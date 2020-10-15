How NCAA student-athletes are making an impact on Election Day 2020 — and beyond
Michigan grad Veronica Peterson built her own voting app
Michigan graduate Veronica Peterson (known as Roni Hicks when she played basketball for the Wolverines from 2008-11) coded and developed the Votable app to help voters learn more about candidates, the branches of government and how political decisions impact their own lives. Peterson earned an engineering degree in Ann Arbor and a master's degree in computer science from the University of Chicago. Peterson is profiled here in this piece on the University of Michigan's web site.
- You can get Votable on the Apple App Store here and here on Google Play.
The Wisconsin Badgers will help out at the polls
Members of the University of Wisconsin women's volleyball team volunteered to be poll workers this year on Election Day. Here's coach Kelly Sheffield announcing the initiative:
Players on @BadgerVB team have decided to sign up to work the polls on Election Day. We’d love to see student-athletes all across the country, whose seasons have been postponed, join us in supporting their communities. #vote— Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) August 26, 2020
Younger people volunteering to work at the polls is even more impactful during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 60 percent of poll workers in the 2016 election were older than 60, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
NCAA DI student-athletes will have Election Day off, every year
NCAA student-athletes will have off the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November every year because of civic-engagement legislation proposed by student-athletes and approved by the DI council in its September meeting.
You can hear Justice Littrell explain more about the initiative in the video above. He is a student-athlete representative on the Division I Council, a criminal justice major and linebacker at the University of Northern Colorado.
"Student-athletes across the nation in Division I are leaders ... We gather attention and attention finds its way to us. Being able to use that attention for good and to be able to go out and help the community, to be the change we want to see, that's exactly why this was proposed."
Here's an easy way to find election-related information
Here are some links to official, non-partisan election resources:
- USA.gov has a helpful guide here with links to every state and territory's local election office. That's where you can find more information about how, where and when to vote.
- The Federal Election Commission is the place to go for campaign-finance resources and history of federal elections. All fundraising reports for Presidential and Congressional candidates are here, too.
- Here are the final electoral maps for every Presidential election in the country's history.