Lynchburg wins 2023 DIII baseball championship
In their first-ever DIII baseball championship appearance, the Lynchburg Hornets claim the national title over the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, 7-6.
Lynchburg won Game 1 with a 5-2 berth before falling to Johns Hopkins 11-6 in Game 2 earlier today. In a double-header winner-take-all comeback, the Hornets scored their winning runs in the fifth inning off the bat of Jackson Harding — a 3-RBI double for the lead that Johns Hopkins did not recover from.
Championship Game 3 full replay
DIII baseball championship series schedule, scores
Johns Hopkins will take on Lynchburg in the DIII baseball championship. The series begins on Wednesday and will conclude with Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, on Thursday. You can watch live coverage of the series, from Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, here on ncaa.com.
Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket
Here's a look at the finals schedule:
(all times are Eastern)
Wednesday, June 7
- Game 1 | Lynchburg 5, Johns Hopkins 2
Thursday, June 8
- Game 2 | Johns Hopkins 11, Lynchburg 6
- Game 3 | Lynchburg 7, Johns Hopkins 6
DIII baseball championship day 2️⃣ recap
Championship finals
The championship finals for the DIII baseball tournament will take place from June 2 - 5.
The eight teams to advance are as follows:
- Johns Hopkins
- Endicott
- Misericordia
- Lynchburg
- Salisbury
- Baldwin Wallace
- Wisconsin-La Crosse
- East Texas Baptist
Click or tap here for interactive bracket | printable bracket | live streaming schedule
The final two teams will advance to the championship round, which takes place June 7 - 8.
Final scores, stats for DIII super regionals
The 2023 DIII baseball championship continued with super regionals on May 26 and 27. The eight winners have advanced to the finals, which are set for June 2-8 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Below, get caught up on super regional action:
The super regional winners: Johns Hopkins, Endicott, Misericordia, Lynchburg, Salisbury, Baldwin Wallace, Wisconsin-La Crosse and East Texas Baptist.
DIII baseball regionals schedule, scores
The hunt for the 2023 Division III baseball championship opens with regional play. Sixty teams will compete for the trophy from several regional sites. The winners advance to the super regionals. The first games begin 10 a.m. ET and continue throughout the day.
📲 Click or tap for the full scoreboard
📲 Click or tap for the regional brackets
Here is the full tournament schedule:
- Regionals: May 19-22
- Super regionals: May 26-27
- Championship: June 2-8
NCAA announces championship selections
The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 60 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.
Four teams will compete at fourteen regional sites and two teams will compete at two regional sites. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically.
⚾️ See the regional bracket .PDFs here
Winners of the sixteen regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 26-27. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Thursday, June 2-8, 2023. Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:
Conference and automatic qualifier teams
- Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference — Penn State-Altoona
- American Rivers Conference — Loras
- American Southwest Conference — East Texas Baptist
- Atlantic East Conference — Immaculata
- Centennial Conference — Johns Hopkins
- College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin — Augustana (Illinois)
- Colonial States Athletic Conference — Keystone
- Commonwealth Coast Conference — Endicott
- Empire 8 Conference — St. John Fisher
- Great Northeast Athletic Conference — Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
- Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference — Franklin
- Landmark Conference — Susquehanna
- Liberty League — Ithaca
- Little East Conference — Eastern Connecticut State
- Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference — Bridgewater State
- Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association — Adrian
- Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth — Lebanon Valley
- Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom — Arcadia
- Midwest Conference — Beloit
- Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Bethel (Minnesota)
- New England Collegiate Conference — Mitchell
- New England Small College Athletic Conference — Tufts
- New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference — Wheaton (Massachusetts)
- New Jersey Athletic Conference — The College of New Jersey
- North Atlantic Conference — Husson
- North Coast Athletic Conference — Denison
- Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference — Aurora
- Northwest Conference — Lewis & Clark
- Ohio Athletic Conference — John Carroll
- Old Dominion Athletic Conference — Lynchburg
- President’s Athletic Conference — Washington and Jefferson
- Skyline Conference — St. Joseph’s (Long Island)
- Southern Athletic Association — Birmingham-Southern
- Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Cal Lutheran
- Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference — Trinity (Texas)
- St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Spalding
- State University of New York Athletic Conference — SUNY Brockport
- United East — Penn State Harrisburg
- Upper Midwest Athletic Conference — Bethany Lutheran
- USA South Athletic Conference — North Carolina Wesleyan
- Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Wisconsin-La Crosse
Past champions
|Year
|Champion (Record)
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|Eastern Connecticut St.
|Brian Hamm
|3-2
|Salisbury
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2021
|Salisbury (34-4)
|Troy Brohawn
|4-2
|St. Thomas (MN)
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Chapman (44-12)
|Scott Laverty
|11-0
|Birmingham-So.
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2018
|UT Tyler (40-18)
|Brent Porche
|9-6
|Texas Lutheran
|Appleton, Wis.
|2017
|Cal Lutheran (43-12)
|Marty Slimak
|7-3
|Washington & Jefferson
|Appleton, Wis.
|2016
|Trinity (Texas) (44-7)
|Tim Scannell
|10-7
|Keystone
|Appleton, Wis.
|2015
|SUNY Cortland (44-4)
|Joe Brown
|6-2
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Appleton, Wis.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7)
|John Vodenlich
|7-0
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2013
|Linfield (42-8)
|Scott Brosius
|4-1
|Southern Maine
|Appleton, Wis.
|2012
|Marietta (47-8)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2011
|Marietta (47-4)
|Brian Brewer
|18-5
|Chapman
|Appleton, Wis.
|2010
|Illinois Wesleyan (31-21)
|Dennis Martel
|17-5
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2009
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13)
|Dennis Denning
|3-2 (12)
|Wooster
|Appleton, Wis.
|2008
|Trinity (Conn.) (45-1)
|Bill Decker
|5-4
|Johns Hopkins
|Appleton, Wis.
|2007
|Kean (43-8)
|Neil Ioviero
|5-4 (10)
|Emory
|Appleton, Wis.
|2006
|Marietta (43-11)
|Brian Brewer
|7-2
|Wheaton (Mass.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|2005
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7)
|John Vodenlich
|11-4
|SUNY Cortland
|Appleton, Wis.
|2004
|George Fox (40-10)
|Pat Bailey
|5-3
|Eastern Conn. St.
|Appleton, Wis.
|2003
|Chapman (39-12)
|Tom Tereschuk
|15-7
|Chris. Newport
|Appleton, Wis.
|2002
|Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-0
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2001
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10)
|Dennis Denning
|8-4
|Marietta
|Appleton, Wis.
|2000
|Montclair State (42-6-1)
|Norm Schoenig
|6-2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Appleton, Wis.
|1999
|North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9)
|Charlie Long
|1-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11)
|Bill Holowaty
|16-1
|Montclair State
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Southern Maine (39-9)
|Ed Flaherty
|15-1
|Wooster
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|William Paterson (39-5-1)
|Jeff Albies
|6-5
|Cal Lutheran
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|La Verne (39-9)
|Owen Wright
|5-3
|Methodist
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4)
|Tom Lechnir
|6-2
|Wesleyan (Conn.)
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1993
|Montclair State (37-11)
|Norm Schoenig
|3-1
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1992
|William Paterson (36-7)
|Jeff Albies
|3-1
|Cal Lutheran
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1991
|Southern Maine (38-6)
|Ed Flaherty
|9-0
|TCNJ
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1990
|Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6)
|Bill Holowaty
|8-1
|Aurora
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1989
|North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1)
|Mike Fox
|8-7 (13)
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Bristol, Conn.
|1988
|Ithaca (36-4-1)
|George Valesente
|7-5
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Bristol, Conn.
|1987
|Montclair State (34-14-1)
|Kevin Cooney
|13-12 (10)
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|Marietta, Ohio
|1986
|Marietta (48-13-2)
|Don Schaly
|11-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1985
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3)
|Russ Tiedemann
|11-6
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1984
|Ramapo (35-11)
|Mickey Ennis
|5-4
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1983
|Marietta (49-9)
|Don Schaly
|36-8
|Otterbein
|Marietta, Ohio
|1982
|Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1)
|Bill Holowaty
|11-6
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1981
|Marietta (59-5)
|Don Schaly
|14-12 (12)
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
|1980
|Ithaca (33-4)
|George Valesente
|12-5
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1979
|Rowan (29-5)
|Michael Briglia
|3-0
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Marietta, Ohio
|1978
|Rowan (29-11)
|Michael Briglia
|5-3
|Marietta
|Marietta, Ohio
|1977
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1)
|Jim Bowen
|8-5
|Brandeis
|Marietta, Ohio
|1976
|Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2)
|Jim Bowen
|13-6
|Ithaca
|Marietta, Ohio
Selections stream here May 15
The field and bracket for the 2023 NCAA DIII baseball championship will be announced in a video stream here on NCAA.com at noon ET on May 15 and published to the site shortly after that.
The championship is June 2-8 in Cedar Rapids, IA at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Here is the schedule:
|Day
|DATE
|TIME
|GAME
|Friday
|June 2
|11 a.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 1 -- TEAMS TBD
|Friday
|June 2
|2:15 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 2 -- TEAMS TBD
|Friday
|June 2
|5:30 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 3 -- TEAMS TBD
|Friday
|June 2
|8:45 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 4 -- TEAMS TBD
|Saturday
|June 3
|11 a.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 5 -- Game No. 2 Loser vs. Game No. 1 Loser
|Saturday
|June 3
|2:15 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 6 -- Game No. 2 Winner vs. Game No. 1 Winner
|Saturday
|June 3
|5:30 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 7 -- Game No. 4 Loser vs. Game No. 3 Loser
|Saturday
|June 3
|8:45 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 8 -- Game No. 4 Winner vs. Game No. 3 Winner
|Sunday
|June 4
|noon
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 9 -- Game No. 5 Winner vs. Game No. 6 Loser
|Sunday
|June 4
|4 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 10 -- Game No. 7 Winner vs. Game No. 8 Loser
|Monday
|June 5
|11 a.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 11 -- Game No. 9 Winner vs. Game No. 6 Winner
|Monday
|June 5
|2:15 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 12 -- Game No. 10 Winner vs. Game No. 8 Winner
|Monday
|June 5
|5:30 p.m. (tentative)
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 13 (if necessary) -- Same Teams as Game No. 11
|Monday
|June 5
|8:45 p.m. (tentative)
|Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 14 - (If Necessary) -- Same Teams as Game No. 12
|Wednesday
|June 7
|1 p.m.
|Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 1 -- Pool A Winner vs. Pool B Winner
|Thursday
|June 8
|noon
|Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 2 -- Series Best Two of Three
|Thursday
|June 8
|45 Minutes Following Game 2 (tentative)
|Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 3 (if necessary) -- Series Best Two of Three