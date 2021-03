Live coverage of the 2021 ACC tournament

Though games start Tuesday, March 9, the top 4 seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals. Seeds 5 through 9 have a bye into the second round.

First Round — Tuesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 7 p.m.

Second Round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12 p.m.

Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11

Game 8: No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m.

Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 6:30 p.m.

Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 9 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, March 12

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 6:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, March 13

Game 14: Semifinal winners | 8:30 p.m.

2021 ACC tournament: Seeds

This section will be updated after the regular season ends and seeds are set. The top four seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals. Seed Nos. 5 through 9 have byes into the second round.