North Greenville wins the 2022 DII baseball national title

North Greenville has won the 2022 DII baseball championship after defeating Point Loma 5-3 in the national championship game.

The Crusaders got off to a hot start — jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by first-baseman, Jordan Holladay. The Crusaders kept with the theme of productive outs in the third, tacking on a second run to make it 2-0 on an RBI groundout from Marek Chlup. North Greenville would add on three more runs in the 7th and 8th innings, never relinquishing the lead the entire way.

In addition to the timely hitting, starter Reece Fields turned in another strong performance on the mound. The NGU righty went five innings allowing just one earned run while collecting 8 strikeouts in the title-clinching win.

This is North Greenville’s first-ever DII baseball national title.

