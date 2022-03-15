We're tracking every upset in the NCAA men's tournament

Last Updated 2:55 PM, March 15, 2022Mike Lopresti | NCAA.comWe're tracking every upset in the NCAA men's tournamentShare Watch UMBC make history in 2018 as the first 16-seed to win a game 2:43 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:15 pm, March 15, 2022Welcome to the March Madness upset tracker Welcome to March Madness and welcome to the upset tracker. This is the spot where hall-of-fame sportswriter Mike Lopresti will catalog every upset that happens during the 2022 DI men's basketball tournament We're using the official NCAA record book definition of an upset: "Upsets are defined as when the winner of the game was seeded five or more places lower than the team it defeated." Here's every upset that happened in 2021, headlined by No. 15 Oral Roberts' 75-72 win over No. 2 Ohio State 72 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:42 pm, March 9, 2022Bracket tips you should know when making your women's and men's picksIt's important to go in with a strategy to get a leg up on the competition when filling out a March Madness bracket. But your strategy should vary quite a bit depending on whether you're filling out an NCAA men's or women's bracket. You don't need to be a college basketball analyst to know that it's better to pick better-seeded teams, but there are some significant differences in how teams of a certain seed perform in one bracket versus the other. We've crunched the numbers and we're here to help out you — and your bracket. The data below is current through the 2020-21 season. Games played, and teams that lost, in the First Four were not included in this analysis. First, here are some of the highlights: It's never a bad idea to pick a No. 1 seed to win the NCAA tournament, but No. 1 seeds in the women's basketball tournament have won roughly 78 percent of the national championships post-64-team expansion (21 of 27), compared to roughly 64 percent of the NCAA tournaments on the men's side (23 of 36). In fact, no team seeded worse than a No. 3 seed has won the women's tournament since it expanded to 64 teams, while one men's team apiece seeded as a No. 4, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 seed has won the NCAA tournament. While Harvard in 1998 became the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in either the men's or women's basketball tournament, in just the fifth year of the 64-team women's bracket — a historic day that you can relive moment by moment here — there has never been a first-round upset by a No. 14 or No. 15 seed in the women's basketball tournament. For perspective, in the last nine men's basketball tournaments, dating back to 2012, No. 15 seeds have upset No. 2 seeds five times, including three in a two-year span in 2012 and 2013. That's roughly a one-in-six chance for No. 15 seeds in that span on the men's side, while the women's tournament is still waiting for its first. Click or tap here for the complete rundown of tips. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link