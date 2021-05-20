2021 College World Series selections are May 31

You can watch the entire bracket announcement starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31. The selection show will be on ESPN2.

At that time, the 64 teams will be placed in 16 different four-team regions, with teams seeded one through four to compete in a double-elimination format. On May 14, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced 20 predetermined preliminary-round sites due to safety protocols surrounding COVID-19. Of these 20 sites, 16 will be selected to host the regional round: