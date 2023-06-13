Live updates: 2023 Men's College World Series

No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 7 Virginia each cruised through their respective super regional matchups to clinch their spots in the Men's College World Series field of eight teams.

For the top-seeded Demon Deacons, this will mark just the third time in program history, and first since 1955, that Wake Forest makes it to the College World Series. They were national runners-up in 1949, and national champions in their only other appearance in 1955.

Wake has yet to lose in the NCAA tournament, dominating the Winston Salem regional and super regional. In Sunday's game against Alabama, the Deacons scored 19 runs, including 10 in the first three innings. Every starter had a hit, led by Brock Wilson's four, including his 28th, 29th and 30th homeruns of the season.

Wake will bring its electric offense and the nation's best pitching staff to Omaha, where they will likely enter as favorites to win the national championship.

Like Wake Forest, No. 7 Virginia didn't have much trouble in their super regional clinching win over Duke. While the 'Hoos scored five runs in the second inning to jump out to an early advantage, the star of the game was starter Brian Edgington.

Edgington went the distance, striking out 11 hitters while allowing just two runs over the nine innings.

This is the second Omaha trip in three years for Brian O'Connor's club. Their lineup is one of the best in the nation, and their pitching staff has been phenomenal all tournament, allowing just 15 runs through six games.