UCLA men's college basketball championships: Complete history
UCLA's college basketball championships
UCLA has won an NCAA-best 11 Division I men's college basketball championships:
- 1995 (defeated Arkansas, 89-78)
- 1975 (defeated Kentucky, 92-85)
- 1973 (defeated Memphis State, 87-66)
- 1972 (defeated Florida State, 81-76)
- 1971 (defeated Villanova, 68-62)
- 1970 (defeated Jacksonville, 80-69)
- 1969 (defeated Purdue, 92-72)
- 1968 (defeated North Carolina, 78-55)
- 1967 (defeated Dayton, 79-64)
- 1965 (defeated Michigan, 91-80)
- 1964 (defeated Duke, 98-83)
The following is a season-by-season look at each of these championships, including stats, rosters, full-game replays and a game-by-game recap of each season.
We begin with the 1963-64 season, in the 26th year of the NCAA tournament and the 16th year of coach John Wooden's tenure at UCLA.
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's first national championship team.
Coach: John Wooden
Conference: Athletic Association of Western Universities (AAWU)
Record: 30-0 (15-0)
Conference Finish: 1st
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1963-64 season
UCLA went 20-9 (7-5 AAWU) in the 1962-63 season, won the conference and the third-place game in the NCAA tournament against San Francisco.
After the season, UCLA lost the following players:
- Freddie Goss, 6-1, guard: 7.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg
- Dave Waxman, 6-6, forward: 5.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg
- Jim Milhorn, 5-9, guard: 3.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg
- Larry Gower: 5-10, guard: 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg
In the fall of 1963, UCLA added the following players to its varsity roster:
- Kenny Washington, 6-3, forward
- Doug McIntosh, 6-7, center
- Chuck Darrow, 5-11, guard
- Vaughn Hoffman, 6-7, center
- Steve Brucker, 6-4, forward
- Kent Graham, 6-3, forward
UCLA's roster from the 1963-64 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Gail Goodrich
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Walt Hazzard
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-2
|Jack Hirsch
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-3
|Keith Erickson
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Fred Slaughter
|Sr.
|Center
|6-5
|Kenny Washington
|So.
|Forward
|6-3
|Doug McIntosh
|So.
|Center
|6-7
|Kim Stewart
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Rich Levin
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-4
|Mike Huggins
|Sr.
|Guard
|5-11
|Chuck Darrow
|So.
|Guard
|5-11
|Vaughn Hoffman
|So.
|Center
|6-7
|Steve Brucker
|So.
|Forward
|6-4
|Kent Graham
|So.
|Forward
|6-3
UCLA player stats from the 1963-64 season
|player
|games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|Gail Goodrich
|30
|8.1
|17.7
|.458
|.711
|21.5
|5.2
|Walt Hazzard
|30
|6.8
|15.3
|.445
|.718
|18.6
|4.7
|Jack Hirsch
|30
|5.3
|10.1
|.528
|.664
|14.0
|7.6
|Keith Erickson
|30
|4.2
|10.5
|.403
|.623
|10.7
|9.1
|Fred Slaughter
|30
|3.4
|7.4
|.466
|.484
|7.9
|8.1
|Kenny Washington
|30
|2.4
|5.2
|.458
|.627
|6.1
|4.2
|Steve Brucker
|1
|2.0
|4.0
|.500
|.000
|4.0
|2.0
|Doug McIntosh
|30
|1.3
|2.6
|.519
|.500
|3.6
|4.4
|Kim Stewart
|23
|1.0
|2.4
|.393
|.467
|2.2
|2.0
|Kent Graham
|1
|1.0
|2.0
|.500
|–––
|2.0
|1.0
|Rich Levin
|19
|0.8
|2.3
|.372
|.500
|2.0
|0.6
|Chuck Darrow
|23
|0.5
|1.3
|.379
|.583
|1.6
|1.2
|Mike Huggins
|23
|0.6
|1.5
|.382
|.478
|1.6
|1.0
|Vaughn Hoffman
|21
|0.5
|1.0
|.476
|.500
|1.2
|1.3
The 1964 NCAA tournament bracket
UCLA's historic run of nine men's basketball national championships in 10 years (and 10 in 12 years) started in the 1964 NCAA tournament, when the Bruins knocked off the Duke Blue Devils in the first national title game appearance for both schools. Kansas State and Michigan also made the Final Four in 1964, with the Wildcats' making their fourth Final Four and Wolverines making their Final Four debut.
UCLA's Walt Hazzard was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, while Duke's Jeff Mullins was the tournament's leading scorer with 116 points.
1964 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for printable bracket.
UCLA's complete 1963-64 schedule breakdown
- Dec. 6, 1963 – UCLA 113, BYU 71
- Dec. 7, 1963 – UCLA 80, Butler 65
- Dec. 13, 1963 – UCLA 78, Kansas State 75
- Dec. 14, 1963 – UCLA 74, No. 10 Kansas 54
- Dec. 20, 1963 – UCLA 112, Baylor 61
- Dec. 21, 1963 – UCLA 95, Creighton 79
- Dec. 26, 1963 – UCLA 95, Yale 65
- Dec. 27, 1963 – UCLA 98, No. 3 Michigan 80
- Dec. 28, 1963 – UCLA 83, Illinois 79
- Jan. 3, 1964 – UCLA 88, Washington State 83
- Jan. 4, 1964 – UCLA 102, Washington State 77
- Jan. 17, 1964 – UCLA 84, Stanford 71
- Jan. 18, 1964 – UCLA 80, Stanford 61
- Jan. 31, 1964 – UCLA 107, UC-Santa Barbara 76
- Feb. 1, 1964 – UCLA 87, UC-Santa Barbara 59
- Feb. 7, 1964 – UCLA 87, California 67
- Feb. 8, 1964 – UCLA 58, California 56
- Feb. 10, 1964 – UCLA 79, Southern California 59
- Feb. 11, 1964 – UCLA 78, Southern California 71
- Feb. 14, 1964 – UCLA 73, Washington 58
- Feb. 15, 1964 – UCLA 88, Washington 60
- Feb. 22, 1964 – UCLA 100, Stanford 88
- Feb. 24, 1964 – UCLA 78, Washington 64
- Feb. 29, 1964 – UCLA 93, Washington State 56
- March 2, 1964 – UCLA 87, California 57
- March 6, 1964 – UCLA 91, Southern California 81
- March 13, 1964 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 95, Seattle 90
- March 14, 1964 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 76, San Francisco 72
- March 20, 1964 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 90, Kansas State 84
- March 21, 1964 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 98, No. 3 Duke 83
UCLA's 1963-64 individual player awards, honors
Walt Hazzard
- 1964 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1964 USBWA Player of the Year
- 1964 Helms Player of the Year
- 1964 consensus First Team All-American
- 1964 First Team All-AAWU
Gail Goodrich
- 1964 First Team All-AAWU
Jack Hirsch
- 1964 First Team All-AAWU
UCLA players drafted in the NBA
1964 NBA Draft
- No. 2 – Walt Hazzard, Los Angeles Lakers
1965 NBA Draft
- No. 2 – Gail Goodrich, Los Angeles Lakers
- No. 21 – Keith Erickson, San Francisco Warriors
1966 NBA Draft
- No. 71 – Ken Washington, San Francisco Warriors
1964-65 UCLA Bruins Quick Facts
UCLA became the fifth DI men's basketball program to win back-to-back national championships, joining Oklahoma A&M, Kentucky, San Francisco and Cincinnati, after the Bruins won their second championship in 1965.
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's 1965 national championship team.
Coach: John Wooden
Conference: AAWU
Record: 28-2 (14-0)
Conference Finish: 1st
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1964-65 season
After UCLA went 30-0 in the 1963-64 season and won its first national championship, the Bruins lost eight players from their roster, most notably second-leading scorer Walt Hazzard, who was the second pick in the 1964 NBA Draft.
- Walt Hazzard, 6-2, guard: 18.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg
- Jack Hirsch, 6-3, forward: 14.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg
- Fred Slaughter, 6-5, center: 7.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg
- Kim Stewart, 6-5, forward: 2.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg
- Mike Huggins, 5-11, guard: 1.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg
- Chuck Darrow, 5-11, guard: 1.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg
- Steve Brucker, 6-4, forward: 4.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
- Kent Graham, 6-3, forward: 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
In the fall of 1964, UCLA added the following players to its varsity roster:
- Freddie Goss, 6-1, guard
- Edgar Lacey, 6-6, forward
- Mike Lynn, 6-7, forward
- John Lyons, 6-0, guard
- Brice Chambers, 6-2, guard
- John Galbraith, 6-2, guard
- Bill Winkelholz, 6-8, forward
- Mike Serafin, 6-3, guard
UCLA's roster from the 1964-65 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Gail Goodrich
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Keith Erickson
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Freddie Goss
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Edgar Lacey
|So.
|Forward
|6-6
|Kenny Washington
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-3
|Mike Lynn
|So.
|Forward
|6-7
|Doug McIntosh
|Jr.
|Center
|6-7
|John Lyons
|So.
|Guard
|6-0
|Brice Chambers
|So.
|Guard
|6-2
|John Galbraith
|So.
|Guard
|6-2
|Vaughn Hoffman
|Jr.
|Center
|6-7
|Bill Winkelholz
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Mike Serafin
|So.
|Guard
|6-3
|Rich Levin
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-4
UCLA's player stats from the 1964-65 season
|player
|Games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|Gail Goodrich
|30
|9.2
|17.6
|.525
|.717
|24.8
|5.3
|Keith Erickson
|29
|5.1
|11.4
|.443
|.725
|12.9
|8.8
|Freddie Goss
|30
|5.2
|11.8
|.442
|.729
|12.2
|3.3
|Edgar Lacey
|30
|4.5
|9.6
|.469
|.579
|11.6
|10.2
|Kenny Washington
|30
|3.3
|7.8
|.425
|.653
|9.2
|5.0
|Mike Lynn
|30
|2.6
|5.2
|.503
|.581
|6.7
|5.1
|Doug McIntosh
|30
|2.3
|5.4
|.429
|.737
|6.5
|5.6
|John Lyons
|17
|0.4
|1.1
|.389
|.667
|1.4
|0.5
|John Galbraith
|18
|0.5
|1.3
|.391
|.167
|1.1
|0.6
|Brice Chambers
|21
|0.5
|1.1
|.417
|.000
|1.0
|0.6
|Vaughn Hoffman
|20
|0.4
|1.0
|.368
|.300
|0.9
|1.3
|Bill Winkelholz
|11
|0.3
|1.3
|.214
|.000
|0.5
|1.3
|Mike Serafin
|7
|0.1
|0.4
|.333
|–––
|0.3
|0.1
|Rich Levin
|8
|0.0
|0.9
|.000
|–––
|0.0
|0.4
UCLA's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1964-65
The 1965 NCAA tournament bracket
UCLA won its second national championship in a row in 1965, part of a run of 10 national titles in 12 years. The Bruins defeated the Michigan Wolverines 91-80 in the latter's first national championship game appearance. Gail Goodrich scored 42 points to lead the Bruins in the final.
Princeton and Wichita State both made their first Final Four in the 1965 NCAA tournament, with the Tigers winning the third-place game. Princeton's Bill Bradley was both the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player and the NCAA tournament's leading scorer with 177 points.
The 1965 NCAA tournament had two fewer teams, 23, than the previous year's tournament, which featured 25 schools.
1965 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for printable bracket.
UCLA's complete 1964-65 schedule breakdown
- Dec. 4, 1964 – Illinois 110, UCLA 83
- Dec. 11, 1964 – UCLA 107, Arizona State 76
- Dec. 12, 1964 – UCLA 68, Oklahoma State 52
- Dec. 18, 1964 – UCLA 61, Marquette 52
- Dec. 19, 1964 – UCLA 115, Boston College 93
- Dec. 22, 1964 – UCLA 84, Southern California 75
- Dec. 28, 1964 – UCLA 99, Arizona 79
- Dec. 29, 1964 – UCLA 93, No. 3 Minnesota 77
- Dec. 30, 1964 – UCLA 104, Utah 74
- Jan. 8, 1965 – UCLA 91, Oregon 74
- Jan. 9, 1965 – UCLA 83, Oregon State 53
- Jan. 15, 1965 – UCLA 76, California 54
- Jan. 16, 1965 – UCLA 80, Stanford 66
- Jan. 29, 1965 – Iowa 87, UCLA 82
- Jan. 30, 1965 – UCLA 85, Loyola Chicago 72
- Feb. 5, 1965 – UCLA 93, Washington State 41
- Feb. 6, 1965 – UCLA 78, Washington 75
- Feb. 12, 1965 – UCLA 83, Washington 73
- Feb. 13, 1965 – UCLA 70, Washington State 68
- Feb. 19, 1965 – UCLA 73, Oregon State 55
- Feb. 20, 1965 – UCLA 74, Oregon 64
- Feb. 26, 1965 – UCLA 83, Stanford 67
- Feb. 27, 1965 – UCLA 83, California 68
- March 5, 1965 – UCLA 77, Southern California 71
- March 6, 1965 – UCLA 52, Southern California 50
- March 12, 1965 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 100, No. 9 BYU 76
- March 13, 1965 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 101, San Francisco 93
- March 19, 1965 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 108, Wichita State 89
- March 20, 1965 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 91, No. 1 Michigan 80
UCLA's 1964-65 individual player awards, honors
Gail Goodrich
- 1965 Helms Foundation Player of the Year
- 1965 consensus First Team All-American
- 1965 First Team All-AAWU
Keith Erickson
- 1965 Third Team All-American
- 1965 First Team All-AAWU
Freddie Goss
- 1965 Second Team All-AAWU
UCLA players drafted into the NBA
1965 NBA Draft
- No. 2 – Gail Goodrich, Los Angeles Lakers
- No. 21 – Keith Erickson, San Francisco Warriors
1966 NBA Draft
- No. 71 – Ken Washington, San Francisco Warriors
1967 NBA Draft
- No. 51 – Mike Lynn, San Francisco Warriors
- No. 76 – Edgar Lacey, Boston Celtics
1968 NBA Draft
- No. 39 – Mike Lynn, Chicago Bulls
- No. 43 – Edgar Lacey, San Francisco Warriors
1966-67 UCLA Bruins Quick Facts
UCLA won its third championship in four years, including its second undefeated season in that stretch, by going 30-0 in the 1966-67 season, capped off with a national championship win over Dayton.
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's 1967 national championship team.
Coach: John Wooden
Conference: AAWU
Record: 29-1 (14-0)
Conference Finish: 1st
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1966-67 season
After winning back-to-back championships in 1964 and 1965, UCLA went 18-8 in the 1966 season, finishing second in the AAWU and missing the NCAA tournament. After the 1966 season, the Bruins lost the following players from their roster:
- Mike Lynn, 6-7, forward: 16.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg
- Kenny Washington, 6-3, forward: 13.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg
- Freddie Goss, 6-1, guard: 13.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg
- Edgar Lacey, 6-6, forward: 13.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg
- Doug McIntosh, 6-7, center: 9.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg
- Randy Judd, 6-4, forward: 2.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg
- Vaughn Hoffman, 6-7, center: 2.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
- Brice Chambers, 6-2, guard: 0.5 ppg, 0.3 rpg
UCLA added the following players to its varsity roster in the fall of 1966:
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 7-2, center
- Lucius Allen, 6-2, guard
- Lynn Shackelford, 6-5, forward
- Kenny Heitz, 6-3, guard
- Bill Sweek, 6-3, guard
- Jim Nielsen, 6-8, forward
- Dick Lynn, 6-2, forward
- Kent Taylor, 6-2, forward
UCLA's roster from the 1966-67 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|So.
|Center
|7-2
|Lucius Allen
|So.
|Guard
|6-2
|Mike Warren
|Jr.
|Guard
|5-11
|Lynn Shackelford
|So.
|Forward
|6-5
|Kenny Heitz
|So.
|Guard
|6-3
|Bill Sweek
|So.
|Guard
|6-3
|Jim Nielsen
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Don Saffer
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Gene Sutherland
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Neville Saner
|Jr.
|Center
|6-6
|Joe Chrisman
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-3
|Dick Lynn
|So.
|Forward
|6-2
|Kent Taylor
|So.
|Forward
|6-2
UCLA's player stats from the 1966-67 season
|player
|games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|30
|11.5
|17.3
|.667
|.650
|29.0
|15.5
|Lucius Allen
|30
|6.2
|13.0
|.479
|.713
|15.5
|5.8
|Mike Warren
|30
|4.8
|10.3
|.465
|.758
|12.7
|4.5
|Lynn Shackelford
|30
|4.8
|9.9
|.480
|.821
|11.4
|5.9
|Kenny Heitz
|30
|2.6
|5.1
|.506
|.600
|6.1
|3.2
|Bill Sweek
|30
|1.9
|4.0
|.479
|.565
|4.7
|2.8
|Jim Nielsen
|27
|2.0
|3.9
|.519
|.455
|4.6
|3.4
|Don Saffer
|27
|1.2
|2.6
|.451
|.542
|2.9
|0.8
|Gene Sutherland
|20
|0.8
|1.7
|.455
|.583
|1.9
|0.8
|Neville Saner
|24
|0.5
|1.6
|.308
|.667
|1.4
|1.9
|Joe Chrisman
|19
|0.4
|1.3
|.320
|.364
|1.1
|1.5
|Dick Lynn
|9
|0.4
|1.4
|.308
|1.000
|1.1
|0.8
|Kent Taylor
|4
|0.3
|1.3
|.200
|–––
|0.5
|0.3
UCLA's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1966-67
The 1967 NCAA tournament bracket
Led by sophomore center Lew Alcindor (now known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), UCLA won its third national championship in four seasons in 1967 and the first of seven in a row. The Bruins topped the Dayton Flyers, who made their first Final Four, in the national title game. Houston and North Carolina also made the Final Four.
Alcindor was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, while Houston's Elvin Hayes was the tournament's leading scorer with 128 points.
The 1967 NCAA tournament featured 23 teams and the national championship was played inside Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
1967 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for printable bracket.
UCLA's complete 1966-67 schedule breakdown
- Dec. 3, 1966 – UCLA 105, Southern California 90
- Dec. 9, 1966 – UCLA 88, No. 7 Duke 54
- Dec. 10, 1966 – UCLA 107, No. 7 Duke 87
- Dec. 22, 1966 – UCLA 84, Colorado State 74
- Dec. 23, 1966 – UCLA 96, Notre Dame 67
- Dec. 28, 1966 – UCLA 100, Wisconsin 56
- Dec. 29, 1966 – UCLA 91, Georgia Tech 72
- Dec. 30, 1966 – UCLA 107, Southern California 83
- Jan. 7, 1967 – UCLA 76, Washington State 67
- Jan. 9, 1967 – UCLA 83, Washington 68
- Jan. 13, 1967 – UCLA 96, California 78
- Jan. 14, 1967 – UCLA 116, Stanford 78
- Jan. 20, 1967 – UCLA 122, Portland 57
- Jan. 21, 1967 – UCLA 119, UC-Santa Barbara 75
- Jan. 28, 1967 – UCLA 82, Loyola Chicago 67
- Jan. 29, 1967 – UCLA 120, Illinois 82
- Feb. 4, 1967 – UCLA 40, Southern California 35
- Feb. 10, 1967 – UCLA 76, Oregon State 44
- Feb. 11, 1967 – UCLA 100, Oregon 66
- Feb. 17, 1967 – UCLA 34, Oregon 25
- Feb. 18, 1967 – UCLA 72, Oregon State 50
- Feb. 24, 1967 – UCLA 71, Washington 43
- Feb. 25, 1967 – UCLA 100, Washington State 78
- March 3, 1967 – UCLA 75, Stanford 47
- March 4, 1967 – UCLA 103, California 66
- March 11, 1967 – UCLA 83, Southern California 55
- March 17, 1967 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 109, Wyoming 60
- March 18, 1967 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 80, Pacific 64
- March 24, 1967 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 73, No. 7 Houston 58
- March 25, 1967 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 79, Dayton 64
UCLA's 1966-67 individual player awards, honors
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- 1967 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1967 National College Player of the Year
- 1967 consensus First Team All-American
Lucius Allen
- 1967 First Team All-AAWU
Mike Warren
- 1967 NCAA All-Tournament Team
UCLA players drafted into the NBA
1967 NBA Draft
- No. 51 – Mike Lynn, San Francisco Warriors
- No. 76 – Edgar Lacey, Boston Celtics
1968 NBA Draft
- No. 39 – Mike Lynn, Chicago Bulls
- No. 43 – Edgar Lacey, San Francisco Warriors
- No. 173 – Mike Warren, Seattle SuperSonics
1969 NBA Draft
- No. 1 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks
- No. 3 – Lucius Allen, Seattle SuperSonics
- No. 59 – Ken Heitz, Milwaukee Bucks
- No. 91 – Lynn Shackelford
1967-68 UCLA Bruins Quick Facts
UCLA won back-to-back titles for the second time in five years as the Bruins were one win shy of another perfect season in 1967-68.
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's 1968 national championship team.
Coach: John Wooden
Conference: AAWU
Record: 29-1 (14-0)
Conference Finish: 1st
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1967-68 season
After UCLA's 30-0 perfect season in 1967, the Bruins lost the following players from their roster:
- Don Saffer, 6-1, guard: 2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg
- Joe Chrisman, 6-3, forward: 1.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg
- Dick Lynn, 6-2, forward: 1.1 ppg, 0.8 rpg
- Kent Taylor, 6-2, forward: 0.5 ppg, 0.3 rpg
UCLA's roster from the 1967-68 season
|Player
|class
|position
|height
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|Jr.
|Center
|7-2
|Lucius Allen
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-2
|Mike Warren
|Sr.
|Guard
|5-11
|Lynn Shackelford
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Mike Lynn
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-7
|Edgar Lacey
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Kenny Heitz
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Jim Nielsen
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Bill Sweek
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Gene Sutherland
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Neville Saner
|Sr.
|Center
|6-6
UCLA's player stats from the 1967-68 season
|player
|games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|28
|10.5
|17.1
|.613
|.616
|26.2
|16.5
|Lucius Allen
|30
|6.2
|13.4
|.462
|.678
|15.1
|6.0
|Mike Warren
|30
|5.1
|11.8
|.431
|.763
|12.1
|3.7
|Edgar Lacey
|14
|5.1
|8.9
|.576
|.688
|11.9
|7.9
|Lynn Shackelford
|30
|4.9
|9.8
|.498
|.848
|10.7
|5.0
|Mike Lynn
|30
|4.3
|9.3
|.457
|.684
|10.3
|5.2
|Kenny Heitz
|27
|2.2
|4.4
|.500
|.743
|5.3
|2.3
|Jim Nielsen
|30
|1.9
|3.9
|.496
|.657
|4.6
|3.3
|Bill Sweek
|27
|1.5
|3.1
|.471
|.654
|3.6
|1.2
|Gene Sutherland
|27
|0.4
|0.9
|.417
|.885
|1.6
|0.6
|Neville Saner
|24
|0.7
|1.8
|.372
|.600
|1.5
|1.6
UCLA's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1967-68
The 1968 NCAA tournament bracket
The UCLA Bruins won their second NCAA championship and their fourth title in five years in 1968. Led by junior center and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Lew Alcindor (now known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), the Bruins knocked off North Carolina 78-55 in the title game. It was the fourth Final Four appearance for both the Bruins and Tar Heels.
Houston and Ohio State rounded out the Final Four in 1968. Houston's Elvin Hayes was the leading scorer (167 points) and rebounder (97 rebounds) in the tournament.
The 1968 NCAA tournament featured 23 teams. UCLA won the national championship in hometown Los Angeles.
1968 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click here for printable bracket.
UCLA's complete 1967-68 schedule breakdown
Dec. 2, 1967 – UCLA 73, Purdue 71
Dec. 8, 1967 – UCLA 120, Wichita State 86
Dec. 9, 1967 – UCLA 121, Iowa State 80
Dec. 22, 1967 – UCLA 109, No. 10 Bradley 73
Dec. 23, 1967 – UCLA 114, Notre Dame 63
Dec. 27, 1967 – UCLA 95, Minnesota 55
Dec. 29, 1967 – UCLA 108, Saint Louis 67
Dec. 30, 1967 – UCLA 104, Wyoming 71
Jan. 5, 1968 – UCLA 97, Washington State 69
Jan. 6, 1968 – UCLA 93, Washington 65
Jan. 12, 1968 – UCLA 94, California 64
Jan. 13, 1968 – UCLA 75, Stanford 63
Jan. 18, 1968 – UCLA 93, Portland 69
Jan. 20, 1968 – No. 2 Houston 71, UCLA 69
Jan. 26, 1968 – UCLA 90, Holy Cross 67
Jan. 27, 1968 – UCLA 84, Boston College 77
Feb. 3, 1968 – UCLA 101, Southern California 67
Feb. 9, 1968 – UCLA 55, Oregon State 52
Feb. 10, 1968 – UCLA 104, Oregon 63
Feb. 16, 1968 – UCLA 119, Oregon 78
Feb. 17, 1968 – UCLA 88, Oregon State 71
Feb. 24, 1968 – UCLA 84, Washington 67
Feb. 26, 1968 – UCLA 101, Washington State 70
March 1, 1968 – UCLA 100, Stanford 62
March 2, 1968 – UCLA 115, California 71
March 9, 1968 – UCLA 72, Southern California 64
March 15, 1968 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 58, New Mexico State 49
March 16, 1968 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 87, Santa Clara 66
March 22, 1968 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 101, No. 1 Houston 69
March 23, 1968 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 78, No. 4 North Carolina 55
UCLA's 1967-68 individual player awards, honors
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- 1968 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1968 National Player of the Year
- 1968 consensus First Team All-American
Lucius Allen
- 1968 consensus Second Team All-American
- 1968 Second Team All-AAWU
UCLA players drafted into the NBA
1968 NBA Draft
- No. 39 – Mike Lynn, Chicago Bulls
- No. 43 – Edgar Lacey, San Francisco Warriors
- No. 173 – Mike Warren, Seattle SuperSonics
1969 NBA Draft
- No. 1 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks
- No. 3 – Lucius Allen, Seattle SuperSonics
- No. 59 – Kenny Heitz, Milwaukee Bucks
- No. 86 – Bill Sweet, Phoenix Suns
- No. 91 – Lynn Shackelford, San Diego Rockets
1968-69 UCLA Bruins Quick Facts
For the first time in program history, UCLA won three men's basketball national championships in a row. The Bruins had won back-to-back championships in 1964 and 1965, then in 1969 they did one better: three in a row. Led by senior center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, UCLA nearly completed another perfect season as the Bruins went 29-1 on the year, losing only to Southern California in their regular season finale.
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's 1969 national championship team.
Coach: John Wooden
Conference: Pac-8
Record: 29-1 (13-1)
Conference Finish: 1st
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1968-69 season
After UCLA's 1968 national championship season, the Bruins lost the following players from their roster:
- Lucius Allen, 6-2, guard: 15.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg
- Mike Warren, 5-11, guard: 12.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg
- Mike Lynn, 6-7, forward: 10.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg
- Edgar Lacey, 6-6, forward: 11.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg
- Gene Sutherland, 6-1, guard: 1.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg
- Neville Saner, 6-6, center: 1.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg
UCLA then added the following players to its varsity roster in the fall of 1968:
- Curtis Rowe, 6-7, guard
- John Vallely, 6-2, guard
- Sidney Wicks, 6-8, forward
- Steve Patterson, 6-9, center
- Terry Schofield, 6-3, guard
- John Ecker, 6-6, forward
- Don Saffer, 6-1, guard
- Bill Seibert, 6-6, forward
- George Farmer, 6-4, guard
- Lee Walczuk
UCLA's roster from the 1968-69 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|Sr.
|Center
|7-2
|Curtis Rowe
|So.
|Guard
|6-7
|John Vallely
|Guard
|6-2
|Sidney Wicks
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Lynn Shackelford
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Kenny Heitz
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Bill Sweek
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Steve Patterson
|So.
|Center
|6-9
|Terry Schofield
|So.
|Guard
|6-3
|John Ecker
|So.
|Forward
|6-6
|Don Saffer
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Bill Seibert
|So.
|Forward
|6-6
|George Farmer
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Lee Walczuk
|So.
|Jim Nielsen
|Sr.
|Forward
UCLA's player stats from the 1968-69 season
|player
|games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|30
|10.1
|15.9
|.635
|.612
|24.0
|14.7
|Curtis Rowe
|30
|4.8
|9.6
|.502
|.678
|12.9
|7.9
|John Vallely
|28
|4.1
|8.4
|.496
|.755
|11.0
|3.3
|Sidney Wicks
|30
|2.8
|6.4
|.435
|.580
|7.5
|5.1
|Lynn Shackelford
|30
|3.1
|6.8
|.463
|.500
|7.0
|4.0
|Kenny Heitz
|30
|2.8
|6.0
|.467
|.684
|6.5
|2.3
|Bill Sweek
|30
|2.7
|5.3
|.506
|.625
|6.3
|2.2
|Steve Patterson
|29
|2.0
|3.8
|.527
|.750
|5.0
|3.9
|Don Saffer
|8
|1.6
|3.1
|.520
|.600
|3.6
|0.5
|Terry Schofield
|24
|1.1
|2.7
|.415
|.611
|2.7
|1.6
|John Ecker
|20
|0.6
|1.2
|.500
|.667
|1.6
|1.2
|Bill Seibert
|15
|0.4
|1.5
|.261
|.714
|1.1
|0.8
|George Farmer
|6
|0.3
|0.5
|.667
|1.000
|1.0
|0.2
|Jim Nielsen
|3
|0.3
|0.7
|.500
|–––
|0.7
|0.3
|Lee Walczuk
|10
|0.3
|1.7
|.176
|–––
|0.6
|0.6
UCLA's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1968-69
The 1969 NCAA tournament bracket
UCLA won its third national championship in a row and fifth in six years in 1969, when the Bruins defeated Purdue 92-72 in the championship game. It was the Boilermakers' first Final Four and national championship game appearance. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a senior, was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player for the third consecutive year, while Purdue's Rick Mount led all scorers with 122 points in the tournament.
Drake made its first Final Four in 1969, while North Carolina made its fifth.
There were 25 teams in the 1969 NCAA tournament — an increase of two from 1968. The championship game was held in Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
1969 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for printable bracket.
UCLA's complete 1968-69 schedule breakdown
- Nov. 30, 1968 – UCLA 94, No. 10 Purdue 82
- Dec. 6, 1968 – UCLA 84, No. 13 Ohio State 73
- Dec. 7, 1968 – UCLA 88, No. 5 Notre Dame 75
- Dec. 20, 1968 – UCLA 90, Minnesota 51
- Dec. 21, 1968 – UCLA 95, West Virginia 56
- Dec. 27, 1968 – UCLA 98, Providence 81
- Dec. 28, 1968 – UCLA 83, Princeton 67
- Dec. 30, 1968 – UCLA 74, St. John's 56
- Jan. 4, 1969 – UCLA 96, Tulane 64
- Jan. 10, 1969 – UCLA 93, Oregon 64
- Jan. 11, 1969 – UCLA 83, Oregon State 64
- Jan. 18, 1969 – UCLA 100, Houston 64
- Jan. 24, 1969 – UCLA 81, Northwestern 67
- Jan. 25, 1969 – UCLA 84, Loyola Chicago 65
- Jan. 31, 1969 – UCLA 109, California 74
- Feb. 1, 1969 – UCLA 98, Stanford 61
- Feb. 7, 1969 – UCLA 62, Washington 51
- Feb. 8, 1969 – UCLA 108, Washington State 80
- Feb. 15, 1969 – UCLA 83, Washington State 59
- Feb. 17, 1969 – UCLA 53, Washington 44
- Feb. 21, 1969 – UCLA 91, Oregon State 66
- Feb. 22, 1969 – UCLA 103, Oregon 69
- Feb. 28, 1969 – UCLA 81, Stanford 60
- March 1, 1969 – UCLA 84, California 77
- March 7, 1969 – UCLA 61, Southern California 55
- March 8, 1969 – Southern California 46, UCLA 44
- March 13, 1969 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 53, No. 12 New Mexico State 38
- March 15, 1969 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 90, No. 3 Santa Clara 52
- March 20, 1969 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 85, No. 11 Drake 82
- March 22, 1969 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 92, No. 6 Purdue 72
UCLA's 1968-69 individual player awards, honors
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- 1969 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1969 National Player of the Year
- 1969 consensus First Team All-American
Curtis Rowe
- 1969 First Team All-Pac-8
UCLA players drafted into the NBA
1969 NBA Draft
- No. 1 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks
- No. 3 – Lucius Allen, Seattle SuperSonics
- No. 59 – Kenny Heitz, Milwaukee Bucks
- No. 86 – Bill Sweet, Phoenix Suns
- Lynn Shackelford, San Diego Rockets
1970 NBA Draft
- No. 14 – John Vallely, Atlanta Hawks
- No. 129 – Steve Patterson, Phoenix Suns
1971 NBA Draft
- No. 2 – Sidney Wicks, Portland Trail Blazers
- No. 11 – Curtis Rowe, Detroit Pistons
- No. 18 – Steve Patterson, Cleveland Cavaliers
1969-70 UCLA Bruins Quick Facts
The Bruins won their fourth national championship in a row and their sixth in seven years by cutting down the nets again in 1970. It was UCLA's first season without Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, after he headlined the school's three previous national championship teams.
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's 1970 national championship team.
Coach: John Wooden
Conference: Pac-8
Record: 28-2 (12-2)
Conference Finish: 1st
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1969-70 season
After UCLA went 29-1 and won the national championship in 1969, the Bruins lost the following players from their roster:
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 7-2, center: 24.0 ppg, 14.7 rpg
- Lynn Shackelford, 6-5, forward: 7.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
- Kenny Heitz, 6-3, guard: 6.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg
- Bill Sweek, 6-3, guard: 6.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg
- Don Saffer, 6-1, guard: 3.6 ppg, 0.5 rpg
- George Farmer: 1.0 ppg, 0.2 rpg
- Jim Nielsen, forward: 0.7 ppg, 0.3 rpg
In the fall of 1969, UCLA added the following players to its roster:
- Henry Bibby, 6-1, guard
- Kenny Booker, 6-4, guard
- Andy Hill, 6-0, guard
- Jon Chapman, 6-5, guard
- Rick Betchley, 6-5, guard
UCLA's roster from the 1969-70 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Sidney Wicks
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-8
|John Valleley
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-2
|Henry Bibby
|So.
|Guard
|6-1
|Curtis Rowe
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-7
|Steve Patterson
|Jr.
|Center
|6-9
|John Ecker
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Kenny Booker
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Terry Schofield
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Andy Hill
|So.
|Guard
|6-0
|Jon Chapman
|So.
|Forward
|6-5
|Rick Betchley
|So.
|Guard
|6-5
|Bill Seibert
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-6
UCLA's player stats from the 1969-70 season
|player
|games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|Sidney Wicks
|30
|7.4
|13.8
|.533
|.632
|18.6
|11.9
|John Vallely
|30
|6.4
|13.2
|.486
|.721
|17.3
|3.7
|Henry Bibby
|30
|6.3
|12.6
|.501
|.833
|15.6
|3.5
|Curtis Rowe
|30
|5.6
|10.1
|.554
|.641
|15.3
|8.7
|Steve Patterson
|30
|5.5
|11.2
|.496
|.741
|12.5
|10.0
|John Ecker
|30
|1.3
|2.7
|.500
|.774
|3.5
|2.5
|Kenny Booker
|28
|1.1
|2.5
|.449
|.649
|3.1
|1.5
|Terry Schofield
|29
|1.0
|2.6
|.395
|.850
|2.7
|0.8
|Jon Chapman
|20
|0.6
|1.6
|.344
|.867
|1.8
|1.7
|Andy Hill
|24
|0.5
|1.6
|.289
|.714
|1.8
|0.6
|Rick Betchley
|23
|0.5
|1.1
|.462
|.625
|1.5
|0.7
|Bill Seibert
|21
|0.6
|1.8
|.316
|.400
|1.4
|1.6
UCLA's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1969-70
The 1970 NCAA tournament bracket
UCLA became the first school to win three consecutive NCAA national championship in 1969. The following season, the Bruins continued their winning ways, beating Jacksonville 80-69 in the 1970 title game behind a double-double from Sidney Wicks — the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
The Bruins possessed the most experience of any Final Four team in 1970 as this was UCLA's sixth championship in as many trips to the title game. Jacksonville reached the national final in its first-ever tournament appearance. Third- and fourth-place finishers New Mexico State and St. Bonaventure had previously made the NCAA tournament but were both playing their first national semifinal games.
1970 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
UCLA's complete 1969-70 schedule breakdown
- Dec. 1, 1969 – UCLA 90, Arizona 65
- Dec. 6, 1969 – UCLA 72, Minnesota 71
- Dec. 12, 1969 – UCLA 127, Miami (FL) 69
- Dec. 13, 1969 – UCLA 99, Texas 54
- Dec. 23, 1969 – UCLA 133, LSU 84
- Dec. 27, 1969 – UCLA 121, Georgia Tech 90
- Dec. 29, 1969 – UCLA 76, Princeton 75
- Jan. 3, 1970 – UCLA 108, No. 13 Notre Dame 77
- Jan. 9, 1970 – UCLA 75, Oregon 58
- Jan. 10, 1970 – UCLA 72, Oregon State 71
- Jan. 16, 1970 – UCLA 61, Bradley 56
- Jan. 17, 1970 – UCLA 94, Loyola Chicago 72
- Jan. 23, 1970 – UCLA 89, UC-Santa Barbara 80
- Jan. 24, 1970 – UCLA 115, Wyoming 77
- Jan. 30, 1970 – UCLA 87, California 72
- Jan. 31, 1970 – UCLA 102, Stanford 84
- Feb. 7, 1970 – UCLA 66, Washington 56
- Feb. 9, 1970 – UCLA 72, Washington State 70
- Feb. 13, 1970 – UCLA 95, Washington State 61
- Feb. 14, 1970 – UCLA 101, Washington 85
- Feb. 20, 1970 – UCLA 71, Oregon State 56
- Feb. 21, 1970 – Oregon 78, UCLA 65
- Feb. 27, 1970 – UCLA 120, Stanford 90
- Feb. 28, 1970 – UCLA 109, California 95
- March 6, 1970 – Southern California 87, UCLA 86
- March 7, 1970 – UCLA 81, Southern California 78
- March 12, 1970 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 88, No. 19 Cal State Long Beach 65
- March 14, 1970 – UCLA 101, No. 16 Utah State 79
- March 19, 1970 – UCLA 93, No. 5 New Mexico State 77
- March 21, 1970 – UCLA 80, Jacksonville 69
UCLA's 1969-70 individual player awards, honors
Sidney Wicks
- 1970 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1970 Helms Foundation Player of the Year
- 1970 consensus Second Team All-American
- 1970 First Team All-Pac-8
John Vallely
- 1970 Third Team All-American
- 1970 Second Team All-Pac-8
Curtis Rowe
- 1970 Second Team All-Pac-8
UCLA players drafted into the NBA
1970 NBA Draft
- No. 14 – John Vallely, Atlanta Hawks
- No. 129 – Steve Patterson, Phoenix Suns
1971 NBA Draft
- No. 2 – Sidney Wicks, Portland Trail Blazers
- No. 11 – Curtis Rowe, Detroit Pistons
- No. 18 – Steve Patterson, Cleveland Cavaliers
- No. 213 – Kenny Booker, Phoenix Suns
1972 NBA Draft
- No. 58 – Henry Bibby, New York Knicks
UCLA's 1970-71 Quick Facts
Led by seniors Sidney Wicks, Curtis Rowe and Steve Patterson, UCLA won its fifth national championship in a row as the Bruins completed their third one-loss season in four years. They won the Pac-8 regular season title and their only loss came on the road against No. 9 Notre Dame.
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's 1971 national championship team.
Coach: John Wooden
Conference: Pac-8
Record: 29-1 (14-0 Pac-8)
Conference Finish: 1st
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1970-71 season
After UCLA went 28-2 and won the 1970 national championship, the Bruins lost the following players from their roster:
- John Vallely, 6-2, guard: 16.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg
- Bill Seibert, forward: 1.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg
UCLA then added the following players to its varsity roster in the fall of 1970:
- Larry Farmer, 6-5, forward
- Larry Hollyfield, 6-4, guard
UCLA's 1970-71 roster
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Sidney Wicks
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Curtis Rowe
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-7
|Steve Patterson
|Sr.
|Center
|6-9
|Henry Bibby
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Terry Schofield
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Kenny Booker
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Larry Farmer
|So.
|Forward
|6-5
|John Ecker
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Rick Betchley
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Andy Hill
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-0
|Larry Hollyfield
|So.
|Guard
|6-4
|Jon Chapman
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-5
Here are UCLA's player stats from the 1970-71 season
|player
|games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|Sidney Wicks
|30
|8.1
|15.5
|.524
|.611
|21.3
|12.8
|Curtis Rowe
|30
|6.9
|13.2
|.523
|.627
|17.5
|10.0
|Steve Patterson
|30
|5.5
|13.2
|.420
|.620
|13.0
|9.8
|Henry Bibby
|30
|4.6
|12.1
|.376
|.835
|11.8
|3.5
|Terry Schofield
|30
|2.7
|6.3
|.432
|.561
|6.2
|2.4
|Kenny Booker
|30
|2.4
|5.4
|.441
|.480
|5.5
|2.6
|Larry Farmer
|22
|1.5
|3.7
|.402
|.481
|3.6
|3.7
|John Ecker
|26
|0.8
|1.8
|.438
|.882
|2.8
|2.0
|Rick Betchley
|20
|0.7
|1.3
|.538
|.467
|1.8
|0.7
|Andy Hill
|19
|0.8
|3.0
|.273
|.250
|1.7
|0.7
|Larry Hollyfield
|11
|0.4
|0.8
|.438
|.850
|1.6
|0.2
|Jon Chapman
|18
|0.2
|1.1
|.200
|.000
|0.4
|1.3
UCLA's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1970-71
The 1971 NCAA tournament bracket
UCLA won its fifth consecutive NCAA national championship in 1971. The Bruins beat Villanova 68-62 in the title game behind 29 points from center Steve Patterson.
This was UCLA's seventh championship in seven title game appearances. The Wildcats played their first national final in 1971. That appearance, along with Howard Porter's Most Outstanding Player award, was later vacated.
Western Kentucky reached its first Final Four, initially winning the third-place game over Kansas. However, the Hilltoppers appearance in the 1971 NCAA tournament was also vacated.
1971 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
UCLA's complete 1970-71 schedule breakdown
- Dec. 4, 1970 – UCLA 108, Baylor 77
- Dec. 5, 1970 – UCLA 124, Rice 78
- Dec. 11, 1970 – UCLA 100, Pacific 88
- Dec. 12, 1970 – UCLA 95, Tulsa 75
- Dec. 22, 1970 – UCLA 94, Missouri 75
- Dec. 23, 1970 – UCLA 79, Saint Louis 65
- Dec. 29, 1970 – UCLA 90, William & Mary 71
- Dec. 30, 1970 – UCLA 77, Pittsburgh 65
- Jan. 2, 1971 – UCLA 106, Dayton 82
- Jan. 8, 1971 – UCLA 78, Washington 69
- Jan. 9, 1971 – UCLA 95, Washington State 71
- Jan. 15, 1971 – UCLA 58, Stanford 53
- Jan. 16, 1971 – UCLA 94, California 76
- Jan. 22, 1971 – UCLA 87, Loyola Chicago 62
- Jan. 23, 1971 – No. 9 Notre Dame 89, UCLA 82
- Jan. 30, 1971 – UCLA 74, UC-Santa Barbara 61
- Feb. 6, 1971 – UCLA 64, No. 2 Southern California 60
- Feb. 12, 1971 – UCLA 69, Oregon 68
- Feb. 13, 1971 – UCLA 67, Oregon State 65
- Feb. 19, 1971 – UCLA 94, Oregon State 64
- Feb. 20, 1971 – UCLA 74, Oregon 67
- Feb. 27, 1971 – UCLA 57, Washington State 53
- March 1, 1971 – UCLA 71, Washington 69
- March 5, 1971 – UCLA 103, California 69
- March 6, 1971 – UCLA 107, Stanford 72
- March 12, 1971 – UCLA 73, No. 3 Southern California 62
- March 18, 1971 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 91, No. 20 BYU 73
- March 20, 1971 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 57, No. 16 Cal State Long Beach 55
- March 25, 1971 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 68, No. 4 Kansas 60
- March 27, 1971 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 68, No. 19 Villanova 62
UCLA's 1970-71 individual player awards, honors
Sidney Wicks
- 1971 Sporting News Player of the Year
- 1971 USBWA Player of the Year
- 1971 Helms Foundation Player of the Year
- 1971 consensus First Team All-American
- 1971 First Team All-Pac-8
Curtis Rowe
- 1971 consensus Second Team All-American
- 1971 First Team All-Pac-8
UCLA players drafted into the NBA
1971 NBA Draft
- No. 2 – Sidney Wicks, Portland Trail Blazers
- No. 11 – Curtis Rowe, Detroit Pistons
- No. 18 – Steve Patterson, Cleveland Cavaliers
- No. 213 – Kenny Booker, Phoenix Suns
1972 NBA Draft
- No. 58 – Henry Bibby, New York Knicks
1973 NBA Draft
- No. 105 – Larry Hollyfield, Portland Trail Blazers
- No. 108 – Larry Farmer, Cleveland Cavaliers
1971-72 UCLA Bruins Quick Facts
UCLA won its sixth national championship in a row in 1972, meaning one class of varsity players had won the national championship during their sophomore, junior and senior seasons (1967-69), then the same cycle repeated after that first class of players had left Westwood, as an entirely new class of players three-peated (1970-72).
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's 1972 national championship team.
Coach: John Wooden
Conference: Pac-8
Record: 30-0 (14-0)
Conference Finish: 1st
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1971-72 season
After UCLA went 29-1 and won the national championship in 1971, the Bruins lost the following players from their roster:
- Sidney Wicks, 6-8, forward: 21.3 ppg, 12.8 rpg
- Curtis Rowe, 6-7, guard: 17.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg
- Steve Patterson, 6-9, center: 13.0 ppg, 9.8 rpg
- Terry Schofield, 6-3, guard: 6.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg
- Kenny Booker, 6-4, guard: 5.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
- John Ecker, 6-6, forward: 2.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg
- Rick Betchley, 6-5, guard: 1.9 ppg, 0.7 rpg
The Bruins then added the following players to their varsity roster in the fall of 1971:
- Bill Walton, 6-11, center
- Jamaal Wilkes, 6-6, forward
- Greg Lee, 6-4, guard
- Swen Nater, 6-11, center
- Tommy Curtis, 5-11, guard
- Vince Carson, 6-5, forward
- Gary Franklin, 6-5, forward
UCLA's roster from the 1971-72 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Bill Walton
|So.
|Center
|6-11
|Henry Bibby
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Jamaal Wilkes
|So.
|Forward
|6-6
|Larry Farmer
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Greg Lee
|So.
|Guard
|6-4
|Larry Hollyfield
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Swen Nater
|Jr.
|Center
|6-11
|Tommy Curtis
|So.
|Guard
|5-11
|Andy Hill
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-0
|Vince Carson
|So.
|Forward
|6-5
|Jon Chapman
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Gary Franklin
|So.
|Forward
|6-5
UCLA's player stats from the 1971-72 season
|player
|games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|Bill Walton
|30
|7.9
|12.4
|.640
|.704
|21.1
|15.5
|Henry Bibby
|30
|6.1
|13.6
|.450
|.806
|15.7
|3.5
|Jamaal Wilkes
|30
|5.7
|10.7
|.531
|.696
|13.5
|8.2
|Larry Farmer
|30
|4.7
|10.3
|.456
|.549
|10.7
|5.5
|Greg Lee
|29
|3.4
|6.9
|.492
|.824
|8.7
|2.0
|Larry Hollyfield
|30
|3.2
|6.2
|.514
|.651
|7.3
|3.3
|Swen Nater
|29
|2.9
|5.3
|.535
|.609
|6.7
|4.8
|Tommy Curtis
|30
|1.8
|4.2
|.437
|.636
|4.1
|2.1
|Andy Hill
|26
|0.6
|1.7
|.356
|.709
|2.7
|0.8
|Vince Carson
|28
|0.9
|2.3
|.400
|.667
|2.4
|2.6
|Jon Chapman
|28
|0.7
|1.5
|.465
|.500
|1.6
|1.6
|Gary Franklin
|26
|0.5
|1.3
|.412
|.438
|1.3
|1.0
UCLA's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1971-72
The 1972 NCAA tournament bracket
UCLA won its sixth consecutive NCAA national championship in 1972. The Bruins beat Florida State 81-76 in the title game behind 24 points from sophomore center Bill Walton. Walton also scored 33 points in the Final Four, winning his first of two Most Outstanding Player awards.
The Seminoles reached their national semifinal while the Bruins won their eighth title in eight trips to the championship game. North Carolina finished third and Louisville placed fourth, led by first-year coach Denny Crum and the tournament's leading scorer — Jim Price (103 points)
1972 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
UCLA's complete 1971-72 schedule breakdown
- Dec. 3, 1971 – UCLA 105, The Citadel 49
- Dec. 4, 1971 – UCLA 106, Iowa 72
- Dec. 10, 1971 – UCLA 110, Iowa State 81
- Dec. 11, 1971 – UCLA 117, Texas A&M 53
- Dec. 22, 1971 – UCLA 114, Notre Dame 56
- Dec. 23, 1971 – UCLA 119, TCU 81
- Dec. 29, 1971 – UCLA 115, Texas 65
- Dec. 30, 1971 – UCLA 79, No. 6 Ohio State 53
- Jan. 7, 1972 – UCLA 78, Oregon State 72
- Jan. 8, 1972 – UCLA 93, Oregon 68
- Jan. 14, 1972 – UCLA 118, Stanford 79
- Jan. 15, 1972 – UCLA 82, California 43
- Jan. 21, 1972 – UCLA 92, Santa Clara 57
- Jan. 22, 1972 – UCLA 108, Denver 61
- Jan. 28, 1972 – UCLA 92, Loyola Chicago 64
- Jan. 29, 1972 – UCLA 57, Notre Dame 32
- Feb. 5, 1972 – UCLA 81, No. 18 Southern California 56
- Feb. 11, 1972 – UCLA 89, Washington State 58
- Feb. 12, 1972 – UCLA 109, Washington 70
- Feb. 19, 1972 – UCLA 100, Washington 83
- Feb. 21, 1972 – UCLA 85, Washington State 55
- Feb. 25, 1972 – UCLA 82, Oregon 70
- Feb. 26, 1972 – UCLA 91, Oregon State 72
- March 3, 1972 – UCLA 85, California 71
- March 4, 1972 – UCLA 102, Stanford 73
- March 10, 1972 – UCLA 79, Southern California 66
- March 16, 1972 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 90, Weber State 58
- March 18, 1972 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 73, No. 5 Cal State Long Beach 57
- March 23, 1972 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 96, No. 4 Louisville 77
- March 25, 1972 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 81, No. 10 Florida State 76
UCLA's 1971-72 individual player awards, honors
Bill Walton
- 1972 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1972 National Player of the Year
- 1972 consensus First Team All-American
Henry Bibby
- 1972 consensus First Team all-American
- 1972 Second Team All-Pac-8
UCLA players drafted into the NBA
1972 NBA Draft
- No. 58 – Henry Bibby, New York Knicks
- No. 135 – Rod Murray, Philadelphia 76ers
1973 NBA Draft
- No. 16 – Swen Nater, Milwaukee Bucks
- No. 105 – Larry Hollyfield, Portland Trail Blazers
- No. 108 – Larry Farmer, Cleveland Cavaliers
1974 NBA Draft
- No. 1 – Bill Walton, Portland Trail Blazers
- No. 11 – Jamaal Wilkes, Golden State Warriors
- No. 115 – Greg Lee, Atlanta Hawks
- No. 117 – Tommy Curtis, Buffalo Braves
UCLA's 1972-73 Quick Facts
UCLA won its seventh national championship in a row in 1973, thanks to a core of upperclassmen and a roster with five future NBA players.
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's 1973 national championship team.
Coach: John Wooden
Conference: Pac-8
Record: 30-0 (14-0 Pac-8)
Conference Finish: 1st
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1972-73 season
After UCLA went 30-0 and won the 1972 national championship, the Bruins lost the following players from their roster:
- Henry Bibby, 6-1, guard: 15.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg
- Andy Hill, 6-0, guard: 2.7 ppg, 0.8 rpg
- Jon Chapman, 6-5, forward: 1.6 pp, 1.6 rpg
In the fall of 1972, UCLA added the following players to its varsity roster:
- Dave Meyers, 6-8, forward
- Pete Trgovich, 6-4, guard
- Bob Webb, 6-1, guard
- Casey Corliss, 6-6, forward
- Ralph Drollinger, 7-2, center
UCLA's 1972-73 roster
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Bill Walton
|Jr.
|Center
|6-11
|Jamaal Wilkes
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Larry Farmer
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Larry Hollyfield
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Tommy Curtis
|Jr.
|Guard
|5-11
|Dave Meyers
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Greg Lee
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Swen Nater
|Sr.
|Center
|6-11
|Pete Trgovich
|So.
|Guard
|6-4
|Vince Carson
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Gary Franklin
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Bob Webb
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Casey Corliss
|So.
|Forward
|6-6
|Ralph Drollinger
|Fr.
|Center
|7-2
Here are UCLA's player stats from the 1972-73 season
|player
|games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|Bill Walton
|30
|9.2
|14.2
|.650
|.569
|20.4
|16.9
|Jamaal Wilkes
|30
|6.7
|12.7
|.525
|.652
|14.8
|7.3
|Larry Farmer
|30
|5.3
|10.4
|.511
|.701
|12.2
|5.0
|Larry Hollyfield
|30
|4.9
|10.4
|.466
|.492
|10.7
|2.9
|Tommy Curtis
|24
|2.7
|5.2
|.512
|.667
|6.4
|1.7
|Dave Meyers
|28
|1.9
|3.9
|.477
|.756
|4.9
|2.9
|Greg Lee
|30
|1.5
|3.1
|.473
|.790
|4.6
|1.3
|Swen Nater
|29
|1.3
|2.9
|.459
|.652
|3.2
|3.3
|Pete Trgovich
|25
|1.4
|3.6
|.382
|.400
|3.1
|1.7
|Vince Carson
|26
|0.7
|1.3
|.514
|.471
|1.7
|2.2
|Gary Franklin
|24
|0.7
|1.4
|.485
|.500
|1.6
|1.3
|Casey Corliss
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|–––
|1.000
|1.0
|0.0
|Bob Webb
|21
|0.2
|1.3
|.148
|.833
|0.6
|0.2
|Ralph Drollinger
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|.000
|–––
|0.0
|0.5
UCLA's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1972-73
The 1973 NCAA tournament bracket
UCLA won the last of its seven consecutive NCAA national championships in 1973. The Bruins beat Memphis State 87-66 in the title game. Bill Walton was named Most Outstanding Player for a second straight year, this time setting a tournament record by scoring 44 points in the national final on 21-of-22 shooting.
The Bruins made their ninth Final Four appearance while Memphis State reached the national semifinals for the first time in program history. Tigers' coach Gene Bartow would become UCLA coach John Wooden's successor following the 1974-75 season.
Providence also reached its first Final Four, led by the tournament's leading scorer in Ernie DiGregorio (128 points). The Friars finished fourth in 1973, falling to Memphis State in the Final Four and Indiana in the third-place game.
1973 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
UCLA's complete 1972-73 schedule breakdown
- Nov. 25, 1972 – UCLA 94, Wisconsin 53
- Dec. 1, 1972 – UCLA 73, Bradley 38
- Dec. 2, 1972 – UCLA 81, Pacific 48
- Dec. 16, 1972 – UCLA 98, UC-Santa Barbara 67
- Dec. 22, 1972 – UCLA 89, Pittsburgh 73
- Dec. 23, 1972 – UCLA 82, Notre Dame 56
- Dec. 29, 1972 – UCLA 85, Drake 72
- Dec. 30, 1972 – UCLA 71, Illinois 64
- Jan. 5, 1973 – UCLA 64, Oregon 38
- Jan. 6, 1973 – UCLA 87, Oregon State 61
- Jan. 12, 1973 – UCLA 82, Stanford 67
- Jan. 13, 1973 – UCLA 69, California 50
- Jan. 19, 1973 – UCLA 92, No. 10 San Francisco 64
- Jan. 20, 1973 – UCLA 101, No. 9 Providence 77
- Jan. 25, 1973 – UCLA 87, Loyola Chicago 73
- Jan. 27, 1973 – UCLA 82, Notre Dame 63
- Feb. 3, 1973 – UCLA 79, No. 20 Southern California 56
- Feb. 10, 1973 – UCLA 88, Washington State 50
- Feb. 12, 1973 – UCLA 76, Washington 67
- Feb. 16, 1973 – UCLA 93, Washington 62
- Feb. 17, 1973 – UCLA 96, Washington State 64
- Feb. 22, 1973 – UCLA 72, Oregon 61
- Feb. 24, 1973 – UCLA 73, Oregon State 67
- March 2, 1973 – UCLA 90, California 65
- March 3, 1973 – UCLA 51, Stanford 45
- March 9, 1973 – UCLA 76, Southern California 56
- March 15, 1973 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 98, No. 16 Arizona State 81
- March 17, 1973 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 54, No. 20 San Francisco 39
- March 24, 1973 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 90, No. 6 Indiana 59
- March 26, 1973 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 87, No. 12 Memphis 66
UCLA's 1972-73 individual player awards, honors
Bill Walton
- 1973 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1973 National Player of the Year
- 1973 consensus First Team All-American
Jamaal Wilkes
- 1973 consensus First Team All-American
UCLA players drafted into the NBA
1973 NBA Draft
- No. 16 – Swen Nater, Milwaukee Bucks
- No. 105 – Larry Hollyfield, Portland Trail Blazers
- No. 108 – Larry Farmer, Cleveland Cavaliers
1974 NBA Draft
- No. 1 – Bill Walton, Portland Trail Blazers
- No. 11 – Jamaal Wilkes, Golden State Warriors
- No. 115 – Greg Lee, Atlanta Hawks
- No. 117 – Tommy Curtis, Buffalo Braves
1975 NBA Draft
- No. 2 – Dave Meyers, Los Angeles Lakers
- No. 44 – Pete Trgovich, Detroit Pistons
UCLA's 1974-75 Quick Facts
UCLA's run of seven consecutive national championships came to an end in the 1974 season, when N.C. State won the national title, but the Bruins bounced back the following year and claimed the 1975 championship — John Wooden's 10th and last. It was UCLA's first season after National Player of the Year Bill Walton graduated but the Bruins still managed to go 28-3, win the Pac-8 and add another national title.
Here's everything you need to know about UCLA's 1975 national championship team.
Coach: John Wooden
Conference: Pac-8
Record: 28-3 (12-2 Pac-8)
Conference Finish: 1st
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1974-75 season
UCLA went 26-4 in the 1973-74 season, winning the Pac-8 and advancing to the national semifinal in the NCAA tournament, where the Bruins fell to eventual national champion N.C. State. UCLA then won the third-place game against Kansas.
After the 1974 season, UCLA lost the following players from its roster:
- Bill Walton, 6-11, center: 19.3 ppg, 14.7 rpg
- Jamaal Wilkes, 6-6, forward: 16.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg
- Tommy Curtis, 5-11, guard: 6.8 ppg, 3.5 apg
- Greg Lee, 6-4, guard: 4.0 ppg, 2.9 apg
- Gary Franklin, 6-5, forward: 1.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg
- Bob Webb, 6-1, guard: 2.2 ppg, 0.5 apg
UCLA added the following players to its roster in the fall of 1974:
- Brett Vroman, 7-0, center
- Raymond Townsend, 6-3, guard
- Marvin Thomas, 6-5, guard
UCLA's 1974-75 roster
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Dave Meyers
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Richard Washington
|So.
|Center
|6-11
|Marques Johnson
|So.
|Forward
|6-7
|Pete Trgovich
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Ralph Drollinger
|Jr.
|Center
|7-2
|Andre McCarter
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Jim Spillane
|So.
|Guard
|5-11
|Wilbert Olinde
|So.
|Forward
|6-7
|Casey Corliss
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Gavin Smith
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Brett Vroman
|Fr.
|Center
|7-0
|Raymond Townsend
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Marvin Thomas
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-5
Here are UCLA's player stats from the 1974-75 season
|player
|games
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|Dave Meyers
|31
|7.4
|15.3
|.484
|.736
|18.3
|7.9
|2.6
|Richard Washington
|31
|6.6
|11.4
|.576
|.724
|15.9
|7.8
|2.2
|Marques Johnson
|29
|4.8
|8.8
|.543
|.686
|11.6
|7.1
|1.7
|Pete Trgovich
|31
|4.3
|10.0
|.431
|.640
|10.2
|3.3
|2.9
|Ralph Drollinger
|31
|3.5
|6.6
|.532
|.659
|8.8
|7.4
|1.2
|Andre McCarter
|31
|2.5
|7.0
|.359
|.729
|7.0
|2.3
|5.0
|Jim Spillane
|29
|2.0
|5.0
|.396
|.762
|4.5
|1.2
|1.7
|Gavin Smith
|17
|1.5
|3.5
|.424
|.667
|3.5
|1.1
|0.9
|Brett Vroman
|13
|1.0
|2.6
|.382
|.731
|3.5
|2.6
|0.5
|Casey Corliss
|21
|1.1
|2.2
|.522
|.850
|3.1
|1.3
|0.7
|Wilbert Olinde
|22
|1.2
|2.6
|.474
|.560
|3.1
|2.0
|0.9
|Marvin Thomas
|8
|1.0
|2.6
|.381
|.750
|2.4
|0.9
|0.1
|Raymond Townsend
|20
|0.8
|2.0
|.410
|.667
|1.9
|0.7
|0.4
Here's where UCLA was ranked in the AP Top 25 poll
The 1975 NCAA tournament bracket
UCLA won its 10th NCAA national championship in 1975, beating Kentucky 92-85 in the title game. Richard Washington was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 28 points against the Wildcats and playing 83 minutes in the national semifinal and championship games.
The Bruins' win was also the final game of coach John Wooden's career.
Syracuse's Jim Lee led the tournament in scoring with 119 points, guiding the Orange to a fourth place finish at their first Final Four while Louisville finished in third.
The 1975 NCAA tournament was the last postseason to include regional third-place games and the first year of the bracket's expansion to 32 teams, allowing conferences to have more than one representative in the tournament.
1975 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
UCLA's complete 1974-75 schedule breakdown
- Nov. 29, 1974 – UCLA 85, Wichita State 74
- Nov. 30, 1974 – UCLA 79, DePaul 64
- Dec. 6, 1974 – UCLA 84, Loyola Chicago 67
- Dec. 7, 1974 – UCLA 82, Oklahoma State 51
- Dec. 20, 1974 – UCLA 113, No. 11 Memphis 94
- Dec. 21, 1974 – UCLA 85, No. 12 Notre Dame 72
- Dec. 27, 1974 – UCLA 78, St. Bonaventure 62
- Dec. 28, 1974 – UCLA 81, No. 5 Maryland 75
- Jan. 3, 1975 – UCLA 91, Davidson 64
- Jan. 4, 197t – UCLA 111, Oklahoma 66
- Jan. 9, 197t – UCLA 92, Washington 82
- Jan. 11, 1975 – UCLA 77, Washington State 69
- Jan. 17, 1975 – Stanford 64, UCLA 60
- Jan. 18, 1975 – UCLA 102, California 72
- Jan. 23, 1975 – UCLA 104, UC-Santa Barbara 76
- Jan. 25, 1975 – Notre Dame 84, UCLA 78
- Feb. 1, 1975 – UCLA 89, No. 6 Southern California 84
- Feb. 7, 1975 – UCLA 67, Oregon State 60
- Feb. 8, 1975 – UCLA 107, No. 9 Oregon 103
- Feb. 14, 1975 – UCLA 95, No. 13 Oregon 66
- Feb. 15, 1975 – UCLA 74, No. 17 Oregon State 62
- Feb. 20, 1975 – UCLA 69, Washington State 61
- Feb. 22, 1975 – Washington 103, UCLA 81
- Feb. 28, 1975 – UCLA 51, California 47
- March 1, 1975 – UCLA 93, Stanford 59
- March 8, 1975 – UCLA 72, No. 11 Southern California 68
- March 15, 1975 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 103, Michigan 91 (OT)
- March 20, 1975 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 67, Montana 64
- March 22, 1975 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 89, No. 7 Arizona State 75
- March 29, 1975 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 75, No. 4 Louisville 74 (OT)
- March 31, 1975 (NCAA tournament) – UCLA 92, No. 2 Kentucky 85
UCLA's 1974-75 individual player awards, honors
Dave Meyers
- 1975 consensus First Team All-American
- 1975 First Team All-Pac-8
Richard Washington
- 1975 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1975 Second Team All-Pac-8
UCLA players drafted into the NBA
1975 NBA Draft
- No. 2 – Dave Meyers, Los Angeles Lakers
- No. 44 – Pete Trgovich, Detroit Pistons
- No. 136 – Andre McCarter, Cleveland Cavaliers
1976 NBA Draft
- No. 3 – Richard Washington, Kansas City Kings
- No. 89 – Andre McCarter, Kansas City Kings
- No. 121 – Ralph Drollinger, Boston Celtics
1977 NBA Draft
- No. 3 – Marques Johnson, Milwaukee Bucks
- No. 152 – Ralph Drollinger, New Jersey Nets
1978 NBA Draft
- No. 22 – Raymond Townsend, Golden State Warriors
- No. 105 – Ralph Drollinger, Seattle SuperSonics
1994-95 UCLA Bruins Quick Facts
Twenty years after UCLA's last national championship under legendary coach John Wooden, the Bruins won their 11th and most recent national championship.
Here's everything you need to know about the 1994-95 UCLA Bruins.
Coach: Jim Harrick
Conference: Pac-10
Record: 31-2 (16-2)*
Conference Finish: 1st
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: West Region
*UCLA's record was later adjusted to 17-1
UCLA's roster turnover before the 1994-95 season
In the 1993-94 season, UCLA went 21-7 (13-5 Pac-10), finishing second in the conference and earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament, where the Bruins lost a high-scoring affair to No. 12 seed Tulsa 112-102. UCLA lost the following players after the 1994 season:
- Shon Tarver, 6-6, guard: 14.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg
- Rodney Zimmerman, 6-9, center: 3.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg
- David Boyle, 6-5, guard: 0.8 ppg, 0.7 rpg
- Tom Walden, 6-1, guard: 0.0 ppg, 0.4 rpg
UCLA then added the following players to its roster in the fall of 1994:
- Toby Bailer, 6-6, forward
- J.R. Henderson, 6-8, forward
- Kris Johnson, 6-5, forward
- Omm'A Givens, 6-11, center
Here is UCLA's roster from the 1994-95 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Ed O'Bannon
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Tyus Edney
|Sr.
|Guard
|5-10
|Charles O'Bannon
|So.
|Forward
|6-5
|George Zidek
|Sr.
|Center
|7-0
|Toby Bailey
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-6
|J.R. Henderson
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Cameron Dollar
|So.
|Guard
|6-1
|Ike Nwankwo
|So.
|Center
|6-10
|Kris Johnson
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Omm'A Givens
|Fr.
|Center
|6-9
|Kevin Dempsey
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-6
|Marquis Burns
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-4
|Bob Myers
|So.
|Forward
|6-7
UCLA's player stats from the 1994-95 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|games
|FG
|FGa
|fg%
|2p%
|3p%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Ed O'Bannon
|33
|7.5
|14.0
|.533
|.571
|.433
|.785
|20.4
|8.3
|2.5
|1.9
|0.8
|Tyus Edney
|32
|4.6
|9.2
|.497
|.531
|.379
|.764
|14.3
|3.1
|6.8
|2.3
|0.2
|Charles O'Bannon
|33
|5.4
|9.8
|.554
|.588
|.207
|.739
|13.6
|6.1
|3.3
|1.2
|1.2
|George Zidek
|33
|4.2
|7.7
|.553
|.556
|.400
|.731
|10.6
|5.4
|0.5
|0.4
|0.6
|Toby Bailey
|33
|4.2
|8.6
|.484
|.557
|.274
|.564
|10.5
|4.8
|1.9
|1.1
|0.3
|J.R. Henderson
|33
|3.7
|6.8
|.547
|.558
|.300
|.675
|9.2
|4.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.5
|Cameron Dollar
|33
|0.8
|2.4
|.354
|.413
|.125
|.659
|3.4
|1.9
|3.1
|1.6
|0.1
|Ike Nwankwo
|23
|1.2
|2.1
|.571
|.571
|–––
|.538
|2.7
|1.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.3
|Kris Johnson
|21
|1.0
|2.4
|.420
|.447
|.000
|.706
|2.6
|1.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|Marquis Burns
|5
|0.6
|2.0
|.300
|.250
|.333
|.250
|1.8
|1.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|Kevin Dempsey
|14
|0.6
|1.4
|.474
|.600
|.333
|.500
|1.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|Omm'A Givens
|25
|0.6
|1.7
|.381
|.381
|–––
|.563
|1.6
|1.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.5
|Bob Myers
|18
|0.1
|0.7
|.167
|.200
|.000
|1.000
|0.3
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
UCLA's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1994-95
The 1995 NCAA tournament bracket
The 1995 NCAA tournament saw UCLA win its 11th national title — and stop Arkansas from going back-to-back.
The Bruins' run to the title included Tyus Edney's game-winning score to beat Missouri in the second round. At the Final Four in Seattle, North Carolina and Oklahoma State joined UCLA and Arkansas.
Arkansas' run to the title game is notable for all the close games — the Razorbacks won games by one point, two in overtime, five in overtime, seven in the Elite Eight and then seven again in the Final Four.
1995 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the March Madness bracket.
UCLA's complete 1994-95 schedule breakdown
- Nov. 26, 1994 – UCLA 83, Cal State Northridge 60
- Dec. 3, 1994 – UCLA 82, No. 3 Kentucky 81
- Dec. 10, 1994 – UCLA 99, Cal State Fullerton 65
- Dec. 17, 1994 – UCLA 92, LSU 72
- Dec. 22, 1994 – UCLA 137, George Mason 100
- Dec. 28, 1994 – UCLA 88, NC State 80
- Jan. 5, 1995 – Oregon 82, UCLA 72
- Jan. 7, 1995 – UCLA 87, Oregon State 78
- Jan. 12, 1995 – UCLA 75, Washington 57
- Jan. 14, 1995 – UCLA 91, Washington State 78
- Jan. 19, 1995 – UCLA 71, No. 11 Arizona 61
- Jan. 21, 1995 – UCLA 85, No. 13 Arizona State 72
- Jan. 26, 1995 – UCLA 77, No. 17 Stanford 74
- Jan. 28, 1995 – California 100, UCLA 93
- Feb. 2, 1995 – UCLA 73, Southern California 69
- Feb. 5, 1995 – UCLA 92, Notre Dame 55
- Feb. 9, 1995 – UCLA 74, Washington 66
- Feb. 11, 1995 – UCLA 98, Washington State 83
- Feb. 16, 1995 – UCLA 82, No. 13 Arizona State 77 (OT)
- Feb. 19, 1995 – UCLA 72, No. 12 Arizona 70
- Feb. 21, 1995 – UCLA 88, No. 19 Stanford 77
- Feb. 23, 1995 – UCLA 104, California 88
- Feb. 26, 1995 – UCLA 100, Duke 77
- March 1, 1995 – UCLA 85, Southern California 66
- March 5, 1995 – UCLA 91, Louisville 73
- March 9, 1995 – UCLA 86, Oregon State 67
- March 11, 1995 – UCLA 94, No. 25 Oregon 78
- March 17, 1995 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UCLA 92, No. 16 seed Florida International 56
- March 19, 1995 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UCLA 75, No. 8 seed Missouri 74
- March 23, 1995 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UCLA 86, No. 5 seed Mississippi State 67
- March 25, 1995 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UCLA 102, No. 2 seed UConn 96
- April 1, 1995 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UCLA 74, No. 4 seed Oklahoma State 61
- April 3, 1995 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UCLA 89, No. 2 seed Arkansas 78
UCLA's 1994-95 individual player awards, honors
Ed O'Bannon
- 1995 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1995 USBWA College Player of the Year
- 1995 John R. Wooden Award winner
- 1995 Pac-10 Co-Player of the Year
- 1995 consensus First Team All-American
- 1995 First Team All-Pac-10
Tyus Edney
- 1995 First Team All-Pac-10
- 1995 Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award winner
UCLA players drafted into the NBA
1995 NBA Draft
- No. 9 – Ed O'Bannon, New Jersey Nets
- No. 22 – George Zidek, Charlotte Hornets
- No. 47 – Tyus Edney, Sacramento Kings
1997 NBA Draft
- No. 31 – Charles O'Bannon, Detroit Pistons
1998 NBA Draft
- No. 45 – Toby Bailey, Los Angeles Lakers
- No. 56 – J.R. Henderson, Vancouver Grizzlies
