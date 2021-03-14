Last Updated 11:56 PM, March 14, 2021

Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA tournament

The four best bracket tips from champion brackets
7:38 pm, March 11, 2021

2021 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Here is this year's official NCAA tournament bracket. All games will be played in Indiana, with the Final Four set for Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

7:47 pm, March 11, 2021

2021 NCAA tournament: Schedule, scores

NCAA tournament games begin with all four First Four games on Thursday, March 18. The first round then happens on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20.

March Madness 2021 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks
GAME TIME (ET) TV SITE
First Four — Thursday, March 18      
(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's 5:10 p.m. truTV Assembly Hall
(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State 6:27 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena
(16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State 8:40 p.m. truTV Assembly Hall
(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State 9:57 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena
First Round — Friday, March 19      
(7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse
(3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel 1:15 p.m. TBS Farmers Coliseum
(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State 1:45 p.m. TNT Assembly Hall
(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena
(1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse
(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fiieldhouse
(4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty 6:25 p.m. TBS Farmers Coliseum
(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena
(2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State 7:15 p.m. truTV Assembly Hall
(4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
(7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse
(3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
(5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop 9:57 p.m. TNT Farmers Coliseum
First Round — Saturday, March 20      
(5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse
(4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington 1:15 p.m. TBS Farmers Coliseum
(8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure 1:45 p.m. TNT Assembly Hall
(1) Michigan vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena
(5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
(2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse
(6) USC vs. (11) Wichita State/Drake 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon 6:25 p.m. TBS Farmers Coliseum
(7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena
(4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio 7:15 p.m. truTV Assembly Hall
(8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State/Appalachian State 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(6) BYU vs. (11) Michigan State/UCLA 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse
(3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
(7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU 9:57 p.m. TNT Farmers Coliseum

Here's the complete tournament schedule:

  • Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 14
  • First Four: Thursday, March 18
  • First round: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20
  • Second round: Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22
  • Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28
  • Elite Eight: Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30
  • Final Four (national semifinals): Saturday, April 3
  • National Championship Game: Monday, April 5
7:53 pm, March 11, 2021

March Madness game times, TV listings

Games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, TNT. Coverage depends on when games start:

ROUND TIME, DATES TV CHANNELS
Selection Show 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14 CBS
First Four 4 p.m. coverage start on Thursday, March 18 truTV, TBS
First Round 12 p.m. coverage start on Friday, March 19
and Saturday, March 20		 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV
Second Round 12 p.m. starts on Sunday, March 21
and Monday, March 22		 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV
Sweet 16 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 1 p.m.
and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 28		 CBS (afternoon games), TBS (primetime games)
Elite Eight 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29 and 6 p.m.
coverage start on Tuesday, March 30		 CBS (Monday) and TBS (Tuesday)
Final Four Games start 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 CBS
National Championship 9 p.m. Monday, April 5 CBS
7:56 pm, March 11, 2021

March Madness tournament locations

Games will all happen in Indiana, though Indianapolis will serve as host for much of the tournament.

ROUND LOCATIONS
Selection Sunday N/A
First Four Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
First Round Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Second Round Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four Lucas Oil Stadium
Here is downtown Indianapolis ahead of the NCAA tournament Most of the 2021 NCAA tournament will happen in Indianapolis.
8:16 pm, March 11, 2021

Here's a complete list of NCAA tournament champions

UCLA has won a record 11 national titles. Virginia won the most recent championship, defeating Texas Tech in overtime in 2019.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE TITLE GAME REPLAYS
2019 Virginia (35-3) Tony Bennett 85-77 (OT) Texas Tech Minneapolis, Minn. Watch the full game 
2018 Villanova (36-4) Jay Wright 79-62 Michigan San Antonio, Tex. Watch the full game
2017 North Carolina (33-7) Roy Williams 71-65 Gonzaga Phoenix, Ariz. Watch the full game
2016 Villanova (35-5) Jay Wright 77-74 North Carolina Houston, Texas Watch the full game
2015 Duke (35-4) Mike Krzyzewski 68-63 Wisconsin Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game
2014 Connecticut (32-8) Kevin Ollie 60-54 Kentucky Arlington, Texas  
2013 Louisville (35-5)* Rick Pitino 82-76 Michigan Atlanta, Ga.  
2012 Kentucky (38-2) John Calipari 67-59 Kansas New Orleans, La. Watch the full game
2011 Connecticut (32-9) Jim Calhoun 53-41 Butler Houston, Texas  
2010 Duke (35-5) Mike Krzyzewski 61-59 Butler Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game
2009 North Carolina (34-4) Roy Williams 89-72 Michigan State Detroit, Mich. Watch the full game
2008 Kansas (37-3) Bill Self 75-68 (OT) Memphis San Antonio, Texas Watch the full game
2007 Florida (35-5) Billy Donovan 84-75 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. Watch the full game
2006 Florida (33-6) Billy Donovan 73-57 UCLA Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game
2005 North Carolina (33-4) Roy Williams 75-70 Illinois St. Louis, Mo.  
2004 Connecticut (33-6) Jim Calhoun 82-73 Georgia Tech San Antonio, Texas  
2003 Syracuse (30-5) Jim Boeheim 81-78 Kansas New Orleans, La. Watch the full game
2002 Maryland (32-4) Gary Williams 64-52 Indiana Atlanta, Ga.  
2001 Duke (35-4) Mike Krzyzewski 82-72 Arizona Minneapolis, Minn.  
2000 Michigan State (32-7) Tom Izzo 89-76 Florida Indianapolis, Ind.  
1999 Connecticut (34-2) Jim Calhoun 77-74 Duke St. Petersburg, Fla. Watch the full game
1998 Kentucky (35-4) Tubby Smith 78-69 Utah San Antonio, Texas Watch the full game
1997 Arizona (25-9) Lute Olson 84-79 (OT) Kentucky Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game
1996 Kentucky (34-2) Rick Pitino 76-67 Syracuse East Rutherford, N.J.  
1995 UCLA (31-2) Jim Harrick 89-78 Arkansas Seattle, Wash.  
1994 Arkansas (31-3) Nolan Richardson 76-72 Duke Charlotte, N.C. Watch the full game
1993 North Carolina (34-4) Dean Smith 77-71 Michigan New Orleans, La. Watch the full game
1992 Duke (34-2) Mike Krzyzewski 71-51 Michigan Minneapolis, Minn.  
1991 Duke (32-7) Mike Krzyzewski 72-65 Kansas Indianapolis, Ind.  
1990 UNLV (35-5) Jerry Tarkanian 103-73 Duke Denver, Colo. Watch the full game
1989 Michigan (30-7) Steve Fisher 80-79 (OT) Seton Hall Seattle, Wash.  
1988 Kansas (27-11) Larry Brown 83-79 Oklahoma Kansas City, Mo.  
1987 Indiana (30-4) Bob Knight 74-73 Syracuse New Orleans, La. Watch the full game
1986 Louisville (32-7) Denny Crum 72-69 Duke Dallas, Texas  
1985 Villanova (25-10) Rollie Massimino 66-64 Georgetown Lexington, Ky, Watch the full game
1984 Georgetown (34-3) John Thompson 84-75 Houston Seattle, Wash. Watch the full game
1983 North Carolina State (26-10) Jim Valvano 54-52 Houston Albuquerque, N.M. Watch the full game
1982 North Carolina (32-2) Dean Smith 63-62 Georgetown New Orleans, La. Watch the full game
1981 Indiana (26-9) Bob Knight 63-50 North Carolina Philadelphia, Pa.  
1980 Louisville (33-3) Denny Crum 59-54 UCLA Indianapolis, Ind.  
1979 Michigan State (26-6) Jud Heathcote 75-64 Indiana State Salt Lake City, Utah Watch the full game
1978 Kentucky (30-2) Joe Hall 94-88 Duke St. Louis, Mo.  
1977 Marquette (25-7) Al McGuire 67-59 North Carolina Atlanta, Ga.  
1976 Indiana (32-0) Bob Knight 86-68 Michigan Philadelphia, Pa. Watch the full game
1975 UCLA (28-3) John Wooden 92-85 Kentucky San Diego, Calif.  
1974 North Carolina State (30-1) Norm Sloan 76-64 Marquette Greensboro, N.C.  
1973 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 87-66 Memphis State St. Louis, Mo.  
1972 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 81-76 Florida State Los Angeles, Calif.  
1971 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 68-62 Villanova Houston, Texas  
1970 UCLA (28-2) John Wooden 80-69 Jacksonville College Park, Md.  
1969 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 92-72 Purdue Louisville, Ky.  
1968 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 78-55 North Carolina Los Angeles, Calif.  
1967 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 79-64 Dayton Louisville, Ky.  
1966 UTEP (28-1) Don Haskins 72-65 Kentucky College Park, Md. Watch the full game
1965 UCLA (28-2) John Wooden 91-80 Michigan Portland, Ore.  
1964 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 98-83 Duke Kansas City, Mo.  
1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2) George Ireland 60-58 (OT) Cincinnati Louisville, Ky.  
1962 Cincinnati (29-2) Ed Jucker 71-59 Ohio State Louisville, Ky.  
1961 Cincinnati (27-3) Ed Jucker 70-65 (OT) Ohio State Kansas City, Mo.  
1960 Ohio State (25-3) Fred Taylor 75-55 California Daly City, Calif.  
1959 California (25-4) Pete Newell 71-70 West Virginia Louisville, Ky.  
1958 Kentucky (23-6) Adolph Rupp 84-72 Seattle Louisville, Ky.  
1957 North Carolina (32-0) Frank McGuire 54-53 (3OT) Kansas Kansas City, Mo.  
1956 San Francisco (29-0) Phil Woolpert 83-71 Iowa Evanston, Ill.  
1955 San Francisco (28-1) Phil Woolpert 77-63 LaSalle Kansas City, Mo.  
1954 La Salle (26-4) Ken Loeffler 92-76 Bradley Kansas City, Mo.  
1953 Indiana (23-3) Branch McCracken 69-68 Kansas Kansas City, Mo.  
1952 Kansas (28-3) Phog Allen 80-63 St. John's Seattle, Wash.  
1951 Kentucky (32-2) Adolph Rupp 68-58 Kansas State Minneapolis, Minn.  
1950 CCNY (24-5) Nat Holman 71-68 Bradley New York, N.Y.  
1949 Kentucky (32-2) Adolph Rupp 46-36 Oklahoma A&M Seattle, Wash.  
1948 Kentucky (36-3) Adolph Rupp 58-42 Baylor New York, N.Y.  
1947 Holy Cross (27-3) Doggie Julian 58-47 Oklahoma New York, N.Y.  
1946 Oklahoma State (31-2) Henry Iba 43-40 North Carolina New York, N.Y.  
1945 Oklahoma State (27-4) Henry Iba 49-45 NYU New York, N.Y.  
1944 Utah (21-4) Vadal Peterson 42-40 (OT) Dartmouth New York, N.Y.  
1943 Wyoming (31-2) Everett Shelton 46-34 Georgetown New York, N.Y.  
1942 Stanford (28-4) Everett Dean 53-38 Dartmouth Kansas City, Mo.  
1941 Wisconsin (20-3) Bud Foster 39-34 Washington State Kansas City, Mo.  
1940 Indiana (20-3) Branch McCracken 60-42 Kansas Kansas City, Mo.  
1939 Oregon (29-5) Howard Hobson 46-33 Ohio State Evanston, Ill.  

*Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.