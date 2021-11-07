2021 Champions Classic: Duke-Kentucky, Kansas-Michigan State tipoff times, preview

Matt Stone | Special to USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2021 men's basketball season was an unusual one because both Duke and Kentucky missed the NCAA tournament, something that hadn't happened for the Blue Devils since 1995 and for the Wildcats since 2013. The 1976 NCAA tournament was the last one that didn't feature Duke or Kentucky.

As the preseason AP poll suggests, with Duke at No. 9 and Kentucky at No. 10, the Blue Devils and Wildcats are not only expected to qualify for the 2022 NCAA tournament, but both could potentially prove to be national championship contenders if they capitalize upon their preseason expectations.

Duke enrolled one of the most talented freshman classes in the country, headlined by 6-9 power forward Paolo Banchero, who could prove to be the best freshman in the country and potentially a national player of the year candidate. He'll be joined by fellow elite freshmen AJ Griffin, a small forward, and shooting guard Trevor Keels.

Kentucky, meanwhile, overhauled its roster with transfers Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson), Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia) and CJ Fredrick (Iowa), while also adding talented freshmen in TyTy Washington Jr. and Daimion Collins.

The Duke-Kentucky series has been a competitive one historically, with the Wildcats holding a 12-10 advantage. Duke holds a 2-1 edge over Kentucky in the Champions Classic, with the Blue Devils most recently defeating the Wildcats 118-84 on the opening night of the 2018-19 season, when Duke's freshman trio of R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish combined for 83 points — only one point less than Kentucky's total as a team.