Championship History

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up score Site
2023 Wisconsin La-Crosse Nickolas Davis 67.5 Loras 58 Rochester, NY
2022 Loras Matt Jones 55 Wisconsin-La Crosse 51 Geneva, Ohio
2021 Loras Matt Jones 58 Wisconsin-La Crosse 56 Greensboro, NC
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic -- -- -- -- --
2019 Loras Matt Jones 53 Washington U.  49 Geneva, Ohio
2018 George Fox/UMass Boston (Co-champs) John Smith/Consandria Walker-Hall 44 Washington U. 38 Wisconsin-La Crosse
2017 Washington (Mo.) Jeff Stiles 56 Ithaca 37 Geneva, Ohio
2016 Illinois Wesleyan Chris Schumacher 42 Baldwin 41 Waverly, Iowa
2015 Wisconsin-La Crosse Pat Healy 73 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 43 Canton, New York
2014 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 65 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63 Delaware, Ohio
2013 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 46 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 43 Wisconsin-La Crosse
2012 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 129 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 52 Claremont, Calif.
2011 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Pat Ebel 80 Wartburg 59 Ohio Wesleyan
2010 Illinois Wesleyan Chris Schumacher 54 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 53 Baldwin-Wallace
2009 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 52 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 50 Marietta
2008 UW-River Falls, Ill.-Wesleyan Martha Brennan, Chris Schumacher 35     Wisconsin-Oshkosh
2007 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 57 Calvin 44.5 Wisconsin-Oshkosh
2006 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 52 Williams 42 Benedictine (Ill.)
2005 Wartburg Marcus Newsom 43 Calvin, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 42 Wartburg
2004 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 57 Calvin 54.3 Millikin
2003 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 72 Lehman 52 St. Lawrence
2002 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 67 McMurry 49 Macalester
2001 Wheaton (Mass.) Paul Souza 83 1/2 Calvin 49 Millikin
2000 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 65 Christopher Newport 50 North Central (Ill.)
1999 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 54 Wheaton (Mass.) 48 Baldwin-Wallace
1998 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 69 Wheaton (Mass.) 50 Macalester
1997 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 59 Wisconsin-La Crosse 38.8 Wisconsin-La Crosse
1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 69 1/2 Lincoln (Pa.) 62 North Central (Ill.)
1995 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 52 Carleton
1994 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 73 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 53 North Central (Ill.)
1993 Lincoln (Pa.) Cyrus Jones 57 Wisconsin-La Crosse 52 Baldwin-Wallace
1992 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 61 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 47 Colby
1991 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 66 1/2 SUNY Cortland 56 Baldwin-Wallace
1990 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 75 SUNY Cortland 48 North Central (Ill.)
1989 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 58 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 52 North Central (Ill.)
1988 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 95 Massachusetts-Boston 65 Carleton
1987 Christopher Newport Vince Brown 80 Massachusetts-Boston 58 North Central (Ill.)
1986 Massachusetts-Boston Sherman Hart 52 Wisconsin-La Crosse   Wisconsin-La Crosse
1985 SUNY Cortland Laura Crain 62 Southern-New Orleans 61 Denison
1984 Wisconsin-La Crosse Gary Wilson 185 1/2 Central (Iowa) 102 Carleton
1983 Wisconsin-La Crosse Gary Wilson 156 St. Thomas (Minn.) 126 North Central (Ill.)
1982 Central (Iowa) Jane Kors 151 Frostburg State 96 North Central (Ill.)