Baylor dominates to win first national title, denies Gonzaga perfection 2021 One Shining Moment 3:30 am, April 6, 2021Baylor wins national title, denies Gonzaga a perfect season It turns out Baylor was the one to make history. Perfection will have to wait. The Bears won their first national title and denied Gonzaga an undefeated season with a dominating 86-70 win in the 2021 NCAA tournament championship game. Baylor led by 19 in the first half, and when Gonzaga briefly cut it to nine in the second, the Bears' Jared Butler and others helped settle things and stretched the edge to 20. Butler had 22 points and seven assists, while MaCio Teague (19 points), Davion Mitchell (15) and Adam Flagler (13) all reached double figures. Baylor's patience led to 10 3-pointers in the game — and no turnovers for the first 12 minutes of the second half. Even though Gonzaga shot 51 percent from the floor, it never got comfortable on 3s, making only five of its 17 attempts. Baylor also controlled the boards, getting 14 offensive rebounds. Baylor defeats Gonzaga, 86-70 The loss kept Gonzaga from becoming the first undefeated champion since Indiana in 1976. The Bulldogs are the first team to fall one game short of perfection since 1979 Indiana State. Baylor's Jared Butler is the Most Outstanding Player. Here's the 2021 All-Tournament Team: Johnny Juzang, UCLA Davion Mitchell, Baylor Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga Drew Timme, Gonzaga Jared Butler, Baylor 3:08 am, April 6, 2021Baylor 82, Gonzaga 65 | 3:18 2ndTime is running out for Gonzaga — and Baylor is close to its first title. The Bears led by as many as 20 and remain firmly in command, with Jared Butler's 20 points and 7 assists marking the first time that's happened in the championship game since Syracuse's Carmelo Anthony in 2003. But Butler isn't doing it alone. MaCio Teague has 19 points and both Davion Mitchell and Adam Flagler have 13. Gonzaga is above 50 percent from the field, but the Bulldogs have only four 3-pointers (26.7 percent) and have allowed Baylor to gobble up 14 offensive rebounds. 2:48 am, April 6, 2021Baylor 67, Gonzaga 51 | 12:52 2ndThe 3s keep falling and the gap for a Gonzaga rally is closing. Baylor's Adam Flagler is up to 3-for-3 shooting from long range, pushing Baylor to 10 3-pointers on only 18 attempts. Jared Butler has 18 points (and four 3s), while MaCio Teague has 16 — and two 3s of his own. Baylor getting it done at BOTH ends #NationalChampionship @BaylorMBB pic.twitter.com/nWqhfCALZS — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 6, 2021 Gonzaga appeared to be making a run, getting it to 58-49, which was the first time Baylor didn't lead by double figures since it was 13-4. But those 3-pointers are still going down for the Bears. 2:39 am, April 6, 2021Baylor 56, Gonzaga 45 | 15:51 2ndThere's no big surge yet for Gonzaga, but Baylor's Flo Thamba had to sit after picking up his fourth foul with 17 minutes to go. Baylor's foul troubles could be the start of a changing narrative inside. Yet the Bulldogs are still struggling from distance (1 for 8) and are still getting beaten on the glass. Bears star Jared Butler also has 16 points on nine shots. 2:23 am, April 6, 2021Baylor 47, Gonzaga 37 | HalftimeIf Gonzaga is going to make history and finish undefeated, it will have to make even more history. Baylor is up 47-37 at the half, but the Bulldogs trailed by as many as 19 points. That would be the largest deficit overcome in title game history. Though Baylor won't make it easy. Zags not going away 👀@ZagMBB #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/i8fTGiac4n — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 6, 2021 Both teams are shooting at least 50 percent, with the Bears also grabbing eight offensive rebounds and hitting seven 3-pointers to the Bulldogs' one. MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell have combined for 24 points, with Drew Timme leading Gonzaga with 10. One area of positivity for the Bulldogs comes at the foul line. Gonzaga has made 10 more free throws than Baylor and three Bears have at least two fouls. 1:53 am, April 6, 2021Baylor 38, Gonzaga 26 | 3:41 1stGonzaga's zone is making things interesting. What was a 19-point Baylor led is suddenly down to 12. For all the early struggles, the Bulldogs are still shooting 50 percent, allowing them to quickly make a push to force a Scott Drew timeout. Drew Timme is the top Gonzaga weapon thus far, making four of his five attempts. But Baylor still has nearly as many made field goals (15) as the Bulldogs have shots (17). Eight offensive board will help with that. Baylor will need to figure out that zone. 1:36 am, April 6, 2021Baylor 23, Gonzaga 8 | 11:42 1st Gonzaga has never been in this position before. The Bulldogs are one win away from perfection, but they'll have to climb out of the biggest deficit of the season: 15 points. Jalen Suggs has been on the bench with two fouls (but is coming back). Baylor has five offensive rebounds, is shooting 52.9 percent and is 3-for-3 shooting on 3-pointers. Gonzaga has five turnovers and has looked either slow or lost on possessions. Perhaps that wild overtime game against UCLA two days ago is still lingering. 1:26 am, April 6, 2021Baylor 11, Gonzaga 1 | 15:30 1stThe highest-scoring team in the nation is still looking for its first basket. Baylor came out rocking against the undefeated Bulldogs, who are 0-for-3 from the floor and have a pair of turnovers. The Bears are also owning the glass, coming down with four offensive boards in a little more than 4 minutes. As if that wasn't enough, Final Four hero Jalen Suggs is on the bench with two fouls. Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler are getting it done for Baylor, combining for all 11 points while shooting 5 of 6. WHAT A START FOR THE BEARS 👀@BaylorMBB #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/OWk04YJon5 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 6, 2021 1:11 am, April 6, 2021Watch live: Gonzaga is playing Baylor in the national championshipIt's time to crown a champion. Unbeaten Gonzaga is playing Baylor now on CBS to conclude the 2021 NCAA tournament. Click or tap here to follow along all game long. Here's how the Bulldogs and Bears got here: Gonzaga Round Baylor Def. (16) Norfolk State, 98-55 First Def. (16) Hartford, 79-55 Def. (8) Oklahoma, 87-71 Second Def. (9) Wisconsin, 76-63 Def. (5) Creighton, 83-65 Sweet 16 Def. (5) Villanova, 62-51 Def. (6) USC, 85-66 Elite Eight Def. (3) Arkansas, 81-72 Def. (11) UCLA, 93-90 (OT) Final Four (semifinals) Def. (2) Houston, 78-59 12:13 am, April 6, 2021Gonzaga vs. Baylor: Breaking down the matchup We'll have a first-time champion tonight, no matter what happens. Both Gonzaga and Baylor have been dominant for (almost) all season, too. The Bulldogs' wild OT win against UCLA in the Final Four was their first by single digits since Dec. 2. Meanwhile, the Bears started 18-0 before a COVID pause and initially struggled upon their return. But they've since won big in the NCAA tournament, pushing aside teams by 24, 13, 11, 9 and 19 points to reach the final game. Undefeated Gonzaga would be the first undefeated champ since 1975-76 Indiana. The Bulldogs also rank first in the nation in points per game (91.6), field goal percentage (55) and scoring margin (22.4). Baylor comes in third in scoring margin at 17.5, ranking behind Houston, the team it routed in the Final Four. Gonzaga was also the nation's top pick to win the championship, as 38.82 percent of Bracket Challenge Game brackets had the Bulldogs cutting down the nets; Baylor came in third at 8.43 percent. Here's another look at how the teams compare statistically. Gonzaga Stat Baylor 31-0 (15-0 WCC) Record 27-2 (13-1) 91.6 PPG 82.8 69.2 Points against 65.3 +22.4 Margin +17.5 55.0 FG percentage 48.8 37.0 3-point FG percentage 41.2 42.1 Def. FG percentage 43.1 37.6 Rebounds 35.9 +7.5 Rebounding margin +3.9 18.9/12.0 Assists/turnovers per game 16.9/11.6 8.1 Steals per game 8.9 2.8 Blocks per game 3.7 Drew Timme (19.2) Leading scorer Jared Butler (16.6) Timme (7.1) Leading rebounder Mark Vital (6.5) 12:24 pm, April 5, 2021Baylor and Gonzaga play tonight for the NCAA championship March Madness Preview: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Tonight's the night. Gonzaga and Baylor will meet to play for a national title after more than 700 days since the last champion was crowned. Both teams seek their first NCAA men's basketball national championship, though both have made one previous appearance in the title game. Gonzaga in 2017 and Baylor in 1948. Gonzaga goes into tonight's match-up aiming for its 36th straight victory. Baylor is 27-2. The two teams have held the top two spots in national rankings for much of the season. With a win, Gonzaga would be the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1975-76. Here's some more to know before the game tips off at 9:20 p.m. ET You can stream the game here on March Madness Live. Tip-off is at 9:20 p.m. CBS broadcasts the game. Mike Lopresti gets the story on Mark Few and Scott Drew, pickleball partners and opposing coaches Andy Katz ranks the 10 best national champions since 2000 Jalen Suggs' game-winning shot was pure March Madness Here is a look at the 7 undefeated men's basketball national champions See where your bracket ranks in the NCAA.com Bracket Challenge Game See the updated interactive bracket here and the printable 2021 NCAA bracket here History and results from every men's Final Four in Indianapolis, so far This is the sixth all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Baylor. The Zags have won all five of the previous meetings against BU, with four under Mark Few. Here is the history of match-ups between Gonzaga and Baylor since 2006: Date Score Season Location March 23, 2019 Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71 2018-19 Salt Lake City, Utah Dec. 28, 2012 Gonzaga 94, Baylor 87 2012-13 Spokane, Wash. Dec. 18, 2010 Gonzaga 68, Baylor 64 2010-11 Dallas, Texas Nov. 15, 2006 Gonzaga 78, Baylor 69 2006-07 Spokane, Wash. 3:19 am, April 4, 2021Gonzaga beats UCLA at the buzzer in OT, will play Baylor for title Jalen Suggs made sure Gonzaga's quest for perfection remained alive. But it almost ended in Indy. Suggs' buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent Gonzaga to the national title game, 93-90, after UCLA's Johnny Juzang tied the game in the closing seconds with a putback of his own miss. But Suggs' shot kept the Bulldogs' loss mark at zero and a chance to make it eight undefeated national champions. Barely. JALEN SUGGS. UNBELIEVABLE! 🤯🚨@ZagMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/QeEAjENYmG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2021 Drew Timme's late play also helped the Bulldogs escape. After drawing a charge call in the final moments of the second half with UCLA trying to win the game, Timme took over early in overtime with three field goals on consecutive possessions. Timme had 25 points in the game. Yet UCLA wouldn't go away. UCLA, the fifth No. 11 seed to make the Final Four, pushed the undefeated Bulldogs all night and even had a chance to win the game at the end of the second half. That would have made the Bruins the first double-digit seed to play in the national championship. The Bulldogs had won 27 consecutive games by double digits and breezed through its region. But UCLA, which won overtime games in the First Four and Sweet 16, ran a patient offense led by Juzang. He led all players with 29 points. Three other Bruins hit double digits, helping UCLA shoot 57.6 percent. Tyger Campbell had 17 points and seven assists. Gonzaga struggled from distance, shooting only 33.3 percent (7 for 21) — but then Suggs brought the magic. The Bulldogs otherwise took close attempts inside to shoot 58.7 percent. Joel Ayayi had 22 points on 12 shots, with Suggs (16), Corey Kispert The Bruins star has carried his team with 27 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Bulldogs are cold from distance at 5-for-17 shooting, though their seemingly countless looks around the rim still have them at 57.1 percent overall from the floor. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:39 am, April 4, 2021Gonzaga 75, UCLA 74 | 4:31 2nd The last time an undefeated team made the Final Four, the run — and perfection — ended there. Wisconsin shocked Kentucky in 2015. That was also in Indianapolis. Could we have a repeat here? Gonzaga is clinging to the small lead thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from Corey Kispert. The make brought the Bulldogs up to 60.4 percent shooting. And the undefeated No. 1 team is still up only one point. For perspective, Gonzaga shot 50 percent in the Elite Eight against USC and won by 19. But UCLA is shooting 57.1 percent itself to keep it close. Johnny Juzang is up to 22 points on 13 shots. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:24 am, April 4, 2021Gonzaga 69, UCLA 67 | 7:25 2ndWe're getting deeper into the game and not much has changed. Just when it seemed Gonzaga would pull ahead comfortably and up 7, UCLA responded. Drew Timme has emerged as the toughest out this half, as he's up to 17 points. That's just behind Joel Ayayi's 20 for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are shooting 60 percent, often finding close and good looks inside. The Bruins may not be getting a lot of stops, but they've made two more 3-pointers and are plus-4 on rebounds. As expected Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are handling the scoring load with a combined 48 points — or 71.6 percent of the Bruins' output. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:08 am, April 4, 2021Gonzaga 52, UCLA 52 | 14:52 2ndIf you expect Gonzaga to pull ahead safely, you're going to have to wait a little longer. UCLA has maintained its purposeful tempo and isn't going away. Both teams are shooting above 50 percent, and it's starting to become an exchange of buckets as the lead changes hands. Can UCLA make enough stops and keep pace with the undefeated Zags? The Bruins will likely need a big second half from both Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:33 am, April 4, 2021Gonzaga 45, UCLA 44 | Halftime UCLA is making Gonzaga work, even if it's down 45-44 at the half. The Bruins led for most of the first half, but the Bulldogs still have the edge. Both teams are shooting well, with UCLA's patient offense sparkling at 57.7 percent. Johnny Juzang is 6-for-8 for 15 points, but all five UCLA starters have at least two buckets. Gonzaga took the lead late thanks to its own crisp shooting, with the Bulldogs 4-for-8 on 3s. Joel Ayayi remains a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor, with Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs combining for 22 points. We'll see if UCLA can control the tempo some more in the second half and keep Gonzaga and its stars from running. But the Bruins are the first team in the NCAA tournament to push the Bulldogs this much for this long. Gonzaga Stats UCLA 45 Points 44 17-for-28 (59.3) FGs 15-for-26 (57.7) 4-for-8 (50) 3-pointers 4-for-7 (57.1) 7-for-10 (70) FTs 10-for-14 (69.2) 11 (3) Rebounds (Offensive) 14 (4) 13/4 Assists/turnovers 8/5 5 Steals 2 1 Blocks 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:04 am, April 4, 2021UCLA 27, Gonzaga 25 | 7:57 1st UCLA is doing what it needs to make Gonzaga uncomfortable. The Bruins are shooting 55.6 percent and aren't very worried about pushing the tempo to try and match the Bulldogs. Unbeaten Gonzaga always seems like it could go on a 7-0 burst in a minute — and the Bulldogs are shooting 62.5 percent behind plenty of inside looks and 3-pointers. Joel Ayayi is up to 13 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting but has two fouls. The Bruins are also dealing well with Gonzaga's pressure thus far, getting through the press and finding Johnny Juzang for an open 3-pointer. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:54 am, April 4, 2021UCLA 10, Gonzaga 9 | 14:38 1st UCLA has an early lead, but the obvious question is — can the Bruins keep it up for 40 minutes? The Bruins are shooting well and four players have scored, but Gonzaga's fourth leading scorer, Joel Ayayi already has 7 points. If the other Bulldogs get rolling, we'll have to see if the Bruins can keep pace with the undefeated Zags. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:41 am, April 4, 2021Watch live: Gonzaga vs. UCLA in the Final FourWe know half of the national championship game matchup. It's time to settle the other half. No. 1 and undefeated Gonzaga is playing No. 11 UCLA now for the chance to play Baylor for the national championship on Monday night. The Bears beast Houston 78-59 earlier Saturday. You can click or tap here to watch live. Here's how the Bulldogs and Bruins got here: No. 1 Gonzaga Round No. 11 UCLA N/A First Four Def. No. 11 Michigan State, 86-80 (OT) Def. No. 16 Norfolk State, 98-55 First Def. No. 6 BYU, 73-62 Def. No. 8 Oklahoma, 87-71 Second Def. No. 14 Abilene Christian, 67-47 Def. No. 5 Creighton, 83-65 Sweet 16 Def. No. 2 Alabama, 88-78 (OT) Def. No. 6 USC, 85-66 Elite Eight Def. No. 1 Michigan, 51-49 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:01 pm, April 3, 2021Baylor routs Houston, advances to the national title game Baylor beat Houston in the Final Four on Saturday. Baylor waited 71 years to make it back to the Final Four. Now the Bears have only a two-day wait to play for a national championship. Top-seeded Baylor crushed No. 2 Houston, 78-59, on Saturday to advance to Monday's final. The Bears led by 25 at the half and never lost control through a couple small Houston runs in the second half. Baylor (27-2) used movement, passing and efficient 3-point shooting to easily get ahead of Houston, with Jared Butler going 6-for-9 for 17 points — all in the first half. Matthew Mayer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua came off the bench to combine for 23 points on only 15 shots. Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague both topped double figures as well. Jared Butler was READY 😤@J_Hooper11 finished the first half with 17pts! @BaylorMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/Tr9SLczeme — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021 Houston, playing in its first Final Four since 1984, got 20 points from Marcus Sasser, but the other Cougars totaled 1-for-15 shooting in the first half as the lead ballooned. The Cougars shot only 38.2 percent, compared with Baylor's 52.7 percent. Baylor Stat Houston 78 Points 59 29-for-55 (52.7) FGs 21-for-55 (38.2) 11-for-24 (45.8) 3-pointers 6-for-19 (31.6) 9-for-13 (69.2) FTs 11-for-16 (71.4) 33 (13) Rebound (Off) 28 (14) 23/9 Assists/turnovers 10/11 6 Steals 4 0 Blocks 5 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:52 pm, April 3, 2021Baylor 60, Houston 41 | 7:34 2nd Houston's small run to start the second half hasn't turned into a big enough stretch to push Baylor. The Bears remain at 50 percent shooting and are 9-for-19 on 3-pointers. Jared Butler has had a quiet second half offensively, still at 17 points, but Davion Mitchell is nearing a double-double with 9 points and 10 assists — without a turnover. The Cougars will have to make one final charge soon, as the Bears are less than 8 minutes away from playing for the title on Monday. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:29 pm, April 3, 2021Baylor 52, Houston 32 | 14:15 2nd Houston is trying to claw back, taking off five points in the first nearly 6 minutes of the second half. Sasser is up to 19 points and is starting to get help, but the Bears are still plus-9 on the glass. Houston will need to put together some more mini-runs like this one and bigger to put pressure on the Bears. Baylor has been ahead by double digits since it was 24-14. Click or tap here to watch the game or follow along. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:01 pm, April 3, 2021Baylor 45, Houston 20 | Halftime Jared Butler has found his range, Baylor is controlling the glass and dominating Houston's offense to leave the Bears only 20 minutes away from the national title game. The Bears are in control and up 45-20 at the half. Butler has 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting, making four 3-pointers in the first half. Baylor has eight 3s as a team. And even with the 55.6 percent shooting, Baylor still has as many offensive rebounds (7) as Houston has field goals (7). Only Marcus Sasser has been consistent offensively for Houston, accounting for 17 of the Cougars' 20 points. Houston players not named Sasser are shooting 1-for-15. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:44 pm, April 3, 2021Baylor 25, Houston 14 | 7:48 1st Marcus Sasser is doing his part to keep Houston within striking distance. He's 4-for-8 thus far, leaving the rest of the Cougars a combined 1-for-10. Baylor continue to hit a high mark at 57.1 percent, getting 9 from Jared Butler. The Bears have made half of their eight 3-point attempts as well. The Bears are also keeping Houston off the offensive glass, with the Cougars getting only four of their 13 misses. Houston is third in the nation at 14.5 offensive rebounds per game. Click or tap here to watch live. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:30 pm, April 3, 2021Baylor 17, Houston 11 | 11:52 1stHouston can win even when not shooting well, as the Cougars beat Oregon State in the Elite Eight despite shooting 32.3 percent because they grabbed 19 offensive rebounds. Houston is at 40 percent a little more than 8 minutes into the game. But Baylor has the early edge in rebounds and also offensive boards. The Bears are also shooting 55.6 percent, knocking down three 3-pointers. Click or tap here to watch the game. Matthew Mayer with a quick 5pts off the bench ♨️@BaylorMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/olyB8vkx11 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:51 pm, April 3, 2021Watch live: Baylor plays Houston now in the Final FourThe Final Four is underway, as Baylor is playing Houston now. The winner will move on to Monday's final with a chance to win the program's first national title. Click or tap here to watch the game and follow along with live stats. This is Baylor's first Final Four appearance since 1950 and Houston's first since 1984. The Cougars' run is notable as they beat double-digit seeds to get here. Here's how the two teams got to this point. No. 1 Baylor Round No. 2 Houston Def. No. 16 Hartford, 79-55 First Def. No. 15 Cleveland State, 87-56 Def. No. 9 Wisconsin, 76-63 Second Def. No. 10 Rutgers, 63-60 Def. No. 5 Villanova, 62-51 Sweet 16 Def. No. 11 Syracuse, 62-46 Def. No. 3 Arkansas, 81-72 Elite Eight Def. No. 12 Oregon State, 67-61 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:26 pm, April 3, 2021Watch The Final Four Show on NCAA.com The first Final Four game between No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 2 seed Houston tips off at 5:14 p.m. ET, but you can get ready for Saturday night's action with The Final Four Show, which you can watch here. Pregame coverage will include stories with behind-the-scenes content for each of the four National Semifinalist teams, pregame analysis, interviews with each of the four head coaches, an update from the game announce team of Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson, and more. Among the features will be scenes from each of the campuses of the Final Four schools during this unique Tournament, Hill and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski looking back at Duke’s 1991 National Championship in Indianapolis 30 years ago, Robert F. Kennedy’s famous speech after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4, 1968 from Indianapolis, and the announcement of the 2021 HBCU All-Stars, including the Player and Coach of the Year. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:40 pm, April 3, 2021Final Four: Scores, stats from Saturday Getty Images We're getting near the end of the 2021 NCAA tournament and seeing a national champion. No. 1 Gonzaga beat No. 11 UCLA at the buzzer and No. 1 Baylor routed No. 2 Houston for a spot in the championship game, which is set for Monday. Here are the Final Four scores from Saturday: (1) Baylor 78, (2) Houston 59 (1) Gonzaga 93, (11) UCLA 90 (OT) Watch Jalen Suggs become a March Madness legend Here's a look at the Final Four teams: No. 1 Baylor last made the Final Four in March 1950, back when gas was 18 cents a gallon. Now the Bears are back and facing the Houston Cougars for a chance at the title. MaCio Teague's 22 points led Baylor past Elite Eight opponent No. 3 seed Arkansas. Houston, on the other hand, has Marcus Sasser, who posted 20 points against No. 12 seed Oregon State in the Elite Eight, and Justin Gorham, who tallied 10 rebounds versus the Beavers. Five Final Fours have come and gone for the Cougars, with no national championship trophy to show for it. WATCH LIVE: Don't miss a minute of March Madness action No. 1 Gonzaga seeks the first perfect season since Indiana in 1976, and it will try with the guidance of Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs, just to name a few. Timme's 23 points and Suggs' 18 points, 10 rebounds led the Zags over No. 6 seed USC in the Elite Eight. No. 11 seed UCLA seeks history as well, after beginning the tournament at the First Four just like VCU did back in 2011 and being the fifth No. 11 seed to reach this point. Behind Johnny Juzang's 28 points, the Bruins beat No. 1 seed Michigan in the Elite Eight. Now they seek the program's 12th national championship. Below NCAA.com's Andy Katz breaks down everything you need to know for today's Final Four action. Andy Katz previews the 2021 Final Four share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:25 am, March 31, 2021Final Four set after Gonzaga, UCLA win on TuesdayWe're down to the Final Four. No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 UCLA won on Tuesday night to solidify the national semifinals. They will join No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Houston in the Final Four. Undefeated Gonzaga won big against No. 6 USC, 85-66, as the Bulldogs try to be the first undefeated champion since 1975-76 Indiana. Meanwhile, UCLA became the fifth No. 11 seed to reach the Final Four, beating top seed Michigan, 51-49. Gonzaga defeats USC, 85-66 WATCH LIVE: Don't miss a minute of March Madness action Gonzaga continues to overwhelm its foes. The Bulldogs' NCAA tournament wins have come by 43, 16, 18 and 19 as they move to two games away from a national title. UCLA started its tournament run in the First Four, as the Bruins needed to beat Michigan State to face No. 6 BYU in the first round. The Bruins then beat No. 14 Abilene Christian, No. 2 Alabama and finally No. 1 Michigan FOLLOW: Listen to every tournament game on Westwood One The Final Four starts with the semifinals on Saturday, April 3: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Houston | 5:14 p.m. | CBS No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA | 8:34 p.m. | CBS Here's what happened in the Elite Eight: No. 1 Gonzaga 85, No. 6 Southern California 66 No. 11 UCLA 51, No. 1 Michigan 49 No. 2 Houston 67, No. 12 Oregon State 61 No. 1 Baylor 81, No. 3 Arkansas 72 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:59 am, March 31, 2021No. 11 UCLA upsets No. 1 Michigan for last Final Four spot UCLA upset Michigan in the Elite Eight. UCLA is going from First Four to Final Four. The No. 11 Bruins followed 2011 VCU in making the national semifinals after starting in the First Four. UCLA upset No. 1 Michigan 51-49 to get the last Final Four spot. Johnny Juzang led the way with 28 points in 11-for-19 shooting — scoring 54.9 percent of the Bruins' points. Michigan shot 39.2 percent but also committed 14 turnovers to UCLA's eight. HOW IT HAPPENED: Highlights, stats from UCLA's win The win moves UCLA to the Final Four for the first time since making it three years in a row (2006 through 2008). UCLA is the fifth No. 11 seed to make the Final Four in NCAA tournament history: 2018 Loyola Chicago 2011 VCU 2006 George Mason 1986 LSU UCLA vs. Michigan: Extended highlights from 2021 NCAA tournament share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:05 am, March 31, 2021No. 1 Gonzaga crushes No. 6 USC to make the Final Four Drew Timme and Gonzaga beat USC to make the Final Four. Gonzaga is only two games away from making history. The No. 1 Bulldogs remained perfect and dominated No. 6 USC, 85-66, in the Elite Eight to move on to the Final Four. Gonzaga is now two wins away from becoming the first undefeated champion since 1975-76 Indiana. Gonzaga (30-0) made it look easy. The Bulldogs led by 19 points at the half, shooting 54.1 percent while committing only one turnover for a 49-30 lead. Going into the game, USC allowed 56, 51 and 68 points in their three NCAA tournament wins. HOW IT HAPPENED: Highlights, stats from Gonzaga's rout of USC Drew Timme finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Jalen Suggs nearly recorded a triple-double (18 points, 10 rebonds, eight assists). Gonzaga defeats USC, 85-66 USC attempted to make the Final Four for the first time since 1954, but the Trojans couldn't keep pace with the No. 1 overall seed. The Bulldogs and Trojans had won all their NCAA tournament games by double figures. Here's how the teams got to the Elite Eight: No. 1 Gonzaga Round No. 6 USC Def. (16) Norfolk State, 98-55 First Def. (11) Drake, 72-56 Def. (8) Oklahoma, 87-71 Second Def. (3) Kansas, 85-51 Def. (5) Creighton, 83-65 Sweet 16 Def. (7) Oregon, 82-68 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:55 am, March 30, 2021No. 1 Baylor advances to first Final Four since 1950 Baylor is in the Final Four for the first time in 71 years. Baylor doesn't have to wait any longer. The Bears are back in the Final Four for the first time since 1950 after they beat Arkansas, 81-72 in the Elite Eight on Monday. The 71-year gap is similar to Oregon's, as the 2017 Ducks made their first Final Four appearance since 1939 — the first year of the NCAA tournament. HOW IT HAPPENED: Highlights and stats from Baylor's win The Bears led 15-3 and by 12 in the second half before Arkansas started another March rally and got to within 4. The Razorbacks trailed by double digits in all four of their tournament games. But Baylor got 22 points from MaCio Teague, 12 from Davion Mitchell and shut down Arkansas late to pull away. No. 1 seed Baylor (26-2) will play No. 2 Houston in the Final Four on Saturday. Baylor beats Arkansas, 81-72 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:29 am, March 30, 2021No. 2 Houston returns to Final Four for first time since '84 Houston beat Oregon State to advance to the Final Four. Houston is back in the Final Four. The Cougars ended the Cinderella run of No. 12 Oregon State, 67-61, to reach the national semifinals for the first time since 1984 and the Phi Slama Jama era. The Cougars (28-3) led by 17 at the half but had to re-take the lead after Oregon State tied it at 55. Houston's Quentin Grimes then hit a clutch 3-pointer to regain the lead for good. Houston shot only 32.3 percent but grabbed 19 offensive rounds and made 11 3-pointers. HOW IT HAPPENED: Stats, highlights from Houston's win No. 2 Houston reached the Final Four after becoming the first team to play four double-digit seeds in a single tournament. The Cougars topped No. 15 Cleveland State, No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Syracuse before knocking out the Beavers. Oregon State (20-13) was only the second No. 12 seed to make the Elite Eight — and would have been the first to make the Final Four. Houston will face the Baylor in the Final Four on Saturday. Houston heads to Final Four share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:20 pm, March 29, 2021Elite Eight scores — Monday, March 29 Houston is in the Final Four after defeating Oregon State. Half of the Final Four is set. No. 2 Houston and No. 1 Baylor are moving on after winning Monday night. Houston is in the Final Four for the first time since 1984, while Baylor's wait is even longer: 1950. Here's what happened on Monday: No. 2 Houston 67, No. 12 Oregon State 61 No. 1 Baylor 81, No. 3 Arkansas 72 WATCH LIVE: Don't miss a minute of March Madness action FOLLOW: Listen to every tournament game on Westwood One Here's the Tuesday schedule: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 USC | 7:15 p.m. | TBS No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 11 UCLA | 9:57 p.m. | TBS share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:00 am, April 6, 20212021 NCAA tournament: BracketHere is this year's official NCAA tournament bracket. All games were played in Indiana, with the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor beat Gonzaga to win the national championship. Click or tap here for a printable bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:49 pm, March 29, 2021The 2021 Elite Eight that almost no one saw comingLook at how long it has been for most of the programs since their last Final Four. Baylor in 1950, USC in 1954, Oregon State in 1963, Houston in 1984, Arkansas in 1995. Only Michigan, UCLA and Gonzaga have been there within the past 25 years, and none of them won. The teams responsible for the past 24 national championships are all gone. Not a national champion of the 21st century is standing. Look at the seedings. Oregon State has the chance to be the first No. 12 ever to go to the Final Four. UCLA has the chance to be only the fifth No. 11. George Mason, VCU and Loyola Chicago are some of the names on that Cinderella roster. UCLA a Cinderella story. It’s come to that in 2021. Look at the teams now knocking at the door. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:55 am, March 29, 2021Sweet 16 scores — Sunday, March 28 Getty Images Now we're ready for the Elite Eight. No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Michigan, No. 11 UCLA and No. 6 USC won their Sweet 16 games on Sunday to solidify the Elite Eight field. Top overall seed Gonzaga remained perfect this season and is one win away from becoming the first unbeaten Final Four team since Kentucky in 2015. The Bulldogs easily beat No. 5 Creighton, 83-65. Later, fellow No. 1 seed Michigan rolled against No. 4 seed Florida State, with the Wolverines winning 76-58. No. 2 Alabama and No. 11 UCLA met in the day's third game. Though the Tide forced overtime on a Alex Reese 3-pointer in the final moments, UCLA dominated overtime to win 88-78 as six players reached double-figures in scoring. The Bruins now face Michigan. UCLA stuns Alabama in overtime thriller USC then closed out the Sweet 16 with a win against conference rival Oregon. The No. 6 Trojans cruised to an 82-68 win against the No. 7 Ducks. USC will next try to end Gonzaga's dreams of an undefeated season. WATCH LIVE: Don't miss a minute of March Madness action FOLLOW: Listen to every tournament game on Westwood One Here was the Sunday schedule: No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 5 Creighton 65 No. 1 Michigan 76, No. 4 Florida State 58 No. 11 UCLA 88, No. 2 Alabama 78 (OT) No. 6 USC 82, No. 7 Oregon 68 The Elite Eight begins on Monday. Here's the schedule: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 12 Oregon State | 7:15 p.m. ET | CBS No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:57 p.m. | CBS share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:42 pm, March 26, 2021Sweet 16 scores — Saturday, March 27 Trevor Ruszkowski | USA TODAY Sports Images Three double-digit seeds played in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, but only No. 12 Oregon State moved on. The Beavers advanced to the Elite Eight with a win over No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago in the first game of the day. Oregon State is only the second No. 12 seed to make the Elite Eight — 2002 Missouri was the first. Later, No. 3 Arkansas eliminated No. 15 Oral Roberts, which was only the second 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16. The Razorbacks will meet No. 1 Baylor in the Elite Eight. The Bears rallied to beat No. 5 Villanova by 11. No. 2 seed Houston closed out Saturday with a 16-point win against No. 11 Syracuse. The Cougars will next play Oregon State on Monday. No. 12 Oregon State def. No. 8 Loyola Chicago, 65-58 No. 1 Baylor def. No. 5 Villanova, 62-51 No. 3 Arkansas def. No. 15 Oral Roberts, 72-70 No. 2 Houston def. No. 11 Syracuse, 62-46 Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas: Extended highlights from 2021 NCAA tournament WATCH LIVE: Don't miss a minute of March Madness action FOLLOW: Listen to every tournament game on Westwood One The rest of the Sweet 16 will conclude on Sunday. Here's that schedule: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Creighton | 2:10 p.m. | CBS No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Florida State | 5 p.m. | CBS No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 11 UCLA | 7:15 p.m. | TBS No. 6 USC vs. No. 7 Oregon | 9:45 p.m. | TBS The Elite Eight games will then be on Monday and Tuesday. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:24 pm, March 26, 2021Andy Katz's Sweet 16 predictions Loyola Chicago upset No. 1 Illinois to advance to the Sweet 16. It's OK to have a do-over, especially after an upset-filled start busted brackets. Andy Katz is taking a second chance at the bracket and has new predictions for the rest of the tournament. Though he still thinks Gonzaga will continue its march toward history, Katz also believes No. 11 Syracuse will win pull off another upset, this time against No. 2 Houston. WATCH LIVE: Don't miss a minute of March Madness action But Katz didn't stop at the Sweet 16. He likes the three remaining No. 1 seeds to advance, along with No. 8 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers could make it to the Final Four for the second time in four years. Here's a complete look at Katz's predictions for the Sweet 16 and beyond: Sweet 16 predictions for the 2021 NCAA tournament FOLLOW: Listen to every tournament game on Westwood One share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:30 pm, March 26, 20212021 NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 is set after wild second round No. 7 Oregon beat No. 2 Iowa on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16. The Sweet 16 is next after another busy day of Round of 32 games. No. 7 Oregon dominated No. 2 Iowa early, while No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Michigan, No. 4 Florida State and No. 6 USC later picked up impressive wins. The Trojans' rout of Kansas meant the Pac-12 would have four of the Sweet 16 teams: Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA and USC. Top overall seed Gonzaga beat Oklahoma by 16 to remain undefeated and will next play Creighton. In other action, No. 11 UCLA beat No. 14 Abilene Christian to help set up a Sweet 16 showdown with No. 2 Alabama, which made 16 3-pointers in routing No. 10 Maryland by 19 points. WATCH LIVE: Don't miss a minute of March Madness action FOLLOW: Listen to every tournament game on Westwood One Here's the complete list of Monday's results: (7) Oregon def. (2) Iowa, 95-80 (1) Gonzaga def. (8) Oklahoma, 87-71 (11) UCLA def. (14) Abilene Christian, 67-47 (5) Creighton def. (13) Ohio, 72-58 (1) Michigan def. (8) LSU, 86-78 (4) Florida State def. (5) Colorado, 71-53 (2) Alabama def. (10) Maryland, 96-77 (6) USC def. (3) Kansas, 85-51 LSU vs. Michigan: Extended highlights from 2021 NCAA tournament After Monday's games, three No. 1 seeds remain, but there are only half of the No. 2 seeds and one No. 3 seed left. There are also four double-digit seeds, including No. 15 Oral Roberts, which beat No. 7 Florida on Sunday. Here's the complete list of Sunday's results: (8) Loyola Chicago def. (1) Illinois 71-58 (1) Baylor def. (9) Wisconsin 76-63 (11) Syracuse def. (3) West Virginia 75-72 (3) Arkansas def. (6) Texas Tech 68-66 (2) Houston def. (10) Rutgers 63-60 (15) Oral Roberts def. (7) Florida 81-78 (5) Villanova def. (13) North Texas 84-61 (12) Oregon State def. (4) Oklahoma State 80-70 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:11 pm, March 25, 2021Sweet 16 preview USC's Evan Mobley has led the Trojans to the Sweet 16. Yes, undefeated No. 1 Gonzaga is still here. As are other top seeds Baylor and Michigan. But then there's No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 12 Oregon State and four Pac-12 teams. It's a Sweet 16 mix literally no one — that we know of — predicted. Every team is two wins away from the Final Four and another two more from winning the national championship. What's case for each of the 16 teams? Some are more obvious than others. Gonzaga has yet to lose this season and is four away from being the first unbeaten champion since Indiana in 1976. USC gets to play a conference rival in Oregon it's already beaten by 14 points earlier this season. The Trojans also have Evan Mobley. Alabama could very possibly (easily?) hit 15 3-pointers in a game — more than enough to doom almost every team in the country. Baylor looked impressive in its first two wins, perhaps looking more like a team that started 18-0 than the one that then lost two of six. Here's the full case for these four and the rest in why each Sweet 16 team could make it to the Final Four. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:29 am, March 21, 20212021 NCAA tournament: Day 1 of the Round of 32 Trevor Ruszkowski | USA TODAY Sports Images The Round of 32 started Sunday afternoon with an incredible in-state matchup between No. 1 seed Illinois and No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago, which resulted in a massive bracket-busting upset by the Ramblers. Here are 37 numbers to ponder as the Ramblers move on to the Sweet 16. You can watch extended highlights of the massive win below. The upsets keep roaring with No. 11 seed Syracuse advancing to the Sweet 16 after it's 75-72 victory over No. 3 seed West Virginia. Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 25 points, 22 coming in the second half. You can watch extended highlights below. To begin the evening slate, No. 3 seed Arkansas defeated No. 6 seed Texas Tech to reach its first Sweet 16 since 1996. It's Eric Musselman's second Sweet 16 appearance as a head coach. He led Nevada to the Sweet 16 in 2018, when Loyola Chicago ended the Wolf Pack's title bid. You can watch the extended highlights below. Oral Roberts' Cinderella quest continues. The No. 15 seed took down No. 7 seed Florida 81-78 to clinch a round of 16 appearance, two days after ousting No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round. The Golden Eagles are the second 15 seed in history to reach the Sweet 16 in NCAA tournament history. You can watch the extended highlights below. Oregon State capped the night with yet another upset. The Pac-12's automatic qualifier will dance in the second weekend as the No. 12 seed toppled Cade Cunningham and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State. Guard Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with 26 points in the upset. You can watch the extended highlights below. In total, there will be eight more men's NCAA tournament games played on Monday, with the winner of each game advancing to the Sweet 16. Here are 16 predictions for the second round, in honor of the 16 Round of 32 games. WATCH LIVE: Don't miss a minute of March Madness action Here's the full schedule of Sunday's games: (8) Loyola Chicago def. (1) Illinois 71-58 (1) Baylor def. (9) Wisconsin 76-63 (11) Syracuse def. (3) West Virginia 75-72 (3) Arkansas def. (6) Texas Tech 68-66 (2) Houston def. (10) Rutgers 63-60 (15) Oral Roberts def. (7) Florida 81-78 (5) Villanova def. (13) North Texas 84-61 (12) Oregon State def. (4) Oklahoma State 80-70 Here are the complete results from the first round: (7) Florida def. (10) Virginia Tech 75-70 (OT) | Highlights (3) Arkansas def. (14) Colgate 85-68 | Highlights (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49 | Highlights (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 | Highlights (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT) | Highlights (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 | Highlights (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60 | Highlights (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 | Highlights (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 | Highlights (9) Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62 | Highlights (2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 | Highlights (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue (OT) | Highlights (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 | Highlights (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 | Highlights (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 | Highlights (5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 | Highlights (5) Colorado def. (12) Georgetown 96-73 (4) Florida State def. (13) UNC Greensboro 64-54 (3) Kansas def. (14) Eastern Washington 93-84 (8) LSU def. (9) St. Bonaventure 76-61 (1) Michigan def. (16) Texas Southern, 82-66 (5) Creighton def. (12) UC Santa Barbara, 63-62 (2) Alabama def. (15) Iona, 68-55 (6) USC def. (11) Drake, 72-56 (2) Iowa def. (15) Grand Canyon, 86-74 (10) Maryland def. (7) UConn, 63-54 (13) Ohio def. (4) Virginia, 62-58 (8) Oklahoma def. (9) Missouri, 72-68 (1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 (11) UCLA def. (6) BYU, 73-62 (14) Abilene Christian def. (3) Texas, 53-52 (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU — No-contest because of COVID-19 protocols; Oregon advances share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:30 am, March 21, 20212021 NCAA tournament: Day 2 of the Round of 64 Ohio upset Virginia in the NCAA tournament on Saturday. We're set for the second round, as No. 14 Abilene Christian shocked No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Ohio upset No. 4 Virginia to provide two big shockers to help close out Saturday and the first round. All perfect brackets also busted when No. 10 Maryland beat No. 7 UConn. Games continue on Sunday with the first day of the second round. The Oregon-VCU game scheduled for Saturday night was declared a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. Oregon has advanced: “The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.” NCAA.com's Andy Katz spoke with NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee Chair Mitch Barnhart about the cancellation below. WATCH LIVE: Don't miss a minute of March Madness action Here's everything that happened in Saturday's games: (5) Colorado def. (12) Georgetown 96-73 (4) Florida State def. (13) UNC Greensboro 64-54 (3) Kansas def. (14) Eastern Washington 93-84 (8) LSU def. (9) St. Bonaventure 76-61 (1) Michigan def. (16) Texas Southern, 82-66 (5) Creighton def. (12) UC Santa Barbara, 63-62 (2) Alabama def. (15) Iona, 68-55 (6) USC def. (11) Drake, 72-56 (2) Iowa def. (15) Grand Canyon, 86-74 (10) Maryland def. (7) UConn, 63-54 (13) Ohio def. (4) Virginia, 62-58 (8) Oklahoma def. (9) Missouri, 72-68 (1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 (11) UCLA def. (6) BYU, 73-62 (14) Abilene Christian def. (3) Texas, 53-52 (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU — No-contest because of COVID-19 protocols; Oregon advances Ohio vs. Virginia: Extended highlights from 2021 NCAA Tournament Here's a rundown of Sunday's schedule: All times Eastern (1) Illinois vs. (8) Loyola Chicago | 12:10 p.m. | CBS (1) Baylor vs. (9) Wisconsin | 2:40 p.m. | CBS (3) West Virginia vs. (11) Syracuse | 5:15 p.m. | CBS (3) Arkansas vs. (6) Texas Tech | 6:10 p.m. | TNT (2) Houston vs. (10) Rutgers | 7:10 p.m. | TBS (7) Florida vs. (15) Oral Roberts | 7:45 p.m. | truTV (5) Villanova vs. (13) North Texas | 8:45 p.m. | TNT (4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State | 9:40 p.m. | TBS share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:00 am, March 20, 20212021 NCAA tournament: Day 1 of the Round of 64 No. 15 Oral Roberts upset No. 2 Ohio State on Friday Friday provided upsets and the Madness for the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament. Five double-digit seeds won, including No. 15 Oral Roberts stunning No. 2 Ohio State, No. 13 North Texas beating No. 4 Purdue and No. 12 Oregon State defeating No. 5 Tennessee. The upsets busted almost all brackets in the five major games. Only 121 brackets are perfect after Friday's 16 games. WATCH LIVE: Don't miss a minute of March Madness action Here's everything that happened in Friday's games: (7) Florida def. (10) Virginia Tech 75-70 (OT) | Highlights (3) Arkansas def. (14) Colgate 85-68 | Highlights (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49 | Highlights (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 | Highlights (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT) | Highlights (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 | Highlights (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60 | Highlights (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 | Highlights (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 | Highlights (9) Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62 | Highlights (2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 | Highlights (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue (OT) | Highlights (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 | Highlights (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 | Highlights (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 | Highlights (5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 | Highlights North Texas stuns Purdue in OT thriller The first round continues on Saturday with the remaining 16 first round games. Here's a rundown of the schedule: All times Eastern (5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown | 12:15 p.m. | CBS (4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro | 12:45 p.m. | truTV (3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington | 1:15 p.m. | TBS (8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure | 1:45 p.m. | TNT (1) Michigan vs. (16) Texas Southern | 3 p.m. | CBS (5) Creighton vs. (12) UCSB | 3:30 p.m. | truTV (2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona | 4 p.m. | TBS (6) USC vs. (11) Drake | 4:30 p.m. | TNT (2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon | 6:25 p.m. | TBS (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS (4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio | 7:15 p.m. | truTV (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri | 7:25 p.m. | TNT (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State | 9:20 p.m. | TBS (6) BYU vs. (11) UCLA | 9:40 p.m. | CBS (3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian | 9:50 p.m. | truTV (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU | 9:57 p.m. | TNT share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:40 am, March 20, 20212021 NCAA tournament: Schedule, scoresThe 2021 NCAA tournament started started Thursday, March 18. Check out the schedule below as games are set. Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. GAME TV TIME (ET) SITE National championship — Monday, April 5 (1) Baylor 86, (1) Gonzaga 70 CBS 9:20 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Final Four — Saturday, April 3 (1) Baylor 78, (2) Houston 59 CBS 5:14 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (1) Gonzaga 93, (11) UCLA 90 (OT) CBS 8:34 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity 2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS LOCATION First Four — Thursday, March 18 (16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 Mackey Arena (16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 Mackey Arena First Round — Friday, March 19 (7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT) Mackey Arena (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60 Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 Bankers Life Fiieldhouse (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (9) Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62 Mackey Arena (2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69 (OT) Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 Indiana Farmers Coliseum First Round — Saturday, March 20 (5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 Hinkle Fieldhouse (4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66 Mackey Arena (5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55 Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54 Mackey Arena (13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62 Hinkle Fieldhouse (14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU — NO-CONTEST DUE TO COVID-19 PROTOCOLS -- Second Round — Sunday, March 21 (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 Hinkle Fieldhouse (2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State 80, (4) Oklahoma State 70 Hinkle Fieldhouse Second Round — Monday, March 22 (7) Oregon 95, (2) Iowa 80 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Gonzaga 87, (8) Oklahoma 71 Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) UCLA 67, (14) Abilene Christian 47 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (5) Creighton 72, (13) Ohio 58 Hinkle Fieldhouse (1) Michigan 86, (8) LSU 78 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (4) Florida State 71, (5) Colorado 53 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (2) Alabama 96, (10) Maryland 77 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6) USC 85, No. 3 Kansas 51 Hinkle Fieldhouse Sweet 16 — Saturday, March 27 (12) Oregon State 65, No. 8 Loyola Chicago 58 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Baylor 62, (5) Villanova 51 Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 72, (15) Oral Roberts 70 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Houston 62, (11) Syracuse 46 Hinkle Fieldhouse Sweet 16 — Sunday, March 28 (1) Gonzaga 83, (5) Creighton 65 Hinkle Fieldhouse (1) Michigan 76, (4) Florida State 58 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) UCLA 88, (2) Alabama 78 (OT) Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC 82, (7) Oregon 68 Bankers Life Fieldhouse Elite Eight — Monday, March 29 (2) Houston 67, (12) Oregon State 61 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (1) Baylor 81, (3) Arkansas 72 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South) Elite Eight — Tuesday, March 30 (1) Gonzaga 85, (6) USC 66 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (11) UCLA 51, (1) Michigan 49 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South) Here's the complete tournament schedule: Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 14 First Four: Thursday, March 18 First round: Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 Second round: Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 Elite Eight: Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 Final Four (national semifinals): Saturday, April 3 National Championship Game: Monday, April 5 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:55 am, March 19, 2021UCLA caps off First Four with OT win over Michigan State 11-seed UCLA won 86-80 over Michigan State in the First Four. After back-to-back one point wins for 11-seed Drake and 16-seed Norfolk State, overtime was needed in the nightcap of the First Four as 11-seed UCLA topped 11-seed Michigan State 86-80 following an extra period of play. The Spartans appeared to be in control, leading by as many as 14 points in the first half. But the Bruins got a career-high 27 points from Jaime Jacquez Jr. in addition to 23 points by Johnny Juzang to fuel the rally. Aaron Henry had a team-high 18 points for MSU. UCLA will play 6-seed BYU on Saturday. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:55 am, March 19, 20212021 NCAA tournament: First Four scores, highlights 11-seed Drake beat 11-seed Wichita State 53-52 in the 2021 First Four. The First Four of the 2021 NCAA tournament has come to a close. For the first ever, the event was held outside of Dayton, Ohio as Indiana's Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Purdue's Mackey Arena played host to this year's First Four teams. 16-seeds Texas Southern and Norfolk State picked up wins as well as 11-seeds Drake and UCLA in order to finalize the 64-team field. Norfolk State and Drake each won their respective games by a point while UCLA capped the night with an overtime victory over Michigan State, erasing a 14-point deficit. BRACKET: View the complete 64-team field 2021 First Four scores, highlights No. 16 seed Texas Southern 60, No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's 52 | Highlights No. 11 seed Drake 53, No. 11 seed Wichita State 52 | Highlights No. 16 seed Norfolk State 54, No. 16 seed Appalachian State 53 | Highlights No. 11 seed UCLA 86, No.11 seed Michigan State 80 | Highlights The first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament tips off Friday, March 19 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to watch every March Madness game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:53 pm, March 11, 2021March Madness game times, TV listingsGames will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, TNT. Coverage depends on when games start: ROUND TIME, DATES TV CHANNELS Selection Show 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14 CBS First Four 4 p.m. coverage start on Thursday, March 18 truTV, TBS First Round 12 p.m. coverage start on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Second Round 12 p.m. starts on Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Sweet 16 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 CBS (afternoon games), TBS (primetime games) Elite Eight 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29 and 6 p.m. coverage start on Tuesday, March 30 CBS (Monday) and TBS (Tuesday) Final Four Games start 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 CBS National Championship 9 p.m. Monday, April 5 CBS share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:08 pm, March 17, 20212021 NCAA tournament teams, seedsThere are 68 teams in the NCAA tournament. This year, 31 teams qualified automatically by winning conference tournaments. The other 37 are at-large selections. Here's the official seed list: 1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Illinois 4. Michigan 5. Alabama 6. Ohio State 7. Iowa 8. Houston 9. Arkansas 10. West Virginia 11. Texas 12. Kansas 13. Florida State 14. Purdue 15. Oklahoma State 16. Virginia 17. Creighton 18. Villanova 19. Tennessee 20. Colorado 21. Southern California 22. Texas Tech 23. BYU 24. San Diego State 25. Oregon 26. UConn 27. Clemson 28. Florida 29. LSU 30. Loyola Chicago 31. North Carolina 32. Oklahoma 33. Missouri 34. Georgia Tech 35. Wisconsin 36. Maryland 37. St. Bonaventure 38. Virginia Tech 39. VCU 40. Rutgers 41. Syracuse 42. Utah State 43. Michigan State 44. UCLA 45. Wichita State 46. Oregon State 47. Georgetown 48. Drake 49. Winthrop 50. UC Santa Barbara 51. Ohio 52. North Texas 53. Liberty 54. UNC Greensboro 55. Abilene Christian 56. Morehead State 57. Colgate 58. Eastern Washington 59. Grand Canyon 60. Cleveland State 61. Oral Roberts 62. Iona 63. Drexel 64. Hartford 65. Mount St. Mary’s 66. Texas Southern 67. Norfolk State 68. Appalachian State share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:56 pm, March 11, 2021March Madness tournament locationsGames will all happen in Indiana, though Indianapolis will serve as host for much of the tournament. ROUND LOCATIONS Selection Sunday N/A First Four Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall First Round Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium Second Round Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium Sweet 16 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse Elite Eight Lucas Oil Stadium Final Four Lucas Oil Stadium Most of the 2021 NCAA tournament will happen in Indianapolis. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:16 pm, March 11, 2021Here's a complete list of NCAA tournament championsUCLA has won a record 11 national titles. Virginia won the most recent championship, defeating Texas Tech in overtime in 2019. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE TITLE GAME REPLAYS 2019 Virginia (35-3) Tony Bennett 85-77 (OT) Texas Tech Minneapolis, Minn. Watch the full game 2018 Villanova (36-4) Jay Wright 79-62 Michigan San Antonio, Tex. Watch the full game 2017 North Carolina (33-7) Roy Williams 71-65 Gonzaga Phoenix, Ariz. Watch the full game 2016 Villanova (35-5) Jay Wright 77-74 North Carolina Houston, Texas Watch the full game 2015 Duke (35-4) Mike Krzyzewski 68-63 Wisconsin Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game 2014 Connecticut (32-8) Kevin Ollie 60-54 Kentucky Arlington, Texas 2013 Louisville (35-5)* Rick Pitino 82-76 Michigan Atlanta, Ga. 2012 Kentucky (38-2) John Calipari 67-59 Kansas New Orleans, La. Watch the full game 2011 Connecticut (32-9) Jim Calhoun 53-41 Butler Houston, Texas 2010 Duke (35-5) Mike Krzyzewski 61-59 Butler Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game 2009 North Carolina (34-4) Roy Williams 89-72 Michigan State Detroit, Mich. Watch the full game 2008 Kansas (37-3) Bill Self 75-68 (OT) Memphis San Antonio, Texas Watch the full game 2007 Florida (35-5) Billy Donovan 84-75 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. Watch the full game 2006 Florida (33-6) Billy Donovan 73-57 UCLA Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game 2005 North Carolina (33-4) Roy Williams 75-70 Illinois St. Louis, Mo. 2004 Connecticut (33-6) Jim Calhoun 82-73 Georgia Tech San Antonio, Texas 2003 Syracuse (30-5) Jim Boeheim 81-78 Kansas New Orleans, La. Watch the full game 2002 Maryland (32-4) Gary Williams 64-52 Indiana Atlanta, Ga. 2001 Duke (35-4) Mike Krzyzewski 82-72 Arizona Minneapolis, Minn. 2000 Michigan State (32-7) Tom Izzo 89-76 Florida Indianapolis, Ind. 1999 Connecticut (34-2) Jim Calhoun 77-74 Duke St. Petersburg, Fla. Watch the full game 1998 Kentucky (35-4) Tubby Smith 78-69 Utah San Antonio, Texas Watch the full game 1997 Arizona (25-9) Lute Olson 84-79 (OT) Kentucky Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game 1996 Kentucky (34-2) Rick Pitino 76-67 Syracuse East Rutherford, N.J. 1995 UCLA (31-2) Jim Harrick 89-78 Arkansas Seattle, Wash. 1994 Arkansas (31-3) Nolan Richardson 76-72 Duke Charlotte, N.C. Watch the full game 1993 North Carolina (34-4) Dean Smith 77-71 Michigan New Orleans, La. Watch the full game 1992 Duke (34-2) Mike Krzyzewski 71-51 Michigan Minneapolis, Minn. 1991 Duke (32-7) Mike Krzyzewski 72-65 Kansas Indianapolis, Ind. 1990 UNLV (35-5) Jerry Tarkanian 103-73 Duke Denver, Colo. Watch the full game 1989 Michigan (30-7) Steve Fisher 80-79 (OT) Seton Hall Seattle, Wash. 1988 Kansas (27-11) Larry Brown 83-79 Oklahoma Kansas City, Mo. 1987 Indiana (30-4) Bob Knight 74-73 Syracuse New Orleans, La. Watch the full game 1986 Louisville (32-7) Denny Crum 72-69 Duke Dallas, Texas 1985 Villanova (25-10) Rollie Massimino 66-64 Georgetown Lexington, Ky, Watch the full game 1984 Georgetown (34-3) John Thompson 84-75 Houston Seattle, Wash. Watch the full game 1983 North Carolina State (26-10) Jim Valvano 54-52 Houston Albuquerque, N.M. Watch the full game 1982 North Carolina (32-2) Dean Smith 63-62 Georgetown New Orleans, La. Watch the full game 1981 Indiana (26-9) Bob Knight 63-50 North Carolina Philadelphia, Pa. 1980 Louisville (33-3) Denny Crum 59-54 UCLA Indianapolis, Ind. 1979 Michigan State (26-6) Jud Heathcote 75-64 Indiana State Salt Lake City, Utah Watch the full game 1978 Kentucky (30-2) Joe Hall 94-88 Duke St. Louis, Mo. 1977 Marquette (25-7) Al McGuire 67-59 North Carolina Atlanta, Ga. 1976 Indiana (32-0) Bob Knight 86-68 Michigan Philadelphia, Pa. Watch the full game 1975 UCLA (28-3) John Wooden 92-85 Kentucky San Diego, Calif. 1974 North Carolina State (30-1) Norm Sloan 76-64 Marquette Greensboro, N.C. 1973 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 87-66 Memphis State St. Louis, Mo. 1972 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 81-76 Florida State Los Angeles, Calif. 1971 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 68-62 Villanova Houston, Texas 1970 UCLA (28-2) John Wooden 80-69 Jacksonville College Park, Md. 1969 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 92-72 Purdue Louisville, Ky. 1968 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 78-55 North Carolina Los Angeles, Calif. 1967 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 79-64 Dayton Louisville, Ky. 1966 UTEP (28-1) Don Haskins 72-65 Kentucky College Park, Md. Watch the full game 1965 UCLA (28-2) John Wooden 91-80 Michigan Portland, Ore. 1964 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 98-83 Duke Kansas City, Mo. 1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2) George Ireland 60-58 (OT) Cincinnati Louisville, Ky. 1962 Cincinnati (29-2) Ed Jucker 71-59 Ohio State Louisville, Ky. 1961 Cincinnati (27-3) Ed Jucker 70-65 (OT) Ohio State Kansas City, Mo. 1960 Ohio State (25-3) Fred Taylor 75-55 California Daly City, Calif. 1959 California (25-4) Pete Newell 71-70 West Virginia Louisville, Ky. 1958 Kentucky (23-6) Adolph Rupp 84-72 Seattle Louisville, Ky. 1957 North Carolina (32-0) Frank McGuire 54-53 (3OT) Kansas Kansas City, Mo. 1956 San Francisco (29-0) Phil Woolpert 83-71 Iowa Evanston, Ill. 1955 San Francisco (28-1) Phil Woolpert 77-63 LaSalle Kansas City, Mo. 1954 La Salle (26-4) Ken Loeffler 92-76 Bradley Kansas City, Mo. 1953 Indiana (23-3) Branch McCracken 69-68 Kansas Kansas City, Mo. 1952 Kansas (28-3) Phog Allen 80-63 St. John's Seattle, Wash. 1951 Kentucky (32-2) Adolph Rupp 68-58 Kansas State Minneapolis, Minn. 1950 CCNY (24-5) Nat Holman 71-68 Bradley New York, N.Y. 1949 Kentucky (32-2) Adolph Rupp 46-36 Oklahoma A&M Seattle, Wash. 1948 Kentucky (36-3) Adolph Rupp 58-42 Baylor New York, N.Y. 1947 Holy Cross (27-3) Doggie Julian 58-47 Oklahoma New York, N.Y. 1946 Oklahoma State (31-2) Henry Iba 43-40 North Carolina New York, N.Y. 1945 Oklahoma State (27-4) Henry Iba 49-45 NYU New York, N.Y. 1944 Utah (21-4) Vadal Peterson 42-40 (OT) Dartmouth New York, N.Y. 1943 Wyoming (31-2) Everett Shelton 46-34 Georgetown New York, N.Y. 1942 Stanford (28-4) Everett Dean 53-38 Dartmouth Kansas City, Mo. 1941 Wisconsin (20-3) Bud Foster 39-34 Washington State Kansas City, Mo. 1940 Indiana (20-3) Branch McCracken 60-42 Kansas Kansas City, Mo. 1939 Oregon (29-5) Howard Hobson 46-33 Ohio State Evanston, Ill. *Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link