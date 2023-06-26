LSU wins 2023 DI baseball national championship

LSU blew out Florida 18-4 in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the Men’s College World Series finals, celebrating with a roaring sea of purple and gold in Omaha.

The Tigers had a chance to do this yesterday but instead lost by 20. With just a night's sleep to shake off the loss, LSU handed the Gators the same treatment until the final out.

Consider the 2017 MCWS finals loss against the Gators officially avenged, too.

Brayden Jobert led LSU with three runs — including a homer — and three RBI. Dylan Crews and Tre’ Morgan also recorded three runs. Crews is the fourth Golden Spikes Award winner to earn the honor and win the MCWS, and the first time a player has done that since 1995.

After the first inning where Florida scored two runs, Thatcher Hurd steadied himself on the mound and pitched six total innings. Hurd allowed just those two hits and struck out seven Florida batters.

LSU notched 24 total hits compared to just 5 for Florida.

The Tigers take home the championship for the first time since 2009, marking the seventh overall for LSU.

LSU came into this season ranked No. 1, then stumbled a bit at the end of the regular season and conference tournament. Starting the NCAA tournament seeded No. 5, the Tigers fell in into the losers’ bracket in the MCWS and rebounded from a 24-4 finals loss. Ultimately, the Tigers finished on top to raise the trophy.