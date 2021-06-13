Wingate wins the 2021 DII baseball national title

Last Updated 7:44 AM, June 13, 2021NCAA.comWingate wins the 2021 DII baseball national title Share Wingate wins the 2021 DII baseball championship 2:44 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:26 pm, June 12, 2021The Road to Cary ends with Wingate's first DII baseball national championship CARY, N.C. —The slipper fits. Eight days at the USA Baseball National Training Complex come to a close with the 2021 Cinderella Wingate Bulldogs winning their first-ever DII baseball national championship. The Bulldogs were excellent all season long, finishing with a 39-13 record. What they did to get to this summit was simply remarkable. First, Wingate swept through a regional tournament taking down a pair of top-20 teams along the way before reeling off five-straight elimination-game victories over top-15 opposition, including the decisive 5-3 victory over No. 1 Central Missouri. Central Missouri’s road to the title game was no easy task, either. To get to the championship game, the Mules had to go through Tampa. Historically speaking, these are two of the best programs in DII baseball. Central Missouri has the most wins this millennium with Tampa hoisting the most trophies since the turn of the century. To view the final bracket click or tap here. The two battled first Friday and then continued Saturday. Mason Green went seven strong innings to pitch the Mules into the championship game. Erik Webb provided the insurance with his fifth home run in Cary, to give the Mules the 3-1 victory Though Central Missouri brought the experience, the Cary rookies drew first blood and never relented. The Bulldogs went up first, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. The Mules struck right back, scoring three in the top of the fourth, but that was all the Bulldogs Sam Broderson would allow. Broderson came on in relief of Hunter Dula and tossed five no-hit, shutout innings, striking out five, including the final out to secure the national championship. Logan McNeely, who drove in two runs in the title game, took home Most Outstanding Player. Thank you for joining us throughout the tournament. Scroll down for a full recap. Until 2022, good night from Cary! You can watch an entire replay of the championship game below. 👇 2021 DII baseball championship game: Central Missouri vs. Wingate full replay
They said it: Notable quotables from the DII baseball championship game"We are just planting seeds. In the future this program is just going to keep growing." — Central Missouri's shortstop Alex Madera on two-straight trips to Cary. "I don't think Mason has lost in our uniform. Did I plan on getting rain delayed and coming back with him, no. He asked for the ball. The amount of pitches he threw last night showed it was safe for him to do for his arm and his future. He gave us a gutty outing, that's what he's done all year." — Central Missouri head coach Kyle Crookes on his ace's performance against Tampa in the semifinals "We really took it a day at time, going after each team. But yesterday, beating Angelo State, I felt we had a really good shot at winning this thing." — Wingate's catcher and Most Outstanding Player, Logan McNeely "It's outstanding. In your head as a coach, you put a guy in the ball game and in my head I'm running every scenario. And you're trying to monitor how he's doing. It just kept getting better. The next thing you know we're going into the ninth inning, and the best thing I could do was stay out of the way." — Wingate head coach Jeff Gregory on Sam Broderson's performance "It was heavy at the bottom of the dog pile. It's our third one this year, so we're kind of getting used to it. You learn where to be in the dog pile." — Logan McNeely
Final stats: Wingate defeats Central Missouri 5-3Sam Broderson goes five scoreless innings in relief to lock up the title The final stats from the DII baseball championship game. Wingate NCAA.com Central Missouri NCAA.com That National Championship feeling@WingateBaseball #WINgate pic.twitter.com/GDEAQgYdqH — Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) June 12, 2021
Wingate wins the 2021 DII baseball national championshipSam Broderson gets his fifth punch out the game to seal the deal. Wingate is your 2021 DII baseball national champions, defeating Central Missouri 5-3. Full recap coming up. BULLDOG PILE SZN!!! @WU_Bulldogs #D2BSB pic.twitter.com/5WljyEPuIi — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) June 12, 2021
Wingate scores another, leads 5-3 after seven inningsWingate needs six more outs to experience its first dog pile in Cary. A pinch-hit double by Grayson Chapman added some insurance in the bottom half of the seventh. Central Missouri coming up, trailing Wingate 5-3. Bulldogs lead 4-3 after five complete. And the @WU_Bulldogs strike first! 1-0 in the bottom of the third. Bulldogs still threatening. #D2BSB pic.twitter.com/M3Yv1okRWg — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) June 12, 2021
Wingate faithful came out strongThe Bulldogs fan base certainly won't make this easy. They came out strong and are stomping and cheering on every pitch. Also, after days of rainouts, how about this weather? It's a little muggy, but a nice 80 degrees and beautiful blue skies. A good day to decide a baseball champion, don't you think? The Wingate faithful are out in full force. #D2BSB pic.twitter.com/tSc7VNzAIk — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) June 12, 2021
Central Missouri and Wingate set to battleThe 2021 DII baseball championship on the line Just two teams are left. Wingate and Central Missouri are ready to face off for the national championship. Hunter Dula and his 7-2 record and 3.15 ERA takes the bump for Wingate in the top of the first. We're ready to decide a champion. @WU_Bulldogs vs @Mules_Baseball coming up! #D2BSB pic.twitter.com/Nog0u6ugdJ — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) June 12, 2021
Final stats from Central Missouri vs. Tampa semifinalBox score: Central Missouri 3, Tampa 1 Tampa certainly had its chances, stranding 11 runners in the game. Here are the complete stats from the semifinal. Central Missouri NCAA.com Tampa NCAA.com
Central Missouri advances to finalsCentral Missouri advances to finals, defeats Tampa 3-1 After rains and lightning put a halt on Friday's semifinal action, Central Missouri and Tampa resumed play in the Cary heat on Saturday. The two DII baseball powerhouses delivered on providing the fans with a thrilling winner-take-all semifinal game. The Mules' ace Mason Green gave a gutsy performance. Despite starting and tossing 2.1 innings late Friday night, he came out and threw 4.2 scoreless innings a day later. Green pounded the strike zone, landing 70 of 111 pitches for strikes, striking out seven and walking two. He mixed his speeds well keeping Tampa batters at bay despite allowing baserunners in nearly every inning. Ballgame! @Mules_Baseball moving on to the championship game against @WU_Bulldogs at 2 pm. #d2bsb pic.twitter.com/Qbj0rKlu5e — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) June 12, 2021 Erik Webb provided the insurance, taking Tampa's Brayden Nelson deep. The home run was the 100th home run hit in Cary since the tournament moved here in 2009. That was also Webb's fourth home run of the tournament. Brayden Nelson was outstanding in relief for the Spartans. He tossed 6.1 innings, and was flashing a 95 mph fastball that moved. He held the velocity throughout hitting 92 in the eighth and flashed the leather, making a nice stop to need the Mules half of the eighth. He has a nice pitch mix and struck out eight while walking none. Nelson was nothing short of impressive. Up next... winner takes all. Central Missouri and Wingate play for the title at 2 p.m. We'll be with from first pitch to the final out. 2021 DII baseball: Tampa vs. Central Missouri full replay
Central Missouri leads through 5 inningsCentral Missouri extends lead on Erik Webb's historic lead Ace Mason Green stranded two runners in the top of the fifth and Erik Webb went yard in the bottom half of the frame to give the Mules a 3-1 lead. That homer, which left the bat at 104 mph gives Central Missouri a 3-1 lead. Here's a look at both big plays: Mules' mACEon Green strands two with a big inning ending strikeout. The Central Missouri faithful erupt and show their support. #D2BSB @Mules_Baseball pic.twitter.com/rZVKAsdhQQ — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) June 12, 2021 Erik Webb hits the 100th home run in @NTCCary history. This one went 104 mph exit velo and put @Mules_Baseball up 3-1 and the end of 5. #D2BSB pic.twitter.com/tzH6Ypjvnm — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) June 12, 2021
Four innings complete, Central Missouri still on topEnd of the 4th: Central Missouri 2, Tampa 1 There have been base runners, but both pitchers are working out of jams. Braydon Nelson is out here pumping for Tampa, lighting up the scoreboard with a 95 mph fastball. He also picked off Alex Madera to end the fourth.
Play resumes between Tampa and Central MissouriCentral Missouri 2, Tampa 1 in the top of the 3rd inning Welcome back, DII baseball fans. We're back in action, continuing the last semifinals game of the tournament. Jamarcus Lyons gets right back in the swing of things with a leadoff double. Tampa's Jamarcus Lyons take Mason Green the other way to start Saturday's action at the #D2BSB championship. @tampaspartans @Mules_Baseball pic.twitter.com/qlwwxbTrfM — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) June 12, 2021
A champion will be crowned Saturday in the DII baseball championship Central Missouri Athletics Welcome to the final day of the DII baseball season. Today, the new national champion will be crowned... but first, there's some unfinished business. Rains put a halt on the rubber match between DII baseball heavyweights Tampa and Central Missouri Friday evening. The Mules took Game 1 8-4 earlier in the tournament, but the defending champion Spartans came storming back Friday morning, winning 8-1 to force the decisive game. Central Missouri was leading 2-1 in the third when lightning crashed and put things on hold. Play will resume at 11 a.m. ET, and it will be live streamed right here on NCAA.com. The victor won't have much time to celebrate. They will move on to face Wingate in the winner-take-all championship game at 2 p.m. ET. After dropping their first game of the tournament to Angelo State, the Bulldogs have stormed back, winning four elimination games in a row to earn a spot in their first-ever championship game. Behind timely pitching and the Wingate big bats, the Bulldogs took two from Angelo State in the semifinals — winning 5-4 and 8-7 — for a shot at the title. Play resumes at 11 a.m. We will be live in Cary, brining you all the action as the DII season comes to a close. Scroll below for a recap of the tournament so far and you can click or tap here to view the full interactive bracket.
Wingate punches ticket to championship, C. Missouri-Tampa semi postponed due to weather Weather played a factor once again in the DII baseball championship. The highly anticipated semifinal elimination game between No. 1 seed Central Missouri and No. 5 seed Tampa has been delayed to Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. When play resumes Saturday morning, Central Missouri will start with a 2-1 lead, but Tampa will be at the plate with one man out. Central Missouri scored in the first inning on a Garrett Pennington RBI double to left center. Central Missouri allowed Tampa to stay in the game in the second inning. J.D. Urso hit a routine single that resulted in a run after an error and a sacrifice fly allowed J.D. Urso to round the bases. Central Missouri got back on top in the third. With a man on, Alex Madera's cracked a triple into left center scoring the run. The winner of Central Missouri and Tampa advances to play No. 6 seed Wingate. The Bulldogs have won four straight elimination games, defeating No. 3 seed Angelo State 8-7 in extra innings earlier today to punch their ticket to the championship game. You can watch a full replay of that game here. You can click or tap here to view the full interactive bracket.
No. 1 seed Central Missouri takes 2-1 lead into weather delayIn the semifinal elimination game, No. 1 seed Central Missouri leads No. 5 Tampa early. After a single from Josh Schumacher to start the game, Garrett Pennington lined a double to left center and gave Central Missouri a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Tampa's JD Urso had the only hit of the inning, but a sacrifice fly combined with a critical fielding error allowed Urso to score and tie the game 1-1.In the second inning, Central Missouri got the bats going again. Harrison Schnurbusch single set up Alex Madera for an RBI triple. A pitching change got Tampa out of the inning. Weather became a factor with one out in the top of the third. The tarp came out and the game is now on a weather delay. Stay tuned here for more updates. Tarp is on the field at the USA National Training Complex in Cary. We will update status of national semifinal game as information is received. #TampaBaseball ⚾ #StandAsOne ⚔️🛡️ pic.twitter.com/5Di0Jr3T2E — Tampa Baseball (@UT_Baseball) June 12, 2021
No. 1 Central Missouri battles No. 5 Tampa for spot in championship game The top seed against the defending champion. It doesn't get much better than this. No. 1 seed Central Missouri vs. No. 5 seed Tampa is now underway with a spot in the DII baseball national championship game on the line. Tampa's offense was on full display as they beat Central Missouri 8-1 earlier in the day to force this elimination game. The winner goes on to face No. 6 seed Wingate in the championship game at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can click or tap here to watch the game live.
No. 6 seed Wingate advances to DII baseball national championship final No. 6 seed Wingate is going to the DII baseball championship game for the first time in program history! The Bulldogs take down No. 3 seed Angelo State 8-7 in the second elimination game of the semifinals. Angelo State grabbed a 2-0 lead early, picking up a run in each of the first two innings. In the third, Wingate's Logan McNeely's RBI single followed by a wild pitch tied the game. Down to their final out again in the fourth inning, Wingate cracked a pair of singles and put runner's in scoring position on a fielding error. A wild pitch allowed Andrew McKay to score and give Wingate their first lead. McCann Mellett's single to right field coupled with another wild throw saw Wingate stretch their lead to 6-2. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. No. 3 Angelo State couldn't go away easily though. The Rams got a run back on a Koby Kelton RBI triple in the fifth. They continued to chip away in the eighth as a pair of In the bottom of the inning, the Bulldogs defense held up with three quick outs and a huge victory! Wingate has had quite a journey to the championship game. After losing to Angelo State in the opening game of the tournament, Wingate has won four straight elimination games. The Bulldogs will face the winner of No. 1 seed Central Missouri and No. 5 seed Tampa on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:42 pm, June 11, 2021No. 3 seed Angelo State comes back to force extra inningsAfter finding themselves down 7-3, No. 3 Angelo State has come all the way back to force extra innings. The Rams started to chip away in the eighth as a pair of singles and a sacrifice bunt set up Josh Elvir to rip a single down the right field line and score two for Angelo State bringing the score to 7-5. In the ninth, a fielding error brought the tying run to the plate with two outs. Koby Kelton connected again on a single to right, then a series of steals put runners on second and third. With the game on the line Parker Bramlett stepped up and singled to left field, scoring both runs and sending the game into extra innings. Click or tap here to watch now. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:42 pm, June 11, 2021Wingate takes command in the fourthWingate picked up two quick outs before things started rolling. Back to back singles, followed up by an error put runners on second and third. A wild pitch from Trent Baker allowed Andrew McKay to score and stretch Wingate's lead to 4-2. In the next at bat McCann Mellett singled to right field, scoring the runner from third. Then, a overthrow from the outfielder brought another unearned run across the bag. Wingate's on top by four runs, carrying a 6-2 lead into the fifth. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:08 pm, June 11, 2021Wingate pulls ahead 3-2We've got another lead change in this winner-take-all showdown. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the third inning to regain the lead, 3-2. Logan McNeely singled to center field, and Justin Guy scored from second base. Then a wild pitch allowed Michael Dansky to score from third. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:51 pm, June 11, 2021Rams take a 2-1 leadJosh Elvir hit an RBI single to center field that put the Rams in front, 2-1. Additionally, Angelo State's Reese Johnson was hit by a pitch for the 24th time this season. He was eventually caught stealing and tagged out at home plate. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:31 pm, June 11, 2021Angelo State quickly ties itThe Rams matched the Bulldogs' urgency. Nick Seginowich singled through the infield, and that allowed Josh Elvir to score from third base. We're tied, 1-1, at the end of the first inning. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:11 pm, June 11, 2021Wingate leads 1-0 thanks to McNeely's RBI singleThere is no tomorrow for either team, unless they win today. Wingate's urgency was apparent in the top of the first inning. Logan McNeely hit an RBI single to center field. McCann Mellett scored from second base. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:17 pm, June 11, 2021Tampa rolls Central Missouri, forces an extra game Tampa Athletics No. 5 seed Tampa hammered No. 1 seed Central Missouri, 8-1, in the semifinals of the DII baseball championship on Friday. The Spartans forced a decisive second game later tonight, while the Mules had their 15-game winning streak snapped. Central Missouri quickly grabbed a 1-0 lead. Josh Schumacher scored from third base on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning. But it was all Tampa from that point on. In the bottom of the sixth, Tampa finally got on the board. Jamarcus Lyons hit an RBI double to center field that tied the game 1-1. FULL REPLAY: Tampa hands Central Missouri its first lost since May 1 The Spartans would add to their lead in the seventh. Drew Ehrhard singled to center field and Christian Flint scored easily from third base. Then it was Luke Glancy who drove in another run on a single to center field. Tampa scored five more runs in the eighth to squash any hopes of a Central Missouri comeback. These teams will meet again at 5 p.m. ET tonight, with the winner advancing to tomorrow's championship series. The game will stream live on NCAA.com. Click or tap here to view the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:24 pm, June 11, 2021Tampa tacks on two more runsThe Spartans are in the driver's seat after seven innings of play. First, Drew Ehrhard singled to center field. Christian Flint scored easily from third base. It was Ehrhard's sixth RBI of the tournament, the most for any player. Then it was Luke Glancy who drove in another run on a single to center field. E.J. Cumbo scored from third. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:01 pm, June 11, 2021Tampa strikes back, ties the game 1-1It took six innings, but the Spartans responded. Jamarcus Lyons hit an RBI double to center field that tied the game 1-1. Drew Ehrhard scored from second base.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:21 pm, June 11, 2021Central Missouri jumps out to a 1-0 leadThe Mules strike first. Josh Schumacher scored from third base on a wild pitch to give Central Missouri a 1-0 lead. Tamp starting pitcher Eric Linder threw 30 pitches in the first, and gave up two hits and a walk. But he avoided disaster by retiring back-to-back batters to end the inning. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:03 pm, June 11, 2021The semifinals continue today Wingate Athletics Two spots in the championship series are on the line. By the end of the day, we'll know which teams will compete for the national title on Saturday. The semifinals of the 2021 DII baseball championship continue today. Yesterday's game between No. 1 seed Central Missouri and No. 5 seed Tampa was postponed due to inclement weather. This is a double-elimination bracket, and the Mules haven't lost in Cary. The Spartans will need to win the first game to force a winner-take-all second game. That would be played later this afternoon. In the other semifinal, No. 6 seed Wingate upset No. 3 seed Angelo State in walk-off fashion. The Bulldogs and Rams will meet once again to decide who will move on to the championship series. Central Missouri vs. Tampa | 11 a.m. | Watch live on NCAA.com Angelo State vs. Wingate | 2 p.m. | Watch live on NCAA.com Central Missouri vs. Tampa | 5 p.m. | (If necessary) Click or tap here to the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:44 am, June 11, 2021Here is everything you need to know from day 1 of the semifinals 2021 DII baseball championship: day six recap Good evening, DII baseball fans. The semifinals have already endured many twists and turns today, and both national championship spots are still up for grabs after day 1. No. 6 seed Wingate began the action with a 5-4 walk-off win over No. 3 seed Angelo State. The intense battle included a more than three-hour weather delay (3:26) that left the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded, two outs and a 2-2 count. Enter Hunter Dula, who singled through the right side to score the winning run and force an elimination game tentatively scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Thursday's second semifinal game between No. 1 seed Central Missouri and No. 5 seed Tampa never started due to inclement weather. It's been postponed to Friday at 11 a.m. ET. An "if necessary" game will be played Friday evening if Tampa defeats Central Missouri. The tentative start time is 5 p.m. ET. Here is Friday's tentative schedule, including the live streams. Times are Eastern. Central Missouri vs. Tampa | 11 a.m. | Live stream Angelo State vs. Wingate | 2 p.m. | Live stream Central Missouri vs. Tampa | 5 p.m. | (IF NECESSARY) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:06 am, June 11, 2021Central Missouri-Tampa game postponedThe No. 1 seed Central Missouri vs. No. 5 seed Tampa semifinal game that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to Friday at 11 a.m. ET due to inclement weather. Tentatively, two games with be played tomorrow, including the 'if necessary' semifinal match between No. 3 seed Angelo State and No. 6 seed Wingate at 2 p.m. ET. Central Missouri and Tampa could play again tomorrow depending if Tampa wins game 12. Click or tap here to view the official bracket. Every semifinal game will be streamed live here on NCAA.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:14 pm, June 10, 2021Central Missouri vs. Tampa start time pushedThe start time for the second semifinal game between No. 1 seed Central Missouri and No. 5 seed Tampa has moved to 8 p.m. ET. At that time, officials will decide whether to play the game tonight or postpone until tomorrow when the weather will hopefully clear up. Stay tuned here for all updates from the DII baseball championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:04 pm, June 10, 2021Wingate wins first semifinal game, forces 'if necessary' match Wingate Athletics No. 6 seed Wingate returned to the field after a more than three-hour weather delay (3:26) with an itch to complete the upset. Hunter Dula finally scratched it with a single through the right side to score the walk-off run, defeating No. 3 seed Angelo State 5-4. Watch the full replay here. With the semifinal win, the Bulldogs will face Angelo State again tomorrow for a spot in the national championship. Wingate has now won three consecutive elimination games since its first round loss to Angelo State. Before the weather delay, the bases were loaded when Dula came to bat in the ninth inning. The game was tied 4-4 with two outs. Dula had forced a 2-2 count. BULLDOGS WIN!!!!!!!!!!! Dula with the walk-off RBI single after a 3 1/2 hour rain delay to plate Dansky!!! @WingateBaseball downs #9 Angelo State 5-4 to stave off elimination for the 3rd straight day!! Back in action Friday! #OneDog #WINgate pic.twitter.com/5OMuux2spT — Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) June 10, 2021 Click or tap here to view the official bracket. On the other side of the bracket, tonight's No. 1 seed Central Missouri vs. No. 5 seed Tampa semifinal game can be watched live here on NCAA.com. Tentative start time: 7:30 p.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:17 pm, June 10, 2021Angelo State-Wingate weather delay updateThe grounds crew at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, NC, are sweeping off the soggy tarp, preparing for the continuation of the No. 3 Angelo State vs. No. 6 seed Wingate game. Play will resume with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the game tied at 4-4, bases loaded and a 2-2 count. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:25 pm, June 10, 2021Angelo State-Wingate game experiences weather delayWith two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the game tied at 4-4, bases loaded and a 2-2 count, the DII baseball game between No. 3 seed Angelo State and No. 6 seed Wingate experienced a weather delay. Angelo State had tied the game at 4-all in the top half of the inning.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:13 pm, June 10, 2021Angelo State ties the game in the 9thAfter a huge eighth inning that saw No. 3 seed Angelo State cut No. 6 Wingate's lead from 4-0 to 4-3, Angelo State tied the game in the top of the ninth as Aaron Walters started the inning with a double to left center – and he was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Thomas Cain – which was followed by Nick Seginowic walking on a full count. Jordan Williams advanced both runners by one base with a sacrifice bunt, then Nicholas Novak hit a fly out that allowed Cain to score, tying the game at 4-4, but Seginowic was doubled up on the play, ending the inning. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:29 pm, June 10, 2021Angelo State is on the board in the 8thAfter being shut out for the first seven innings Thursday, No. 3 seed Angelo State's offense finally broke through and scored its first run in the top of the eighth inning, when Nick Seginowic singled back to the pitcher on a full count and he survived Wingate's challenge on the call at first base. Seginowic scored after Jordan Williams doubled down the right-field line, cutting Wingate's lead to 4-1. Angelo State's scoring didn't stop there. Nicholas Novak got on base with a bunt single, allowing Williams to move to third, then Koby Kelton walked after facing a full count, loading the bases. Parker Bramlett delivered with a single to center, scoring two runs and cutting Wingate's lead to 4-3. Wingate then made its second pitching change of the inning, with Mac Callari taking over on the mound. Callari hit the first batter he faced, Reese Johnson, who then stole second. Callari walked the next batter, Jackson Hardy, forcing Wingate to replace Callari with Austin Johnson. Johnson then struck out the first batter he faced in four pitches to get out of the inning. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:27 pm, June 10, 2021Wingate doubles its lead in 4thWingate scored two runs in back-to-back innings as it took a 2-0 lead over No. 3 seed Angelo State thanks to a two-run home run in the third inning, then McCann Mellett hit the team's second two-run home run of the afternoon in the bottom of the fourth. After Carson Simpson started the inning by flying out to right field, Justin Guy singled, then Mellett sent the first pitch of his at-bat over the right-field fence to put Wingate up 4-0. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:07 pm, June 10, 2021Wingate scores first in the 3rdNo. 6 seed Wingate started the scoring in its elimination game against No. 3 seed Angelo State by scoring two runs in the bottom of the third inning, when Hunter Dula hit a two-out home run on a 2-0 count, giving Wingate a 2-0 lead. After Angelo State pitcher Benjamin Elder struck out the first two Wingate batters of the inning, Gehrig Christopher drew a four-pitch walk in the at-bat prior to Dula's homer.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:01 pm, June 10, 2021No. 3 seed Angelo State vs. No. 6 seed Wingate underway in potential elimination gameThe first of two critical DII baseball games scheduled for Thursday, June 10, is now underway, as No. 3 seed Angelo State faces No. 6 seed Wingate, with possible elimination on the line for Wingate. Wingate will need to win two games in a row against Angelo State in order to advance to the national championship, while Angelo State will only need to win today to advance. Click or tap here to view a livestream, plus live stats, for the game. When Angelo State and Wingate met in an opening-round game in the DII baseball tournament, Angelo State won 6-2 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, then scoring in four of the next six innings. Angelo State center fielder Jackson Hardy went 3-for-4 with three runs, while third baseman Jordan Williams went 1-for4 with two RBI. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:27 pm, June 10, 2021Two elimination games in store for Thursday Central Missouri Athletics Just four teams remain in the DII baseball tournament and that number could be cut in half after Thursday. There are two elimination games, where two teams can potentially claim spots in the national championship. Here's Thursday's schedule: 11 a.m. ET | No. 3 seed Angelo State vs. No. 6 seed Wingate | Live stats | Watch 2 p.m. ET | No. 1 seed Central Missouri vs. No. 5 seed Tampa | Live stats | Watch For No. 1 seed Central Missouri and No. 3 seed Angelo State, if either team wins today, it will advance to the national championship. For No. 5 seed Tampa and No. 6 seed Wignate, both teams enter their respective games one loss away from elimination, which means both teams will need to beat their respective opponents on Thursday, then again on Friday to make the national championship. Click or tap here to view the updated DII baseball bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:38 am, June 10, 2021DII baseball championship semifinals set for Thursday No. 5 seed Tampa and No. 6 seed Wingate both kept their season's alive Wednesday.. Wingate upset No. 2 Seton Hill 5-1 on the back of a complete game from Drew Nash. In similar fashion, Tampa knocked off No. 8 Northwest Nazarene from a strong pitching performance of their own. Nik Constantakos threw a two hit, seven strikeout gem for Tampa, retiring 13 straight batters at one point. Both teams used the momentum of the pitching performance and were able to find their bats at the right time. Wingate advances to face No. 3 Angelo State, while Tampa takes on top seed Central Missouri. Due to the double elimination format, both Wingate and Tampa will need to win two games to advance to the national championship because they've lost once already earlier in the tournament. Click or tap here to view the full interactive bracket. Thursday schedule: No. 3 Angelo State vs. No. 6 Wingate | 11 a.m. ET No. 1 Central Missouri vs. No. 5 Tampa | 2 p.m. ET share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:22 am, June 10, 2021No. 5 seed Tampa knocks off No. 8 seed Northwest Nazarene 2021 DII baseball: Tampa vs. Northwest Nazarene full replay On the arm of Nik Constantakos and a strong seventh inning, No. 5 seed Tampa defeated No. 8 seed Northwest Nazarene. After Northwest Nazarene took a 1-0 lead in the second on a fielding error, Constantakos retired 13 straight batters to keep Tampa in the game. The bats came alive for Tampa in the seventh inning. Three doubles and a sacrifice fly led to three runs scored and a commanding 4-1 lead. An insurance run in the ninth helped and the defending champions stayed alive with a 5-2 victory. Constantakos went six innings allowing just two hits, getting seven strikeouts and allowing zero earned runs. Freshman J.D. Urso carried the weight for Tampa offensively, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. You can view the full box score here. Tampa advances to face No. 1 Central Missouri on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. Central Missouri handed Tampa its first loss of the tournament with a 8-4 win on Tuesday. Due to the double-elimination format, if Tampa wins on Thursday the two will have to play again on Friday to decide the national championship participant. Click or tap here to view the updated interactive DII baseball bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:50 pm, June 9, 2021Tampa's bats explode for 4-1 lead in the 7thWith Nik Constantakos dominating on the mound for Tampa, their offense caught up in the seventh inning. Drew Erhard doubled down the left field line to start the inning, then Luke Glancy hit a double of his own to center field. Tampa took a 2-1 lead. After walking the next batter, pitcher Max Holtzclaw was replaced by Joseph Ihli. The pitching change didn't stop Tampa's bats from firing. Ihli's first batter face, Dan Sullivan, followed Glancy's lead and hit a double to deep center, scoring the runner from second and stretching Tampa's lead to 3-1. A sacrifice fly from J.D. Urso finished out the scoring in the seventh as Tampa looks to close out the victory. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:49 pm, June 9, 2021Costly errors have Tampa-NW Nazarene tied 1-1 after 6No. 5 Tampa and No. 8 Northwest Nazarene stand tied 1-1 after untimely errors cost both teams. With two outs and a man on first in the second, Walker Moore cracked a single into right field. An error from the right fielder allowed Alex Salsman to score from first, giving Northwest Nazarene the 1-0 lead. Pitcher Nik Constantakos has kept Tampa in the game retiring 13 straight batters since NW Nazarene scored. He's allowed only two hits with seven strikeouts through six innings. Constantakos' performance set Tampa up to tie the game in the sixth. A single and a walk put two runners on base when a routine single from Sam Freitas was overthrown by the pitcher Max Holtzclaw allowing J.D. Urso to tie the game. You can watch the game here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:32 pm, June 9, 2021No. 6 seed Wingate upsets No. 3 seed Seton HillThanks to a four-run second inning, No. 6 seed Wingate only trailed for half an inning in its 5-1 upset victory over No. 2 seed Seton Hill. Seton Hill took a 1-0 lead in the top of the inning on Andrew McKay's single to center, which scored Jed Bryant, but Wingate went walk-single-triple-single as part of its offensive responsive in the bottom half of the inning as Carson Simpson's two-RBI triple proved to be the decisive play in the game. Wingate finished with five runs on nine hits and three walks, including a team-high three hits and a run from Bryant. Starting pitcher David Nash threw a complete game, allowing just one run on six hits, while striking out seven. With Wingate's win, Seton Hill's season is over and Wingate will now need to defeat No. 3 seed Angelo State twice in a row to advance to the national championship. Angelo State defeated Wingate 6-2 in each team's first game of the DII postseason. Click or tap here to view the updated interactive DII baseball bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:30 pm, June 9, 2021Wingate adds to its lead in 5thAfter a huge second inning that saw five total runs scored – four of them by No. 6 seed Wingate, after No. 2 seed Seton Hill scored one run in the top of the frame – Wingate added another run in the fifth inning as Justin Guy singled to right field, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, moved to third on a fly out, then scored on Logan McNeely's single. After the run was scored through small ball, Wingate leads 5-1. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:45 pm, June 9, 2021Wingate storms back in the 2ndAfter No. 2 Seton Hill took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, No. 6 seed Wingate wasted no time in taking its first lead of the game, scoring four runs in the bottom half of the frame. Jed Bryant started things off with a single to right field, Hunter Dula walked two batters later, then Andrew McKay singled to score Bryan. Carson Simpson followed up the RBI-single with a bases-clearing triple to score two more runs. Justin Guy capped things off with a single to knock in Simpson, putting Wingate up 4-1. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:31 pm, June 9, 2021Seton Hill starts the scoring in the 2ndIt took No. 2 seed Seton Hill just eight batters to score the first run of the game, as Owen Sabol started the top of the second inning with a single up the middle. He then stole second and scored on Tanner Froehlich's single to left field. No. 6 seed Wingate got out of the inning with a double play, but the damage was done as Seton Hill took an early lead. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:25 am, June 9, 2021Angelo State beats Seton Hill 9-4 2021 DII baseball: Angelo State vs. Seton Hill full replay No. 3 seed Angelo State defeated No. 2 seed Seton Hill, 9-4, on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in the 2021 DII baseball championship. After grabbing a 6-0 lead in the top of the fourth, it appeared that the Rams would cruise to victory. They didn't allow a single hit in the first four innings. But the Griffins gave them quite a scare. Seton Hill scored the next four runs in unusual fashion. In the bottom of the fifth, Owen Sabol and Derek Orndorff drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded. Canice Ejoh did the same in the bottom of the sixth, and then Tommy Pellis scored on a wild pitch. All of a sudden, it was a 6-4 ballgame. However, Seton Hill's rally would end there. The Rams went on another three-run scoring barrage in the top of the eighth. Angelo State gets a day off and will return to the field on Thursday, June 10. The Griffins will face Wingate tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET in an elimination game. Click or tap here to view the box score from the game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:31 am, June 9, 2021Seton Hill capitalizes on Angelo State's mistakesOnce again, a Seton Hill batter drew a walk with the bases loaded. This time it was Canice Ejoh who worked the count in his favor. Then Tommy Pellis scored on a wild pitch, and brought the Griffins to within two. Angelo State maintains a 6-4 lead heading into the top of the seventh. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:42 pm, June 8, 2021Wingate eliminates Southern New Hampshire 2021 DII baseball: Wingate vs. Southern New Hampshire full replay In an elimination game Tuesday in the DII baseball bracket, No. 6 seed Wingate shut out No. 7 seed Southern New Hampshire 3-0 to knock the latter out of the tournament. Wingate scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning as part of a two-out rally, then it added another insurance run in the top of the ninth, when Justin Guy's two-out single scored Hunter Dula. Southern New Hampshire made things interesting in the bottom half of the inning, when the first batter, Sam Henrie, doubled down the third-base line, forcing Wingate to replace starting pitcher Brody McCullough with Sam Broderson. McCullough struck out the first batter he faced to briefly right the ship. Then, Cam Caraher pinch hit for Scott Webster and hit a 405-foot home run to cut the deficit to 3-2. It was only Webster's third home run of the season. Wingate brought in Austin Johnson to replace Broderson on the mount and he struck out the first batter he faced, getting the second out in the bottom of the ninth. Johnson then forced a groundout to give Wingate a 3-2 win. Click or tap here to view the box score from the game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:15 pm, June 7, 2021Drew Ehrhard answers with a two-run bomb, Tampa leads 2-1Tampa needed just two batters in the bottom of the first to grab a 2-1 advantage over Central Missouri. E.J. Cumbo hit a leadoff single and Drew Ehrhard followed with a two-run homer to center field. It's Ehrhard's second home run in as many games. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:00 am, June 7, 2021DII baseball championship: Schedule, scores from Cary, NC The DII baseball championship continued on Sunday from Cary, North Carolina. No. 2 Seton Hill and No. 3 Angelo State picked up wins, following Tampa and Central Missouri, who earned wins on day 1. You can view the full interactive bracket here. Here's a look at what happened on Sunday: No. 3 Angelo State 6, No. 6 Wingate 2 | Stats No. 2 Seton Hill 4, No. 7 Southern New Hampshire 3 | Stats Seton Hill and Angelo State will next face off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, after Wingate and Southern New Hampshire meet in a 2 p.m. elimination game. First, Trevecca Nazarene plays Northwest Nazarene at 2 p.m. Monday in an elimination game. That will be followed at 6 p.m. by Tampa vs. Central Missouri — the two day 1 victors. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:00 pm, June 1, 2021DII baseball regionals complete, championship bracket set Tuesday, June 1 was the final day of the DII baseball regionals. Southern New Hampshire secured the final berth in the championship bracket with a 9-2 win over Molloy. The Penmen scored three runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings to pull away after leading by one run through six frames. Now, the eight-team DII baseball championship field is set. Games begin on Saturday, June 5. You can view the full interactive bracket here. Here's how the last regional final went down on Tuesday: EAST REGIONAL Southern New Hampshire 9, Molloy 2| Live stats | Watch share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:58 pm, May 31, 2021DII baseball regionals: Molloy pushes regionals to extra day Molloy Athletics The DII baseball regionals are going to a sixth day. Central Missouri secured the Central Regional on Monday, but Molloy and Southern New Hampshire will need nine more innings to settle the East Regional crown and the final spot in the DII baseball world series championship. First pitch for that game is set for Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET. The eight winners of the regional brackets will advance to the DII baseball championship, which will be a double-elimination format prior to the best-of-three championship series. CENTRAL REGIONAL Central Missouri 12, Southern Arkansas 5 EAST REGIONAL Molloy 6, Goldey-Beacom 4 Molloy 8, Southern New Hampshire 3 12 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 1 | Southern New Hampshire vs. Molloy Click or tap here to view the regional brackets. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:52 pm, May 30, 2021Last two regionals to be clinched Monday Tampa Athletics Just two regionals are still at large. Winners from the Central Regional and East Regional will be decided either Monday or Tuesday. Games that were to be played on Sunday within the East Regional had to be postponed to Monday due to weather. In the Central Regional, No. 1 seed Central Missouri will take on No. 5 seed Southern Arkansas on Monday for a spot in the finals. In the East Regional, No. 1 seed Southern New Hampshire will face the winner of No. 3 seed Molloy vs. No. 5 seed Goldey Beacom, which starts at 2 p.m. ET. Southern New Hampshire will take on the winner at 6 p.m. ET. If the Penmen drop the nightcap, a Game 11 will take place on Tuesday at noon ET. As of Sunday night, Northwest Nazarene, Angelo State, Seton Hill, Tampa, Trevecca Nazarene and Wingate have all clinched their respective regionals. You can see the full bracket and Sunday's schedule by clicking or tapping here. DII REPORT: What you need to know about baseball, softball championships Here is the schedule for Monday's game. Times ET. Central Region No. 1 seed Central Missouri vs. No. 5 seed Southern Arkansas | Noon No. 1 seed Central Missouri vs. No. 5 seed Southern Arkansas | 3:30 p.m. (IF NECESSARY) East Regional No. 2 seed Molloy vs. No. 5 seed Goldey-Beacom | 2 p.m. No. 5 seed Southern New Hampshire vs. Winner of Molloy/Goldey-Beacom | 6 p.m. Below are the results from Sunday's games: Atlantic Regional No. 1 seed Seton Hill 8, No. 2 seed Millersville 5 Central Regional No. 1 seed Central Missouri 4, No. 5 seed Southern Arkansas 2 No. 3 seed Minnesota State 7, No. 6 seed Henderson State 4 No. 5 seed Southern Arkansas 5, No. 3 seed Minnesota State 1 Midwest Regional No. 3 seed Davenport 6, No. 2 seed Trevecca Nazarene 2 No. 2 seed Trevecca Nazarene 11, No. 3 Davenport 9 South Regional No. 3 seed Tampa 8, No. 1 seed West Florida 7 Southeast Regional No. 3 seed Wingate 4, No. 6 seed Columbus State 2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:33 am, May 30, 2021Most regions will be clinched on Sunday Northwest Nazarene was the first team to make the final eight of the DII baseball championship after knocking off Western Oregon 12-6 on Saturday. As play enters Sunday, most other regionals will be clinched. You can see the full bracket and Sunday's schedule by clicking or tapping here. HISTORY: Northwest Nazarene - @NNUSports — downs Western Oregon 12-6 to advance to the Cary for the #D2BSB championship. First team in @GNACsports history to make the final 8. 💣 John Gonzalez, 1B - 2 HR💣 Kyle Payne, 2B - 2 HR— Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) May 29, 2021 Here are all of Saturday's results: Atlantic Regional No. 1 seed Seton Hill 5, No. 2 seed Millersville 2 No. 5 seed Charleston (WV) 14, No. 4 seed Bloomsburg 8 No. 2 seed Millersville 3, No. 5 see Charleston (WV) 1 Central Regional No. 6 Henderson State 8, No. 2 Augustana 7 No. 1 Central Missouri 7, No. 4 Arkansas Tech 4 No. 5 Southern Arkansas 2, No. 3 Minnesota State 1 East Regional No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 4, No. 6 Dominican 2 No. 3 seed Molloy 3, No. 5 seed Goldey-Beacom 2 Midwest Regional No. 6 Northwood 7, No. 4 Lindenwood (MO) 5 No. 3 Davenport 22, No. 5 Quincy 13 No. 2 Trevecca Nazarene 9, No. 6 Northwood 4 South Regional No. 2 Lee 10, No. 5 Alabama Huntsville 4 No. 3 Tampa 17, No. 1 West Florida 7 No. 1 West Florida 7, No. 2 Lee 0 Southeast Regional No. 3 seed Wingate 19, No. 2 seed Mount Olive 6 No. 2 Mount Olive 6, No. 1 Catawba 5 No. 6 Columbus State 10, No. 4 North Greenville 9 No. 3 Wingate 11, No. 2 Mount Olive 5 South Central Regional — Angelo State advances to Cary, N.C. No. 2 West Texas A&M 7, No. 1 Colorado Mesa 6 No. 3 Angelo State 18, No. 2 West Texas A&M 4 West Regional — Northwest Nazarene advances to Cary No. 2 Northwest Nazarene 12, No. 3 Western Oregon 6 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:43 pm, May 28, 2021DII baseball regionals: Day 2 schedule, scores Welcome back to the 2021 DII baseball regionals. The second day of competition has come to a close. Regionals are set to run through the weekend. Saturday's schedule is set — you can view all the times of the regional games here. View the bracket here Here's the full schedule for Friday's regional matchups: Atlantic Regional No. 5 seed Charleston (WV) 12, No. 3 seed West Virginia State 8 No. 1 seed Seton Hill vs. No. 2 seed Millersville will now be played Saturday No. 4 seed Bloomsburg vs. No. 5 seed Charleston (WV) will now be played Saturday Central Regional No. 3 seed Minnesota State 9, No. 4 seed Arkansas Tech 8 No. 1 seed Central Missouri 2, No. 6 seed Henderson State 1 No. 5 seed Southern Arkansas 8, No. 2 seed Augustana (SD) 6 East Regional No. 2 seed St. Thomas Aquinas 4, No. 6 seed Dominican (NY) 2 No. 1 seed Southern New Hampshire 14, No. 4 seed Franklin Pierce 6 No. 5 seed Goldey-Beacom vs. No. 3 seed Molloy will now be played Saturday Midwest Regional No. 4 seed Lindenwood (MO) 6, No. 3 seed Davenport 2 No. 5 seed Quincy 4, No. 1 seed Illinois Springfield 3 No. 2 seed Trevecca Nazarene 7, No. 4 seed Lindenwood (MO) 4 No. 3 seed Davenport 16, No. 6 seed Northwood South Regional No. 5 seed Alabama Hunstville 7, No. 6 seed Shorter 2 No. 3 seed Tampa 12, No. 2 seed Lee 7 No. 1 seed West Florida 10, No. 4 seed Delta State 3 Southeast Regional No. 6 seed Columbus State 8, No. 5 seed UNC Pembroke 2 No. 4 seed North Greenville 12, No. 1 seed Catawba 8 No. 2 seed Mount Olive vs. No. 3 seed Wingate will resume on Saturday South Central Regional No. 2 seed West Texas A&M 7, No. 4 seed UC-Colorado Springs 6 No. 3 seed Angelo State 5, No. 1 seed Colorado Mesa 2 West Regional No. 3 seed Western Oregon 16, No. 1 seed Azusa Pacific 5 No. 2 seed Northwest Nazarene 7, No. 3 seed Western Oregon 5 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:52 pm, May 27, 2021DII baseball regionals: Day 1 scores; Day 2 schedule Day 1 of DII baseball regional championship action has come to a close. Regionals continue on Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. A game originally scheduled for Thursday will get things started with Davenport vs. Lindenwood (MO) beginning at 10. Click or tap here to view the updated regional brackets. Here's the schedule for Friday's regional matchups: Atlantic Regional No. 5 seed Charleston (WV) vs. No. 3 seed West Virginia State (elimination game) | 11 a.m. ET No. 1 seed Seton Hill vs. No. 2 seed Millersville | 3 p.m. ET No. 4 seed Bloomsburg vs. winner of Charleston (WV)/West Virginia State (elimination game) | 7 p.m. ET Central Regional No. 3 seed Minnesota State vs. No. 4 seed Arkansas Tech | 12 p.m. ET No. 1 seed Central Missouri vs. No. 6 seed Henderson State | 4 p.m. ET No. 2 seed Augustana (SD) vs. No. 5 seed Southern Arkansas | 8 p.m. ET East Regional No. 6 seed Dominican (NY) vs. No. 2 seed St. Thomas Aquinas (elimination game) | 11 a.m. ET No. 1 seed Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 4 seed Franklin Pierce | 3 p.m. ET No. 5 seed Goldey-Beacom vs. No. 3 seed Molloy | 7 p.m. ET Midwest Regional No. 3 seed Davenport vs. No. 4 seed Lindenwood (MO) | 10 a.m. ET No. 1 seed Illinois Springfield vs. No. 5 seed Quincy (elimination game) | 1:30 p.m. ET No. 2 seed Trevecca Nazarene vs. winner of Davenport/Lindenwood (MO) | 5 p.m. ET No. 6 seed Northwood vs. loser of Davenport/Lindenwood (MO) | 8:30 p.m. ET South Regional No. 6 seed Shorter vs. No. 5 seed Alabama Hunstville (elimination game) | 12 p.m. ET No. 2 seed Lee vs. No. 3 seed Tampa | 4 p.m. ET No. 1 seed West Florida vs. No. 4 seed Delta State | 8 p.m. Southeast Regional No. 6 seed Columbus State vs. No. 5 seed UNC Pembroke (elimination game) | 11 a.m. ET No. 1 seed Catawba vs No. 4 seed North Greenville | 3 p.m. ET No. 2 seed Mount Olive vs. No. 3 seed Wingate | 7 p.m. ET South Central Regional No. 2 seed West Texas A&M vs. No. 4 seed UC-Colorado Springs (elimination game) | 3 p.m. ET No. 1 seed Colorado Mesa vs. No. 3 seed Angelo State | 7:30 p.m. ET West Regional No. 1 seed Azusa Pacific vs. No. 3 seed Western Oregon (elimination game) | 2 p.m. ET No. 2 seed Northwest Nazarene vs. winner of Azusa Pacific/Western Oregon | 5:30 p.m. ET Here are the scores from Day 1 of the regionals: Atlantic Regional No. 4 seed Bloomsburg 3, No. 5 seed Charleston (WV) 2 No. 2 seed Millersville 3, No. 3 seed West Virginia State 2 No. 1 seed Seton Hill 15, No. 4 seed Bloomsburg 3 East Regional No. 5 seed Goldey-Beacom 3, No. 2 seed St. Thomas Aquinas 0 No. 3 seed Molloy 13, No. 4 seed Franklin Pierce 5 No. 1 seed Southern New Hampshire 5, No. 6 seed Dominican (NY) 1 Midwest Regional No. 6 seed Northwood 13, No. 1 seed Illinois Springfield 9 No. 2 seed Trevecca Nazarene 8, No. 5 seed Quincy 3 No. 3 seed Davenport vs. No. 4 seed Lindenwood (MO) will now be played on Friday South Regional No. 3 seed Tampa 7, No. 4 seed Delta State 6 No. 2 seed Lee 4, No. 5 seed Alabama Huntsville 1 No. 1 seed West Florida 6, No. 6 seed Shorter 3 Southeast Regional No. 2 seed Mount Olive 7, No. 5 seed UNC Pembroke 6 No. 3 seed Wingate 6, No. 4 seed North Greenville 4 No. 1 seed Catawba 10, No. 6 seed Columbus State 2 South Central Regional No. 1 seed Colorado Mesa 11, No. 4 seed UC-Colorado Springs 9 No. 3 seed Angelo State 10, No. 2 seed West Texas A&M 2 West Regional No. 3 seed Western Oregon 2, No. 2 seed Northwest Nazarene 1 No. 2 seed Northwest Nazarene 3, No. 1 seed Azusa Pacific 2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:27 pm, May 27, 2021The scariest lineups in DII baseball, right now Colorado Mesa Athletics Haydn McGeary (above) is a big part of Colorado Mesa's top-ranked offense that averages a whopping 12.9 runs per game. The Mavericks are one of the scariest lineups in DII right now, ranked by NCAA.com's Wayne Cavadi. You can read the entire article here, which goes deep on Colorado Mesa and these teams: Angelo State Azusa Pacific Central Missouri UC Colorado Springs Columbus State Illinois Springfield North Greenville share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:25 am, May 24, 20212021 DII baseball championship selections announced Angelo State Athletics The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 42 teams that will participate in the 2021 DII baseball championship. The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three to six teams. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 27-30. Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 5-12 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:35 pm, May 23, 2021DII baseball selections taking place today Grant Halverson | NCAA Photos When: The 2021 DII baseball selection show is today at 10 p.m. ET. Where: The show will stream live on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII baseball championship is June 5-12 at USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. Tampa (above) is the defending national champion. Below is the complete championship schedule Thursday, May 27 | Regionals | TBD Friday, May 28, | Regionals | TBD Saturday, May 30 | Regionals | TBSD Saturday, June 5 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, June 6 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Monday, June 7 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Tuesday, June 8 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Wednesday, June 9 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Thursday, June 10 | Finals | 3 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Friday, June 11 | Finals | TBD Saturday, June 12 | Finals | TBD share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:33 pm, May 15, 2021DII baseball championship history DII Baseball Championship Game 1 Full Replay: Colorado Mesa vs. Tampa Tampa is the defending champion in DII baseball. Here is the complete championship history for DII baseball. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 *Tampa Joe Urso 3-1 Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C. 2018 *Augustana (SD) (52-9) Tim Huber 3-2 Columbus State Cary, N.C. 2017 *West Chester (44-11) Jad Prachniak 5-2 UC San Diego Grand Prairie, Texas 2016 *Nova Southeastern (44-16) Greg Brown 8-6 Millersville Cary, N.C. 2015 Tampa (43-13) Joe Urso 3-1 Catawba Cary, N.C. 2014 Southern Indiana (49-13) Tracy Archuleta 3-2 (12) Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C. 2013 Tampa (47-12) Joe Urso 8-2 Minn. St.-Mankato Cary, N.C. 2012 West Chester (46-10) Jad Prachniak 9-0 Delta State Cary, N.C. 2011 West Florida (52-9) Mike Jeffcoat 12-2 Winona State Cary, N.C. 2010 Southern Indiana (52-14) Tracy Archuleta 6-4 UC San Diego Cary, N.C. 2009 Lynn (46-16) Rudy Garbalosa 2-1 Emporia State Cary, N.C. 2008 *Mount Olive (58-6) Carl Lancaster 6-2 Ouachita Baptist Sauget, Ill. 2007 *Tampa (53-10) Joe Urso 7-2 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 2006 *Tampa (54-6) Joe Urso 3-2 (12) Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2005 Florida Southern (51-11) Pete Meyer 12-9 North Florida Montgomery, Ala. 2004 Delta State (54-11) Mike Kinnison 12-8 Grand Valley State Montgomery, Ala. 2003 Central Missouri (51-7 Brad Hill 11-4 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 2002 Columbus State (48-15) Greg Appleton 5-3 Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2001 St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13) Charlie Migl 11-3 Central Missouri Montgomery, Ala. 2000 *Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12) Mike Metheny 7-2 Fort Hays State Montgomery, Ala. 1999 Chico State (50-17) Lindsay Meggs 11-5 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1998 *Tampa (46-14) Terry Rupp 6-1 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1997 *Chico State (52-11) Lindsay Meggs 13-12 Central Oklahoma Montgomery, Ala. 1996 *Kennesaw State (48-17) Mike Sansing 4-0 St. Joseph's (Ind.) Montgomery, Ala. 1995 *Florida Southern (51-10) Chuck Anderson 15-0 Georiga College Montgomery, Ala. 1994 Central Missouri (51-11) Dave Van Horn 14-9 Florida Southern Montgomery, Ala. 1993 *Tampa (43-21) Lelo Prado 7-5 #Cal Poly Montgomery, Ala. 1992 Tampa (42-19) Lelo Prado 11-8 Mansfield Montgomery, Ala. 1991 Jacksonville State (41-12) Rudy Abbott 20-4 Missouri Southern State Montgomery, Ala. 1990 Jacksonville State (43-9) Rudy Abbott 12-8 Cal State Northridge Montgomery, Ala. 1989 #Cal Poly (38-25) Steve McFarland 9-5 New Haven Montgomery, Ala. 1988 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 5-4 (10) Cal State Sacramento Montgomery, Ala. 1987 *Troy (38-10-1) Chase Riddle 7-5 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 1986 Troy (46-8) Chase Riddle 5-0 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 1985 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 15-5 Cal Poly Pomona Montgomery, Ala. 1984 Cal State Northridge (46-21-1) Bib Hiegert 10-5 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1983 *Cal Poly Pomona (41-22) John Scolinos 9-7 Jacksonville State Riverside, Calif. 1982 *UC Riverside (36-23) Jack Smitheran 10-1 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1981 *Florida Southern (55-8) Joe Arnold 9-0 Eastern Illinois Riverside, Calif. 1980 *Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1) John Scolinos 13-6 New Haven Riverside, Calif. 1979 Valdosta State (47-14) Tommy Thomas 3-2 Florida Southern Springfield, Ill. 1978 Florida Southern (41-8) Joe Arnold 7-2 Delta State Springfield, Ill. 1977 UC Riverside (43-19) Jack Smitheran 4-1 Eckerd Springfield, Ill. 1976 Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1) John Scolinos 17-3 SIU-Edwardsville Springfield, Ill. 1975 Florida Southern (35-10) Hal Smeltzly 10-7 Marietta Springfield, Ill. 1974 UC Irvine (48-8) Gary Adams 14-1 New Orleans Springfield, Ill. 1973 *UC Irvine (44-12) Gary Adams 9-6 Ithaca Springfield, Ill. 1972 Florida Southern (31-6) Hal Smeltzly 5-1 Cal State Northridge Springfield, Ill. 1971 Florida Southern (34-4) Hal Smeltzly 4-0 Central Michigan Springfield, Mo. 1970 Cal State Northridge (41-21) Bob Hiegert 2-1 Nicholls State Springfield, Mo. 1969 *Illinois State (33-5) Duffy Bass 12-0 Missouri State Springfield, Mo. 1968 *Chapman (35-18) Paul Deese 11-0 Delta State Springfield, Mo. *Indicates undefeated teams in final series #Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link