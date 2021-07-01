Mississippi State wins the 2021 College World Series

Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan bring first CWS title to Mississippi State

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are national champions. They shutout Vanderbilt, 9-0, in Game 3 of the finals to take home the 2021 College World Series title. It is MSU’s first NCAA national championship — across all sports — in school history.

Vanderbilt was vying for back-to-back titles but one player in maroon and white squashed those dreams. This time around it was not Kumar Rocker, 2019’s CWS Most Outstanding Player, who hoisted the trophy and led his team to dominance. It was Will Bednar, on his way to becoming the 2021 College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

Bednar did not allow a hit through six innings. Oh, and he pitched on three days rest.

Will Bednar holds Vanderbilt hitless in College World Series clincher

Landon Sims piggybacked off Bednar with three innings of shutout ball. The no-hitter remained in tack until Carter Young's single in the eighth.

Bednar and Sims combined to no-hit the Commodores through 7.1 innings.

MSU’s pitching was dominant and so was its offense. Just like Game 1 and Game 2, the Bulldogs scored first in the first inning. Rowdey Jordan led off the game with a single and advanced from first to third on a throwing error by Rocker. Jordan then scored on a sacrifice fly for the game’s first run.

Two walks and a pitch clock violation helped taint the second inning for Rocker. Those two walks turned into two runs off a ground out and double by Rowdey, 3-0 MSU.

By the fifth inning, Rocker was facing the top of MSU’s order for the third time. The Rowdey Jordan, Tanner Allen tandem atop the lineup helped pad the box score again with singles, in what led a to a 5-0 Bulldog advantage.

Then in the seventh inning, the game became out of reach. Two homer runs, including Kellum Clark’s three-run blast and Tanner Allen’s solo shot to give him 100 hits on the season, routed MSU past Vanderbilt, 9-0.

Watch Mississippi State clinch the national championship below:

Watch the final out from Mississippi State's first College World Series title

In total, Mississippi State outhit Vanderbilt 12-1 in Game 3. And throughout the College World Series, the Commodores tallied 12 errors to the Bulldogs' zero.

Hear from MSU coach Chris Lemonis following the historic win