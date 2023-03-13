Broadcast Info
|
first round
|
|
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Network
|
Matchup
|
Site
|
March 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
ESPNU
|
(1) Rutgers vs.
Hofstra
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
Piscataway, NJ
|
March 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
(3) Michigan vs.
Toldeo
|
Crisler Center
Ann Arbor, MI
|
March 14
|
7:30 p.m.
|
ESPN+
|
(4) UAB vs.
Southern Miss
|
Bartow Arena
Birmingham, AL
|
March 14
|
9:00 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
(3) Liberty vs.
Villanova
|
Liberty Arena
Lynchburg, VA
|
March 14
|
9:00 p.m.
|
ESPNU
|
(2) Vanderbilt vs.
Yale
|
Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, TN
|
March 14
|
9:30 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
(2) Wisconsin vs.
Bradley
|
Kohl Center
Madison, WI
|
March 14
|
11:00 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
(3) Colorado vs.
Seton Hall
|
CU Events Center
Boulder, CO
|
March 14
|
11:00 p.m.
|
ESPNU
|
(4) Washington St. vs.
Eastern Washington
|
Beasley Coliseum
Pullman, WA
|
March 15
|
7:00 p.m.
|
ESPN+
|
(1) Oklahoma St. vs.
Youngstown St.
|
Beeghly Center
Youngstown, OH
|
March 15
|
7:00 p.m.
|
ESPN+
|
(1) Clemson vs.
Morehead St.
|
Littlejohn Coliseum
Clemson, NC
|
March 15
|
7:00 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
(4) Florida vs.
UCF
|
Exatech Arena at
The Stephen C.
O'Connell Center
Gainesville, FL
|
March 15
|
8:00 p.m.
|
ESPN+
|
(2) North Texas vs.
Alcorn
|
UNT Coliseum
(The Super Pit)
Denton, TX
|
March 15
|
9:00 p.m.
|
ESPN+
|
(3) Sam Houston vs.
Santa Clara
|
Leavey Center
Santa Clara, CA
|
March 15
|
9:00 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
(4) Cincinnati vs.
Virginia Tech
|
Fifth Third Arena
Cincinnati, OH
|
March 15
|
10:00 p.m.
|
ESPN+
|
(2) New Mexico vs.
Utah Valley
|
The Pit
Albuquerque, NM
|
March 15
|
11:00 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
(1) Oregon vs.
UC Irvine
|
Matthew Knight Arena
Eugene, OR
|Second round
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Matchup
|Site
|March 18
|March 18
|March 18
|March 18
|March 19
|March 19
|March 19
|March 19
|Quarterfinals
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Matchup
|Site
|March 21
|March 21
|March 22
|March 22
|semifinals
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Matchup
|Site
|March 28
|
Orleans Arena
Las Vegas, NV
|March 28
|
Orleans Arena
Las Vegas, NV
|Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Matchup
|Site
|
March 30
|
|
|
|
Orleans Arena
Las Vegas, NV
