Villanova college basketball championships: Complete history

Nov. 13, 2015 — Villanova 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

With freshman Jalen Brunson taking over the starting point guard role from Ryan Arcidiacono, Villanova rolled in its season opener as all five starters scored in double figures. Brunson had 12 points, four assists, two rebounds and no turnovers in his debt.

"It's one thing to make our players better and it's one thing to be a great scorer and be aggressive but to have a guy (Arcidiacono) who can do both and now to have two guys who can do both...it's pretty cool," Villanova coach Jay Wright said.

Nov. 17, 2015 — Villanova 87, Nebraska 63

Playing Nebraska in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, Villanova used a 22-0 first-half run to distance itself from the Huskers. Josh Hart scored a game-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers, along with five rebounds and four steals.

"It's really the concentration level that's demanded," Villanova coach Jay Wright said of Hart's move from reserve to starter. "For some reason, he's struggled a bit with it. But it's only the second game and he did a great job with it tonight, so let's hope that continues."

Nov. 20, 2015 — Villanova 86, East Tennessee State 51

Several Villanova players set career-highs in scoring — Kris Jenkins with 17, Phil Booth with 16 — while center Daniel Ochefu posted his third double-double in a row. But the Wildcats were most pleased with their defensive performance after holding the Buccaneers to 27 points in the first half, then 24 in the second, while East Tennessee State shot just 32 percent from the field and 18 percent from deep. "Defense is always our No. 1 priority," Jenkins said. "That's what we focus on every game. Defense first and rebounding second."

Nov. 22, 2015 — Villanova 75, Akron 56

Villanova took a seven-point lead into halftime, then ran away in the second half of the NIT Season Tip-Off as Josh Hart exploded for 27 points and nine rebounds. "They were big and long, and Josh was the guy that could draw them out and have the size and length to get to the rim against guys like that," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "If he doesn't recognize that, we're in trouble. But he did."

Nov. 26, 2015 — Villanova 59, Stanford 45

Stanford didn't exceed 23 points in either half as Villanova played lockdown defense in an ugly offensive game. The Cardinal was just 13-for-50 from the field and its starters were just 3-for-18 for a combined 11 points. Stanford out-rebounded Villanova by 20 but it didn't ultimately matter. "We played pretty good defense but couldn't rebound with them," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "It was one of those nights we couldn't make shots but hung in there defensively. Their rebounding was almost a difference maker but thank God it wasn't."

Nov. 27, 2015 — Villanova 69, Georgia Tech 52

This was another rough game offensively at times as Villanova led 30-23 at halftime. The Wildcats made eight 3-pointers but only shot 29 percent from deep — something that troubled coach Jay Wright. "We have to figure this out a little bit," Wright said. "We're not shooting well from 3. Teams are really getting out and taking away the 3-pointer from us, and they're doing a good job."

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart led the team with 13 points apiece.

Dec. 1, 2015 — Villanova 86, Saint Joseph's 72

Playing in its first Big Five game of the season against a fellow Philadelphia team, Villanova went to Saint Joseph's, took a 10-point lead heading into halftime and held on in the second half. Both Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins scored 18 points, while Ryan Arcidiacono added 17 and redshirt freshman Mikal Bridges scored 11 off the bench.

"I know the history. I've gone to these games where teams are nationally ranked and the underdog upsets them in a Big Five game," Jay Wright said.

Dec. 7, 2015 — Oklahoma 78, Villanova 55 (first loss)

Villanova's undefeated start to the season ended after seven games as the Wildcats went to the Pearl Harbor Invitational, where they saw a six-point halftime deficit against Oklahoma turn into a blowout loss. The Sooners bombed away from deep, making 14-of-26 3-point attempts, as Isaiah Cousins and Buddy Hield made four 3-pointers apiece and Villanova went just 4-for-32 from behind the arc. No Wildcat scored more than 10 points.

"We have not started well any game this season and to do it against a team like that and to try to come from behind against a team like that, you're going to be in trouble and that's what happened," Jay Wright said.

Dec. 13, 2015 — Villanova 76, La Salle 47

Villanova scored 38 points in both halves behind Josh Hart's team-high 18 points. The Wildcats lit it up from all over the floor, making 54 percent from the field and 46 percent from deep.

"They're not shaken confidence-wise. We just learned a lot from it," Villanova coach Jay Wright said as his team was coming off of the loss to Oklahoma.

Dec. 19, 2015 — Virginia 86, Villanova 75

In a top-15 road matchup at Virginia, Villanova kept pace with the Cavaliers, trailing by just four at halftime, before Virginia exploded for 53 points in the second half. Three Virginia starters scored at least 19 points as Anthony Gill scored 22, Malcolm Brogdon had 20 and London Perrantes had 19. Kris Jenkins scored 23 but no one else scored more than 13 for Villanova.

"We have guards that can shoot the ball just as well as anybody in the country, I feel like, and we just want to go out there and prove ourselves, and I thought we did that tonight," Perrantes said.

Dec. 22, 2015 — Villanova 78, Delaware 48

After losing at Virginia, Villanova found itself in a 12-2 hole at the first timeout against Delaware. The Wildcats snapped out of their lull, scoring 47 points in the first half and taking a 21-point lead at the break. Villanova made 13 3-pointers, led by Josh Hart's 18-point, 14-rebound double-double and four 3-pointers.

Dec. 28, 2015 — Villanova 77, Penn 57

In Villanova's final tune-up before conference play, the Wildcats led 14-0 and later 30-3 as they quickly distanced themselves from the Quakers. Four of Villanova's starters scored in double figures, led by Jalen Brunson's 22 points.

Dec. 31, 2015 — Villanova 95, Xavier 64

Playing undefeated and No. 6-ranked Xavier, Villanova mounted a 20-point lead in the first half after making 15 of their first 19 attempts. The Wildcats made 13-of-25 3-point attempts, 52 percent, led by Ryan Arcidiacono's 27 points and seven 3-pointers.

Jan. 2, 2016 — Villanova 85, Creighton 71

Villanova scored at least 40 points in both halves, led by Josh Hart's 25 points on an efficient 10-of-14 shooting.

"I wish I could shoot like that every game," Hart said. "I've got to attribute that to Daniel. He got us off to a great start. They had to really key on him. Him being the great basketball player he is, he's able to make the right play with his own shot. He's a great passer out of there, hits guys on cuts, hit guys for open 3s."

Jan. 6, 2016 — Villanova 72, Seton Hall 63

Daniel Ochefu posted a monster 20-point, 18-rebound double-double, including six offensive boards, while Josh Hart also had a double-double as Villanova weathered a 4-for-22 3-point shooting performance to win by nine on the road.

Jan. 10, 2016 — Villanova 60, Butler 55

Villanova picked up another impressive road win as the Wildcats rallied from a six-point halftime deficit and scored 39 points in the second half to squeak out a win at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Josh Hart had 22 points and 11 rebounds, while the Wildcats held the Bulldogs to 35 percent shooting and 20 percent 3-point shooting.

"This game came down to defense, which is at the core of each of these teams. I love it," Wright said.

Jan. 13, 2016 — Villanova 83, Marquette 68

Villanova trailed by one after the first half, then outscored Marquette by 16 points in the second half to coast to a 15-point victory. Five Villanova players reached double figures, led by Kris Jenkins' 20 points.

"We are not playing great," Jay Wright said. "But we are playing together."

Jan. 16, 2016 — Villanova 55, Georgetown 50

Villanova won a low-scoring affair behind Ryan Arcidiacono and Josh Hart's 15-point games.

"We're not really focused on if we're undefeated or if we're 3-3 or 4-2 or anything like that," Arcidiacono said. "That just means we've come to play every single time."

Jan. 20, 2016 — Villanova 72, Seton Hall 71

In a fierce Big East contest, Villanova pulled out a one-point road win behind Ryan Arcidiacono's go-ahead layup in the final minute and Daniel Ochefu's block on the other end. Josh Hart led the team with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

"They're just big in the big games," Jay Wright said of Arcidiacono and Ochefu. "Ryan makes the big shot and Daniel makes the big block. The older guys have been there."

Jan. 24, 2016 — Providence 82, Villanova 76 (OT)

After a 7-0 start in conference play, Villanova fell at home to No. 16 Providence in overtime as Friars forward Ben Bentil scored 10 of his 31 points in OT, including crucial free throws.

"We were concentrating so much on him that we lost guys trying to stop (Kris) Dunn," Arcidiacono said.

Jan. 31, 2016 — Villanova 68, St. John's 53

Without center Daniel Ochefu, who was in concussion protocol, Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins both posted double-doubles as Villanova out-rebounded St. John's by 13.

"I was happy the second half we kind of got it going," Wildcats coach Jay Wright said of the 50 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes (14 of 28). "I thought the big key was Kris and Darryl Reynolds on the boards. That was big. Josh did a good job too. Without Daniel that was big for us."

Feb. 3, 2016 — Villanova 83, Creighton 58

Villanova bombed away from deep, making 16-of-29 3-pointers, 55 percent, as Kris Jenkins and Jalen Brunson both made four 3-pointers each.

"It's nice to be home at the Pavilion, man," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "We had been out of sync a little bit. But we just moved the ball well, made the right shots and made the extra pass tonight."

Feb. 6, 2016 — Villanova 72, Providence 60

Villanova's defense held Providence to just 19 points in the first half. Darryl Reynolds, who started in place of the injured Daniel Ochefu, posted a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Wildcats held a plus-17 advantage on the boards.

Feb. 9, 2016 — Villanova 86, DePaul 59

Villanova scored at least 40 points in both halves while DePaul didn't score more than 30 in a half as four Wildcat starters, plus reserve Darryl Reynolds, scored in double figures. Villanova had 18 assists on 28 made baskets.

"Everyone was talking yesterday about being No. 1 and we just wanted to talk about DePaul," Jay Wright said. "I really credit our two seniors, Ryan (Arcidiacono) and Daniel, for their leadership to keep our guys focused. I think we have a pretty mature team."

Feb. 13, 2016 — Villanova 73, St. John's 63

Villanova led by just one at halftime, 28-27, before putting up 45 points after halftime behind Daniel Ochefu's career-high 25 points. Ochefu's inside presence was important in a game in which the Wildcats were just 4-for-19 from deep.

Feb. 17, 2016 — Villanova 83, Temple 67

Playing against his father's alma mater, Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while Daniel Ochefu made 7-of-8 shots for 16 points and nine rebounds.

Feb. 20, 2016 — Villanova 77, Butler 67

In the first time ever the No. 1 team played at the Pavilion, top-ranked Villanova took a nine-point lead to halftime and used Josh Hart's 13 second-half points to down Butler. He finished with a game-high 22, while Kris Jenkins scored 20.

"It was just focusing on playing Villanova basketball and not focused on defining myself by scoring, (but) defining myself by rebounding, giving energy, playing defense, doing all those little things," Hart said. "When you do all those little things, everything else opens up for you."

Feb. 24, 2016 — Xavier 90, Villanova 83

Villanova suffered just its second conference loss and fourth defeat overall in a road game at No. 5 Xavier. The Musketeers shot 50 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Wildcats by nine as six players scored in double figures.

"I think this is one of best games they've played this year," Jay Wright said of Xavier. "They just played smart. They were a little bit better in each area of the game."

Feb. 27, 2016 — Villanova 89, Marquette 79

Villanova bounced back from its loss at Xavier with a 10-point road win at Marquette in which the Wildcats outscored the Golden Eagles by five in each half. Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins scored 19 points apiece and Daniel Ochefu added 18.

"Tough, tough Big East game. It would seem that we would be disappointed in how sloppy we played and the turnovers but Marquette is the best in our league at turning people over," Jay Wright said.

March 1, 2016 — Villanova 83, DePaul 62

Kris Jenkins exploded for 31 points, including eight 3-pointers, and Josh Hart added 18.

"It's something at the end of the year, we will take great pride in," Jay Wright said of Villanova clinching the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament. "We really do take pride in the regular season. We evaluate our program by what we do in the regular season. That's how we make all our decisions."

March 5, 2016 — Villanova 84, Georgetown 71

In its regular-season finale, Villanova burst out of the gates, taking a 19-point lead into halftime. Josh Hart scored 18, Kris Jenkins had 17 and Ryan Arcidiacono added 16.

March 10, 2016 (Big East tournament) — Villanova 81, Georgetown 67

Playing Georgetown for the second game in a row, Villanova opened the 2016 Big East Tournament with another double-digit win over the Hoyas but the first half was competitive with the Wildcats holding just a 28-27 advantage through 20 minutes. They exploded for 53 points after halftime. Villanova shot a blistering 61 percent from deep (13-for-21).

March 11, 2016 (Big East tournament) — Villanova 76, Providence 68

Villanova held Providence's Ben Bentil to just three points on 1-of-5 shooting and Kris Dunn to nine points on 1-of-8 shooting, while Kris Jenkins led the way offensively with 21 points and four assists.

"We never had one guy on either one of them. We just rotated bodies and tried to help," Jay Wright said of Villanova's approach to guarding Kris Dunn and Ben Bentil. "That was the best we've ever done defensively against two great players."

March 12, 2016 (Big East tournament) — Seton Hall 69, Villanova 67

Villanova fell just short of the Big East regular season and conference tournament sweep as Seton Hall's Isaiah Whitehead scored 26 points, most notably the game-winning 3-point play in the final minute. Kris Jenkins paced the Wildcats with 23 points.

"This whole year Coach has been raving about just making winning plays and making winning plays," Whitehead said. "I really just attacked the basket. I felt I had an opportunity to score the ball. I mean, I saw Kris Jenkins coming over and I knew that he wouldn't be able to get in position fast enough for me to draw a charge. I just tried to lay it in on him."

March 18, 2016 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Villanova 86, No. 15 seed UNC-Asheville 56

Villanova had no issues with UNC-Asheville in the first round as five players reached double figures, led by Daniel Ochefu's 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Wildcats shot 57.9 percent from the field and 46 percent from three.

"Everyone's been talking about this next game coming up for the whole year, even before we got in the tournament, but it's very humbling for us to be able to get this first win," Daniel Ochefu said. "Just going forward in this game, we can't think about the shortcomings in the past years. We have to focus on the things we can take care of that will help us get this 'W' on Sunday."

March 20, 2016 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Villanova 87, No. 7 seed Iowa 68

After back-to-back seasons in which Villanova lost in the Round of 32 as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, Villanova got past Iowa in the second round behind a balanced scoring attack with four players scoring at least 12 points. Josh Hart scored a team-high 19 points while the Wildcats shot a really high percentage once again — 59 percent from the field and 52 percent from deep.

"It was definitely a big-time sigh of relief," Ryan Arcidiacono said. "I was ecstatic that we won our game against Iowa because we know how good of a team they are. But I'm just happy for our senior class to be able to get to experience it."

March 24, 2016 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Villanova 92, No. 3 seed Miami (FL) 69

Villanova made a push for 100 points as the Wildcats made 62 percent of their shots and 66 percent from behind the arc as Kris Jenkins and Ryan Arcidiacono both scored 21 points and combined to make 9-of-13 3-pointers.

Miami (FL) shot 53 percent and 58 percent from three and still lost by 23 points.

"If any team is shooting the way we're shooting right now, they'll easily be the most dangerous team in the country," Daniel Ochefu said. "But hopefully, we'll keep shooting like that, so we can keep playing the way we are."

March 26, 2016 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Villanova 64, No. 1 seed Kansas 59

Villanova clinched its first Final Four berth since 2009 as the Wildcats took down the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks 64-59 despite its coldest-shooting performance of the NCAA tournament. Villanova shot just 40 percent from the field and 22 percent from 3-point range (4-of-18) but the Wildcats sank 18-of-19 free throws and committed just nine turnovers to edge Kansas.

"Every guy on this team is willing to do whatever it takes to win, man," Kris Jenkins said. "Everybody on this team sacrifices. But we're not satisfied. We're looking forward to our next game in Houston. This definitely is a special feeling, but like I said before, we're not satisfied."

April 2, 2016 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Villanova 95, No. 1 seed Oklahoma 51

In a rematch of a non-conference matchup that Oklahoma won by 23 points in December, Villanova lit up the scoreboard and beat the Sooners by 44 points. "That was just one of those nights," Jay Wright said. "I feel bad for Oklahoma."

Villanova shot 71 percent from the field, including 11-of-18 (61 percent) from three, while the Wildcats held Oklahoma All-American Buddy Hield to just nine points on 3-of-12 shooting. The game was close for the first half of the first half, with Oklahoma leading 17-16 through the first eight minutes but the Wildcats reached a higher level in the second half, scoring 53 points to the Sooners' 23.

April 4, 2016 (NCAA tournament) — No. 2 seed Villanova 77, No. 1 seed North Carolina 74

Villanova junior forward Kris Jenkins hit one of the greatest shots in NCAA tournament history as his trailing 3-pointer went through the rim as the buzzer sounded, giving Villanova a 77-74 win over North Carolina for the national championship. The Wildcats had trailed by five at halftime and needed a team-high 20 points off the bench from reserve guard Phil Booth, who made 6-of-7 shots from the field and all six of his free throw attempts.

"I think every shot's going in," Jenkins said, "and this one was no different."

The Wildcats weathered a 64-percent 3-point shooting performance and a plus-13 rebounding advantage by North Carolina (11-for-17), while Villanova's offense made 58 percent of its shots and 57 percent of its threes.

Final Four Most Outstanding Player Ryan Arcidiacono scored 16 points with two rebounds and two assists.