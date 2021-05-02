2021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

Last Updated 4:37 PM, May 02, 20212021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiersShare Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball for the week of April 28th 1:59 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:26 pm, May 1, 2021Keep up with every conference tournament in DI baseball North Carolina Athletics The Tar Heels won the 2019 ACC tournament. There will be a DI baseball tournament this year. We just need to know which teams will be part of it. Of the 64 schools that will compete in the 2021 NCAA tournament, 30 will automatically qualify by winning their respective conference. Most conferences determine their champion by holding a tournament. For other leagues, like the Big West and Pac-12, the team with the best regular season record gets the automatic bid. The Big Ten, MAC and Mountain West will not hold conference tournaments this year. Instead, teams that finish first in the regular season standings will automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament. The Ivy League canceled its championships for spring sports, which reduced the number of automatic qualifiers from 31 to 30. You can follow each one in the table below. HOME RUN: 2021 College World Series schedule 2021 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE WINNER/AQ ACC May 25-30 Charlotte, N.C. TBD American Athletic May 25-30 Clearwater, Fla. TBD America East TBD TBD TBD Atlantic 10 May 27-29 Highest remaining seed TBD Atlantic Sun May 21-29 Jacksonville, Fla. TBD Big 12 May 25-30 Oklahoma City, Okla. TBD Big East May 27-30 Mason, Ohio TBD Big Ten N/A N/A TBD Big South May 27-29 Fayetteville, N.C. TBD Big West N/A N/A TBD Colonial TBD TBD TBD Conference USA May 26-30 Ruston, La. TBD Horizon May 27-29 TBD TBD Ivy N/A N/A N/A MAC N/A N/A TBD MAAC May 27-30 TBD TBD MEAC May 20-22 Norfolk, Va. TBD Missouri Valley May 25-29 Carbondale, Ill. TBD Mountain West N/A N/A TBD Northeast May 27-30 TBD TBD Ohio Valley May 27-29 Jackson, Tenn. TBD Pac-12 N/A N/A TBD Patriot May 15-23 Highest remaining seed TBD SEC May 25-30 Hoover, Ala. TBD Southern May 27-30 Greenville, S.C. TBD Southland May 26-29 Hammond, La. TBD SWAC May 19 - 23 Madison, Ala. TBD Summit May 27-29 Omaha, Neb. TBD Sun Belt May 25-30 Montgomery, Ala. TBD WAC May 26-30 Mesa, Ariz. TBD West Coast TBD TBD TBD share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link