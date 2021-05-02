2021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

North Carolina Athletics The Tar Heels won the 2019 ACC tournament.

There will be a DI baseball tournament this year. We just need to know which teams will be part of it.

Of the 64 schools that will compete in the 2021 NCAA tournament, 30 will automatically qualify by winning their respective conference.

Most conferences determine their champion by holding a tournament. For other leagues, like the Big West and Pac-12, the team with the best regular season record gets the automatic bid.

The Big Ten, MAC and Mountain West will not hold conference tournaments this year. Instead, teams that finish first in the regular season standings will automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament.

The Ivy League canceled its championships for spring sports, which reduced the number of automatic qualifiers from 31 to 30. You can follow each one in the table below.

2021 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers