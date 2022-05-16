DIII baseball championship selections, bracket released

The 2022 DIII baseball selection show will air live on NCAA.com Monday, May 16 at noon ET. After the show, the complete bracket can be seen here. This year's tournament will begin May 20 with 60 teams playing across 14 regional sites.

When: Monday, May 16 at noon ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 DIII baseball championship will be played from June 3-8 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.