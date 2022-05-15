2022 NCAA DII baseball championship: Schedule, scores for regionals

On Sunday night, the 56-team 2022 NCAA DII Baseball Championship field was announced on NCAA.com. You can click or tap here to watch the selection show and here to view the official press release that includes all of the teams that qualified.

The DII baseball championship features 16 regional sites — eight with three teams and eight with four teams — and each will feature double-elimination competition from May 27-28. The winner of each regional will advance to the championship, which will take place from June 4-11 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

Click or tap here to view the regional brackets.