Live coverage of the 2021 College World Series

Last Updated 8:34 AM, June 01, 2021Live coverage of the 2021 College World Series 2021 NCAA DI baseball tournament bracket selection show 10:15 pm, May 31, 20211 thing to know about all 64 tournament teams Tennessee Athletics The 64-team bracket is set for the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament. Before regionals begin Friday, June 4, it's time to get familiar with each and every team hoping for a trip to Omaha for the College World Series. NCAA.com's Wayne Cavadi provided an in-depth look at the one thing to know about all 64 teams in the tournament field. Here's a preview of what he said about the top four national seeds: 1. Arkansas — The OmaHogs are the national No. 1 seed, winners of 46 games and the SEC tournament. In one of the most dominating seasons in recent history, Arkansas locked up its first SEC tourney title to become just the third team in SEC history to win both the regular-season and tournament title. The Hogs are looking to make their third-straight trip to Omaha, and having Kevin Kopps to close out games is a tremendous advantage. 2. Texas — This is 60. The Longhorns are making their 60th tournament appearance and are hosting a regional for the 28th time in program history, which is well more than the next closest team (Stanford at 19). Texas is the first program to the 60 mark, with Florida State close behind at 58. This season, Texas reeled off 42 wins en route to the No. 2 national seed. Ty Madden (6-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 103 strikeouts) leads one of the best pitching staffs in the nation. 3. Tennessee — The Vols come in as the No. 3 national seed, hosting their first regional since 2005. Tony Vitello has done wonders recently, turning the Vols into a nightmare of a team for opposing coaches. Tennessee has one of the toughest first-round matchups against No. 4-seeded Wright State's offense. That's where Tennessee's pitching should come into play: the Vols put up a 3.44 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this season. 4. Vanderbilt — The defending champs enter the tournament as the No. 4 national seed and are hosting a regional for the eighth time in program history. The Commodores open against the Blue Hose, a team that current skipper Tim Corbin once coached, for a nice little storyline. The 2019 national championship run was fueled by a big freshman breakout star in Kumar Rocker. This season, we may see the same from Jack Leiter. The only problem for opposing offenses? Rocker is still there. Click or tap here to read Cavadi's full breakdown of all 64 teams. NCAA.com The national top 16 seeds are Arkansas (46-10), Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi St. (40-15), Texas Tech (36-15), Stanford (33-14), Notre Dame (30-11), Old Dominion (42-14), Ole Miss (41-19), East Carolina (41-15), Oregon (37-14), Florida (38-20), and Louisiana Tech (40-18). Regional play begins on Friday, June 4. Click or tap here to view the interactive baseball bracket. Alabama, Michigan, North Carolina and UC Santa Barbara were the last four teams in, while Baylor, Pitt, Georgia and Ball State were the first four out. 12:13 pm, May 31, 2021DI baseball selection show at 12 p.m. ET Monday Today is our day college baseball fans...#NCAABaseball Selection Show ⏰ Noon ET 📺 ESPN2#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/4aiDhgLfTB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 31, 2021 The DI baseball selection show will air on ESPN2 at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31, setting up 16 double-elimination regionals, which will be followed by eight, best-of-three super regional series, where the winners will advance to the men's College World Series. On May 14, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced 20 predetermined preliminary-round sites due to safety protocols surrounding COVID-19. Sixteen of the 20 sites will be selected. Once the field is announced, you can click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. Vanderbilt won the 2019 College World Series by defeating Michigan for its second national championship in program history. Click or tap here to view the complete history of the men's College World Series. 1:08 am, May 31, 2021Sixteen regional sites selected for 2021 NCAA Baseball ChampionshipThe NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 74th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows: Austin, Texas - Texas (42-15) Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (33-21) Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (37-14) Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (46-10) Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (39-17); through games played 5/29/2021 Gainesville, Florida – Florida (38-20) Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (41-15) Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (45-16) Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (36-15) Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (40-15) Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (41-19) Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech (40-18) South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame (30-11) Stanford, California – Stanford (33-14) Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (40-15) Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (40-15) For more on this year's regional round and how it works, click or tap here. 4:35 pm, May 20, 2021How to watch the DI college baseball tournament selectionsYou can watch the entire bracket announcement starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31. The selection show will be on ESPN2. At that time, the 64 teams will be placed in 16 different four-team regions, with teams seeded one through four to compete in a double-elimination format. On May 14, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced 20 predetermined preliminary-round sites due to safety protocols surrounding COVID-19. Of these 20 sites, 16 will be selected to host the regional round: Arizona Arkansas Charlotte East Carolina Florida Gonzaga Louisiana Tech Mississippi State Notre Dame Ole Miss Oregon Pitt South Carolina Southern Miss Stanford TCU Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Vanderbilt 7:25 pm, May 24, 2021The 2021 College World Series will be at full capacity for fansThe 2021 College World Series will be at 100 percent capacity. This year's event runs Saturday, June 19 through Tuesday, June 29/Wednesday, June 30 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, June 7. You can find more info about tickets and the CWS here. Fans Welcome Back to Omaha! The 2021 CWS will be at 100% capacity... For ticket information sign up here: https://t.co/8lnFPfntR1#CWS pic.twitter.com/zQQhbRfpRd — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 22, 2021 5:11 pm, May 25, 2021We're tracking the 2021 conference tournaments and AQsWe're tracking the 30 automatic bids that are up for grabs for the 2021 Division I baseball championship before the 64-team field is revealed on Monday. We'll update that article each time a team earns a spot. Twenty-four of those 30 will automatically qualify via conference tournament championships while the remaining six earn bids with regular-season conference titles (Big Ten, Big West, MAC, MWC, Pac-12, WCC). Nebraska, Norfolk State, Arizona and Southern are four of the teams already in. Here's the complete schedule of conference tournaments: CONFERENCE CHAMPION (AQ) DATES LOCATION American Athletic May 25-30 Clearwater, Florida America East May 27-29/30 Stony Brook, New York Atlantic 10 May 27-29 Richmond, Virginia ACC May 25-30 Charlotte, North Carolina ASUN May 21-23; May 27-29 Jacksonville, Florida Big 12 May 25-30 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Big East May 27-30 Mason, Ohio Big South May 27-29 Fayetteville, North Carolina Big Ten Nebraska N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion Big West N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion Colonial Athletic May 26-30 Wilmington, North Carolina Conference USA May 26-30 Ruston, Louisiana Horizon May 27-29 Dayton, Ohio Metro Atlantic May 20-23; May 26-30 Quarterfinal round hosted by higher seed; Championship round hosted by highest remaining seed Mid-American N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion MEAC Norfolk State May 20-22 Norfolk, Virginia Missouri Valley May 25-29 Carbondale, Illinois Mountain West N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion Northeast May 27-30 Norwich, Connecticut Ohio Valley May 27-29 Jackson, Tennessee Pac-12 Arizona N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion Patriot May 15-16; May 26-28 Hosted by higher seed Southeastern May 25-30 Hoover, Alabama Southern May 27-29/30 Greenville, South Carolina Southland May 26-29 Hammond, Louisiana Summit May 27-29 Omaha, Nebraska Sun Belt May 25-30 Montgomery, Alabama SWAC Southern May 19-23 Madison, Alabama Western Athletic May 26-29/30 Mesa, Arizona West Coast N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion 4:26 pm, May 20, 2021Here is the College World Series schedule for the entire tournamentEight teams will make it to Omaha with a chance to win a national championship. But first the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament starts with 64 teams. These teams will compete in 16 four-team regions in a double-elimination format. The 16 region winners then advance to the eight super regionals, which are a best-of-3 series between two teams. Here's a timeline for how it all works: Round Date(s) Selection Show 12 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31 on ESPN2 Regionals Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7 Super Regionals Friday, June 11 through Monday, June 14 College World Series begins Saturday, June 19 College World Series finals Monday, June 28 through Tuesday/Wednesday June 29-30 4:50 pm, May 20, 2021The College World Series bracket and scheduleThe eight-team College World Series will again be played at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Games run June 19 through June 29/30. The bracket: Click or tap here for another look at the bracket 4:45 pm, May 20, 2021College World Series champion historyVanderbilt is the defending champion, defeating Michigan in the 2019 CWS finals. Southern California has the most titles overall with 12, winning most recently in 1998. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. *Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link