2021 Champions Classic: Duke, Kansas pick up wins in Madison Square Garden

"Controlling the game, controlling tempo, closing games, that's something we've had experience in."@youngoch talks with @TheAndyKatz after dropping 29 PTS in @KUHoops' win. pic.twitter.com/QH8uVFBgIl — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 10, 2021

In the first game of the 2021 Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden, No. 3 Kansas defeated Michigan State 87-74 behind Ochai Agbaji's career-high 28 points, including several electric alley-oops.

After the game, Agbaji told March Madness correspondent Andy Katz, "We're all at a high confidence right now." Watch the complete interview here.

In the nightcap, No. 9 Duke pushed past No. 10 Kentucky, 79-71, as freshman guard Trevor Keels shined in his debut with a game-high 25 points, including the team's only 3-pointer. The Blue Devils finished 1-for-13 from behind the arc.

Fellow freshman Paolo Banchero was another standout, finishing with 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting and seven rebounds.

In their Kentucky debuts, West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe (17 points, 19 rebounds) and Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler (16 points, 10 assists) each posted a double-double in a losing effort.

