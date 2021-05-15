2021 DII baseball championship: Selections set for May 23

Last Updated 4:38 PM, May 15, 2021NCAA.com2021 DII baseball championship: Selections set for May 23Share Tampa wins the 2019 DII Baseball National Championship 2:07 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:35 pm, May 15, 2021DII baseball selections set for Sunday, May 23 Grant Halverson | NCAA Photos When: The 2021 DII baseball selection show is Sunday, May 23, at 10 p.m. ET. Where: The show will stream live on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII baseball championship is June 5-12 at USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. Tampa (above) is the defending national champion. Below is the complete championship schedule Thursday, May 27 | Regionals | TBD Friday, May 28, | Regionals | TBD Saturday, May 30 | Regionals | TBSD Saturday, June 5 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, June 6 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Monday, June 7 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Tuesday, June 8 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Wednesday, June 9 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Thursday, June 10 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Friday, June 11 | Finals | TBD Saturday, June 12 | Finals | TBD 8:33 pm, May 15, 2021DII baseball championship history DII Baseball Championship Game 1 Full Replay: Colorado Mesa vs. Tampa Tampa is the defending champion in DII baseball. Here is the complete championship history for DII baseball. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 *Tampa Joe Urso 3-1 Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C. 2018 *Augustana (SD) (52-9) Tim Huber 3-2 Columbus State Cary, N.C. 2017 *West Chester (44-11) Jad Prachniak 5-2 UC San Diego Grand Prairie, Texas 2016 *Nova Southeastern (44-16) Greg Brown 8-6 Millersville Cary, N.C. 2015 Tampa (43-13) Joe Urso 3-1 Catawba Cary, N.C. 2014 Southern Indiana (49-13) Tracy Archuleta 3-2 (12) Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C. 2013 Tampa (47-12) Joe Urso 8-2 Minn. St.-Mankato Cary, N.C. 2012 West Chester (46-10) Jad Prachniak 9-0 Delta State Cary, N.C. 2011 West Florida (52-9) Mike Jeffcoat 12-2 Winona State Cary, N.C. 2010 Southern Indiana (52-14) Tracy Archuleta 6-4 UC San Diego Cary, N.C. 2009 Lynn (46-16) Rudy Garbalosa 2-1 Emporia State Cary, N.C. 2008 *Mount Olive (58-6) Carl Lancaster 6-2 Ouachita Baptist Sauget, Ill. 2007 *Tampa (53-10) Joe Urso 7-2 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 2006 *Tampa (54-6) Joe Urso 3-2 (12) Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2005 Florida Southern (51-11) Pete Meyer 12-9 North Florida Montgomery, Ala. 2004 Delta State (54-11) Mike Kinnison 12-8 Grand Valley State Montgomery, Ala. 2003 Central Missouri (51-7 Brad Hill 11-4 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 2002 Columbus State (48-15) Greg Appleton 5-3 Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2001 St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13) Charlie Migl 11-3 Central Missouri Montgomery, Ala. 2000 *Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12) Mike Metheny 7-2 Fort Hays State Montgomery, Ala. 1999 Chico State (50-17) Lindsay Meggs 11-5 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1998 *Tampa (46-14) Terry Rupp 6-1 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1997 *Chico State (52-11) Lindsay Meggs 13-12 Central Oklahoma Montgomery, Ala. 1996 *Kennesaw State (48-17) Mike Sansing 4-0 St. Joseph's (Ind.) Montgomery, Ala. 1995 *Florida Southern (51-10) Chuck Anderson 15-0 Georiga College Montgomery, Ala. 1994 Central Missouri (51-11) Dave Van Horn 14-9 Florida Southern Montgomery, Ala. 1993 *Tampa (43-21) Lelo Prado 7-5 #Cal Poly Montgomery, Ala. 1992 Tampa (42-19) Lelo Prado 11-8 Mansfield Montgomery, Ala. 1991 Jacksonville State (41-12) Rudy Abbott 20-4 Missouri Southern State Montgomery, Ala. 1990 Jacksonville State (43-9) Rudy Abbott 12-8 Cal State Northridge Montgomery, Ala. 1989 #Cal Poly (38-25) Steve McFarland 9-5 New Haven Montgomery, Ala. 1988 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 5-4 (10) Cal State Sacramento Montgomery, Ala. 1987 *Troy (38-10-1) Chase Riddle 7-5 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 1986 Troy (46-8) Chase Riddle 5-0 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 1985 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 15-5 Cal Poly Pomona Montgomery, Ala. 1984 Cal State Northridge (46-21-1) Bib Hiegert 10-5 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1983 *Cal Poly Pomona (41-22) John Scolinos 9-7 Jacksonville State Riverside, Calif. 1982 *UC Riverside (36-23) Jack Smitheran 10-1 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1981 *Florida Southern (55-8) Joe Arnold 9-0 Eastern Illinois Riverside, Calif. 1980 *Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1) John Scolinos 13-6 New Haven Riverside, Calif. 1979 Valdosta State (47-14) Tommy Thomas 3-2 Florida Southern Springfield, Ill. 1978 Florida Southern (41-8) Joe Arnold 7-2 Delta State Springfield, Ill. 1977 UC Riverside (43-19) Jack Smitheran 4-1 Eckerd Springfield, Ill. 1976 Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1) John Scolinos 17-3 SIU-Edwardsville Springfield, Ill. 1975 Florida Southern (35-10) Hal Smeltzly 10-7 Marietta Springfield, Ill. 1974 UC Irvine (48-8) Gary Adams 14-1 New Orleans Springfield, Ill. 1973 *UC Irvine (44-12) Gary Adams 9-6 Ithaca Springfield, Ill. 1972 Florida Southern (31-6) Hal Smeltzly 5-1 Cal State Northridge Springfield, Ill. 1971 Florida Southern (34-4) Hal Smeltzly 4-0 Central Michigan Springfield, Mo. 1970 Cal State Northridge (41-21) Bob Hiegert 2-1 Nicholls State Springfield, Mo. 1969 *Illinois State (33-5) Duffy Bass 12-0 Missouri State Springfield, Mo. 1968 *Chapman (35-18) Paul Deese 11-0 Delta State Springfield, Mo. *Indicates undefeated teams in final series #Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions