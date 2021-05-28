Live coverage of the 2021 DII baseball championship

Angelo State Athletics

The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 42 teams that will participate in the 2021 DII baseball championship.

The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three to six teams. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 27-30.

Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 5-12 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina.