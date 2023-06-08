Lynchburg wins 2023 DIII baseball championship

In their first-ever DIII baseball championship appearance, the Lynchburg Hornets claim the national title over the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, 7-6.

Lynchburg won Game 1 with a 5-2 berth before falling to Johns Hopkins 11-6 in Game 2 earlier today. In a double-header winner-take-all comeback, the Hornets scored their winning runs in the fifth inning off the bat of Jackson Harding — a 3-RBI double for the lead that Johns Hopkins did not recover from.