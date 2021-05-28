Last Updated 10:53 AM, May 28, 2021
Live coverage of the 2021 DII baseball championship

May 28, 2021

DII baseball regionals: Day 2 schedule, scores

Welcome back to the 2021 DII baseball regionals. It's the second day of competition and by the end of it, we'll have the first few regional finals set. Regionals are set to run through the weekend. Friday's slate is absolutely loaded with must-watch games all throughout the day, but we'll let you see for yourself. 

View the bracket here

Here's the full schedule for Friday's regional matchups: 

Atlantic Regional

  • No. 5 seed Charleston (WV) vs. No. 3 seed West Virginia State (elimination game) | 11 a.m. ET
  • No. 1 seed Seton Hill vs. No. 2 seed Millersville | 3 p.m. ET
  • No. 4 seed Bloomsburg vs. winner of Charleston (WV)/West Virginia State (elimination game) | 7 p.m. ET

Central Regional

  • No. 3 seed Minnesota State vs. No. 4 seed Arkansas Tech | 12 p.m. ET
  • No. 1 seed Central Missouri vs. No. 6 seed Henderson State | 4 p.m. ET
  • No. 2 seed Augustana (SD) vs. No. 5 seed Southern Arkansas | 8 p.m. ET 

East Regional

  • No. 6 seed Dominican (NY) vs. No. 2 seed St. Thomas Aquinas (elimination game) | 11 a.m. ET
  • No. 1 seed Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 4 seed Franklin Pierce | 3 p.m. ET 
  • No. 5 seed Goldey-Beacom vs. No. 3 seed Molloy | 7 p.m. ET

Midwest Regional 

  • No. 3 seed Davenport vs. No. 4 seed Lindenwood (MO) | 10 a.m. ET 
  • No. 1 seed Illinois Springfield vs. No. 5 seed Quincy (elimination game) | 1:30 p.m. ET 
  • No. 2 seed Trevecca Nazarene vs. winner of Davenport/Lindenwood (MO) | 5 p.m. ET 
  • No. 6 seed Northwood vs. loser of Davenport/Lindenwood (MO) | 8:30 p.m. ET 

South Regional 

  • No. 6 seed Shorter vs. No. 5 seed Alabama Hunstville (elimination game) | 12 p.m. ET 
  • No. 2 seed Lee vs. No. 3 seed Tampa | 4 p.m. ET 
  • No. 1 seed West Florida vs. No. 4 seed Delta State | 8 p.m.  

Southeast Regional 

  • No. 6 seed Columbus State vs. No. 5 seed UNC Pembroke (elimination game) | 11 a.m. ET 
  • No. 1 seed Catawba vs No. 4 seed North Greenville | 3 p.m. ET 
  • No. 2 seed Mount Olive vs. No. 3 seed Wingate | 7 p.m. ET 

South Central Regional 

  • No. 2 seed West Texas A&M vs. No. 4 seed UC-Colorado Springs (elimination game) | 3 p.m. ET
  • No. 1 seed Colorado Mesa vs. No. 3 seed Angelo State | 7:30 p.m. ET 

West Regional 

  • No. 1 seed Azusa Pacific vs. No. 3 seed Western Oregon (elimination game) | 2 p.m. ET 
  • No. 2 seed Northwest Nazarene vs. winner of Azusa Pacific/Western Oregon | 5:30 p.m. ET 
May 27, 2021

DII baseball regionals: Day 1 scores; Day 2 schedule

West Florida baseball takes care of business in Day 1 of regionals

Day 1 of DII baseball regional championship action has come to a close. Regionals continue on Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. A game originally scheduled for Thursday will get things started with Davenport vs. Lindenwood (MO) beginning at 10. 

Click or tap here to view the updated regional brackets.

Atlantic Regional

East Regional

Midwest Regional

South Regional

Southeast Regional

South Central Regional

West Regional

May 27, 2021

The scariest lineups in DII baseball, right now

Colorado Mesa Athletics Colorado Mesa's Haydn McGeary.

Haydn McGeary (above) is a big part of Colorado Mesa's top-ranked offense that averages a whopping 12.9 runs per game. The Mavericks are one of the scariest lineups in DII right now, ranked by NCAA.com's Wayne Cavadi. You can read the entire article here, which goes deep on Colorado Mesa and these teams:

  • Angelo State
  • Azusa Pacific
  • Central Missouri
  • UC Colorado Springs
  • Columbus State
  • Illinois Springfield
  • North Greenville
May 24, 2021

2021 DII baseball championship selections announced

Angelo State Athletics Angelo State baseball

The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 42 teams that will participate in the 2021 DII baseball championship. 

The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three to six teams. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 27-30.

Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 5-12 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina. 

May 23, 2021

DII baseball selections taking place today

Grant Halverson | NCAA Photos Tampa baseball
When: The 2021 DII baseball selection show is today at 10 p.m. ET.
Where: The show will stream live on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DII baseball championship is June 5-12 at USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. Tampa (above) is the defending national champion.

Below is the complete championship schedule

  • Thursday, May 27 | Regionals | TBD
  • Friday, May 28, | Regionals | TBD
  • Saturday, May 30 | Regionals | TBSD
  • Saturday, June 5 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Sunday, June 6 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Monday, June 7 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Tuesday, June 8 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Wednesday, June 9 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Thursday, June 10 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Friday, June 11 | Finals | TBD
  • Saturday, June 12 | Finals | TBD
May 15, 2021

DII baseball championship history

DII Baseball Championship Game 1 Full Replay: Colorado Mesa vs. Tampa

Tampa is the defending champion in DII baseball.

Here is the complete championship history for DII baseball.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 *Tampa Joe Urso 3-1 Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C.
2018 *Augustana (SD) (52-9) Tim Huber 3-2 Columbus State Cary, N.C.
2017 *West Chester (44-11) Jad Prachniak 5-2 UC San Diego Grand Prairie, Texas
2016 *Nova Southeastern (44-16) Greg Brown 8-6 Millersville Cary, N.C.
2015 Tampa (43-13) Joe Urso 3-1 Catawba Cary, N.C.
2014 Southern Indiana (49-13) Tracy Archuleta 3-2 (12) Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C.
2013 Tampa (47-12) Joe Urso 8-2 Minn. St.-Mankato Cary, N.C.
2012 West Chester (46-10) Jad Prachniak 9-0 Delta State Cary, N.C.
2011 West Florida (52-9) Mike Jeffcoat 12-2 Winona State Cary, N.C.
2010 Southern Indiana (52-14) Tracy Archuleta 6-4 UC San Diego Cary, N.C.
2009 Lynn (46-16) Rudy Garbalosa 2-1 Emporia State Cary, N.C.
2008 *Mount Olive (58-6) Carl Lancaster 6-2 Ouachita Baptist Sauget, Ill.
2007 *Tampa (53-10) Joe Urso 7-2 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala.
2006 *Tampa (54-6) Joe Urso 3-2 (12) Chico State Montgomery, Ala.
2005 Florida Southern (51-11) Pete Meyer 12-9 North Florida Montgomery, Ala.
2004 Delta State (54-11) Mike Kinnison 12-8 Grand Valley State Montgomery, Ala.
2003 Central Missouri (51-7 Brad Hill 11-4 Tampa Montgomery, Ala.
2002 Columbus State (48-15) Greg Appleton 5-3 Chico State Montgomery, Ala.
2001 St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13) Charlie Migl 11-3 Central Missouri Montgomery, Ala.
2000 *Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12) Mike Metheny 7-2 Fort Hays State Montgomery, Ala.
1999 Chico State (50-17) Lindsay Meggs 11-5 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala.
1998 *Tampa (46-14) Terry Rupp 6-1 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala.
1997 *Chico State (52-11) Lindsay Meggs 13-12 Central Oklahoma Montgomery, Ala.
1996 *Kennesaw State (48-17) Mike Sansing 4-0 St. Joseph's (Ind.) Montgomery, Ala.
1995 *Florida Southern (51-10) Chuck Anderson 15-0 Georiga College Montgomery, Ala.
1994 Central Missouri (51-11) Dave Van Horn 14-9 Florida Southern Montgomery, Ala.
1993 *Tampa (43-21) Lelo Prado 7-5 #Cal Poly Montgomery, Ala.
1992 Tampa (42-19) Lelo Prado 11-8 Mansfield Montgomery, Ala.
1991 Jacksonville State (41-12) Rudy Abbott 20-4 Missouri Southern State Montgomery, Ala.
1990 Jacksonville State (43-9) Rudy Abbott 12-8 Cal State Northridge Montgomery, Ala.
1989 #Cal Poly (38-25) Steve McFarland 9-5 New Haven Montgomery, Ala.
1988 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 5-4 (10) Cal State Sacramento Montgomery, Ala.
1987 *Troy (38-10-1) Chase Riddle 7-5 Tampa Montgomery, Ala.
1986 Troy (46-8) Chase Riddle 5-0 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala.
1985 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 15-5 Cal Poly Pomona Montgomery, Ala.
1984 Cal State Northridge (46-21-1) Bib Hiegert 10-5 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif.
1983 *Cal Poly Pomona (41-22) John Scolinos 9-7 Jacksonville State Riverside, Calif.
1982 *UC Riverside (36-23) Jack Smitheran 10-1 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif.
1981 *Florida Southern (55-8) Joe Arnold 9-0 Eastern Illinois Riverside, Calif.
1980 *Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1) John Scolinos 13-6 New Haven Riverside, Calif.
1979 Valdosta State (47-14) Tommy Thomas 3-2 Florida Southern Springfield, Ill.
1978 Florida Southern (41-8) Joe Arnold 7-2 Delta State Springfield, Ill.
1977 UC Riverside (43-19) Jack Smitheran 4-1 Eckerd Springfield, Ill.
1976 Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1) John Scolinos 17-3 SIU-Edwardsville Springfield, Ill.
1975 Florida Southern (35-10) Hal Smeltzly 10-7 Marietta Springfield, Ill.
1974 UC Irvine (48-8) Gary Adams 14-1 New Orleans Springfield, Ill.
1973 *UC Irvine (44-12) Gary Adams 9-6 Ithaca Springfield, Ill.
1972 Florida Southern (31-6) Hal Smeltzly 5-1 Cal State Northridge Springfield, Ill.
1971 Florida Southern (34-4) Hal Smeltzly 4-0 Central Michigan Springfield, Mo.
1970 Cal State Northridge (41-21) Bob Hiegert 2-1 Nicholls State Springfield, Mo.
1969 *Illinois State (33-5) Duffy Bass 12-0 Missouri State Springfield, Mo.
1968 *Chapman (35-18) Paul Deese 11-0 Delta State Springfield, Mo.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series

#Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions