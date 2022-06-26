Ole Miss wins the 2022 Men's College World Series

Last Updated 7:44 PM, June 26, 2022NCAA.comOle Miss wins the 2022 Men's College World SeriesShare Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma: 2022 Men's College World Series Finals Game 2 highlights 5:18 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:18 pm, June 26, 2022Ole Miss takes down Oklahoma, 4-2, to win the 2022 Men's College World Series Ole Miss took down Oklahoma, 4-2, to win the 2022 Men’s College World Series. It’s the Rebels’ first MCWS title in school history. The Rebels were on the ropes entering the bottom of the eighth inning. Down 2-1 and with Oklahoma’s Cade Horton dealing, momentum was fully on the Sooners side as Oklahoma tried to force another game. But with one out and TC McCants on first base after a single, Horton was taken out for Trevin Michael. With Michael on the mound, Ole Miss’ Justin Bench kicked things off with a single to move McCants to third base. McCants was sent home when Jacob Gonzalez knocked another single to plate him, tying the score at 2-2. HOTTY TODDY, GOSH ALMIGHTY! @OleMissBSB LEADS‼️📺 ESPN#MCWS pic.twitter.com/jwjJFxbw0i— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 26, 2022 Then came two wild pitches. The first scored Bench to make it 3-2. The second scored Gonzalez to extend the lead to 4-2, adding some insurance. Prior to that explosive eighth inning, Oklahoma had the pressure on Ole Miss. The Rebels opened the scoring in the sixth inning when Gonzalez knocked a solo shot to make it 1-0. But the Sooners responded in the top of the seventh. Jackson Nicklaus doubled to left field, scoring a run and tying the game. Then, with the bases loaded, Kendall Pettis was walked, paving the way for Wallace Clark to score and Oklahoma to take the 2-1 lead. TIE GAME!📺 ESPN#MCWS x @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/WY5ZXRtnKi— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 26, 2022 Due to their comeback, the Rebels became the first team to win a championship game when trailing after seven innings since LSU in 2000. Ole Miss' bats were held at bay for most of Sunday due to an outstanding performance from Horton. He went 7.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits and 13 strikeouts. The Rebels' Men's College World Series win is impressive in both the grand scheme of Ole Miss history and in terms of the field of 64 selected for a shot at Omaha. Ole Miss was one of the "Last 4 in" on selection day and is the fourth regional No. 3 or 4 seed to win the MCWS since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1999. A champions embrace.#MCWS x @OleMissBSB pic.twitter.com/Bm2LK6CvNh— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 26, 2022 On the school side, this Rebels baseball team is only the second Ole Miss athletics team to ever win a national championship. The first was Ole Miss women's golf in 2021. Ole Miss becomes the seventh different SEC school to be crowned Men's College World Series champion. Eight of the past 13 national champions call the SEC their conference. Click or tap here to view the final bracket. 9:42 pm, June 26, 2022Ole Miss is three outs away from the titleTwo wild pitches give Ole Miss the two-run advantage over Oklahoma in the eighth inning. Jacob Gonzalez got the momentum going, smacking his third hit of the game through the right side to tie the game. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. Gonzo in the CLUTCH! 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/JTYd2BvBFJ — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 26, 2022 9:36 pm, June 26, 2022Horton breaks MCWS finals record Oklahoma's starting pitcher Cade Horton has broken the Men's College World Series finals record for strikeouts with 13 against Ole Miss. Horton was removed from the game after allowing a single one batter later. Trevin Michael is on to relieve. Horton's final line: 7.1 IP, 1 ER, 4 hits, 13 strikeouts and 0 walks over 107 pitches (79 strikes). Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. 9:02 pm, June 26, 2022Oklahoma takes the lead, 2-1An RBI double and walk score Oklahoma's first two runs of the game, as the Sooners take their first lead over Ole Miss. Oklahoma tied the game on Jackson Nicklaus' double to shallow left field that was just shy of the shortstop's glove. The score chased starting pitcher Hunter Elliott and brought in Mason Nichols, who pitched two innings of relief in Game 1. Nichols entered the game with two men in scoring position with two outs. He hit his first batter and eventually walked in the go-ahead run, securing no outs. John Gaddis came in to relieve Nichols and struck out his only batter faced in the seventh inning. Elliot's final line: two earned runs, three hits, six strikeouts, two walks over 96 pitches (60 strikes). Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. Absolutely 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗧𝗖𝗛 from the true-freshman‼@j_nick5 knocks a double into left to tie it up with two outs! pic.twitter.com/4gDNxu0ahk — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 26, 2022 8:50 pm, June 26, 2022Gonzalez gives Ole Miss the 1-0 lead in the 6thOle Miss takes the momentum from Oklahoma's base-running blunder to score the game's first run off Jacob Gonzalez's solo homer to right center. This is Gonzalez's second hit of the game, Ole Miss' third. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. GONZOOOOOOOOO! 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/AEjaJBhFD8 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 26, 2022 8:40 pm, June 26, 2022Game remains scoreless after Oklahoma blunderWith men on the corners and one out, John Spikerman squeezed bunt to score Jackson Nicklaus for what was Oklahoma's first lead of the Men's College World Series finals. But the call was overturned after umpires deemed Spikerman was outside of the running lane, eliminating the sacrifice and RBI. Nicklaus reached base on a hit by pitch and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Kendall Pettis struck out swinging and reached on a wild pitch, leading to Spikerman's bunt attempt. We are still scoreless here in Omaha. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. 7:51 pm, June 26, 2022Scoreless through 3 inningsWe've got a pitching duel on our hands. Both starting pitchers are sporting a one-hit, scoreless outing through three innings. Oklahoma's Cade Horton has set down six in a row and thrown 37 pitches (27 strikes) with five strikeouts and no walks, while Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott has tossed 44 pitches (25 strikes) with four strikeouts and one walk. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. 6:47 pm, June 26, 2022Game 2 is underway USA TODAY Sports Oklahoma's Cade Horton served the first pitch of Game 2 at 2:10 CT. He will at minimum face Justin Bench, Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko, the first three hitters in Ole Miss' starting lineup. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. 6:14 pm, June 26, 2022Ole Miss looks to capture first MCWS title as Oklahoma tries to stay alive in Game 2 After last night's 10-3 win for Ole Miss in the Game 1 of the 2022 Men's College World Series finals, the Rebels are on the cusp of winning their first MCWS title. We're closing in on first pitch at 3 p.m. ET from Charles Schwab Field. Ole Miss freshman Hunter Elliott will get the start for the Rebels. Oklahoma redshirt freshman Cade Horton will be on the bump for the Sooners. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. Here are the starting lineup for both teams: 2:33 am, June 26, 2022Ole Miss takes Game 1, defeats Oklahoma 10-3 The 2022 Men's College World Series finals kicked off Saturday with Ole Miss bursting on the scene, defeating Oklahoma 10-3. The Rebels opened the game fast with two first inning runs coming with two outs. Ole Miss' two-out success continued in the second inning as another run came home to push the lead to 3-0 after the top of the second. In the third inning, Ole Miss' Tim Elko homered 352 feet to right field to pushed the lead to 4-0. While the batters were tallying up runs, Ole Miss pitcher Jack Doughtery put on a show on the mound to open the game. Doughtery had a perfect game bid entering the sixth inning before Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus opened the inning with a single. It was the longest perfect-game bid in the MCWS since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1999. Nicklaus' hit kicked off Oklahoma's scoring as he would become the Sooners first run to score after an errant throw. An Oklahoma walk with the bases loaded would cut the lead to 4-2 after six innings. Ole Miss' TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench broke the game open in the top of the eighth, hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs. It was the first time since LSU achieved the feat in 1998 that three consecutive home runs were hit. The trio of home runs were enough to put the game out of reach for Oklahoma. Even with the Sooners scoring an eighth inning running to make the score 8-3, the Rebels never felt threatened. Ole Miss even brought home two runs in the top of the ninth as icing on the Game 1 cake. Ole Miss held on to win 10-3, continuing its magical postseason run. In the win, Tim Elko became the sixth player with 4 hits in MCWS Finals game and the first since 2009. Ole Miss' 16 hits are the most since 2008. The MCWS finals return Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. If Ole Miss wins, it will be crowned 2022 champions. If Oklahoma wins, it will force a winner-take-all game three on Monday. Click or tap here for complete stats from Game 1. 1:41 am, June 26, 2022💥 Back-to-back-to-back homers tear open Ole Miss lead, 8-2For the first time since 1998, a team has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the Men's College World Series. This time it was Ole Miss' TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench who conquered the feat. LSU's Brad Cresse, Clint Earnhart and Wes Davis did it vs. Mississippi State on June 1, 1998. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. BACK. TO. BACK. TO. BACK. 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/qAtdFtVFnU — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 26, 2022 12:53 am, June 26, 2022Oklahoma scores in sixth inningWith no outs and two men on base, Oklahoma scored its first runner of the game off an error by Ole Miss third baseman Garrett Wood. The Sooners tacked on another run when Tanner Tredaway walked with the bases loaded, 4-2. The inning started when Jackson Nicklaus ended Jack Dougherty's perfect game with a leadoff single, followed by Sebastian Orduno's single. With two men on, Kendall Pettis bunted for a single and that's when Wood tried to make a heroic play at first, but the errant throw allowed Nicklaus to score, 4-1. Dougherty walked John Spikerman to load the bases, ending his night on the mound. Mason Nichols relieved Dougherty with the bases loaded and nobody out, allowing just one more run to cross via a walk. Dougherty retired the first 15 batters he faced. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. Creating a little chaos here in the sixth‼ 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/hP7w3iD7oI — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 26, 2022 12:48 am, June 26, 2022Doughtery's perfect game bid overJackson Nicklaus spoiled Jack Doughtery's perfect game bid with a single to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. Oklahoma is down 4-0. This was the longest perfect-game bid in the MCWS since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1999. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. 11:52 pm, June 25, 2022Elko homers, 4-0 Ole MissTim Elko's home run over the right field wall has put Ole Miss up 4-0 in the third inning. It was his 24th home run of the season, second hit of the night, and went 352 feet. No team has overcome a three-run deficit this year in Omaha. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. TIM. ELKO. 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/gUUNwfZ2lA — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 25, 2022 11:41 pm, June 25, 2022Ole Miss adds to lead, 3-0Calvin Harris scores Ole Miss' third run of the game after he reached on an infield single and moved to second off a wild pitch. Justin Bench singled him home to extend the lead, 3-0. The Rebels have scored every run with two outs. Click here for the live stats and watch the game live on ESPN. JB being JB. 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/StdBD7VObF — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 25, 2022