2022 NCAA DII baseball selection show set for Sunday, May 15

The 2022 DII baseball selection show will air live on Sunday, May 15 at 10 p.m. ET. The show can be watched live on NCAA.com. Shortly after the show the complete bracket can be seen here.

When: Sunday, May 15 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 56-team field will begin the regional round of the tournament on Thursday, May 19. The 2022 NCAA DII baseball championship will be played June 4-11 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.