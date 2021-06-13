Wingate wins the 2021 DII baseball national title

CARY, N.C. —The slipper fits. Eight days at the USA Baseball National Training Complex come to a close with the 2021 Cinderella Wingate Bulldogs winning their first-ever DII baseball national championship.

The Bulldogs were excellent all season long, finishing with a 39-13 record. What they did to get to this summit was simply remarkable. First, Wingate swept through a regional tournament taking down a pair of top-20 teams along the way before reeling off five-straight elimination-game victories over top-15 opposition, including the decisive 5-3 victory over No. 1 Central Missouri.

Central Missouri’s road to the title game was no easy task, either. To get to the championship game, the Mules had to go through Tampa. Historically speaking, these are two of the best programs in DII baseball. Central Missouri has the most wins this millennium with Tampa hoisting the most trophies since the turn of the century.

The two battled first Friday and then continued Saturday. Mason Green went seven strong innings to pitch the Mules into the championship game. Erik Webb provided the insurance with his fifth home run in Cary, to give the Mules the 3-1 victory

Though Central Missouri brought the experience, the Cary rookies drew first blood and never relented. The Bulldogs went up first, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. The Mules struck right back, scoring three in the top of the fourth, but that was all the Bulldogs Sam Broderson would allow.

Broderson came on in relief of Hunter Dula and tossed five no-hit, shutout innings, striking out five, including the final out to secure the national championship. Logan McNeely, who drove in two runs in the title game, took home Most Outstanding Player.

Thank you for joining us throughout the tournament. Scroll down for a full recap. Until 2022, good night from Cary!

