|YEAR
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2023
|Southern California
|Dain Blanton
|3-2
|UCLA
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2022
|Southern California
|Dain Blanton
|3-1
|Florida State
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2021
|Southern California
|Dain Blanton
|3-1
|UCLA
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|UCLA
|Stein Metzger
|3-0
|Southern California
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2018
|UCLA
|Stein Metzger
|3-1
|Florida State
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2017
|Southern California
|Anna Collier
|3-2
|Pepperdine
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2016
|Southern California
|Anna Collier
|3-0
|Florida State
|Gulf Shores, Ala.