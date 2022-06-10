North Greenville wins the 2022 DII baseball national title

Last Updated 11:14 PM, June 10, 2022NCAA.comNorth Greenville wins the 2022 DII baseball national titleShare North Greenville wins the 2022 DII baseball championship 2:42 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:18 am, June 11, 2022North Greenville wins the 2022 DII baseball national championship North Greenville has won the 2022 DII baseball championship after defeating Point Loma 5-3 in the national championship game. The Crusaders got off to a hot start — jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by first-baseman, Jordan Holladay. The Crusaders kept with the theme of productive outs in the third, tacking on a second run to make it 2-0 on an RBI groundout from Marek Chlup. North Greenville would add on three more runs in the 7th and 8th innings, never relinquishing the lead the entire way. Your 2022 #D2BSB national champions: @Crusader_Sports! pic.twitter.com/aOUrS1p9gQ — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) June 11, 2022 In addition to the timely hitting, starter Reece Fields turned in another strong performance on the mound. The NGU righty went five innings allowing just one earned run while collecting 8 strikeouts in the title-clinching win. This is North Greenville’s first-ever DII baseball national title. Click or tap here to watch the full replay. Click or tap here to view the full final bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:00 pm, June 10, 2022North Greenville is one win away from its first national championship The DII baseball championship is down to the final two teams after No. 2 Point Loma won its elimination game over No. 6 Rollins, 2-0. Awaiting the Sea Lions in the final is No. 1 North Greenville, with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday. If North Greenville wins, it will secure its first national championship in school history. Since the top-seeded Crusaders haven't lost yet, if Point Loma win's today's game, a winner-take-all will be played Saturday to determine the champion. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Here's Friday's full schedule: Point Loma 2, Rollins 0 | WATCH: Full replay part 1/ Full replay Part 2 National Championship: North Greenville 5, Point Loma 3 | WATCH: Full replay share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:20 am, June 10, 2022Results from the 2022 DII baseball semifinals The 2022 DII baseball finals continued on Thursday with two games from Cary, North Carolina. No. 6 Rollins staved off elimination against No. 2 Point Loma in the first game of the day's slate. Rollins received another great showing from DH Nick Santucci who went 1-3, connecting on a three-run home run that opened the scoring in the first inning. The two will play again for a spot in the DII national championship tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. Thursday night also saw No. 1 North Greenville eliminate No. 8 West Chester, 8-5, to advance to the DII national championship. North Greenville's Pat Monteith led the Crusaders with 4 RBIs after bolting a third-inning grand slam. Here are Thursday's full results: Rollins 12, Point Loma 4 | WATCH: Full replay North Greenville 8, West Chester 5 | WATCH: Full replay Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:46 pm, June 8, 2022Results from final site day 5 After West Chester and North Greenville picked up wins Tuesday, the DII baseball championship continued on Wednesday with two more matchups to decide the semifinals. The day began with No. 6 Rollins defeating No. 3 Southern Arkansas, 7-5. Rollins was led by a strong performance from left fielder Ryan Coleman. He went 2 for 3 at the plate, connecting on a home run in the bottom of the fifth that extended the Tars' lead to four. Rollins advances to take on No. 2 Point Loma on Thursday in the semifinals. Later in the afternoon, No. 8 West Chester took care of No. 5 Angelo State, 12-2. West Chester starter Andrew Cantwell turned in a stellar performance on the mound, going seven innings with five strikeouts and allowing just one run. West Chester next meets No. 1 North Greenville at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday night in the semifinals. Here's Wednesday's full results: Rollins 7, Southern Arkansas 5 | WATCH: Full replay West Chester 12, Angelo State 2 | WATCH: Full replay Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:38 pm, June 7, 2022Results from final site day 4 The DII baseball championship continued with two games on Tuesday. The first game saw No. 8 West Chester eliminate No. 4 Southern N.H. 7-3. Mike Ferrara and Sean Szestowicki each scored two runs for the Golden Rams. No. 1 North Greenville then beat No. 5 Angelo St. 18-3 in the second game of the day. Cambell Conard, Cory Bivins, Ethan Stringer and Pat Monteith each scored three runs for the Crusaders. Noah Takac pitched five innings and only gave up one hit. The next games will continue on Wednesday, June 8. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Results from Tuesday: West Chester 7, Southern N.H. 3 | WATCH: Full replay North Greenville 18, Angelo State 3 | WATCH: Full replay share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:32 am, June 7, 2022Results from final site Day 3 The DII baseball championship continued with two games on Monday in Cary, North Carolina. Monday’s first game saw No. 6 Rollins eliminate Illinois-Springfield, 3-2. Rollins starter Justin Alintoff turned in a strong performance on the mound, tossing seven shutout innings allowing no walks and collecting 8 strikeouts on his way to earning the win. Later in the day, No. 2 Point Loma defeated No. 3 Southern Arkansas, 11-3. Point Loma was led by catcher Easton Waterman, who went 4 for 5 at the plate, scoring three of Point Loma’s 11 runs. Point Loma advances to take on the winner of the elimination game between Rollins-Southern Arkansas on Wednesday. DII baseball final site action continues on Tuesday with No. 4 Southern N.H. vs. No. 8 West Chester beginning the day at 1:30 p.m. ET. All games are streaming live on NCAA.com. Results from Monday: No. 6 Rollins 3, No. 7 Illinois-Springfield 2 (Illinois-Springfield eliminated) | WATCH: Full replay No. 2 Point Loma 11, No. 3 Southern Ark. 3 | WATCH: Full replay Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:17 pm, June 5, 2022Results from final site Day 2 After two exciting games on Saturday that saw No. 2 Point Loma and No. 3 Southern Ark. come away with wins, action in the DII baseball championship picked back up Sunday with No. 5 Angelo State and No. 1 North Greenville earning victories. Angelo State took down Southern N.H. in the early matchup thanks to strong relief pitching from Kyle Moseley and Carson Childers, who threw eight scoreless innings between the two of them. Top-seeded North Greenville then took care of business against West Chester, with John Michael Faile homering in his first at-bat returning from knee surgery and Reece Fields throwing seven innings with no earned runs. Angelo State and North Greenville will play each other at 6 p.m. ET on June 7. Southern N.H. and West Chester will clash in the elimination bracket game, which is at 1:30 p.m. EST on June 7. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Here's Sunday's final results: No. 5 Angelo State 7, No. 4 Southern New Hampshire 4 | WATCH: Full replay No. 1 North Greenville 3, No. 8 West Chester | WATCH: Full replay Monday's schedule: June 6th, 1:30 p.m. ET: No. 7 Ill. Springfield vs. No. 6 Rollins | Watch live on NCAA.com June 6th, 6 p.m. ET: No. 2 Point Loma vs. No. 3 Southern Ark. | Watch live on NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:22 am, June 5, 2022Results from final site Day 1 Point Loma Athletics The 2022 DII baseball championship began Saturday in Cary, North Carolina with two games. The day saw No. 3 Southern Arkansas and No. 2 Point Loma each pick up wins to kick off final site action. The first game of the day had Southern Arkansas taking care of Rollins 3-1, with the help of strong pitching from their starter, Jeremy Adorno. The righty went nine innings allowing just one earned run. Adorno also collected six strikeouts in the win. Point Loma ended the day with a dominant performance, defeating No. 7 Illinois Springfield 8-1. Point Loma starting pitcher Baxter Halligan not only pitched six innings allowing just one earned run, but he also had a strong 3-for-5 day at the plate and helped his own cause with 2 RBI. Full results from Saturday's slate: No. 3 Southern Arkansas 3, No. 6 Rollins 1 | WATCH: Full replay No. 2 Point Loma 8, No. 7 Illinois Springfield 1 | WATCH: Full replay Sunday's schedule: June 5, 1:30 p.m. ET: No. 4 Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 5 Angelo State | Watch live on NCAA.com June 5, 6 p.m. ET: No. 1 North Greenville vs. No. 8 West Chester | Watch live on NCAA.com Click or tap here to view the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:36 pm, May 31, 2022The 2022 DII baseball championship finals, previewed Point Loma Athletics This is what we wait all year for: The eight teams for the 2022 DII baseball championship are set. Play begins from the USA Baseball National Training Complex in beautiful Cary, N.C. on June 4. 2022 DII baseball championship schedule June 4, 1:30 p.m. ET: No. 3 Southern Arkansas vs. No. 6 Rollins June 4, 6 p.m. ET: No. 2 Point Loma vs. No. 7 Illinois Springfield June 5, 1:30 p.m. ET: No. 4 Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 5 Angelo State June 5, 6 p.m. ET: No. 1 North Greenville vs. No. 8 West Chester June 6-11: TBD Click or tap here to view the bracket. For an extensive preview for all eight teams, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:07 pm, May 29, 2022Final super regionals clinched, championship field is now set in DII baseball West Chester and Southern New Hampshire clinched the final spots in the DII baseball championship field Sunday after West Chester beat East Stroudsburg in back-to-back games to clinch the Atlantic super regional and Southern New Hampshire handled Molloy to clinch the East super regional. Below are the teams and matchups for the DII baseball championship round: No. 3 Southern Arkansas vs. No. 6 Rollins | Saturday, June 4 | 1:30 p.m. ET No. 2 Point Loma vs. No. 7 Illinois Springfield | Saturday, June 4 | 6 p.m. ET No. 4 Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 5 Angelo State | Sunday, June 5 | 1:30 p.m. ET No. 1 North Greenville vs. No. 8 West Chester | Sunday, June 5 | 6 p.m. ET These eight teams will compete in a double-elimination tournament until a champion is crowned. Click or tap here to see the full interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:00 pm, May 29, 2022Super regionals to conclude today The DII baseball super regionals will conclude today. Below are the matchups. West Chester 5, East Stroudsburg 3 West Chester 8, East Stroudsburg 6 (West Chester advances) Southern New Hampshire 7, Molloy 3 (Southern New Hampshire advances) Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:30 am, May 29, 2022DII baseball: Day 5 scores The DII baseball super regionals continued Saturday. By clicking each of the links below, you'll be able to recap each matchup. Illinois Springfield, North Greenville, Rollins, Point Loma, Southern Arkansas and Angelo State have all advanced to the final round. The last two super regionals will conclude Sunday. Here's Saturday's results: Atlantic West Chester vs. East Stroudsburg, Postponed until 11 a.m. Sunday Midwest Ill. Springfield 10, Quincy 4 Illinois Springfield 10, Quincy 8 East Southern New Hampshire 6, Molloy 5 | Super regional concludes at 12 p.m. Sunday Southeast Columbus St. 4, North Greenville 3 North Greenville 13, Columbus St. 3 South Rollins 13, Tampa 6 West Azusa Pacific 7, Point Loma 2 Point Loma 5, Azusa Pacific 3 Central Southern Ark. 13, Augustana 11 South Central Angelo State 12, Colorado Mesa 3 Angelo State 16, Colorado Mesa 6 Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:45 am, May 28, 2022Super regional action continues Saturday With the DII baseball regionals over, the super regionals are underway. All eight super regionals series began Friday, with action continuing Saturday. Here are Friday's results: Atlantic East Stroudsburg 11, West Chester 10 Central Southern Ark. 8, Augustana 7 East Molloy 6, Southern New Hampshire 5 Southern New Hampshire 7, Molloy 5 Midwest Quincy 20, Ill. Springfield 6 South Rollins 2, Tampa 1 South Central Colorado Mesa 12, Angelo State 8 Southeast North Greenville 7, Columbus St. 6 (10 inn.) West Point Loma 8, Azusa Pacific 7 Here's Saturday's schedule (all times ET): Atlantic West Chester vs. East Stroudsburg, 11 a.m. Midwest Ill. Springfield vs. Quincy, 11 a.m. East Southern New Hampshire vs. Molloy, 12 p.m. (Winner advances) Southeast North Greenville vs. Columbus St., 12 p.m. South Tampa vs. Rollins, 1 p.m. West Point Loma vs. Azusa Pacific, 2 p.m. Central Southern Ark. vs. Augustana, 3 p.m. South Central Angelo State vs. Colorado Mesa, 4 p.m. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:33 pm, May 22, 2022DII baseball regionals: Day 4 scores Regional action in the 2022 DII baseball championship continues today. By the end of the day, all super regional teams will be decided. Below you can find Sunday's region-by-region results: Atlantic 2 Charleston (WV) 16, East Stroudsburg 3 East Stroudsburg 6, Charleston 3 Central 1 Augustana (SD) 9, Central Missouri 5 East 2 Molloy 6, Franklin Pierce 4 Midwest 2 Illinois Springfield 6, Wayne State 3 South 1 Tampa 3, Nova Southeastern 2 South 2 Lee 9, Saint Leo 5 Rollins 7, Lee 3 Southeast 2 Columbus State 8, Wingate 7 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:16 pm, May 21, 2022DII baseball regionals: Day 3 scores Regional action in the 2022 DII baseball championship continued Saturday. On Sunday, all super regional teams will be decided. DII baseball regionals: Day 3 scores Regional action in the 2022 DII baseball championship continued Saturday. On Sunday, all super regional teams will be decided. Below you can find Saturday's region-by-region results: Atlantic 1 West Chester 5, Seton Hill 4 West Chester 9, Seton Hill 6 Atlantic 2 East Stroudsburg 12, Millersville 7 Charleston (WV) 17, Millersville 5 Central 1 Central Missouri 19, Ouachita Baptist 5 Central Missouri 7, Augustana (SD) 4 Central 2 Henderson State 11, Northeastern State 10 Southern Arkansas 12, Henderson State 11 East 2 Franklin Pierce 11, Le Moyne 4 Franklin Pierce 8, Molloy 0 Midwest 1 Quincy 9, Davenport 7 Midwest 2 Wayne State 15, Walsh 11 South 1 Tampa 9, Valdosta State 3 Tampa 8, Nova Southeastern 7 South 2 Saint Leo 6, Delta State 3 Rollins 15, Lee 11 Saint Leo vs. Lee (Postponed until Sunday at 12 p.m.) Southeast 1 North Greenville 13, Lenoir-Rhyne 3 Southeast 2 Wingate 9, Young Harris 0 Columbus State vs. Wingate, moved to Sunday South Central 1 Angelo State 14, Texas A&M-Kingsville 2 South Central 2 Colorado Mesa 28, St. Edward's 9 West 2 Azusa Pacific 12, Cal St. Monterey Bay 9 Click or tap here to view the regional brackets.