Live updates: 2023 DIII baseball championship
Amir Prellberg/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
5:50 pm, May 8, 2023
Selections stream here May 15
The field and bracket for the 2023 NCAA DIII baseball championship will be announced in a video stream here on NCAA.com at noon ET on May 15 and published to the site shortly after that.
The championship is June 2-8 in Cedar Rapids, IA at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Here is the schedule:
|Day
|DATE
|TIME
|GAME
|Friday
|June 2
|11 a.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 1 -- TEAMS TBD
|Friday
|June 2
|2:15 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 2 -- TEAMS TBD
|Friday
|June 2
|5:30 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 3 -- TEAMS TBD
|Friday
|June 2
|8:45 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 4 -- TEAMS TBD
|Saturday
|June 3
|11 a.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 5 -- Game No. 2 Loser vs. Game No. 1 Loser
|Saturday
|June 3
|2:15 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 6 -- Game No. 2 Winner vs. Game No. 1 Winner
|Saturday
|June 3
|5:30 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 7 -- Game No. 4 Loser vs. Game No. 3 Loser
|Saturday
|June 3
|8:45 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 8 -- Game No. 4 Winner vs. Game No. 3 Winner
|Sunday
|June 4
|noon
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 9 -- Game No. 5 Winner vs. Game No. 6 Loser
|Sunday
|June 4
|4 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 10 -- Game No. 7 Winner vs. Game No. 8 Loser
|Monday
|June 5
|11 a.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 11 -- Game No. 9 Winner vs. Game No. 6 Winner
|Monday
|June 5
|2:15 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 12 -- Game No. 10 Winner vs. Game No. 8 Winner
|Monday
|June 5
|5:30 p.m. (tentative)
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 13 (if necessary) -- Same Teams as Game No. 11
|Monday
|June 5
|8:45 p.m. (tentative)
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 14 - (If Necessary) -- Same Teams as Game No. 12
|Wednesday
|June 7
|1 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 1 -- Pool A Winner vs. Pool B Winner
|Thursday
|June 8
|noon
|Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 2 -- Series Best Two of Three
|Thursday
|June 8
|45 Minutes Following Game 2 (tentative)
|Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 3 (if necessary) -- Series Best Two of Three
6:11 pm, May 8, 2023
Past champions
|Year
|Champion (Record)
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|Eastern Connecticut St.
|Brian Hamm
|3-2
|Salisbury
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2021
|Salisbury (34-4)
|Troy Brohawn
|4-2
|St. Thomas (MN)
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Chapman (44-12)
|Scott Laverty
|11-0
|Birmingham-So.
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2018
|UT Tyler (40-18)
|Brent Porche
|9-6
|Texas Lutheran
|Appleton, Wis.
|2017
|Cal Lutheran (43-12)
|Marty Slimak
|7-3
|Washington & Jefferson
|Appleton, Wis.
|2016
|Trinity (Texas) (44-7)
|Tim Scannell
|10-7
|Keystone
|Appleton, Wis.
|2015
|SUNY Cortland (44-4)
|Joe Brown
|6-2
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Appleton, Wis.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7)
|John Vodenlich
|7-0
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2013
|Linfield (42-8)
|Scott Brosius
|4-1
|Southern Maine
|Appleton, Wis.
|2012
|Marietta (47-8)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2011
|Marietta (47-4)
|Brian Brewer
|18-5
|Chapman
|Appleton, Wis.
|2010
|Illinois Wesleyan (31-21)
|Dennis Martel
|17-5
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2009
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13)
|Dennis Denning
|3-2 (12)
|Wooster
|Appleton, Wis.
|2008
|Trinity (Conn.) (45-1)
|Bill Decker
|5-4
|Johns Hopkins
|Appleton, Wis.
|2007
|Kean (43-8)
|Neil Ioviero
|5-4 (10)
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2006
|Marietta (43-11)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2005
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7)
|John Vodenlich
|11-4
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2004
|George Fox (40-10)
|Pat Bailey
|5-3
|Eastern Conn. St.
|Appleton, Wis.
|2003
|Chapman (39-12)
|Tom Tereschuk
|15-7
|Chris. Newport
|Appleton, Wis.
|2002
|Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-0
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2001
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10)
|Dennis Denning
|8-4
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2000
|Montclair State (42-6-1)
|Norm Schoenig
|6-2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|1999
|North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9)
|Charlie Long
|1-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11)
|Bill Holowaty
|16-1
|Montclair State
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Southern Maine (39-9)
|Ed Flaherty
|15-1
|Wooster
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|William Paterson (39-5-1)
|Jeff Albies
|6-5
|Cal Lutheran
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|La Verne (39-9)
|Owen Wright
|5-3
|Methodist
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4)
|Tom Lechnir
|6-2
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1993
|Montclair State (37-11)
|Norm Schoenig
|3-1
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1992
|William Paterson (36-7)
|Jeff Albies
|3-1
|Cal Lutheran
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1991
|Southern Maine (38-6)
|Ed Flaherty
|9-0
|TCNJ
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1990
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-1
|Aurora
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1989
|North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1)
|Mike Fox
|8-7 (13)
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Bristol, Conn.
|1988
|Ithaca (36-4-1)
|George Valesente
|7-5
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Bristol, Conn.
|1987
|Montclair State (34-14-1)
|Kevin Cooney
|13-12 (10)
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Marietta, Ohio
|1986
|Marietta (48-13-2)
|Don Schaly
|11-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1985
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3)
|Russ Tiedemann
|11-6
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1984
|Ramapo (35-11)
|Mickey Ennis
|5-4
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1983
|Marietta (49-9)
|Don Schaly
|36-8
|Otterbein
|Marietta, Ohio
|1982
|Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|11-6
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1981
|Marietta (59-5)
|Don Schaly
|14-12 (12)
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1980
|Ithaca (33-4)
|George Valesente
|12-5
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1979
|Rowan (29-5)
|Michael Briglia
|3-0
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1978
|Rowan (29-11)
|Michael Briglia
|5-3
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1977
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1)
|Jim Bowen
|8-5
|Brandeis
|Marietta, Ohio
|1976
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2)
|Jim Bowen
|13-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio