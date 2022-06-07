Eastern Conn. State wins the 2022 DIII baseball national title

Last Updated 10:20 PM, June 07, 2022NCAA.comEastern Conn. State wins the 2022 DIII baseball national titleShare Eastern Connecticut State wins the 2022 DIII baseball championship 2:14 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest11:04 pm, June 7, 2022Eastern Connecticut State wins the 2022 DIII baseball national championship Eastern Connecticut State has won the 2022 DIII baseball championship. The Warriors won both games Tuesday, defeating Salisbury 11-6 in game one and 3-2 in game two. The Warriors got off to a hot start in the first game of the afternoon — jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead and never looked back. The Sea Gulls were able to hang with ECSU in the second game, but couldn't close the gap. Early on, Salisbury had a 1-0 lead, but a huge fifth inning for the Warriors put ECSU ahead 3-1. Salisbury would score one more run, but couldn't close the gap. Click or tap here to see the final bracket. This is Eastern Connecticut State's fifth all-time DIII baseball national title.
12:58 pm, June 7, 2022
National championship begins today between Eastern Conn. St. and Salisbury 
The national championship gets underway Tuesday, as No. 2 Eastern Conn. St. and No. 4 Salisbury do battle for a title. Both games will be streamed on NCAA.com. If necessary, Game 3 will take place on Wednesday. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Here's the results from Tuesday: No. 2 Eastern Conn. St. 11, No. 4 Salisbury 6 | Watch: Full replay No. 2 Eastern Conn. St. 3, No. 4 Salisbury 2 | Watch: Full replay
9:15 pm, June 6, 2022
No. 4 Salisbury and No. 2 Eastern Connecticut State advance to DIII baseball national championship 
The stage is set for the 2022 DIII baseball national championship series with No. 4 Salisbury and No. 2 Eastern Connecticut State each advancing after wins on Monday. Salisbury defeated Wisconsin Stevens-Point 5-2 behind great relief pitching from Xavier Marmol. The lefty went 7.2 shutout innings in relief after Salisbury fell behind 2-0 in the 2nd inning. Marmol would finish the day with seven strikeouts and earned the win. Eastern Connecticut State continued to roll, defeating No. 3 LaGrange, 8-1. The offense remains the story for the Warriors, outscoring opponents 22-7 at the finals. John Mesagno was the leading run producer in Monday's win, going 3 for 5 at the plate with 3 RBI. Salisbury and Eastern Connecticut State kick off the DIII baseball national championship series with games 1 and 2 taking place on Tuesday. All games in the best-of-three series will be streamed right here on NCAA.com. Full schedule for DIII baseball national championship series: Game 1: Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET Game 2: Tuesday at approx. 3:30 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday at 12 p.m. Click or tap here to view the full bracket.
8:35 pm, June 6, 2022
Results from Day 4 of the DIII baseball championship 
Monday is Day 4 of the DIII baseball championship and while there are two for-sure games scheduled, there is the potential for more. Both No. 4 Salisbury and No. 2 Eastern Conn. St. have yet to lose in this tournament. If they win their games, there will be no need for secondary matchups later in the day. But if No. 3 LaGrange takes down Eastern Conn. St., the two squads will play again at 8:45 p.m. EST. The one constant you can count on throughout the day is all games will be streamed here on NCAA.com. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Here's the full schedule: No. 4 Salisbury 5, No. 5 Wis.-Stevens Point 2| Watch: Full replay No. 2 Eastern Conn. St. 8, No. 3 LaGrange 1 | Watch: Full replay
10:56 pm, June 5, 2022
Results from Day 3 of the DIII baseball finals 
Day 3 of the DIII baseball finals concluded early on Sunday that pushed the final two games to early Monday. The two elimination games on the day had No. 5 Wis.-Stevens Point pulling off the upset against No. 1 Marietta, 6-4, while No. 3 LaGrange trumped No. 6 Trinity (TX), 15-3. The two finals games showcasing No. 4 Salisbury vs. No. 5 Wis.-Stevens Point and No. 2 Eastern Conn. St. vs. No. 3 LaGrange have been pushed to Monday due to weather issues. Below are the full results from Sunday and an update for Monday: No. 5 Wis.-Stevens Point 6, No. 1 Marietta 4 | Watch: Full replay No. 3 LaGrange 15, No. 6 Trinity (TX) 3 | Watch: Full replay No. 4 Salisbury 5, Wis-Stevens Point 2 | Watch live on NCAA.com No. 2 Eastern Conn. St. 8, LaGrange 1| Watch live on NCAA.com Click or tap here to view the full bracket.
12:33 pm, June 5, 2022
DIII baseball championship continues with four games Sunday 
Saturday saw a full day of games in the DIII baseball championship. Sunday's schedule features more of the same, as four different matchups are slated to take place. All four games will be streamed on NCAA.com. The two teams that emerge victorious from today will advance to the national championship. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Here's the full schedule for Sunday: No. 5 Wis.-Stevens Point 6, No. 1 Marietta 4 | Watch: Full replay No. 3 LaGrange 15, No. 6 Trinity (TX), 3 | Watch: Full replay No. 4 Salisbury vs. No. 5 Wis.-Stevens Point, delayed to Monday 11 a.m. EDT due to weather | Watch live on NCAA.com No. 2 Eastern Conn. St. vs. No. 3 LaGrange, delayed to Monday 2:15 p.m. EDT due to weather | Watch live on NCAA.com
6:10 am, June 4, 2022
Results from Day 2 of the DIII baseball finals 
The DIII baseball finals continued on Saturday with four more games in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The two elimination games on the day had No. 5 Wisconsin-Stevens Point defeating No. 8 Catholic, 12-8, while No. 6 Trinity eliminated No. 7 Baldwin Wallace with a thrilling 6-5 win. One of the most exciting games of the day saw No. 4 Salisbury take down No. 1 Marietta in eleven innings. Salisbury's Cameron Hyder played hero, knocking in the game-winning run with an RBI single in the 11th. No. 4 Salisbury advances in the winner's bracket to take on the winner of No.1 Marietta and No. 5 Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Below are the full results from Saturday's action: No. 5 Wisconsin-Stevens Point 12, No. 8 Catholic 8 (Elimination Game) | WATCH: Full replay No. 4 Salisbury 7, No. 1 Marietta 5 F/11 (Winner's Bracket) | WATCH: Full replay No. 6 Trinity 6, No. 7 Baldwin Wallace 5 (Elimination Game) | WATCH: Full replay No. 2 Eastern Conn. State 4, No. 3 LaGrange 3 (Winner's Bracket) | WATCH: Full replay Click or tap here to view the bracket.
3:41 am, June 4, 2022
Results from Day 1 of the DIII baseball finals 
Friday marked the first day of the DIII baseball finals for eight teams vying for the national title. The day featured two stellar pitching performances with No. 1 Marietta's Trent Valentine going eight shutout innings with eight strikeouts in a 7-0 win over Catholic. The final game of the day saw No. 3 LaGrange dominate No. 6 Trinity, 12-0. LaGrange's starting pitcher, Baley Coleman, went 7 1/3 shutout innings racking up nine strikeouts in his stellar performance for the win. Here are the full results from Friday: No. 1 Marietta 7, No. 8 Catholic 0 | WATCH: Full replay No. 4 Salisbury 8, No. 5 Wisconsin-Stevens Point 2 | WATCH: Full replay No. 2 Eastern Connecticut State 10, No. 7 Baldwin Wallace 3 | WATCH: Full replay No. 3 LaGrange 12, No. 6 Trinity (TX) 0 | WATCH: Full replay Click or tap here to view the bracket.
2:12 pm, June 1, 2022
Schedule for the DIII baseball finals 
The 2022 DIII baseball championship finals begin Friday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Here is the schedule for the finals: Bracket One: Game 1: No. 1 Marietta 7, No. 8 Catholic 0 | WATCH: Full replay Game 2: No. 4 Salisbury 8, No. 5 Wisconsin-Stevens Point 2 | WATCH: Full replay Game 5: No. 5 Wisconsin-Stevens Point 12, No. 8 Catholic 8| WATCH: Full replay Game 6: No. 4 Salisbury 7, No. 1 Marietta 5 Game 9: No. 1 Marietta vs. No. 5 Wisconsin-Stevens Point| 10 a.m. CT Sunday, June 5 Game 11: No. 4 Salisbury vs. Winner Game #9 | 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5 Game 13: Winner Game #11 vs. Loser Game #11 | noon CT Monday, June 6 - Pool A If necessary - Or Game #1 of Championship Series Bracket Two: Game 3: No. 2 Eastern Connecticut State 10, No. 7 Baldwin Wallace 3 | WATCH: Full replay Game 4: No. 3 LaGrange 12, No. 6 Trinity (TX) 0 | WATCH: Full replay Game 7: No. 6 Trinity 6, No. 7 Baldwin Wallace 5 (Elimination Game) | WATCH: Full replay Game 8: No. 2 Eastern Connecticut State vs. No. 3 LaGrange | 7:45 p.m. CT Saturday, June 4 Game 10: LaGrange vs. Trinity (TX) | 1:15 p.m. CT Sunday, June 5 Game 12: Eastern Connecticut State vs. Winner Game #10 | 7:45 p.m. CT Sunday, June 5 Game 14: Loser Game #12 vs. Winner Game #12 | 3:30 p.m. CT Monday, June 6 - Pool B If necessary - Or noon if no Game #13 Championship Series: Game 1: Bracket One Winner vs. Bracket Two Winner | TBD Game 2: Bracket One Winner vs. Bracket Two Winner | TBD Game 3: (If Necessary) Click or tap here to view the entire bracket.
1:19 pm, May 29, 2022
Super regionals have concluded 
The last four DIII baseball super regionals have come to an end. Here are the results from Sunday's games: Catholic 7, Ithaca 4 Catholic 16, Ithaca 2 (Catholic wins series 2-1) Wooster 6, Salisbury 4 Salisbury 18, Wooster 16 (Salisbury wins series 2-1) Eastern Connecticut State 7, Rowan 6 (13 innings) (Eastern Conn. State advances) Marietta 19, Oswego State 5 (Marietta advances) Click or tap here to view the DIII baseball super regional schedules.
2:43 am, May 29, 2022
Four teams advance out of Saturday's super regionals competition 
DIII baseball super regionals continued on Saturday with eight games. By clicking each of the links below, you'll be able to recap each matchup. Baldwin Wallace was the first to punch a ticket to the final site for the DIII baseball championship with a 7-4 win over Endicott. Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Trinity (TX) and LaGrange also moved on with series wins. Here's Saturday's results: Beverly, MA | Game 2 | Baldwin Wallace 7, Endicott 4 Marietta, OH | Game 1 | Marietta 13, Oswego State 2 Whitewater, WI | Game 2 | Wisconsin-Stevens Point 11, Wisconsin-Whitewater 7 Salisbury, MD | Game 1 | Salisbury 8, Wooster 6 Birmingham, AL | Game 2 | Trinity (TX) 14, Birmingham-Southern 8 Ithaca, NY | Game 1 | Ithaca 4, Catholic 0 LaGrange, GA | Game 2 | Chapman 9, LaGrange 8 LaGrange, GA | Game 3 | LaGrange 4, Chapman 3 Click or tap here to view the DIII baseball super regional schedules. The last four super regionals are scheduled to end on Sunday. Here's the slate: Ithaca vs. Catholic, 11 a.m. (Ithaca up 1-0) If game follows Salisbury vs. Wooster, 11 a.m. (Salisbury up 1-0) If game follows Eastern Connecticut State vs. Rowan, 11 a.m. (Eastern Conn. State up 1-0) If game at 3 p.m. Marietta vs. Oswego State, 12 p.m. (Marietta up 1-0) If game at 3:30 p.m.
12:43 am, May 28, 2022
Results from Day 1 of the DIII baseball super regionals 
The first day of DIII baseball super regionals had a few games get pushed to Saturday due to weather. Because of that, there were only five games played on Friday. Here are all the results from Friday's action: Willimantic, CT | Game 1 | Eastern Connecticut State 6, Rowan 1 Beverly, MA | Game 1 | Baldwin Wallace 4, Endicott 2 Whitewater, WI | Game 1 | Wisconsin-Stevens Point 10, Wisconsin-Whitewater 9 Birmingham, AL | Game 1 | Trinity (TX) 9, Birmingham-Southern 8 LaGrange, GA |Game 1 State vs. Rowan, 11 a.m. Beverly, MA | Game 2 | Endicott vs. Baldwin Wallace, 11 a.m. LaGrange, GA |Game 2 | LaGrange vs. Chapman, 11 a.m. Salisbury, MD | Game 1 | Salisbury vs. Wooster, 12 p.m. Birmingham, AL | Game 2 | Birmingham-Southern vs. Trinity (TX), 12 p.m. Marietta, OH | Game 1 | Marietta vs. Oswego State, 12 p.m. Whitewater, WI | Game 2 |Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 12 p.m. Ithaca, NY | Game 1 | Ithaca vs. Catholic, 2:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:56 pm, May 27, 2022DIII baseball super regionals start today Baldwin Wallace Athletics Just 16 teams remain in the 2022 NCAA DIII Baseball Championship and they'll face off in the best-of-three super regionals starting today. Click or tap here for the complete regional results. The super regionals start at Noon ET on Friday with the second game in each series scheduled for 11 a.m. local time on Saturday. If a third game is necessary, the first pitch is scheduled for 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. Here are the super regional series: Willimantic, CT | Eastern Connecticut State 6, Rowan 1 Beverly, MA | Baldwin Wallace 4, Endicott 2 Whitewater, WI | Wisconsin-Stevens Point 10, Wisconsin-Whitewater 9 Birmingham, AL | Trinity (TX) 9, Birmingham-Southern 8 LaGrange, GA | LaGrange 7, Chapman 6 Marietta, OH | Oswego State vs. Marietta | Saturday, May 28 Salisbury, MD | Salisbury vs. Wooster | Saturday, May 28 Ithaca, NY | Ithaca vs. Catholic | Saturday, May 28 The eight super regional winners will advance to the pool play, double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which is scheduled from Friday, June 3, and will run through Wednesday, June 8, if necessary. Click or tap here to view the DIII baseball super regional schedules. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:04 pm, May 23, 2022Regional results and super regional schedule for the 2022 DIII baseball tournament The regional action has concluded in the 2022 DIII baseball tournament. 16 teams remain after the tournament started with 60 teams playing across 14 regional sites. Here are the results from Monday's action: The College of Wooster 11, Bethel 8 Salisbury 4, Denison 2 Oswego St. 4, Arcadia 1 Ithaca 17, Keystone 2 Salisbury 3, Denison 1 The College of Wooster 11, Bethel 6 Click or tap here for the complete regional results. The advancing teams from the regional round are as follows: Oswego State Chapman Salisbury Ithaca LaGrange Rowan Birmingham-Southern Marietta Eastern Connecticut State Catholic Baldwin Wallace Endicott Trinity (TX) Wooster Wisconsin-Stevens Point Wisconsin-Whitewater The 2022 DIII baseball championship continues Friday-Saturday, May 27-28 as the winners of the sixteen regional tournaments qualified for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals. Here are the super regional matchups: Birmingham, AL | Birmingham-Southern vs. Trinity (TX) Willimantic, CT | Eastern Connecticut State vs. Rowan Beverly, MA | Endicott vs. Baldwin Wallace Ithaca, NY | Ithaca vs. Catholic LaGrange, GA | Chapman vs. LaGrange Marietta, OH | Oswego State vs. Marietta Salisbury, MD | Salisbury vs. Wooster Whitewater, WI | Wisconsin-Whitewater vs.Wisconsin-Stevens Point All super regionals begin with game one on May 27 at 12 p.m. local time. All game twos in the super regionals begin at 11 a.m. local time on May 28. If necessary, game threes will be played 45 minutes after the conclusion of game two. Click or tap here for the super regional bracket The eight super regional winners will advance to the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, June 3-7/8, 2022. Click or tap here for the complete DIII baseball championship bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:22 pm, May 23, 2022Regional action finishes up Monday Regionals in the 2022 DIII baseball tournament come to an end today. Here's the full schedule (all times EST): The College of Wooster 11, Bethel 8 Salisbury 4, Denison 2 Oswego St. 4, Arcadia 1 Ithaca 17, Keystone 2 Salisbury 3, Denison 1 The College of Wooster 11, Bethel 6 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +