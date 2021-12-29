Preview, how to watch No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 Iowa State in men's basketball

Last Updated 1:58 PM, December 29, 2021Andy WittryPreview, how to watch No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 Iowa State in men's basketballShare Arizona drops and top 10 shuffles in Power 36 men's college basketball rankings 2:41 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:29 pm, December 29, 2021No. 1 Baylor at No. 8 Iowa State: Date, time, TV channelThe Big 12 has two of the country's final undefeated teams, No. 1 Baylor (12-0) and No. 8 Iowa State (12-0), and they'll meet on the first day of 2022. Here's everything you need to know about the game. Date: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU As a program, Baylor has won its last 18 games — its first 12 games this season, plus its six wins from the 2021 NCAA tournament, when the Bears won their first-ever national championship. Even though Baylor lost four starters and its top three scorers from last season, the Bears have reloaded, thanks to the additions of freshman forwards Kendall Brown (13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game) and Jeremy Sochan (8.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game), plus Arizona transfer James Akinjo (12.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game), while sophomore LJ Cryer (13.6 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game) has had a breakout season. As of Dec. 29, Baylor ranks in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency, per kenpom.com, and the Bears have already defeated Villanova, Michigan State, Oregon, VCU, Stanford and Arizona State. Last season, Iowa State went 2-22 and it lost its final 18 games, as the Cyclones didn't earn a single win in the 2021 portion of the 2020-21 season. Now, they've won 12 in a row after the program lost 18 in a row last winter and spring. Under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger, who previously coached UNLV, Iowa State has benefitted from the additions of Penn State transfer Izaiah Brockington (16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds), Minnesota transfer Gabe Kalscheur (11.2 points per game) and talented freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter (9.8 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game). The Cyclones are ranked No. 7 in defensive efficiency, per kenpom.com, with their most notable wins coming over Iowa, Xavier, Memphis and Creighton. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:21 pm, December 29, 2021Here are the remaining undefeated teams this seasonAs we've tracked all season long at NCAA.com, there are just five undefeated DI men's basketball teams remaining, and Baylor and Iowa State are two of those five teams. Both schools enter Saturday's Big 12 matchup with a 12-0 record. Here's the list of the remaining undefeated teams: No. 1 Baylor (12-0) No. 7 Southern California (12-0) No. 8 Iowa State (12-0) No. 16 LSU (12-0) No. 20 Colorado State (10-0) On average, since the 2000 season, the last remaining undefeated men's basketball team has won roughly 22 games before suffering its first loss. Previously, we've ranked the last remaining undefeated men's basketball teams from every season since 2000. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:07 pm, December 29, 2021AP Top 25 poll rankings this seasonAfter winning its first-ever men's basketball national championship in April, Baylor started this season in the top 10 of the preseason AP Top 25 poll at No. 8. However, it took Iowa State several weeks to crack the AP Top 25 after going 2-22 last season. Both schools are now in the top 10. Here's the full top 25 rankings: RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Baylor (61) 11-0 1,525 1 2 Duke 11-1 1,448 2 3 Purdue 11-1 1,371 3 4 Gonzaga 10-2 1,335 4 5 UCLA 8-1 1,296 5 6 Kansas 9-1 1233 7 7 Southern California 12-0 994 8 8 Iowa State 12-0 985 9 9 Arizona 11-1 973 6 10 Michigan State 10-2 901 11 11 Auburn 11-1 826 12 12 Houston 11-3 801 13 13 Ohio State 8-2 787 14 14 Tennessee 9-2 729 19 15 Seton Hall 9-1 716 15 16 LSU 12-0 609 17 17 Texas 9-2 567 16 18 Kentucky 9-2 459 20 19 Alabama 9-3 426 10 20 Colorado State 10-0 366 21 21 Providence 11-1 315 22 22 Villanova 11-2 312 23 23 Xavier 11-2 237 18 24 Wisconsin 9-2 207 24 25 Texas Tech 9-2 121 25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link