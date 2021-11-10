Highlights, best moments from Coach K's last season at Duke

While there have been few freshman classes in the history of Division I men's basketball as talented as Duke's freshman class during the 2018-19 season, when Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cameron Reddish headlined a star-studded class, the Blue Devils' current freshmen invoked memories of the class that preceded them by three seasons.

No. 9 Duke opened its 2021-22 campaign with a 79-71 win over No. 10 Kentucky in the Champions Classic as freshmen Trevor Keels (25 points) and Paolo Banchero (22 points) posted two of the highest point totals by a Duke freshman in his debut in program history.

After the game, Keels and Banchero spoke with March Madness correspondent Andy Katz about the victory.

