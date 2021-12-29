Preview, how to watch No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 Iowa State in men's basketball

The Big 12 has two of the country's final undefeated teams, No. 1 Baylor (12-0) and No. 8 Iowa State (12-0), and they'll meet on the first day of 2022. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

As a program, Baylor has won its last 18 games — its first 12 games this season, plus its six wins from the 2021 NCAA tournament, when the Bears won their first-ever national championship. Even though Baylor lost four starters and its top three scorers from last season, the Bears have reloaded, thanks to the additions of freshman forwards Kendall Brown (13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game) and Jeremy Sochan (8.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game), plus Arizona transfer James Akinjo (12.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game), while sophomore LJ Cryer (13.6 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game) has had a breakout season.

As of Dec. 29, Baylor ranks in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency, per kenpom.com, and the Bears have already defeated Villanova, Michigan State, Oregon, VCU, Stanford and Arizona State.

Last season, Iowa State went 2-22 and it lost its final 18 games, as the Cyclones didn't earn a single win in the 2021 portion of the 2020-21 season. Now, they've won 12 in a row after the program lost 18 in a row last winter and spring.

Under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger, who previously coached UNLV, Iowa State has benefitted from the additions of Penn State transfer Izaiah Brockington (16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds), Minnesota transfer Gabe Kalscheur (11.2 points per game) and talented freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter (9.8 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game). The Cyclones are ranked No. 7 in defensive efficiency, per kenpom.com, with their most notable wins coming over Iowa, Xavier, Memphis and Creighton.