Last Updated 2:51 PM, November 07, 2021

2021 Champions Classic: Duke-Kentucky, Kansas-Michigan State tipoff times, preview

The men's NCAA tournament field of 68, predicted before opening night

2021 Champions Classic: Date, times, TV schedule

The 2021-22 men's basketball season opens on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and one of the marquee non-conference events, the Champions Classic, is scheduled for opening night. The Champions Classic is an annual double-header between four of the premier programs in the sport: Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State — three of which are ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, and the fourth, Michigan State, is first among "others receiving votes." Here's everything you need to know about the TV schedule for the matchups. 

7 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 9: No. 3 Kansas vs. Michigan State | ESPN 
9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 9: Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings reveal | ESPN 
9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 9: No. 9 Duke vs. No. 10 Kentucky | ESPN 

Click or tap here for the full opening day men's basketball scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 9.

No. 3 Kansas vs. Michigan State: Game preview

No. 3 Kansas opens the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to win the national championship next April, as the Jayhawks have the Big 12 preseason player of the year in Arizona State transfer Remy Martin, a former first-team All-Pac-12 selection, plus they return their top three scorers — Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Jalen Wilson — from last season's team that finished second in the Big 12 and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Michigan State was first among "others receiving votes" in the preseason AP poll. The Spartans' roster will look different this season as they enrolled talented shooting guard Max Christie and Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker, who averaged 18.8 points per game last season. They'll need to replace the production of Aaron Henry, Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts, but Michigan State returns a host of role players, headlined by Joey Hauser (9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game) and Gabe Brown (7.2 points per game). You can read more here about how Spartans coach Tom Izzo is handling the unusually modest expectations around his program entering 2021. In the 14 games Kansas and Michigan State have met, each team has won seven times, but the Spartans hold a 2-1 advantage over the Jayhawks in the Champions Classic. The last time the two schools met in the event, Kansas won 92-87 in 2018.

No. 9 Duke vs. No. 10 Kentucky: Game preview

The 2021 men's basketball season was an unusual one because both Duke and Kentucky missed the NCAA tournament, something that hadn't happened for the Blue Devils since 1995 and for the Wildcats since 2013. The 1976 NCAA tournament was the last one that didn't feature Duke or Kentucky. As the preseason AP poll suggests, with Duke at No. 9 and Kentucky at No. 10, the Blue Devils and Wildcats are not only expected to qualify for the 2022 NCAA tournament, but both could potentially prove to be national championship contenders if they capitalize upon their preseason expectations. Duke enrolled one of the most talented freshman classes in the country, headlined by 6-9 power forward Paolo Banchero, who could prove to be the best freshman in the country and potentially a national player of the year candidate. He'll be joined by fellow elite freshmen AJ Griffin, a small forward, and shooting guard Trevor Keels. Kentucky, meanwhile, overhauled its roster with transfers Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson), Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia) and CJ Fredrick (Iowa), while also adding talented freshmen in TyTy Washington Jr. and Daimion Collins. The Duke-Kentucky series has been a competitive one historically, with the Wildcats holding a 12-10 advantage. Duke holds a 2-1 edge over Kentucky in the Champions Classic, with the Blue Devils most recently defeating the Wildcats 118-84 on the opening night of the 2018-19 season, when Duke's freshman trio of R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish combined for 83 points — only one point less than Kentucky's total as a team.