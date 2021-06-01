Live coverage of the 2021 College World Series

Tennessee Athletics

The 64-team bracket is set for the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament. Before regionals begin Friday, June 4, it's time to get familiar with each and every team hoping for a trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

NCAA.com's Wayne Cavadi provided an in-depth look at the one thing to know about all 64 teams in the tournament field. Here's a preview of what he said about the top four national seeds:

1. Arkansas — The OmaHogs are the national No. 1 seed, winners of 46 games and the SEC tournament. In one of the most dominating seasons in recent history, Arkansas locked up its first SEC tourney title to become just the third team in SEC history to win both the regular-season and tournament title. The Hogs are looking to make their third-straight trip to Omaha, and having Kevin Kopps to close out games is a tremendous advantage.

2. Texas — This is 60. The Longhorns are making their 60th tournament appearance and are hosting a regional for the 28th time in program history, which is well more than the next closest team (Stanford at 19). Texas is the first program to the 60 mark, with Florida State close behind at 58. This season, Texas reeled off 42 wins en route to the No. 2 national seed. Ty Madden (6-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 103 strikeouts) leads one of the best pitching staffs in the nation.

3. Tennessee — The Vols come in as the No. 3 national seed, hosting their first regional since 2005. Tony Vitello has done wonders recently, turning the Vols into a nightmare of a team for opposing coaches. Tennessee has one of the toughest first-round matchups against No. 4-seeded Wright State's offense. That's where Tennessee's pitching should come into play: the Vols put up a 3.44 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this season.

4. Vanderbilt — The defending champs enter the tournament as the No. 4 national seed and are hosting a regional for the eighth time in program history. The Commodores open against the Blue Hose, a team that current skipper Tim Corbin once coached, for a nice little storyline. The 2019 national championship run was fueled by a big freshman breakout star in Kumar Rocker. This season, we may see the same from Jack Leiter. The only problem for opposing offenses? Rocker is still there.

