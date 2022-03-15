We're tracking every upset in the NCAA men's tournament

Welcome to March Madness and welcome to the upset tracker. This is the spot where hall-of-fame sportswriter Mike Lopresti will catalog every upset that happens during the 2022 DI men's basketball tournament

We're using the official NCAA record book definition of an upset: "Upsets are defined as when the winner of the game was seeded five or more places lower than the team it defeated."

Here's every upset that happened in 2021, headlined by No. 15 Oral Roberts' 75-72 win over No. 2 Ohio State 72