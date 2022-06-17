Know Before You Go

Transportation and Parking

Driving

Additional drivers could lead to heavy traffic in the north downtown area around Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Practice your patience while heading to and from the event and be on alert for unexpected slowdowns or stopped traffic.

Driving to the event? The Omaha Police Department, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the City of Omaha, will direct motorists to take the following recommended routes before the games:

For drivers arriving in Omaha on I-80 from the west : Travel Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound to I-480 northbound, exiting on Leavenworth Street (Exit 1B) or Harney Street (Exit 2A), then use city streets to navigate to parking options near Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

For drivers arriving in Omaha from the east : Travel I-80 westbound and exit on 13th Street (Exit 454), then use city streets to navigate to parking options near Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

After each game, exiting traffic will be directed to 13th Street or Cuming Street to ease congestion and create a faster exit for all.

View the map below for how traffic will be directed before and after the games

Allow extra time to get to your destination and check www.511.nebraska.gov for real-time traffic information.

Parking

There are many places to park near the stadium. Park Omaha has numerous surface and garage lots, as well as metered spaces throughout downtown Omaha. With Park Omaha and the ParkMobile App, game-goers can reserve parking in advance of any Men's CWS game. If you don't want to risk the chance of arriving at a full parking lot, you can reserve a parking space in one of Park Omaha's public parking garage or surface lots. Visit ParkOmaha.com to find, reserve, and pay for downtown parking spaces for the games.

Click here or view the map below for the official men’s CWS event map.

More parking information, including designated areas for bicycles and motorcycles, can be found at the CWS Omaha official website.

Alternate Methods of Transportation