How NCAA student-athletes are making an impact on Election Day 2020 — and beyond

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos

Members of the University of Wisconsin women's volleyball team volunteered to be poll workers this year on Election Day. Here's coach Kelly Sheffield announcing the initiative:

Players on @BadgerVB team have decided to sign up to work the polls on Election Day. We’d love to see student-athletes all across the country, whose seasons have been postponed, join us in supporting their communities. #vote — Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) August 26, 2020

Younger people volunteering to work at the polls is even more impactful during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 60 percent of poll workers in the 2016 election were older than 60, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, according to the Centers for Disease Control.