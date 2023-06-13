Live updates: 2023 Men's College World Series
🏆 The Men's College World Series field is set
The eight team field for the 2023 Men's College World Series is set. The action begins in Omaha on Friday, June 16 with approximately two games per day until the MCWS finals. Here are the eight teams that punched their tickets to Omaha:
- Florida
- LSU
- Oral Roberts
- Stanford
- TCU
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Wake Forest
Below is the schedule for the first two days of action:
June 16 (all times ET):
June 17 (all times ET):
😤 Vols claim last Omaha ticket with shutout win
Just yesterday, these two teams battled it out twice — Southern Miss dominating a 5-3 Game 1 win, then Tennessee barked back in Game 2, 8-4, to force today's matchup. The skies cleared in Hattiesburg four hours after the original start time, and the Vols never let up from top to bottom.
The trio of Drew Beam, Aaron Combs and Chase Burns commanded the mound, tallying a combined 12 Ks. Beam pitched through six, allowing only 7 hits, 1 walk and no errors. Burns pitched two innings himself, shocking the Hattiesburg stands with his 102 mph fastball that left two runners stranded in the seventh.
M7 | CHASE BURNS IS AN ELECTRIC FACTORY!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 13, 2023
102 by 'em and Tennessee wiggles out of the seventh with a 4-0 lead!!#GBO // #OTH // #BeatUSM pic.twitter.com/HrRt24Lfuu
On the offensive side, the winning run was a single in the second by Griffin Merritt that plated Christian Moore. Zane Denton's 418-foot sinker in the fourth gave Tennessee all the confidence, racking up three more for a 4-0 lead. Maui Ahuna's homer in the seventh put a period at the end of Southern Miss' season.
The Vols strut to their second MCWS appearance in three years and are slated to face LSU on June 17 at 7 p.m. Eastern.
!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EJUTzQQOhU— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 13, 2023
😳 STANFORD WALK-OFF WINNER FOR MCWS BID
Drew Bowser’s 2-run dinger — his third home run in the past three games— and a score on a wild pitch put the Cardinal out front in the second, 3-zip.
B2 » 🌲 2, 🤘 0— Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) June 13, 2023
Three straight games with a homer for @dreezydoesit2!
His 14th of the year opens the scoring for the Cardinal.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/BOWJ43F0bs
Texas’ Jack O’Dowd answered in the fourth, slamming a double down the right field line to clear the loaded bases for a 3-3 draw. In the fourth, Stanford packed the bases and Carter Graham singled to plate one, followed by a Braden Montgomery shot to left center to bring two more runs across home, 6-3.
The Longhorns stampeded back to tie the score in the eighth inning. Stanford closer Joey Dixon threw two strikeouts and silenced the Longhorns at the top of the ninth. With one-up, two-out in the ninth, it appeared as if the game was going into extras.
That was until Bowser slapped his second clutch hit of the night — but even he didn't think the game was over until all three Texas outfielders lost the ball in the lights. Thanks to Bowser's single, Alberto Rios raced home for the walk-off win, 7-6.
UNBELIEVABLE!!!!— Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) June 13, 2023
STANFORD IS HEADED BACK TO OMAHA!!!!!!!!!!!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/lOPLVhxcPY
With the victory, the Cardinal is headed to Omaha for its third straight year. Stanford will face No. 1 Wake Forest on Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. Eastern.
What to know for Monday — the final day of Super Regionals
The Super Regional round of the DI baseball championship will conclude on Monday as four teams look to clinch the final two spots in the Men's College World Series. The MCWS begins on June 16 with Wake Forest, LSU, Virginia, Oral Roberts, TCU and Florida already advancing to this weekend.
➡️ Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket
Here's when and how to watch today's action:
(all times are Eastern)
1️⃣6️⃣ Ks for Stanford's Mathews to take Game 2
NOT. DONE. YET.— Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) June 12, 2023
Quinn Mathews tosses a complete game with 16 strikeouts and WE WILL HAVE BASEBALL AT SUNKEN ON MONDAY!#GoStanford x @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/Dk0GM9WiKE
The game was knotted at 2 at the end of the fourth and a 3-run fifth inning granted the Cardinal the lead they needed to stay alive. With one-up, one-out, Malcolm Moore doubled to left field to score Braden Montgomery to crack the tie. Following a Longhorn pitching change, Drew Bowser sent a 2-run flier out of the park for a 5-2 advantage.
In the ninth, Stanford juiced the bases before an Eddie Park single sent two more home. A fielding error scored another late insurance run.
Texas racked up a homer of its own in the seventh, but just couldn’t get past the main event of the evening: Quinn Mathews.
Hurling 156 pitches — the most any pitcher has thrown in this year’s tournament — Mathews closed out his senior season at Sunken Diamond with a stellar game. The ace tossed a career-high 16 strikeouts on the bump, commanding the mound for a complete game. Mathews currently leads all pitchers in the tournament in Ks, tallying 26 in the championship so far.
Stanford took this one, 8-3, to force Game 3 tomorrow.
🐅 LSU moves on to Omaha
The Tigers were confident strutting into The Box after shutting out No. 12 Kentucky 14-0 last night.
Jackson Gray began swinging with a moonshot for the Wildcats’ first run of the super. Without missing a beat, the Tigers juiced the bases in the second and Dylan Crews singled to bring in Gavin Dugas — a reach by Kentucky first baseman Hunter Gilliam got the third out to stifle any more plays.
LSU gained its first lead in the third from a three-run jack off the bat of Cade Beloso to bring the Tigers 4-1. Later in the inning, the Tigers filled the bases once more and a Tommy White single scored another.
DYLAN 2-RBI DOUBLE CREWS@__dc4__ | ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Wgv7LosRRH— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 12, 2023
Kentucky homered twice more to get within two, but LSU extended its lead in the ninth off a wild pitch score and a Dylan Crews 2-RBI double. Despite an effort to rally, Kentucky couldn’t touch the Tigers by the end, falling 8-3. LSU advances to its 19th MCWS, the most of any team in the SEC.
WE'RE GEAUXING TO OMAHA pic.twitter.com/vvqDmzm0jz— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 12, 2023
👏🏼 ORU is the third regional 4-seed to advance to MCWS
The Golden Eagles pressed early, loading the bases to bring one across the bag in the top of the first. At the bottom, Oregon’s Tanner Smith responded with a 377-foot 3-run bomb for the advantage. This was Oregon’s 100th homer of the year and Smith’s 31st in his career.
Oral Roberts’ Jonah Cox singled in the third — extending his hit streak to 47 games — then stole second. A Mac McCroskey single allowed Cox to slide through third and round home base to tack on another, the Golden Eagles still behind 3-2.
4️⃣7️⃣ GAME HITTING STREAK 🔥🔥🔥— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) June 11, 2023
Jonah Cox moves into a tie for the third-longest hitting streak in Division I history and eventually comes around to score, cutting Oral Roberts' deficit to 3-2!@ORUBaseball x @JonahCox02 pic.twitter.com/F9e3PRKmB7
A Jake McMurray single, an RBI base-loaded walk and another McCroskey single propelled the Golden Eagles to a a 5-3 advantage in the fourth.
An Oregon homer in the sixth made it a one-run game, but a trio of Oral Roberts runs in the seventh and three more in the ninth put the game out of reach. Despite one more Oregon run in the ninth, the Ducks fell 11-6. The Golden Eagles advance to Omaha for the first time since 1978.
Let the rhythm take you over!#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPNU / @ORUBaseball pic.twitter.com/byguyxYWiw— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 12, 2023
🔸 Tennessee forces Game 3 in Hattiesburg
The Vols caught their second wind in Game 2 today, after finishing up Game 1 less than two hours before.
Southern Miss flew ahead four runs in the third — and unlike the game before, the Vols responded thereafter. The fourth inning was a whole new Vols batting squad, scoring twice the number of runs in that inning than they scored in the last game, going up 6-4. The inning was highlighted by a Blake Burke no-looker to right field. Two more runs in the fifth put Tennessee at a comfortable 8-4 lead.
Up and over the trees!!!#GBO // #OTH // #BeatUSM pic.twitter.com/l94hVXGDVI— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 11, 2023
Though Chase Dollander had a slow start on the mound, his game completely changed once the Vols got the offensive edge. From the fifth to the eighth inning, he threw five strikeouts and allowed only one hit and one walk. Dollander threw almost a complete game, getting relief from Chase Burns in the ninth — Southern Miss was vanquished by a strikeout and a double play.
The Golden Eagles and Vols will face off one last time tomorrow, with a MCWS ticket on the line.
Double play ends it and we will see you tomorrow for Game 3!!!!#GBO // #OTH // #VolsWin pic.twitter.com/jDQPZgEr3X— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 11, 2023
🎟️ Wake Forest and Virginia punch tickets to Omaha
No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 7 Virginia each cruised through their respective super regional matchups to clinch their spots in the Men's College World Series field of eight teams.
For the top-seeded Demon Deacons, this will mark just the third time in program history, and first since 1955, that Wake Forest makes it to the College World Series. They were national runners-up in 1949, and national champions in their only other appearance in 1955.
Wake is feelin' GRAND!!#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN / @WakeBaseball pic.twitter.com/T0dD863QEu— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 11, 2023
Wake has yet to lose in the NCAA tournament, dominating the Winston Salem regional and super regional. In Sunday's game against Alabama, the Deacons scored 19 runs, including 10 in the first three innings. Every starter had a hit, led by Brock Wilson's four, including his 28th, 29th and 30th homeruns of the season.
Wake will bring its electric offense and the nation's best pitching staff to Omaha, where they will likely enter as favorites to win the national championship.
Like Wake Forest, No. 7 Virginia didn't have much trouble in their super regional clinching win over Duke. While the 'Hoos scored five runs in the second inning to jump out to an early advantage, the star of the game was starter Brian Edgington.
TICKET PUNCHED! 🎟#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN2 / @UVABaseball pic.twitter.com/mrCAjDFWiD— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 11, 2023
Edgington went the distance, striking out 11 hitters while allowing just two runs over the nine innings.
This is the second Omaha trip in three years for Brian O'Connor's club. Their lineup is one of the best in the nation, and their pitching staff has been phenomenal all tournament, allowing just 15 runs through six games.
Southern Miss takes game one
The Golden Eagles take game-1 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional!#RoadToOmaha x @SouthernMissBSB pic.twitter.com/L3WuoIlw5i— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 11, 2023
In a contest that lasted nearly a full 24 hours due to weather and a postponement, Southern Miss defended home turf in the Hattiesburg Super Regional, beating Tennessee 5-3 in Game 1.
A long rain delay on Saturday led to an overnight postponement. But in Sunday's action, Southern Miss held on to the 4-0 lead it established before play was called the day before.
These teams will meet again in the second game of the regional at 3 p.m. ET.
Wake Forest vs. Alabama starts hot 🔥
The big bats in Wake Forest's intimidating lineup showed up in the first inning as the Demon Deacons look to clinch their first trip to Omaha since 1955.
Tommy Hawke led off the game with a lead-off double, then Nick Kurtz brought him around on his 24th home run of the season. The next hitter, Brock Wilken, followed suit blasting his 28th bomb of the season.
OH MY @nickkurtz23 😱#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN / @WakeBaseball pic.twitter.com/XjZ3jlxlng— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 11, 2023
Like Hawke in the top of the first, Alabama's Jim Jarvis started off the home frame with a double. Two batters later, Andrew Pinckney sent a big blast over the left field wall to bring the Tide right back into the game.
After one inning, Wake leads 3-2.
🍿 Crucial Sunday slate underway
As many as six spots in the 2023 Men's College World Series can be clinched during Sunday's action. Six full games and the resumption of Game 1 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional are spaced throughout the day. Here is the schedule and important information for each game.
Sunday scores and schedule (All times ET)
- Game 1: Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3
- Game 3: No. 7 Virginia 12, Duke 2
- Game 2: No. 1 Wake Forest 22, No. 16 Alabama 5
- Game 2: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss |3 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 2: No. 12 Kentucky vs. No. 5 LSU | 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Game 3: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts | 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
- Game 2: Texas vs. No. 8 Stanford | 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
🤫 No. 5 LSU silences No. 12 Kentucky
After a five-hour weather delay, No. 5 LSU wasted no time gathering its offense in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
The Tigers lead the nation in homers and six homers accounted for seven of the Tigers’ 14 runs. Tommy White and Tre' Morgan contributed two each en route to shutting out the Kentucky Wildcats, 14-0.
Tonight, starter Paul Skenes pitched his last home game at The Box. The RHP currently leads the nation in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings and WHIP. He dominated against Kentucky with an ERA of 1.77, tallying nine strikeouts, four hits and no runs or errors for 7.2 IP.
June 11, 2023
🦅 Oral Roberts with a walk-off DUB
After Oregon pulled off the biggest comeback in supers history yesterday... These two teams had some beef to settle in Game 2.
Jacob Walsh opened up scoring for the Ducks with a no-looker in the top of the second. Oral Roberts wasn't far behind, filling up the bases and driving three home in the bottom for a 3-1 chip. Sabin Ceballos' 2-run homer tied the score for the Ducks in the fourth, but the Golden Eagles gained their edge back with a score on a double play, making it 4-3.
Oregon snagged a 5-4 lead in the fifth and extended it in the seventh off Drew Smith's 2-RBI triple. Down three runs, the Golden Eagles began their tear.
.@JonahCox02 PULLS US TO WITHIN ONE!!— ORU Baseball (@ORUBaseball) June 11, 2023
Oh btw, he extends his hit streak to 4⃣6⃣ games!#ORUBase x 📽️ESPNU pic.twitter.com/iJuQZHdsEI
In the bottom of the seventh, Jake McMurray doubled to plate Drew Stahl, then a Jonah Cox home run in the eighth, made it a one-run game — also extending his hit streak to 46 games. Closer Cade Denton held off the Ducks in the top of the ninth.
Then... as if scripted perfectly with three up and one out, Justin Quinn slapped the ball just inside the right field foul line to send the winning run home, 8-7.
Oral Roberts forces Game 3 — the third time that a regional 4-seed has ever done so. Game ON.
🚨WALK-OFF ALERT🚨#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPNU / @ORUBaseball pic.twitter.com/YgHcBGQ6TF— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 11, 2023
😎 TCU snags second spot in MCWS
THE FROGS ARE GOING BACK TO OMAHA!!! #FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs | #MCWS pic.twitter.com/vIOaC18uAX— TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) June 11, 2023
A record-breaking 8,994 fans packed Lupton Stadium on Saturday as TCU slid past No. 14 Indiana State for a spot in Omaha.
Down 2-0 until the fourth, the Horned Frogs strung together five runs in that inning and never turned back. A dinger by Cole Fontenelle ensured TCU's lead in the fifth 6-2. Indiana State put up two runs in a comeback attempt in the sixth, but sputtered out in the end, thanks to Ben Abeldt and Garrett Wright closing out the game on the bump with a combined 3.2 IP, two walks, one run and two strikeouts.
At the beginning of the season, TCU hardly had a winning record at 23-20, but now, the Horned Frogs have won 19 of their past 21 games. The Horned Frogs look to continue this momentum in their 6th appearance at the MCWS.