Last Updated 1:06 PM, June 17, 2021
Salisbury wins 2021 DIII baseball national championship
2021 DIII baseball championship: Salisbury vs. St. Thomas (MN) full replay
6:37 pm, June 8, 2021
Salisbury wins DIII baseball national championship
With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, and Clayton Dwyer replacing Corey Burton on the mound for Salisbury, St. Thomas' Josh Thorp hit a chopping grounder to short, which wasn't fielded cleaning, scoring Matthew Enck from third, as all of the runners advanced by one base and were safe. That cut Salisbury's lead to 4-2. Then, with the bases still loaded, Charlie Bartholomew flied out to left field, clinching the first-ever national championship for Salisbury, whose players celebrated in a dog pile on the field. Click or tap here to view the final box score from Game 2. Salisbury finished with 12 hits, including four players with multi-hit games in the decisive Game 2. Starter Benji Thalheimer and Burton each went 4.1 innings, allowing one run apiece, although Burton's run was unearned. Click or tap here to view the DI baseball interactive tournament bracket.
6:06 pm, June 8, 2021
Salisbury extends lead in 7th
Salisbury is just six outs from winning the DIII baseball championship. It extended its lead in the top of the seventh inning to 4-1 after catcher Jacob Ference knocked in Stephen Rice as Ference reached base on a fielder's choice. Salisbury has 11 hits on the day, including first baseman Sky Rahill, who's 3-for-4 with a run and left fielder Kavi Caster, who's 2-for-3 with two RBI.
5:25 pm, June 8, 2021
Salisbury claims 3-1 lead in 4th
After St. Thomas took an early 1-0 lead, Salisbury retook the lead by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth as Cullen McAuliffe took a 1-2 pitch to left center for an RBI single, then two batters later, Kavi Caster put a two-run single into right field to give Salisbury a two-run lead, 3-1. But Salisbury was able to get out of the inning without any further damage with a double play.
3:48 pm, June 8, 2021
Game 2 is underway
Salisbury could be nine innings away from being named the 2021 DIII baseball national champion. Or, St. Thomas could be nine innings away from forcing a decisive Game 3 in the best-of-three national championship series. Game 2 is now underway and you can watch a livestream by clicking or tapping here.
12:48 pm, June 8, 2021
Salisbury on precipice of DIII national championship
After Salisbury took Game 1 of the best-of-three DIII national championship series by defeating St. Thomas (MN) 6-1 on Monday, Salisbury can take home the national title on Tuesday. St. Thomas will need to win Tuesday, then again in Game 3 in order to win the national championship. The first pitch is scheduled for Noon ET Tuesday. You can watch the livestream on NCAA.com. In Game 1, St. Thomas scored one run in the top of the first but Salisbury scored two runs in the second to take the lead and it never looked back. Shortstop Stephen Rice was 4-for-5 with two runs and catcher Jacob Ference was 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs. Salisbury starter went five innings, allowing just one run on five hits.
11:07 pm, June 7, 2021
Salisbury takes game one of the championship series
Salisbury defeated St. Thomas (MN) 6-1 to take the first win in a best-of-three national championship series. Jacob Ference notched a homerun in the win, while Luke Weddell hit a key double that gave Salisbury a three run lead to pull away early. Click or tap here to view the final stats. Game two of the series will take place tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, where St. Thomas (MN) will find itself in a win or go home situation. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. BSB: @SalisburyBB defeats St. Thomas 6-1 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals. Game 2 is set for tomorrow at 12 p.m. EDT. The Sea Gulls are ONE WIN AWAY from a @NCAADIII national championship!#GoGulls | #d3baseball pic.twitter.com/dspPKk9Oom — Salisbury Athletics (@suseagulls) June 7, 2021
10:09 pm, June 7, 2021
Salisbury leads St. Thomas (MN), 5-1
Salisbury leads St. Thomas (MN) 5-1 at the top of the sixth inning. Luke Weddell of Salisbury was credited with the double, giving Salisbury a 4-1 lead. Next, Cullen McAuliffe of Salisbury notched another run on an RBI single, making it 5-1 Salisbury headed to the sixth. BSB: Natural grass = unnatural hops. Luke Weddell slashes a pebble-assisted two-run double! Bottom 5: @SalisburyBB 4, St. Thomas 1#GoGulls | #d3baseball pic.twitter.com/7w7uDtmdD1 — Salisbury Athletics (@suseagulls) June 7, 2021
8:40 pm, June 7, 2021
St. Thomas (MN) vs. Salisbury underway in the championship finals
St.Thomas (MN) vs. Salisbury is underway in the first of a best-of-three national championship series. You can click or tap here to watch a livestream. Click or tap here to view the tournament bracket. BSB: Showtime. Jackson Balzan makes his second start of the @NCAADIII College World Series in Game 1 for the Sea Gulls!#GoGulls | #d3baseball pic.twitter.com/yLIcThdf7p — Salisbury Athletics (@suseagulls) June 7, 2021
12:54 pm, June 7, 2021
DIII national championship series kicks off Monday
The first game in a best-of-three national championship series between St. Thomas (MN) and Salisbury kicks off Monday, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. You can click or tap here to watch a livestream. Both teams won three consecutive games in the DIII baseball championship bracket to reach the national championship. St. Thomas defeated Adrian, then WashU in consecutive games, with all three wins coming by either one or two runs. Meanwhile, Salisbury scored 11 runs in each of its last three games as it defeated SUNY Cortland 11-1, Wheaton (MA) 11-9, and SUNY Cortland again 11-8. Click or tap here to view the updated tournament bracket.
4:00 am, June 6, 2021
Results for Day 2 of the DIII baseball championship finals
Eight teams played on Saturday but only six keep their tournament hopes alive. Johns Hopkins and Rowan were eliminated. Here are the results from Day 2 of the DIII baseball championship finals: Adrian 12, Johns Hopkins 9 (eliminated) | Full replay St. Thomas (MN) 8, WashU 7 | Full replay SUNY Cortland 4, Rowan 2 (eliminated) | Full replay Wheaton (MA) vs. Salisbury | Live stream Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. Four games will take place Sunday from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Here's the schedule (time ET): WashU vs. Adrian | 11 a.m. | Live stream TBD vs. SUNY Cortland | 2:15 p.m. | Live stream St. Thomas (MN) vs. TBD | 5:30 p.m. | Live stream TBD vs. TBD | 8:45 p.m.
12:35 pm, June 4, 2021
DIII baseball championship finals | Day 1 results
Day 1 of the DIII baseball championship finals is in the books. The 2021 championship runs through June 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. You can watch every game right here on NCAA.com. Click or tap here to view the final regional brackets. Below are the complete results from Day 1 of the championship finals: WashU 9, Johns Hopkins 3 | Full replay St. Thomas (MN) 7, Adrian 5 | Full replay Wheaton (MA) 6, Rowan 0 | Full replay Salisbury 11, SUNY Cortland 1 | Full replay Below is the 2021 championship bracket. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.
12:00 am, June 1, 2021
Eight regional champs look to 2021 DIII baseball world series championship
That's a wrap on the DIII baseball regional tournaments. Eight regional champions now shift their focus to the DIII baseball world series championship. The 2021 championship will run June 4-9 from Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. You can watch every game right here on NCAA.com. Click or tap here to view the final regional brackets. Below is the complete championship schedule: Friday, June 4 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Saturday, June 5 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, June 6 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Monday, June 7 | Finals | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Tuesday, June 8 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Wednesday, June 9 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com (if necessary) Here are the 8 regional winners: WashU | Champions of the Decatur, Illinois region Salisbury | Champions of the High Point, North Carolina region Rowan | Champions of the Marietta, Ohio region Adrian | Champions of the Whitewater, Wisconsin region St. Thomas (MN) | Champions of the Collegeville, Minnesota region Wheaton | Champions of the Hartford, Connecticut region SUNY Cortland | Champions of the Auburn, New York region Johns Hopkins | St. Paul, Minnesota region Below is the 2021 championship bracket. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.
1:10 pm, May 31, 2021
DIII baseball regionals: Day 5 schedule, scores
The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship. https://t.co/IPafjUlcKB #d3baseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/oFCI5ICouf — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) May 24, 2021 Monday, May 31, marks the final day of the DIII baseball regionals, where the winners of eight regionals will advance to the DIII baseball championship, which will have a double-elimination format prior to the best-of-three championship series. Click or tap here to view the regional brackets and schedule, and here for the championship bracket.
3:46 am, May 31, 2021
DIII baseball regionals: Monday's regional scores
Regionals will conclude Monday at the DIII baseball championship. There are six teams playing a double-elimination tournament at each of the eight regional sites. Tap or click here to see all of the scores from Sunday. For the complete regional brackets, click or tap here. Regionals began Thursday and will go through Monday when we'll be down to the final eight teams.
2:00 pm, May 30, 2021
DIII baseball regionals: Day 3 regional scores
Regionals will continue Sunday at the DIII baseball championship. There are six teams playing a double-elimination tournament at each of the eight regional sites. Tap or click here to see all of the scores from Sunday. For the complete regional brackets, click or tap here. Regionals began Thursday and will go through Monday when we'll be down to the final eight teams.
1:09 pm, May 27, 2021
DIII baseball regionals: Day 1 scores
Day 1 of the DIII baseball national championship is in the books. Regional play began Thursday with 15 games. There are eight regionals, each with six teams that will compete in a double-elimination bracket format. Three more games in each region are slated to take place on Friday. You can view all of Thursday's regional scores by clicking or tapping here. By the fourth day at each regional, just two teams will remain and the winner will advance to the DIII baseball championship. See each region's bracket by clicking or tapping here.
4:01 am, May 24, 2021
2021 DIII baseball championship selections announced
The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 DII baseball championship. Six teams will compete at eight regional sites. All regionals will use a double-elimination format. Forty two conference champions qualified automatically. Winners of the eight regional tournaments will qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, June 4-8/9, 2021.
2:45 pm, May 23, 2021
DIII baseball selections will be revealed today
When: The 2021 DIII baseball championship bracket will be released today by 11:59 p.m. ET. The 2021 DIII baseball championship is June 4-9 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Chapman (above) is the defending national champion. Below is the complete championship schedule Friday, June 4 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Saturday, June 5 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, June 6 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Monday, June 7 | Finals | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Tuesday, June 8 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Wednesday, June 9 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com (if necessary)
5:59 pm, May 16, 2021
DIII baseball championship history
DIII Baseball Championship Game 2 Full Replay: Birmingham-Southern vs. Chapman Chapman is the defending champion in DIII baseball. Here is the complete championship history for DIII baseball. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Chapman (44-12) Scott Laverty 11-0 Birmingham-So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa 2018 UT Tyler (40-18) Brent Porche 9-6 Texas Lutheran Appleton, Wis. 2017 Cal Lutheran (43-12) Marty Slimak 7-3 Washington & Jefferson Appleton, Wis. 2016 Trinity ( Appleton, Wis. 2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7) John Vodenlich 11-4 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis. 2004 George Fox (40-10) Pat Bailey 5-3 Eastern Conn. St. Appleton, Wis. 2003 Chapman (39-12) Tom Tereschuk 15-7 Chris. Newport Appleton, Wis. 2002 Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1) Bill Holowaty 8-0 Marietta Appleton, Wis. 2001 St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10) Dennis Denning 8-4 Marietta Appleton, Wis. 2000 Montclair State (42-6-1) Norm Schoenig 6-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Appleton, Wis. 1999 North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9) Charlie Long 1-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va. 1998 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11) Bill Holowaty 16-1 Montclair State Salem, Va. 1997 Southern Maine (39-9) Ed Flaherty 15-1 Wooster Salem, Va. 1996 William Paterson (39-5-1) Jeff Albies 6-5 Cal Lutheran Salem, Va. 1995 La Verne (39-9) Owen Wright 5-3 Methodist Salem, Va. 1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4) Tom Lechnir 6-2 Wesleyan (Conn.) Battle Creek, Mich. 1993 Montclair State (37-11) Norm Schoenig 3-1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Battle Creek, Mich. 1992 William Paterson (36-7) Jeff Albies 3-1 Cal Lutheran Battle Creek, Mich. 1991 Southern Maine (38-6) Ed Flaherty 9-0 TCNJ Battle Creek, Mich. 1990 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6) Bill Holowaty 8-1 Aurora Battle Creek, Mich. 1989 North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1) Mike Fox 8-7 (13) Cal State Stanislaus Bristol, Conn. 1988 Ithaca (36-4-1) George Valesente 7-5 Wis.-Oshkosh Bristol, Conn. 1987 Montclair State (34-14-1) Kevin Cooney 13-12 (10) Wis.-Oshkosh Marietta, Ohio 1986 Marietta (48-13-2) Don Schaly 11-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio 1985 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3) Russ Tiedemann 11-6 Marietta Marietta, Ohio 1984 Ramapo (35-11) Mickey Ennis 5-4 Marietta Marietta, Ohio 1983 Marietta (49-9) Don Schaly 36-8 Otterbein Marietta, Ohio 1982 Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1) Bill Holowaty 11-6 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio 1981 Marietta (59-5) Don Schaly 14-12 (12) Ithaca Marietta, Ohio 1980 Ithaca (33-4) George Valesente 12-5 Marietta Marietta, Ohio 1979 Rowan (29-5) Michael Briglia 3-0 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio 1978 Rowan (29-11) Michael Briglia 5-3 Marietta Marietta, Ohio 1977 Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1) Jim Bowen 8-5 Brandeis Marietta, Ohio 1976 Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2) Jim Bowen 13-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link