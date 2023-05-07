Last Updated 9:51 AM, May 07, 2023
Live updates: 2023 DII baseball championship

1:35 pm, May 7, 2023

Championship schedule

DII baseball championship schedule for the 2023 tournament

Here's the overall schedule for the 2023 DII baseball tournament:

ROUND DATES
Selection Show 10 p.m. ET May 14 on NCAA.com
Regionals May 18-21 (on the campus of one of the competing institutions)
Super Regionals May 26-27 (on the campus of one of the competing institutions)
Finals June 3-10 | Location: USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina

Click to view the interactive bracket here.

Selection Show Information

The 2023 selection show will take place at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 14 on NCAA.comThe full 64-team field will be announced. 

You can find the interactive bracket here.

Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 *North Greenville (54-10) Landon Powell 5-3 Point Loma Cary, N.C.
2021 Wingate (39-13) Jeff Gregory  5-3 Central Missouri Cary, N.C.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 *Tampa Joe Urso 3-1 Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C.
2018 *Augustana (SD) (52-9) Tim Huber 3-2 Columbus State Cary, N.C.
2017 *West Chester (44-11) Jad Prachniak 5-2 UC San Diego Grand Prairie, Texas
2016 *Nova Southeastern (44-16) Greg Brown 8-6 Millersville Cary, N.C.
2015 Tampa (43-13) Joe Urso 3-1 Catawba Cary, N.C.
2014 Southern Indiana (49-13) Tracy Archuleta 3-2 (12) Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C.
2013 Tampa (47-12) Joe Urso 8-2 Minn. St.-Mankato Cary, N.C.
2012 West Chester (46-10) Jad Prachniak 9-0 Delta State Cary, N.C.
2011 West Florida (52-9) Mike Jeffcoat 12-2 Winona State Cary, N.C.
2010 Southern Indiana (52-14) Tracy Archuleta 6-4 UC San Diego Cary, N.C.
2009 Lynn (46-16) Rudy Garbalosa 2-1 Emporia State Cary, N.C.
2008 *Mount Olive (58-6) Carl Lancaster 6-2 Ouachita Baptist Sauget, Ill.
2007 *Tampa (53-10) Joe Urso 7-2 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala.
2006 *Tampa (54-6) Joe Urso 3-2 (12) Chico State Montgomery, Ala.
2005 Florida Southern (51-11) Pete Meyer 12-9 North Florida Montgomery, Ala.
2004 Delta State (54-11) Mike Kinnison 12-8 Grand Valley State Montgomery, Ala.
2003 Central Missouri (51-7 Brad Hill 11-4 Tampa Montgomery, Ala.
2002 Columbus State (48-15) Greg Appleton 5-3 Chico State Montgomery, Ala.
2001 St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13) Charlie Migl 11-3 Central Missouri Montgomery, Ala.
2000 *Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12) Mike Metheny 7-2 Fort Hays State Montgomery, Ala.
1999 Chico State (50-17) Lindsay Meggs 11-5 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala.
1998 *Tampa (46-14) Terry Rupp 6-1 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala.
1997 *Chico State (52-11) Lindsay Meggs 13-12 Central Oklahoma Montgomery, Ala.
1996 *Kennesaw State (48-17) Mike Sansing 4-0 St. Joseph's (Ind.) Montgomery, Ala.
1995 *Florida Southern (51-10) Chuck Anderson 15-0 Georiga College Montgomery, Ala.
1994 Central Missouri (51-11) Dave Van Horn 14-9 Florida Southern Montgomery, Ala.
1993 *Tampa (43-21) Lelo Prado 7-5 #Cal Poly Montgomery, Ala.
1992 Tampa (42-19) Lelo Prado 11-8 Mansfield Montgomery, Ala.
1991 Jacksonville State (41-12) Rudy Abbott 20-4 Missouri Southern State Montgomery, Ala.
1990 Jacksonville State (43-9) Rudy Abbott 12-8 Cal State Northridge Montgomery, Ala.
1989 #Cal Poly (38-25) Steve McFarland 9-5 New Haven Montgomery, Ala.
1988 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 5-4 (10) Cal State Sacramento Montgomery, Ala.
1987 *Troy (38-10-1) Chase Riddle 7-5 Tampa Montgomery, Ala.
1986 Troy (46-8) Chase Riddle 5-0 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala.
1985 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 15-5 Cal Poly Pomona Montgomery, Ala.
1984 Cal State Northridge (46-21-1) Bib Hiegert 10-5 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif.
1983 *Cal Poly Pomona (41-22) John Scolinos 9-7 Jacksonville State Riverside, Calif.
1982 *UC Riverside (36-23) Jack Smitheran 10-1 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif.
1981 *Florida Southern (55-8) Joe Arnold 9-0 Eastern Illinois Riverside, Calif.
1980 *Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1) John Scolinos 13-6 New Haven Riverside, Calif.
1979 Valdosta State (47-14) Tommy Thomas 3-2 Florida Southern Springfield, Ill.
1978 Florida Southern (41-8) Joe Arnold 7-2 Delta State Springfield, Ill.
1977 UC Riverside (43-19) Jack Smitheran 4-1 Eckerd Springfield, Ill.
1976 Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1) John Scolinos 17-3 SIU-Edwardsville Springfield, Ill.
1975 Florida Southern (35-10) Hal Smeltzly 10-7 Marietta Springfield, Ill.
1974 UC Irvine (48-8) Gary Adams 14-1 New Orleans Springfield, Ill.
1973 *UC Irvine (44-12) Gary Adams 9-6 Ithaca Springfield, Ill.
1972 Florida Southern (31-6) Hal Smeltzly 5-1 Cal State Northridge Springfield, Ill.
1971 Florida Southern (34-4) Hal Smeltzly 4-0 Central Michigan Springfield, Mo.
1970 Cal State Northridge (41-21) Bob Hiegert 2-1 Nicholls State Springfield, Mo.
1969 *Illinois State (33-5) Duffy Bass 12-0 Missouri State Springfield, Mo.
1968 *Chapman (35-18) Paul Deese 11-0 Delta State Springfield, Mo.