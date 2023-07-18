Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT)| Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT)?

In 2023 the NCAA announced the creation of an annual 32-team postseason invitation tournament for women’s basketball, which will be owned and funded by the NCAA. The Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) will be held annually beginning in 2024.

Why was the WBIT created?

The creation of the WBIT ensures the NCAA is providing equitable postseason opportunities for women’s basketball akin to that of men’s basketball, which was a recommendation from the 2021 Gender Equity Report.

NCAA supported men’s and women’s basketball postseason opportunities are now equitably available through a combination of the NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball championships (68 teams each) and men’s or women’s basketball postseason invitation tournaments (32 teams each).

Additionally, as women's basketball continues its growth trajectory, opportunities, and events like this support our three strategic goals of transformational student-athlete experience, quality competition and memorable championships.

With the addition of the WBIT, how many postseason opportunities will now exist in Division I women’s basketball?

Not including 11 schools currently in the reclassifying process from Division II, there are 349 Division I institutions that will sponsor women’s basketball in 2023-24, translating into 19.4% of schools that make the 68-team NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. Starting in 2024 with the addition of the WBIT, 100 postseason NCAA funded opportunities will be available for women’s basketball teams, equal to that of men’s basketball through their two events (68 team championship and 32 team NIT). With the two women’s basketball events, the percentage of NCAA postseason opportunities in Division I women’s basketball will be 28.7%.

Who will be responsible for selecting the teams for the WBIT?

The NCAA will identify a selection committee, comprised of women’s basketball stakeholders and NCAA members who will assist in administering the WBIT.

What tournament format will be utilized by the WBIT?

Details about the tournament format, location of the games, selections process, bracketing principles, team travel and other financial information are still being determined.

Where can fans watch the WBIT games?

Broadcast details/options for the WBIT are currently in the planning stage and will be outlined later.

How will the WBIT be branded?

The NCAA’s branding package for the WBIT will continue to highlight orange in alignment with other NCAA women’s basketball branding, including the March Madness logo. The logo – which is inspired by a backboard and net, also features blue to connect with the NCAA’s parent brand.

Does the WBIT replace any existing postseason tournaments?

The WBIT is a new event that will exist independently of all other women’s basketball postseason tournaments.