Mississippi State wins the 2021 College World Series

Last Updated 1:15 AM, July 01, 2021Mississippi State wins the 2021 College World SeriesShare Mississippi State wins first College World Series over Vanderbilt 4:33 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:54 am, July 1, 2021Mississippi State wins the 2021 College World Series Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan bring first CWS title to Mississippi State The Mississippi State Bulldogs are national champions. They shutout Vanderbilt, 9-0, in Game 3 of the finals to take home the 2021 College World Series title. It is MSU’s first NCAA national championship — across all sports — in school history. Click or tap here to view the finalized bracket Vanderbilt was vying for back-to-back titles but one player in maroon and white squashed those dreams. This time around it was not Kumar Rocker, 2019’s CWS Most Outstanding Player, who hoisted the trophy and led his team to dominance. It was Will Bednar, on his way to becoming the 2021 College World Series Most Outstanding Player. Bednar did not allow a hit through six innings. Oh, and he pitched on three days rest. Will Bednar holds Vanderbilt hitless in College World Series clincher Landon Sims piggybacked off Bednar with three innings of shutout ball. The no-hitter remained in tack until Carter Young's single in the eighth. Bednar and Sims combined to no-hit the Commodores through 7.1 innings. MSU’s pitching was dominant and so was its offense. Just like Game 1 and Game 2, the Bulldogs scored first in the first inning. Rowdey Jordan led off the game with a single and advanced from first to third on a throwing error by Rocker. Jordan then scored on a sacrifice fly for the game’s first run. Two walks and a pitch clock violation helped taint the second inning for Rocker. Those two walks turned into two runs off a ground out and double by Rowdey, 3-0 MSU. By the fifth inning, Rocker was facing the top of MSU’s order for the third time. The Rowdey Jordan, Tanner Allen tandem atop the lineup helped pad the box score again with singles, in what led a to a 5-0 Bulldog advantage. Then in the seventh inning, the game became out of reach. Two homer runs, including Kellum Clark’s three-run blast and Tanner Allen’s solo shot to give him 100 hits on the season, routed MSU past Vanderbilt, 9-0. Watch Mississippi State clinch the national championship below: Watch the final out from Mississippi State's first College World Series title In total, Mississippi State outhit Vanderbilt 12-1 in Game 3. And throughout the College World Series, the Commodores tallied 12 errors to the Bulldogs' zero. Hear from MSU coach Chris Lemonis following the historic win share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:10 am, July 1, 2021Mississippi State breaks it open with two 💣's in the 7th, lead 9-0The Bulldogs put up four more runs in the 7th and this game is wide open. Logan Tanner hit a moon shot over the left field wall, Dubrule singled into right field, Skinner drew a walk and then Kellum Clark cleared the bases with a three-run shot. The two bombs put Mississippi State up a 9-0. 🚀KELLUM CLARK WITH THE 3-RUN🚀#CWS x @HailStateBB x 🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/oRKqDOYQDE — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) July 1, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:31 am, July 1, 2021Mississippi State's offense is on fire, takes a 5-0 lead, chases Kumar RockerAfter nothing in the third or fourth, Mississippi State got things rolling again in the fifth with the classic 1-2 punch of Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen. The heart and soul of this Mississippi State offense on first and second. Luke Hancock became the third Bulldog to get a hit with an RBI single that scored Jordan, and then Logan Tanner became the fifth as he sent Allen home for a 5-0 lead. That was all she wrote for Kumar Rocker. One of the best pitchers in college baseball and his last time on the rock in a Vanderbilt uniform. Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown took a trip to the mound and Chris McElvain made his way out of the bullpen for the Commodores. Perfect placement as @HailStateBB plates another one!#CWS x 🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/yPR3JUNPpQ — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) July 1, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:44 pm, June 30, 2021Rocker walks two and the Bulldogs tack on two more, lead 3-0Mississippi State adds two more runs in the top of the second, taking full advantage of some small ball and two walks. Scotty Dubrule and Brayland Skinner drew two consecutive walks to start things off and a Lane Forsythe groundout advanced the runners and sent Dubrule home. Then came Rowdy Jordan, who had an 0-5 start yesterday, but a 2-for-2 start today with an RBI double to left field. This is exactly the kind of start the Bulldogs wanted against Rocker in the championship game. LET'S GET ROWDEY! Rowdey Jordan's RBI double extends the @HailStateBB lead.#CWS x 🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/oaNZ1rySxW — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 30, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:16 pm, June 30, 2021Mississippi State takes the first lead of the gameRowdey Jordan got things going for the Bulldogs with a leadoff single off of Kumar Rocker. Kamren James sent a slow hopper right back to the pitcher for an easy out at second, but Rocker threw one into the outfield and Jordan advanced to third. State got its first run of the game off of a Luke Hancock sac-fly. Despite the roaring Hail State crowd, Rocker kept composure and punched out Logan Tanner to get out of the top half of the inning. Get ready for Will Bednar in the bottom half. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:38 pm, June 30, 2021Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, national championship — pregameGame 3 of the 2021 CWS finals is here. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will play for the national championship tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The weather is looking beautiful, the fans are filing in, and it all comes down to this. Game 1 saw an 8-2 win for Vanderbilt after a seven-run inning in the bottom of the first for the Commodores and Jack Leiter on the mound. But, the Bulldogs flipped the narrative last night with a 13-2 win and a strong outing for Houston Harding and Preston Johnson. Tonight, we have the matchup that we have all been waiting for. Kumar Rocker vs. Will Bednar. Vandy's hard-throwing righty that won MOP in their 2019 national title run, and Bednar, who has been close to unstoppable in his two starts in the CWS. Bednar will be on just three days of rest, but Landon Sims will be available out of the bullpen. Here are the starting lineups for tonight's matchup. Something to note in MSU's starting lineup is that Brayland Skinner is in for Brad Cumbest. Cumbest came out late last night after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:46 pm, June 30, 2021Mississippi State, Vanderbilt play for national title Wednesday night The 2021 college baseball season comes down to tonight when Mississippi State and Vanderbilt meet in Game 3 of the College World Series finals. For Vanderbilt, Wednesday's game is a chance to complete a title defense and make the Commodores the third back-to-back champions in the past 15 years while Mississippi State is a one win away from the school's first national championship in any team sport. Here's the schedule for tonight: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Live stats Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket The Bulldogs forced a winner-take-all situation with a dominant 13-2 win Tuesday night. In Game 2, the Commodores' staff gave up 14 hits, 13 runs and 10 walks. Mississippi State opened the scoring in the first inning and though Vanderbilt tied the game on a home run in the next half inning, it was MSU that responded with the offensive deluge this time as TD Ameritrade Park transformed back into Starkville North. MSU chased Vanderbilt starter Christian Little after two-plus innings, tagging him for five runs before piling it on against the 'Dores bullpen. Scotty Dubrule led the way for the Bulldogs with four RBIs. Here's how he described it: Scotty Dubrule on Mississippi State's offensive explosion against Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the CWS finals Each team has run into pitching problems once. Mississippi State used six arms in Game 1. Vanderbilt countered with five in Game 2. That's not as likely a case tonight with the expected matchup on the mound of Kumar Rocker and Will Bednar. Rocker's been here before. His 4-0 career record in Omaha makes him as a good a candidate as any to pitch on the last day of the season. Bednar, a sophomore, is only on three days rest, potentially limiting his availability. But he's had the hot hand with 22 strikeouts, five hits and three walks over 12.1 innings at the CWS. And let's not forget about lockdown reliever Landon Sims waiting in the MSU bullpen for the late innings. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:28 am, June 30, 2021Mississippi State doesn't let up against Vanderbilt, forces Game 3 NCAA Photos Mississippi State won’t go quietly into the night. After an 8-2 loss to Vanderbilt on Monday, the Bulldogs flipped the script on Tuesday. They trounced the Commodores, 13-2, in Game 2 of the College World Series finals, forcing Game 3. A two-hour weather delay that pushed back first pitch seemed to only postpone the inevitable. Both Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are one win away from a national championship. Only one team will be crowned. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket Mississippi State’s first inning mimicked Game 1’s. The Bulldogs scored first in their first frame off a long RBI single to right by Luke Hancock. Vanderbilt’s CJ Rodriguez’s tied the game with a solo home run in the second. But that’s when the similarities to Game 1 ended. Mississippi State outscored Vanderbilt 12-1 from the third inning on, scoring in four of the first five innings. The Bulldogs chased Vandy starter Christian Little after he walked in a run in the third to break the tie, 2-1. It was his third walk of the inning. Three more Bulldogs would score off a single and passed ball before the third out. In total, four walks were drawn in the third inning. Vanderbilt walked the bases loaded in the fourth, leading to MSU’s sixth run, which was scored on a fielder’s choice. Seven more Bulldogs would cross the plate thereafter. MSU used just two pitchers Tuesday — Houston Harding and Preston Johnson. They struck out 11 and limited the Commodores to two runs on four hits and three walks. Hear from Mississippi State's Scotty Dubrule, who led the team with 4 RBIs: Scotty Dubrule on Mississippi State's offensive explosion against Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the CWS finals share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:07 am, June 30, 2021Mississippi State breaks it open in the 7th, takes 13-1Keep em' coming ... State. The Bulldogs break this thing open in the 7th to put up five runs and extend their dominating lead with some aggressive base running and three base hits. Allen reached base for the fourth time after getting hit by a pitch before proceeding to steal both second and third. Hancock and Logan Tanner drew walks before Dubrule got his fourth RBI of the game. It didn't end there though, another batter hit by pitch, Forsythe with a two-RBI single, and Rowdey Jordan picked up his first hit of the game to tack on another. 13-1 Mississipi State. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:20 am, June 30, 2021Mississippi State pours on some more, leads 8-1This Mississippi State team kept their foot on the gas pedal in fifth. Lane Forsythe got it all started with a base hit and Tanner Allen got his second hit of the night to put two on. Kamren James singled up the middle to score Forsythe and Luke Hancock, now 2-for-2, singled to left center to score Allen. Roles are reversed tonight as Mississippi State takes a demanding 8-1 lead. Vandy can't seem to put it all together tonight with two errors defensively, and eight walks. 📍Dudy Noble North pic.twitter.com/mxDGEP0lu9 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 30, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:01 am, June 30, 2021Another long half inning, MSU leads 6-1Vanderbilt escaped what could've been a disastrous inning with just one-run allowed. Tanner Allen walked and advanced to second again on a wild pitch, Kamren James walked, then stole second and then Luke Hancock drew the third consecutive walk of the inning before Tim Corbin took out Patrick Reilly. Scotty Drubule reached on a fielder's choice to shortstop but picked up an RBI before Nelson Berkwich struck out Cumbest to get Vandy out of the jam. Preston Johnson is in to pitch for Mississippi State in the top of the fifth. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:09 am, June 30, 2021Mississippi State takes a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the thirdThe Bulldogs have retaken the lead after Christian Little ran into some trouble in the bottom of the third. Tanner Allen singled to start the bottom half of the inning and then stole second on a wild pitch before Little walked three consecutive batters. With bases loaded and zero outs, Tim Corbin turned to his bullpen and Patrick Reilly, who came in to face Scotty Drubrule. Drubrule singled up the middle to send two more runs home and all of a sudden, it started feeling awfully similar to the bottom of the first inning for Vanderbilt last night. Scotty plates a pair ✌️ pic.twitter.com/faUkpN43R7 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 30, 2021 Brad Cumbest reached on a fielders choice for the first out of the inning, but Kellum Clark drew another walk before a wild pitch sent the fourth run of the inning across home plate. Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen were on deck with runners on second and third and a chance to blow this game open, but Jordan sent a light dribbler back to the mound for the third out of the inning. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:33 am, June 30, 2021Vandy ties it up with CJ Rodriguez bombAnd with one stroke of the bat, we have a tie ballgame. CJ Rodriguez blasted his fifth home run of the year and we have a new ballgame tied up at one. CJ RODRIGUEZ TIES IT UP‼️#CWS x @VandyBoys x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/qt9UCty6n5 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 30, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:23 am, June 30, 2021Mississippi State takes a 1-0 leadHouston Harding retired three straight Vandy batters in the top of the first to get this Hail State crowd immediately involved. Quite different than the seven-run inning for Vanderbilt in the bottom of the first in Game 1. Christian Little and the Vandy defense retired the most dangerous part of Mississippi State's lineup in Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen, but Jayson Gonzalez made a throwing error to first that took Dominic Keegan off the bag, and Kamren James was called safe at first. Luke Hancock stepped up to the plate and drilled an RBI single deep into right field, and they sent James all the way around to plate the first run of the game. Mississippi State takes the early lead! 📺 ESPN#CWS x @HailStateBB pic.twitter.com/BMnNruZEZS — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 30, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:48 pm, June 29, 2021First pitch for Game 2 of the CWS finals will be at 9:09 p.m. ETFirst pitch for Game 2 of the CWS finals between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will be at 9:09 p.m. ET. The skies have cleared here in Omaha and tarp is coming off. ⚾️ #CWS GAME UPDATE ⚾️ First pitch for CWS Finals Game 2 will be 8:09 PM CT. pic.twitter.com/7VXR5NRhqS — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 30, 2021 Tonight could mean one of two things: Vanderbilt wins the national title, the first team to do so back-to-back since South Carolina in 2011. Or, Mississippi State forces a Game 3 on Wednesday. Houston Harding will start out on the mound tonight for Mississippi State, and Christian Little will get his second start of the CWS for Vanderbilt. Here are the starting lineups: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:20 pm, June 29, 2021Vanderbilt, Mississippi State meet in Game 2 of CWS finals Tuesday night Defending national champion Vanderbilt is one win away from back-to-back titles after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals 8-2 over Mississippi State. The Commodores can capture the program's third championship while the Bulldogs need a win to force a winner-take-all scenario and remain in pursuit of their first title. Game 2 is tonight — Tuesday, June 29 — at 7 p.m. ET. Here's the schedule for the game: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN | Live stats Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket MSU struck early in Game 1 when Kamren James launched a 3-1 pitch from Jack Leiter into the stands at TD Ameritrade Park in the top of the first inning. Between the early momentum and droves of supporters decked head to toe in maroon, Omaha briefly belonged to the Bulldogs. But that was short-lived as the Commodores piled on seven runs in the bottom half of the frame, punctuated by a three-run blast from Jayson Gonzalez. Leiter settled in after the early home run, scattering three hits, three walks and eight strikeouts over six innings of work. The Bulldogs went through six arms on Monday night, which makes their bullpen availability something to monitor tonight and possibly Wednesday too. The good news is none of the relievers used were Landon Sims, who has been lights out in Omaha. Game 1 may not have gone the Bulldogs' way, but as NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti pointed out, four of the past five champions dropped Game 1 of the CWS finals, including Vanderbilt in 2019. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:15 am, June 29, 2021NCAA.com's Lopresti: 'Four of the past five Game 1 losers ended up in a dogpile as national champions' NCAA Photos "It took 49 Mississippi State pitches to finally get three Commodore outs. Forty-nine. By then, it was 7-1 and so quiet in the ballpark, it was as if all of you had suddenly turned into cutouts. You pretty much knew the score then. There was Jack Leiter out there on the mound for Vanderbilt, with his 10 wins and 171 strikeouts and draft prospects that are higher than the First National Bank Tower, which is just down the street from the right field entrance and the tallest building in Nebraska. Unless he suddenly turned into a pumpkin, the night was probably already lost. The Vanderbilt side had to feel very comfortable, very quickly. “You score seven runs, you're going to be loose,” Commodores coach Tim Corbin said. Final: 8-2. But there are some numbers you need to know, starting with this one: Four of the past five Game 1 losers ended up in a dogpile as national champions, so recent history is a friend. By the way, one of victims of that trend was Vanderbilt, against Virginia in 2015." The silver linings for Mississippi State in its 8-2 Game 1 loss against Vanderbilt. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:49 am, June 29, 2021Vanderbilt rolls Mississippi State in Game 1 of the CWS finals Jack Leiter strikes out 8 in Vanderbilt's Game 1 CWS finals win Seven runs in the first inning and a strong outing from Jack Leiter was all Vanderbilt needed to clinch Game 1 of the College World Series finals, defeating Mississippi State 8-2. The Commodores are one win away from securing the national championship. Both SEC teams tallied five hits, but a pair of walks and two hit by pitches by MSU starter Christian MacLeod helped seven Vanderbilt runs cross home plate in the first inning. MacLeod lasted just 0.2 innings. Mississippi State began the game with a solo home run by Kamren James, giving the Bulldogs a one-run lead. The advantage did not last long, as MSU fell to a 7-1 deficit by the second inning. Jack Leiter has Vanderbilt one win away from CWS repeat Monday might have been Leiter's final collegiate outing. He excelled through six innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking three and notching eight strikeouts. Leiter will likely opt for the 2021 MLB draft in mid-July. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:29 am, June 29, 2021Vandy makes it 8-2 in the bottom of the 7thThe Mississippi State bullpen retired 13 straight batters since the second inning and hadn't allowed a hit since the first, but Jayson Gonzalez drew a walk in the bottom of the 7th before Carter Young sent an RBI single to center field to tack on another run. Vandy leads 8-2 heading into the eighth. We saw our last of Jack Leiter in the sixth. He finished with eight K's with just three hits allowed and and two runs. Vandy adds another run in the 7th. Now lead 8-2.#CWS x 🎥 @VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/w16ebMivfy — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 29, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:26 am, June 29, 2021Mississippi State plates one run, Vandy leads 7-2Mississippi State got a little bit of offense going in the top of the fourth to chip away at the big deficit and invite the Hail State crowd back into the game. Tanner Allen led off with a double and Logan Tanner sent an RBI single through the left side to bring Allen home. Leiter walked his first batter of the game to put a second runner on, but was able to get out of the inning with just one run allowed. Leiter now has seven strikeouts through four. For Mississippi State, Cade Smith entered the game and re-gained control on the mound for the Bulldogs. But head coach Chris Lemonis made another change with Brandon Smith on the mound now. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:34 am, June 29, 2021Vandy takes a demanding 7-1 lead in the bottom of the firstTwo hit batters, two walks, a single, a double and a home run. Vandy took a 7-1 lead just like that as Mississippi State struggles to find an answer on the mound. Christian MacLeod had a difficult time on the mound to start off this game for Mississippi State with little control. He walked in a batter for the first Vandy run of the game and then a CJ Rodriguez single sent two more runs home. Isiah Thomas stepped up to the plate and did some more damage with an RBI double before Chris Lemonis came out to make a pitching change. Chase Patrick came in out of the bullpen and the first batter faced, Jayson Gonzalez, sent a three-run shot over the left-field wall. The Bulldogs now find themselves in a 7-1 deficit through one inning. Clutch CJ. 👊 Dores on top. #VandyBoys | #CWS pic.twitter.com/PpKAEDSmDL — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) June 29, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:16 am, June 29, 2021Mississippi State takes a 1-0 lead on Kamren James 💣Wow. They are calling this stadium Starkville North right now — considering how much maroon is in this crowd. It was like this place was just waiting to erupt and Kamren James gave them exactly what they wanted. Jack Leiter punched out Rowdey Jordan and then made an athletic play on a short grounder to send Tanner Allen back to the dugout ... but James sent a fastball right down the middle into the stands, and this place felt like Dudy Noble. Leiter is struggling a bit to land his breaking balls, a tell that his dad, Al Leiter, told us is how he knows Jack is 'on.' Went with his fastball and James put a great swing on it. OMADAWGS HOME RUN!#CWS x @HailStateBB x 🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/lAFN4bkKwu — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 29, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:45 pm, June 28, 2021Game 1 of CWS Finals — First pitch 8:09 p.m. ETGame 1 of the College World Series finals between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET. There was some incoming weather with lighting in the area to cause the delay. ⚾️ #CWS GAME UPDATE ⚾️ CWS Finals Game 1 first pitch will be 7:09 PM CT. pic.twitter.com/bGOMOk5PhA — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 28, 2021 In the meantime, the starting lineups for tonight's game are in. Mississippi State is going with Christian Macleod on the mound, he has been great for them all season, but in one start at the CWS he lasted just 1.1 innings against against Virginia. Vanderbilt will have Jack Leiter on the mound for the second time in the CWS. The first time we saw a 15K performance with just one run allowed, but still a loss. In the regular season, Vandy took two out of three games from the Bulldogs. But the Commodores one loss to Mississippi State was Jack Leiter's first loss of the season, and a win for CWS star Will Bednar. Here is the starting lineup for Vandy: Here is starting lineup for Mississippi State: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:45 pm, June 27, 2021College World Series championship stage is set for Monday NCAA Photos Omaha officially belongs to the SEC in 2021 with Mississippi State and Vanderbilt set to meet in the Men's College World Series finals. Game 1 of the championship series is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Here is the schedule for the CWS finals Game 1: 7 p.m. ET | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2 Game 2: 7 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN Game 3: 7 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary) Click or tap here to view the updated interactive College World Series bracket. Mississippi State returns to the CWS finals for the first time since 2013 and makes its third trip overall. The Bulldogs clinched their spot in the finals in walk-off fashion after Tanner Leggett — a defensive substitute without a hit since May 22 — slapped a single into the gap to lift MSU to a 4-3 win over Texas on Saturday, June 26. The Bulldogs went 3-1 in their first four games in Omaha, winning all three by one run. Mississippi State is now two wins away from its first-ever national championship. You can watch Leggett's game-winning hit and postgame breakdown of the play here. "Made a great pitch, better swing though" I mean, we won't argue with that, @tannerleggett. Leggett breaks down the big moment with @michellachester after @HailStateBB clinched its spot in the #CWS finals. pic.twitter.com/qn3Hlq9u8V — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 27, 2021 Vanderbilt reached the finals coming out of the elimination bracket, twice surviving a win-or-go-home situation before advancing to the championship series in unprecedented fashion. The Commodores' winner-take-all game against NC State was ruled a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wolfpack program. With Game 1 scheduled for Monday, the 'Dores will likely turn the ball over to Jack Leiter, who last pitched on June 21. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:15 pm, June 27, 2021NCAA.com's Lopresti: 'All anyone can hope is that the finals return some comforting familiarity' NCAA Photos "After a weekend like none other at the College World Series, all anyone can hope is that the finals return some comforting familiarity to Omaha," writes longtime NCAA.com sportswriter Mike Lopresti. "Two teams left, one national championship trophy to win. That seems so blessedly . . . normal." Amid an unprecedented College World Series, an all-SEC finals represents a sense of normalcy. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:11 am, June 27, 2021Vanderbilt, Mississippi State to play in CWS finals The 2021 #CWS Finals are SET! pic.twitter.com/9jcHLsIVIH — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 27, 2021 After Mississippi State defeated Texas 4-3 on Tanner Leggett's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth, the matchup for the best-of-three College World Series national championship series is set: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State. Reigning national champion Vandy is searching for its third national championship after winning it all in 2014 and 2019. Mississippi State is aiming for its first-ever national championship, having finished as the national runner-up in 2013. Click or tap here to view the updated interactive College World Series bracket. Game 1: 7 p.m. ET | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2 Game 2: 7 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN Game 3: 7 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:10 pm, June 28, 2021D1baseball.com's timeline of events around North Carolina State is worth a read D1baseball.com This article from D1baseball.com's Kendall Rogers lays out some of the timeline surrounding the abrupt end of North Carolina State's 2021 College World Series run. It's based on reporting by Rogers and d1baseball co-editor Aaron Fitt, including an interview with Anthony Holman, the Managing Director of Championships and Alliances for the NCAA. You can read the entire piece here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:59 am, June 27, 2021Mississippi State wins on walk-off #CWS FINALS BOUND!#HailState🐶 | #OmaDawgs pic.twitter.com/jTfCCiQl3L — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 27, 2021 Tanner Leggett's single scored Brayland Skinner as No. 7 seed Mississippi State defeated No. 2 seed Texas 4-3 on a walk-off Saturday. The Bulldogs will now play No. 4 Vanderbilt in the CWS finals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:52 am, June 27, 2021Mississippi State ties the game in the 6th TIE GAME! pic.twitter.com/MQNgIjqCep — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 27, 2021 In the bottom of the sixth, No. 7 seed Mississippi State tied the game against No. 2 seed Texas as Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner doubled down the left-field line to score Kamren James, making it 3-3. James walked after a nine-pitch at-bat to start the inning and he advanced to third on Luke Hancock's single. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:25 am, June 27, 2021Mississippi State strikes back Mule comes home after a leadoff double! One-run game, down 3-2. pic.twitter.com/yCuvR1Jr7v — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 27, 2021 After Texas took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, Mississippi State answered in the bottom half of the frame as shortshop Lane Forsythe grounded out into a double play in the bottom of the fifth to score Brad Cumbest and cut Texas' lead to 3-2. Cumbest started the rally with a double to right field. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:19 am, June 27, 2021Texas' lead grows on Antico's double Dougie 𝕱𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖍. pic.twitter.com/E6IMxGAbAy — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 27, 2021 Texas' lead-off batter, center fielder Mike Antico, is now 3-for-5 in the College World Series with runners in scoring position, as he doubled in the top of the fifth inning to score Douglas Hodo III to put the Longhorns ahead 3-1 with a two-out rally. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:06 am, June 27, 2021Will Bednar gets his seventh K Seven strikeouts for Bednar.#HailState🐶 | #OmaDawgs pic.twitter.com/QMsxdAcI2g — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 27, 2021 Through four innings, Mississippi State starter Will Bednar has struck out seven batters – almost half of his total from his previous College World Series matchup against the Longhorns when he struck out 15. In the fourth inning, Bednar, struck out Mitchell Daly looking and Cam Williams swinging for his sixth and seventh strikeouts. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:00 am, June 27, 2021Mississippi State is on the board Dawgs on the board! 👊 TA's RBI single cuts it in half. pic.twitter.com/y9JnkOMn3n — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 26, 2021 An inning after No. 2 seed Texas took a 2-0 lead over No. 7 seed Mississippi State thanks to Cam Williams' homer, Mississippi State got one run back as right fielder Tanner Allen singled to score designated hitter Kellum Clark from second. Texas leads 2-1 after Mississippi State's RBI single. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:40 pm, June 26, 2021Texas takes the lead on Williams' homer STOP! HAMMER TIME! 🔨⏰ @55theHammer goes deep and the Horns lead 2-0 in the 2nd!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/GynWHNerc8 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 26, 2021 It didn't take No. 2 seed Texas long to take the lead in the do-or-die elimination game against No. 7 seed Mississippi State on Saturday, as third baseman Cam Williams sent an 0-2 offering into the stands over right field to give the Longhorns a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:15 pm, June 26, 2021Will Bednar strikes out two in the first 1-2-3 first ⚔️ cc: @PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/g5iApDKTeu — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 26, 2021 Mississippi State starter Will Bednar, who's coming off of a 15-strikeout performance against Texas in the opening game in Omaha, struck out two batters in the top of the first in Saturday's elimination game against the No. 2-seeded Longhorns Saturday. Bednar got the top three batters in Texas' lineup out in order – three up, three down. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:09 pm, June 26, 2021Mississippi State-Texas is underway Just win. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/2T3CsT2FtX — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 26, 2021 No. 4 Vanderbilt clinched a berth in the 2021 College World Series finals, and No. 2 seed Texas and No. 7 seed Mississippi State will vie for a spot in the finals on Saturday in an elimination game that's now underway on ESPN2. Click or tap here to view the score and the live stats. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:25 pm, June 26, 2021Preview: Texas vs. Mississippi State Lineup versus the Longhorns.#HailState🐶 | #OmaDawgs pic.twitter.com/X0zbOMK6R5 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 26, 2021 No. 2 seed Texas and No. 7 seed Mississippi State will compete in a winner-take-all elimination game Saturday night in Omaha, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Click or tap here to view the score and live stats from tonight's game. The winner of tonight's game will face No. 4 seed Vanderbilt in the best-of-three national championship series. Tristan Stevens will start for Texas and Will Bednar will take the hill for the Bulldogs, six days after he threw six innings of one-hit ball against the Longhorns in each team's opening game in Omaha, where Mississippi State won 2-1. Bednar struck out 15 while walking just one batter. Texas then advanced through the elimination bracket, knocking out No. 3 seed Tennessee and Virginia before beating Mississippi State in their rematch on Friday. Texas defeated Mississippi State 8-5 after scoring three runs in the top of the ninth on designated hitter Ivan Melendez's three-run home run. The Bulldogs used seven pitchers in the game, two of whom didn't record an out. Tonight's Texas lineup! https://t.co/7VNQ6Rpji8#HookEm 🤘 pic.twitter.com/FXQQ4gDglk — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 26, 2021 Click or tap here to view the updated College World Series bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:00 pm, June 26, 20212021 College World Series finals will be set after today Texas Athletics The 2021 College World Series championship finals will be set after Saturday's action. Texas and Mississippi State meet for a winner-take-all game at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 tonight. The Longhorns avoided elimination for the third time this tournament and forced an additional game after defeating the Bulldogs 8-5 on Friday. Ivan Melendez crushed a go-ahead, three-run home run in the top of the ninth after a rain delay paused things in Omaha for two and a half hours. Click or tap here for the updated interactive bracket Here's the schedule for Saturday's matchup: Elimination game: Texas vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Live stats The winner of Saturday's game will meet Vanderbilt in the College World Series finals on Monday. Vanderbilt reached the finals after defeating NC State 3-1 on Friday before the second game was ruled a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols within NC State's program. Click or tap here for the full NCAA statement on the no-contest ruling. You can also read Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent's statement here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:47 am, June 26, 2021NC State out of CWS due to COVID-19 protocols; Texas beats Mississippi StateHere’s where we stand in the 2021 College World Series after a long and busy Friday that stretched into early Saturday morning: The Vanderbilt vs. NC State game scheduled for Saturday has been ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols, as NC State "will not be able to continue in the championship." You can read the complete NCAA statement here. Vanderbilt is now in the CWS finals. Earlier on Friday, NC State had a roster of only 13 players due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but the Wolfpack lost to Vanderbilt, 3-1, in the first game of the day. The NCAA later announced the no-contest for the would-be Saturday game. In Friday's second game, Texas beat Mississippi State 8-5 to avoid elimination and force a 7 p.m. ET Saturday game on ESPN2. The Longhorns took the lead on a three-run homer in the ninth inning and eventually secured the win after a rain delay of nearly 2.5 hours. Here's a look at the updated bracket. The winner of Saturday's Texas vs. Mississippi State game will advance to play Vanderbilt in the CWS finals. The championship series starts on Monday. Texas defeats Mississippi State 8-5 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:40 am, June 26, 2021Texas tops Mississippi State to force Saturday gameThe Longhorns had to wait through a lengthy rain delay of around 2.5 hours, but Texas sealed the deal. Ivan Melendez hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth to give Texas an 8-5 lead, which the Longhorns held onto after the delay by shutting out the Bulldogs in the ninth. Texas' win means the Longhorns and Mississippi State will play again at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. The winner will play Vanderbilt in the CWS finals. BALLGAME! HORNS BEAT THE BULLDOGS, 8-5! WE’RE STILL HERE!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/dqomxO1IxS — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 26, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:11 am, June 26, 2021NC State vs. Vanderbilt game declared a no-contest due to Covid-19 protocolsThe NC State vs. Vanderbilt game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 as been ruled a no-contest. See below for the full statement from the NCAA. NCAA Statement from Division I Baseball Committee: The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. #CWS pic.twitter.com/amxdQwkQ6l — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:43 am, June 26, 2021Texas vs. Mississippi State set to resume at 2:05 a.m. ETThe tarp has been removed from the field and the players from both teams are back on the field getting loose again after a long delay. The game will resume tonight with a start time of 2:05 a.m. ET. ⚾️ #CWS GAME UPDATE ⚾️ Game 12 will resume play at 1:05 AM local time. pic.twitter.com/t2fAg4XCP9 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:38 am, June 26, 2021Melendez crushes 3-run HR to give Texas the leadTexas is back on top — and is closing in on forcing a decisive Saturday game for a spot in the finals. Ivan Melendez hit a 3-run bomb to left-center field to answer Mississippi State's three-run eighth and make it 8-5 Longhorns in the ninth. AN ABSOLUTE TITANIC BLAST 🚢 @ivanmelendez17_ HAMMERS A THREE-RUN BOMB AND TEXAS LEADS, 8-5!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/wP94fsBatQ — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 26, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:48 pm, June 25, 2021Preview: Texas vs. Mississippi State Two programs very familiar with the city of Omaha, Nebraska will face off in Friday's second game. Texas will battle Mississippi State at 7:50 p.m. ET as the Bulldogs look to remain undefeated at the College World Series. Right here. Right now.📺 ESPN | #OmaDawgs pic.twitter.com/x2eawSKn4o— Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 25, 2021 The Longhorns are fresh off of a 6-2 victory over Virginia to emerge out of the loser's bracket and will have a chance to take down Mississippi State and force a Game 2 on Saturday. Texas' Ty Madden will take to the mound on Friday night. Madden is 7-5 on the season with a 2.42 ERA. He'll have his hands full against the Dawgs as Mississippi State has been masterful at squeaking by opponents in Omaha thus far. Madden will look for redemption of the Longhorns as he has already faced Mississippi State — a game that resulted in a loss for the Longhorns, 2-1. For the Bulldogs, they'll have left-hander Houston Harding on the mound. Harding has yet to pitch at the College World Series but he does have a 7-2 record on the season. Click or tap here to view the updated College World Series bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:06 pm, June 25, 2021Garrett Payne looks STRONG through three Five in a row retired. What a #CWS debut so far. pic.twitter.com/g81SX9wNXF — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 25, 2021 Prior to Friday, NC State's now-first-time starter Garrett Payne's longest outing of the season was three innings. Well, the Wolfpack's unlikely Game 11 starter has now managed to match that, completing three innings of impressive work, not allowing a hit, while striking out two and walking two batters. Payne had pitched just 8.2 innings all season and now, with a potential berth in the CWS finals on the line, the seldom-used reliever is pitching like a big-time starter. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:53 pm, June 25, 2021Rocker strikes out the side AGAIN Filthy.#VandyBoys | #CWS https://t.co/ffWSk2ftl0 — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) June 25, 2021 For the second inning in a row, Vandy ace Kumar Rocker struck out the side, bringing his total to six –– all swinging. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:05 pm, June 25, 2021NC State vs. No. 4 seed Vanderbilt is underway NC State Athletics After a delay, Friday's potentially decisive rematch between NC State and No. 4 seed Vanderbilt is underway, with Vandy's Kumar Rocker and NC State's Garrett Payne getting the start. The Wolfpack will try to knock off the Commodores with a limited roster due to health and safety protocols. One more win and NC State will advance to the CWS finals, while Vanderbilt will need to beat NC State today, then again tomorrow, in order to contend for the national championship. Sam Highfill, who pitched 7.1 innings of two-hit ball during NC State's 1-0 win over Vanderbilt on Monday, will be playing first base in the rematch. It's his first start of the season at first base, while also on the right side of the infield, Carson Falsken makes his first start of the season at second base. NC State's Eddie Eisert checks in at designated hitter, where he has started just once this season, prior to Friday, and DeAngelo Giles makes his first start at third base, as the Wolfpack assembled a new-look infield against the Commodores. Our lineup for this afternoon. 📺https://t.co/HFEMTh7hZz 📻WKNC 88.1/99.9 The Fan/@AJSandersPxP 📊https://t.co/fAU72HH9GL pic.twitter.com/jnkpGnWY89 — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 25, 2021 Here's Vandy's starting lineup. Here's how we're lining up for today's matchup. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/HobtyJOUJA — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) June 25, 2021 Click or tap here to view the score and live stats from the game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:47 am, June 25, 2021Weather update — First pitch 10:45 p.m. ET Here comes the sun! The rain has slowed and we just got the "all clear." The game between Virginia and Texas WILL be played tonight and first pitch will be at 10:45 p.m. Eastern. And, we've got a beautiful view here at TD Ameritrade. 🌈 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:37 pm, June 24, 2021Virginia vs. Texas — Pregame, Weather delayGame 10 of the College World Series between Virginia and Texas will be delayed due to approaching weather. Start time is TBD. The winner of tonight's game will advance to face Mississippi State on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern and will need to win twice to advance to the championship series. The loser will be eliminated from the CWS. Texas lost the opening round game to Mississippi State and then win its first elimination game against Tennessee. The Vols chased Tristan Stevens but the Longhorns found success out of the bullpen with Tanner Witt who went the distance. Virginia is coming off of its first loss to Mississippi State after the Bulldogs came back from a 4-0 deficit. Griff McGarry had a no-hitter through 7 innings, before Mississippi State came alive in the eighth and took over the game. The Cavaliers tried out four arms out of the bullpen, but a Tanner Allen three-run bomb gave Mississippi State the lead. Tonight, Virginia will have Mike Vasil starting out on the mound. Mississippi State will go with Pete Hansen. Here are the starting lineups for tonights game: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:21 am, June 24, 2021Vanderbilt shocks Stanford on walk-off wild pitch to eliminate the CardinalVanderbilt stunned Stanford with a ninth-inning rally against Cardinal ace Brendan Beck, winning on a walk-off wild pitch 6-5 in a Wednesday elimination game. The Commodores had two out and no one on in the ninth while facing Beck, who came in relief in the seventh. Beck struck out the first five hitters he faced, yet Vanderbilt found a way. Javier Vaz walked before pinch hitter Spencer Jones singled. Enrique Bradfield Jr. followed with the game-tying single to set up Jones' winning run on the wild pitch. Vanderbilt will now move on to face NC State for a spot in the championship series, but the Commodores must defeat the Wolfpack twice to make the finals. HOW IT HAPPENED: Complete stats, box score from Vandy's win Stanford didn't trail until the walk-off finish, as the Cardinal took a lead as 4-0 in the fourth inning. Brock Jones came through by going 3-for-4 at the plate, including a solo home run in the third. He drove in three runs. Beck entered the game in the seventh, with the Cardinal up only 5-4. Vandy then delivered with two outs in the ninth. Stanford's elimination means there are only five teams left in the College World Series. Texas and Virginia play at 7 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN2 in another elimination game. The winner will play Mississippi State and will have to beat the Bulldogs twice to move on to the CWS finals. Here's the upcoming schedule: Texas vs. Virginia (elimination game) | 7 p.m. ET Thursday | ESPN2 NC State vs. Vanderbilt | 2 p.m. Friday | ESPN2 Mississippi State vs. Texas-Virginia winner | 7 p.m. Friday | ESPN share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:31 pm, June 22, 2021Texas outlasts Tennessee 8-4 to stay alive at College World Series Longhorns here for the long haul!#CWS x @TexasBaseball pic.twitter.com/jI6EtB9J4i — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 22, 2021 Burnt orange is still playing in Omaha. Texas defeated Tennessee 8-4 on Tuesday afternoon to avoid elimination and move on in the College World Series. The Volunteers head home after losing both of their games. The Longhorns got the job done with defense, timely hitting, and an excellent bullpen performance. The difference in the game offensively was the fourth inning, when Texas sent eight hitters to the plate and brought in 3 runs to break a 4-4 tie and make it 7-4. On the mound, reliever Tanner Witt gave his team a huge boost out of the bullpen after taking over in the fourth for starter Tristan Stevens. Five and 2/3 innings and 78 pitches later, Witt closed out the Volunteers having not allowed a run or walking anybody. The Longhorns are now 35-0 this season when scoring at least 5 runs. Check out complete game stats here. Texas will play the loser of tonight's Virginia vs. Mississippi State game at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Full schedule share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:41 pm, June 22, 2021At the 7th-inning stretch: Texas leads Tennessee 8-4The Tennessee Volunteers have six outs left in their season. Texas has taken control of the game after a 3-run fourth inning, and the Longhorns added another in the sixth. Tanner Witt has been enormous for Texas out of the bullpen. After starter Tristan Stevens gave up 4 runs in 3 and 1/3 innings, Witt has only allowed 2 hits and zero runs in 3 and 2/3 innings of his own. The Longhorns are 44-0 this season when leading after six innings. The loser of this game is eliminated from the College World Series. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:05 am, June 21, 2021Mississippi State takes the lead on sac fly MUUUUUUUUUULE RBI triple makes it 2-0! pic.twitter.com/yzIrdg2eiw — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) June 21, 2021 Will Bednar's dealing has paid off – eight strikeouts through three innings – as third baseman Kamren James walked to start off the fourth inning, advanced to third on Luke Hancock's single, then scored on a sacrifice fly from Scotty Dubrule. Then, Brad Cumbest tripled to knock in Hancock, putting Mississippi State ahead 2-0, as Texas has yet to record a hit. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:55 pm, June 20, 2021Bednar strikes out the side (again) Looks like we have a pitchers duel on hand here after 3!@HailStateBB - 0@TexasBaseball - 0#CWS pic.twitter.com/xVii6CKPe4 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 20, 2021 Mississippi State's Will Bednar struck out the side – again – after doing the same in the second inning. While Bednar did hit a batter in the third inning, he still struck out Trey Faltine in five pitches, Silas Ardoin in five and Mike Antico in four. Bednar has eight strikeouts in three innings – six swinging and two looking. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:41 pm, June 20, 2021Mississippi State's Will Bednar strikes out five through two 🔥 @bednar_will has retired the first 6 batters he has faced tonight, with 5 by strikeout! 🔥 📺 ESPN2 #CWS x @HailStateBB pic.twitter.com/ezSnT7PSUo — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 20, 2021 Through two innings, Mississippi State starter Will Bednar has struck out five of the six batters he's faced, including all three in the second inning. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:57 pm, June 20, 2021Texas-Mississippi State is underway It's almost go time! #CWS pic.twitter.com/uqm2HYsl3D — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 20, 2021 The fourth and final opening-round game of the 2021 College World Series is underway as No. 2 seed Texas and No. 7 seed Mississippi State are facing off on ESPN2. The winner will advance to face Virginia at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 22 on ESPN2, while the losing team will face No. 3 seed Tennessee in an elimination game at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday on ESPNU. Right-hander Ty Madden (7-4, 2.41 ERA) gets the start for Texas, while Mississippi State's Will Bednar (7-1, 3.53 ERA) starts on the hill for the Bulldogs. Click or tap here to view the score and live stats from the game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:02 pm, May 31, 2021DI baseball selections announced Arkansas Athletics The DI baseball tournament field was announced Monday on ESPN2 as 64 teams were selected for regional competition. Click or tap here to view the tournament field, along with one thing to know about each team. NCAA.com The national top 16 seeds are Arkansas (46-10), Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi St. (40-15), Texas Tech (36-15), Stanford (33-14), Notre Dame (30-11), Old Dominion (42-14), Ole Miss (41-19), East Carolina (41-15), Oregon (37-14), Florida (38-20), and Louisiana Tech (40-18). Regional play begins on Friday, June 4. Click or tap here to view the interactive baseball bracket. Alabama, Michigan, North Carolina and UC Santa Barbara were the last four teams in, while Baylor, Pitt, Georgia and Ball State were the first four out. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:25 pm, May 24, 2021The 2021 College World Series will be at full capacity for fansThe 2021 College World Series will be at 100 percent capacity. This year's event runs Saturday, June 19 through Tuesday, June 29/Wednesday, June 30 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, June 7. You can find more info about tickets and the CWS here. Fans Welcome Back to Omaha! The 2021 CWS will be at 100% capacity... For ticket information sign up here: https://t.co/8lnFPfntR1#CWS pic.twitter.com/zQQhbRfpRd — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 22, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:26 pm, May 20, 2021Here is the College World Series schedule for the entire tournamentEight teams will make it to Omaha with a chance to win a national championship. But first the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament starts with 64 teams. These teams will compete in 16 four-team regions in a double-elimination format. The 16 region winners then advance to the eight super regionals, which are a best-of-3 series between two teams. Here's a timeline for how it all works: Round Date(s) Selection Show 12 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31 on ESPN2 Regionals Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7 Super Regionals Friday, June 11 through Monday, June 14 College World Series begins Saturday, June 19 College World Series finals Monday, June 28 through Tuesday/Wednesday June 29-30 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:50 pm, May 20, 2021The College World Series bracket and scheduleThe eight-team College World Series will again be played at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Games run June 19 through June 29/30. The bracket: Click or tap here for another look at the bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:45 pm, May 20, 2021College World Series champion historyVanderbilt is the defending champion, defeating Michigan in the 2019 CWS finals. Southern California has the most titles overall with 12, winning most recently in 1998. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. *Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link