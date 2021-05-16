2021 DIII baseball championship: Selections set for May 23

Last Updated 2:11 PM, May 16, 2021NCAA.com2021 DIII baseball championship: Selections set for May 23Share Chapman wins the 2019 DIII Baseball National Championship 1:38 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:02 pm, May 16, 2021DIII baseball selections set for Sunday, May 23 Jack Dempsey | NCAA Photos When: The 2021 DIII baseball selection show is 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 23. Where: The show will stream live on NCAA.com The 2021 DIII baseball championship is June 4-9 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Chapman (above) is the defending national champion. Below is the complete championship schedule Friday, June 4 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Saturday, June 5 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, June 6 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Monday, June 7 | Finals | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Tuesday, June 8 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Wednesday, June 9 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com (if necessary) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:59 pm, May 16, 2021DIII baseball championship history DIII Baseball Championship Game 2 Full Replay: Birmingham-Southern vs. Chapman Chapman is the defending champion in DIII baseball. Here is the complete championship history for DIII baseball. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Chapman (44-12) Scott Laverty 11-0 Birmingham-So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2018 UT Tyler (40-18) Brent Porche 9-6 Texas Lutheran Appleton, Wis. 2017 Cal Lutheran (43-12) Marty Slimak 7-3 Washington & Jefferson Appleton, Wis. 2016 Trinity (Texas) (44-7) Tim Scannell 10-7 Keystone Appleton, Wis. 2015 SUNY Cortland (44-4) Joe Brown 6-2 Wisconsin-La Crosse Appleton, Wis. 2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7) John Vodenlich 7-0 Emory Appleton, Wis. 2013 Linfield (42-8) Scott Brosius 4-1 Southern Maine Appleton, Wis. 2012 Marietta (47-8) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis. 2011 Marietta (47-4) Brian Brewer 18-5 Chapman Appleton, Wis. 2010 Illinois Wesleyan (31-21) Dennis Martel 17-5 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis. 2009 St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13) Dennis Denning 3-2 (12) Wooster Appleton, Wis. 2008 Trinity (Conn.) (45-1) Bill Decker 5-4 Johns Hopkins Appleton, Wis. 2007 Kean (43-8) Neil Ioviero 5-4 (10) Emory Appleton, Wis. 2006 Marietta (43-11) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis. 2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7) John Vodenlich 11-4 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis. 2004 George Fox (40-10) Pat Bailey 5-3 Eastern Conn. St. Appleton, Wis. 2003 Chapman (39-12) Tom Tereschuk 15-7 Chris. Newport Appleton, Wis. 2002 Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1) Bill Holowaty 8-0 Marietta Appleton, Wis. 2001 St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10) Dennis Denning 8-4 Marietta Appleton, Wis. 2000 Montclair State (42-6-1) Norm Schoenig 6-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Appleton, Wis. 1999 North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9) Charlie Long 1-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va. 1998 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11) Bill Holowaty 16-1 Montclair State Salem, Va. 1997 Southern Maine (39-9) Ed Flaherty 15-1 Wooster Salem, Va. 1996 William Paterson (39-5-1) Jeff Albies 6-5 Cal Lutheran Salem, Va. 1995 La Verne (39-9) Owen Wright 5-3 Methodist Salem, Va. 1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4) Tom Lechnir 6-2 Wesleyan (Conn.) Battle Creek, Mich. 1993 Montclair State (37-11) Norm Schoenig 3-1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Battle Creek, Mich. 1992 William Paterson (36-7) Jeff Albies 3-1 Cal Lutheran Battle Creek, Mich. 1991 Southern Maine (38-6) Ed Flaherty 9-0 TCNJ Battle Creek, Mich. 1990 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6) Bill Holowaty 8-1 Aurora Battle Creek, Mich. 1989 North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1) Mike Fox 8-7 (13) Cal State Stanislaus Bristol, Conn. 1988 Ithaca (36-4-1) George Valesente 7-5 Wis.-Oshkosh Bristol, Conn. 1987 Montclair State (34-14-1) Kevin Cooney 13-12 (10) Wis.-Oshkosh Marietta, Ohio 1986 Marietta (48-13-2) Don Schaly 11-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio 1985 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3) Russ Tiedemann 11-6 Marietta Marietta, Ohio 1984 Ramapo (35-11) Mickey Ennis 5-4 Marietta Marietta, Ohio 1983 Marietta (49-9) Don Schaly 36-8 Otterbein Marietta, Ohio 1982 Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1) Bill Holowaty 11-6 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio 1981 Marietta (59-5) Don Schaly 14-12 (12) Ithaca Marietta, Ohio 1980 Ithaca (33-4) George Valesente 12-5 Marietta Marietta, Ohio 1979 Rowan (29-5) Michael Briglia 3-0 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio 1978 Rowan (29-11) Michael Briglia 5-3 Marietta Marietta, Ohio 1977 Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1) Jim Bowen 8-5 Brandeis Marietta, Ohio 1976 Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2) Jim Bowen 13-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link