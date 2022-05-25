DI baseball selection show set for Monday, May 30

The DI baseball selection show will air live on Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m. ET. The show can be watched live on ESPN2. Shortly after, the complete field and interactive bracket can be seen here.

When: Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: ESPN2

The 2022 DI baseball tournament will begin with the regional round June 3-6, continue with super regionals June 10-13 and finish with the the Men's College World Series June 17-27.