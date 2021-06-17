Salisbury wins 2021 DIII baseball national championship

Salisbury Athletics

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, and Clayton Dwyer replacing Corey Burton on the mound for Salisbury, St. Thomas' Josh Thorp hit a chopping grounder to short, which wasn't fielded cleaning, scoring Matthew Enck from third, as all of the runners advanced by one base and were safe. That cut Salisbury's lead to 4-2. Then, with the bases still loaded, Charlie Bartholomew flied out to left field, clinching the first-ever national championship for Salisbury, whose players celebrated in a dog pile on the field.

Click or tap here to view the final box score from Game 2.

Salisbury finished with 12 hits, including four players with multi-hit games in the decisive Game 2. Starter Benji Thalheimer and Burton each went 4.1 innings, allowing one run apiece, although Burton's run was unearned.

Click or tap here to view the DI baseball interactive tournament bracket.