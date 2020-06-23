UConn men's college basketball championships: Complete history
UConn's college basketball championships
UConn has won four NCAA men's Division I college basketball championships:
- 2014 (defeated Kentucky, 60-54)
- 2011 (defeated Butler, 53-41)
- 2004 (defeated Georgia Tech, 82-73)
- 1999 (defeated Duke, 77-74)
The following is a season-by-season look at each of these championships, including stats, rosters, full-game replays and a game-by-game recap of each season.
We begin with the 1998-99 season. After making the Elite Eight in 1990, 1995 and 1998, UConn closed the decade with its first-ever Final Four appearance in 1999 and the Huskies capitalized by winning the national championship. As a program, they showed incredible efficiency, winning four national championships in five Final Four appearances, including a perfect 4-for-4 record in the national championship game.
Here's everything you need to know about Duke's first national championship team.
Coach: Jim Calhoun
Conference: Big East
Record: 34-2 (16-2)
Conference Finish: 1st
Conference Tournament Finish: Conference champion
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 1 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: West Region
UConn's roster turnover before the 1998-99 season
In the 1997-98 season, UConn went 32-5 (15-3 Big East), sweeping the conference regular season and tournament titles before earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and advancing to the Elite Eight. After the season, the Huskies lost five players, most of whom made a minimal statistical contribution:
- Monquencio Hardnett, guard: 5.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg
- San Funches, forward: 0.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg
- Chris Crowley, guard: 0.1 ppg, 0.1 rpg
- Jeff Cybart, guard: 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg
- Craig Glazer, guard: 0.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg
UConn then added one freshman to its roster in the fall of 1998: 6-8 Stanley Ocitti.
UConn's roster from the 1998-99 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Richard Hamilton
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-6
|Khalid El-Amin
|So.
|Guard
|5-10
|Kevin Freeman
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-7
|Ricky Moore
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-2
|Albert Mouring
|So.
|Guard
|6-3
|Edmund Saunders
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Jake Voskuhl
|Jr.
|Center
|6-11
|Rashamel Jones
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Souleymane Wane
|Jr.
|Center
|6-11
|E.J. Harrison
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Antric Klaiber
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-10
|Ed Tonella
|Jr.
|Guard
|5-10
|Stanley Ocitti
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-8
UConn's player stats from the 1998-99 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|Games
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2p%
|3p%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Richard Hamilton
|34
|32.1
|7.3
|16.4
|.443
|.496
|.347
|.833
|21.5
|4.8
|2.7
|1.2
|0.3
|Khalid El-Amin
|36
|28.6
|4.8
|11.7
|.412
|.454
|.338
|.778
|13.8
|2.8
|3.9
|1.6
|0.0
|Kevin Freeman
|36
|N/A
|4.5
|7.7
|.588
|.593
|.000
|.713
|12.2
|7.3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.3
|Albert Mouring
|32
|N/A
|2.5
|5.6
|.439
|.495
|.376
|.745
|7.1
|2.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.3
|Ricky Moore
|36
|N/A
|2.0
|4.7
|.423
|.453
|.353
|.814
|6.8
|3.6
|3.6
|1.1
|0.4
|Edmund Saunders
|35
|N/A
|2.5
|4.4
|.562
|.559
|1.000
|.603
|6.0
|4.7
|4.7
|0.7
|0.7
|Jake Voskuhl
|34
|21.4
|1.9
|3.8
|.512
|.512
|–––
|.621
|5.5
|6.4
|6.4
|0.6
|1.5
|Rashamel Jones
|32
|N/A
|1.5
|2.8
|.516
|.561
|.111
|.621
|3.5
|1.7
|1.7
|0.8
|0.1
|Souleymane Wane
|30
|N/A
|0.8
|2.2
|.385
|.385
|–––
|.423
|2.0
|2.8
|2.8
|0.4
|0.7
|E.J. Harrison
|26
|N/A
|0.8
|1.7
|.455
|.486
|.333
|.600
|1.9
|0.8
|0.8
|0.7
|0.1
|Atric Klaiber
|23
|N/A
|0.2
|0.7
|.294
|.313
|.000
|.625
|0.7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0,2
|Ed Tonella
|9
|N/A
|0.2
|0.4
|.500
|.667
|.000
|.000
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|Stanley Ocitti
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
UConn's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 1998-99
The 1999 NCAA tournament bracket
UConn won its first national title by upsetting fellow top seed Duke in the 1999 NCAA tournament championship game. The Huskies' win halted Duke's win streak at 32 games.
Michigan State and Ohio State also made the Final Four in Tampa, Florida, though the Buckeyes later had to vacate their appearance.
UConn star Richard Hamilton was named Most Outstanding Player. The 1999 tournament was also notable for Gonzaga's run to the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed in only its second NCAA tournament appearance. The Bulldogs beat No. 7 Minnesota, No. 2 Stanford and No. 6 Florida before falling to eventual champion UConn.
1999 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for another look at the bracket.
UConn's complete 1998-99 schedule breakdown
Nov. 15, 1998 – UConn 102, Quinnipiac 60
UConn opened the 1998-99 season against Quinnipiac, which was making its Division I debut, "such an opponent is always a danger to UConn, which not only has to win this game by 40 points, it has to look good," wrote the Hartford Courant's Michael Arace. The Huskies' top three scorers — Khalid El-Amin (28 points), Richard Hamilton (25) and Kevin Freeman (12) — outscored Quinnipiac by five points.
Nov. 19, 1998 – UConn 77, Richmond 57
Richard Hamilton had a tremendous performance with 32 points on 10-of-16 shooting, seven rebounds and six assists with five 3-pointers and a perfect 7-for-7 mark from the free-throw line. "I love seeing him make plays," UConn coach Jim Calhoun said, according to the Hartford Courant. "I always think he has been identified, for example, with [Duke's] Trajan Langdon, who's a wonderful, wonderful shooter, as Rip is. I think Rip is a terrific shooter, but I also think he can make plays. When he starts making plays, Ricky [Moore] is better. The big guys are going to be better."
Nov. 24, 1998 – UConn 95, Hartford 58
UConn scored 50 points in the paint, just eight fewer points than Hartford scored as a team, as the Huskies won by 37 as coach Jim Calhoun was sidelined with an illness, leaving associate head coach Dave Leitao in charge. Six UConn players scored in double figures, led by Kevin Freeman and Richard Hamilton with 17 points apiece. "You have to get that mentality: Even though we've got you by 30, we want you by 60," said UConn's Ricky Moore, according to the Hartford Courant. "We want that complete game, and so far we haven't had it."
Nov. 27, 1998 – UConn 111, Wagner 46
UConn lit up the scoreboard as five players scored in double figures. The Huskies finished with 30 assists, 21 steals and 11 blocks. "We came out on all cylinders and just played terrific," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "It seems that everybody was reading the same story on the same page at the same time."
Dec. 1, 1998 – UConn 69, No. 15 Washington 48
What was once a one-point UConn lead, 40-39, turned into a 60-41 edge for the Huskies following a 20-2 run, despite Khalid El-Amin being on the bench with four fouls. "I thought this probably is the difference between the team we played a year ago and this team," Washington coach Bob Bender said, according to the Hartford Courant. "Maybe it goes the other way a year ago. They're a deeper team and getting a guy like that in foul trouble may not be as big an effect as one would think."
Dec. 5, 1998 – UConn 82, No. 9 Michigan State 68
UConn's Ricky Moore held Michigan State's Mateen Cleaves to six points on 2-of-15 shooting as Kevin Freeman and Khalid El-Amin combined for 23 points before halftime. "I'm disappointed because I didn't see character and spirit in the second half," Tom Izzo said, according to the Hartford Courant. "But you can't take anything away from [UConn]. I mean, they probably took [the character and spirit] away from us. That's a very good basketball team."
Dec. 9, 1998 – UConn 59, Massachusetts 54
"The word 'terrific' doesn't come to mind, but the word 'lousy' doesn't either," Jim Calhoun said after UConn's five-point win, according to the Hartford Courant. "I think the bench is making me happier and the starters aren't ... Overall, I'd say we found a way to win in a difficult environment." Albert Mouring scored a team-high 13 points, while Khalid El-Amin had 12 and Richard Hamilton added 11 after scoring just one point in the first half.
Dec. 12, 1998 – UConn 70, No. 20 Pittsburgh 69
Somehow, despite trailing by four points with nine seconds left, UConn pulled off a one-point win on the road against No. 20 Pittsburgh. Albert Mouring made a fadeaway, 22-footer and Khalid El-Amin sank a bucket in the lane to rip the victory from the jaws of Pitt, whose students were already celebrating, according to the AP. "Quite frankly, I never felt we would lose the game," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I thought we had a chance when it was 18 seconds to go and down by four."
Dec. 23, 1998 – UConn 102, Fairfield 67
In a game with 56 fouls, four technical fouls and a player ejected, UConn won in a landslide behind a school-record 39 free throws. "Someone said a basketball game went on," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I didn't notice."
Dec. 30, 1998 – UConn 100, Villanova 76
"I should have known we were in trouble when Jim [Calhoun] told me before the game that they weren't playing well," Villanova coach Steve Lappas said, according to the Hartford Courant. The Huskies led 10-2 and later 17-5 as Lappas used all of his 20-second timeouts in the first eight-plus minutes. UConn showed multiple defenses, including a three-quarter court trap, a half-court trap and full-court man-to-man as the Huskies forced the Wildcats into 20 turnovers, including 12 before halftime.
Jan. 2, 1999 – UConn 87, Georgetown 64
UConn's Albert Mouring and Ricky Moore held Georgetown's Kevin Braswell to a 4-for-18 performance, while Mouring led the Huskies with 10 rebounds, along with 12 points. "Albert was beyond terrific tonight," Jim Calhoun said, according to the Hartford Courant.
Jan. 6, 1999 – UConn 91, Boston College 78
UConn coach Jim Calhoun coached his 400th game at the school and with a win over Boston College, his record improved to 282-118.
Jan. 9, 1999 – UConn 80, West Virginia 45
Richard Hamilton scored 30 points while "West Virginia was awful," according to the Hartford Courant's Michael Arace. "The Mountaineers struggled to get their field-goal percentage close to 30. Their offensive output was the lowest of the season in Big East competition."
Jan. 12, 1999 – UConn 101, Notre Dame 70
"Normally, [Notre Dame] takes some nice three-pointers when they're open, but there weren't a lot of open three-pointers tonight," Jim Calhoun said, according to the Hartford Courant. "The only thing they had was penetration to the basket. They got a few layups out of that, but it also opened the game up. We're not [intentionally] giving up layups to do that, but it did make the game go faster."
Jan. 16, 1999 – UConn 81, Pittsburgh 58
"There was no single deciding factor, but look at UConn's bench," reported the Hartford Courant. Albert Mouring scored a career-high 18 points, while Edmund Saunders had 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks. "You could see that having those instant points from Mouring off the bench makes a big difference to that team," Pitt coach Ralph Willard said.
Jan. 20, 1999 – UConn 70, No. 25 Miami (FL) 68 (OT)
The Hurricanes had a shot, literally, at being the first team to knock off the No. 1-ranked Huskies as freshman John Salmons had a wide-open 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime. But he missed. "If Salmons' shot had gone down, [Miami] would certainly have deserved to win as much as we did," Jim Calhoun said, according to the Hartford Courant.
Jan. 23, 1999 – UConn 62, Seton Hall 47
"There was lots of weird stuff going on with zones and matchups and presses and fastbreaks and ball-deflating half courts, but UConn won with defense," the Hartford Courant reported. With the win, UConn's Jim Calhoun took over first place on the school's all-time wins list with 287 wins, one more than Hugh Greer.
Jan. 25, 1999 – UConn 78, Georgetown 71
Aided by critical minutes off the bench from Souleymane Wane, who entered the game after center Jake Voskuhl was sent to the bench with two fouls, UConn beat Georgetown on the road. "I took it bad that I didn't play in the Seton Hall game," Wane said, according to the Hartford Courant. "Of course, Coach had his reasons. I just have to stick with it and show him I can play. It really feels good to play against Georgetown."
Jan. 30, 1999 – UConn 78, No. 9 St. John's 74
St. John's led No. 1 UConn by as many as 12 points inside Madison Square Garden as the Red Storm failed to knock off the top-ranked Huskies, just like they had No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Stanford. "All these guys, when I was in high school, we'd win by 50 and 60," said St. John's forward Ron Artest, according to the Daily News. "When we get here, I don't know — people just choke."
Feb. 1, 1999 – No. 17 Syracuse 59, UConn 42
UConn's starters combined to score just 21 points as the top-ranked Huskies lost for the first time of the season. "They just sat there in that [2-3] zone and we never shot the gaps, or got kickouts for shots, and we didn't get it down low, either," said Kevin Freeman, according to the Hartford Courant. The game was tied 25-all at halftime but UConn's reserves struggled when Richard Hamilton and Jake Voskuhl went to the bench.
Feb. 6, 1999 – UConn 70, No. 4 Stanford 59
"They flew across the country to face a stern test, a Stanford behemoth with rippling musculature, a rip-roaring fandom and a rolling basketball court. They played without leading scorer Richard Hamilton and they never trailed," wrote the Hartford Courant's Michael Arace. Hamilton was out with a thigh bruise and in his absence, Khalid El-Amin scored 23 points with five assists and five steals.
Feb. 10, 1999 – UConn 66, Boston College 50
UConn's field-goal percentage was as shade below 40 percent as the Huskies made 23-of-58 shots, highlighted by Richard Hamilton's nine-point performance on just 4-of-15 shooting in his return from injury. But UConn posted a plus-20 advantage on the road, including 21 offensive rebounds, while making 11 more free throws (17) than Boston College attempted (six).
Feb. 13, 1999 – UConn 53, Seton Hall 48
"About the best thing that can be said for Connecticut's 53-48 Big East victory over Seton Hall yesterday at the Meadowlands Arena is that the second-ranked Huskies have learned how to survive a worst-case scenario," wrote the Daily News' Dick Weiss. The Huskies made just one of their first 17 attempts after halftime and 0-foor-14 from behind the arc in the game, allowing the Pirates to take a six-point lead. Richard Hamilton was the team's leading scorer with 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting.
Feb. 16, 1999 – UConn 77, Rutgers 64
UConn led just 45-40 in the second half, when Khalid El-Amin was sent to the bench and the Huskies scored the next seven points to claim a double-digit lead. "There was never any point where you could honestly say it looked like UConn was going to lose this game," reported The Central New Jersey Home News.
Feb. 20, 1999 – No. 15 Miami (FL) 73, UConn 71
After Miami (FL) fell to UConn by two points in overtime earlier in the season, the Hurricanes finally got the job done. Khalid El-Amin's final heave fell short. UConn led by as many as 14 points in the first half. "It does take on maybe a little more added significance because it's the No. 1 team in our league and the No. 2 team in the country," Miami coach Leonard Hamilton said, according to the Hartford Courant.
Feb. 22, 1999 – UConn 72, Providence 65
The Huskies clinched a share of the Big East regular-season championship, their sixth, which tied a record at the time. "I know one thing: We're guaranteed another championship," Jim Calhoun said, according to the Hartford Courant. "And I think that's important to our kids. And I made it an important thing. And I loved the way we responded."
Feb. 28, 1999 – UConn 70, No. 24 Syracuse 58
Despite playing without center Jake Voskuhl, UConn scored 44 points in the second half to beat Syracuse by 12 on the road, securing an outright regular-season championship. "Everybody is talking about Miami now," Kevin Freeman said, according to the Hartford Courant. "Did that motivate us? Definitely."
March 4, 1999 (Big East tournament) – UConn 57, Seton Hall 56
After winning an outright Big East regular-season championship, UConn only escaped Seton Hall by one point in the first round of the Big East tournament. The Hartford Courant called UConn's Kevin Freeman the deciding factor. "In a game that could have gone either way, the best player on the floor made fate's decision," reported the newspaper. "Freeman was that Thursday. One might even say he looked like one of the top 15 players in the Big East." Freeman had been snubbed from the three All-Big East teams just days earlier.
March 5, 1999 (Big East tournament) – UConn 71, Syracuse 50
For the second time in three games, UConn beat Syracuse by double digits, this time by 19 points, after the Orange ended the Huskies' undefeated start to the season after 19 games. "The past month, we weren't the same team at times," Jim Calhoun said, according to The Miami Herald. "Now we're back. Syracuse just couldn't match us." The Huskies ran out to a 38-18 lead and ended the first half on an 18-3 run, capped by Richard Hamilton's 3-pointer in the final seconds.
March 6, 1999 (Big East tournament) – UConn 82, No. 10 St. John's 63
Kevin Freeman was named the Big East tournament's Most Outstanding Player, in part because he held St. John's star Ron Artest to 2-of-7 shooting in the first half. "Artest shed tears on the bench after fouling out with 1 minutes, 11 seconds left," reported the Hartford Courant. "Mentally, he was out of the game long before that." Freeman had nine points and six rebounds after averaging 21.5 points in the first two tournament games.
March 11, 1999 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UConn 91, No. 16 seed UTSA 66
UConn coach Jim Calhoun missed the game with "virus-like" symptoms, according to the AP, leaving assistant coach Dave Leitao in charge once again. Richard Hamilton scored 28 points and an 18-1 run late in the first half allowed the Huskies to score 52 points before halftime. "It really wasn't much different," Khalid El-Amin said, according to the AP. "We knew the coach's spirit was there."
March 13, 1999 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UConn 78, No. 9 seed New Mexico 56
UConn held New Mexico senior center Kenny Thomas, who finished his career as the school's second-leading scorer of all-time, to just one point — a free throw. He was 0-for-6 and took just three shots inside the arc. "Some people say play him smart. We tried to play him big," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "If he is going to make 3-point shots, we can live with that. We didn't want him in the post making shots inside." UConn opened the game on a 17-0 run in the first seven minutes.
March 18, 1999 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UConn 78, No. 5 seed Iowa 68
Khalid El-Amin had 21 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals after a hot start that saw him score four points with two assists in the first three minutes. "They ask why I love him so much as a competitor," Jim Calhoun said, according to the Hartford Courant. "If you're not moved by his competitive instincts, then you're dead or you don't know what you're watching."
March 20, 1999 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UConn 67, No. 10 seed Gonzaga 62
Gonzaga's Matt Santangelo was just 1-for-9 from the field as the Cinderella-minded Bulldogs fell short of making the Final Four. "I feel like I let down my teammates with my performance," Santangelo, an honorable mention All-American said, according to The Arizona Republic. "It's a real personal thing." Gonzaga cut UConn's lead from four points to one on Quentin Hall's off-balance 3-pointer in the final minute, before Khalid El-Amin made a pair of free throws. Santangelo then missed a game-tying 3-pointer and Gonzaga was forced to foul.
March 27, 1999 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UConn 64, No. 4 seed Ohio State 58
UConn benefited in what was a controversial decision as center Jake Voskuhl appeared to bobble the ball while taking a few steps before teammate Khalid El-Amin called a timeout, with UConn nursing a four-point lead late in the game. Richard Hamilton made a jumper after the timeout to put UConn up 61-55 and "the Buckeyes never threatened again," according to the Tampa Bay Times.
March 29, 1999 (NCAA tournament) – No. 1 seed UConn 77, No. 1 seed Duke 74
UConn won its first-ever national championship by beating fellow No. 1 seed Duke and Mike Krzyzewski, as the Huskies finished the decade ranked sixth nationally in NCAA tournament wins with 20. "Realizing it was no match for Duke in a half-court game, Connecticut did whatever it could to generate pace," reported the AP. Guard Ricky Moore scored nine of UConn's first 15 points, while Richard Hamilton made 10-of-22 attempts to score a game-high 27 points and Khalid El-Amin hit what proved to be the game-winning shot. Hamilton was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, while El-Amin and Moore were also named to the All-Tournament Team. "I didn't come here to prove anything," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I came here to coach my team as well as I could."
Individual player awards, honors
Richard Hamilton
- 1999 consensus First Team All-American
- 1999 Big East Player of the Year
- 1999 First Team All-Big East
- 1999 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 1999 NCAA Tournament All-Tournament Team
Khalid El-Amin
- 1999 NCAA Tournament All-Tournament Team
Ricky Moore
- 1999 NCAA Tournament All-Tournament Team
UConn players drafted into the NBA
1999 NBA Draft
- No. 7 – Richard Hamilton, Washington Wizards
2000 NBA Draft
- No. 33 – Jake Voskuhl, Chicago Bulls
- No. 34 – Khalid El-Amin, Chicago Bulls
2003-04 UConn Huskies Quick Facts
Five years after UConn won its first men's basketball national championship, the Huskies won their second. They had six future NBA players on their roster, led by juniors Ben Gordon and Emeka Okafor, with just one senior among their top 10 scorers.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2003-04 UConn Huskies.
Coach: Jim Calhoun
Conference: Big East
Record: 33-6 (12-4)
Conference Finish: 2nd
Conference Tournament Finish: Conference champion
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 2 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: West Region
UConn's roster turnover before the 2003-04 season
UConn went 23-10 in the 2002-03 season, which means the Huskies had a 10-win improvement the following year, as they finished second in their division in the Big East and earned a No. 5 seed. They made the Sweet 16, where they lost to No. 1 seed Texas 82-78.
After the 2003 season, UConn lost four seniors:
- Tony Robertson, 6-2, guard: 9.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg
- Mike Hayes, 6-8, forward: 2.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg
- Justin Brown, 7-0, center: 1.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg
- Mike Woodward, 6-5, guard: 0.0 ppg, 0.6 rpg
The Huskies then enrolled three freshmen in the fall of 2003:
- Charlie Villanueva, 6-11, forward
- Josh Boone, 6-10, center
- Marcus Williams, 6-3, guard
Here is UConn's roster from the 2003-04 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Ben Gordon
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Emeka Okafor
|Jr.
|Center
|6-10
|Rashad Anderson
|So.
|Guard
|6-5
|Denham Brown
|So.
|Forward
|6-6
|Charlie Villanueva
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-11
|Taliek Brown
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Josh Boone
|Fr.
|Center
|6-10
|Hilton Armstrong
|So.
|Center
|6-11
|Marcus Williams
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Shamon Tooles
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Marcus White
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Ryan Swaller
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Justin Evanovich
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Jason Baisch
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-6
UConn's player stats from the 2003-04 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2p%
|3p%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Ben Gordon
|39
|39
|34.5
|6.1
|14.1
|.434
|.434
|.433
|.829
|18.5
|4.7
|4.5
|1.4
|0.2
|Emeka Okafor
|36
|36
|32.4
|7.3
|12.1
|.599
|.599
|–––
|.518
|17.6
|11.5
|1.0
|1.0
|4.1
|Rashad Anderson
|39
|12
|22.2
|3.8
|8.8
|.437
|.481
|.410
|.785
|11.2
|2.9
|0.8
|0.6
|0.3
|Denham Brown
|39
|27
|25.0
|3.3
|7.6
|.438
|.459
|.391
|.729
|8.9
|3.9
|1.2
|0.5
|0.1
|Charlie Villanueva
|32
|4
|19.0
|3.5
|6.9
|.514
|.556
|.367
|.667
|8.9
|5.3
|0.7
|0.2
|1.5
|Taliek Brown
|39
|39
|30.5
|2.5
|6.0
|.417
|.422
|.200
|.553
|6.3
|3.8
|6.5
|1.1
|0.2
|Josh Boone
|38
|37
|22.0
|2.6
|4.6
|.554
|.554
|–––
|.405
|5.9
|5.8
|0.7
|0.5
|1.7
|Marcus Williams
|16
|0
|14.1
|1.1
|2.9
|.370
|.483
|.176
|.692
|2.9
|1.3
|4.3
|1.0
|0.1
|Hilton Armstrong
|35
|1
|9.1
|0.9
|1.8
|.500
|.508
|.000
|.388
|2.4
|2.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.7
|Marcus White
|4
|0
|6.8
|0.8
|1.3
|.600
|.600
|–––
|.286
|2.0
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Shamon Tooles
|37
|0
|6.0
|0.2
|0.4
|.643
|.643
|–––
|.545
|0.6
|1.2
|0.1
|0.3
|0.1
|Ryan Swaller
|14
|0
|1.4
|0.2
|0.5
|.429
|.750
|.000
|.000
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Jason Baisch
|11
|0
|1.7
|0.1
|0.6
|.143
|.143
|–––
|.500
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|Justin Evanovich
|12
|0
|1.2
|0.1
|0.3
|.333
|.333
|–––
|.667
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
UConn's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 2003-04
The 2004 NCAA tournament bracket
UConn won its second national championship in 2004, led by Final Four Most Outstanding Player Emeka Okafor. The Huskies defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who appeared in the national championship game for the first time.
Double-digit seeds won just four games in the NCAA tournament, with only No. 10 Nevada making the Sweet 16, but No. 7 seed Xavier and No. 8 seed Alabama both made the Elite Eight.
2004 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
UConn's complete 2003-04 schedule breakdown
Nov. 17, 2003 – UConn 70, Yale 60
In the opening round of the Preseason NIT, Yale took a 31-28 lead into halftime before "Connecticut needed 20 minutes to start looking like the No. 1 team in the country," according to the AP. The Huskies ran off a 14-2 run and led by as many as 17, while the AP Preseason Player of the Year Emeka Okafor had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Nov. 19, 2003 – UConn 93, Nevada 79
The crowd at Gampel Pavilion started chanting "You can't stop him" as Ben Gordon exploded for 37 points. Benham Brown also set a career-high with 22 points. "Ben was doing all the scoring, the cheerleading," Emeka Okafor said, according to the AP. "It was the B.G. show tonight. The Ben Gordon showcase."
Nov. 22, 2003 – UConn 111, Sacred Heart 64
UConn nearly couldn't miss in the first half as the Huskies shot 71 percent in the opening 20 minutes en route to a 60-point half. Three UConn players scored at least 20 points with Ben Gordon dropping 27, Emeka Okafor adding 23 and Denham Brown contributing 20. "We obviously have more talent and we're bigger and stronger," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "But I think they also got caught up playing our game. Any time we can play the game fullcourt, we're as good as anybody in the country." It was Calhoun's 650th win.
Nov. 26, 2003 – Georgia Tech 77, UConn 61
In a preview of the 2004 national championship game, unranked Georgia Tech knocked off No. 1 UConn in the semifinals of the Preseason NIT. The Huskies couldn't have had a worse shooting performance, making just 1-of-10 3-poionters, 10-of-30 free-throw attempts and 25-of-66 shots from the field. "We got (beat) physically and mentally," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "Georgia Tech handled us in every way. We took bad shots. We were not a tough team tonight. That's something we've been known for for years. Toughness is fighting through a screen. Toughness is diving for loose balls. Toughness is making one more step to help a teammate."
Nov. 28, 2003 – UConn 76, Utah 44
After losing to Georgia Tech, No. 1 UConn returned to form, holding Utah to just 13 points in the first half and 44 for the game. "Sometimes the lessons you learn can't be told or spelled out," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "It needs to be seen. It was seen."
Dec. 1, 2003 – UConn 75, Lehigh 55
UConn quickly built a 7-0 lead in the opening minute but couldn't maintain that pace in an ugly first half. The two teams had 20 turnovers combined in the first half with Lehigh tying UConn at 24-all thanks to a run of five 3-pointers late in the first half. "We kind of got real laid back and stopped playing defense," Ben Gordon said, according to the AP. "We didn't run any offense and we let them stick around." Gordon scored a team-high 19 points with Rashad Anderson scoring 14 and Denham Brown adding 13.
Dec. 6, 2003 – UConn 74, Army 46
UConn held Army to 15 points in the first half, while freshman Charlie Villanueva made his college debut and scored 16 points and Emeka Okafor had the fourth triple-double in school history with 18 points, 15 rebounds and a school-record-tying 10 blocks. "The triple-double by Emeka was a long time coming," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP.
Dec. 13, 2003 – UConn 88, Quinnipiac 55
Emeka Okafor missed the game with chronic back pain — his first time not starting in 75 career games — but Ben Gordon was phenomenal, making 8-of-13 3-pointers to score 28 points to pace the Huskies. "We've got a pretty good team and anytime one of us is injured or can't play we have more than enough guys that can back us up and make a positive contribution," Gordon said, according to the AP.
Dec. 20, 2003 – UConn 104, Iona 54
Several games after Emeka Okafor recorded the fourth triple-double in school history, Ben Gordon recorded the fifth, with 17 rebounds, a career-high 16 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists. "Ben was just possessed today," Emeka Okafor said, according to the AP. "At times I didn't feel like I was even needed. I kind of just wanted to watch him do his thing." Okafor returned from his back injury and Denham Brown tied his career-high with 22 points.
Dec. 28, 2003 – UConn 101, Ball State 64
UConn's leading scorers Ben Gordon and Emeka Okafor both scored 25 points as the duo combined for 50 points compared to Ball State's 62. The Huskies held the Cardinals to 35-percent shooting, giving their opponents a four-game average of 30 percent. "We always knew we had a lot of offensive weapons, but the thing we worry about most is defense," Gordon said, according to the AP. "We definitely want that to be our identity. We don't want to be just a team with a lot of good offensive players and can't lock people up."
Dec. 30, 2003 – UConn 91, UMass 67
Ben Gordon scored 34 points on 7-of-8 3-point shooting, meaning he scored just over half of the points that UMass did. "We see that every single day," Taliek Brown said, according to the AP. "The things he does don't even amaze us."
Jan. 2, 2004 – UConn 92, Rice 83
In a homecoming game in Houston for Emeka Okafor, the UConn center had 27 points and 14 rebounds. "I wasn't nervous," Okafor said, according to the AP. "Before and during the games, friends and family were shouting my name. I just had to ignore them. This was a good test for us on the road and we passed it. This will make the team stronger."
Jan. 6, 2004 – UConn 75, Rutgers 74
Despite playing with four fouls, Ben Gordon had eight points in the final five minutes to help UConn rally from a five-point halftime deficit and beat Rutgers by one. Gordon finished with 22. "This wasn't luck," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "It would have been a lot different with one more play by them or one less play by us. We're pretty good and Rutgers gave us everything we could handle."
Jan. 11, 2004 – UConn 86, No. 6 Oklahoma 59
Emeka Okafor nearly had his second triple-double of the season, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks as the Huskies nearly doubled up the Sooners in the first half, 39-20. "We had flashes of being exceptional," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "We had the tempo we wanted and the defense allowed that. Emeka's shot-blocking allowed that."
Jan. 14, 2004 – UConn 94, Georgetown 70
Point guard Taliek Brown had a standout performance with 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, while Emeka Okafor had 27 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as UConn scored 56 points in the first half and beat Georgetown by 24. "They can beat you in an awful lot of different ways," Georgetown coach Craig Esherick said, according to the AP. "We made a decision going into the game to try to help off of Brown and Brown killed us. He knows how to take advantage of space if you give him space."
Jan. 17, 2004 – No. 9 North Carolina 86, UConn 83
North Carolina beat UConn in Chapel Hill, giving the Huskies just their second loss of the season, behind Rashad McCants' 3-pointer in the final seconds. "That was the only time we ran that the whole game," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said, according to the AP. "When we called the timeout, that's what we set up." The Tar Heels scored 50 points before halftime to take a 14-point lead into the break.
Jan. 19, 2004 – UConn 68, No. 13 Pittsburgh 65
"Two losses in a row, we didn't even think about that," Taliek Brown said, according to the AP. UConn defended its homecourt to give No. 8 Pitt its first loss of the season, ending the Panthers' 18-0 start to the season. Brown scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:44 left, then freshman Josh Boone added a bucket 40 seconds later to put the Huskies up three.
Jan. 24, 2004 – Providence 66, UConn 56
For the second time in three games, UConn lost, this one coming by 10 points at home to unranked Providence. Providence's Ryan Gomes had 26 points and 12 rebounds to give the Friars a half-game lead over the Huskies in the Big East standings. The loss ended UConn's 19-game winning streak at the Hartford Civic Center. "It's a hard place to play," Providence coach Tim Welsh said, according to the AP. "You let this building get going and all of a sudden a one-point game turns into nine real quick and it gets out of hand."
Jan. 28, 2004 – UConn 96, Virginia Tech 60
"Ben Gordon dominated the first 10 minutes and Rashad Anderson took over the next 10, making the second half a formality," reported the AP. The duo had 30 points combined before halftime, including 11 points from Gordon in the first 11 minutes. They finished with 48 points on the road on 10-of-14 3-point shooting.
Jan. 31, 2004 – UConn 63, Boston College 58
With UConn nursing a two-point lead in the final 30 seconds, Taliek Brown missed a free throw, Emeka Okafor tipped the miss and Josh Boone put the ball back up to give the Huskies a four-point advantage, 6-056. "It was just good timing, I guess," Boone said, according to the AP. "The fact is, the rebound should have been Emeka's. He hit it first."
Feb. 2, 2004 – UConn 84, No. 18 Syracuse 56
UConn held No. 18 Syracuse to 31-percent shooting and 56 points, while Emeka Okafor had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. "That was one of the best combination games we've played," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "We were tough and we were good. And that's a nice combination. Coming down the stretch in February every game is big and you want to start proving things to yourself."
Feb. 7, 2004 – UConn 88, West Virginia 58
UConn took incredible care of the ball, committing just three turnovers, a 30-year record, in a 30-point rout of West Virginia. The Huskies shot 68 percent after halftime as Ben Gordon scored 24 and Emeka Okafor added 23. "I couldn't be happier with our performance," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "That's the kind of team we've struggled with in the past, a team that tried to grind us down. I thought we were able to use our talent and our speed."
Feb. 9, 2004 – Notre Dame 80, UConn 74
Notre Dame used a strong second half, which saw them outscore UConn 45-36 thanks to Chris Thomas scoring 22 of his season-high 31 points, to down the fifth-ranked Huskies. It was just their second conference loss following a 7-1 start. "Their perimeter guys dominated the basketball game," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "They dominated us in every which way. That's a pretty good indication they kicked our butts."
Feb. 15, 2004 – No. 4 Pittsburgh 75, UConn 68
UConn dropped its second game in a row, this one coming in a top-five matchup on the road. It was the Panthers' Division I-best 40th win in a row at home, including 18-0 in the 2003-04 season and 34-0 at the Petersen Events Center. "They played great, physical defense," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "In the second half, they were able to take us out of our (transition) offense. They were able to do maybe the best job of anybody on Emeka, but he didn't respond the way he usually responds."
Feb. 18, 2004 – UConn 76, Miami (FL) 63
Emeka Okafor posted an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double to go along with six blocks as UConn won its 20th game of the season — the seventh season in a row in which the Huskies reached that mark. It was Miami's eighth loss in a row. "We threw the ball away five times just to make sure the coach got his blood pressure up as high as he could," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "We still had enough time and talent to win the game, but we put ourselves in a position we didn't need to be in."
Feb. 21, 2004 – UConn 61, Notre Dame 50
After losing to Notre Dame three games prior, UConn got revenge behind a dominant performance from Emeka Okafor, who finished with 14 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and seven blocks. "No one can alter a game the way he alters a game," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP.
Feb. 24, 2004 – UConn 71, St. John's 53
UConn held St. John's to just 16 points in the first half as Emeka Okafor was two rebounds shy of a 20-20 game with 22 points and 18 rebounds. The Red Storm made just 3-of-32 shots in the first half, or nine percent.
Feb. 28, 2004 – UConn 75, Villanova 74 (OT)
The game was tied 36-all at halftime and 66-all at the end of regulation before the Huskies outscored the Wildcats 9-8 in overtime, thanks to Emeka Okafor's blocks of Randy Foye at the end of regulation and overtime. "Nobody in the country can change a game like that," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "He showed why he's the best defensive player in the country. Emeka Okafor comes along once in a lifetime."
March 1, 2004 – UConn 89, Seton Hall 67
Emeka Okafor was honored on senior night, even though he was just a junior, because he was on track to graduate and as the AP preseason player of the year, UConn knew it was likely his last season in Storrs. "It was something to remember," he said, according to the AP. "I was thinking of previous seniors and then it was my turn." Okafor finished with a 25-point, 15-rebound double-double while Ben Gordon added 23 points.
March 7, 2004 – No. 24 Syracuse 67, UConn 56
In UConn's regular-season finale, the Huskies lost by 11 on the road to the Orange in their final loss of the season. The game was tied 32-32 at halftime but Syracuse outscored UConn 35-24 in the second half. After going 4-for-33 from the field in his first three games against UConn, Syracuse's Gerry McNamara scored 24 points, while Craig Forth had a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double. "I've been waiting for this one," McNamara said, according to the AP. "UConn had had my number."
March 11, 2004 (Big East tournament) – UConn 66, Notre Dame 58
Emeka Okafor didn't play in his team's first game in the Big East tournament due to back spasms but the Huskies still won in his absence thanks to Ben Gordon's 29 points. "We knew we had to pick up the slack and we got the job done," Gordon said, according to the AP. "We all knew we had talent. We just proved it to other people. The guys stepped up and made key contributions."
March 12, 2004 (Big East tournament) – UConn 84, Villanova 67
Emeka Okafor missed his second game in a row due to back spasms but another strong first half, one that saw UConn take a 37-24 lead, allowed the Huskies to advance to the Big East tournament championship game. Once again, Ben Gordon had 29 points without his running mate. "Ben Gordno was absolutely incredible," Villanova coach Jay Wright said, according to the AP. "We could not stop Gordon."
March 13, 2004 (Big East tournament) – UConn 61, No. 6 Pittsburgh 58
Ben Gordon, who had carried UConn for two games without Emeka Okafor on the floor, hit a game-winning jumper in the final 30 seconds to beat No. 6 Pitt in the Big East tournament championship game. He was a deserving MVP of the tournament. "I don't have a lot of words to explain it," Gordon said, according to the AP. "I'm just happy we won, and to get the MVP, this is the best moment of my life." The Huskies tied the record with their sixth conference tournament title and Gordon broke Allen Iverson's Big East tournament scoring record with 81 points in three games. Okafor returned to the floor, scoring 11 points with 13 rebounds and three blocks.
March 18, 2004 (NCAA tournament) – No. 2 seed UConn 70, No. 15 seed Vermont 53
UConn held Vermont's Taylor Coppenrath, ranked third nationally in scoring, to just 12 points on 3-for-17 shooting after he scored 43 points in the America East championship game. "I had to come in. He's a big-time player and I had to step up to the challenge," Emeka Okafor said, according to the AP. "I knew we were going to come back eventually if we got our offense running. There was no need to get worried." Vermont led 7-0 early and the game was tied 24-all later in the first half before UConn took a 37-27 lead into halftime.
March 20, 2004 (NCAA tournament) – No. 2 seed UConn 72, No. 7 seed DePaul 55
DePaul missed its first 10 shots — two attempts from all five starters — as UConn nearly doubled up DePaul in the first half, 39-20. Jim Calhoun left the bench in the second half due to an upset stomach as his Huskies held on for a 17-point win despite the Blue Demons outscoring the Huskies by two after halftime. "The first half for us was pretty close to a clinic as far as running the fast break," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "We felt we would probably be at a disadvantage physically because they have some size, so if we could beat them up the floor great things could happen to us."
March 25, 2004 (NCAA tournament) – No. 2 seed UConn 73, No. 6 seed Vanderbilt 53
UConn had no issue getting to the Elite Eight by jumping out to a 45-27 halftime lead against Vanderbilt as Ben Gordon had a 20-point, nine-rebound, five-assist performance. The Huskies posted a 41-17 rebounding advantage, while Vanderbilt's Matt Freije, the school's career scoring leader, made just 3-of-18 attempts from the field. "I try to look at body language," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I could detect that they weren't sharp."
March 27, 2004 (NCAA tournament) – No. 2 seed UConn 87, No. 8 seed Alabama 71
UConn blitzed Alabama in the first half, nearing outscoring the Crimson Tide in the first half, 53-29, thanks to a 17-4 run to end the half. Ben Gordon nearly reached his career-high with 36 points, while Rashad Anderson did have his career-best with 28 as the duo finished 10-for-16 from behind the arc. "Both of us have never shot that well in any one game this year," Gordon said, according to the AP. "I think the man upstairs just gave us the talent to do that today."
April 3, 2004 (NCAA tournament) – No. 2 seed UConn 79, No. 1 seed Duke 78
In UConn's closest game of the NCAA tournament, the Huskies needed a 12-0 run late in the game to beat No. 1 seed Duke by one point. Emeka Okafor was limited by foul trouble in the first half as he spent most of the half on the bench, had five points and three rebounds, while playing great defense, in the final four minutes to finish with 18 and seven for the game. "Nobody was really nervous," Taliek Brown said, according to the AP. "We just kind of kept our heads up and kept going hard. It was a realy ugly game for us, but we just went to 'Mek' a lot and just rode him down the stretch."
April 5, 2004 (NCAA tournament) – No. 2 seed UConn 82, No. 3 seed Georgia Tech 73
After losing to Georgia Tech by 16 points back in November in a game in which UConn couldn't buy a 3-pointer or free throw, the Huskies got their revenge in the national championship game thanks to 24 points from Emeka Okafor and Ben Gordon's 21 points. UConn became the first squad since Kentucky in 1996 to start the season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and win the national championship. "Going wire-to-wire is one of the hardest things you can do, and it wasn't just the beginning of the year for us," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "This wire-to-wire went September to April, and that's as hard as it gets."
Individual player awards, honors
Emeka Okafor
- 2004 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 2004 NABC Co-Player of the Year
- 2004 consensus First Team All-American
- 2004 NABC Defensive Player of the Year
- 2004 Chip Hilton Player of the Year
- 2004 Pete Newell Big Man Award winner
- 2004 Big East Player of the Year
- 2004 First Team All-Big East
- 2004 Big East Defensive Player of the Year
Ben Gordon
- 2004 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player
- 2004 NCAA tournament leading scorer (127 points)
Charlie Villanueva
- 2004 Big East All-Rookie Team
UConn players drafted into the NBA
2004 NBA Draft
- No. 2 – Emeka Okafor, Charlotte Bobcats
- No. 3 – Ben Gordon, Chicago Bulls
2005 NBA Draft
- No. 7 – Charlie Villanueva, Toronto Raptors
2006 NBA Draft
- No. 12 – Hilton Armstrong, New Orleans Hornets
- No. 22 – Marcus Williams, New Jersey Nets
- No. 23 – Josh Boone, New Jersey Nets
- No. 40 – Denham Brown, Seattle SuperSonics
UConn's advanced stats, style of play
UConn finished the 2003-04 season ranked No. 2 on kenpom.com, only behind the Duke team the Huskies beat in the Final Four. UConn's adjusted offensive efficiency ranked No. 9 nationally and its defense ranked No. 6. The Huskies' defense was elite as they led the country in effective field goal percentage allowed (41.5%), 2-point percentage (38.75) and block percentage (17.5%).
Offensively, they were great at 3-point shooting (40.2%) and offensive rebounding (40.8 rebounding percentage) and they won the national championship despite shooting just 62.3 percent from the free throw line (315th nationally) and forcing turnovers on just 16.6 percent of opponents' offensive possessions (322nd nationally).
Below is UConn's kenpom.com profile from 2004.
UConn's 2010-11 Quick Facts
For many college basketball fans, one of the more memorable and unlikely national champions was UConn's 2011 team, which wasn't ranked in the preseason AP poll, finished 9th in the Big East with a 9-9 conference record and lost four of five games entering the Big East tournament. But the Huskies, led by standout guard Kemba Walker, won five games in five days to win the Big East tournament, earned a No. 3 seed and won the school's third national championship.
Here's everything you need to know about UConn's 2011 national championship team.
Coach: Jim Calhoun
Conference: Big East
Record: 32-9 (9-9)
Conference Finish: 9th
Conference Tournament Finish: Conference champion
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 3 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: West Region
UConn's roster turnover before the 2010-11 season
UConn finished just two games above .500 in the 2009-10 season, going 18-16 (7-11 Big East), and didn't qualify for the NCAA tournament. After the season, UConn lost leading scorer Jerome Dyson and three others seniors:
- Jerome Dyson, 6-3, guard: 17.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.2 apg
- Stanley Robinson, 6-9, forward: 14.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg
- Gavin Edwards, 6-9, forward: 10.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg
- Alex Hornat, 6-5, forward: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
In the fall of 2010, UConn enrolled six freshmen, three of whom ranked among the team's top five scorers:
- Jeremy Lamb, 6-5, guard
- Shabazz Napier, 6-1, guard
- Roscoe Smith, 6-8, forward
- Niels Giffey, 6-7, guard
- Tyler Olander, 6-10, forward
- Enosch Wolf, 7-1, center
UConn's roster from the 2010-11 season
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Kemba Walker
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Jeremy Lamb
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-5
|Alex Oriakhi
|So.
|Forward
|6-9
|Shabazz Napier
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-1
|Roscoe Smith
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-8
|Jamal Coombs-McDaniel
|So.
|Forward
|6-7
|Charles Okwandu
|Sr.
|Center
|7-0
|Niels Giffey
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-7
|Donnell Beverly
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Tyler Olander
|Fr.
|Forward
|6-10
|Enosch Wolf
|Fr.
|Center
|7-1
|Benjamin Stewart
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-5
|Kyle Bailey
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-3
UConn's player stats from the 2010-11 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2p%
|3p%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Kemba Walker
|41
|41
|37.6
|7.7
|18.0
|.428
|.471
|.330
|.819
|23.5
|5.4
|4.5
|1.9
|0.2
|Jeremy Lamb
|41
|40
|27.8
|4.4
|9.1
|.487
|.546
|.368
|.797
|11.1
|4.5
|1.6
|0.9
|0.6
|Alex Oriakhi
|41
|39
|29.1
|3.7
|7.4
|.507
|.507
|–––
|.630
|9.6
|8.7
|0.4
|0.4
|1.6
|Shabazz Napier
|41
|0
|23.8
|2.4
|6.6
|.370
|.419
|.326
|.771
|7.8
|2.4
|3.0
|1.6
|0.1
|Roscoe Smith
|41
|33
|25.4
|2.1
|5.5
|.383
|.431
|.301
|.787
|6.3
|5.2
|0.5
|0.5
|1.2
|Jamal Coombs-McDaniel
|41
|2
|16.6
|2.0
|4.8
|.411
|.504
|.286
|.800
|5.6
|2.6
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|Charles Okwandu
|41
|19
|15.4
|1.3
|2.8
|.470
|.470
|–––
|.524
|2.9
|2.8
|0.5
|0.3
|1.2
|Niels Giffey
|41
|10
|9.9
|0.8
|1.9
|.403
|.465
|.324
|.810
|2.2
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|Donnell Beverly
|39
|0
|8.5
|0.5
|1.4
|.370
|.333
|.467
|.750
|1.7
|1.3
|1.2
|0.3
|0.1
|Tyler Olander
|39
|21
|9.6
|0.6
|1.7
|.373
|.385
|.000
|.667
|1.5
|1.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.2
|Enosch Wolf
|6
|0
|4.2
|0.5
|0.8
|.600
|.600
|–––
|.500
|1.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Benjamin Stewart
|4
|0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.5
|.500
|.500
|–––
|–––
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Kyle Bailey
|6
|0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|–––
|–––
|–––
|–––
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
UConn's advanced stats, style of play
UConn finished the 2010-11 season with an adjusted offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency that ranked in the top 20 of the country, according to kenpom.com. Overall, the Huskies finished 10th nationally.
UConn was elite at offensive rebounding (37.2 offensive rebounding percentage, seventh nationally), defending shots on the interior (42.4 2-point percentage, seventh nationally), shot-blocking (13.6 block percentage, 19th nationally) and keeping opponents off the free throw line (26.8 FTA/FGA percentage, 10th nationally).
The Huskies really slowed opponents down defensively, as opponents spent an average of 18.7 seconds on offense per possession, which was the 294th slowest defensive tempo in the country.
Below is UConn's kenpom.com profile.
UConn's AP Top 25 poll rankings from 2010-11
The 2011 NCAA tournament bracket
The 2011 NCAA tournament was the first to have 68 teams, as the First Four round saw eight teams play in Dayton. These four winners then finished out the 64-team bracket.
UConn beat Butler for the national title — the Huskies' third championship. It was also Butler's second consecutive runner-up finish. VCU, which played in the First Four, and Kentucky rounded out the Final Four in Houston. This was the first Final Four without a top seed since 2006 (No. 3 seed UConn, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 8 Butler and No. 11 VCU).
2011 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for printable bracket.
UConn's complete 2010-11 schedule breakdown
Nov. 12, 2010 – UConn 79, Stony Brook 52
"A new-look Connecticut team won its season opener in classic Jim Calhoun style — with rebounding and defense," reported the AP. The Huskies held the Seawolves to 31 points in the first half, then 21 in the second. Kemba Walker scored 18 points while big man Alex Oriakhi had 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. "Coach is the kind of coach where if you don't play defense, you can't play for him," Walker said, according to the AP. "Guys were like, 'My man is not scoring and I'm not coming out of this game.'"
Nov. 17, 2010 – UConn 89, Vermont 73
Kemba Walker exploded for a career-high 42 points, turning a three-point halftime deficit into a 16-point win. He was 15-of-24 from the field, with four 3-pointers, and 8-for-10 from the free throw line. Walker's 42 tied Cliff Robinson's record for a UConn game played in Hartford, while coach Jim Calhoun improved to 112-4 against non-conference opponents from the New England area.
Nov. 22, 2010 – UConn 83, Wichita State 79
After being held to two points in the first half, Kemba Walker had 29 points after halftime, including a critical jumper in the last minute to give UConn a win over Wichita State in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Walker made half of his 16 shots, plus 14-of-15 free throws. As a team, UConn made 19 more free throws (32) than Wichita State attempted (13).
Nov. 23, 2010 – UConn 70, No. 2 Michigan State 67
For the second game in a row, Kemba Walker scored at least 30 points with a huge jumper in the final minute. The Huskies beat the No. 2-ranked Spartans thanks to Walker hitting the "biggest short, a fallaway jumper with 52 seconds left," according to the AP. UConn's defense held Michigan State to 40-percent shooting, while big man Alex Oriakhi had a 15-point, 17-rebound double-double.
Nov. 24, 2010 – UConn 84, No. 8 Kentucky 67
UConn won the Maui Invitational after beating a top-10 foe for the second day in a row. "We wanted to show the world that we're still UConn," Kemba Walker said, according to the AP. Walker finished with 29 points as the Huskies scored 50 points in the first half, then hung on in the second half for a 17-point win. "That was a shellacking," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "We were outplayed, out-coached, out-everythinged."
Nov. 30, 2010 – UConn 62, New Hampshire 55
The Huskies found themselves trailing by one at halftime as they returned home from Hawaii and they beat the Wildcats by just seven points. After not being ranked at the Maui Invitational, UConn climbed to No. 7 in the AP poll. Kemba Walker scored 30 points while the other four starters combined to score just 13 points. "We had Kemba offensively, and you had very little else," Jim Calhoun said. "It's the first time all year that it was not fun coaching a team that was lackluster."
Dec. 3, 2010 – UConn 94, UMBC 61
Kemba Walker had done some amazing things already in the 2010-11 season but against UMBC, he recorded his first-ever triple-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. "I love having games like this," Walker said, according to the AP. "Because my teammates also benefit from it. Those guys' confidence, it's hot now."
Dec. 8, 2010 – UConn 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
Four Huskies scored in double figures, led by Kemba Walker's 21, while freshman Roscoe Smith had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. "It's just good to see that those guys' confidence is getting higher, and that's what we need," Walker said, according to the AP. "When those tough games come around, if I'm not on, I think some of those guys, especially the young guys, will come along."
Dec. 20, 2010 – UConn 76, Coppin State 64
UConn doubled up Coppin State on the boards 58-29, which was necessary for the win after the Huskies made just 41 percent of their shots. "We missed every kind of conceivable shot in the paint that I've ever seen," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I like the effort on the glass, without question. I don't like the fact that we're not finishing plays in there."
Dec. 22, 2010 – UConn 81, Harvard 52
UConn played stifling defense, holding the Crimson to 4-for-31 shooting from 3-point range and 30 percent from the field. "I thought it was hard for us to get up over them," Harvard coach Tommy Amaker said, according to the AP. "They are really an outstanding team with their length and the size up front, and their ability to change shots."
Dec. 27, 2010 – No. 6 Pittsburgh 78, UConn 63
After a 10-0 start, UConn suffered its first loss of the season in its Big East opener on the road against No. 6 Pitt. Kemba Walker scored 31 points on an inefficient 10-of-27 shooting and the Huskies shot just 31.7 percent from the field. Only two Huskies had more than five points until the final minutes. "They came to play, they wanted it and they got it," Walker said, according to the AP. "They made me work for every basket. It was a tough night for me ... Their game plan was great and they stayed with it."
Dec. 31, 2010 – UConn 66, South Florida 61 (OT)
UConn prevented one loss from turning into two as the Huskies turned to a zone defense to hold off the Bulls in overtime. "I can't think of the last time that we went 10 straight minutes in a zone," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I really can't. It could be a decade. I can't even remember, and I don't forget many basketball games. That saved us. Quite frankly it saved us I think in the sense that we extended the two guards in a press mode, got a couple steals out of it and then went back and packed in."
Jan. 4, 2011 – No. 14 Notre Dame 73, UConn 70
UConn fell to 1-2 in conference play as Notre Dame and Ben Hansbrough held Kemba Walker to 19 points, almost eight fewer than his season average. It ended his streak of 11 games with at least 20 points. "He's one of the best guards in the country," Hansbrough said, according to the AP. "That's a great challenge for me. When I see somebody as talented as him, I see that as a challenge." Walker finished 8-for-23, including 0-for-5 from 3-point range.
Jan. 8, 2011 – UConn 82, No. 12 Texas 81 (OT)
Kemba Walker's 15-foot jumper with five seconds left in overtime gave UConn a one-point win in overtime as the Huskies won their second game in overtime in their last three contests. "I felt like I owed it to my team," Walker said, according to the AP. "I felt like I would get my shot and make it."
Jan. 11, 2011 – UConn 67, Rutgers 53
Kemba Walker led the team in scoring, with 18 points, just like he had in every game so far this season, but he had help from Alex Oriakhi, who had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. "We are way ahead," Walker said, according to the AP. "We are ahead of schedule I think. Guys bought in to what Coach Calhoun is trying to do with this program, and it's working out for us." The Big East coaches had picked UConn to finish 10th in the conference in the preseason.
Jan. 15, 2011 – UConn 82, DePaul 62
Kemba Walker scored 22 points in the first half and finished with 31 — half of DePaul's team total. Jeremy Lamb contributed 13 points and six rebounds after playing less than 10 minutes in the team's previous two games. "Sometimes it's tough to know when to take the shot and when not to," Lamb said, according to the AP. "[Kemba] can score anytime he wants. But I think we're doing a good job of getting everyone involved."
Jan. 17, 2011 – UConn 61, No. 7 Villanova 59
Kemba Walker drove down the lane in the final seconds and made a basket to give UConn a two-point win over No. 7 Villanova in this top-10 matchup. It ended the Wildcats' 11-game winning streak. "I want the ball in my hands being the leader of this team," Walker said, according to the AP. "I wanted Shabazz [Napier] to run down some time so we would get the last shot. I got it and I knew another guy was going to come and I tried to go before he came, get by my man and get the shot off."
Jan. 22, 2011 – UConn 72, Tennessee 61
Tennessee held Kemba Walker to 16 points, his lowest total so far in the season, but UConn turned a one-point halftime lead into an 11-point win. Freshman Jeremy Lamb tied Walker with 16 points, while another freshman, Roscoe Smith, made 4-of-5 3-pointers to add 12 points. "It's going to be easier on [Kemba] if we are knocking down shots for him," Lamb said, according to the AP. "We took some big shots, and we were able to make some big shots."
Jan. 25, 2011 – UConn 76, Marquette 68
Jeremy Lamb exploded for a career-high 24 points as UConn mounted a 13-0 run late in the second half to beat Marquette on the road. "He's just putting in the time and it's paying off," Kemba Walker said of Lamb, according to the AP. "He's been in the gym every night. He's been up early to lift weights. All that stuff is just paying off now."
Jan. 29, 2011 – No. 23 Louisville 79, UConn 78 (2OT)
UConn's six-game winning streak came to an end as No. 23 Louisville knocked off No. 5 UConn in Storrs. Louisville's Peyton Siva had two key layups in the second overtime period to beat the Huskies by one. "We don't have no superstars on this team and that helps us out a lot, because we know anybody can take that last shot," Siva said, according to the AP. "I got to the lane, I made a couple layups and that was important."
Feb. 2, 2011 – No. 17 Syracuse 66, UConn 58
No. 17 Syracuse arrived in Hartford having lost four games in a row but the Orange prevented the first five-game losing streak under coach Jim Boeheim as Rick Jackson led them with a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double and Brandon Triche scored 16. UConn's Jeremy Lamb reached the 20-point mark for the third game in a row as he scored 22. "Everybody is going to determine their own fate," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "We got off to a terrific start and we've hit a snag in the road and we have nine games to get ourselves in position. We have to win our share. The game was there for us."
Feb. 5, 2011 – UConn 61, Seton Hall 59
UConn got back in the win column after two losses in a row as the Huskies erased a five-point deficit at halftime to win by two. "I did challenge them on the sidelines a couple of times, really challenged them about what they were doing or not doing and the effort they were not giving," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I didn't want to hear a damn excuse — I didn't use that word exactly. 'I hear one excuse and I will put you on the bench so hard that you'll still be here when we come back here next year. This game is winnable.' And then they did it."
Feb. 10, 2011 – St. John's 89, UConn 72
St. John's' Dwight Hardy scored a career-high 33 points as the Red Storm scored 54 points in the second half to down No. 10 UConn by 17. "We have faced 160 straight minutes of matchup zone," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "We should have an idea by now."
Feb. 13, 2011 – UConn 75, Providence 57
Jamal Coombs-McDaniel surprisingly was UConn's leading scorer in the game with a career-high 25 points, while Kemba Walker added 22. "Our relationship has definitely been stormy, but for the good," Coombs-McDaniel said of his relationship with coach Jim Calhoun, according to the AP. "He's a competitive guy and I am, too. It's definitely been tough. I just chose to stick with it. Sulking didn't do any good so I'm striving to continue to play and get better and get some minutes on the court."
Feb. 16, 2011 – UConn 78, No. 9 Georgetown 70
No. 9 Georgetown had won eight games in a row when the Hoyas arrived in Hartford's XL Center, where Kemba Walker had 31 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a near triple-double. After scoring a career-high 25 points in the previous game, Jamal Coombs-McDaniel had 23 points, after having never scored more than 13 points in a game and entering with an average of 5.4 points per game.
Feb. 18, 2011 – No. 16 Louisville 71, UConn 58
Louisville beat UConn again, behind Gorgui Dieng's 13-point, 12-rebound double-double and Peyton Siva's 15 points. "Our defense was incredible," Louisville coach Rick Pitino said, according to the AP. "This was definitely, definitely a gem." Kemba Walker scored just 16 points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Feb. 24, 2011 – Marquette 74, UConn 67 (OT)
UConn played its fourth overtime game of the season but overtime was where Marquette's Darius Johnson-Odom shined as he scored nine of his 17 points in the extra period. Johnson-Odom tied the game at 59-all in the closing seconds. Kemba Walker scored 27 points but he missed four shots and had a turnover in overtime. "We just wanted to get something up, get to the basket," Walker said, according to the AP. "They were playing me tough and I turned it over. I was a little careless with the ball and they were able to take those turnovers and make them into baskets."
Feb. 27, 2011 – UConn 67, Cincinnati 59
After two losses in a row, UConn righted the ship by beating Cincinnati on the road as Kemba Walker scored 11 of his 16 points after halftime. UConn led for more than 39 minutes as the Huskies controlled the game. "We basically had to act like we had something to prove," Shabazz Napier said, according to the AP. "We got a lead and kept on going with it."
March 2, 2011 – West Virginia 65, UConn 56
West Virginia took a two-point advantage into halftime, then controlled the second half to give UConn its third loss in four games. The Mountaineers finished the game on a 19-9 run, while holding the Huskies to 2-for-17 shooting over the final 10 minutes. "West Virginia won in what I would consider to be Bob Huggins style," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "They out-toughed us. We needed to play physically inside and get some rebounds. We made some very poor choices on offense and we didn't go a good job the whole game of taking away their post play."
March 5, 2011 – No. 8 Notre Dame 70, UConn 67
Even though Notre Dame's Ben Hansbrough fouled out with more than eight minutes left, the Fighting Irish won by three after outscoring the Huskies by six after halftime. Kemba Walker scored 34 points in the loss on 11-of-22 shooting and a perfect 10-for-10 shooting from the free throw line. Walker missed a potential game-winning 3-pionter in the final 10 seconds.
March 8, 2011 (Big East tournament) – UConn 97, DePaul 71
UConn beat DePaul in the opening round of the Big East tournament, ending a six-year drought. Jeremy Lamb scored 17 points in the first half and finished with 19, while Alex Oriakhi had 13 points and 19 rebounds. "I just think we look different when he's rebounding, blocking shots and playing defense like that," Jim Calhoun said of Oriakhi, according to the AP. "He's been struggling and I keep telling him, 'It's simple, go get the basketball.' It's never that simple, but it gets in your head. And today he went and got the basketball – a lot."
March 9, 2011 (Big East tournament) – UConn 79, No. 22 Georgetown 62
After Kemba Walker had been snubbed for Big East Player of the Year and he wasn't even a unanimous First Team All-Big East selection, he scored 28 points to pass Rip Hamilton for fourth on UConn's single-season scoring list with 748 points. "We're coming to play it all," Walker said, according to the AP. "Right now we're in a great situation. Pittsburgh beat us at Pittsburgh, and we want to redeem ourselves, so we're not going to let no fatigue beat us."
March 10, 2011 (Big East tournament) – UConn 76, No. 3 Pittsburgh 74
Kemba Walker sent UConn to the Big East tournament semifinals on a stepback jumper at the buzzer to knock off No. 3 Pitt. He finished with 24 points on 8-of-22 shooting. "The best player in my opinion for his team made another winning shot, a big-time shot," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "There wasn't any doubt in my mind what option it would be when he put the hard dribble down. Kemba has made a ton of big shots."
March 11, 2011 (Big East tournament) – UConn 76, No. 11 Syracuse 71 (OT)
Kemba Walker had a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double as UConn knocked off Syracuse in overtime. Jeremy Lamb his a floater to put UConn up three, then Walker made a pair of free throws to put the Huskies up by five. "Tell me any other guard who is getting 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "I've never seen a guard dominate a game inside and out."
March 12, 2011 (Big East tournament) – UConn 69, No. 14 Louisville 66
UConn capped off its incredible Big East tournament run by winning its fifth game in five days to win the conference tournament, knocking off Louisville in the championship game. Kemba Walker broke the tournament scoring record by scoring 19 points, which earned him MVP honors. "Now that it's over I can definitely tell you I was tired," Walker said, according to the AP. "With about two minutes left I was gassed. I just wanted to win this game so bad my heart took over."
March 17, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 81, No. 14 seed Bucknell 52
Kemba Walker was two rebounds shy of a triple-double as he had 18 points, a career-high 12 assists and eight rebounds in UConn's first-round win over Bucknell. UConn led by as many as 32 points as the Huskies didn't show any signs of fatigue after winning five games in five days. "For a lot of these kids, everybody really except for Kemba, no one else had meaningful NCAA minutes," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "So Kemba, who's been our scorer, became our initiator. He made some big baskets, but his biggest contribution was controlling the game on the offensive end."
March 19, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 69, No. 6 seed Cincinnati 58
UConn faced Big East foe Cincinnati in the second round behind 33 points from Kemba Walker, including 16 in the last 10 minutes. "Watching all the games, all the Big East teams were getting knocked off one by one," Alex Oriakhi said, according to the AP. "It did worry me a little bit. But I'm happy we got to the Sweet 16 and hopefully we'll get more wins."
March 24, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 74, No. 2 seed San Diego State 67
Kemba Walker scored 22 points in the second half, finishing with 36, to put away No. 2 seed San Diego State. At one point, Walker scored 12 points in a row. "I'm just trying to do the best I can do," Walker said, according to the AP. "Whether it's scoring, talking, getting their confidence up or giving an assist, I'm just trying to do whatever is possible to enhance this team."
March 26, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 65, No. 5 seed Arizona 63
Arizona's Jamelle Horne missed a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer as UConn held off Arizona to advance to the Final Four behind 20 points from Kemba Walker and 19 from Jeremy Lamb. "Never did I imagine a team winning nine games in tournament play in 19 days," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "These brothers, these young guys, have just given me a thrill beyond compare. Our march in the past nine games, I haven't experienced anything like this."
April 2, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 56, No. 4 seed Kentucky 55
Jim Calhoun improved to 5-1 at the Final Four as UConn held Kentucky to 33 percent shooting, including a nearly six-minute scoreless drought late in the second half, as the Huskies won by one point to advance to the national championship game. With Kentucky trailing 54-52, DeAndre Liggins' 3-pointer was short, then UConn's Shabazz Napier made two free throws. Brandon Knight made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut a four-point deficit to one. "The guys decided they didn't want to go home," Jim Calhoun said, according to the AP. "This is too much fun."
April 4, 2011 (NCAA tournament) – No. 3 seed UConn 53, No. 8 seed Butler 41
Jim Calhoun became the fifth coach to win at least three men's basketball national championships as UConn won a low-scoring national championship game. Butler led 22-19 at halftime but the Huskies put the clamps on the Bulldogs after halftime, holding them to 19 points, while UConn scored 34 in the second half. UConn finished the season on an 11-game winning streak as Kemba Walker scored 16 points in the national championship game. Butler made just 12-of-64 shots, or 18.8 percent, the worst-ever in the national championship game. "Every time we play hard, great things always happen to us," Walker said, according to the AP.
Individual player awards, honors
Kemba Walker
- 2011 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 2011 consensus First Team All-American
- 2011 Bob Cousy Award winner
- 2011 Big East tournament MVP
UConn players drafted into the NBA
2011 NBA Draft
- No. 9 — Kemba Walker, Charlotte Bobcats
2012 NBA Draft
- No. 12 — Jeremy Lamb, Houston Rockets
2014 NBA Draft
- No. 24 — Shabazz Napier, Charlotte Hornets
UConn's 2013-14 Quick Facts
Under second-year head coach Kevin Ollie, UConn won its fourth men's basketball national championship in a 16-year span, just three years after the Huskies' previous title. Some freshmen on UConn's 2011 national championship team helped the school win another title as seniors, most notably guard Shabazz Napier.
Here's everything you need to know about UConn's 2014 national championship team.
Coach: Kevin Ollie
Conference: AAC
Record: 32-8 (12-6 AAC)
Conference Finish: 3rd
Conference Tournament Finish: Lost in conference championship
NCAA Tournament Seed: No. 7 seed
NCAA Tournament Region: East Region
UConn's roster turnover before the 2013-14 season
UConn went 20-10 in the 2013 season, finishing seventh in the final season of the old formation of the Big East. After the season, the Huskies lost several seniors:
- R.J. Evans, 6-3, guard: 3.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg
- Trey James, 5-9, guard: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
- Keifer Lammi, 6-3, guard: 0.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg
- Dave Vandal, 6-2, guard: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
The Huskies enrolled two freshmen in the fall of 2013:
- Amida Brimah, 7-0, center
- Terrence Samuel, 6-4, guard
UConn's 2013-14 roster
|player
|class
|position
|height
|Shabazz Napier
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-1
|DeAndre Daniels
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-9
|Ryan Boatright
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-0
|Niels Giffey
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-7
|Lasan Kromah
|Sr.
|Guard
|6-6
|Amida Brimah
|Fr.
|Center
|7-0
|Phillip Nolan
|So.
|Forward
|6-10
|Omar Calhoun
|So.
|Guard
|6-5
|Terrence Samuel
|Fr.
|Guard
|6-4
|Tyler Olander
|Sr.
|Forward
|6-10
|Kentan Facey
|Jr.
|Forward
|6-9
|Leon Tolksdorf
|So.
|Forward
|6-8
|Pat Lenehan
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-3
|Nnamdi Amilo
|So.
|Forward
|6-3
|Tor Watts
|Jr.
|Guard
|6-1
Here are UConn's player stats from the 2013-14 season
Scroll to the right to view the complete UConn stats.
|player
|GP
|GS
|minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2p%
|3p%
|FT%
|points
|rebounds
|assists
|steals
|blocks
|Shabazz Napier
|40
|40
|35.1
|5.3
|12.4
|.429
|.448
|.405
|.870
|18.0
|5.9
|4.9
|1.8
|0.3
|DeAndre Daniels
|38
|38
|29.0
|4.9
|10.6
|.469
|.491
|.417
|.787
|13.1
|6.0
|0.4
|0.7
|1.4
|Ryan Boatright
|39
|38
|32.4
|3.7
|9.5
|.391
|.398
|.376
|.798
|12.1
|3.5
|3.4
|1.6
|0.2
|Niels Giffey
|40
|16
|24.7
|2.9
|5.3
|.540
|.613
|.483
|.727
|8.4
|3.8
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|Lasan Kromah
|40
|17
|22.4
|2.3
|5.2
|.433
|.473
|.339
|.689
|6.1
|2.7
|1.2
|1.1
|0.4
|Amida Brimah
|40
|17
|16.2
|1.6
|2.5
|.640
|.640
|–––
|.574
|4.1
|3.0
|0.3
|0.1
|2.3
|Omar Calhoun
|32
|11
|13.4
|1.3
|4.1
|.305
|.404
|.241
|.767
|3.8
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|Phillip Nolan
|40
|19
|14.2
|1.3
|2.4
|.526
|.526
|–––
|.775
|3.3
|2.4
|0.2
|0.2
|0.5
|Terrence Samuel
|30
|0
|9.0
|0.8
|1.4
|.558
|.571
|.000
|.706
|2.4
|0.9
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|Tyler Olander
|33
|4
|8.3
|0.6
|1.3
|.455
|.486
|.286
|.727
|1.8
|1.2
|0.1
|0.4
|0.1
|Kentan Facey
|24
|0
|5.1
|0.5
|1.1
|.481
|.458
|.667
|.667
|1.4
|1.7
|0.2
|0.1
|0.3
|Leono Tolksdorf
|13
|0
|3.6
|0.5
|1.6
|.286
|.375
|.231
|.500
|1.2
|0.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|Nnamdi Amilo
|2
|0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|.000
|.000
|–––
|1.000
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Pat Lenehan
|8
|0
|2.6
|0.1
|0.8
|.167
|.000
|.333
|.500
|0.5
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Tor Watts
|9
|0
|1.4
|0.1
|0.4
|.250
|.333
|.000
|–––
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
UConn's advanced stats, style of play
UConn finished the 2014 season ranked No. 15 on kenpom.com, thanks to a defense that ranked No. 10 nationally in terms of adjusted efficiency. The Huskies' offense ranked No. 39.
The Huskies were elite at 2-point defense (42.2%, eighth nationally) and protecting the rim (15.2 block percentage, 13th nationally), while getting a steal on 10.7 percent of opponents' offensive possessions (43rd nationally). Offensively, UConn was good at 3-point shooting (38.7%, 24th nationally) and free-throw shooting (77.7%, fourth nationally), which made up for the Huskies not being great at offensive rebounding (210th) or free throw rate (233rd).
Below is UConn's kenpom.com profile from 2014.
Here's where UConn was ranked in the AP Top 25 poll
The 2014 NCAA tournament bracket
UConn won its second national championship in four years in 2014, beating Kentucky 70-64 in the title game.
The Huskies became the first 7-seed to win a championship in tournament history while also playing in a championship game with the highest seed total of all time (15). Senior point guard Shabazz Napier scored 22 against the Wildcats to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.
Kentucky — a No. 8 seed — was the lowest-seeded team to reach the Final Four, joined by No. 1 seed Florida and No. 2 Wisconsin. The Wildcats became just the third 8-seed to play for the national championship since 1985. One of their most notable wins came in the Round of 32, upsetting 35-0 Wichita State. The Shockers were the first team to reach the NCAA tournament unbeaten since UNLV (1991).
UConn and Kentucky were two of five teams seeded seventh or lower to reach the Sweet 16 along with No. 10 seed Stanford and 11-seeds Dayton and Tennessee.
2014 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket
UConn's complete 2013-14 schedule breakdown
Nov. 8, 2013 – UConn 78, Maryland 77
In the season opener and for the first of four times in UConn's non-conference schedule, the Huskies won by a single possession. The Huskies led by 12 at halftime, 48-36, before the Terrapins mounted a second-half rally that saw them nearly win at the Barclays Center. Shabazz Napier scored a team-high 18 points in the win. "We learned we can dig down deep and pull it out no matter what," Napier said, according to the AP.
Nov. 11, 2013 – UConn 80, Yale 62
Shabazz Napier record a triple-double, just the 10th in UConn history, with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Huskies ran out to a 15-point first-half lead, then added to it after halftime. "My biggest thing is I want to be an all-around player," Napier said, according to the AP. "I want to help our team rebounding, and that's our blueprint right there. If I can help our team rebound, we're going to win."
Nov. 14, 2013 – UConn 101, Detroit Mercy 55
Six UConn players scored in double figures, led by Omar Calhoun's 17 points, as the Huskies nearly doubled up the Titans in the first round of the 2K Sports Classic. "We just have a lot of balance," Calhoun said, according to the AP. "We have a lot of depth and we've got some good players around that draw defenders and it makes it easier for other guys. It makes it fun for everyone out there on the court."
Nov. 17, 2013 – UConn 77, Boston University 60
After scoring just 19 points combined in UConn's first three games, forward DeAndre Daniels had 24 points against Boston University. "I was able to get myself going and knock a couple of shots down," Daniels said, according to the AP. "Shabazz (Napier) told me the middle of their zone was wide open, so I kept going to the middle and they kept leaving me wide open."
Nov. 21, 2013 – UConn 72, Boston College 70
Playing Boston College for the first time in eight years, UConn won by two, thanks to Ryan Boatright's free throws in the last eight seconds, then he blocked a shot at the buzzer to secure the win. "That was like an old BC-UConn rivalry," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP. "Coming down to the last possession like that. We gutted out a win."
Nov. 22, 2013 – UConn 59, Indiana 58
UConn won the 2K Sports Classic inside Madison Square Garden behind Shabazz Napier's 27 points, drawing comparisons to former teammate Kemba Walker. "That's my big brother," Napier said, according to the AP. "I try to emulate everything that he does."
Nov. 26, 2013 – UConn 76, Loyola (MD) 66
DeAndre Daniels had a huge second half with 18 points and eight rebounds, after getting just three points and no rebounds in the first half, drawing the ire of UConn coach Kevin Ollie. "I got right in his face," Ollie said, according to the AP. "If you want to be good, if you want to be great then you can't play like that. I don't care if you score another basket, but you need to pick your energy level up. And that's what he did. And he played outstanding."
Dec. 2, 2013 – UConn 65, No. 15 Florida 64
Shabazz Napier finished with a game-high 26 points, most importantly a game-winning jumper from the free throw line as the buzzer sounded. "Growing up I wanted to be Superman," Napier said, according to the AP. "Everyone wants to be a hero. I just felt I was fortunate enough to be in the right spot at the right time."
Dec. 6, 2013 – UConn 95, Maine 68
UConn scored 54 of its 95 points before halftime as seven different Huskies made at least one 3-pointer in a win over Maine. Ryan Boatright led the way wit 17, while DeAndre Daniels and Omar Calhoun had 16 apiece. UConn finished 14-for-25 from behind the arc. "A lot of us go back to the gym at night," Boatright said, according to the AP. "Last year, there was only a few of us that was taking the initiative and going back and working on our game. Now, it's hard to even get a rim in there, because everybody's in the gym shooting."
Dec. 18, 2013 – Stanford 53, UConn 51
In its 10th game of the season, No. 10 UConn suffered its first loss as Stanford's Chasson Randle scored a game-high 22 points in a low-scoring affair. It marked the Cardinal's first win over a ranked opponent in six seasons. Shabazz Napier missed three shots in the last 40 seconds, each with the chance to put his team ahead, and Omar Calhoun's potential game-winning three on UConn's last possession was off the mark.
Dec. 22, 2013 – UConn 82, Washington 70
UConn pulled away from Washington after halftime, when Shabazz Napier scored 15 of his 20 points. At one point in the first half, Washington led by 14. "I think guys kind of woke up after they went on a little run," Napier said, according to the AP. "It gave us a little sense of urgency when they started getting up by 10 and 13."
Dec. 28, 2013 – UConn 82, Eastern Washington 65
Senior Niels Giffey started for the first time of the season, being one of three starters and five total Huskies to score in double figures, led by Shabazz Napier's 15 points and nine assists. "I thought we got caught up in shooting a lot of threes in a couple games, but now we're getting back to basics, and we're getting to the rim," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP.
Dec. 31, 2013 – Houston 75, UConn 71
UConn lost for the second time in four games after a road trip to Houston saw the Cougars take a 46-28 lead into halftime. Houston led by as many as 21 points, then hung on as the Huskies outscored the Cougars 43-29 in the second half. Houston's TaShawn Thomas scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds that turned a tie game into a two-point Houston lead.
Jan. 4, 2014 – SMU 74, UConn 65
UConn dropped back-to-back games as the Huskies took a one-point lead into the break, 33-32, before the Mustangs took a 42-32 advantage in second-half scoring. It was SMU's first home game in the AAC and the Mustangs' first win over a ranked team since 2003. "I don't think any other program can think they have more than us," SMU coach Larry Brown said, according to the AP. "We're in a great league. Got a great school. A great city."
Jan. 8, 2014 – UConn 61, Harvard 56
UConn dropped from the AP Top 25 poll after losing two games in a row and three of its last five but the Huskies got back in the win column against the Crimson. Shabazz Napier scored 18 points, including 13 in the second half, when the Huskies erased a five-point halftime deficit to win by five.
Jan. 11, 2014 – UConn 84, UCF 61
UConn center Amida Brimah had career-highs with 20 points and eight rebounds, plus five blocks, as the Huskies won their first-ever AAC conference game. "I'd be lying to you if I said I saw 20 points and eight rebounds and five blocks in 20 minutes," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP. "(We've) been working with him. He's been in there weightlifting and getting extra lifts in. That's what it's all about. That kid gives so much to his teammates (on the bench), I think it's only right that the basketball gods are going to pay you back." UConn had 50 rebounds — the school's highest total so far in the Ollie era.
Jan. 16, 2014 – UConn 83, No. 17 Memphis 73
Led by DeAndre Daniels' 23 points and career-high 11 rebounds, UConn topped No. 17 Memphis on the road behind a second-half spurt that saw the Huskies turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 10-point win. "This was the first one we needed to get," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP. "We got our first road kill in the American Conference."
Jan. 18, 2014 – No. 18 Louisville 76, UConn 64
Louisville's Russ Smith scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, while Montrezl Harrell finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, as the Cardinals beat the Huskies in Storrs. Shabazz Napier's career-high 30 points weren't enough for UConn, which fell to 2-3 in conference play. "It was definitely a top-25 environment, so this was a great win," Smith said, according to the AP. UConn coach Kevin Ollie was ejected early in the second half.
Jan. 21, 2014 – UConn 90, Temple 66
DeAndre Daniels broke out for a career-high 31 points, while Shabazz Napier added 27, as the Huskies shot 53 percent from the floor, including 12-of-23 3-pointers. UConn made 10 of its first 15 shots and Napier started 6-for-8.
Jan. 25, 2014 – UConn 82, Rutgers 71
UConn scored 41 points in both halves in the final conference game between UConn and Rutgers. Shabazz Napier was just 2-for-11 from the field at one point early in the second half but he finished with 26 points after scoring 20 after halftime. He finished 7-for-18, plus 10-for-11 from the free throw line.
Jan. 30, 2014 – UConn 80, Houston 43
UConn's defense put the clamps on Houston, which didn't score more than 22 points in either half. The Cougars' starters combined for just 17 points and their leading scorer was reserve Danrad Knowles with 10 points. UConn ran out to an 18-3 lead and never looked back. The Huskies capped off a 51-point first half with a buzzer-beating three from Ryan Boatright.
Feb. 6, 2014 - No. 7 Cincinnati 63, UConn 58
No. 7 Cincinnati won its 15th game in a row thanks to 26 points and 12 rebounds from Sean Kilpatrick. "It's good to see the city excited for Cincinnati basketball again," Cincinnati's Titus Rubles said, according to the AP. "We definitely enjoyed the crowd today. It was a big factor in helping us with our energy."
Feb. 9, 2014 – UConn 75, UCF 55
Shabazz Napier and Lasan Kromah each had 17 points and seven rebounds, while DeAndre Daniels had 16 points and seven rebounds, as the Huskies took a 17-point edge into halftime. "The second half we got a little sloppy and complacent, but we composed ourselves, so overall I was pleased," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP.
Feb. 12, 2014 – UConn 83, South Florida 40
UConn held South Florida to just 40 points, including 14 in the first half, as the Huskies more than doubled up their competition. The Bulls only made four shots in the first half, then UConn ran out to a 17-3 run to start the second half and the Huskies led by as many as 47 points. "We just kept it rolling," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP. "We packed the paint and everybody who stepped on the court got a basket and I think that's amazing."
Feb. 15, 2014 – UConn 86, No. 20 Memphis 81 (OT)
UConn swept Memphis in the regular season thanks to Shabazz Napier scoring a career-high 34 points, while his backcourt running mate Ryan Boatright added 21, including eight in overtime. The duo finished 20-for-24 from the free-throw line. UConn took great care of the ball, committing just six turnovers, while Memphis had 18. "You have got to have guards in this game," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP. "We have some terrific bigs and Memphis has some terrific bigs, but at the end of the day, the guards can make so much happen on the perimeter and break defenses down."
Feb. 20, 2014 – UConn 68, Temple 55
Shabazz Napier made a run at a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists after scoring just two points in the first 20 minutes and finishing 3-for-11 from the field. "It wasn't a particularly good shooting night for him," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP. "But he does other things." Napier made all 11 of his free-throw attempts while the Huskies held the Owls to 33 percent shooting from the field.
Feb. 23, 2014 – SMU 64, UConn 55
SMU beat UConn for the second time in the regular season as the rolling Mustangs got their 11th win in their previous 13 games. SMU held UConn to 16 made field goals and just shy of 30-percent shooting. "They are a terrific defensive team," Ryan Boatright said, according to the AP. "You can't beat them off the first option. You've got to go to the second or third options."
Feb. 26, 2014 – UConn 61, South Florida 56
The Huskies used an 18-0 second-half run to down the Bulls for the second time of the regular season as Shabazz Napier score 15 of his 17 points after halftime, while Ryan Boatright scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half. UConn held South Florida scoreless for almost seven minutes.
March 1, 2014 – UConn 51, No. 11 Cincinnati 45
UConn didn't score in the final seven-plus minutes but still won, beating No. 11 Cincinnati to improve to 11-5 in the AAC. "We went into a little drought and we didn't allow that to deter us on the defensive end," Shabazz Napier said, according to the AP. "Guys were just continuing to work hard and that was exactly what we needed."
March 5, 2014 – UConn 69, Rutgers 63
Niels Giffey scored a career-high 16 points, while Shabazz Napier led the way with 26, including a career-best seven 3-pointers. "We're the captains on this team, so who else is going to step up?" Giffey said, according to the AP. "As a senior, you've got to work with those emotions. We were so pumped up and hyped for this game, it was just easier to play for us, I guess."
March 8, 2014 – No. 11 Louisville 81, UConn 48
UConn suffered its worst loss of the season, 31 points, on the road at No. 11 Louisville, which held UConn to just 18 points in the first half. "I didn't see anything like this coming," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP. "And I'm glad it came because now we know how tough we have to be to be a champion."
March 13, 2014 (AAC tournament) – UConn 72, No. 19 Memphis 53
Niels Giffey scored a career-high 24 points, including six threes, as UConn beat Memphis for the third team of the season, beating the Tigers by 19 points in the first round of the AAC tournament. "I wanted to get Niels out there so he can spread the floor and give more space to our guards," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP. "Niels made me look like I was a good coach."
March 14, 2014 (AAC tournament) – UConn 58, No. 13 Cincinnati 56
Shabazz Napier's free throw with 11.1 seconds left to get past No. 13 Cincinnati in the AAC semifinals. Cincinnati's Sean Kilpatrick missed a layup in the closing seconds. Napier finished with a team-high 15 points, while DeAndre Daniels had 14 and Ryan Boatright added 13.
March 15, 2014 (AAC tournament) – No. 5 Louisville 71, UConn 61
UConn lost to Louisville for the third time of the season as the Cardinals were propelled by Montrezl Harrell's 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. "To win a regular-season championship and a tournament championship back-to-back is not easy," Louisville coach Rick Pitino said, according to the AP. "You have to have special players, and these two epitomize exactly that."
March 20, 2014 (NCAA tournament) – No. 7 seed UConn 89, No. 10 seed Saint Joseph's 81 (OT)
UConn needed overtime to beat Saint Joseph's in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Shabazz Napier, who missed a shot at the end of regulation, scored nine points in overtime to finish with 24. "It was a great win," Kevin Ollie said, according to the AP. "Those players right there, that's what kept this university alive ... They just stayed and they were resilient, and they played hard."
March 22, 2014 (NCAA tournament) – No. 7 seed UConn 77, No. 2 seed Villanova 65
In a competitive, low-scoring first half, UConn led Villanova 25-24 at the break before breaking out for 52 points after halftime. Shabazz Napier scored 25 points for the Huskies. "I guess it means something to you guys but at the end of the day, just because they're No. 2 and we're No. 7, they don't get extra points to start the game off. Everybody's the same," Napier said.
March 28, 2014 (NCAA tournament) – No. 7 seed UConn 81, No. 3 seed Iowa State 76
DeAndre Daniels scored 27 points, including 19 points after halftime, to lead the Huskies to the Elite Eight. "DeAndre's a scorer, and once you feel that you have that confidence, the next shot's going to go in," Shabazz Napier said, according to the AP. "We kept feeding him, and he got super hot." Daniels was the only UConn player to make a shot for almost nine minutes in the second half as he started 6-for-6 after halftime.
March 30, 2014 (NCAA tournament) – No. 7 seed UConn 60, No. 4 seed Michigan State 54
UConn returned to the Final Four as UConn beat Michigan State inside Madison Square Garden, where Shabazz Napier scored 17 of his 25 points after halftime. "His will to win — you could just see it," Michigan State's Gary Harris said, according to the AP. "He wasn't going to let his team lose."
April 5, 2014 (NCAA tournament) – No. 7 seed UConn 63, No. 1 seed Florida 53
Top-seeded Florida entered the Final Four on a 30-game winning streak but the Huskies knocked off the rolling Gators by 10 points. "We have been in a lot of dog fights," Shabazz Napier said, according to the AP. "We are just an experienced group. We believe in each other and continue to believe in each other ... We are going to win. That is what we do."
April 7, 2014 (NCAA tournament) – No. 7 seed UConn 60, No. 8 seed Kentucky 54
In a national championship game between a No. 7 seed and a No. 8 seed, the veteran Huskies beat the young Wildcats behind Shabazz Napier's 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. "I see my guys enjoying it," Napier said, according to the AP. "That's the most special feeling ever." UConn never trailed in the national title game and led by as many as 15 points, before Kentucky cut the deficit to one with just over eight minutes left. UConn made all 10 of its free throws, including two from Lasan Kormah with 25 seconds left, while Kentucky was just 13-of-24 from the line. "We had our chances to win," Kentucky coach John Calipari said, according to the AP. "We're missing shots, we're missing free throws. We just didn't have enough."
Individual player awards, honors
Shabazz Napier
- 2014 Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- 2014 consensus First Team All-American
- 2014 Bob Cousy Award winner
- 2014 AAC Player of the Year
- 2014 First Team All-AAC
UConn players drafted into the NBA
2014 NBA Draft
- No. 24 – Shabazz Napier, Charlotte Hornets
- No. 37 – DeAndre Daniels, Toronto Raptors