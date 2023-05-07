Live updates: 2023 DII baseball championship
1:35 pm, May 7, 2023
Championship schedule
Here's the overall schedule for the 2023 DII baseball tournament:
|ROUND
|DATES
|Selection Show
|10 p.m. ET May 14 on NCAA.com
|Regionals
|May 18-21 (on the campus of one of the competing institutions)
|Super Regionals
|May 26-27 (on the campus of one of the competing institutions)
|Finals
|June 3-10 | Location: USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina
1:32 pm, May 7, 2023
Selection Show Information
The 2023 selection show will take place at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 14 on NCAA.com. The full 64-team field will be announced.
1:32 pm, May 7, 2023
Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|*North Greenville (54-10)
|Landon Powell
|5-3
|Point Loma
|Cary, N.C.
|2021
|Wingate (39-13)
|Jeff Gregory
|5-3
|Central Missouri
|Cary, N.C.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|*Tampa
|Joe Urso
|3-1
|Colorado Mesa
|Cary, N.C.
|2018
|*Augustana (SD) (52-9)
|Tim Huber
|3-2
|Columbus State
|Cary, N.C.
|2017
|*West Chester (44-11)
|Jad Prachniak
|5-2
|UC San Diego
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|2016
|*Nova Southeastern (44-16)
|Greg Brown
|8-6
|Millersville
|Cary, N.C.
|2015
|Tampa (43-13)
|Joe Urso
|3-1
|Catawba
|Cary, N.C.
|2014
|Southern Indiana (49-13)
|Tracy Archuleta
|3-2 (12)
|Colorado Mesa
|Cary, N.C.
|2013
|Tampa (47-12)
|Joe Urso
|8-2
|Minn. St.-Mankato
|Cary, N.C.
|2012
|West Chester (46-10)
|Jad Prachniak
|9-0
|Delta State
|Cary, N.C.
|2011
|West Florida (52-9)
|Mike Jeffcoat
|12-2
|Winona State
|Cary, N.C.
|2010
|Southern Indiana (52-14)
|Tracy Archuleta
|6-4
|UC San Diego
|Cary, N.C.
|2009
|Lynn (46-16)
|Rudy Garbalosa
|2-1
|Emporia State
|Cary, N.C.
|2008
|*Mount Olive (58-6)
|Carl Lancaster
|6-2
|Ouachita Baptist
|Sauget, Ill.
|2007
|*Tampa (53-10)
|Joe Urso
|7-2
|Columbus State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2006
|*Tampa (54-6)
|Joe Urso
|3-2 (12)
|Chico State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2005
|Florida Southern (51-11)
|Pete Meyer
|12-9
|North Florida
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2004
|Delta State (54-11)
|Mike Kinnison
|12-8
|Grand Valley State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2003
|Central Missouri (51-7
|Brad Hill
|11-4
|Tampa
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2002
|Columbus State (48-15)
|Greg Appleton
|5-3
|Chico State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2001
|St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13)
|Charlie Migl
|11-3
|Central Missouri
|Montgomery, Ala.
|2000
|*Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12)
|Mike Metheny
|7-2
|Fort Hays State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1999
|Chico State (50-17)
|Lindsay Meggs
|11-5
|Kennesaw State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1998
|*Tampa (46-14)
|Terry Rupp
|6-1
|Kennesaw State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1997
|*Chico State (52-11)
|Lindsay Meggs
|13-12
|Central Oklahoma
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1996
|*Kennesaw State (48-17)
|Mike Sansing
|4-0
|St. Joseph's (Ind.)
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1995
|*Florida Southern (51-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|15-0
|Georiga College
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1994
|Central Missouri (51-11)
|Dave Van Horn
|14-9
|Florida Southern
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1993
|*Tampa (43-21)
|Lelo Prado
|7-5
|#Cal Poly
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1992
|Tampa (42-19)
|Lelo Prado
|11-8
|Mansfield
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1991
|Jacksonville State (41-12)
|Rudy Abbott
|20-4
|Missouri Southern State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1990
|Jacksonville State (43-9)
|Rudy Abbott
|12-8
|Cal State Northridge
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1989
|#Cal Poly (38-25)
|Steve McFarland
|9-5
|New Haven
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1988
|*Florida Southern (48-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|5-4 (10)
|Cal State Sacramento
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1987
|*Troy (38-10-1)
|Chase Riddle
|7-5
|Tampa
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1986
|Troy (46-8)
|Chase Riddle
|5-0
|Columbus State
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1985
|*Florida Southern (48-10)
|Chuck Anderson
|15-5
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Montgomery, Ala.
|1984
|Cal State Northridge (46-21-1)
|Bib Hiegert
|10-5
|Florida Southern
|Riverside, Calif.
|1983
|*Cal Poly Pomona (41-22)
|John Scolinos
|9-7
|Jacksonville State
|Riverside, Calif.
|1982
|*UC Riverside (36-23)
|Jack Smitheran
|10-1
|Florida Southern
|Riverside, Calif.
|1981
|*Florida Southern (55-8)
|Joe Arnold
|9-0
|Eastern Illinois
|Riverside, Calif.
|1980
|*Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1)
|John Scolinos
|13-6
|New Haven
|Riverside, Calif.
|1979
|Valdosta State (47-14)
|Tommy Thomas
|3-2
|Florida Southern
|Springfield, Ill.
|1978
|Florida Southern (41-8)
|Joe Arnold
|7-2
|Delta State
|Springfield, Ill.
|1977
|UC Riverside (43-19)
|Jack Smitheran
|4-1
|Eckerd
|Springfield, Ill.
|1976
|Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1)
|John Scolinos
|17-3
|SIU-Edwardsville
|Springfield, Ill.
|1975
|Florida Southern (35-10)
|Hal Smeltzly
|10-7
|Marietta
|Springfield, Ill.
|1974
|UC Irvine (48-8)
|Gary Adams
|14-1
|New Orleans
|Springfield, Ill.
|1973
|*UC Irvine (44-12)
|Gary Adams
|9-6
|Ithaca
|Springfield, Ill.
|1972
|Florida Southern (31-6)
|Hal Smeltzly
|5-1
|Cal State Northridge
|Springfield, Ill.
|1971
|Florida Southern (34-4)
|Hal Smeltzly
|4-0
|Central Michigan
|Springfield, Mo.
|1970
|Cal State Northridge (41-21)
|Bob Hiegert
|2-1
|Nicholls State
|Springfield, Mo.
|1969
|*Illinois State (33-5)
|Duffy Bass
|12-0
|Missouri State
|Springfield, Mo.
|1968
|*Chapman (35-18)
|Paul Deese
|11-0
|Delta State
|Springfield, Mo.