Last Updated 2:16 PM, May 08, 2023
NCAA.com

Live updates: 2023 DIII baseball championship

Share
Amir Prellberg/NCAA Photos via Getty ImagesEastern Connecticut celebrates after winning the 2022 DIII championship.Eastern Connecticut celebrates after winning the 2022 DIII championship.
5:50 pm, May 8, 2023

Selections stream here May 15

The field and bracket for the 2023 NCAA DIII baseball championship will be announced in a video stream here on NCAA.com at noon ET on May 15 and published to the site shortly after that.

The championship is June 2-8 in Cedar Rapids, IA at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Here is the schedule:

Day DATE TIME GAME
Friday June 2 11 a.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 1 -- TEAMS TBD
Friday June 2 2:15 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 2 -- TEAMS TBD
Friday June 2 5:30 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 3 -- TEAMS TBD
Friday June 2 8:45 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 4 -- TEAMS TBD
Saturday June 3 11 a.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 5 -- Game No. 2 Loser vs. Game No. 1 Loser
Saturday June 3 2:15 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 6 -- Game No. 2 Winner vs. Game No. 1 Winner
Saturday June 3 5:30 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 7 -- Game No. 4 Loser vs. Game No. 3 Loser
Saturday June 3 8:45 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 8 -- Game No. 4 Winner vs. Game No. 3 Winner
Sunday June 4 noon Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 9 -- Game No. 5 Winner vs. Game No. 6 Loser
Sunday June 4 4 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 10 -- Game No. 7 Winner vs. Game No. 8 Loser
Monday June 5 11 a.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 11 -- Game No. 9 Winner vs. Game No. 6 Winner
Monday June 5 2:15 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 12 -- Game No. 10 Winner vs. Game No. 8 Winner
Monday June 5 5:30 p.m. (tentative) Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 13 (if necessary) -- Same Teams as Game No. 11
Monday June 5 8:45 p.m. (tentative) Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 14 - (If Necessary) -- Same Teams as Game No. 12
Wednesday June 7 1 p.m. Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 1 -- Pool A Winner vs. Pool B Winner
Thursday June 8 noon Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 2 -- Series Best Two of Three
Thursday June 8 45 Minutes Following Game 2 (tentative) Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 3 (if necessary) -- Series Best Two of Three
6:11 pm, May 8, 2023

Past champions

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2022 Eastern Connecticut St. Brian Hamm 3-2 Salisbury Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2021 Salisbury (34-4) Troy Brohawn 4-2 St. Thomas (MN) Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Chapman (44-12) Scott Laverty 11-0 Birmingham-So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2018 UT Tyler (40-18) Brent Porche 9-6 Texas Lutheran Appleton, Wis.
2017 Cal Lutheran (43-12) Marty Slimak 7-3 Washington & Jefferson Appleton, Wis.
2016 Trinity (Texas) (44-7) Tim Scannell 10-7 Keystone Appleton, Wis.
2015 SUNY Cortland (44-4) Joe Brown 6-2 Wisconsin-La Crosse Appleton, Wis.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7) John Vodenlich 7-0 Emory Appleton, Wis.
2013 Linfield (42-8) Scott Brosius 4-1 Southern Maine Appleton, Wis.
2012 Marietta (47-8) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2011 Marietta (47-4) Brian Brewer 18-5 Chapman Appleton, Wis.
2010 Illinois Wesleyan (31-21) Dennis Martel 17-5 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2009 St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13) Dennis Denning 3-2 (12) Wooster Appleton, Wis.
2008 Trinity (Conn.) (45-1) Bill Decker 5-4 Johns Hopkins Appleton, Wis.
2007 Kean (43-8) Neil Ioviero 5-4 (10) Emory Appleton, Wis.
2006 Marietta (43-11) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7) John Vodenlich 11-4 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2004 George Fox (40-10) Pat Bailey 5-3 Eastern Conn. St. Appleton, Wis.
2003 Chapman (39-12) Tom Tereschuk 15-7 Chris. Newport Appleton, Wis.
2002 Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1) Bill Holowaty 8-0 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2001 St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10) Dennis Denning 8-4 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2000 Montclair State (42-6-1) Norm Schoenig 6-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Appleton, Wis.
1999 North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9) Charlie Long 1-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1998 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11) Bill Holowaty 16-1 Montclair State Salem, Va.
1997 Southern Maine (39-9) Ed Flaherty 15-1 Wooster Salem, Va.
1996 William Paterson (39-5-1) Jeff Albies 6-5 Cal Lutheran Salem, Va.
1995 La Verne (39-9) Owen Wright 5-3 Methodist Salem, Va.
1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4) Tom Lechnir 6-2 Wesleyan (Conn.) Battle Creek, Mich.
1993 Montclair State (37-11) Norm Schoenig 3-1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Battle Creek, Mich.
1992 William Paterson (36-7) Jeff Albies 3-1 Cal Lutheran Battle Creek, Mich.
1991 Southern Maine (38-6) Ed Flaherty 9-0 TCNJ Battle Creek, Mich.
1990 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6) Bill Holowaty 8-1 Aurora Battle Creek, Mich.
1989 North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1) Mike Fox 8-7 (13) Cal State Stanislaus Bristol, Conn.
1988 Ithaca (36-4-1) George Valesente 7-5 Wis.-Oshkosh Bristol, Conn.
1987 Montclair State (34-14-1) Kevin Cooney 13-12 (10) Wis.-Oshkosh Marietta, Ohio
1986 Marietta (48-13-2) Don Schaly 11-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1985 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3) Russ Tiedemann 11-6 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1984 Ramapo (35-11) Mickey Ennis 5-4 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1983 Marietta (49-9) Don Schaly 36-8 Otterbein Marietta, Ohio
1982 Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1) Bill Holowaty 11-6 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1981 Marietta (59-5) Don Schaly 14-12 (12) Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1980 Ithaca (33-4) George Valesente 12-5 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1979 Rowan (29-5) Michael Briglia 3-0 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1978 Rowan (29-11) Michael Briglia 5-3 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1977 Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1) Jim Bowen 8-5 Brandeis Marietta, Ohio
1976 Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2) Jim Bowen 13-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio