|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|score
|Site
|2023
|Wisconsin La-Crosse
|Nickolas Davis
|67.5
|Loras
|58
|Rochester, NY
|2022
|Loras
|Matt Jones
|55
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|51
|Geneva, Ohio
|2021
|Loras
|Matt Jones
|58
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|56
|Greensboro, NC
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Loras
|Matt Jones
|53
|Washington U.
|49
|Geneva, Ohio
|2018
|George Fox/UMass Boston (Co-champs)
|John Smith/Consandria Walker-Hall
|44
|Washington U.
|38
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|2017
|Washington (Mo.)
|Jeff Stiles
|56
|Ithaca
|37
|Geneva, Ohio
|2016
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Chris Schumacher
|42
|Baldwin
|41
|Waverly, Iowa
|2015
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Pat Healy
|73
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|43
|Canton, New York
|2014
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|65
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|63
|Delaware, Ohio
|2013
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|46
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|43
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|2012
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|129
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|52
|Claremont, Calif.
|2011
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Pat Ebel
|80
|Wartburg
|59
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2010
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Chris Schumacher
|54
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|53
|Baldwin-Wallace
|2009
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|52
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|50
|Marietta
|2008
|UW-River Falls, Ill.-Wesleyan
|Martha Brennan, Chris Schumacher
|35
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2007
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|57
|Calvin
|44.5
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|2006
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|52
|Williams
|42
|Benedictine (Ill.)
|2005
|Wartburg
|Marcus Newsom
|43
|Calvin, Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|42
|Wartburg
|2004
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|57
|Calvin
|54.3
|Millikin
|2003
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|72
|Lehman
|52
|St. Lawrence
|2002
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|67
|McMurry
|49
|Macalester
|2001
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Paul Souza
|83 1/2
|Calvin
|49
|Millikin
|2000
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|65
|Christopher Newport
|50
|North Central (Ill.)
|1999
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|54
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|48
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1998
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|69
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|50
|Macalester
|1997
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|59
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|38.8
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|1996
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|69 1/2
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|62
|North Central (Ill.)
|1995
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|58
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|52
|Carleton
|1994
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|73
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|53
|North Central (Ill.)
|1993
|Lincoln (Pa.)
|Cyrus Jones
|57
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|52
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1992
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|61
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|47
|Colby
|1991
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|66 1/2
|SUNY Cortland
|56
|Baldwin-Wallace
|1990
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Deb Vercauteren
|75
|SUNY Cortland
|48
|North Central (Ill.)
|1989
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|58
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|52
|North Central (Ill.)
|1988
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|95
|Massachusetts-Boston
|65
|Carleton
|1987
|Christopher Newport
|Vince Brown
|80
|Massachusetts-Boston
|58
|North Central (Ill.)
|1986
|Massachusetts-Boston
|Sherman Hart
|52
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|1985
|SUNY Cortland
|Laura Crain
|62
|Southern-New Orleans
|61
|Denison
|1984
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Gary Wilson
|185 1/2
|Central (Iowa)
|102
|Carleton
|1983
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Gary Wilson
|156
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|126
|North Central (Ill.)
|1982
|Central (Iowa)
|Jane Kors
|151
|Frostburg State
|96
|North Central (Ill.)