Live coverage of the 2021 DIII baseball championship

Last Updated 11:10 AM, May 28, 2021
2:59 pm, May 28, 2021
DIII baseball regionals: Day 2 scores
The DIII baseball championship continues Friday with the second day of regional play. Each of the eight regions is expected to play three of more games today. There are six teams at each regional site, competing in a double-elimination tournament. View all of Friday's scores here
Regionals began Thursday and will go through Sunday before we get down to the final eight teams. For the complete regional brackets, click or tap here.
1:09 pm, May 27, 2021
DIII baseball regionals: Day 1 scores
Day 1 of the DIII baseball national championship is in the books. Regional play began Thursday with 15 games. There are eight regionals, each with six teams that will compete in a double-elimination bracket format. Three more games in each region are slated to take place on Friday. You can view all of Thursday's regional scores by clicking or tapping here.
By the fourth day at each regional, just two teams will remain and the winner will advance to the DIII baseball championship. See each region's bracket by clicking or tapping here.
4:01 am, May 24, 2021
2021 DIII baseball championship selections announced
The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 DII baseball championship. Six teams will compete at eight regional sites. All regionals will use a double-elimination format. Forty two conference champions qualified automatically. Winners of the eight regional tournaments will qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, June 4-8/9, 2021.
2:45 pm, May 23, 2021
DIII baseball selections will be revealed today
When: The 2021 DIII baseball championship bracket will be released today by 11:59 p.m. ET.
The 2021 DIII baseball championship is June 4-9 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Chapman (above) is the defending national champion. Below is the complete championship schedule
Friday, June 4 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
Saturday, June 5 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
Sunday, June 6 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
Monday, June 7 | Finals | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
Tuesday, June 8 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
Wednesday, June 9 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com (if necessary)
5:59 pm, May 16, 2021
DIII baseball championship history
Chapman is the defending champion in DIII baseball. Here is the complete championship history for DIII baseball.
YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Chapman (44-12) Scott Laverty 11-0 Birmingham-So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2018 UT Tyler (40-18) Brent Porche 9-6 Texas Lutheran Appleton, Wis.
2017 Cal Lutheran (43-12) Marty Slimak 7-3 Washington & Jefferson Appleton, Wis.
2016 Trinity (Texas) (44-7) Tim Scannell 10-7 Keystone Appleton, Wis.
2015 SUNY Cortland (44-4) Joe Brown 6-2 Wisconsin-La Crosse Appleton, Wis.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7) John Vodenlich 7-0 Emory Appleton, Wis.
2013 Linfield (42-8) Scott Brosius 4-1 Southern Maine Appleton, Wis.
2012 Marietta (47-8) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2011 Marietta (47-4) Brian Brewer 18-5 Chapman Appleton, Wis.
2010 Illinois Wesleyan (31-21) Dennis Martel 17-5 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2009 St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13) Dennis Denning 3-2 (12) Wooster Appleton, Wis.
2008 Trinity (Conn.) (45-1) Bill Decker 5-4 Johns Hopkins Appleton, Wis.
2007 Kean (43-8) Neil Ioviero 5-4 (10) Emory Appleton, Wis.
2006 Marietta (43-11) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7) John Vodenlich 11-4 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2004 George Fox (40-10) Pat Bailey 5-3 Eastern Conn. St. Appleton, Wis.
2003 Chapman (39-12) Tom Tereschuk 15-7 Chris. Newport Appleton, Wis.
2002 Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1) Bill Holowaty 8-0 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2001 St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10) Dennis Denning 8-4 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2000 Montclair State (42-6-1) Norm Schoenig 6-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Appleton, Wis.
1999 North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9) Charlie Long 1-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1998 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11) Bill Holowaty 16-1 Montclair State Salem, Va.
1997 Southern Maine (39-9) Ed Flaherty 15-1 Wooster Salem, Va.
1996 William Paterson (39-5-1) Jeff Albies 6-5 Cal Lutheran Salem, Va.
1995 La Verne (39-9) Owen Wright 5-3 Methodist Salem, Va.
1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4) Tom Lechnir 6-2 Wesleyan (Conn.) Battle Creek, Mich.
1993 Montclair State (37-11) Norm Schoenig 3-1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Battle Creek, Mich.
1992 William Paterson (36-7) Jeff Albies 3-1 Cal Lutheran Battle Creek, Mich.
1991 Southern Maine (38-6) Ed Flaherty 9-0 TCNJ Battle Creek, Mich.
1990 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6) Bill Holowaty 8-1 Aurora Battle Creek, Mich.
1989 North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1) Mike Fox 8-7 (13) Cal State Stanislaus Bristol, Conn.
1988 Ithaca (36-4-1) George Valesente 7-5 Wis.-Oshkosh Bristol, Conn.
1987 Montclair State (34-14-1) Kevin Cooney 13-12 (10) Wis.-Oshkosh Marietta, Ohio
1986 Marietta (48-13-2) Don Schaly 11-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1985 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3) Russ Tiedemann 11-6 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1984 Ramapo (35-11) Mickey Ennis 5-4 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1983 Marietta (49-9) Don Schaly 36-8 Otterbein Marietta, Ohio
1982 Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1) Bill Holowaty 11-6 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1981 Marietta (59-5) Don Schaly 14-12 (12) Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1980 Ithaca (33-4) George Valesente 12-5 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1979 Rowan (29-5) Michael Briglia 3-0 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1978 Rowan (29-11) Michael Briglia 5-3 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1977 Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1) Jim Bowen 8-5 Brandeis Marietta, Ohio
1976 Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2) Jim Bowen 13-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio