Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss: Score, live updates from Men's College World Series finals

The 2022 Men's College World Series finals between Ole Miss and Oklahoma will go toe to toe to decide this year's champion. The finals will begin Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE.

Here is the schedule for the 2022 Men's College World Series finals:

All times subject to change.

