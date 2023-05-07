Championship History

YEAR Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2023 Southern California Dain Blanton 3-2 UCLA Gulf Shores, Ala.
2022 Southern California Dain Blanton 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.
2021 Southern California Dain Blanton 3-1 UCLA Gulf Shores, Ala.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-0 Southern California Gulf Shores, Ala.
2018 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.
2017 Southern California Anna Collier 3-2 Pepperdine Gulf Shores, Ala.
2016 Southern California Anna Collier 3-0 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.