Live updates of the 2021 Pac-12 tournament

The first round is set for Wednesday, March 10, with tournament games continuing through Saturday, March 13.

Here's the complete schedule. All times ET:

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11

Game 4: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 5: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 8:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 3 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN

Semifinals — Friday, March 12

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 8:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN

Championship — Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN