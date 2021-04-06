Baylor dominates to win first national title, denies Gonzaga perfection

It turns out Baylor was the one to make history. Perfection will have to wait.

The Bears won their first national title and denied Gonzaga an undefeated season with a dominating 86-70 win in the 2021 NCAA tournament championship game.

Baylor led by 19 in the first half, and when Gonzaga briefly cut it to nine in the second, the Bears’ Jared Butler and others helped settle things and stretched the edge to 20. Butler had 22 points and seven assists, while MaCio Teague (19 points), Davion Mitchell (15) and Adam Flagler (13) all reached double figures. Baylor's patience led to 10 3-pointers in the game — and no turnovers for the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Even though Gonzaga shot 51 percent from the floor, it never got comfortable on 3s, making only five of its 17 attempts. Baylor also controlled the boards, getting 14 offensive rebounds.

Baylor defeats Gonzaga, 86-70

The loss kept Gonzaga from becoming the first undefeated champion since Indiana in 1976. The Bulldogs are the first team to fall one game short of perfection since 1979 Indiana State.

Baylor's Jared Butler is the Most Outstanding Player. Here's the 2021 All-Tournament Team: