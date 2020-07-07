UCLA men's college basketball championships: Complete history

UCLA has won an NCAA-best 11 Division I men's college basketball championships:

1995 (defeated Arkansas, 89-78)

1975 (defeated Kentucky, 92-85)

1973 (defeated Memphis State, 87-66)

1972 (defeated Florida State, 81-76)

1971 (defeated Villanova, 68-62)

1970 (defeated Jacksonville, 80-69)

1969 (defeated Purdue, 92-72)

1968 (defeated North Carolina, 78-55)

1967 (defeated Dayton, 79-64)

1965 (defeated Michigan, 91-80)

1964 (defeated Duke, 98-83)

The following is a season-by-season look at each of these championships, including stats, rosters, full-game replays and a game-by-game recap of each season.

We begin with the 1963-64 season, in the 26th year of the NCAA tournament and the 16th year of coach John Wooden's tenure at UCLA.

Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's first national championship team.

Coach: John Wooden

Conference: Athletic Association of Western Universities (AAWU)

Record: 30-0 (15-0)

Conference Finish: 1st