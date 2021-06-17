Last Updated 1:06 PM, June 17, 2021
Salisbury wins 2021 DIII baseball national championship

2021 DIII baseball championship: Salisbury vs. St. Thomas (MN) full replay
2:42:35
6:37 pm, June 8, 2021

Salisbury wins DIII baseball national championship

Salisbury Athletics Salisbury won the 2021 DIII national championship.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, and Clayton Dwyer replacing Corey Burton on the mound for Salisbury, St. Thomas' Josh Thorp hit a chopping grounder to short, which wasn't fielded cleaning, scoring Matthew Enck from third, as all of the runners advanced by one base and were safe. That cut Salisbury's lead to 4-2. Then, with the bases still loaded, Charlie Bartholomew flied out to left field, clinching the first-ever national championship for Salisbury, whose players celebrated in a dog pile on the field.

Click or tap here to view the final box score from Game 2.

Salisbury finished with 12 hits, including four players with multi-hit games in the decisive Game 2. Starter Benji Thalheimer and Burton each went 4.1 innings, allowing one run apiece, although Burton's run was unearned.

Click or tap here to view the DI baseball interactive tournament bracket.

6:06 pm, June 8, 2021

Salisbury extends lead in 7th

Salisbury is just six outs from winning the DIII baseball championship. It extended its lead in the top of the seventh inning to 4-1 after catcher Jacob Ference knocked in Stephen Rice as Ference reached base on a fielder's choice. Salisbury has 11 hits on the day, including first baseman Sky Rahill, who's 3-for-4 with a run and left fielder Kavi Caster, who's 2-for-3 with two RBI.

5:25 pm, June 8, 2021

Salisbury claims 3-1 lead in 4th

NCAA.com Salisbury's fourth-inning rally.

After St. Thomas took an early 1-0 lead, Salisbury retook the lead by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth as Cullen McAuliffe took a 1-2 pitch to left center for an RBI single, then two batters later, Kavi Caster put a two-run single into right field to give Salisbury a two-run lead, 3-1.

5:02 pm, June 8, 2021

St. Thomas takes 1-0 lead in 3rd

St. Thomas used four consecutive singles in the bottom of the third inning to take a 1-0 lead over Salisbury as Matthew Enck, Max Moris and Sam Kulesa loaded the bases for Avery Lehman, who singled to right field, scoring Enck for the first run of the game. But Salisbury was able to get out of the inning without any further damage with a double play.

3:48 pm, June 8, 2021

Game 2 is underway

Salisbury could be nine innings away from being named the 2021 DIII baseball national champion. Or, St. Thomas could be nine innings away from forcing a decisive Game 3 in the best-of-three national championship series.

Game 2 is now underway and you can watch a livestream by clicking or tapping here.

12:48 pm, June 8, 2021

Salisbury on precipice of DIII national championship

Salisbury Athletics Salisbury faces St. Thomas (MN) in the potentially decisive Game 2 on Tuesday.

After Salisbury took Game 1 of the best-of-three DIII national championship series by defeating St. Thomas (MN) 6-1 on Monday, Salisbury can take home the national title on Tuesday. St. Thomas will need to win Tuesday, then again in Game 3 in order to win the national championship.

The first pitch is scheduled for Noon ET Tuesday. You can watch the livestream on NCAA.com.

In Game 1, St. Thomas scored one run in the top of the first but Salisbury scored two runs in the second to take the lead and it never looked back. Shortstop Stephen Rice was 4-for-5 with two runs and catcher Jacob Ference was 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs. Salisbury starter went five innings, allowing just one run on five hits.

11:07 pm, June 7, 2021

Salisbury takes game one of the championship series

Salisbury Baseball

Salisbury defeated St. Thomas (MN) 6-1 to take the first win in a best-of-three national championship series. Jacob Ference notched a homerun in the win, while Luke Weddell hit a key double that gave Salisbury a three run lead to pull away early.  Click or tap here to view the final stats. 

Game two of the series will take place tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, where St. Thomas (MN) will find itself in a win or go home situation.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.

10:09 pm, June 7, 2021

Salisbury leads St. Thomas (MN), 5-1

Salisbury leads St. Thomas (MN) 5-1 at the top of the sixth inning.

Luke Weddell of Salisbury was credited with the double, giving Salisbury a 4-1 lead. Next, Cullen McAuliffe of Salisbury notched another run on an RBI single, making it 5-1 Salisbury headed to the sixth.

8:40 pm, June 7, 2021

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Salisbury underway in the championship finals

St.Thomas (MN) vs. Salisbury is underway in the first of a best-of-three national championship series. You can click or tap here to watch a livestream.

Click or tap here to view the tournament bracket.

12:54 pm, June 7, 2021

DIII national championship series kicks off Monday

Salisbury Athletics Salisbury faces St. Thomas (MN) in the national championship.

The first game in a best-of-three national championship series between St. Thomas (MN) and Salisbury kicks off Monday, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. You can click or tap here to watch a livestream.

Both teams won three consecutive games in the DIII baseball championship bracket to reach the national championship. St. Thomas defeated Adrian, then WashU in consecutive games, with all three wins coming by either one or two runs. Meanwhile, Salisbury scored 11 runs in each of its last three games as it defeated SUNY Cortland 11-1, Wheaton (MA) 11-9, and SUNY Cortland again 11-8.

Click or tap here to view the updated tournament bracket.

4:00 am, June 6, 2021

Results for Day 2 of the DIII baseball championship finals

SUNY Cortland Athletics SUNY Cortland baseball

Eight teams played on Saturday but only six keep their tournament hopes alive. Johns Hopkins and Rowan were eliminated. 

Here are the results from Day 2 of the DIII baseball championship finals:

Adrian 12, Johns Hopkins 9 (eliminated)  | Full replay
St. Thomas (MN) 8,  WashU 7 | Full replay
SUNY Cortland 4, Rowan 2 (eliminated) | Full replay
Wheaton (MA) vs. SalisburyLive stream

Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.  

Four games will take place Sunday from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Here's the schedule (time ET):

WashU vs. Adrian | 11 a.m. | Live stream
TBD vs. SUNY Cortland | 2:15 p.m. | Live stream
St. Thomas (MN) vs. TBD | 5:30 p.m. | Live stream
TBD vs. TBD | 8:45 p.m. 

12:35 pm, June 4, 2021

DIII baseball championship finals | Day 1 results

Day 1 of the DIII baseball championship finals is in the books. The 2021 championship runs through June 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. You can watch every game right here on NCAA.com.

Click or tap here to view the final regional brackets.

Below are the complete results from Day 1 of the championship finals:

WashU 9, Johns Hopkins 3 | Full replay 
St. Thomas (MN) 7, Adrian 5 | Full replay
Wheaton (MA) 6, Rowan 0 | Full replay
Salisbury 11, SUNY Cortland 1 | Full replay

Below is the 2021 championship bracket.

2021 DIII baseball bracket

Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.  

12:00 am, June 1, 2021

Eight regional champs look to 2021 DIII baseball world series championship

Adrian Athletics Adrian baseball Adrian baseball wins the Whitewater, Wisconsin regional

That's a wrap on the DIII baseball regional tournaments. Eight regional champions now shift their focus to the DIII baseball world series championship. The 2021 championship will run June 4-9 from Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. You can watch every game right here on NCAA.com.

Click or tap here to view the final regional brackets.

Below is the complete championship schedule:

  • Friday, June 4 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com 
  • Saturday, June 5 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Sunday, June 6 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Monday, June 7 | Finals | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Tuesday, June 8 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Wednesday, June 9 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com (if necessary)

Here are the 8 regional winners: 

Below is the 2021 championship bracket.

2021 DIII baseball bracket

Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket.  

1:10 pm, May 31, 2021

DIII baseball regionals: Day 5 schedule, scores

Monday, May 31, marks the final day of the DIII baseball regionals, where the winners of eight regionals will advance to the DIII baseball championship, which will have a double-elimination format prior to the best-of-three championship series. Click or tap here to view the regional brackets and schedule, and here for the championship bracket.

3:46 am, May 31, 2021

DIII baseball regionals: Monday's regional scores

Salve Regina Athletics Salve Regina baseball

Regionals will conclude Monday at the DIII baseball championship. There are six teams playing a double-elimination tournament at each of the eight regional sites. 

Tap or click here to see all of the scores from Sunday. 

For the complete regional brackets, click or tap here. 

Regionals began Thursday and will go through Monday when we'll be down to the final eight teams.

1:09 pm, May 27, 2021

DIII baseball regionals: Day 1 scores

North Carolina Wesleyan Athletics North Carolina Wesleyan celebration after beating St. John Fischer

Day 1 of the DIII baseball national championship is in the books. Regional play began Thursday with 15 games. There are eight regionals, each with six teams that will compete in a double-elimination bracket format. Three more games in each region are slated to take place on Friday. 

You can view all of Thursday's regional scores by clicking or tapping here.

By the fourth day at each regional, just two teams will remain and the winner will advance to the DIII baseball championship.

See each region's bracket by clicking or tapping here. 

4:01 am, May 24, 2021

2021 DIII baseball championship selections announced

SUNY Cortland Athletics SUNY Cortland baseball

The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 DII baseball championship.

Six teams will compete at eight regional sites. All regionals will use a double-elimination format. Forty two conference champions qualified automatically.

Winners of the eight regional tournaments will qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, June 4-8/9, 2021.

2:45 pm, May 23, 2021

DIII baseball selections will be revealed today

Jack Dempsey | NCAA Photos Chapman baseball
When: The 2021 DIII baseball championship bracket will be released today by 11:59 p.m. ET.

The 2021 DIII baseball championship is June 4-9 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Chapman (above) is the defending national champion.

Below is the complete championship schedule

  • Friday, June 4 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com 
  • Saturday, June 5 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Sunday, June 6 | Finals | 11 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Monday, June 7 | Finals | 1 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Tuesday, June 8 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Wednesday, June 9 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com (if necessary)

 

5:59 pm, May 16, 2021

DIII baseball championship history

DIII Baseball Championship Game 2 Full Replay: Birmingham-Southern vs. Chapman

Chapman is the defending champion in DIII baseball.

Here is the complete championship history for DIII baseball.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Chapman (44-12) Scott Laverty 11-0 Birmingham-So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2018 UT Tyler (40-18) Brent Porche 9-6 Texas Lutheran Appleton, Wis.
2017 Cal Lutheran (43-12) Marty Slimak 7-3 Washington & Jefferson Appleton, Wis.
2016 Trinity (Texas) (44-7) Tim Scannell 10-7 Keystone Appleton, Wis.
2015 SUNY Cortland (44-4) Joe Brown 6-2 Wisconsin-La Crosse Appleton, Wis.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (44-7) John Vodenlich 7-0 Emory Appleton, Wis.
2013 Linfield (42-8) Scott Brosius 4-1 Southern Maine Appleton, Wis.
2012 Marietta (47-8) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2011 Marietta (47-4) Brian Brewer 18-5 Chapman Appleton, Wis.
2010 Illinois Wesleyan (31-21) Dennis Martel 17-5 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2009 St. Thomas (Minn.) (41-13) Dennis Denning 3-2 (12) Wooster Appleton, Wis.
2008 Trinity (Conn.) (45-1) Bill Decker 5-4 Johns Hopkins Appleton, Wis.
2007 Kean (43-8) Neil Ioviero 5-4 (10) Emory Appleton, Wis.
2006 Marietta (43-11) Brian Brewer 7-2 Wheaton (Mass.) Appleton, Wis.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (45-7) John Vodenlich 11-4 SUNY Cortland Appleton, Wis.
2004 George Fox (40-10) Pat Bailey 5-3 Eastern Conn. St. Appleton, Wis.
2003 Chapman (39-12) Tom Tereschuk 15-7 Chris. Newport Appleton, Wis.
2002 Eastern Connecticut St. (39-11-1) Bill Holowaty 8-0 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2001 St. Thomas (Minn.) (39-10) Dennis Denning 8-4 Marietta Appleton, Wis.
2000 Montclair State (42-6-1) Norm Schoenig 6-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Appleton, Wis.
1999 North Carolina Wesleyan (42-9) Charlie Long 1-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1998 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-11) Bill Holowaty 16-1 Montclair State Salem, Va.
1997 Southern Maine (39-9) Ed Flaherty 15-1 Wooster Salem, Va.
1996 William Paterson (39-5-1) Jeff Albies 6-5 Cal Lutheran Salem, Va.
1995 La Verne (39-9) Owen Wright 5-3 Methodist Salem, Va.
1994 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (41-4) Tom Lechnir 6-2 Wesleyan (Conn.) Battle Creek, Mich.
1993 Montclair State (37-11) Norm Schoenig 3-1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Battle Creek, Mich.
1992 William Paterson (36-7) Jeff Albies 3-1 Cal Lutheran Battle Creek, Mich.
1991 Southern Maine (38-6) Ed Flaherty 9-0 TCNJ Battle Creek, Mich.
1990 Eastern Connecticut St. (40-6) Bill Holowaty 8-1 Aurora Battle Creek, Mich.
1989 North Carolina Wesleyan (33-11-1) Mike Fox 8-7 (13) Cal State Stanislaus Bristol, Conn.
1988 Ithaca (36-4-1) George Valesente 7-5 Wis.-Oshkosh Bristol, Conn.
1987 Montclair State (34-14-1) Kevin Cooney 13-12 (10) Wis.-Oshkosh Marietta, Ohio
1986 Marietta (48-13-2) Don Schaly 11-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1985 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (37-3) Russ Tiedemann 11-6 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1984 Ramapo (35-11) Mickey Ennis 5-4 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1983 Marietta (49-9) Don Schaly 36-8 Otterbein Marietta, Ohio
1982 Eastern Connecticut St. (38-6-1) Bill Holowaty 11-6 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1981 Marietta (59-5) Don Schaly 14-12 (12) Ithaca Marietta, Ohio
1980 Ithaca (33-4) George Valesente 12-5 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1979 Rowan (29-5) Michael Briglia 3-0 Cal State Stanislaus Marietta, Ohio
1978 Rowan (29-11) Michael Briglia 5-3 Marietta Marietta, Ohio
1977 Cal State Stanislaus (33-18-1) Jim Bowen 8-5 Brandeis Marietta, Ohio
1976 Cal State Stanislaus (33-20-2) Jim Bowen 13-6 Ithaca Marietta, Ohio