar Heels Quick Facts
Eleven years after Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Sam Perkins led North Carolina to the 1982 national title, the Tar Heels won again in 1993, just after Duke had won back-to-back national championships.
Here's everything you need to know about North Carolina's 1993 national championship team.
Coach: Dean Smith
Conference: ACC
Record: 34-4 (14-2)
Conference Finish: 1st
Conference Tournament Finish: Lost in conference championship
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: East Region
North Carolina's roster turnover before the 1992-93 season
North Carolina went 23-10 in the 1991-92 season, finishing third in the ACC, earning a No. 4 seed and falling to No. 1 seed Ohio State in the Sweet 16. After the season, the Tar Heels graduated leading scorer Hubert Davis and they lost two other deep reserves:
- Hubert Davis, 6-5, guard: 21.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.6 apg
- Larry Smith, 6-8, forward: 0.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg
- Jason Burgess, 6-3, guard: 0.1 ppg, 0.5 rpg
The Tar Heels added three freshmen in the fall of 1992:
- Dante Calabria, 6-5, guard
- Larry Davis, 6-3, guard
- Ed Geth, 6-8, forward
North Carolina's roster from the 1992-93 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Eric Montross
|Jr.
|Center
|7-0
|George Lynch
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Donald Williams
|So.
|Guard
|6-3
|Brian Reese
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Derrick Phelps
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Pat Sullivan
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Kevin Salvadori
|Jr.
|Center
|7-0
|Henrik Rodl
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-8
|Matt Wenstrom
|Sr.
|Center
|7-1
|Scott Cherry
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Dante Calabria
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Larry Davis
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Ed Geth
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Travis Stephenson
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-7
|Pearce Landry
|So.
|Guard
|6-5
North Carolina's player stats from the 1992-93 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P%
|3p%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Eric Montross
|38
|36
|28.3
|5.8
|9.5
|.615
|.615
|–––
|.684
|15.8
|7.6
|0.7
|0.6
|1.2
|George Lynch
|38
|37
|30.2
|6.2
|12.3
|.501
|.509
|.182
|.667
|14.7
|9.6
|1.9
|2.3
|0.6
|Donald Williams
|37
|14
|24.3
|4.7
|10,3
|.458
|.503
|.417
|.829
|14.3
|1.9
|1.2
|1.0
|0.1
|Brian Reese
|35
|30
|24.0
|4.3
|8.6
|.507
|.542
|.367
|.692
|11.4
|3.6
|2.4
|0.7
|0.2
|Derrick Phelps
|36
|33
|28.1
|3.1
|6.8
|.457
|.492
|.313
|.675
|8.1
|4.4
|5.4
|2.3
|0.1
|Pat Sullivan
|38
|8
|16.7
|2.3
|4.5
|.518
|.564
|.300
|.789
|6.4
|2.4
|1.3
|0.7
|0.1
|Kevin Salvadori
|38
|2
|13.3
|1.7
|3.8
|.458
|.458
|–––
|.704
|4.5
|3.6
|0.3
|0.2
|1.2
|Henrik Rodl
|38
|26
|19.5
|1.5
|3.1
|.496
|.655
|.355
|.658
|4.3
|1.5
|3.6
|1.0
|0.3
|Matt Wenstrom
|33
|1
|5.0
|1.0
|1.8
|.557
|.567
|.000
|.593
|2.5
|1.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|Scott Cherry
|33
|2
|4.8
|0.6
|1.0
|.606
|.640
|.500
|.714
|2.1
|0.7
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|Larry Davis
|21
|0
|3.5
|0.7
|1.9
|.350
|.387
|.222
|.609
|2.1
|0.8
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|Ed Geth
|21
|0
|3.2
|0.8
|1.2
|.640
|.640
|–––
|.706
|2.1
|1.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|Dante Calabria
|35
|0
|7.1
|0.7
|1.5
|.462
|.517
|.391
|.778
|1.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0,3
|0.0
|Travis Stephenson
|21
|1
|2.5
|0.2
|0,5
|.455
|.500
|.000
|–––
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Pearce Landry
|1
|0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|.000
|.000
|–––
|–––
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
North Carolina's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1992-93
The 1993 NCAA tournament bracket
North Carolina won its third national title with a 77-71 win against Michigan in the 1993 NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels' Donald Williams was named Most Outstanding Player.
Three of the four Final Four teams were No. 1 seeds: North Carolina, Michigan (which later vacated its appearance) and Kentucky. The fourth team, Kansas, was a No. 2 seed — and beat No. 1 seed Indiana in the Elite Eight.
There were major upsets, however. In the West, No. 15 Santa Clara, No. 13 Southern and No. 12 George Washington all won in the First Round. Santa Clara's upset was just the second 15-over-2 shocker at the time. Future two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash led the Broncos.
1993 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket.
North Carolina's complete 1992-93 schedule breakdown
Dec. 1, 1992 – North Carolina 119, Old Dominion 82
Playing without veteran point guard Derrick Phelps, who had a calf injury, North Carolina had no trouble on offense, hitting 43-of-57 shots, 75.4 percent, including a ridiculous 85.7 percent from the field in the second half. Donald Williams led North Carolina in scoring with 21 points while Eric Montross had 20. "I think we were fortunate in some ways to win that way (by 37)," Dean Smith said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "I think Old Dominion will be an NCAA team this season."
Dec. 4, 1992 – North Carolina 108, South Carolina 67
Donald Williams scored a career-high 23 points as North Carolina beat South Carolina by 41 in the Tournament of Champions. He made 8-of-12 shots, including five 3-pointers. "Coach has confidence in me, so that gives me confidence," Williams said, according to the AP. "Tonight I was more relaxed."
Dec. 5, 1992 – North Carolina 104, Texas 68
North Carolina handed Texas its worst loss in nine years thanks to stifling defense that held the Longhorns to just 28.6 percent shooting, 28-of-98, and just 5-of-18 free throws (27.8 percent). "You're not going to beat too many teams if you shoot 28 percent," Texas coach Tom Penders said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Dec. 9, 1992 – North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 62
The Tar Heels scored the game's first 14 points, so while the Hokies played the Tar Heels just about even the rest of the way, the early deficit was too much for Virginia Tech to overcome. Donald Williams and Brian Reese both missed the game with injuries suffered in the previous game against Texas but Eric Montross carried the team with 19 points and George Lynch had 18, including 10 points after halftime. "In the first few minutes, we just didn't get into the flow of the ball game," said Virginia Tech's Corey Jackson, according to the Daily Press.
Dec. 13, 1992 – North Carolina 84, Houston 76
After missing North Carolina's game against Virginia Tech due to injury, Donald Williams returned to the floor and scored 21 points as North Carolina shot nearly 62 percent from the field. But it wasn't all roses for the Tar Heels, who committed 25 turnovers, blew a 23-point lead after halftime and missed nine free throws. "We're very happy with the win," Dean Smith said, according to the AP. "However, we made it difficult on ourselves by having that nice lead and not taking care of the basketball."
Dec. 20, 1992 – North Carolina 103, Butler 56
Eric Montross, an Indianapolis native, helped his Tar Heels beat Butler in Montross' hometown as Dean Smith tied Kansas' Phog Allen with 746 career wins, good for fourth all-time. "I don't deal with that," Dean Smith said, according to the AP. "I've been fortunate to have so many great athletes. I've never gotten into coaches' numbers." North Carolina led 17-4 early in the game and held a 50-26 lead at halftime.
Dec. 22, 1992 – North Carolina 84, Ohio State 64
Eric Montross made all eight of his field goal attempts, scoring 20 points, as North Carolina started 10-for-11 against Ohio State. Dean Smith passed Phog Allen on the all-time wins list with the victory.
Dec. 27, 1992 – North Carolina 80, Louisiana 59
North Carolina was in a tight one, leading just 63-56 with roughly four minutes to play but the Tar Heels finished the game on a 17-3 run. "I was disappointed with our first half play, but we played good defense in the second half," Dean Smith said, according to the AP. "We did a good job of getting the ball inside to George Lynch and Eric Montross in the second half." Both Lynch and Montross scored 17 points apiece.
Dec. 28, 1992 – Michigan 79, North Carolina 78
Michigan's Jalen Rose grabbed a critical rebound after a Jimmy King miss and sank a short jumper before the final buzzer to give Michigan a one-point win in the Rainbow Classic. "It was a great game to watch if you didn't care who won," Dean Smith said, according to the AP. Derrick Phelps' free throws put the Tar Heels ahead 76-75 with 75 seconds left, then Rose found Chris Webber for an alley-oop to reclaim the lead.
Dec. 29, 1992 – North Carolina 101, Hawaii 84
North Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season by shooting 58 percent from the field as George Lynch and Eric Montross combined for 27 points on 12-for-20 shooting and 20 rebounds before halftime. "We did have the size and we were looking to take advantage of it," Dean Smith said, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times. "Montross and Lynch allowed us to do that early."
Jan. 4, 1993 – North Carolina 98, Cornell 60
North Carolina point guard Derrick Phelps scored 16 points with seven steals, six rebounds and six assists, plus one block, in just 24 minutes as he helped the Tar Heels take a 47-28 lead into halftime. "We didn't want to have a letdown out there," Phelps said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "We had a couple practices after coming back from Hawaii and we may have been a little fatigued."
Jan. 7, 1993 – North Carolina 100, NC State 67
Donald Williams tied his career-high with 23 points, inside NC State's Reynolds Coliseum, where Williams used to sneak into while attending a nearby high school. "He knows these goals," Dean Smith said, according to the AP. "I guess he used to come over here and play, I'm just glad he's not over here playing full time." The Tar Heels led by 21 points at halftime and won by 33.
Jan. 9, 1993 – North Carolina 101, Maryland 73
Eric Montross scored 16 of his 17 points in the first half. "I like to come off the court [bruised and battered]," Montross said, according to The San Francisco Examiner. "It proves it was an aggressive game, and when you play real hard, those things happen."
Jan. 13, 1993 – North Carolina 80, Georgia Tech 67
Derrick Phelps and George Lynch scored 20 points each as the Tar Heels ended the Yellow Jackets' eight-game winning streak, which included a win over No. 1 Duke. "This was Derrick Phelps's night, I thought," Dean Smith said, according to The Atlanta Constitution. "He did everything — defensively, offensively, rebounding, leadership."
Jan. 16, 1993 – North Carolina 82, Clemson 72
On a rainy day, the play inside Clemson's Littlejohn Coliseum wasn't much prettier as the two teams combined for 45 fouls, five players fouling out and neither team shooting better than 44 percent. After Clemson took an early 5-0 lead, North Carolina mounted an 11-2 run and never trailed again. "All my four years, it's rained every time we've come here," George Lynch said, according to The News and Observer. "And when you get here, there's nothing to do. You play a basketball game, then you look forward to getting back on the bus and going home."
Jan. 20, 1993 – North Carolina 80, Virginia 58
After taking just three shots in the first half, Eric Montross had 10 points, including five in one sequence, as North Carolina built a 53-36 lead over Virginia. "When we got the ball inside to Eric, it all changed," teammate George Lynch said, according to The News and Observer. "He took it to the basket, and that opened up the rest of our offense."
Jan. 24, 1993 – North Carolina 70, Seton Hall 66
Seton Hall's John Leahy hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to cut North Carolina's lead to 68-66, forcing Dean Smith to call a timeout. On the ensuing inbounds play, Brian Reese passed the ball to George Lynch, who found Derrick Phelps deep across the floor to dunk and seal the victory. Despite shooting just 30 percent on the road against a top-10 team, the Tar Heels found a way to win.
Jan. 27, 1993 – North Carolina 82, Florida State 77
North Carolina found itself in a 21-point hole in the second half but the Tar Heels finished the game on a 28-4 run fueled by 3-pointers by George Lynch and Donald Williams. "Wow," Dean Smith said, according to The Orlando Sentinel. "What do you say after that?"
Jan. 30, 1993 – Wake Forest 88, North Carolina 62
Wake Forest's 26-point win over North Carolina tied the Demon Deacons' program record for the largest win ever over the Tar Heels, set in the 1952-53 season. "It seemed like everybody wasn't interested," North Carolina point guard Derrick Phelps said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "We were just out there to be out there. It was like everybody was playing in slow motion." North Carolina center Eric Montross had just four points and one rebound before fouling out in 22 minutes.
Feb. 3, 1993 – Duke 81, North Carolina 67
North Carolina dropped back-to-back games despite big games from frontcourt players Eric Montross (22 points, career-high 13 rebounds) and George Lynch (17 points, eight rebounds) because the Tar Heels made just 37.9 percent of its shots. Donald Williams finished 3-for-15 from the field against the tough defense of Duke's Thomas Hill. "We're disappointed in losing," Dean Smith said, according to The News and Observer, "but there were lots of positive things done by our team tonight. Duke played hard, and so did we. Of course, Duke pulled it out at the end."
Feb. 6, 1993 – North Carolina 104, NC State 58
North Carolina's losing streak stopped at two games by throttling rival NC State as seldom-used bench players got to see the floor. "But you have to realize, too, that with a score like that, all of our guys get to play," George Lynch said, according to The News and Observer. "In a close game, I feel sorry for those guys because they sit there on the bench and don't get in the game. Personally, I like sitting on the bench at the end of a game and watching our other guys play."
Feb. 9, 1993 – North Carolina 77, Maryland 63
With a win over Maryland, North Carolina coach Dean Smith tied for third all-time with 759 wins in his career. "I say it every time. It just means I've coached a long time and I've had some very good teams," Smith said, according to the AP. "We do too much about coach's records. I'm just excited to come out of Maryland with a win." The Tar Heels trailed by 11 but came back to win by 14 behind Eric Montross' 17 points.
Feb. 14, 1993 – North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 66
North Carolina clinched its 23rd consecutive season with at least 20 wins as Donald Williams scored 21 points off the bench, including 14 in the final 11 minutes. "I thought that's the best we've played all year," Dean Smith said, according to the AP.
Feb. 17, 1993 – North Carolina 80, Clemson 67
North Carolina kept Clemson winless in Chapel Hill, now 0-39, as Chris Whitney's 8-for-10 3-point shooting performance wasn't enough to propel the Tigers to a win. "This was a game a lot of teams could lose, particularly since people say Clemson is zero-for-history in Chapel Hill," Dean Smith said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "Whitney sure did his best to change that."
Feb. 21, 1993 – North Carolina 78, Virginia 58
North Carolina led wire-to-wire as George Lynch and Eric Montross both scored 17 points, while the Tar Heels' defense put the clamps on the Cavaliers in the first half to the tune of 25 percent shooting as North Carolina led by 20 at halftime. "This was a great win for us," Dean Smith said, according to The News and Observer. "We haven't won much up here lately."
Feb. 23, 1993 – North Carolina 85, Notre Dame 56
Eric Montross scored a game-high 19 points as North Carolina won by nearly 30 points despite making just 1-of-11 3-pointers. "We didn't have to run much offense," Montross said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "We'd get it inside on the first or second pass. If we didn't get it inside, we could dribble it in there. I don't mean to make it sound like it was so simple but..."
Feb. 27, 1993 – North Carolina 86, Florida State 76
With Florida State playing without point guard Charlie Ward, who was injured and played quarterback for the Seminoles, North Carolina pulled away from a 56-all tie as Brian Reese scored 18 points in the second half to score a career-high 25 points on the road.
March 3, 1993 – North Carolina 83, Wake Forest 65
North Carolina clinched the outright possession of first place in the ACC regular-season standings, marking the 21st time in 40 years that the Tar Heels had won at least a share of first place in the conference. It was North Carolina's eighth win in a row, with the wins in this stretch coming by an average of 20 points. North Carolina was dominant on the glass, keeping Wake Forest without an offensive rebound for the first 25 minutes. "We really played well," Dean Smith said, according to The Charlotte Observer. "We shot well in the first half and we played well throughout."
March 7, 1993 – North Carolina 83, Duke 69
North Carolina's Derrick Phelps held Bobby Hurley to 2-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-7 from deep, as the Tar Heels' defense frustrated Hurley into a technical foul. Eric Montross scored 18 points as the Tar Heels shot 55 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from deep and posted a plus-12 rebounding advantage. "We're playing our best basketball," Dean Smith said, according to The News and Observer.
March 12, 1993 (ACC tournament) – North Carolina 102, Maryland 66
Despite Eric Montross and Brian Reese not starting the game due to being one minute and 20 seconds late for a team breakfast, the two players combined for 26 points after they remained on the bench for roughly the same amount of time that they were late to breakfast. George Lynch scored 22 points before being pulled with 11 minutes to play. "I thought George had a tremendous game," Dean Smith said, according to The Orlando Sentinel. "We had to hold him back by taking him out with 11 minutes to play, otherwise he would had had a jillion."
March 13, 1993 (ACC tournament) – North Carolina 74, Virginia 56
North Carolina cruised to victory over Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC tournament but there was concern for the Tar Heels after point guard Derrick Phelps suffered a bruised tailbone in the final two minutes of the game. "I've said all year that this would be the one injury where we don't have someone comparable who can come in," Dean Smith said, according to The Charlotte Observer.
March 14, 1993 (ACC tournament) – Georgia Tech 77, North Carolina 75
After beating Georgia Tech by 13 and 11 points, respectively, in its first two games against the Yellow Jackets, the Tar Heels lost the ACC tournament championship game by two points as Georgia Tech's James Forrest had an impressive 27-point, 10-rebound double-double. "It's unbelievable," Georgia Tech coach Bobby Cremins said, according to The News and Observer. "We've won the ACC championship two times, and truthfully I didn't expect a third any time soon."
March 18, 1993 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 85, No. 16 seed East Carolina 65
Led by Eric Montross' 17 points, North Carolina beat East Carolina in the first round of the 1993 NCAA tournament as Dean Smith earned his record-50th NCAA tournament win. Point guard Derrick Phelps returned from injury to score six points in 15 minutes.
March 20, 1993 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 112, No. 8 seed Rhode Island 67
North Carolina's 45-point win over Rhode Island marked the largest margin of victory in the history of the second round of the NCAA tournament and North Carolina's biggest tournament win ever. "I was really shocked that the game went the way it did," Dean Smith said, according to the AP. "I thought it would be a very close game. I thought at halftime the game was essentially settled, and I had no idea that would happen." It was the 13th year in a row that North Carolina advanced to the Sweet 16.
March 26, 1993 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 80, No. 4 seed Arkansas 74
Top-seeded North Carolina found itself trailing 51-48 before a 20-10 run, which featured 10 points from George Lynch, helped the Tar Heels take a 68-61 lead. "We were moving the ball around, looking for the open man, and when I got it, I was fouled a couple of times," Donald Williams said, according to The Orlando Sentinel. Arkansas made eight 3-pointers in the opening 16 minutes of the game as the Razorbacks led by as many as 11 before the Tar Heels rallied to tie the game at 45 heading into halftime. Lynch scored a game-high 23, while Williams had 22.
March 28, 1993 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 75, No. 2 seed Cincinnati 68 (OT)
Cincinnati came out hot out of the gates, taking an early 29-14 lead behind Nick Van Exel's deep 3-pointers. He made six threes and had 21 points before halftime. Dean Smith called a timeout, spurring a 22-6 run that gave North Carolina its first lead of the game, 36-35, in the final minute of the first half. George Lynch had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six steals, en route to being named the East Regional's Most Outstanding Player. "We have an experienced team," Lynch said, according to the Gannett News Service. "Coach Smith does a great job practicing comeback situations. There wasn't any time when we were panicking."
April 3, 1993 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 78, No. 2 seed Kansas 68
Kansas' only lead of the game came when the score was 3-2 as North Carolina controlled this Final Four matchup nearly from start to finish. Eric Montross scored 15 points in the second half and Donald Williams' 3-pointer in the final three minutes gave the Tar Heels a critical 71-65 lead. "If Dean Smith can get two titles, then he never again will have to answer questions about not winning the big game," wrote the New York Daily News' Mike Lupica after the game.
April 5, 1993 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 77, No. 1 seed Michigan 71
In a rematch against Michigan, which beat North Carolina by one point on a buzzer-beater in December, the Tar Heels won their third national championship and coach Dean Smith's second. "One of our game plans was definitely to wear them down because we knew they didn't play an awful lot of guys, and think that we had the capability to go deep," Eric Montross said, according to B-C Wire Services. Michigan committed 14 turnovers, including two by Jalen Rose late in the game and one that came with 1:20 to play and Michigan trailing by three. Donald Williams scored 25 points, earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors, including 5-for-11 3-point shooting. Eric Montross added 16 points, while George Lynch had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. Michigan's Chris Webber called a timeout in the final minute, when Michigan had no timeouts remaining, costing the Wolverines a chance at a comeback.
1992-93 individual player awards, honors
Eric Montross
- 1993 consensus Second Team All-American
- 1993 First Team All-ACC
George Lynch
- 1993 First Team All-ACC
Donald Williams
- 1993 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
North Carolina players drafted into the NBA
1993 NBA Draft
- No. 12 – George Lynch, Los Angeles Lakers
1994 NBA Draft
- No. 9 – Eric Montross, Boston Celtics
2004-05 North Carolina Tar Heels Quick Facts
In the second year of the tenure of coach Roy Williams, who attended North Carolina and was an assistant under Dean Smith, the Tar Heels won their fourth national championship and first in 12 years.
Here's everything you need to know about North Carolina's 2005 national championship team.
Coach: Roy Williams
Conference: ACC
Record: 33-4 (14-2)
Conference Finish: 1st
Conference Tournament Finish: Lost in semifinals
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: East Region
North Carolina's roster turnover before the 2004-05 season
North Carolina went 19-11 (8-8 ACC) in 2004-05, Roy Williams' first season as the head coach in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished fifth in the conference then earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the second round to No. 3 seed Texas.
North Carolina experienced very little roster turnover after the 2004 season as the Tar Heels returned their top nine scorers. They lost just three seniors, all of whom were deep reserves:
- Jonathan Miller, 6-1, guard: 1.3 ppg
- Damien Price, 5-10, guard: 0.3 ppg
- Phillip McLamb, 6-6, forward: 0.1 ppg
North Carolina then added several freshmen to its roster in the fall of 2004:
- Marvin Williams, 6-9, forward
- Quentin Thomas, 6-3, guard
- Wes Miller, 5-11, guard
- Charlie Everett, 6-3, forward
- Brooks Foster, 6-2, guard
North Carolina's roster from the 2004-05 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Sean May
|Jr.
|Center
|6-9
|Rasahd McCants
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Jawad Williams
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-9
|Raymond Felton
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Marvin Williams
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-9
|Jackie Manuel
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Melvin Scott
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-2
|David Noel
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-6
|Reyshawn Terry
|So.
|Forward
|6-7
|Quentin Thomas
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Wes Miller
|Fr.
|Guard
|5-11
|Byron Sanders
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-9
|C.J. Hooker
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-3
|Jesse Holley
|So.
|Guard
|6-3
|Charlie Everett
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-3
|Brooks Foster
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-2
|Damion Grant
|Jr.
|Center
|6-11
North Carolina's player stats from the 2004-05 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2p%
|3p%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Sean May
|37
|36
|26.8
|6.2
|10.9
|.567
|.571
|.000
|.758
|17.5
|10.7
|1.7
|1.2
|1.0
|Rashad McCants
|33
|30
|25.9
|5.5
|11.3
|.489
|.544
|.423
|.722
|16.0
|3.0
|2.7
|1.3
|0.7
|Jawad Williams
|37
|37
|24.0
|4.8
|8.9
|.541
|.616
|.381
|.813
|13.1
|4.0
|1.4
|0.7
|0.5
|Raymond Felton
|36
|35
|31.7
|4.2
|9.2
|.455
|.468
|.440
|.701
|12.9
|4.3
|6.9
|2.0
|0.3
|Marvin Williams
|36
|0
|22.2
|3.5
|6.9
|.506
|.522
|.432
|.847
|11.3
|6.6
|0.7
|1.1
|0.5
|Jackie Manuel
|37
|37
|21.8
|2.0
|4.1
|.490
|.519
|.278
|.598
|5.5
|2.8
|1.5
|1.3
|0.3
|Melvin Scott
|37
|7
|16.3
|1.7
|4.5
|.377
|.439
|.357
|.739
|5.1
|1.4
|1.1
|0.7
|0.1
|David Noel
|37
|0
|16.9
|1.5
|2.8
|.548
|.595
|.350
|.537
|3.9
|2.6
|1.5
|0.9
|0.3
|Reyshawn Terry
|32
|0
|4.5
|0.8
|1.5
|.542
|.500
|.600
|.692
|2.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0.2
|Jesse Holley
|10
|0
|1.6
|0.4
|1.0
|.400
|.500
|.250
|.500
|1.3
|0.4
|0.2
|0.4
|0.1
|Wes Miller
|24
|0
|3.8
|0.3
|0.8
|.300
|.250
|.313
|.692
|1.1
|0.2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|Byron Sanders
|26
|0
|3.0
|0.4
|0.8
|.455
|.455
|–––
|.200
|0.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|Quentin Thomas
|37
|1
|6.3
|0.3
|0.6
|.455
|.474
|.333
|.700
|0.8
|0.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|C.J. Hooker
|25
|1
|2.0
|0.3
|0.7
|.471
|.471
|–––
|.200
|0.7
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|Charlie Everett
|22
|1
|2.1
|0.2
|0.4
|.625
|.571
|1.000
|.333
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Brooks Foster
|5
|0
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|.000
|.000
|–––
|.333
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|Damion Grant
|6
|0
|2.8
|0.0
|1.0
|.000
|.000
|–––
|–––
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
North Carolina's advanced stats, style of play
North Carolina finished the 2005 season ranked No. 1 on kenpom.com, including No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 5 in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Tar Heels did that while playing at one of the fastest tempos in the country – 73.1 possessions per game, on average (seventh nationally).
They had an effective field-goal percentage of 56.0 percent, which ranked fourth nationally, thanks to a 54.1 percent 2-point percentage (12th nationally) and 40.3-percent shooting from three (7th). North Carolina attacked the offensive glass hard (39.0 percent offensive rebounding percentage, 15th nationally) and the Tar Heels got to the free throw line with regularity (44.2 FTA/FGA percentage, 20th nationally).
Defensively, the Tar Heels held opponents to 43.7 2-point shooting and they forced a steal on 12.9 percent of opponents' possessions.
Below is North Carolina's advanced stats profile from kenpom.com.
North Carolina's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 2004-05
The 2005 NCAA tournament bracket
North Carolina won its fourth national title by defeating fellow No. 1 seed Illinois in the title game.
North Carolina's championship was its first in more than a decade and it was coach Roy Williams' first national title at the school. Louisville and Michigan State also made the Final Four in St. Louis.
Two teams with a double-digit seed made the Sweet 16: No. 10 seed NC State and No. 12 seed Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
2005 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
North Carolina's complete 2004-05 schedule breakdown
Nov. 19, 2004 – Santa Clara 77, North Carolina 66
Playing Santa Clara in The Arena in Oakland, North Carolina missed point guard Raymond Felton greatly as the Tar Heels shot just 36.5 percent, committed 16 turnovers and allowed Santa Clara to post a plus-four rebounding advantage. "I don't think we did have anyone step up and take the burden on their shoulders — myself included," said forward Jawad Williams, according to The News and Observer. The Broncos led by as many as 19 points behind a 50-percent shooting effort.
Nov. 22, 2004 – North Carolina 86, Brigham Young 50
After missing North Carolina's season-opening loss to Santa Clara, Raymond Felton returned to the floor for the Tar Heels' opening game in the Maui Invitational. "It felt great," said Felton, who had six points and seven assists, according to the AP. "At Santa Clara, I almost broke down in tears watching my teammates and I couldn't help them out. We played great defense but we still have a long way to go." The Tar Heels led 48-18 at halftime, led by Sean May's game-high 18 points and team-high eight rebounds.
Nov. 23, 2004 – North Carolina 94, Tennessee 81
The Tar Heels lit up the scoreboard in the first half, shooting 65 percent before halftime as they took a 51-31 lead into halftime. Rashad McCants scored a game-high 27 points, while Jawad Williams added 21 on 8-of-10 shooting and Sean May (nine points, 13 rebounds) was a point shy of a double-double. "In the first half we did a great job on defense and that's what got us going," May said, according to the AP. "Sometimes defense can take over the game. We let down a little bit in the second half and we have to get over that and finish a game for 40 minutes."
Nov. 24, 2004 – North Carolina 106, Iowa 92
North Carolina won the Maui Invitational championship for the fourth time behind another explosive offensive performance — 106 points, including 59 in the first half, 52.7 percent shooting and 58 percent 3-point shooting. Raymond Felton was named the tournament's MVP. "Raymond is our best on the ball defense and his play was important to us on both ends of the court," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "He established the tempo on the offensive end and he's difficult to dribble penetrate against on the defensive end."
Nov. 28, 2004 – North Carolina 97, Southern California 65
After flying back from Maui all night on Friday, North Carolina practiced almost as soon as it returned to campus, then the Tar Heels had another practice on Saturday, before playing USC. The Tar Heels led 4-2, then never trailed for the rest of the game as they built a 20-point lead late in the first half. "It's really tough, guys were really jet-lagged," Sean May said, according to the AP. "We had to do what we could do to get ourselves back on this time schedule. Then we did a pretty good job of playing with energy."
Dec. 1, 2004 – North Carolina 70, Indiana 63
North Carolina got back on the road as the Tar Heels visited the Hoosiers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Three starters — Rashad McCants, Raymond Felton and Jawad Williams — combined to score 50 of the team's 70 points. "I'm extremely happy, to say the least," Roy William said, according to the AP. "This was our first real road game of the year, and Indiana made enough 3-point shots to scare us."
Dec. 4, 2004 – North Carolina 91, Kentucky 78
In a game between the two winningest men's basketball programs, North Carolina's Rashad McCants scored 20 of his 28 points before halftime, then big man Sean May carried the Tar Heels down the stretch as the Wildcats never pulled closer than eight points in the waning minutes. "I can't say enough about Sean May," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "You know, he had nine rebounds in the first half, just dominating on the boards, and then he turned around in the second half and got 10."
Dec. 12, 2004 – North Carolina 109, Loyola (IL) 60
North Carolina's Jackie Manuel dunked in the opening five seconds of the game as the Tar Heels put up 63 points before halftime. They shot 58 percent for the game, 58 percent from deep and 85 percent from the free-throw line as six different North Carolina players scored in double figures, led by Jawad Williams' 17 points.
Dec. 19, 2004 – North Carolina 85, Virginia Tech 51
The Tar Heels were handcuffed by 12 first-half turnovers but they got right as halftime approached, mounting a 17-4 run to lead by double digits at halftime. Sean May and Jawad Williams led the team with 17 points each, with May telling Virginia Tech's Deron Washington, "Welcome to the ACC" after May dunked on him.
Dec. 21, 2004 – North Carolina 93, Vermont 65
North Carolina took an early 17-6 lead before Vermont 3-point shooting allowed the Catamounts allowed them to pull within three points. The Tar Heels led by 21 at halftime, nearly doubling up the Catamounts, then they scored 10 points in a row to pull away. Four of North Carolina's five starters scored in double figures, led by Sean May's 10 points and Rashad McCants' 19 points. North Carolina forced 23 turnovers.
Dec. 28, 2004 – North Carolina 96, UNC-Wilmington 75
Jawad Williams blew up for a season-best 25 points, while Raymond Felton had a 12-point, 10-assist double-double and Sean May scored 16. UNC-Wilmington outscored North Carolina in the second half 45-42 but the Tar Heels held on for a 21-point win. "I was very disappointed with the way we reacted in the second half," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "That's the first time in my career I can remember three of my players getting technical fouls."
Dec. 30, 2004 – North Carolina 107, Cleveland State 64
North Carolina scored more than 50 points in both halves — 55 in the first, 52 in the second. "They are right now playing like the No. 1 team in the country," Cleveland State coach Mike Garland said, according to the AP. "The things they were able to do to us were things that take a very special team to do, and it takes a guy that can orchestrate a defense and an offense that is superior to you."
Jan. 2, 2005 – North Carolina 105, William & Mary 66
For the second game in a row, North Carolina broke the half-century mark in both halves. But Roy Williams wasn't satisfied with his team, which had won 12 in a row. "We don't run it as well as we could," Williams said, according to the AP. "We don't defend as well as we could. Anyone who thinks we're as good as we can be is not being very realistic."
Jan. 8, 2005 – North Carolina 109, Maryland 75
For the third game in a row, North Carolina's point total exceeded 100 points, thanks to a 62-point second half. It was North Carolina's highest point total ever against Maryland. Seven Tar Heels scored in double figures, led by Rashad McCants' 19 points. "We wanted to send a statement out that we're a better basketball club than we were last year," Sean May said, according to the AP. "There were a lot of question marks about this team because we've had the talent for a few years and haven't really lived up to it. And we used every excuse in the book."
Jan. 12, 2005 – North Carolina 91, Georgia Tech 69
Despite committing 19 turnovers and shooting just 41 percent, North Carolina broke the 90-point mark. "Today wasn't the prettiest game," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "It was one of those ugly games, where you've got to score more points than the other team."
Jan. 15, 2005 – Wake Forest 95, North Carolina 82
North Carolina lost its first game since its season-opener as Wake Forest took a 43-33 halftime lead, then scored 52 points after halftime to win by 13. Wake Forest's Chris Paul scored a game-high 26 points with eight assists, six rebounds and five steals to lead a Demon Deacons club that made 42 percent of its 3-pointers and all 32 of its free-throw attempts.
Jan. 19, 2005 – North Carolina 77, Clemson 58
Trying to avoid falling in back-to-back games, North Carolina found itself knotted in a 27-all tie at Clemson before the Tar Heels' offense opened up and they scored 50 points in the second half. Rashad McCants score 17 points after halftime and finished with 23 as North Carolina cleaned up a first half in which it committed 16 turnovers and had two scoring droughts that totaled 11 minutes.
Jan. 22, 2005 – North Carolina 87, Miami (FL) 67
Sean May's 17-point, 15-rebound double-double paced North Carolina as all five starters scored in double figures. "We've got to suck it up and show people we can not only win at home, but on the road," North Carolina's Jackie Manuel said, according to the AP.
Jan. 29, 2005 – North Carolina 110, Virginia 76
A 62-point first half saw North Carolina take a 36-point lead into halftime as the Tar Heels handed the Cavaliers their third-worst home loss in school history. "We played pretty doggone well," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "I guess that's an understatement." The Tar Heels shot 60 percent from the field and from 3-point range as five different players made multiple 3-pointers. Jawad Williams led the way with 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting.
Feb. 3, 2005 – North Carolina 95, NC State 71
Raymond Felton reached the 1,000-point mark for his career while Sean May had 16 points and 14 rebounds. "Anytime you score 90 points on a team that wants to score in the 50s and 60s, you've really got the game under control," May said, according to the AP.
Feb. 6, 2005 – North Carolina 81, Florida State 60
The Tar Heels didn't allow the Seminoles to score more than 31 points in either half but the game wasn't always a breeze for North Carolina. The Tar Heels led by as many as 18 points but the 'Noles cut it to 49-48 thanks to four 3-pointers in a two-minute span. "It wasn't pretty, but we'll take it anyway," Roy Williams said, according to the AP.
Feb. 9, 2005 – Duke 71, North Carolina 70
North Carolina fell for just the second time in conference play as the Tar Heels lost to their rival Blue Devils on the road. North Carolina was unable to run its patented fast break as Rashad McCants' layup in the final minute marked the only fast break points for either team of the entire game. The Tar Heels failed to attempt a game-winning shot despite inbounding the ball for the final possession with less than 20 seconds left. "They slowed us down when they got the job done on offense," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "I mean, they spread the floor and controlled the tempo that way. And in their pressure defense, there's no question that bothered us, too."
Feb. 13, 2005 – North Carolina 77, UConn 70
North Carolina trailed by three points at halftime but outscored UConn by 10 in the second half to win by seven. "Needless to say we feel a heck of a lot better than we did Wednesday night," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "I talked a great deal about getting that bad taste out of my mouth. We did some nice things today." Raymond Felton had 14 points and seven assists after halftime, while Rashad McCants added 11 second-half points.
Feb. 16, 2005 – North Carolina 85, Virginia 61
Virginia tried to slow the tempo against North Carolina but the Tar Heels still scored 85 points against the Cavaliers. "It is tough when you're on defense because you want to run up and down the court," Rashad McCants said, according to the AP. "But we fought through it." McCants scored a team-high 23 points, while Sean May had 17 points and 16 rebounds.
Feb. 19, 2005 – North Carolina 88, Clemson 56
North Carolina gave Clemson its 51st consecutive road loss in Chapel Hill behind Jawad Williams' 17 points on his birthday, while Marvin Williams chipped in 14 points off the bench. "I have no way of explaining it, you can call it a quirk if you want to," Roy Williams said of Clemson's 0-for-history streak at North Carolina, according to the AP. "I didn't talk about it with the team, except we think it's silly."
Feb. 22, 2005 – North Carolina 81, NC State 71
With Rasahad McCants facing an illness, Melvin Scott replaced him in the starting lineup and scored 12 points, while Raymond Felton had 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds to help the Tar Heels take a one-game lead over Wake Forest in the ACC standings. "I feel great," Scott said, according to the AP. "Everybody was telling me I had to step up, and I answered the challenge."
Feb. 27, 2005 – North Carolina 85, Maryland 83
North Carolina saw its 10-point lead at halftime dwindle and the Tar Heels held on on the road thanks to Raymond Felton's layup with 19 seconds left, then Sean May blocked a shot at the other end to help North Carolina hang on. May had a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double. "We feel very fortunate," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "That was a big block at the end, to say the least."
March 3, 2005 – North Carolina 91, Florida State 76
After North Carolina trailed Florida State by three at halftime, Rashad McCants told Sean May to take over in the second half and May did. The big man had a career-high 32 points on 13-for-15 shooting and 12 rebounds as North Carolina clinched at least a share of first place in the ACC regular-season standings.
March 6, 2005 – North Carolina 75, Duke 73
After losing to Duke by one point in the rivals' previous meeting, the Blue Devils eyed a regular-season sweep as they led by nine points in the final three minutes before the Tar Heels made a furious rally. "Last year, we would have probably given up," Sean May said, according to the AP. Freshman Marvin Williams scored on a three-point play in the final 20 seconds to finish an 11-0 run to help North Carolina win at home in its regular season finale.
March 11, 2005 (ACC tournament) – North Carolina 88, Clemson 81
Raymond Felton hit a go-ahead 3-point in the final minute and a half to help North Carolina advance to the ACC tournament semifinals as the Tar Heels prevented the Tigers from being the first No. 9 seed in the ACC tournament to beat a No. 1 seed. "His will and his play was incredible," Sean May said of Felton, according to the AP.
March 12, 2005 (ACC tournament) – Georgia Tech 78, North Carolina 75
North Carolina lost for the fourth and final time of the 2005 season after Rashad McCants missed a potential game-tying, overtime-forcing 3-pointer. Georgia Tech's Will Bynum scored a career-high 35 points to knock off the No. 1-seeded Tar Heels in the ACC tournament. "I think we got fat and happy," Sean May said, according to the AP. "We just didn't get the job done. The good thing is we have a few days before the NCAA tournament to get things going again."
March 18, 2005 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 96, No. 16 seed Oakland 68
Even though North Carolina only outscored Oakland 37-35 in the second half, the Tar Heels scored 59 points in the first half to distance themselves from the Golden Grizzlies. Marvin Williams scored 20 points and Sean May chipped in 19 as North Carolina shot 73 points before halftime. "I felt like we had to come out and redeem ourselves from the way we played," Sean May said.
March 20, 2005 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 92, No. 9 seed Iowa State 65
North Carolina scored at least 45 points in each half, while Iowa State didn't score more than 33 points in a half. The win ended the Tar Heels' five-year drought from the Sweet 16. Sean May had a 24-point, 17-rebound double-double, while freshman Marvin Williams pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds. "It's a tremendous feeling," May said, according to the AP. "We know we deserve to be here. For Carolina to be in the Sweet 16, that's an incredible achievement, but our goal wasn't to make the Sweet 16. That's just a step toward our goal."
March 25, 2005 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 67, No. 5 seed Villanova 66
North Carolina had to erase a four-point halftime deficit and the Tar Heels benefited from Villanova's Allan Ray getting called for a traveling violation in the final seconds, when North Carolina's Melvin Scott could have potentially been called for a foul. "Once they called traveling, I felt like a kid in a candy store, I was so happy," Scott said, according to the AP. Rashad McCants scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime to rally the Tar Heels.
March 27, 2005 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 88, No. 6 seed Wisconsin 82
Sean May had a massive game with 29 points and 12 rebounds, while Rashad McCants nailed a timely 3-pointer and helped North Carolina get a pair of crucial stops on the defensive end to return to the Final Four. "I knew they were going to come at me," McCants said, according to the AP. "I took that as an assignment and shut him down." McCants finished with 21 points, while Raymond Felton had 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
April 2, 2005 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 87, No. 5 seed Michigan State 71
Fifth-seeded Michigan State put the clamps on North Carolina in the first half, holding the explosive Tar Heels to just 33 first-half points, before they blew up for 54 after halftime. North Carolina held Michigan State to 33 percent shooting from the field and 30 percent from deep, while the Tar Heels finished at 49 percent shooting. Sean May had 22 points and seven rebounds, while Jawad Williams had 20 and eight.
April 4, 2005 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 75, No. 1 seed Illinois 70
North Carolina won its fourth national title and coach Roy Williams' first as Final Four Most Outstanding Player Sean May had 26 points, while the Tar Heels' defense held the Fighting Illini scoreless in the last two-plus minutes. North Carolina had held Illinois to 27 percent shooting in the first half and the Tar Heels led by 11 at half but Luther Head and his teammates rallied, bringing the Illini within one possession of the Tar Heels. "I'm just so happy for myself, my family," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "These seniors ... they took me for a heck of a ride."
Individual player awards, honors
Sean May
- 2005 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 2005 consensus Second Team All-American
- 2005 First Team All-ACC
Raymond Felton
- 2005 Bob Cousy Award winner
- 2005 AP Third Team All-American
- 2005 First Team All-ACC
Rashad McCants
- 2005 NABC Third Team All-American
- 2005 Third Team All-ACC
Jawad Williams
- 2005 Third Team All-ACC
Marvin Williams
- 2005 USBWA National Freshman of the Year
- 2005 ACC Rookie of the Year
- 2005 All-ACC Freshman Team
North Carolina players drafted into the NBA
2005 NBA Draft
- No. 2 – Marvin Williams, Atlanta Hawks
- No. 5 – Raymond Felton, Charlotte Bobcats
- No. 13 – Sean May, Charlotte Bobcats
- No. 14 – Rashad McCants, Minnesota Timberwolves
2006 NBA Draft
- No. 39 – David Noel, Milwaukee Bucks
2007 NBA Draft
- No. 44 – Reyshawn Terry, Orlando Magic
North Carolina's 2008-09 Quick Facts
Just four years after North Carolina won its fourth national championship (and first under Roy Williams), the Tar Heels won another. Their roster had completely turned over since they won the 2005 national championship and they once again had a veteran roster, with their top five scorers being juniors or seniors.
Here's everything you need to know about North Carolina's 2008-09 national championship team.
Coach: Roy Williams
Conference: ACC
Record: 34-4 (13-3 ACC)
Conference Finish: 1st
Conference Tournament Finish: Lost in semifinals
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: South Region
North Carolina's roster turnover before the 2008-09 season
In the 2007-08 season, North Carolina went 36-3 (14-2 ACC), as the Tar Heels earned a No. 1 seed and lost in the Final Four to Kansas. They then returned their top six scorers for the 2008-09 season. Here are the four players North Carolina lost after the 2008 season:
- Alex Stepheson, 6-9, forward: 4.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg
- Quentin Thomas, 6-3, guard: 3.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg
- Surry Wood, 6-5, forward: 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg
- Greg Little, 6-4, guard: 0.5 ppg, 0.5 ppg
North Carolina added four freshmen to its roster in the fall of 2008:
- Ed Davis, 6-10, forward
- Larry Drew II, 6-2, guard
- Justin Watts, 6-5, guard
- Tyler Zeller, 7-0, forward
North Carolina's 2008-09 roster
|Player
|class
|position
|height
|Tyler Hansbrough
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-9
|Wayne Ellington
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Ty Lawson
|Jr.
|Guard
|5-11
|Danny Green
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Deon Thompson
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Ed Davis
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-10
|Bobby Frasor
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-3
|William Graves
|So.
|Forward
|6-6
|Larry Drew II
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-2
|Tyler Zeller
|Fr.
|Forward
|7-0
|J.B. Tanner
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-0
|Patrick Moody
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-4
|Justin Watts
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Mike Copeland
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-7
|Jack Wooten
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-2
|Marc Campbell
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-0
|Marcus Ginyard
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-5
Here are North Carolina's player stats from the 2008-09 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2p%
|3p%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Tyler Hansbrough
|34
|34
|30.3
|6.6
|12.8
|.514
|.521
|.391
|.841
|20.7
|8.1
|1.0
|1.2
|0.4
|Ty Lawson
|35
|35
|29.9
|5.2
|9.8
|.532
|.560
|.472
|.798
|16.6
|3.0
|6.6
|2.1
|0.1
|Wayne Ellington
|38
|37
|30.4
|5.7
|11.7
|.483
|.539
|.417
|.777
|15.8
|4.9
|2.7
|0.9
|0.2
|Danny Green
|38
|38
|27.4
|4.8
|10.3
|.471
|.517
|.418
|.852
|13.1
|4.7
|2.7
|1.8
|1.3
|Deon Thompson
|38
|37
|24.8
|4.3
|8.8
|.492
|.492
|–––
|.646
|10.6
|5.7
|0.7
|0.9
|1.1
|Ed Davis
|38
|2
|18.8
|2.6
|5.0
|.518
|.518
|–––
|.573
|6.7
|6.6
|0.6
|0.4
|1.7
|William Graves
|20
|0
|11.2
|1.6
|3.6
|.437
|.600
|.278
|.889
|4.0
|2.6
|0.8
|0.4
|0.1
|Tyler Zeller
|15
|2
|7.8
|1.1
|2.4
|.472
|.472
|–––
|.765
|3.1
|2.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|Bobby Frasor
|38
|4
|17.4
|1.0
|2.9
|.333
|.447
|.274
|.462
|2.6
|2.0
|1.4
|0.6
|0.1
|Larry Drew
|38
|0
|9.6
|0.5
|1.5
|.351
|.452
|.231
|.412
|1.4
|1.1
|1.9
|0.4
|0.0
|Marcus Ginyard
|3
|0
|12.3
|0.3
|1.3
|.250
|.250
|–––
|.500
|1.3
|2.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|J.B. Tanner
|21
|0
|2.1
|0.4
|0.9
|.421
|.600
|.357
|.333
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Patrick Moody
|21
|0
|2.1
|0.3
|0.6
|.583
|.583
|–––
|.615
|1.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Mike Copeland
|17
|1
|2.5
|0.2
|0.9
|.250
|.286
|.000
|1.000
|0.8
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Justin Watts
|27
|0
|3.1
|0.3
|1.2
|.242
|.296
|.000
|.429
|0.7
|0.7
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|Jack Wooten
|19
|0
|1.9
|0.2
|0.6
|.364
|.500
|.200
|.250
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Marc Campbell
|20
|0
|1.9
|0.1
|0.2
|.333
|.500
|.000
|1.000
|0.2
|0.3
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
North Carolina's advanced stats, style of play
North Carolina finished the 2009 season ranked No. 1 on kenpom.com, thanks to the No. 1-ranked offense. The Tar Heels scored an average of 123.2 points per 100 possessions — two more points per 100 possessions than the second-best offense that season.
They took excellent care of the ball (16.5 turnover percentage, 10th nationally) and crashed the offensive boards hard (38.0 offensive rebounding percentage, 21st nationally). Thanks to the top four scorers all shooting at least 39 percent from 3, the Tar Heels shot 38.5 percent from distance as a team, which ranked 24th in the country. Defensively, North Carolina was elite at keeping opponents off the free throw line with a 25.4 FTA/FGA rate, while the Tar Heels had a block and steal rate of at least 11 percent.
Below is North Carolina's advanced stats profile, courtesy of kenpom.com.
Here's where North Carolina was ranked in the AP Top 25 poll
The 2009 NCAA tournament bracket
The 2009 NCAA tournament was the ninth, and second-to-last, NCAA tournament with a 65-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 68-team bracket that featured the First Four in 2011.
In 2009, North Carolina won its second national championship in five seasons as coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels had also won in 2005. That meant in the second half of the decade, three schools combined to win the five national championships — North Carolina in 2005 and 2009, Florida in 2006 and 2007, and Kansas in 2008.
One year after all four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four for the first time ever, the 2009 NCAA tournament was another tournament where the top seeds thrived. The 2009 Final Four featured No. 1 seeds North Carolina and UConn, No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 3 seed Villanova. Two of the four regions featured a Sweet 16 with the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, while another included the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 seed.
The 2009 NCAA tournament saw some other changes and firsts, like the "last 12 games" evaluation criteria being removed from the selection process. President Barack Obama became the first president to fill out his bracket on national TV and he correctly picked North Carolina to win the national championship. The Big East became the first conference to produce three No. 1 seeds, as well as the first to have five teams in the Sweet 16.
2009 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click here for printable bracket.
North Carolina's complete 2008-09 schedule breakdown
Nov. 15, 2008 – North Carolina 86, Penn 71
Playing without Tyler Hansbrough and senior Marcus Ginyard, North Carolina held off Penn in its season-opener behind 48 points in the first half as Tyler Zeller paced the Tar Heels with 18 points and freshman Ed Davis had 10 points and 14 rebounds. "They're a very, very good basketball team," Penn coach Glen Miller said, according to the AP. "For us to come in here and try to compete against them with or without Hansbrough, I think that's a tall order."
Nov. 18, 2008 – North Carolina 77, Kentucky 58
Already facing injuries, North Carolina's situation became more precarious as Tyler Zeller injured his wrist after being on the receiving end of a hard foul late in the game. But the Tar Heels were talented enough to give the Wildcats their first 0-2 start to a season since the 2000-01 season. North Carolina forced Kentucky into 28 turnovers, while Deon Thompson scored a game-high 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds before fouling out.
Nov. 21, 2008 – North Carolina 84, UC Santa Barbara 67
Tyler Hansbrough returned to the floor for his first game of the season after missing two games with a stress reaction in his shin, scoring 13 points as six different Tar Heels scored in double figures. "I'm not in the best shape, but it was good to help out my team," Hansbrough said, according to the AP. "I feel a little out of sync. I was just trying to come out and get in the groove."
Nov. 24, 2008 – North Carolina 115, Chaminade 70
Playing host Chaminade in the first round of the Maui Invitational, North Carolina broke the 100-point mark easily thanks to 67 points after halftime as senior Danny Green scored a career-high 26 points while Tyler Hansbrough, Tyler Zeller and Marcus Ginyard were once again sidelined. "I didn't know I had a career high until Coach told me at the end of the game," Green said, according to the AP. "I just ran the floor for easy baskets and there were some great passes from Ty [Lawson]." It was Chaminade's second-worst loss in the history of the Maui Invitational as the Silverswords dressed just seven players.
Nov. 25, 2008 – North Carolina 98, Oregon 69
Tyler Hansbrough played just his second game in North Carolina's first five games and he had 16 points in 19 minutes, including 12 free throws, to pace the Tar Heels against the Ducks. "It's good to get back out there," Hansbrough said, according to the AP. "As far as conditioning, I'm out of shape but that will come by playing. My ankle? I felt it a little, but overall I was able to play a little bit." North Carolina posted a plus-25 advantage on the boards as reserve Ed Davis had 13 rebounds, just four fewer than Oregon's starters combined.
Nov. 26, 2008 – North Carolina 102, Notre Dame 87
North Carolina won the Maui Invitational behind 34 points from Tyler Hansbrough on 13-of-19 shooting, even though Roy Williams said his star forward was playing at 75 percent. "He was really fired up," Williams said, according to the AP. "It's been tearing at him not to be able to play." Ty Lawson was named the tournament MVP after finishing with 22 points and 11 assists.
Nov. 30, 2008 – North Carolina 116, UNC Asheville 48
North Carolina scored 53 points in the first half, then 63 in the second as the Tar Heels blitzed UNC Asheville, whose leading scorers managed just eight points. North Carolina shot 57 percent from the field, including 14 3-pointers on 51 percent shooting, as all five starters scored at least 13 points, led by Ty Lawson's 22 points. "I think it's really tough for our team to play games like this because of the talent level," Deon Thompson said, according to the AP. "But we still have to find a way to do the little things we need to do to get better as a team."
Dec. 3, 2008 – North Carolina 98, Michigan State 63
Playing No. 13 Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, top-ranked North Carolina won by 35 in Detroit, where the 2009 Final Four was scheduled to be played. Tyler Hansbrough had 25 points and 11 rebounds, including a perfect 13-of-13 performance from the free throw line, while the Tar Heels' defense held the Spartans to just 34 percent shooting and 4-for-17 from deep. "You didn't see our real team tonight, but our real team might have lost by 20," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said, according to the AP. "They're definitely one of the best teams I've seen in my 25 years at Michigan State."
Dec. 13, 2008 – North Carolina 100, Oral Roberts 84
North Carolina scored in triple digits for the fourth time in nine games behind 59-percent shooting in the first half, which allowed the Tar Heels to coast to a victory even though the Golden Eagles scored 50 points after halftime. "We were not sharp at all," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "I've been pleased with what we've done, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. But not tonight."
Dec. 18, 2008 – North Carolina 91, Evansville 73
Tyler Hansbrough broke Phil Ford's scoring record (2,290 points) at North Carolina after Hansbrough scored 20 against Evansville. "I'm usually not nervous before games, and I was a little nervous before tonight just because I felt like there was a lot of pressure," Hansbrough said, according to the AP. "One thing for me, I didn't want us to strictly focus on trying to break a scoring record. We had a game and I was trying to do whatever I could to help the team."
Dec. 20, 2008 – North Carolina 85, Valparaiso 63
Playing Valparaiso inside Chicago's United Center, North Carolina struggled to pull away initially, leading just 27-25 before a 12-0 run gave the Tar Heels some breathing room. Tyler Hansbrough finished with 25 points, five rebounds and four steals. "It's the fifth year we have played the No. 1 team in the nation and this is probably the most dominant," Valparaiso coach Homer Drew said, according to the AP. "They're experienced, they got size inside. We doubled Hansbrough and it didn't seem to affect him at all."
Dec. 28, 2008 – North Carolina 97, Rutgers 75
North Carolina set a record with its 12th straight double-digit win as the Tar Heels made 51 percent of their shots and posted a plus-14 rebounding advantage. Their starters scored 82 of the team's 97 points, including 26 points from Tyler Hansbrough, 19 from Ty Lawson and 18 from Danny Green. "Every time I looked up, we were up 14, 16, 18, something like that," Roy Williams said, according to the AP.
Dec. 31, 2008 – North Carolina 84, Nevada 61
Tyler Hansbrough notched his seventh consecutive 20-point game as he scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting. "I was just waiting for the game to come to me," he said, according to the AP. "I wasn't rushing. I wasn't trying to force anything."
Jan. 4, 2009 – Boston College 85, North Carolina 78
North Carolina lost its first game of the season, in Chapel Hill, as Boston College built a lead that grew to 15 points after the Eagles took a six-point lead into halftime. Boston College's Tyrese Rice had 25 points, Rakim Sanders scored 22 and Reggie Jackson chipped in 17 as the Eagles shot 45 percent from the field, 75 percent from the free throw line and made nine 3-pointers. "We never sat in the locker room and said, 'Let's go straight undefeated,'" Tyler Hansbrough said, according to the AP. "That was more people outside the locker room talking about that. Now you can put that to rest and bring us back down to reality, and we can all focus on what we need to do better instead of all this hype."
Jan. 7, 2009 – North Carolina 108, College of Charleston 70
The Tar Heels bounced back from their first loss of the season as they broke 50 points in both halves, fueled by a 19-2 run that started in the first half and ended in the second half. North Carolina shot 58.6 percent from the field as all five starters scored in double figures as the bench chipped in 30 points. "Everybody was disappointed and we felt there were some things we wanted to do better as a team," Tyler Hansbrough said, according to the AP. "But also there was this feeling like we wanted to get some of that out of our system, some of that feeling of disappointment, by coming out and playing well tonight."
Jan. 11, 2009 – Wake Forest 92, North Carolina 89
In a top-five matchup, No. 3 North Carolina fell to No. 4 Wake Forest, who was fueled by Jeff Teague's career-high 34 points, while Tyler Hansbrough finished just 3-for-12 shooting, including 0-for-5 after halftime. "It seems like teams are playing me more physical and trying to push me outside," Hansbrough said, according to the AP. "But it's on me to get inside and get my position."
Jan. 15, 2009 – North Carolina 83, Virginia 61
North Carolina scored 50 points in the first half, then held Virginia to 25 after halftime, as the Tar Heels prevented a three-game slide in conference play. "It feels real good," said Tyler Hansbrough, who scored 28 points, according to the AP. "It was kind of frustrating. We've all been trying to get everything straight within the team and I think it was just us wanting to play like we know how to play and doing some things defensively and coming together."
Jan. 17, 2009 – North Carolina 82, Miami (FL) 65
North Carolina entered halftime on a 13-0 run to take a four-point lead into halftime, then the Tar Heels scored 46 points in the second half to pull away. Wayne Ellington scored 23 points on seven 3-pointers. "[Ellington] was opening up the lead for us really and it was kind of making them lose their confidence defensively," Danny Green said, according to the AP.
Jan. 21, 2009 – North Carolina 94, Clemson 70
North Carolina improved to 54-0 all-time against Clemson in Chapel Hill behind Wayne Ellington's 25 points and Tyler Hansbrough's 20 points. The Tar Heels had a 24-4 run that spanned halftime to pull away from the Tigers. "I've been working all season long," Ellington said, according to the AP. "I just continued to have faith in getting shots up and not letting missing shots do anything to my confidence. I think it's worked for me."
Jan. 28, 2009 – North Carolina 80, Florida State 77
North Carolina took an 11-point lead into halftime, then saw it get erased before Ty Lawson's game-winning 3-pointer gave the Tar Heels a win in Tallahassee. "I just ran with it," Lawson said, according to the AP. "There wasn't enough time to get a pass off."
Jan. 31, 2009 – North Carolina 93, NC State 76
North Carolina shot 56 percent in the first half as the Tar Heels mounted a 12-point lead heading into halftime as Tyler Hansbrough scored 31 points and Ty Lawson added 16. "They are a rougher crowd," Hansbrough said, according to the AP. "They're a little tougher than most places."
Feb. 3, 2009 – North Carolina 108, Maryland 91
North Carolina scored 60 points in the first half and finished with 108 as the Tar Heels made a season-high 16 3-pointers as Wayne Ellington had 34, including seven 3-pointers, Tyler Hansbrough scored 24 and Ty Lawson added 21. "We just came out and were hitting shots — not just myself, but Danny [Green] was hitting shots, Tywan was hitting shots from the perimeter," Ellington said. "We just kept it rolling."
Feb. 7, 2009 – North Carolina 76, Virginia 61
North Carolina struggled initially against Virginia's zone defense but a 29-11 stretch in favor of the Tar Heels allowed them to pull ahead as they shot 50 percent in the second half. "It's an experience that we needed to have," Wayne Ellington said, according to the AP. "All games aren't won the pretty way where we're making shots and going up and down the floor. It was a grind-it-out type of game."
Feb. 11, 2009 – North Carolina 101, Duke 87
North Carolina won its fourth game in a row in Cameron Indoor Stadium as Ty Lawson scored a season-high 25 points, including 21 after halftime. The Tar Heels were the first team in nine years to break the 100-point mark against the Blue Devils. "I told our guys, 'The streak is going to stop at some time,'" Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "'Let's just put it off for another year.'"
Feb. 15, 2009 – North Carolina 69, Miami (FL) 65
For the second game in a row, North Carolina point guard Ty Lawson had another big second half as he scored 17 of his 21 points after halftime, including a victory-clinching three in the final 11 seconds. "We didn't know how much he was going to go today," Wayne Ellington said, according to the AP ."He came in and made some big-time shots."
Feb. 18, 2009 – North Carolina 89, NC State 80
The Tar Heels broke open a game that they led 39-36 at halftime by shooting 55 percent after halftime, while the Wolfpack shot 64 percent in the second half and 54 percent for the game. "That's one of the first things [Roy Williams] said to us, that they shot 64 percent," Wayne Ellington said, according to the AP. "They shot way too high a percentage on us. We outscored them. But when we're getting into games where teams are just as gifted offensively and can score right with us, we're not going to win those games."
Feb. 21, 2009 – Maryland 88, North Carolina 85 (OT)
North Carolina's 10-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Maryland, which was led by Grevis Vasquez's 35 points as part of the Terrapins' first triple-double since 1987. The Tar Heels led by 16 at one point, but Vasquez, who scored his team's first 16 points and later a critical 3-pointer and free throws, helped his team pull off a huge upset. Ty Lawson lost the ball in the final seconds of overtime after Vasquez's free throws. "We were flat out there," Wayne Ellington said, according to the AP. "We were being selfish and weren't playing as a team."
Feb. 28, 2009 – North Carolina 104, Georgia Tech 74
Tyler Hansbrough set the career free throw record as he scored 28 points with 10 rebounds and a perfect 8-for-8 free throw shooting performance. "I wish we could have denied him the ball a little bit more," Georgia Tech coach Paul Hewitt said, according to the AP.
March 4, 2009 – North Carolina 86, Virginia Tech 78
Virginia Tech pulled within one point of North Carolina but the Tar Heels finished the game on a 10-0 run to win on the road. "It was big for us, showed some toughness," Tyler Hansbrough said, according to the AP. "Tonight we stayed within the team and got the shots that we wanted."
March 8, 2009 – North Carolina 79, Duke 71
North Carolina won its sixth game in seven tries against Duke as the Tar Heels finished the regular season with an eight-point win over their rivals. Ty Lawson was within shouting distance of a triple-double with 13 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Tyler Hansbrough had 17 points and eight boards. "It's a hard game to play," Hansbrough said of senior day, according to the AP. "You're thinking about everything. You're thinking about your after-game speech. You're thinking, 'Oh man, this is my last game in the Dean Dome,' and you start to think your college career is coming to an end. Then you're still trying to focus on the game and get the win."
March 13, 2009 (ACC tournament) – North Carolina 79, Virginia Tech 76
No. 1 North Carolina survived a scare against Virginia Tech in the Tar Heels' first game of the ACC tournament. Tyler Hansbrough made a key defensive stop as Virginia Tech's A.D. Vassallo missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer, while Hansbrough scored 28 points, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute. ACC Player of the Year Ty Lawson missed the game with a toe injury.
March 14, 2009 (ACC tournament) – Florida State 73, North Carolina 70
Once again playing without point guard Ty Lawson, top-ranked North Carolina fell to No. 22 Florida State behind Toney Douglas' 27 points and the go-ahead free throws in the semifinals of the ACC tournament. It was the first time the Seminoles had ever made the ACC tournament championship game. "We understand. We lose now, it's over," Tyler Hansbrough said of the NCAA tournament, according to the AP.
March 19, 2009 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 101, No. 16 seed Radford 58
North Carolina scored 53 points in the first half, while Radford scored just 58 for the game as the Tar Heels led wire-to-wire. Despite point guard Ty Lawson not playing for the third game in a row, Wayne Ellington carried the scoring load with 25 points, while Tyler Hansbrough added 22. North Carolina improved to 26-1 in NCAA tournament games played in its home state. "We played the first half really, really well," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "The pace of the game, and the number of big guys that we could run in there perhaps tired them out a little bit."
March 21, 2009 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 84, No. 8 seed LSU 70
Ty Lawson returned to the floor for the Tar Heels and he scored 21 of his 23 points after halftime. North Carolina broke open a tie game by scoring 11 in a row. "It took me a minute to feel [the pain] out, because on defense it was hard to slide and things like that," Ty Lawson said, according to the AP. "I had to figure where I could get my points at, and where I could drive and where it would feel good on my foot. It's a little sore — it's swelling up as we speak right now."
March 27, 2009 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 98, No. 4 seed Gonzaga 77
North Carolina finished just two points shy of the 100-point mark after scoring 53 points in the first half. Ty Lawson scored 17 before halftime, while Tyler Hansbrough had a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double. "If they play like that, they're going to win the national championship," Gonzaga's Josh Heytvelt said, according to the AP. "They'd hit every shot, it seemed like. You can't do anything on teams like that."
March 29, 2009 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 72, No. 2 seed Oklahoma 60
Playing Blake Griffin's Oklahoma team in the Elite Eight, North Carolina used a nine-point halftime advantage to make the Final Four for the second year in a row. "This is what we work for," Wayne Ellington said, according to the AP. "We put so much work in and sweat in the offseason to get not to this point, but past this point. It means a lot to be able to get to this point and have an opportunity to win the whole thing."
April 4, 2009 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 83, No. 3 seed Villanova 69
North Carolina had a much better performance in the Final Four than it did the year before against Kansas, as this time the Tar Heels held a 40-23 lead at one point in the first half as Wayne Ellington made five of his first six attempts. North Carolina's starters scored 78 of the team's 83 points, including an impressive stat line from Ty Lawson with 22 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals. "They played a great game and are playing extremely well," Villanova coach Jay Wright said, according to the AP. "They've got all the pieces, and we have great respect for them. We've been getting better every game, and we did not get better tonight."
April 6, 2009 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed North Carolina 89, No. 2 seed Michigan State 72
North Carolina beat Michigan State by 35 points in Detroit in December and the Tar Heels didn't have any issues with the Spartans the second time around as they led 55-34 at halftime — a record halftime margin — and won by 17. "I felt like it was fitting for us to do what this group just accomplished," Roy Williams said, according to the AP. Ty Lawson had 21 points, eight steals, six assists and four rebounds, while Wayne Ellington scored 19 and Tyler Hansbrough added 18.
Watch a full replay of the game below.
Individual player awards, honors
Tyler Hansbrough
- 2009 consensus First Team All-American
- 2009 First Team All-ACC
Ty Lawson
- 2009 consensus Second Team All-American
- 2009 Bob Cousy Award winner
- 2009 ACC Player of the Year
- 2009 First Team All-ACC
Wayne Ellington
- 2009 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
Danny Green
- 2009 Third Team All-ACC
- 2009 ACC All-Defensive Team
Ed Davis
- 2009 ACC All-Freshman Team
North Carolina players drafted into the NBA
2009 NBA Draft
- No. 13 – Tyler Hansbrough, Indiana Pacers
- No. 18 – Ty Lawson, Minnesota Timberwolves
- No. 28 – Wayne Ellington, Minnesota Timberwolves
- No. 46 – Danny Green, Cleveland Cavaliers
2010 NBA Draft
- No. 13 – Ed Davis, Toronto Raptors
2012 NBA Draft
- No. 17 – Tyler Zeller, Dallas Mavericks
North Carolina's 2016-17 Quick Facts
One season after losing the 2016 national championship to one of the most iconic shots in March Madness history – Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating three for Villanova – North Carolina returned to the national championship game and finished the job. The Tar Heels finished atop the ACC standings by two games, went undefeated at home and then won NCAA tournament games by one, two, six and seven points as their veteran-laden core brought North Carolina its sixth national championship.
Below you'll find everything you need to know about the 2017 Tar Heels and their journey to becoming national champions.
Coach: Roy Williams
Conference: ACC
Record: 33-7 (14-4)
Conference Finish: 1st
Conference Tournament Finish: Lost in semifinals
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: South Region
Here's North Carolina's roster turnover before the 2016-17 season
North Carolina went 33-7 in the 2015-16 season (the same record as in 2016-17) as the Tar Heels finished atop the ACC standings and won the ACC tournament, earning a No. 1 seed and making the national championship game, where they lost to Villanova.
The Tar Heels lost three seniors to graduation after the 2015-16 season, including its leading scorer Brice Johnson (pictured above):
- Brice Johnson, 6-9, forward: 17.0 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 1.5 apg
- Marcus Paige, 6-1, guard: 12.6 ppg, 3.8 apg, 2.5 rpg
- Joel James, 6-10, forward: 2.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg
North Carolina added three freshman to its roster for the 2016-17 season:
- Tony Bradley, 6-10, forward
- Brandon Robinson, 6-5, guard
- Seventh Woods, 6-2, guard
Here's North Carolina's 2016-17 roster
|Player
|position
|class
|height
|weight
|hometown
|Justin Jackson
|Forward
|Jr.
|6-8
|193
|Tomball, Tex.
|Joel Berry
|Guard
|Jr.
|6-0
|195
|Apopka, Fla.
|Kennedy Meeks
|Forward
|Sr.
|6-9
|290
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Isaiah Hicks
|Forward
|Sr.
|6-8
|230
|Oxford, N.C.
|Tony Bradley
|Forward
|Fr.
|6-10
|240
|Bartow, Fla.
|Luke Maye
|Forward
|So.
|6-8
|240
|Huntersville, N.C.
|Nate Britt
|Guard
|Sr.
|6-1
|170
|Upper Marlboro, Md.
|Kenny Williams
|Guard
|So.
|6-4
|185
|Midlothian, Va.
|Theo Pinson
|Forward
|Jr.
|6-6
|195
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Brandon Robinson
|Guard
|Fr.
|6-5
|173
|Douglasville, Ga.
|Seventh Woods
|Guard
|Fr.
|6-2
|189
|Columbia, S.C.
|Stilman White
|Guard
|Sr.
|6-0
|170
|Wilmington, N.C.
|Shea Rush
|Forward
|Fr.
|6-5
|210
|Fairway, Kan.
|Kanler Coker
|Gaurd
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Gainesville, Ga.
|Aaron Rohlman
|Forward
|Jr.
|6-6
|210
|Gastonia, N.C.
Here are North Carolina's player stats from the 2016-17 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P%
|3P%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Justin Jackson
|40
|39
|32.0
|6.6
|14.9
|.443
|.510
|.370
|.748
|18.3
|4.7
|2.8
|0.8
|0.2
|Joel Berry
|38
|37
|30.4
|4.8
|11.2
|.426
|.477
|.383
|.774
|14.7
|3.1
|3.6
|1.4
|0.1
|Kennedy Meeks
|40
|40
|24.3
|5.2
|9.3
|.555
|.555
|–––
|.622
|12.5
|9.5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.2
|Isaiah Hicks
|39
|39
|23.3
|4.5
|7.7
|.576
|.576
|–––
|.779
|11.8
|5.5
|1.4
|0.4
|0.7
|Tony Bradley
|38
|0
|14.6
|2.7
|4.7
|.573
|.573
|–––
|.619
|7.1
|5.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.6
|Kenny Williams
|26
|22
|23.7
|2.2
|5.3
|.417
|.525
|.338
|.633
|6.2
|3.3
|2.2
|0.9
|0.3
|Theo Pinson
|21
|13
|23.8
|2.0
|5.4
|.381
|.453
|.237
|.702
|6.1
|4.6
|3.7
|0.9
|0.2
|Luke Maye
|35
|1
|14.1
|2.2
|4.7
|.479
|.504
|.400
|.579
|5.5
|3.9
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|Nate Britt
|40
|7
|19.0
|1.6
|4.5
|.354
|.369
|.333
|.730
|4.5
|1.8
|2.4
|1.0
|0.1
|Brandon Robinson
|36
|0
|7.8
|0.6
|1.8
|.344
|.441
|.233
|.655
|1.9
|1.2
|0.8
|0.3
|0.1
|Seventh Woods
|40
|0
|7.7
|0.4
|1.5
|.283
|.306
|.182
|.610
|1.5
|1.4
|1.2
|0.5
|0.1
|Stilman White
|27
|1
|3.6
|0.4
|0.7
|.500
|.500
|.500
|.889
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|Shea Rush
|20
|0
|1.7
|0.2
|0.7
|.286
|.273
|.333
|.500
|0.7
|0.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Kanler Coker
|21
|1
|1.4
|0.1
|0.2
|.500
|.500
|–––
|1.000
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Aaron Rohlman
|20
|0
|1.7
|0.0
|0.1
|.000
|.000
|–––
|–––
|0.0
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
North Carolina's advanced stats, style of play
North Carolina finished the 2017 season ranked No. 9 on kenpom.com in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 11 in adjusted defensive efficiency – a combination that made them the No. 3 team nationally on the advanced stats website. On average, the Tar Heels scored 120.7 points every 100 possessions, while holding their opponents to an average of 92.5 points, which means they outscored their opponents by an average of roughly 28 points for every 100 possessions.
The Tar Heels, as they have for the last 20 years, played at one of the fastest tempos in the country. They ranked 40th nationally in tempo, including 25th on offense. While North Carolina was just an above-average shooting team (51.0 percent on twos, 35.5 percent on threes, 70.2 percent at the line), the Tar Heels led the country in offensive rebounding percentage as they grabbed 41.3 percent of their missed shots. They were strong on the defensive glass, too, scooping up 75 percent of their opponents' misses.
North Carolina wasn't reliant on the 3-point shot as just over 30 percent of their attempts on the season were from behind the arc, which ranked 306th nationally. Their opponents took nine percent more threes than they did, as teams playing North Carolina had a 3-point attempt rate of 39.3 percent, which means that almost four out of every 10 shots was from deep. An experienced, big-bodied front line featuring Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks and Justin Jackson held opponents to 46.3 percent shooting inside the arc.
Below is North Carolina's advanced statistical profile, courtesy of kenpom.com.
Here's where North Carolina was ranked in the AP Top 25 poll
Here's the 2017 NCAA tournament bracket
The 2017 NCAA tournament concluded with North Carolina defeating Gonzaga for the national title in Glendale, Arizona.
The Tar Heels won their sixth national championship and third under coach Roy Williams. The Tar Heels cut down the nets one year after being walked off by Villanova on a buzzer-beater. Since seeding was introduced in 1979, the Tar Heels have won all of their championships as a No. 1 seed.
North Carolina made its 20th appearance at the Final Four, joined by first-timers in No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 7 seed South Carolina. Oregon, a 3-seed, returned to the Final Four for the first time since the inaugural NCAA tournament in 1939.
South Carolina was one of four teams seeded seventh or lower to reach the Sweet 16 (No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 11 Xavier).
2017 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click here for interactive bracket
Click here for printable bracket
North Carolina's complete 2016-17 schedule breakdown
Nov. 11, 2016: North Carolina 95, Tulane 75
Led by Justin Jackson's career-high 27 points, North Carolina had four double-figure scorers in its first game since losing in heartbreaking fashion to Villanova in the 2016 national championship. The Tar Heels shot 49 percent from the field and 45 percent from deep as players adjusted to new roles – Jackson as the team's burgeoning No. 1 scoring option, Isaiah Hicks as a full-time starter and freshman forward Tony Bradley as a key reserve.
Nov. 13, 2016: North Carolina 97, Chattanooga 57
One game after Chattanooga had upset Tennessee by 13 points in Knoxville, the Tar Heels beat the Mocs by 40. North Carolina had a momentous 21-5 run in the first half, then scored the first nine points after halftime.
Nov. 15, 2016: North Carolina 93, Long Beach State 67
The Tar Heels stormed out of the gate to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. They shot 59 percent in the first half and led by 23 at halftime, never letting the 49ers get closer than 16 points in the second half.
Nov. 18, 2016: North Carolina 83, Hawaii 68
North Carolina scored more points in each 10-minute stretch than the last, scoring 17 points in the opening 10 minutes of the game, then 18, 23 and 25 in each of the next 10-minute stretches. Five North Carolina players scored between 10 and 16 points, led by Isaiah Hicks' 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Nov. 21, 2016: North Carolina 104, Chaminade 61
North Carolina's frontcourt flexed its muscles as the Tar Heels outscored the Silverswords 46-8 in the lane and held a 52-23 rebounding advantage. Kennedy Meeks had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double and Isaiah Hicks scored 22.
Nov. 22, 2016: North Carolina 107, Oklahoma State 75
North Carolina needed less than five minutes to take a double-digit lead and the Tar Heels rolled to a 32-point win in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational behind Joel Berry's 24 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Justin Jackson 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Nate Britt and Tony Bradley both contributed double-figure point totals off the bench. Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood called North Carolina the best team in the country.
Nov. 23, 2016: North Carolina 71, Wisconsin 56
North Carolina won the Maui Invitational, just as the Tar Heels had in 2004 and 2008 during national championship-winning seasons. They stifled Wisconsin's leading scorer Bronson Koenig to 1-of-13 shooting, while once again asserting their interior dominance. North Carolina scored 20 more points in the paint than Wisconsin. Joel Berry led all scorers with 22 points while Kennedy Meeks had a double-double with 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
Nov. 30, 2016: Indiana 76, North Carolina 67
In its first game after winning the Maui Invitational, North Carolina faced a stiff road test at Indiana, which took a 12-point lead into halftime. Justin Jackson scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and brought down a team-high eight rebounds, but North Carolina shot just 28 percent from three and 59 percent from the free throw line.
Dec. 4, 2016: North Carolina 95, Radford 50
The Tar Heels got right at home after their first loss of the season. They led 51-27 at halftime thanks to Kenny Williams scoring 14 points in the first five minutes en route to a career-high 19 points. "I've been waiting a year-and-a-half for a game like that," Williams said. "I don't want to say I knew it was coming, but with the confidence I have right now, I kind of expected it." Joel Berry II went down with a sprained ankle injury early in the second half but North Carolina coach Roy Williams told reporters after the game that he was encouraged about Berry's prospects of returning to the floor soon.
Dec. 7, 2016: North Carolina 83, Davidson 74
Thanks to a career-high seven 3-pointers, Justin Jackson tied his career-high in scoring with 27 points, which the Tar Heels needed without the injured Berry. Luke Maye set a new career-high with 10 points, all of which came in the first half.
Dec. 11, 2016: North Carolina 73, Tennessee 71
The Tar Heels overcame a 15-point deficit thanks to Justin Jackson's go-ahead basket and a tip-in from Kenny Williams, while Tony Bradley blocked Tennessee's game-tying shot attempt. Once again without Joel Berry II, Jackson had a rough scoring game with just seven points on 3-of-15 shooting, while Kenny Williams led the team with 12 points.
Dec. 17, 2016: Kentucky 103, North Carolina 100
In a December thriller in the CBS Sports Classic (and an incredibly high-scoring game for one that ended in regulation), Kentucky beat North Carolina in Las Vegas behind Malik Monk's 47 points on 18-of-28 shooting. North Carolina led twice in the final minute and a half, but Monk hit a three – one of his eight in the game – to give the Wildcats the lead for good. Justin Jackson scored 34 points, while Joel Berry added 23 in his return to the court.
Dec. 21, 2016: North Carolina 85, Northern Iowa 42
North Carolina doubled up Northern Iowa, one year after the Panthers beat the Tar Heels. After going into halftime with a seven-point lead, North Carolina turned on the jets after halftime, outscoring Northern Iowa 52-16 in the second half, making 62 percent of its shots in the half. Eight Tar Heels made multiple baskets, led by Kennedy Meeks' 18 points.
Dec. 31, 2016: Georgia Tech 75, North Carolina 63
The Tar Heels never led by more than five points and trailed for the final 12 minutes as a road trip to Georgia Tech proved to be too much on New Year's Eve. North Carolina shot just 33 percent from the field and 19 percent from deep as Joel Berry II went 3-for-13, Kenny Williams was 1-for-7 and Brandon Robinson was 0-for-5.
Jan. 3, 2017: North Carolina 89, Clemson 86 (OT)
North Carolina needed overtime to escape Clemson, who had won its last nine games, in a tight road contest. After a poor shooting performance at Georgia Tech, Joel Berry II exploded for a career-high 31 points, including seven 3-pointers. "I was very disappointed with my shooting the other night," Berry said. "I just went back and put up a lot of shots. I know my teams depends on me and I want to be a big-time player to help us win."
Jan. 8, 2017: North Carolina 107, N.C. State 56
The Tar Heels almost scored as many points in the first half (53) as N.C. State scored in the game (56), meaning North Carolina needed just four points after halftime to win. Instead they scored 51. N.C. State committed 26 turnovers while shooting 36 percent from the field, 30 percent from three and 27 percent from the free throw line. Somewhat surprisingly, Justin Jackson was North Carolina's only 20-point scorer despite scoring 107 as a team as he finished with 21.
Jan. 11, 2017: North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 87
Both teams shot at least 40 percent from three and had 11 turnovers apiece in a high-scoring affair in Winston-Salem, after North Carolina blew second-half leads of 19 and nine points. "After what happened Saturday (against N.C. State), it's good to have another game where you win," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. "I don't give a darn how you do it at the end. But I'd like for us to play a heck of a lot better." The Tar Heels allowed 53 points in the second half.
Jan. 14, 2017: North Carolina 96, Florida State 83
Another game, another ACC foe who could score with North Carolina – kind of. The Tar Heels dropped 50 points in the first half, taking a nine-point lead into halftime, as Roy Williams tinkered with smaller lineups. Theo Pinson, 6-6, played center for a stretch, causing Williams to say after the game that it was probably the first time he played a lineup without a true center. Joel Berry II scored 26 points, while Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks each had 22.
Jan. 16, 2017: North Carolina 85, Syracuse 68
Roy Williams notched his 800th career win as North Carolina made shots (51.5 percent shooting from the field) and took care of the ball (nine turnovers) against Syracuse's 2-3 zone. "It's a special moment," Williams said, "but you know what I really love? (Win) number 17, for this team." Isaiah Hicks had another 20-point game, leading North Carolina.
Jan. 21, 2017: North Carolina 90, Boston College 82
One-time North Carolina football commit Ky Bowman scored 33 points for Boston College, keeping the Eagles in the game in Chestnut Hill. "For a while it was the Ky Bowman show," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. "He was unbelievable." With Boston College trailing by 10, he scored 10 points in a row in the first half to tie the game and keep the Eagles within breathing distance most of the way. Justin Jackson scored 22 points with four rebounds while Kennedy Meeks had 20 and nine.
Jan. 26, 2017: North Carolina 91, Virginia Tech 72
North Carolina lit it up from the field, making 49 percent of its shots and 46 percent of its threes, while committing just seven turnovers and out-rebounuding Virginia Tech 43-22. The Tar Heels held an 11-point lead at halftime and later scored 10 consecutive points in the second half to pull away.
Jan. 28, 2017: Miami (FL) 77, North Carolina 62
North Carolina, a team that frequently scored 50-plus points in a half, was held to 22 points in the first half as the Tar Heels trailed by 17 points at halftime. They ultimately lost by 15 as Miami (FL) freshman Bruce Brown went off for 30 points. "It was a big-time kicking of our rear ends," Roy Williams said. "They were more aggressive in everything they did." Starting guards Joel Berry II and Kenny Williams were a combined 1-for-16 from the field.
Jan. 31, 2017: North Carolina 80, Pittsburgh 78
North Carolina never trailed against Pittsburgh but Pittsburgh was also in fast pursuit. The Tar Heels got big games from Justin Jackson (20 points), Joel Berry II (19 points) and Isaiah Hicks (18 points), and they needed all of it. "Some games, you've got to be tough at the end," Isaiah Hicks said. "That's why (Roy Williams) said in the huddle, 'I like this, because it shows toughness, and you've got to be tough to finish games."
Feb. 5, 2017: North Carolina 83, Notre Dame 76
In a game that was relocated to Greensboro due to a water shortage, in an arena that hosted a country concert the night before, North Carolina saw a 15-point lead get trimmed to two, before the Tar Heels held on for the win. All five starters, plus freshman reserve Tony Bradley, scored between 11 and 16 points.
Feb. 9, 2017: Duke 86, North Carolina 78
Duke handed North Carolina just its second loss of the calendar year as the Blue Devils played the elite-rebounding Tar Heels to a draw on the boards, limiting North Carolina to just seven offensive rebounds. "I didn't like our rebounding," Roy Williams said. "I didn't like the lack of scoring from inside." Grayson Allen scored 25 points and Luke Kennard added 20 for Duke, while North Carolina shot just 33 percent from three and 55 percent from the line.
Feb. 15, 2017: North Carolina 97, N.C. State 73
After losing to one rival, North Carolina made sure it didn't lose to a second, once again running N.C. State off the floor. The Tar Heels made 56 percent of their shots and posted a plusu-16 rebounding advantage, while Joel Berry II scored a team-high 18 points. "If we want to be the top team at the end of the season, it's all on us," Berry said. "I think everyone on this team realizes that and that's why we had such great practices coming into this game."
Feb. 18, 2017: North Carolina 65, Virginia 41
While North Carolina's 2017 team was known for its high-scoring offensive outbursts, the Tar Heels could play some mean defense, too. Virginia's 41 points were the lowest for a North Carolina opponent under Roy Williams. The Cavaliers were ice-cold from deep, missing their first 17 3-point tries and finished 2-for-20. North Carolina was plus-18 on the boards as Justin Jackson led all scorers with 20 points.
Feb. 22, 2017: North Carolina 74, Louisville 63
North Carolina was in a dogfight against Louisville, leading 33-30 at halftime, but the Tar Heels turned up the heat in the second half to pull away for a double-digit victory. Four North Carolina starters scored in double figures, led by Justin Jackson's 21 points. "I feel good yes, that we're on the top," Roy Williams said. "I'd rather be on the top than third or seventh or 15th, but there's still a lot of work to do."
Feb. 25, 2017: North Carolina 85, Pittsburgh 67
North Carolina made 10 threes at a 40 percent clip, while holding the Tar Heels to 39 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent from deep. "Coach always says there's never been a national championship team that hasn't been able to play defense," Justin Jackson said. North Carolina finished the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 40-28 lead at halftime, then the Tar Heels scored 45 points in the second half.
Feb. 27, 2017: Virginia 53, North Carolina 43
After North Carolina held Virginia to 41 points in their first meeting during the 2016-17 season, the Cavaliers held the Tar Heels to 43 in the second meeting. Justin Jackson was the only Tar Heel who scored more than eight points and North Carolina was just 4-for-16 from deep. "Tonight I don't think it was as much what we did wrong as much as how good their defense was," Roy Williams said.
March 4, 2017: North Carolina 90, Duke 83
After losing to Duke by eight the first time, North Carolina beat the Blue Devils by seven thanks to 50-percent shooting and 19 assists. "I think our guys did a great job of just focusing in on the game today and not worrying about (how) if we lose, we're still the ACC champs," Joel Berry II said. "This gives us a little confidence going into the ACC tournament, just like last year."
March 9, 2017 (ACC tournament): North Carolina 78, Miami (FL) 53
North Carolina lost by 15 points to Miami (FL) on the road the first time but the Tar Heels won by 25 the second time around. "I would look at Carolina and think they're a real threat to win the national championship," Miami (FL) coach Jim Larranaga said.
March 10, 2017 (ACC tournament): Duke 93, North Carolina 83
Duke shot lights-out from the field, making half of its shots, 58 percent of its threes and 89 percent of its free throws as Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 24 points and Luke Kennard added 20. Despite out-rebounding Duke by 11, including 22 offensive rebounds, and registering 23 assist, North Carolina lost by 10.
"I think the most-disciplined, the best-coached team, the most-focused team is the one that won the game tonight," Roy Williams said. "I didn't do as good a job as Mike (Krzyzewski) did."
March 17, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 103, No. 16 seed Texas Southern 64
North Carolina broke the 50-point mark in both halves, proving to be in peak form after losing in the ACC tournament semifinals by double digits. The Tar Heels held SWAC Player of the Year Zach Lofton to nine points on 2-for-11 shooting, while North Carolina's offense produced six double-figure scorers, including three off the bench.
Justin Jackson scored a team-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers.
March 19, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 72, No. 8 seed Arkansas 65
North Carolina's championship hopes could've ended in the first weekend after the Tar Heels blew a 17-point, first-half lead and they trailed 65-60 in the waning minutes. Arkansas didn't score again. Isaiah Hicks gave his team the lead for good with a pair of free throws, then Kennedy Meeks had a big tip-in to put North Carolina up three.
"I don't mind saying I feel a little lucky," Roy Williams said. "Every now and then, I knock in a long putt, too."
March 24, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 92, No. 4 seed Butler 80
Another game, another 50-point half for the Tar Heels as North Carolina led 52-36 at the break, which allowed the No. 1 seed to easily weather a small Butler rally in the second half. Luke Maye had a breakout game, posting his first career double-double with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and 12 rebounds off the bench. "The reason Luke is going to be successful is what he's got in his brain and in his heart," Roy Williams said of Luke Maye.
March 26, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 75, No. 2 seed Kentucky 73
One game after putting up the best stat line of his college career, Luke Maye was the hero for the Tar Heels, making the game-winning jumper with 0.3 seconds left after Kentucky had defeated North Carolina 103-100 earlier in the season. He finished with 17 points off the bench – the second-highest total on the team behind Justin Jackson's 19.
"I just kind of stepped back, and he gave me the ball and I just shot it, and luckily it went in," Maye said.
Watch the full replay of the game below.
April 1, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 77, No. 3 seed Oregon 76
This was North Carolina's smallest margin of victory of its entire 2017 NCAA tournament run as Kennedy Meeks grabbed a crucial rebound after the Tar Heels had missed their fourth consecutive free throw. Meeks came up huge all game long, scoring a career-high 25 points with 14 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end.
"If it wasn't for Kennedy Meeks, we wouldn't have been in the basketball game," Roy Williams said.
Watch extended highlights from the game below.
April 3, 2017 (NCAA tournament): No. 1 seed North Carolina 71, No. 1 seed Gonzaga 65
A year after losing to Villanova in heart-breaking fashion on Kris Jenkins' game-winning 3-pointer, North Carolina completed the job it came brutally close to finishing the year before – winning the national championship. Playing against fellow No. 1 seed Gonzaga, the Tar Heels trailed by three at halftime but outscored the Bulldogs by nine after the break, taking the lead for good on Justin Jackson's 3-pointer in the final two minutes.
"Just unreal that we get a second chance at this," Theo Pinson said. "Not a lot of people can say they can do that. I told (Joel Berry II), 'We're about to take this thing. I'm about to give everything I got.' I knew he would, too, we just didn't want to come up short again."
The typically high-powered Tar Heels didn't have their best offensive performance against Gonzaga's defense, shooting just 35 percent from the field, 4-for-27 from deep and 57 percent from the line, but leading scorers Berry (22 points) and Justin Jackson (16 points) did enough to pace the Tar Heels to the program's sixth national championship.
Watch the full replay of the game below.
Individual player awards, honors
Justin Jackson
- 2017 consensus First Team All-American
- 2017 ACC Player of the Year
- 2017 First Team All-ACC
Joel Berry II
- 2017 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 2017 Second Team All-ACC
Kennedy Meeks
- 2017 All-ACC Honorable Mention
North Carolina players drafted into the NBA
2017 NBA Draft
- No. 15 – Justin Jackson, Portland Trail Blazers (traded to Sacramento Kings)
- No. 28 – Tony Bradley, Los Angeles Lakers (traded to Utah Jazz)