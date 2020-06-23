UConn men's college basketball championships: Complete history

Nov. 12, 2010 – UConn 79, Stony Brook 52

"A new-look Connecticut team won its season opener in classic Jim Calhoun style — with rebounding and defense," reported the AP. The Huskies held the Seawolves to 31 points in the first half, then 21 in the second. Kemba Walker scored 18 points while big man Alex Oriakhi had 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. "Coach is the kind of coach where if you don't play defense, you can't play for him," Walker said, according to the AP. "Guys were like, 'My man is not scoring and I'm not coming out of this game.'"

Nov. 17, 2010 – UConn 89, Vermont 73

Kemba Walker exploded for a career-high 42 points, turning a three-point halftime deficit into a 16-point win. He was 15-of-24 from the field, with four 3-pointers, and 8-for-10 from the free throw line. Walker's 42 tied Cliff Robinson's record for a UConn game played in Hartford, while coach Jim Calhoun improved to 112-4 against non-conference opponents from the New England area.

Nov. 22, 2010 – UConn 83, Wichita State 79

After being held to two points in the first half, Kemba Walker had 29 points after halftime, including a critical jumper in the last minute to give UConn a win over Wichita State in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Walker made half of his 16 shots, plus 14-of-15 free throws. As a team, UConn made 19 more free throws (32) than Wichita State attempted (13).

Nov. 23, 2010 – UConn 70, No. 2 Michigan State 67

For the second game in a row, Kemba Walker scored at least 30 points with a huge jumper in the final minute. The Huskies beat the No. 2-ranked Spartans thanks to Walker hitting the "biggest short, a fallaway jumper with 52 seconds left," according to the AP. UConn's defense held Michigan State to 40-percent shooting, while big man Alex Oriakhi had a 15-point, 17-rebound double-double.

Nov. 24, 2010 – UConn 84, No. 8 Kentucky 67

UConn won the Maui Invitational after beating a top-10 foe for the second day in a row. "We wanted to show the world that we're still UConn," Kemba Walker said, according to the AP. Walker finished with 29 points as the Huskies scored 50 points in the first half, then hung on in the second half for a 17-point win. "That was a shellacking," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "We were outplayed, out-coached, out-everythinged."

Nov. 30, 2010 – UConn 62, New Hampshire 55

The Huskies found themselves trailing by one at halftime as they returned home from Hawaii and they beat the Wildcats by just seven points. After not being ranked at the Maui Invitational, UConn climbed to No. 7 in the AP poll. Kemba Walker scored 30 points while the other four starters combined to score just 13 points. "We had Kemba offensively, and you had very little else," Jim Calhoun said. "It's the first time all year that it was not fun coaching a team that was lackluster."

Dec. 3, 2010 – UConn 94, UMBC 61

Kemba Walker had done some amazing things already in the 2010-11 season but against UMBC, he recorded his first-ever triple-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. "I love having games like this," Walker said, according to the AP. "Because my teammates also benefit from it. Those guys' confidence, it's hot now."

Dec. 8, 2010 – UConn 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Four Huskies scored in double figures, led by Kemba Walker's 21, while freshman Roscoe Smith had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. "It's just good to see that those guys' confidence is getting higher, and that's what we need," Walker said, according to the AP. "When those tough games come around, if I'm not on, I think some of those guys, especially the young guys, will come along."

Dec. 20, 2010 – UConn 76, Coppin State 64

UConn doubled up Coppin State on the boards 58-29, which was necessary for the win after the Huskies made just 41 percent of their shots. "We missed every kind of conceivable shot in the paint that I've ever seen," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I like the effort on the glass, without question. I don't like the fact that we're not finishing plays in there."

Dec. 22, 2010 – UConn 81, Harvard 52

UConn played stifling defense, holding the Crimson to 4-for-31 shooting from 3-point range and 30 percent from the field. "I thought it was hard for us to get up over them," Harvard coach Tommy Amaker said, according to the AP. "They are really an outstanding team with their length and the size up front, and their ability to change shots."

Dec. 27, 2010 – No. 6 Pittsburgh 78, UConn 63

After a 10-0 start, UConn suffered its first loss of the season in its Big East opener on the road against No. 6 Pitt. Kemba Walker scored 31 points on an inefficient 10-of-27 shooting and the Huskies shot just 31.7 percent from the field. Only two Huskies had more than five points until the final minutes. "They came to play, they wanted it and they got it," Walker said, according to the AP. "They made me work for every basket. It was a tough night for me ... Their game plan was great and they stayed with it."

Dec. 31, 2010 – UConn 66, South Florida 61 (OT)

UConn prevented one loss from turning into two as the Huskies turned to a zone defense to hold off the Bulls in overtime. "I can't think of the last time that we went 10 straight minutes in a zone," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I really can't. It could be a decade. I can't even remember, and I don't forget many basketball games. That saved us. Quite frankly it saved us I think in the sense that we extended the two guards in a press mode, got a couple steals out of it and then went back and packed in."

Jan. 4, 2011 – No. 14 Notre Dame 73, UConn 70

UConn fell to 1-2 in conference play as Notre Dame and Ben Hansbrough held Kemba Walker to 19 points, almost eight fewer than his season average. It ended his streak of 11 games with at least 20 points. "He's one of the best guards in the country," Hansbrough said, according to the AP. "That's a great challenge for me. When I see somebody as talented as him, I see that as a challenge." Walker finished 8-for-23, including 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

Jan. 8, 2011 – UConn 82, No. 12 Texas 81 (OT)

Kemba Walker's 15-foot jumper with five seconds left in overtime gave UConn a one-point win in overtime as the Huskies won their second game in overtime in their last three contests. "I felt like I owed it to my team," Walker said, according to the AP. "I felt like I would get my shot and make it."

Jan. 11, 2011 – UConn 67, Rutgers 53

Kemba Walker led the team in scoring, with 18 points, just like he had in every game so far this season, but he had help from Alex Oriakhi, who had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. "We are way ahead," Walker said, according to the AP. "We are ahead of schedule I think. Guys bought in to what Coach Calhoun is trying to do with this program, and it's working out for us." The Big East coaches had picked UConn to finish 10th in the conference in the preseason.

Jan. 15, 2011 – UConn 82, DePaul 62

Kemba Walker scored 22 points in the first half and finished with 31 — half of DePaul's team total. Jeremy Lamb contributed 13 points and six rebounds after playing less than 10 minutes in the team's previous two games. "Sometimes it's tough to know when to take the shot and when not to," Lamb said, according to the AP. "[Kemba] can score anytime he wants. But I think we're doing a good job of getting everyone involved."

Jan. 17, 2011 – UConn 61, No. 7 Villanova 59

Kemba Walker drove down the lane in the final seconds and made a basket to give UConn a two-point win over No. 7 Villanova in this top-10 matchup. It ended the Wildcats' 11-game winning streak. "I want the ball in my hands being the leader of this team," Walker said, according to the AP. "I wanted Shabazz [Napier] to run down some time so we would get the last shot. I got it and I knew another guy was going to come and I tried to go before he came, get by my man and get the shot off."

Jan. 22, 2011 – UConn 72, Tennessee 61

Tennessee held Kemba Walker to 16 points, his lowest total so far in the season, but UConn turned a one-point halftime lead into an 11-point win. Freshman Jeremy Lamb tied Walker with 16 points, while another freshman, Roscoe Smith, made 4-of-5 3-pointers to add 12 points. "It's going to be easier on [Kemba] if we are knocking down shots for him," Lamb said, according to the AP. "We took some big shots, and we were able to make some big shots."

Jan. 25, 2011 – UConn 76, Marquette 68

Jeremy Lamb exploded for a career-high 24 points as UConn mounted a 13-0 run late in the second half to beat Marquette on the road. "He's just putting in the time and it's paying off," Kemba Walker said of Lamb, according to the AP. "He's been in the gym every night. He's been up early to lift weights. All that stuff is just paying off now."

Jan. 29, 2011 – No. 23 Louisville 79, UConn 78 (2OT)

UConn's six-game winning streak came to an end as No. 23 Louisville knocked off No. 5 UConn in Storrs. Louisville's Peyton Siva had two key layups in the second overtime period to beat the Huskies by one. "We don't have no superstars on this team and that helps us out a lot, because we know anybody can take that last shot," Siva said, according to the AP. "I got to the lane, I made a couple layups and that was important."

Feb. 2, 2011 – No. 17 Syracuse 66, UConn 58

No. 17 Syracuse arrived in Hartford having lost four games in a row but the Orange prevented the first five-game losing streak under coach Jim Boeheim as Rick Jackson led them with a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double and Brandon Triche scored 16. UConn's Jeremy Lamb reached the 20-point mark for the third game in a row as he scored 22. "Everybody is going to determine their own fate," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "We got off to a terrific start and we've hit a snag in the road and we have nine games to get ourselves in position. We have to win our share. The game was there for us."

Feb. 5, 2011 – UConn 61, Seton Hall 59

UConn got back in the win column after two losses in a row as the Huskies erased a five-point deficit at halftime to win by two. "I did challenge them on the sidelines a couple of times, really challenged them about what they were doing or not doing and the effort they were not giving," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I didn't want to hear a damn excuse — I didn't use that word exactly. 'I hear one excuse and I will put you on the bench so hard that you'll still be here when we come back here next year. This game is winnable.' And then they did it."

Feb. 10, 2011 – St. John's 89, UConn 72

St. John's' Dwight Hardy scored a career-high 33 points as the Red Storm scored 54 points in the second half to down No. 10 UConn by 17. "We have faced 160 straight minutes of matchup zone," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "We should have an idea by now."

Feb. 13, 2011 – UConn 75, Providence 57

Jamal Coombs-McDaniel surprisingly was UConn's leading scorer in the game with a career-high 25 points, while Kemba Walker added 22. "Our relationship has definitely been stormy, but for the good," Coombs-McDaniel said of his relationship with coach Jim Calhoun, according to the AP. "He's a competitive guy and I am, too. It's definitely been tough. I just chose to stick with it. Sulking didn't do any good so I'm striving to continue to play and get better and get some minutes on the court."

Feb. 16, 2011 – UConn 78, No. 9 Georgetown 70

No. 9 Georgetown had won eight games in a row when the Hoyas arrived in Hartford's XL Center, where Kemba Walker had 31 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a near triple-double. After scoring a career-high 25 points in the previous game, Jamal Coombs-McDaniel had 23 points, after having never scored more than 13 points in a game and entering with an average of 5.4 points per game.

Feb. 18, 2011 – No. 16 Louisville 71, UConn 58

Louisville beat UConn again, behind Gorgui Dieng's 13-point, 12-rebound double-double and Peyton Siva's 15 points. "Our defense was incredible," Louisville coach Rick Pitino said, according to the AP. "This was definitely, definitely a gem." Kemba Walker scored just 16 points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Feb. 24, 2011 – Marquette 74, UConn 67 (OT)

UConn played its fourth overtime game of the season but overtime was where Marquette's Darius Johnson-Odom shined as he scored nine of his 17 points in the extra period. Johnson-Odom tied the game at 59-all in the closing seconds. Kemba Walker scored 27 points but he missed four shots and had a turnover in overtime. "We just wanted to get something up, get to the basket," Walker said, according to the AP. "They were playing me tough and I turned it over. I was a little careless with the ball and they were able to take those turnovers and make them into baskets."

Feb. 27, 2011 – UConn 67, Cincinnati 59

After two losses in a row, UConn righted the ship by beating Cincinnati on the road as Kemba Walker scored 11 of his 16 points after halftime. UConn led for more than 39 minutes as the Huskies controlled the game. "We basically had to act like we had something to prove," Shabazz Napier said, according to the AP. "We got a lead and kept on going with it."

March 2, 2011 – West Virginia 65, UConn 56

West Virginia took a two-point advantage into halftime, then controlled the second half to give UConn its third loss in four games. The Mountaineers finished the game on a 19-9 run, while holding the Huskies to 2-for-17 shooting over the final 10 minutes. "West Virginia won in what I would consider to be Bob Huggins style," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "They out-toughed us. We needed to play physically inside and get some rebounds. We made some very poor choices on offense and we didn't go a good job the whole game of taking away their post play."

March 5, 2011 – No. 8 Notre Dame 70, UConn 67

Even though Notre Dame's Ben Hansbrough fouled out with more than eight minutes left, the Fighting Irish won by three after outscoring the Huskies by six after halftime. Kemba Walker scored 34 points in the loss on 11-of-22 shooting and a perfect 10-for-10 shooting from the free throw line. Walker missed a potential game-winning 3-pionter in the final 10 seconds.

March 8, 2011 (Big East tournament) – UConn 97, DePaul 71

UConn beat DePaul in the opening round of the Big East tournament, ending a six-year drought. Jeremy Lamb scored 17 points in the first half and finished with 19, while Alex Oriakhi had 13 points and 19 rebounds. "I just think we look different when he's rebounding, blocking shots and playing defense like that," Jim Calhoun said of Oriakhi, according to the AP. "He's been struggling and I keep telling him, 'It's simple, go get the basketball.' It's never that simple, but it gets in your head. And today he went and got the basketball – a lot."

March 9, 2011 (Big East tournament) – UConn 79, No. 22 Georgetown 62

After Kemba Walker had been snubbed for Big East Player of the Year and he wasn't even a unanimous First Team All-Big East selection, he scored 28 points to pass Rip Hamilton for fourth on UConn's single-season scoring list with 748 points. "We're coming to play it all," Walker said, according to the AP. "Right now we're in a great situation. Pittsburgh beat us at Pittsburgh, and we want to redeem ourselves, so we're not going to let no fatigue beat us."

March 10, 2011 (Big East tournament) – UConn 76, No. 3 Pittsburgh 74

Kemba Walker sent UConn to the Big East tournament semifinals on a stepback jumper at the buzzer to knock off No. 3 Pitt. He finished with 24 points on 8-of-22 shooting. "The best player in my opinion for his team made another winning shot, a big-time shot," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "There wasn't any doubt in my mind what option it would be when he put the hard dribble down. Kemba has made a ton of big shots."

March 11, 2011 (Big East tournament) – UConn 76, No. 11 Syracuse 71 (OT)

Kemba Walker had a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double as UConn knocked off Syracuse in overtime. Jeremy Lamb his a floater to put UConn up three, then Walker made a pair of free throws to put the Huskies up by five. "Tell me any other guard who is getting 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I've never seen a guard dominate a game inside and out."

March 12, 2011 (Big East tournament) – UConn 69, No. 14 Louisville 66

UConn capped off its incredible Big East tournament run by winning its fifth game in five days to win the conference tournament, knocking off Louisville in the championship game. Kemba Walker broke the tournament scoring record by scoring 19 points, which earned him MVP honors. "Now that it's over I can definitely tell you I was tired," Walker said, according to the AP. "With about two minutes left I was gassed. I just wanted to win this game so bad my heart took over."

March 17, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 81, No. 14 seed Bucknell 52

Kemba Walker was two rebounds shy of a triple-double as he had 18 points, a career-high 12 assists and eight rebounds in UConn's first-round win over Bucknell. UConn led by as many as 32 points as the Huskies didn't show any signs of fatigue after winning five games in five days. "For a lot of these kids, everybody really except for Kemba, no one else had meaningful NCAA minutes," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "So Kemba, who's been our scorer, became our initiator. He made some big baskets, but his biggest contribution was controlling the game on the offensive end."

March 19, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 69, No. 6 seed Cincinnati 58

UConn faced Big East foe Cincinnati in the second round behind 33 points from Kemba Walker, including 16 in the last 10 minutes. "Watching all the games, all the Big East teams were getting knocked off one by one," Alex Oriakhi said, according to the AP. "It did worry me a little bit. But I'm happy we got to the Sweet 16 and hopefully we'll get more wins."

March 24, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 74, No. 2 seed San Diego State 67

Kemba Walker scored 22 points in the second half, finishing with 36, to put away No. 2 seed San Diego State. At one point, Walker scored 12 points in a row. "I'm just trying to do the best I can do," Walker said, according to the AP. "Whether it's scoring, talking, getting their confidence up or giving an assist, I'm just trying to do whatever is possible to enhance this team."

March 26, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 65, No. 5 seed Arizona 63

Arizona's Jamelle Horne missed a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer as UConn held off Arizona to advance to the Final Four behind 20 points from Kemba Walker and 19 from Jeremy Lamb. "Never did I imagine a team winning nine games in tournament play in 19 days," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "These brothers, these young guys, have just given me a thrill beyond compare. Our march in the past nine games, I haven't experienced anything like this."

April 2, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 56, No. 4 seed Kentucky 55

Jim Calhoun improved to 5-1 at the Final Four as UConn held Kentucky to 33 percent shooting, including a nearly six-minute scoreless drought late in the second half, as the Huskies won by one point to advance to the national championship game. With Kentucky trailing 54-52, DeAndre Liggins' 3-pointer was short, then UConn's Shabazz Napier made two free throws. Brandon Knight made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut a four-point deficit to one. "The guys decided they didn't want to go home," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "This is too much fun."

April 4, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 53, No. 8 seed Butler 41

Jim Calhoun became the fifth coach to win at least three men's basketball national championships as UConn won a low-scoring national championship game. Butler led 22-19 at halftime but the Huskies put the clamps on the Bulldogs after halftime, holding them to 19 points, while UConn scored 34 in the second half. UConn finished the season on an 11-game winning streak as Kemba Walker scored 16 points in the national championship game. Butler made just 12-of-64 shots, or 18.8 percent, the worst-ever in the national championship game. "Every time we play hard, great things always happen to us," Walker said, according to the AP.