2021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

Keep up with every conference tournament in DI baseball

North Carolina Athletics North Carolina baseball The Tar Heels won the 2019 ACC tournament.

There will be a DI baseball tournament this year. We just need to know which teams will be part of it.

Of the 64 schools that will compete in the 2021 NCAA tournament, 30 will automatically qualify by winning their respective conference. 

Most conferences determine their champion by holding a tournament. For other leagues, like the Big West and Pac-12, the team with the best regular season record gets the automatic bid.

The Big Ten, MAC and Mountain West will not hold conference tournaments this year. Instead, teams that finish first in the regular season standings will automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament.

The Ivy League canceled its championships for spring sports, which reduced the number of automatic qualifiers from 31 to 30. You can follow each one in the table below. 

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE WINNER/AQ
ACC May 25-30 Charlotte, N.C. TBD
American Athletic May 25-30 Clearwater, Fla. TBD
America East TBD TBD TBD
Atlantic 10 May 27-29 Highest remaining seed TBD
Atlantic Sun May 21-29 Jacksonville, Fla. TBD
Big 12 May 25-30 Oklahoma City, Okla. TBD
Big East May 27-30 Mason, Ohio TBD
Big Ten N/A N/A TBD
Big South May 27-29 Fayetteville, N.C. TBD
Big West N/A N/A TBD
Colonial TBD TBD TBD
Conference USA May 26-30 Ruston, La. TBD
Horizon May 27-29 TBD TBD
Ivy N/A N/A N/A
MAC N/A N/A TBD
MAAC May 27-30 TBD TBD
MEAC May 20-22 Norfolk, Va. TBD
Missouri Valley May 25-29 Carbondale, Ill. TBD
Mountain West N/A N/A TBD
Northeast May 27-30 TBD TBD
Ohio Valley May 27-29 Jackson, Tenn. TBD
Pac-12 N/A N/A TBD
Patriot May 15-23 Highest remaining seed TBD
SEC May 25-30 Hoover, Ala. TBD
Southern May 27-30 Greenville, S.C. TBD
Southland May 26-29 Hammond, La. TBD
SWAC May 19 - 23 Madison, Ala. TBD
Summit May 27-29 Omaha, Neb. TBD
Sun Belt May 25-30 Montgomery, Ala. TBD
WAC May 26-30 Mesa, Ariz. TBD
West Coast TBD TBD TBD