Lynchburg wins 2023 DIII baseball championship

PathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 10:37 pm, June 8, 2023

In their first-ever DIII baseball championship appearance, the Lynchburg Hornets claim the national title over the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, 7-6.

Lynchburg won Game 1 with a 5-2 berth before falling to Johns Hopkins 11-6 in Game 2 earlier today. In a double-header winner-take-all comeback, the Hornets scored their winning runs in the fifth inning off the bat of Jackson Harding — a 3-RBI double for the lead that Johns Hopkins did not recover from.

11:35 pm, June 8, 2023

Championship Game 3 full replay

1:13 pm, June 7, 2023

DIII baseball championship series schedule, scores

Johns Hopkins will take on Lynchburg in the DIII baseball championship. The series begins on Wednesday and will conclude with Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, on Thursday. You can watch live coverage of the series, from Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, here on ncaa.com.

Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket

Here's a look at the finals schedule:
(all times are Eastern)

Wednesday, June 7

Thursday, June 8

3:48 pm, June 4, 2023

DIII baseball championship day 2️⃣ recap

2:50 pm, June 2, 2023

Championship finals

The championship finals for the DIII baseball tournament will take place from June 2 - 5.

The eight teams to advance are as follows:

  • Johns Hopkins
  • Endicott
  • Misericordia
  • Lynchburg
  • Salisbury
  • Baldwin Wallace
  • Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • East Texas Baptist

Click or tap here for interactive bracket | printable bracket | live streaming schedule

The final two teams will advance to the championship round, which takes place June 7 - 8.

8:16 pm, May 26, 2023

Final scores, stats for DIII super regionals

The 2023 DIII baseball championship continued with super regionals on May 26 and 27. The eight winners have advanced to the finals, which are set for June 2-8 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Below, get caught up on super regional action:

The super regional winners: Johns Hopkins, Endicott, Misericordia, Lynchburg, Salisbury, Baldwin Wallace, Wisconsin-La Crosse and East Texas Baptist.

1:34 pm, May 19, 2023

DIII baseball regionals schedule, scores

The hunt for the 2023 Division III baseball championship opens with regional play. Sixty teams will compete for the trophy from several regional sites. The winners advance to the super regionals. The first games begin 10 a.m. ET and continue throughout the day. 

📲 Click or tap for the full scoreboard 
📲 Click or tap for the regional brackets 

Here is the full tournament schedule: 

  • Regionals: May 19-22
  • Super regionals: May 26-27
  • Championship:  June 2-8
5:04 pm, May 15, 2023

NCAA announces championship selections

The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 60 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

Four teams will compete at fourteen regional sites and two teams will compete at two regional sites. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically.

⚾️ See the regional bracket .PDFs here

Winners of the sixteen regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 26-27. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Thursday, June 2-8, 2023. Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference and automatic qualifier teams

  • Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference — Penn State-Altoona
  • American Rivers Conference — Loras
  • American Southwest Conference — East Texas Baptist
  • Atlantic East Conference — Immaculata
  • Centennial Conference — Johns Hopkins
  • College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin — Augustana (Illinois)
  • Colonial States Athletic Conference — Keystone
  • Commonwealth Coast Conference — Endicott
  • Empire 8 Conference — St. John Fisher
  • Great Northeast Athletic Conference — Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
  • Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference — Franklin
  • Landmark Conference — Susquehanna
  • Liberty League — Ithaca
  • Little East Conference — Eastern Connecticut State
  • Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference — Bridgewater State
  • Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association — Adrian
  • Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth — Lebanon Valley
  • Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom — Arcadia
  • Midwest Conference — Beloit
  • Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Bethel (Minnesota)
  • New England Collegiate Conference — Mitchell
  • New England Small College Athletic Conference — Tufts
  • New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference — Wheaton (Massachusetts)
  • New Jersey Athletic Conference — The College of New Jersey
  • North Atlantic Conference — Husson
  • North Coast Athletic Conference — Denison
  • Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference — Aurora
  • Northwest Conference — Lewis & Clark
  • Ohio Athletic Conference — John Carroll
  • Old Dominion Athletic Conference — Lynchburg
  • President’s Athletic Conference — Washington and Jefferson
  • Skyline Conference — St. Joseph’s (Long Island)
  • Southern Athletic Association — Birmingham-Southern
  • Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Cal Lutheran
  • Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference — Trinity (Texas)
  • St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Spalding
  • State University of New York Athletic Conference — SUNY Brockport
  • United East — Penn State Harrisburg
  • Upper Midwest Athletic Conference — Bethany Lutheran
  • USA South Athletic Conference — North Carolina Wesleyan
  • Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference —  Wisconsin-La Crosse

Pool B

  • Christopher Newport
  • Salisbury

Pool C

  • Baldwin Wallace
  • Pacific (Oregon)
  • Buena Vista
  • Randolph-Macon
  • Case Western Reserve
  • Rowan
  • Elizabethtown
  • Salve Regina
  • La Verne
  • Shenandoah
  • Marietta
  • SUNY Cortland
  • Mary Washington
  • Webster
  • Middlebury
  • Wisconsin-Stevens Point
  • Misericordia
6:11 pm, May 8, 2023

Past champions

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2022 Eastern Connecticut St. Brian Hamm 3-2 Salisbury Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2021 Salisbury (34-4) Troy Brohawn 4-2 St. Thomas (MN) Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Chapman (44-12) Scott Laverty 11-0 Birmingham-So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2018 UT Tyler (40-18) Brent Porche 9-6 Texas Lutheran Appleton, Wis.
2017 Cal Lutheran (43-12) Marty Slimak 7-3 Washington & Jefferson Appleton, Wis.
2016 Trinity (Texas) (44-7) Tim Scannell 10-7 Keystone Appleton, Wis.
2015 SUNY Cortland (44-4) Joe Brown 6-2 Wisconsin-La Crosse Appleton, Wis.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7) John Vodenlich 7-0 Emory Appleton, Wis.
2013 Linfield (42-8) Scott Brosius 4-1 Southern Maine Appleton, Wis.
2012 Marietta (47-8) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2011 Marietta (47-4) Brian Brewer 18-5 Chapman Appleton, Wis.
2010 Illinois Wesleyan (31-21) Dennis Martel 17-5 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2009 St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13) Dennis Denning 3-2 (12) Wooster Appleton, Wis.
2008 Trinity (Conn.) (45-1) Bill Decker 5-4 Johns Hopkins Appleton, Wis.
2007 Kean (43-8) Neil Ioviero 5-4 (10) Emory Appleton, Wis.
2006 Marietta (43-11) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7) John Vodenlich 11-4 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2004 George Fox (40-10) Pat Bailey 5-3 Eastern Conn. St. Appleton, Wis.
2003 Chapman (39-12) Tom Tereschuk 15-7 Chris. Newport Appleton, Wis.
2002 Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1) Bill Holowaty 8-0 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2001 St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10) Dennis Denning 8-4 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2000 Montclair State (42-6-1) Norm Schoenig 6-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Appleton, Wis.
1999 North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9) Charlie Long 1-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1998 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11) Bill Holowaty 16-1 Montclair State Salem, Va.
1997 Southern Maine (39-9) Ed Flaherty 15-1 Wooster Salem, Va.
1996 William Paterson (39-5-1) Jeff Albies 6-5 Cal Lutheran Salem, Va.
1995 La Verne (39-9) Owen Wright 5-3 Methodist Salem, Va.
1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4) Tom Lechnir 6-2 Wesleyan (Conn.) Battle Creek, Mich.
1993 Montclair State (37-11) Norm Schoenig 3-1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Battle Creek, Mich.
1992 William Paterson (36-7) Jeff Albies 3-1 Cal Lutheran Battle Creek, Mich.
1991 Southern Maine (38-6) Ed Flaherty 9-0 TCNJ Battle Creek, Mich.
1990 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6) Bill Holowaty 8-1 Aurora Battle Creek, Mich.
1989 North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1) Mike Fox 8-7 (13) Cal State Stanislaus Bristol, Conn.
1988 Ithaca (36-4-1) George Valesente 7-5 Wis.-Oshkosh Bristol, Conn.
1987 Montclair State (34-14-1) Kevin Cooney 13-12 (10) Wis.-Oshkosh Marietta, Ohio
1986 Marietta (48-13-2) Don Schaly 11-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1985 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3) Russ Tiedemann 11-6 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1984 Ramapo (35-11) Mickey Ennis 5-4 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1983 Marietta (49-9) Don Schaly 36-8 Otterbein Marietta, Ohio
1982 Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1) Bill Holowaty 11-6 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1981 Marietta (59-5) Don Schaly 14-12 (12) Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1980 Ithaca (33-4) George Valesente 12-5 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1979 Rowan (29-5) Michael Briglia 3-0 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1978 Rowan (29-11) Michael Briglia 5-3 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1977 Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1) Jim Bowen 8-5 Brandeis Marietta, Ohio
1976 Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2) Jim Bowen 13-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
5:50 pm, May 8, 2023

Selections stream here May 15

The field and bracket for the 2023 NCAA DIII baseball championship will be announced in a video stream here on NCAA.com at noon ET on May 15 and published to the site shortly after that.

The championship is June 2-8 in Cedar Rapids, IA at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Here is the schedule:

Day DATE TIME GAME
Friday June 2 11 a.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 1 -- TEAMS TBD
Friday June 2 2:15 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 2 -- TEAMS TBD
Friday June 2 5:30 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 3 -- TEAMS TBD
Friday June 2 8:45 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 4 -- TEAMS TBD
Saturday June 3 11 a.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 5 -- Game No. 2 Loser vs. Game No. 1 Loser
Saturday June 3 2:15 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 6 -- Game No. 2 Winner vs. Game No. 1 Winner
Saturday June 3 5:30 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 7 -- Game No. 4 Loser vs. Game No. 3 Loser
Saturday June 3 8:45 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 8 -- Game No. 4 Winner vs. Game No. 3 Winner
Sunday June 4 noon Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 9 -- Game No. 5 Winner vs. Game No. 6 Loser
Sunday June 4 4 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 10 -- Game No. 7 Winner vs. Game No. 8 Loser
Monday June 5 11 a.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 11 -- Game No. 9 Winner vs. Game No. 6 Winner
Monday June 5 2:15 p.m. Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 12 -- Game No. 10 Winner vs. Game No. 8 Winner
Monday June 5 5:30 p.m. (tentative) Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 13 (if necessary) -- Same Teams as Game No. 11
Monday June 5 8:45 p.m. (tentative) Division III Baseball Finals - Game No. 14 - (If Necessary) -- Same Teams as Game No. 12
Wednesday June 7 1 p.m. Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 1 -- Pool A Winner vs. Pool B Winner
Thursday June 8 noon Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 2 -- Series Best Two of Three
Thursday June 8 45 Minutes Following Game 2 (tentative) Division III Baseball Championship Series Game No. 3 (if necessary) -- Series Best Two of Three