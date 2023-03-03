Antoine Davis finishes 3 points from all-time NCAA scoring record in Detroit Mercy loss

From Detroit Mercy's athletics website:

DETROIT — Graduate senior Antoine Davis nearly had a triple double and ended with a game-high 38 points as the University of Detroit Mercy men's basketball team is moving on in the Barbasol Horizon League Men's Basketball Championship with an 81-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

The nation's leading scorer not only scored 38 points on 14-of-27 from the field and 6-of-13 from three, but tallied a career-high eight rebounds to go with a team-high eight assists and four steals. He now has 3,642 points, 25 points away from tying and 26 shy of breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA record 3,667. He also has 155, 3-pointers on the year, tied for fourth in NCAA history and seven away from the single-season mark of 162 by Stephen Curry in 2007-08.

The Titans (14-18, 9-11 HL) will now head to top-seeded Youngstown State on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Graduate senior Damezi Anderson scored 11 points with four rebounds and graduate senior A.J. Oliver had nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman Marcus Tankersley scored a career-high 12 points with five rebounds and three steals and senior Gerald Liddell had two points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Detroit Mercy had a 41-36 lead just four minutes into the second half, but blew the game open with a 19-2 run over the next five minutes. The defense held Purdue Fort Wayne (17-15, 9-11 HL) to 0-of-7 from the field with two turnovers in that span, while the Titans were 7-of-10 shooting with four of those from distance.

Oliver started the spurt with a three off a steal from Davis and then Tankersley and Oliver had back-to-back layups, the latter off a foul and he made the free throw for the three-point play for a 48-36 lead. Anderson then nailed back-to-back triples to extend the rin to 13-straight points and a 55-26 advantage with 11:48 left. After Purdue Fort Wayne hit 1-of-2 at the line, Anderson knocked in another three and once again the Mastodons split a pair before a Davis trey had the team up 60-38 with 10:20 remaining.

Detroit Mercy would never see their lead fall to under double digits the rest of the way as the Mastodons pulled within 12, 60-48, but Davis netted eight-straight points to make it a 20-point lead again at 68-48 with five minutes to go.

Both teams were a big sluggish to start as Detroit Mercy was 1-of-7 and Purdue Fort Wayne was 2-of-7 in the first few minutes.

MEN'S TOURNAMENT: 2023 March Madness schedule, dates, times

The game was tied at 16-16 midway through the period when the Titans went on an 8-0 run. Davis started it with a three and then Tankersley came up with a steal and layup before another Davis triple made it 24-16 with 7:59 to go.

The Mastodons cut it to three, 24-21, when Tankersley had another layup and Davis followed with one, and was fouled, converting on the free throw for a 29-21 advantage with 3:46 left. The lead rose to 10, 34-24, on another Tankersley bucket and a three from Oliver with 2:09 left and the Titans took a 34-26 margin into the break.

Detroit Mercy shot 47.5% from the field (29-of-61), 10-of-25 (40.0%) from three and 13-of-16 (81.3%) at the free-throw line. The Titans also won the rebounding total 37-34 and had 10 steals, while holding Purdue Fort Wayne to 38.3% shooting.

The Titans and Penguins will tip off at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Beeghly Center.

Game Notes: