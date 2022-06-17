Know Before You Go Transportation and Parking Driving Additional drivers could lead to heavy traffic in the north downtown area around Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Practice your patience while heading to and from the event and be on alert for unexpected slowdowns or stopped traffic. Driving to the event? The Omaha Police Department, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the City of Omaha, will direct motorists to take the following recommended routes before the games: For drivers arriving in Omaha on I-80 from the west: Travel Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound to I-480 northbound, exiting on Leavenworth Street (Exit 1B) or Harney Street (Exit 2A), then use city streets to navigate to parking options near Charles Schwab Field Omaha. For drivers arriving in Omaha from the east: Travel I-80 westbound and exit on 13th Street (Exit 454), then use city streets to navigate to parking options near Charles Schwab Field Omaha. After each game, exiting traffic will be directed to 13th Street or Cuming Street to ease congestion and create a faster exit for all. View the map below for how traffic will be directed before and after the games Allow extra time to get to your destination and check www.511.nebraska.gov for real-time traffic information. Parking There are many places to park near the stadium. Park Omaha has numerous surface and garage lots, as well as metered spaces throughout downtown Omaha. With Park Omaha and the ParkMobile App, game-goers can reserve parking in advance of any Men's CWS game. If you don't want to risk the chance of arriving at a full parking lot, you can reserve a parking space in one of Park Omaha's public parking garage or surface lots. Visit ParkOmaha.com to find, reserve, and pay for downtown parking spaces for the games. Click here or view the map below for the official men’s CWS event map. More parking information, including designated areas for bicycles and motorcycles, can be found at the CWS Omaha official website. Alternate Methods of Transportation Metro, the city's transit authority, provide an easy, inexpensive way to get around downtown. For 25 cents a ride, fans can ride the Stadium Circulator, which runs every 10 minutes. Circulator service will begin on Thursday, June 16 for the Opening Celebration Day from approximately 8 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. On game days, the circulator will start service 60 minutes before the first game until 60 minutes after the last game of the day. The route makes a loop around The Old Market, a variety of downtown destinations, and Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Local and visiting riders can also take advantage of ORBT, Omaha's first rapid transit line, serving Omaha from downtown to Westroads Mall. A free park and ride lot is available at the Westroads Transit Center for riders, and the line connects directly with the CWS circulator. Riders can plan a trip and track their bus using MyRide OMA, Metro's real-time application, available online, as a mobile app, or via a text message system. For more information about Metro's services during the Men's College World Series click here. Heartland B-cycle is the first large-scale municipal bike sharing system in the Omaha metro area. Heartland B-cycle members will be able to pick up one of the blue bikes at any B-station and drop it off at any B-station. For more information on Heartland B-cycle and riding bikes around Charles Schwab Field Omaha, click here. Uber, Lyft and Shared Ride Services are to use the north curb cut at CHI Health Center Omaha Convention Center as the designated pick-up and drop-off location during the MCWS. The purple car on the event map highlights this location. The MCWS Stadium Circular is a bus route that runs between the Old Market and north downtown. The bus runs every 10 minutes and costs 25 cents per ride. See a map of the route here. Division I Baseball Championship June 17 - 26/27, 2022 Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE Tickets Championship Info 2022 Game Program SHOP COLLEGE BASEBALL GEAR Everything you need to know about how the College World Series works DI baseball news The unconventional paths of the final four teams remaining in the Men's College World Series Arkansas eliminates Auburn, advances to Men's College World Series semifinals Arkansas vs. Auburn: 2022 Men's College World Series highlights The 96-hour tale of redemption for Nathan Dettmer, Texas A&M's hero on Tuesday at the Men's College World Series Texas A&M eliminates Notre Dame, advances to Men's College World Series semifinals Follow DI Baseball Subscribe To Email Updates Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners Email Address Sign Me Up College baseball career home run leaders Here are the baseball programs with the most College World Series titles The 7 longest homers in College World Series history (that we know of)