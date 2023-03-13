National Invitation Tournament - NIT basketball championship

NATIONAL INVITATION TOURNAMENT

Broadcast Info

first round
 
 
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Matchup
Site
March 14
7:00 p.m.
ESPNU
(1) Rutgers vs.
Hofstra
Jersey Mike's Arena
Piscataway, NJ
March 14
7:00 p.m.
ESPN2
(3) Michigan vs.
Toldeo
Crisler Center
Ann Arbor, MI
March 14
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+
(4) UAB vs.
Southern Miss
Bartow Arena
Birmingham, AL
March 14
9:00 p.m.
ESPN2
(3) Liberty vs.
Villanova
Liberty Arena
Lynchburg, VA
March 14
9:00 p.m.
ESPNU
(2) Vanderbilt vs.
Yale
Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, TN
March 14
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
(2) Wisconsin vs.
Bradley
Kohl Center
Madison, WI
March 14
11:00 p.m.
ESPN2
(3) Colorado vs.
Seton Hall
CU Events Center
Boulder, CO
March 14
11:00 p.m.
ESPNU
(4) Washington St. vs.
Eastern Washington
Beasley Coliseum
Pullman, WA
March 15
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
(1) Oklahoma St. vs.
Youngstown St.
Beeghly Center
Youngstown, OH
March 15
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
(1) Clemson vs.
Morehead St.
Littlejohn Coliseum
Clemson, NC
March 15
7:00 p.m.
ESPN2
(4) Florida vs.
UCF
Exatech Arena at
The Stephen C.
O'Connell Center
Gainesville, FL
March 15
8:00 p.m.
ESPN+
(2) North Texas vs.
Alcorn
UNT Coliseum
(The Super Pit)
Denton, TX
March 15
9:00 p.m.
ESPN+
(3) Sam Houston vs.
Santa Clara
Leavey Center
Santa Clara, CA
March 15
9:00 p.m.
ESPN2
(4) Cincinnati vs.
Virginia Tech
Fifth Third Arena
Cincinnati, OH
March 15
10:00 p.m.
ESPN+
(2) New Mexico vs.
Utah Valley
The Pit
Albuquerque, NM
March 15
11:00 p.m.
ESPN2
(1) Oregon vs.
UC Irvine
Matthew Knight Arena
Eugene, OR
Second round    
Date Time (ET) Network Matchup Site
March 18        
March 18        
March 18        
March 18        
March 19        
March 19        
March 19        
March 19        
Quarterfinals    
Date Time (ET) Network Matchup Site
March 21        
March 21        
March 22        
March 22        
semifinals    
Date Time (ET) Network Matchup Site
March 28      
Orleans Arena
Las Vegas, NV
March 28      
Orleans Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Championship    
Date Time (ET) Network Matchup Site
March 30
 
 
 
Orleans Arena
Las Vegas, NV

